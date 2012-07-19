Image 1 of 95 Juan Jose' Cobo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 95 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 95 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) leads the favorites' group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 95 Pieter Weening (Orica - Greenedge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 95 Ivan Basso sets the pace for teammate Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 95 Dominik Nerz (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 95 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 95 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in the group of favorites (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 95 Is that a smile on the face of Bradley Wiggins (Sky)? It's a plane. No, it's SuperWiggins. Alejandro Valverde salvaged the 2012 Tour de France for himself and his Movistar squad as the Spaniard soloed to victory on stage 17, the final day in the high mountains. Valverde, part of the day's early escape, rode the final 35km of the Pyrenean stage from Bagnères-de-Luchon to Peyragudes alone, having dispatched of his breakaway companions for good on the hors categorie-rated ascent of the Port de Bales.

Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome once again asserted their dominance, dropping their general classification rivals on the mountain finish to Peyragudes to cross the line together just 19 seconds in arrears of Valverde. In the final kilometre, as the Sky duo had dropped the remains of a very select group formed on the climb to the finish, it appeared that Froome had the legs to bridge to Valverde, but Wiggins' super domestique backed off the throttle to pace Wiggins to the finish line.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat) crossed the finish for fourth three seconds later while Pierre Rolland (Europcar) pipped Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) for fifth at 26 seconds.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) arrived alone in seventh place, 18 seconds behind the Sky duo of Froome and Wiggins, on a stage which must have proved bitterly disappointing for the Sicilian. Starting the day third on general classification behind the Sky pair, Nibali had his team on the front of the peloton for most of the stage in an attempt to crack Wiggins and Sky. In the stage finale, however, the Sicilian did not have the legs to even launch an attack on the climb to Peyragudes as he found himself in the final selection of Wiggins, Froome, Pinot, Rolland, Van den Broeck, Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan).

Wiggins remains first on general classification, continuing to lead his teammate Froome by 2:05. Nibali keeps his third place position, but ceded some time on the final day in the mountains to trail Wiggins by 2:41. Jurgen Van den Broeck maintains his fourth place position overall, at 5:53, while BMC teammates Tejay van Garderen and Cadel Evans each move up a position to fifth and sixth respectively as Haimar Zubeldia(RadioShack-Nissan) cracked in the stage's endgame and dropped from fifth to eighth at 10:11.

Last chance for the climbers

At just 143.5km in length, the shortest and last stage in the Tour's high mountains provided a tantalizing medium for several Tour sub-plots to perhaps find resolution. With a 53.5km individual time trial on Saturday, Nibali's final chance to put time into Wiggins and Froome, both more talented against the clock, would be today.

The mountains classification was still very much up for grabs between Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), ensconced in polka dots after sweeping all four KOMs en route to stage victory yesterday, and Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana), who lost the jersey the previous day but trailed the Frenchman by just four points, 107 to 103. As a maximum of 65 points were up for grabs on the day's five classified climbs, the polka dot jersey could still change hands.

And finally, only eight different teams had scored stage wins thus far in the Tour, and many squads with talented climbers yet to leave their mark on this year's La Grande Boucle were itching for a chance to deliver a stage victory on the last day of climbing.

Attacks were launched from the gun as the peloton sped out of Bagnères-de-Luchon, but nothing stuck until the peloton arrived at the lower slopes of the day's first ascent, the category 1 Col de Menté.

A fairly large group went out on the attack with riders such as Denis Menchov (Katusha), Movistar's Juan Jose Cobo and Alejandro Valverde, Europcar's Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler, Chris Horner

(RadioShack-Nissan) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) prominent in the mix on the mist-shrouded ascent.

The battle for the mountains classification picked up where it left off yesterday as Voeckler and Kessiakoff locked horns again. Voeckler's teammate Rolland was alone in the lead near the climb's summit, but waited for his team captain after Kessiakoff dropped Voeckler. With Rolland's help, Voeckler reached Kessiakoff in time to take maximum points atop the Menté, with Kessiakoff taking second.

On a wet and dangerous descent, conditions almost as treacherous as those which spelled Luis Ocana's doom in the 1971 Tour de France, Vincenzo Nibali took advantage of his descending prowess to bridge the gap from the maillot jaune group to the break. Sky remained vigilant, however, and closed the gap to within 20 seconds, prompting Nibali to sit up and be caught while the break could once again stretch its advantage.

Seven riders emerged at the head of affairs after the descent of the Col de Menté including Voeckler, Kessiakoff, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Rui Costa, Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale).

Additionally, an 11-man chase group had escaped from the peloton in pursuit of the leaders. On the attack in this selection were Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Gorka Izaguirre and Jorge Azana (both Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge), Ruben Plaza (Movistar), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Simone Stortoni (Lampre-ISD) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

On the summit of the next climb, the category 1 Col de Ares at 55.5km, Voeckler once again edged Kessiakoff for top honours, extending his lead on the KOM standings to eight points, 122 to 114.

After another tricky descent the chase group finally made contact with the seven leaders, albeit without one member, Chris Anker Sorensen, who suffered an injury to several fingers as he tried to extract a newspaper from his front wheel at the top of the descent. Sorensen received treatment from the Tour doctor and returned to the peloton.

Liquigas-Cannondale continued to set the pace in the peloton and kept the break's lead pegged at approximately 2:30 as Voeckler once again beat Kessiakoff to the stage's next KOM, the category 3 Côte de Burs with 67.5km remaining.

Port de Bales looms

With the monster ascent of stage 17 looming, the hors categorie Port de Bales, the Euskaltel duo of Azana and Izaguirre attacked the break and were joined by Kadri on the wooded, false flat valley road leading to the base of the climb. The three Movistar riders tapped out a steady tempo for the remainder of the escapees while the Liquigas-led peloton continued to trail at 2:30.

Once the leaders began to ascend the Port de Bales whatever cohesion remaining in the group remained was shattered as the better climbers pushed the pace. At the front Izaguirre and Kadri dropped Azana while four riders emerged from the chase group: Valverde, Costa, Leipheimer and Martinez. The quartet would catch Izaguirre and Kadri with 8.5km of climbing remaining to the summit and almost immediately Costa surged ahead alone in the lead.

Five kilometres from the summit, Costa still climbed alone in the lead while the first chase group was trimmed to contain just Valverde, Martinez and Leipheimer, who at 15 seconds back had the Portuguese rider in sight. Further down the slope Voeckler was glued to Kessiakoff's wheel, the duo one minute behind Costa, while Liquigas-Cannondale's tempo had reduced the yellow jersey group to approximately 30 riders.

Soon Valverde made his move with a sharp surge that immediately distanced Martinez and Leipheimer. The Spaniard crossed the gap to his Movistar teammate Rui Costa with ease and after sharing the pace for several hundred metres Valverde's pace proved too much for Costa as well.

Once Valverde ascended through the tree line the mist enshrouding the climb disappeared as he kept a steady rhythm through the exposed switchbacks approaching the Port de Bales summit. Valverde took maximum points at the top, followed by Costa and Martinez. Kadri and Leipheimer crossed together in fourth and fifth, while Voeckler once again outsprinted Kessiakoff at a KOM for the fourth time today as the pair rode topped the hors categorie climb in sixth and seventh place respectively.

The select maillot jaune group was led over the KOM by Jurgen Van den Broeck, who accelerated in the approach to the summit, and still trailing Valverde by more than two minutes.

After another treacherous, Pyrenean descent the race had now arrived at the final kick to the finish, first ascending the Col de Peyresourde on the side they descended the previous day, followed by a turn onto the climb of the Peyragudes for the stage finish.

With Liquigas-Cannondale still setting the tempo in the maillot jaune group, one-by-one the escapees were absorbed and dropped on the Peyresourde until only Valverde remained off the front. At 10.5km to go Valverde still held a lead of 2:20, but the strain of his day's effort began to creep into his pedal stroke while behind the yellow jersey group's tempo increased significantly as attacks started to occur.

After cresting the Peyresourde and enjoying a bit of recovery on a short descent, Valverde began his climb to the finish at Peyragudes with a lead reduced to 1:15 ahead of a 14-rider group containing the general classification contenders. The maillot jaune group was led by Liquigas-Cannondale's Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali, with the Sicilian still not showing any sign of aggression since his initial dig in the early portion of the stage.

Indeed it would be Lotto Belisol who would commence attacking on the final climb, as Jelle Vanendert sped up the road soon to be joined by teammate Jurgen Van den Broeck. A re-shuffling took place culminating with eight riders climbing together in pursuit of Valverde: Wiggins, Froome, Nibali, Van den Broeck, Pinot, Rolland, Horner and van Garderen.

Wiggins had a word with Froome and soon Froome upped the tempo enough to drop everyone but his teammate in the yellow jersey. Soon, however, even Wiggins couldn't handle the pace as they drove into the final kilometre, rapidly closing the gap to Valverde who was clinging to hopes of a stage win with all his might. Froome waited for his captain, however, and while they may have lost the opportunity for another Sky stage win, they crossed the finish line together 19 seconds behind the Spanish stage winner and ahead of their general classification rivals yet again. As was the case to the finish in La Toussuire, however, the question remained as to who amongst the Sky duo was indeed the strongest.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4:12:11 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:22 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:37 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:02 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:11 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:14 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 13 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:39 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:46 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:55 16 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:10 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:37 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:17 22 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:04:10 25 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:28 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:46 28 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:55 30 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 33 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:33 34 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:19 35 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:06 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:37 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:02 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:42 39 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:12 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:21 43 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:59 44 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:02 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 46 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 48 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:01 49 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:06 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 51 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 60 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 64 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 65 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 74 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 77 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 79 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:16 80 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 81 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 82 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:36 83 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:20 84 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:28:16 85 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 86 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 88 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:57 89 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 91 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 92 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 93 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 97 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 98 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 100 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 103 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 106 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 107 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 108 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 109 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 111 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 114 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 115 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 116 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 117 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 118 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 119 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 120 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 121 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 122 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 123 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 124 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 125 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 126 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 128 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 129 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 130 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 131 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 132 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 133 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 134 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 135 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 138 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 139 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 141 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 142 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 143 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 144 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 145 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 146 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 147 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 148 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 149 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 150 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 151 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:31:32 152 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 153 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 7 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 6 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 5 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Intermediate Sprint - Loures-Barousse, km. 81.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 8 9 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 11 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 12 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Col de Menté (Cat. 1) - km 27.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1

Col des Ares (Cat. 2) - km 55.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 4 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Côte de Burs (Cat. 3) km 76.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1

Port de Bales (HC) - km 111.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 16 4 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 8 8 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 10 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

Peyragudes (Cat. 1) km 142.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4:12:33 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 3 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:20 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:10:50 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:59 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:44 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:21:54 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:58 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:35 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 12:38:57 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:09 3 BMC Racing Team 0:10:17 4 Movistar Team 0:11:17 5 Katusha Team 0:11:54 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:02 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:25 8 Astana Pro Team 0:13:36 9 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:15:47 10 Team Europcar 0:16:13 11 FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:59 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:28:34 13 Saur-Sojasun 0:45:54 14 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:47:45 15 Lampre - ISD 0:50:03 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:52:40 17 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:52:58 18 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:53:19 19 Garmin-Sharp 1:00:41 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:00:45 21 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:09:32 22 Argos-Shimano 1:30:27

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 78:28:02 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:41 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:53 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:30 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:57 7 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:11 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:17 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:11:00 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:46 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:58 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:09 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:22 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:18:34 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:42 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:24:24 17 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:32 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:29:43 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:33:07 20 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:38 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:35:59 22 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:41:47 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:48:20 24 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:49:52 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:52:36 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:01 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:29 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:55:00 29 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:58:30 30 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:59:02 31 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:05 32 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:08:24 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:09:08 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:10:38 35 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:11:07 36 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 1:20:30 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:20:53 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1:21:35 39 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:25:29 40 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:27:14 41 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:28:33 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:32:30 43 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:33:16 44 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:33:52 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:54 46 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:34:13 47 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:34:36 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:37:48 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:37:58 50 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:39:00 51 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:39:44 52 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:40:01 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:42:14 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:44:50 55 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:46:18 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:19 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:39 58 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:48:49 59 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:48:50 60 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:49:40 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:51:08 62 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:55:00 63 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:30 64 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:56:26 65 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:59:21 66 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:00:30 67 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:01:54 68 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:03:22 69 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:04:16 70 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:24 71 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:07:20 72 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:07:26 73 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:08:13 74 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:08:58 75 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:09:25 76 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:09:31 77 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 2:10:10 78 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 2:11:36 79 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:12:57 80 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2:14:16 81 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:17:09 82 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 2:17:56 83 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:18:29 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:19:17 85 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:22:50 86 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:23:22 87 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:23:44 88 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:26:57 89 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:27:11 90 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:27:38 91 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:29:52 92 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2:30:51 93 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2:31:12 94 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:31:55 95 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:37:21 96 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:37:50 97 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 2:39:43 98 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:41:23 99 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:42:10 100 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:43:02 101 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:43:04 102 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2:43:25 103 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:43:41 104 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:45:15 105 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:45:34 106 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:45:57 107 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:47:02 108 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:47:23 109 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:47:25 110 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:47:51 111 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:49:45 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:49:49 113 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:49:59 114 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 2:51:05 115 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:52:53 116 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:53:51 117 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:54:19 118 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:54:55 119 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2:56:01 120 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:57:29 121 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:58:11 122 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:04 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:00:11 124 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:01:37 125 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:02:59 126 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 3:03:13 127 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:04:34 128 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:05:40 129 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:05:46 130 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:05:56 131 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:07:33 132 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:07:59 133 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3:10:06 134 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:11:36 135 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3:11:45 136 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:12:14 137 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:12:20 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:14:03 139 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 3:15:24 140 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:16:19 141 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:16:48 142 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:18:39 143 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 3:20:08 144 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3:21:46 145 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:21:51 146 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:26:57 147 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:28:28 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3:29:06 149 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3:31:18 150 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 3:31:49 151 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:40:19 152 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3:44:02 153 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:45:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 356 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 254 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 203 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 127 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 124 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 108 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 100 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 91 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 11 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 84 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 84 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 80 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 76 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 69 19 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 61 22 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 60 23 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 24 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 56 25 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 56 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 27 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 55 28 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 29 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 30 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 31 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 49 32 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 48 33 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 35 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 46 37 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 45 39 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 43 40 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 43 41 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 40 44 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 45 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 46 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 47 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 34 49 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 50 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 51 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 53 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 54 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 55 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 56 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 57 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 26 58 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 59 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 25 60 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 61 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 25 62 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 24 63 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 23 64 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 65 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 23 66 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 23 67 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 21 68 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 69 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 70 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 71 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 17 72 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 75 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 76 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 77 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 78 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 79 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 15 80 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 81 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 82 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 15 83 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 84 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 85 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 86 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 14 87 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 88 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 89 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 90 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 91 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 92 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 12 93 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 10 94 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 95 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 96 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 97 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 98 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 99 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 100 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 8 101 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 102 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 103 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 7 104 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 105 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 106 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 108 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 109 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 110 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 111 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 112 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 4 113 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 114 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 115 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 116 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 117 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 118 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1 119 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 120 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 121 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 122 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -2 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team -5 124 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -7 125 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 134 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 123 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 77 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 63 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 51 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 7 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 34 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 31 13 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 16 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 24 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 22 18 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 20 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 21 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 16 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 16 27 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 28 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 30 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 33 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 34 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 11 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 36 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 37 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 8 38 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 39 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 7 40 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 42 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 43 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 44 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 45 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 47 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 48 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 50 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 51 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 52 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 53 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 54 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1 56 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 57 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 58 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 59 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 78:36:32 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:16 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:00:38 4 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:02:37 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:12:23 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:18:44 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:24:46 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:29:28 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:36:20 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:40:19 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:42:38 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:18:27 13 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:23:25 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:41:19 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:44:23 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:54:29 17 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:57:10 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 3:11:38 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:36:53