Cadel Evans wins 2011 Tour de France
Cavendish takes final stage and green
Stage 21: Créteil - Paris Champs-Élysées
Cadel Evans (BMC) sealed Tour de France victory on Sunday after enjoying an untroubled final day on the road to Paris, while Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) dominated proceedings in the finishing sprint on the Champs-Élysées to secure the green jersey.
For the third time in as many attempts, Cavendish took a comfortable win on the famous boulevard, and for the third consecutive year, Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) stood on the second step of the podium in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe. Familiar as those scenes were, however, the real story of the day was a rather more novel one, as Evans became the first rider from the Southern Hemisphere to win the Tour de France.
On crossing the finish line, Evans was struggling to come to terms with the magnitude of his achievement and admitted that it was difficult to estimate the impact his win would have in Australia.
“I haven’t had time to consider that aspect, to be honest,” Evans said. “It’s been a long, long process and it will take a long time to realise what it means.”
Evans finished 1:34 clear of Andy Schleck and 2:30 ahead of his older brother Fränk to finally win the Tour after years of heartache, and he was keen to pay tribute to the support of his family and his BMC squad.
“A few people always believed in me and they’re the people that matter the most. We did it,” Evans smiled. “It’s been a real pleasure these past three weeks.”
In spite of becoming the first siblings to finish on the Tour podium, there was palpable disappointment for the Schleck brothers at falling short of bringing the yellow jersey back to Luxembourg for the first time since Charly Gaul’s triumph in 1958.
The stage winner Mark Cavendish was understandably in rather more ebullient mood after his fifth stage win of this Tour, and his twentieth in total, a remarkable figure for a rider who only turned 26 in May. In seeing off the challenge of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), not only did the Manxman underline his status as the pre-eminent sprinter of his generation, he also secured the first green jersey of his career.
Cavendish explained that the headwind that greeted the riders coming off the Place de la Concorde meant that he started his sprint later than in previous years.
“I left it until 170 metres to go today, I knew it was going to be tough,” Cavendish said. “I’m so, so happy and so proud of the guys. It’s a great way to finish the Tour.
“I’ve been trying to get this [the green jersey] for the past few years and finally I’ve done it.”
Cadel Evans knows how he feels.
Familiar feel to final stage
At the end of a Tour de France that has deviated dramatically from the script anticipated before the start, there was a distinct lack of ad-libbing on the final 95km leg to Paris.
There was a sombre start to proceedings in the south Parisian suburb of Créteil on Sunday, as the peloton paused for a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the tragic events in Norway on Friday, while a heartfelt tribute was also paid to one of the Tour’s favourite sons. The late Laurent Fignon, who died of cancer in August last year, first rose to prominence as an amateur with the famous US Créteil club, and a plaque in his honour was unveiled in the presence of family and former teammates prior to Sunday’s stage
As per tradition, the pace was relaxed as the bunch ambled out of Créteil towards Paris. The first half of the stage was a promenade towards the city centre, with Cadel Evans and his BMC squad obliging the photographers by riding at the head of the bunch, while the Australian also had time to accept the congratulations of many of his peers.
Once the Eifel Tower reared into view on the horizon, however, there was a slight but perceptible shift in attitude and focus, and the détente ended formally once the peloton hit the iconic Champs-Élysées circuit with a little under 50km to race.
After BMC had yielded their position on the front of the bunch, the attacking could begin in earnest, but on the first lap, nobody succeeded in breaking the deadlock. It took a determined sortie from Ben Swift (Sky) with 40km to go to spark the main break of the afternoon.
The Englishman was joined in his attempt by Kristjan Koren (Liquigas-Cannondale), Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack), Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad), and the sextet took advantage of a lull in the peloton’s pace after the intermediate sprint with 35km to race to stretch their lead out to beyond 45 seconds.
At that sprint, Cavendish delivered an ominous warning to the peloton by careering clear to take the points on offer for 7th place, while his lead-out man Mark Renshaw squeezed out José Joaquin Rojas for 8th and furthered strengthened Cavendish’s grip on the green jersey.
With Bak sitting comfortably in the leading group, HTC-Highroad were under no obligation to lead the pursuit behind, and the break still held a 20-second lead as they reached the bell with 6km to race. In the finale, however, both Lampre-ISD and Quick Step contributed to the chase, while HTC’s train cranked into action on behalf of Cavendish.
The last survivors up front were Bak and Swift, but when they too were reeled in with a little over three kilometres to race, HTC stepped up their efforts in earnest, and a number of speculative attempts, including one from Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) were promptly snuffed out by Cavendish’s watchmen.
With Bernhard Eisel and Tony Martin setting a scorching pace along the Rue de Rivoli, there was a grim air of inevitability about the finishing sprint, and when Renshaw swung off after guiding his leader through the final sweep from the Place de la Concorde, Cavendish unsheathed a razor sharp sprint to put his rivals to the sword for the twentieth time in four years. Boasson Hagen and Greipel came closest, but they had no answer to Cavendish’s burst in the final 200 metres, while Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) had to settle for fourth, ahead of a surprising Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).
Not content with another victory on sprinting’s most evocative stage, however, Cavendish already had another major rendezvous in mind seconds after crossing the line. “I’ve got a world championships to think about in a few months,” he warned.
The head and the legs
While Cavendish sealed the green jersey, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was crowned king of the mountains, French revelation Pierre Rolland (Europcar) carried off the white jersey and Garmin-Cervélo secured the teams classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2:27:02
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|15
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|31
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|38
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|46
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|47
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|48
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|49
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|52
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|58
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|62
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|67
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|69
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|70
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|71
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|72
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|83
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|86
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|87
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|90
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|92
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|93
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|101
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|106
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|107
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|110
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|111
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|113
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|116
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|117
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|119
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|121
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|124
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|125
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|126
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|127
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|129
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|130
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|132
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|138
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|139
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|140
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|141
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|142
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|143
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|145
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|146
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|147
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|148
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|150
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|151
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|153
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|156
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|158
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|159
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:36
|160
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:38
|161
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:48
|162
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|163
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|164
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|165
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:32
|166
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|167
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|17
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|15
|4
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|13
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|9
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|12
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|4
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|45
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|35
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|22
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|16
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|8
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|14
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|15
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:27:02
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|25
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|31
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:38
|35
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|7:21:06
|2
|HTC - Highroad
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|6
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Saur-Sojasun
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|10
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Team Leopard-Trek
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Katusha Team
|21
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Team Radioshack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|86:12:22
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:34
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:30
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:20
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:57
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:55
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:05
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:23
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:15
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:11
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:43
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:29
|13
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:29
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:36
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:20
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:26:23
|17
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:12
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:14
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:54
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:41
|21
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:04
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:54
|23
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:42:26
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:42:48
|25
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:06
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:23
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:50:28
|28
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:52:25
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:53:16
|30
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:56:46
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:00:48
|32
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:03:58
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:09
|34
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:08:28
|35
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:58
|36
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:40
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:14:42
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:14:51
|39
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|1:22:04
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:24:21
|41
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:25:25
|42
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:25:37
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:27:43
|44
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:30:56
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:31:48
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:34:06
|47
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:34:51
|48
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:35:18
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:57
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1:39:58
|51
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:47
|52
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:43:49
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:44:39
|54
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:44:41
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:45
|56
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:16
|57
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:46:09
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:47:02
|59
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|1:51:08
|60
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:51:19
|61
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:52:21
|62
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:53:22
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:54:11
|64
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:56:12
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:58:43
|66
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:59:47
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:59:56
|68
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:03:15
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:03:56
|70
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:06:35
|71
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:07:26
|72
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:09:24
|73
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:10:05
|74
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:11:51
|75
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:12:28
|76
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:14:56
|77
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2:17:27
|78
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:17:58
|79
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:18:19
|80
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:22:54
|81
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:24:29
|82
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2:25:49
|83
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:27:12
|84
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:27:13
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:27:28
|86
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2:28:27
|87
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:29:24
|88
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:29:47
|89
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:30:09
|90
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2:31:34
|91
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:31:47
|92
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:32:00
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:35:45
|94
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:36:14
|95
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:36:26
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2:37:25
|97
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:37:37
|98
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:41:04
|99
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:41:41
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:47:07
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:47:49
|102
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:49:23
|103
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:49:37
|104
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2:49:49
|105
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:53:50
|106
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:53:59
|107
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:54:20
|108
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|2:55:25
|109
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3:00:00
|110
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:04
|111
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:44
|112
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|3:00:59
|113
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:01:51
|114
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:03:47
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:04:47
|116
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:06:29
|117
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07:07
|118
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:07:10
|119
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|3:07:31
|120
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:08:34
|121
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:08:41
|122
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:10:19
|123
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:10:36
|124
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:11:47
|125
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:13:43
|126
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:13:44
|127
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3:14:15
|128
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|3:14:29
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3:15:05
|131
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:15:12
|132
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3:15:39
|133
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:16:00
|134
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:16:38
|135
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:16:58
|136
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:17:11
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:18:07
|138
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:19:46
|139
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:20:02
|140
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|3:20:07
|141
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:21:39
|142
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:22:32
|143
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:23:30
|144
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|3:26:22
|145
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:28:00
|146
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:29:04
|147
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:29:07
|148
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:29:20
|149
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:30:17
|150
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:30:22
|151
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:30:35
|152
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:31:30
|153
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|3:31:42
|154
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3:33:25
|155
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:34:37
|156
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:35:04
|157
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:36:53
|158
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:38:13
|159
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:38:32
|160
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:38:34
|161
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|3:39:56
|162
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:43:17
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:44:00
|164
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:44:08
|165
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3:45:26
|166
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:54:35
|167
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:57:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|334
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|272
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|236
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|208
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|195
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|192
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|127
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|104
|12
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|94
|13
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|82
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|15
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|74
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|70
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|19
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|20
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|21
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|60
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|57
|25
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|56
|26
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|47
|29
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|31
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|32
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|33
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|34
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|41
|35
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|36
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|37
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|39
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|40
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|41
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|43
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|44
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|46
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|25
|47
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|48
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|49
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|51
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|52
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|53
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|17
|54
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|55
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|56
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|15
|58
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|59
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|60
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|61
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|62
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|63
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|64
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|12
|65
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|66
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|11
|68
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|69
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|70
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|71
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|72
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|73
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|74
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|75
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|76
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|77
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|78
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|79
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|80
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-1
|82
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-1
|83
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|-1
|84
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-2
|85
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|-2
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-3
|87
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|-3
|88
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|-3
|89
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|-4
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-4
|91
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|92
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-5
|93
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|94
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-5
|95
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-7
|96
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|-7
|97
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-9
|98
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|-9
|99
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|-10
|100
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-10
|101
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-10
|102
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|-10
|103
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-11
|104
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|-12
|105
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|-12
|106
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-12
|107
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-13
|108
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|-14
|109
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|-14
|110
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|-15
|111
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|-15
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-17
|113
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|-18
|114
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|-18
|115
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-20
|116
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|-20
|117
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|-20
|118
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-20
|119
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|-20
|120
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-20
|121
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|-20
|122
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-20
|123
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|-20
|124
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-20
|125
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-20
|126
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-23
|127
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|-24
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|-26
|129
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|-27
|130
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-27
|131
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|-28
|132
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-29
|133
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-31
|134
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|-33
|135
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-37
|136
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|-37
|137
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-38
|138
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-38
|139
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-39
|140
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-39
|141
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-39
|142
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|143
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-40
|144
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|145
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|146
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|147
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-40
|148
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-40
|149
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-40
|150
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|-40
|151
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|-40
|152
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|-40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|98
|3
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|58
|5
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|56
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|45
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|9
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|12
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|20
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|19
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|21
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|17
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|17
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|16
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|25
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|26
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|28
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|29
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|32
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|33
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|36
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|38
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|4
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|46
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|47
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|49
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|53
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|54
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|55
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|56
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|57
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|61
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|86:23:05
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:46
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:53
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:37
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:21
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:32:05
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:50:05
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:54:26
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:17:00
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:21:05
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:33:56
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:02
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:43:28
|14
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:49:04
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:53:13
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:55:52
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:59:22
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:07:36
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2:15:06
|20
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:18:41
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2:20:51
|22
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:21:04
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:36:24
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:37:06
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:38:54
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2:39:06
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2:50:16
|28
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:56:24
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:06:15
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:07:24
|31
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:11:49
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:19:39
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:20:47
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:26:10
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:43:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|258:18:49
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:11:04
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:20
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:41:53
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:52:00
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:58:24
|7
|Katusha Team
|1:09:39
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:16:12
|9
|FDJ
|1:30:16
|10
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1:47:29
|11
|Team Radioshack
|1:52:31
|12
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|1:57:10
|13
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|2:09:10
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|2:12:10
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:14:01
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:20:05
|17
|Saur-Sojasun
|2:38:05
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|2:44:36
|19
|Pro Team Astana
|2:48:21
|20
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3:02:28
|21
|HTC - Highroad
|3:12:07
|22
|Movistar Team
|3:49:51
