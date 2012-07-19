Valverde lays claim to final mountain stage
Wiggins, Froome stick the knife in
Stage 17: Bagnères-de-Luchon - Peyragudes
Alejandro Valverde salvaged the 2012 Tour de France for himself and his Movistar squad as the Spaniard soloed to victory on stage 17, the final day in the high mountains. Valverde, part of the day's early escape, rode the final 35km of the Pyrenean stage from Bagnères-de-Luchon to Peyragudes alone, having dispatched of his breakaway companions for good on the hors categorie-rated ascent of the Port de Bales.
Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome once again asserted their dominance, dropping their general classification rivals on the mountain finish to Peyragudes to cross the line together just 19 seconds in arrears of Valverde. In the final kilometre, as the Sky duo had dropped the remains of a very select group formed on the climb to the finish, it appeared that Froome had the legs to bridge to Valverde, but Wiggins' super domestique backed off the throttle to pace Wiggins to the finish line.
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat) crossed the finish for fourth three seconds later while Pierre Rolland (Europcar) pipped Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) for fifth at 26 seconds.
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) arrived alone in seventh place, 18 seconds behind the Sky duo of Froome and Wiggins, on a stage which must have proved bitterly disappointing for the Sicilian. Starting the day third on general classification behind the Sky pair, Nibali had his team on the front of the peloton for most of the stage in an attempt to crack Wiggins and Sky. In the stage finale, however, the Sicilian did not have the legs to even launch an attack on the climb to Peyragudes as he found himself in the final selection of Wiggins, Froome, Pinot, Rolland, Van den Broeck, Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan).
Wiggins remains first on general classification, continuing to lead his teammate Froome by 2:05. Nibali keeps his third place position, but ceded some time on the final day in the mountains to trail Wiggins by 2:41. Jurgen Van den Broeck maintains his fourth place position overall, at 5:53, while BMC teammates Tejay van Garderen and Cadel Evans each move up a position to fifth and sixth respectively as Haimar Zubeldia(RadioShack-Nissan) cracked in the stage's endgame and dropped from fifth to eighth at 10:11.
Last chance for the climbers
At just 143.5km in length, the shortest and last stage in the Tour's high mountains provided a tantalizing medium for several Tour sub-plots to perhaps find resolution. With a 53.5km individual time trial on Saturday, Nibali's final chance to put time into Wiggins and Froome, both more talented against the clock, would be today.
The mountains classification was still very much up for grabs between Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), ensconced in polka dots after sweeping all four KOMs en route to stage victory yesterday, and Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana), who lost the jersey the previous day but trailed the Frenchman by just four points, 107 to 103. As a maximum of 65 points were up for grabs on the day's five classified climbs, the polka dot jersey could still change hands.
And finally, only eight different teams had scored stage wins thus far in the Tour, and many squads with talented climbers yet to leave their mark on this year's La Grande Boucle were itching for a chance to deliver a stage victory on the last day of climbing.
Attacks were launched from the gun as the peloton sped out of Bagnères-de-Luchon, but nothing stuck until the peloton arrived at the lower slopes of the day's first ascent, the category 1 Col de Menté.
A fairly large group went out on the attack with riders such as Denis Menchov (Katusha), Movistar's Juan Jose Cobo and Alejandro Valverde, Europcar's Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler, Chris Horner
(RadioShack-Nissan) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) prominent in the mix on the mist-shrouded ascent.
The battle for the mountains classification picked up where it left off yesterday as Voeckler and Kessiakoff locked horns again. Voeckler's teammate Rolland was alone in the lead near the climb's summit, but waited for his team captain after Kessiakoff dropped Voeckler. With Rolland's help, Voeckler reached Kessiakoff in time to take maximum points atop the Menté, with Kessiakoff taking second.
On a wet and dangerous descent, conditions almost as treacherous as those which spelled Luis Ocana's doom in the 1971 Tour de France, Vincenzo Nibali took advantage of his descending prowess to bridge the gap from the maillot jaune group to the break. Sky remained vigilant, however, and closed the gap to within 20 seconds, prompting Nibali to sit up and be caught while the break could once again stretch its advantage.
Seven riders emerged at the head of affairs after the descent of the Col de Menté including Voeckler, Kessiakoff, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Rui Costa, Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale).
Additionally, an 11-man chase group had escaped from the peloton in pursuit of the leaders. On the attack in this selection were Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Gorka Izaguirre and Jorge Azana (both Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge), Ruben Plaza (Movistar), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Simone Stortoni (Lampre-ISD) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).
On the summit of the next climb, the category 1 Col de Ares at 55.5km, Voeckler once again edged Kessiakoff for top honours, extending his lead on the KOM standings to eight points, 122 to 114.
After another tricky descent the chase group finally made contact with the seven leaders, albeit without one member, Chris Anker Sorensen, who suffered an injury to several fingers as he tried to extract a newspaper from his front wheel at the top of the descent. Sorensen received treatment from the Tour doctor and returned to the peloton.
Liquigas-Cannondale continued to set the pace in the peloton and kept the break's lead pegged at approximately 2:30 as Voeckler once again beat Kessiakoff to the stage's next KOM, the category 3 Côte de Burs with 67.5km remaining.
Port de Bales looms
With the monster ascent of stage 17 looming, the hors categorie Port de Bales, the Euskaltel duo of Azana and Izaguirre attacked the break and were joined by Kadri on the wooded, false flat valley road leading to the base of the climb. The three Movistar riders tapped out a steady tempo for the remainder of the escapees while the Liquigas-led peloton continued to trail at 2:30.
Once the leaders began to ascend the Port de Bales whatever cohesion remaining in the group remained was shattered as the better climbers pushed the pace. At the front Izaguirre and Kadri dropped Azana while four riders emerged from the chase group: Valverde, Costa, Leipheimer and Martinez. The quartet would catch Izaguirre and Kadri with 8.5km of climbing remaining to the summit and almost immediately Costa surged ahead alone in the lead.
Five kilometres from the summit, Costa still climbed alone in the lead while the first chase group was trimmed to contain just Valverde, Martinez and Leipheimer, who at 15 seconds back had the Portuguese rider in sight. Further down the slope Voeckler was glued to Kessiakoff's wheel, the duo one minute behind Costa, while Liquigas-Cannondale's tempo had reduced the yellow jersey group to approximately 30 riders.
Soon Valverde made his move with a sharp surge that immediately distanced Martinez and Leipheimer. The Spaniard crossed the gap to his Movistar teammate Rui Costa with ease and after sharing the pace for several hundred metres Valverde's pace proved too much for Costa as well.
Once Valverde ascended through the tree line the mist enshrouding the climb disappeared as he kept a steady rhythm through the exposed switchbacks approaching the Port de Bales summit. Valverde took maximum points at the top, followed by Costa and Martinez. Kadri and Leipheimer crossed together in fourth and fifth, while Voeckler once again outsprinted Kessiakoff at a KOM for the fourth time today as the pair rode topped the hors categorie climb in sixth and seventh place respectively.
The select maillot jaune group was led over the KOM by Jurgen Van den Broeck, who accelerated in the approach to the summit, and still trailing Valverde by more than two minutes.
After another treacherous, Pyrenean descent the race had now arrived at the final kick to the finish, first ascending the Col de Peyresourde on the side they descended the previous day, followed by a turn onto the climb of the Peyragudes for the stage finish.
With Liquigas-Cannondale still setting the tempo in the maillot jaune group, one-by-one the escapees were absorbed and dropped on the Peyresourde until only Valverde remained off the front. At 10.5km to go Valverde still held a lead of 2:20, but the strain of his day's effort began to creep into his pedal stroke while behind the yellow jersey group's tempo increased significantly as attacks started to occur.
After cresting the Peyresourde and enjoying a bit of recovery on a short descent, Valverde began his climb to the finish at Peyragudes with a lead reduced to 1:15 ahead of a 14-rider group containing the general classification contenders. The maillot jaune group was led by Liquigas-Cannondale's Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali, with the Sicilian still not showing any sign of aggression since his initial dig in the early portion of the stage.
Indeed it would be Lotto Belisol who would commence attacking on the final climb, as Jelle Vanendert sped up the road soon to be joined by teammate Jurgen Van den Broeck. A re-shuffling took place culminating with eight riders climbing together in pursuit of Valverde: Wiggins, Froome, Nibali, Van den Broeck, Pinot, Rolland, Horner and van Garderen.
Wiggins had a word with Froome and soon Froome upped the tempo enough to drop everyone but his teammate in the yellow jersey. Soon, however, even Wiggins couldn't handle the pace as they drove into the final kilometre, rapidly closing the gap to Valverde who was clinging to hopes of a stage win with all his might. Froome waited for his captain, however, and while they may have lost the opportunity for another Sky stage win, they crossed the finish line together 19 seconds behind the Spanish stage winner and ahead of their general classification rivals yet again. As was the case to the finish in La Toussuire, however, the question remained as to who amongst the Sky duo was indeed the strongest.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:12:11
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:22
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:37
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:02
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:11
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:14
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|13
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:39
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:46
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:55
|16
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:10
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:37
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:17
|22
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|23
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:10
|25
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:28
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:46
|28
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:55
|30
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|33
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:33
|34
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:19
|35
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:06
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:37
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:42
|39
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:12
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:21
|43
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:59
|44
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:02
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:01
|49
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:16:06
|50
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|60
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|61
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|64
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|65
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|67
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|74
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|79
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:16
|80
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|81
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|82
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:36
|83
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:20
|84
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:28:16
|85
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:57
|89
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|91
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|92
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|93
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|95
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|97
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|98
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|100
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|101
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|102
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|103
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|107
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|108
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|109
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|111
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|114
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|115
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|116
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|117
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|119
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|120
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|121
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|122
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|123
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|124
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|126
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|128
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|129
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|130
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|131
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|132
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|133
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|134
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|135
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|137
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|139
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|142
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|143
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|144
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|145
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|146
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|147
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|148
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|149
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|150
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|151
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:31:32
|152
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|153
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|11
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|12
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|14
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|4
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|8
|8
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|10
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:12:33
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:20
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:10:50
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:59
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:44
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:21:54
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:58
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:35
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|12:38:57
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:09
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:17
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:11:17
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:11:54
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:02
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:25
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:36
|9
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:15:47
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:16:13
|11
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:59
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28:34
|13
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:45:54
|14
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:47:45
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:50:03
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:52:40
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:52:58
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:53:19
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:00:41
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:45
|21
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:09:32
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|1:30:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|78:28:02
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:41
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:53
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:30
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:57
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:11
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:17
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:00
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:46
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:58
|12
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:09
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:22
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:18:34
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:42
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:24:24
|17
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:32
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:29:43
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:33:07
|20
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:38
|21
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:35:59
|22
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:41:47
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:48:20
|24
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:49:52
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:36
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:01
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:29
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:00
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:58:30
|30
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:59:02
|31
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:05
|32
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:24
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:09:08
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:10:38
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:11:07
|36
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:20:30
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:20:53
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:21:35
|39
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:29
|40
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:14
|41
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:28:33
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:30
|43
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:33:16
|44
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:52
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:54
|46
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:13
|47
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:34:36
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:48
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:37:58
|50
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:39:00
|51
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:39:44
|52
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:40:01
|53
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:42:14
|54
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:44:50
|55
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:46:18
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:19
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:39
|58
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:48:49
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:50
|60
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:40
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:51:08
|62
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:55:00
|63
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:30
|64
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:56:26
|65
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:59:21
|66
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:00:30
|67
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:01:54
|68
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:03:22
|69
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:04:16
|70
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:24
|71
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:07:20
|72
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:07:26
|73
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:08:13
|74
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:08:58
|75
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:09:25
|76
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:09:31
|77
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:10:10
|78
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:11:36
|79
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:12:57
|80
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2:14:16
|81
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:17:09
|82
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|2:17:56
|83
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:18:29
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:19:17
|85
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:22:50
|86
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:23:22
|87
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:23:44
|88
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:26:57
|89
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:27:11
|90
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:27:38
|91
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:29:52
|92
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2:30:51
|93
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2:31:12
|94
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:31:55
|95
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:37:21
|96
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:37:50
|97
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|2:39:43
|98
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:41:23
|99
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:42:10
|100
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:43:02
|101
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:43:04
|102
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:43:25
|103
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:43:41
|104
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:45:15
|105
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:45:34
|106
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:45:57
|107
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:47:02
|108
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:47:23
|109
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:47:25
|110
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:47:51
|111
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:49:45
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:49:49
|113
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:49:59
|114
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|2:51:05
|115
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:52:53
|116
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:53:51
|117
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:54:19
|118
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:54:55
|119
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:56:01
|120
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:57:29
|121
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:58:11
|122
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:04
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:00:11
|124
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:01:37
|125
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:02:59
|126
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:03:13
|127
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:04:34
|128
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:05:40
|129
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:05:46
|130
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:05:56
|131
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:07:33
|132
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:07:59
|133
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3:10:06
|134
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:11:36
|135
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3:11:45
|136
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:12:14
|137
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:12:20
|138
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:14:03
|139
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|3:15:24
|140
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:16:19
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:16:48
|142
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:18:39
|143
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|3:20:08
|144
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3:21:46
|145
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:21:51
|146
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:26:57
|147
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:28:28
|148
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3:29:06
|149
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3:31:18
|150
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|3:31:49
|151
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:40:19
|152
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3:44:02
|153
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:45:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|356
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|254
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|203
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|127
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|124
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|108
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|100
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|11
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|84
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|80
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|76
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|17
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|19
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|22
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|24
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|56
|25
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|56
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|27
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|28
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|29
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|30
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|31
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|49
|32
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|48
|33
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|46
|37
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|38
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|45
|39
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|43
|40
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|41
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|43
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|44
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|45
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|46
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|47
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|49
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|50
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|51
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|53
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|54
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|56
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|57
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|26
|58
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|59
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|25
|60
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|61
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|25
|62
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|24
|63
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|64
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|65
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|23
|66
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|67
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|68
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|69
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|70
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|71
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|72
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|75
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|76
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|77
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|78
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|79
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|15
|80
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|81
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|82
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|83
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|84
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|85
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|86
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|14
|87
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|88
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|89
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|90
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|91
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|92
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|12
|93
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|10
|94
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|95
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|96
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|97
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|98
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|99
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|100
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|101
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|102
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|103
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|104
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|105
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|106
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|108
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|109
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|110
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|111
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|112
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|4
|113
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|114
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|115
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|116
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|117
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|118
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|119
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|120
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|121
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|122
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-2
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|124
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-7
|125
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|123
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|77
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|7
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|34
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|13
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|16
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|24
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|20
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|21
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|16
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|16
|27
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|30
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|33
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|34
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|11
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|36
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|37
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|8
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|39
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|40
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|42
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|43
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|44
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|45
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|47
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|48
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|50
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|51
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|53
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|54
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|56
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|57
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|58
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|59
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78:36:32
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:16
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:00:38
|4
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:02:37
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:12:23
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:44
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:24:46
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:29:28
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:36:20
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:40:19
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:42:38
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:18:27
|13
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:23:25
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:41:19
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:44:23
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:54:29
|17
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:57:10
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|3:11:38
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:36:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|235:40:21
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:14:09
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:36:21
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:39:20
|5
|Team Europcar
|1:03:07
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:05:27
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:08:04
|8
|Katusha Team
|1:10:16
|9
|FDJ-Big Mat
|1:19:12
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:19
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:09:53
|12
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|2:12:56
|13
|Saur-Sojasun
|2:44:10
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:46:28
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:58:28
|16
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:12:23
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|3:45:55
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:21:58
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4:31:33
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|4:58:00
|21
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5:31:11
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|7:36:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy