Trending

Valverde lays claim to final mountain stage

Wiggins, Froome stick the knife in

Image 1 of 95

Juan Jose' Cobo (Movistar)

Juan Jose' Cobo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 95

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 95

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) leads the favorites' group

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) leads the favorites' group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 95

Pieter Weening (Orica - Greenedge)

Pieter Weening (Orica - Greenedge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 95

Ivan Basso sets the pace for teammate Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso sets the pace for teammate Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 95

Dominik Nerz (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Dominik Nerz (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 95

Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Movistar)

Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 95

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in the group of favorites

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in the group of favorites
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 95

Is that a smile on the face of Bradley Wiggins (Sky)?

Is that a smile on the face of Bradley Wiggins (Sky)?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 95

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 95

Christopher Froome (Sky) tows his leader across the line

Christopher Froome (Sky) tows his leader across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on a climb

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on a climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 95

Alexandre Vinokurov (Astana)

Alexandre Vinokurov (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 95

Christopher Froome (Sky) leads Bradley Wiggins across the line

Christopher Froome (Sky) leads Bradley Wiggins across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 95

The peloton on a climb during stage 17

The peloton on a climb during stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 95

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 95

Denis Menchov (Katusha)

Denis Menchov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 95

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 95

Simone Stortoni (Lampre - ISD)

Simone Stortoni (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 95

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 95

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) tried to get the mountains jersey

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) tried to get the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes the stage

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 95

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 95

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 17 of the Tour de France

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) climbs to the finish of stage 17.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) climbs to the finish of stage 17.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) en route to a seventh place finish in Peyragudes.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) en route to a seventh place finish in Peyragudes.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 95

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 95

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 95

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 95

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin - Sharp)

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 95

Andriy Grivko (Astana)

Andriy Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 95

Jorge Azanza Soto (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Jorge Azanza Soto (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 95

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana)

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 95

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 95

Cadel Evans (BMC) couldn't keep pace with the yellow jersey group on the final climb but moved up one position on GC to sixth overall.

Cadel Evans (BMC) couldn't keep pace with the yellow jersey group on the final climb but moved up one position on GC to sixth overall.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 95

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tries to quench his thirst.

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tries to quench his thirst.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 95

One kilometre to the finish for Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who was part of the day's early break.

One kilometre to the finish for Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who was part of the day's early break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 95

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) follows Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) to the finish.

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) follows Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) to the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 95

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was part of the day's early break and ultimately finished 25th on the stage.

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was part of the day's early break and ultimately finished 25th on the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 95

RadioShack-Nissan's Maxime Monfort and Haimar Zubeldia.

RadioShack-Nissan's Maxime Monfort and Haimar Zubeldia.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 95

After working hard for team leader Vincenzo Nibali, Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) climbs to the finish line.

After working hard for team leader Vincenzo Nibali, Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) climbs to the finish line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 95

Cadel Evans (BMC) digs deep on the climb to the finish.

Cadel Evans (BMC) digs deep on the climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 95

Denis Menchov (Katusha) would finish 15th on the final stage in the Pyrenees.

Denis Menchov (Katusha) would finish 15th on the final stage in the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 95

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) has been having a solid Tour de France and holds 11th overall after stage 17.

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) has been having a solid Tour de France and holds 11th overall after stage 17.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 95

Bernhard Eisel paces Sky teammate Mark Cavendish.

Bernhard Eisel paces Sky teammate Mark Cavendish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 95

The peloton climbs amidst a sea of campers during stage 17.

The peloton climbs amidst a sea of campers during stage 17.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 95

The peloton en route from Bagnères-de-Luchon to Peyragudes in the final mountain stage of the 2012 Tour.

The peloton en route from Bagnères-de-Luchon to Peyragudes in the final mountain stage of the 2012 Tour.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 95

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had another hard-fought duel with Fredrik Kessiakoff for the polka dot jersey, but the Frenchman managed to extend his lead in the classification.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had another hard-fought duel with Fredrik Kessiakoff for the polka dot jersey, but the Frenchman managed to extend his lead in the classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 95

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) added to his mountains classification lead on the final day in the Pyrenees.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) added to his mountains classification lead on the final day in the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 95

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 95

Chris Horner (RadioShack) was prominent in the stage 17 endgame and finished 9th on the day.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) was prominent in the stage 17 endgame and finished 9th on the day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 95

Stage 17 winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Stage 17 winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) triumphs in stage 17

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) triumphs in stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates a stage win

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates a stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 95

Stage winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium

Stage winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 95

Bradley Wiggins even has a yellow saddle to match his kit

Bradley Wiggins even has a yellow saddle to match his kit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 95

Cadel Evans and Vicenzo Nibali at sign-in

Cadel Evans and Vicenzo Nibali at sign-in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his stage win

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) chills out before the start

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) chills out before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 95

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ - Big Mat)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ - Big Mat)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) puts on the yellow jersey on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) puts on the yellow jersey on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 95

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 95

Jani Brajkovic (Astana)

Jani Brajkovic (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 95

Vicenzo Nibali waves to the crowd

Vicenzo Nibali waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 95

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 95

Juan Jose' Haedo (Saxo Bank)

Juan Jose' Haedo (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 95

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) signs autographs

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) signs autographs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 95

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's SuperWiggins.

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's SuperWiggins.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 83 of 95

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads the mountains classification

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 84 of 95

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) gets the polka dot jersey

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) gets the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 85 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 86 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 87 of 95

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in front of reporters and photographers

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in front of reporters and photographers
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 88 of 95

Stage winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium

Stage winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 89 of 95

Chris Froome leads Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Chris Froome leads Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 90 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 91 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 17

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 17
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 92 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is delighted to have held off his chasers

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is delighted to have held off his chasers
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 93 of 95

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates a stagew in

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates a stagew in
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 94 of 95

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) defended his polka dot jersey

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) defended his polka dot jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 95 of 95

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)
(Image credit: AFP)

Alejandro Valverde salvaged the 2012 Tour de France for himself and his Movistar squad as the Spaniard soloed to victory on stage 17, the final day in the high mountains. Valverde, part of the day's early escape, rode the final 35km of the Pyrenean stage from Bagnères-de-Luchon to Peyragudes alone, having dispatched of his breakaway companions for good on the hors categorie-rated ascent of the Port de Bales.

Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome once again asserted their dominance, dropping their general classification rivals on the mountain finish to Peyragudes to cross the line together just 19 seconds in arrears of Valverde. In the final kilometre, as the Sky duo had dropped the remains of a very select group formed on the climb to the finish, it appeared that Froome had the legs to bridge to Valverde, but Wiggins' super domestique backed off the throttle to pace Wiggins to the finish line.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat) crossed the finish for fourth three seconds later while Pierre Rolland (Europcar) pipped Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) for fifth at 26 seconds.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) arrived alone in seventh place, 18 seconds behind the Sky duo of Froome and Wiggins, on a stage which must have proved bitterly disappointing for the Sicilian. Starting the day third on general classification behind the Sky pair, Nibali had his team on the front of the peloton for most of the stage in an attempt to crack Wiggins and Sky. In the stage finale, however, the Sicilian did not have the legs to even launch an attack on the climb to Peyragudes as he found himself in the final selection of Wiggins, Froome, Pinot, Rolland, Van den Broeck, Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan).

Wiggins remains first on general classification, continuing to lead his teammate Froome by 2:05. Nibali keeps his third place position, but ceded some time on the final day in the mountains to trail Wiggins by 2:41. Jurgen Van den Broeck maintains his fourth place position overall, at 5:53, while BMC teammates Tejay van Garderen and Cadel Evans each move up a position to fifth and sixth respectively as Haimar Zubeldia(RadioShack-Nissan) cracked in the stage's endgame and dropped from fifth to eighth at 10:11.

Last chance for the climbers

At just 143.5km in length, the shortest and last stage in the Tour's high mountains provided a tantalizing medium for several Tour sub-plots to perhaps find resolution. With a 53.5km individual time trial on Saturday, Nibali's final chance to put time into Wiggins and Froome, both more talented against the clock, would be today.

The mountains classification was still very much up for grabs between Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), ensconced in polka dots after sweeping all four KOMs en route to stage victory yesterday, and Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana), who lost the jersey the previous day but trailed the Frenchman by just four points, 107 to 103. As a maximum of 65 points were up for grabs on the day's five classified climbs, the polka dot jersey could still change hands.

And finally, only eight different teams had scored stage wins thus far in the Tour, and many squads with talented climbers yet to leave their mark on this year's La Grande Boucle were itching for a chance to deliver a stage victory on the last day of climbing.

Attacks were launched from the gun as the peloton sped out of Bagnères-de-Luchon, but nothing stuck until the peloton arrived at the lower slopes of the day's first ascent, the category 1 Col de Menté.

A fairly large group went out on the attack with riders such as Denis Menchov (Katusha), Movistar's Juan Jose Cobo and Alejandro Valverde, Europcar's Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler, Chris Horner
(RadioShack-Nissan) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) prominent in the mix on the mist-shrouded ascent.

The battle for the mountains classification picked up where it left off yesterday as Voeckler and Kessiakoff locked horns again. Voeckler's teammate Rolland was alone in the lead near the climb's summit, but waited for his team captain after Kessiakoff dropped Voeckler. With Rolland's help, Voeckler reached Kessiakoff in time to take maximum points atop the Menté, with Kessiakoff taking second.

On a wet and dangerous descent, conditions almost as treacherous as those which spelled Luis Ocana's doom in the 1971 Tour de France, Vincenzo Nibali took advantage of his descending prowess to bridge the gap from the maillot jaune group to the break. Sky remained vigilant, however, and closed the gap to within 20 seconds, prompting Nibali to sit up and be caught while the break could once again stretch its advantage.

Seven riders emerged at the head of affairs after the descent of the Col de Menté including Voeckler, Kessiakoff, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Rui Costa, Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale).

Additionally, an 11-man chase group had escaped from the peloton in pursuit of the leaders. On the attack in this selection were Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Gorka Izaguirre and Jorge Azana (both Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge), Ruben Plaza (Movistar), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Simone Stortoni (Lampre-ISD) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

On the summit of the next climb, the category 1 Col de Ares at 55.5km, Voeckler once again edged Kessiakoff for top honours, extending his lead on the KOM standings to eight points, 122 to 114.

After another tricky descent the chase group finally made contact with the seven leaders, albeit without one member, Chris Anker Sorensen, who suffered an injury to several fingers as he tried to extract a newspaper from his front wheel at the top of the descent. Sorensen received treatment from the Tour doctor and returned to the peloton.

Liquigas-Cannondale continued to set the pace in the peloton and kept the break's lead pegged at approximately 2:30 as Voeckler once again beat Kessiakoff to the stage's next KOM, the category 3 Côte de Burs with 67.5km remaining.

Port de Bales looms

With the monster ascent of stage 17 looming, the hors categorie Port de Bales, the Euskaltel duo of Azana and Izaguirre attacked the break and were joined by Kadri on the wooded, false flat valley road leading to the base of the climb. The three Movistar riders tapped out a steady tempo for the remainder of the escapees while the Liquigas-led peloton continued to trail at 2:30.

Once the leaders began to ascend the Port de Bales whatever cohesion remaining in the group remained was shattered as the better climbers pushed the pace. At the front Izaguirre and Kadri dropped Azana while four riders emerged from the chase group: Valverde, Costa, Leipheimer and Martinez. The quartet would catch Izaguirre and Kadri with 8.5km of climbing remaining to the summit and almost immediately Costa surged ahead alone in the lead.

Five kilometres from the summit, Costa still climbed alone in the lead while the first chase group was trimmed to contain just Valverde, Martinez and Leipheimer, who at 15 seconds back had the Portuguese rider in sight. Further down the slope Voeckler was glued to Kessiakoff's wheel, the duo one minute behind Costa, while Liquigas-Cannondale's tempo had reduced the yellow jersey group to approximately 30 riders.

Soon Valverde made his move with a sharp surge that immediately distanced Martinez and Leipheimer. The Spaniard crossed the gap to his Movistar teammate Rui Costa with ease and after sharing the pace for several hundred metres Valverde's pace proved too much for Costa as well.

Once Valverde ascended through the tree line the mist enshrouding the climb disappeared as he kept a steady rhythm through the exposed switchbacks approaching the Port de Bales summit. Valverde took maximum points at the top, followed by Costa and Martinez. Kadri and Leipheimer crossed together in fourth and fifth, while Voeckler once again outsprinted Kessiakoff at a KOM for the fourth time today as the pair rode topped the hors categorie climb in sixth and seventh place respectively.

The select maillot jaune group was led over the KOM by Jurgen Van den Broeck, who accelerated in the approach to the summit, and still trailing Valverde by more than two minutes.

After another treacherous, Pyrenean descent the race had now arrived at the final kick to the finish, first ascending the Col de Peyresourde on the side they descended the previous day, followed by a turn onto the climb of the Peyragudes for the stage finish.

With Liquigas-Cannondale still setting the tempo in the maillot jaune group, one-by-one the escapees were absorbed and dropped on the Peyresourde until only Valverde remained off the front. At 10.5km to go Valverde still held a lead of 2:20, but the strain of his day's effort began to creep into his pedal stroke while behind the yellow jersey group's tempo increased significantly as attacks started to occur.

After cresting the Peyresourde and enjoying a bit of recovery on a short descent, Valverde began his climb to the finish at Peyragudes with a lead reduced to 1:15 ahead of a 14-rider group containing the general classification contenders. The maillot jaune group was led by Liquigas-Cannondale's Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali, with the Sicilian still not showing any sign of aggression since his initial dig in the early portion of the stage.

Indeed it would be Lotto Belisol who would commence attacking on the final climb, as Jelle Vanendert sped up the road soon to be joined by teammate Jurgen Van den Broeck. A re-shuffling took place culminating with eight riders climbing together in pursuit of Valverde: Wiggins, Froome, Nibali, Van den Broeck, Pinot, Rolland, Horner and van Garderen.

Wiggins had a word with Froome and soon Froome upped the tempo enough to drop everyone but his teammate in the yellow jersey. Soon, however, even Wiggins couldn't handle the pace as they drove into the final kilometre, rapidly closing the gap to Valverde who was clinging to hopes of a stage win with all his might. Froome waited for his captain, however, and while they may have lost the opportunity for another Sky stage win, they crossed the finish line together 19 seconds behind the Spanish stage winner and ahead of their general classification rivals yet again. As was the case to the finish in La Toussuire, however, the question remained as to who amongst the Sky duo was indeed the strongest.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:12:11
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:19
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:22
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:37
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:02
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:01:11
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:14
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
13Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:39
14Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:46
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:55
16Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:10
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:37
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:17
22Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
23Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:04:10
25Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:28
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:46
28Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
29Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:55
30Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
31Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
33Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:33
34Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:19
35Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:06
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:37
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:02
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:42
39Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:12
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:21
43Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:59
44Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:02
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
46Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
47Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:01
49Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:16:06
50Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
51Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
60Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
64Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
65Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
68Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
73Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
74Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
77Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
79Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:16
80Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
81Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:36
83Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:20
84Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:28:16
85Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
88Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:57
89Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
92Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
93Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
97André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
98Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
100Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
101Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
103Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
106Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
107Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
108Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
109Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
111Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
114Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
115Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
116Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
117Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
118Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
119Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
120Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
121Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
122Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
123Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
124Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
125Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
126Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
128Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
129Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
130Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
131Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
132Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
133Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
134Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
135Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
138David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
139Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
141Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
142Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
143Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
144Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
145Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
146Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
147Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
148Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
149Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
150Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
151Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:31:32
152Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
153Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling17
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat13
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar11
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan7
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp6
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan5
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
14Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Intermediate Sprint - Loures-Barousse, km. 81.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team8
9Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
11Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
12Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team4
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Col de Menté (Cat. 1) - km 27.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team8
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1

Col des Ares (Cat. 2) - km 55.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
4Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Côte de Burs (Cat. 3) km 76.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1

Port de Bales (HC) - km 111.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team16
4Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team8
8Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
10Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale2

Peyragudes (Cat. 1) km 142.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4:12:33
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
3Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:20
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:10:50
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:59
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:44
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
9Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:21:54
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:58
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:35
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling12:38:57
2RadioShack-Nissan0:03:09
3BMC Racing Team0:10:17
4Movistar Team0:11:17
5Katusha Team0:11:54
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:02
7AG2R La Mondiale0:13:25
8Astana Pro Team0:13:36
9Lotto-Belisol Team0:15:47
10Team Europcar0:16:13
11FDJ-Big Mat0:20:59
12Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:34
13Saur-Sojasun0:45:54
14Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:47:45
15Lampre - ISD0:50:03
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:52:40
17Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:52:58
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:53:19
19Garmin-Sharp1:00:41
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:00:45
21Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:09:32
22Argos-Shimano1:30:27

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling78:28:02
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:05
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:41
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:53
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:30
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:57
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:11
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:17
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:11:00
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:46
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:58
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:09
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:22
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:18:34
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:42
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:24:24
17Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:32
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:29:43
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:33:07
20Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:38
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:35:59
22Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:41:47
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:48:20
24Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:49:52
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:52:36
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:01
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:29
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:00
29Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:58:30
30Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:59:02
31Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:05
32Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:08:24
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:09:08
34Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:10:38
35Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:11:07
36Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp1:20:30
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:20:53
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:21:35
39George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:25:29
40Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:27:14
41Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:28:33
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:32:30
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:33:16
44Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:33:52
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:54
46Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:34:13
47Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:34:36
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:37:48
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:37:58
50Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:39:00
51Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:39:44
52Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:40:01
53Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:42:14
54Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:44:50
55Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:46:18
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:19
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:39
58Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:48:49
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:50
60Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:49:40
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:51:08
62Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:55:00
63Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:55:30
64Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:56:26
65Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:59:21
66Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:00:30
67Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:01:54
68Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2:03:22
69Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:04:16
70Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:24
71Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:07:20
72Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:07:26
73Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:08:13
74Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:08:58
75Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:09:25
76Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:09:31
77Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar2:10:10
78Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan2:11:36
79Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:12:57
80Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2:14:16
81Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:17:09
82Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team2:17:56
83Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:18:29
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:19:17
85Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:22:50
86Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:23:22
87Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:23:44
88Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:26:57
89Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:27:11
90Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:27:38
91Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:29:52
92Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2:30:51
93Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2:31:12
94Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:31:55
95Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:37:21
96Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:37:50
97David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp2:39:43
98Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:41:23
99Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:42:10
100Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:43:02
101Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:43:04
102Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2:43:25
103Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:43:41
104Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:45:15
105Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:45:34
106Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:45:57
107Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:47:02
108David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:47:23
109Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:47:25
110Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:47:51
111Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:49:45
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:49:49
113Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2:49:59
114Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team2:51:05
115Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:52:53
116Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:53:51
117Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:54:19
118Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:54:55
119Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:56:01
120Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:57:29
121Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:58:11
122Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:00:04
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:00:11
124Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:01:37
125Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:02:59
126Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team3:03:13
127Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:04:34
128Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:05:40
129Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:05:46
130Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:05:56
131Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:07:33
132Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:07:59
133Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano3:10:06
134Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:11:36
135Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3:11:45
136Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:12:14
137Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:12:20
138Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:14:03
139Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano3:15:24
140Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:16:19
141Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:16:48
142Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:18:39
143Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano3:20:08
144Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3:21:46
145Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3:21:51
146Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:26:57
147Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:28:28
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3:29:06
149Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3:31:18
150Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp3:31:49
151Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:40:19
152Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp3:44:02
153Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:45:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale356pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team254
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team203
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling130
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling127
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling124
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling108
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team100
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar91
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale91
11Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat84
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team84
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat80
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale77
15Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep76
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team73
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne73
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar69
19Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team63
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar61
22Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team60
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
24David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp56
25Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat56
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
27Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank55
28Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi54
29Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale51
30Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun50
31Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team49
32Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar48
33Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
35Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi47
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat46
37Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi45
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp45
39Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank43
40Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan43
41Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team43
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp40
44Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
45Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team36
46Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
47Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale34
49Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
50Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
51Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
53Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
54Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
55Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan27
56Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
57Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team26
58Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
59Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team25
60Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
61Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano25
62Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank24
63Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar23
64Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team23
65Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team23
66Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp23
67Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan21
68Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
69Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
70David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp20
71Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan17
72Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
75Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
76Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
77Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
78Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
79Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD15
80Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
81Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
82Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team15
83Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
84Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
85Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
86Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling14
87Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
88Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
89Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
90Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
91Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
92Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano12
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team10
94Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
95Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
96Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
97Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team8
98Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale8
100Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team8
101Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
102Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
103Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team7
104Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
105Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
106Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
107Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
108Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
109Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
110Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
111Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
112Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling4
113Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
114Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
115Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
116Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
117Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
118Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1
119Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
120Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
121Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
122Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-2
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team-5
124Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-7
125Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar134pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team123
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank77
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar63
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team51
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling48
7Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi43
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun38
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp34
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD33
12Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan31
13Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team30
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling26
16Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat24
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team22
18Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi21
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team21
20Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
21Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team19
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team16
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar16
27Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
28Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
30Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team12
33Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
34Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank11
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
36Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale8
37Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team8
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
39Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan7
40George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
42Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
43David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
44Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
45Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
47Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
48Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
50Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale2
51Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
52Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
53David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
54Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1
56Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
57Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
58Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1
59Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team78:36:32
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:16
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:00:38
4Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:02:37
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:12:23
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:18:44
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:24:46
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:29:28
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:36:20
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:40:19
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:42:38
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:18:27
13Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:23:25
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:41:19
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:44:23
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:54:29
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:57:10
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano3:11:38
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:36:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan235:40:21
2Sky Procycling0:14:09
3BMC Racing Team0:36:21
4Astana Pro Team0:39:20
5Team Europcar1:03:07
6Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:27
7Movistar Team1:08:04
8Katusha Team1:10:16
9FDJ-Big Mat1:19:12
10AG2R La Mondiale1:35:19
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:09:53
12Lotto-Belisol Team2:12:56
13Saur-Sojasun2:44:10
14Rabobank Cycling Team2:46:28
15Euskaltel - Euskadi2:58:28
16Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:12:23
17Lampre - ISD3:45:55
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:21:58
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4:31:33
20Garmin-Sharp4:58:00
21Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5:31:11
22Argos-Shimano7:36:45

 

Latest on Cyclingnews