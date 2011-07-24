Trending

Cadel Evans wins 2011 Tour de France

Cavendish takes final stage and green

Image 1 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) in yellow in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe.

Cadel Evans (BMC) in yellow in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 90

Congratulations shared among Mark Cavendish and his HTC Highroad teammates

Congratulations shared among Mark Cavendish and his HTC Highroad teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) protected by his teammates

Cadel Evans (BMC) protected by his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) holds aloft his bike

Cadel Evans (BMC) holds aloft his bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 90

Team BMC

Team BMC
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 90

Time to pay attention to the fans

Time to pay attention to the fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 90

A victorious Cadel Evans (BMC)

A victorious Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 90

The jersey wearers congratulate each other.

The jersey wearers congratulate each other.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 90

It was an emotional victory for Cadel Evans (BMC)

It was an emotional victory for Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 90

Frank Schleck with his child

Frank Schleck with his child
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 90

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek)

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 90

The jersey wearers ready for one last stage.

The jersey wearers ready for one last stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) races to Paris

Cadel Evans (BMC) races to Paris
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) gave Australia a big win.

Cadel Evans (BMC) gave Australia a big win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) is almost there.

Cadel Evans (BMC) is almost there.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 90

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) congratulates Cadel Evans (BMC).

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) congratulates Cadel Evans (BMC).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 90

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), second for the third time in as many years, was sporting in defeat to Cadel Evans (BMC).

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), second for the third time in as many years, was sporting in defeat to Cadel Evans (BMC).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) took yellow on the penultimate day.

Cadel Evans (BMC) took yellow on the penultimate day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) wins the Tour de France.

Cadel Evans (BMC) wins the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 90

BMC kept Cadel Evans out of trouble on the final day.

BMC kept Cadel Evans out of trouble on the final day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) atop the podium.

Cadel Evans (BMC) atop the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 90

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is best young rider.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is best young rider.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) finally got his hands on the green jersey.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) finally got his hands on the green jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 90

Three for three. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in Paris.

Three for three. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in Paris.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins on the Champs-Elysees in green.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins on the Champs-Elysees in green.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was a dominant sprint winner.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was a dominant sprint winner.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 90

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in polka dots in Paris.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in polka dots in Paris.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 90

Cadel Evans was well-marhsalled by his BMC team.

Cadel Evans was well-marhsalled by his BMC team.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the Champs-Elysees.

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the Champs-Elysees.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 90

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) is not used to riding into Paris without the yellow jersey.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) is not used to riding into Paris without the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) is lauded by the Schleck brothers.

Cadel Evans (BMC) is lauded by the Schleck brothers.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) draped in the Australian flag.

Cadel Evans (BMC) draped in the Australian flag.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates on the podium in Paris.

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates on the podium in Paris.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates with his team.

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates with his team.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 90

Cadel Evans and his BMC team after the stage.

Cadel Evans and his BMC team after the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 90

Cadel Evans is feted by his BMC team.

Cadel Evans is feted by his BMC team.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 90

Cadel Evans is led by his BMC team on the Champs-Elysees.

Cadel Evans is led by his BMC team on the Champs-Elysees.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) is Australia's first Tour de France winner.

Cadel Evans (BMC) is Australia's first Tour de France winner.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 90

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was second for the third successive year.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was second for the third successive year.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 90

A disappointed Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) on the podium.

A disappointed Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 90

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) finished third in Paris.

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) finished third in Paris.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 90

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the final stage of the 2011 Tour de France.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the final stage of the 2011 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 90

Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and Cadel Evans (BMC) share the spoils in Paris.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and Cadel Evans (BMC) share the spoils in Paris.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) beat Andy and Frank Schleck to win the Tour de France.

Cadel Evans (BMC) beat Andy and Frank Schleck to win the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 90

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) ensconced in the peloton.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) ensconced in the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 90

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) in the day's main break.

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) in the day's main break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) with .Andy and Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek)

Cadel Evans (BMC) with .Andy and Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 90

Garmin-Cervelo won the team prize.

Garmin-Cervelo won the team prize.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) in Paris.

Cadel Evans (BMC) in Paris.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 90

BMC and Cadel Evans at the head of the peloton.

BMC and Cadel Evans at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 90

The peloton thunders towards the Arc de Triomphe.

The peloton thunders towards the Arc de Triomphe.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) rides on the Champs-Elysees as Tour champion.

Cadel Evans (BMC) rides on the Champs-Elysees as Tour champion.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) with Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) on his wheel.

Cadel Evans (BMC) with Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) on his wheel.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 90

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the Champs-Elysees.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the Champs-Elysees.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 90

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the king of the mountains.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the king of the mountains.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) gets a hug from his toughest competition.

Cadel Evans (BMC) gets a hug from his toughest competition.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 90

A victorious Cadel Evans (BMC)

A victorious Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) won his first Tour after many years of trying

Cadel Evans (BMC) won his first Tour after many years of trying
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium in Paris

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium in Paris
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins the stage

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad)

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) in a Schleck sandwich

Cadel Evans (BMC) in a Schleck sandwich
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) is the first Australian to win the Tour de France

Cadel Evans (BMC) is the first Australian to win the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) in yellow

Cadel Evans (BMC) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) gets to keep the green jersey

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) gets to keep the green jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) pays tribute to his team

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) pays tribute to his team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) after winning his first Tour de France

Cadel Evans (BMC) after winning his first Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 90

The new points format worked out well for green jersey Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad)

The new points format worked out well for green jersey Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 90

Runner-up Andy Schleck congratulates Cadel Evans (BMC)

Runner-up Andy Schleck congratulates Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) is mobbed by happy teammates

Cadel Evans (BMC) is mobbed by happy teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) blazed to his third win on the Champs-Élysées

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) blazed to his third win on the Champs-Élysées
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 77 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) rides in with teammates

Cadel Evans (BMC) rides in with teammates
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 78 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) celebrates victory on the Champs-Élysées

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) celebrates victory on the Champs-Élysées
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 79 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins on the Champs-Élysées

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins on the Champs-Élysées
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 80 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) surrounded by teammates

Cadel Evans (BMC) surrounded by teammates
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 81 of 90

Hugs for Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC)

Hugs for Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 82 of 90

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 83 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) sits in the peloton

Cadel Evans (BMC) sits in the peloton
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 84 of 90

The peloton on the Champs-Élysées

The peloton on the Champs-Élysées
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 85 of 90

Riders in the final kilometers of the Tour de France

Riders in the final kilometers of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 86 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 87 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 88 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) in yellow on the final day

Cadel Evans (BMC) in yellow on the final day
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 89 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) secured the green jersey.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) secured the green jersey.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 90 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) toasts Tour de France victory on the road to Paris.

Cadel Evans (BMC) toasts Tour de France victory on the road to Paris.
(Image credit: AFP)

Cadel Evans (BMC) sealed Tour de France victory on Sunday after enjoying an untroubled final day on the road to Paris, while Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) dominated proceedings in the finishing sprint on the Champs-Élysées to secure the green jersey.

Related Articles

Evans becomes the pride of Australia with Tour de France win

Evans tops UCI WorldTour rankings

For the third time in as many attempts, Cavendish took a comfortable win on the famous boulevard, and for the third consecutive year, Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) stood on the second step of the podium in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe. Familiar as those scenes were, however, the real story of the day was a rather more novel one, as Evans became the first rider from the Southern Hemisphere to win the Tour de France.

On crossing the finish line, Evans was struggling to come to terms with the magnitude of his achievement and admitted that it was difficult to estimate the impact his win would have in Australia.

“I haven’t had time to consider that aspect, to be honest,” Evans said. “It’s been a long, long process and it will take a long time to realise what it means.”

Evans finished 1:34 clear of Andy Schleck and 2:30 ahead of his older brother Fränk to finally win the Tour after years of heartache, and he was keen to pay tribute to the support of his family and his BMC squad.

“A few people always believed in me and they’re the people that matter the most. We did it,” Evans smiled. “It’s been a real pleasure these past three weeks.”

In spite of becoming the first siblings to finish on the Tour podium, there was palpable disappointment for the Schleck brothers at falling short of bringing the yellow jersey back to Luxembourg for the first time since Charly Gaul’s triumph in 1958.

The stage winner Mark Cavendish was understandably in rather more ebullient mood after his fifth stage win of this Tour, and his twentieth in total, a remarkable figure for a rider who only turned 26 in May. In seeing off the challenge of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), not only did the Manxman underline his status as the pre-eminent sprinter of his generation, he also secured the first green jersey of his career.

Cavendish explained that the headwind that greeted the riders coming off the Place de la Concorde meant that he started his sprint later than in previous years.

“I left it until 170 metres to go today, I knew it was going to be tough,” Cavendish said. “I’m so, so happy and so proud of the guys. It’s a great way to finish the Tour.

“I’ve been trying to get this [the green jersey] for the past few years and finally I’ve done it.”

Cadel Evans knows how he feels.

Familiar feel to final stage

At the end of a Tour de France that has deviated dramatically from the script anticipated before the start, there was a distinct lack of ad-libbing on the final 95km leg to Paris.

There was a sombre start to proceedings in the south Parisian suburb of Créteil on Sunday, as the peloton paused for a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the tragic events in Norway on Friday, while a heartfelt tribute was also paid to one of the Tour’s favourite sons. The late Laurent Fignon, who died of cancer in August last year, first rose to prominence as an amateur with the famous US Créteil club, and a plaque in his honour was unveiled in the presence of family and former teammates prior to Sunday’s stage

As per tradition, the pace was relaxed as the bunch ambled out of Créteil towards Paris. The first half of the stage was a promenade towards the city centre, with Cadel Evans and his BMC squad obliging the photographers by riding at the head of the bunch, while the Australian also had time to accept the congratulations of many of his peers.

Once the Eifel Tower reared into view on the horizon, however, there was a slight but perceptible shift in attitude and focus, and the détente ended formally once the peloton hit the iconic Champs-Élysées circuit with a little under 50km to race.

After BMC had yielded their position on the front of the bunch, the attacking could begin in earnest, but on the first lap, nobody succeeded in breaking the deadlock. It took a determined sortie from Ben Swift (Sky) with 40km to go to spark the main break of the afternoon.

The Englishman was joined in his attempt by Kristjan Koren (Liquigas-Cannondale), Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack), Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad), and the sextet took advantage of a lull in the peloton’s pace after the intermediate sprint with 35km to race to stretch their lead out to beyond 45 seconds.

At that sprint, Cavendish delivered an ominous warning to the peloton by careering clear to take the points on offer for 7th place, while his lead-out man Mark Renshaw squeezed out José Joaquin Rojas for 8th and furthered strengthened Cavendish’s grip on the green jersey.

With Bak sitting comfortably in the leading group, HTC-Highroad were under no obligation to lead the pursuit behind, and the break still held a 20-second lead as they reached the bell with 6km to race. In the finale, however, both Lampre-ISD and Quick Step contributed to the chase, while HTC’s train cranked into action on behalf of Cavendish.

The last survivors up front were Bak and Swift, but when they too were reeled in with a little over three kilometres to race, HTC stepped up their efforts in earnest, and a number of speculative attempts, including one from Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) were promptly snuffed out by Cavendish’s watchmen.

With Bernhard Eisel and Tony Martin setting a scorching pace along the Rue de Rivoli, there was a grim air of inevitability about the finishing sprint, and when Renshaw swung off after guiding his leader through the final sweep from the Place de la Concorde, Cavendish unsheathed a razor sharp sprint to put his rivals to the sword for the twentieth time in four years. Boasson Hagen and Greipel came closest, but they had no answer to Cavendish’s burst in the final 200 metres, while Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) had to settle for fourth, ahead of a surprising Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).

Not content with another victory on sprinting’s most evocative stage, however, Cavendish already had another major rendezvous in mind seconds after crossing the line. “I’ve got a world championships to think about in a few months,” he warned.

The head and the legs

While Cavendish sealed the green jersey, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was crowned king of the mountains, French revelation Pierre Rolland (Europcar) carried off the white jersey and Garmin-Cervélo secured the teams classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2:27:02
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
14Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
15Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
18Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
19Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
20Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
21Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
22Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
30Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
31Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
35Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
38Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
44Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
47Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
48Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
49Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
50Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
52Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
58George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
59Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
62Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
64Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
65Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
67José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
68Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
69Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
70Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
71Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
72Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
74Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
75Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
77Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
80Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
83Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
86Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
89Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
90David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
91Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
92Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
93Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
95Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
97Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
99Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
100Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
101David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
102Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
103Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
105Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
106Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
107Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
108Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
110Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
111Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
113Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
115Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
116Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
117Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
119Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
120Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
121Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
126Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
127Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
128Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
129Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
130Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
132Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
136Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
138Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
139Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
140Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
141Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
142Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
143Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
144Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
145Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
146Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
147Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
148Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
150Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
151Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
153Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
154Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
155Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
156David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:35
158David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
159Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:36
160Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:38
161Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:48
162Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
163Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
164Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
165Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:32
166Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
167Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:43

Sprint 1 - Paris, 59.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale20pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ17
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack15
4Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad13
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad9
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad5
12Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad4
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
15Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint 2 - Paris, 95km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad45pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling35
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto30
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek22
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
8Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana16
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team14
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD8
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
14Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
15Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2:27:02
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
17Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
20Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
25Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
27Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
31Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
32Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:38
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:32

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling7:21:06
2HTC - Highroad
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4Lampre - ISD
5Pro Team Astana
6Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
7Saur-Sojasun
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Team Garmin - Cervelo
10Quick Step Cycling Team
11Movistar Team
12Team Leopard-Trek
13Vacansoleil-DCM
14FDJ
15Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Rabobank Cycling Team
17Omega Pharma - Lotto
18Team Europcar
19BMC Racing Team
20Katusha Team
21Saxo Bank Sungard
22Team Radioshack

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team86:12:22
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:34
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:30
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:20
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:57
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:55
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:05
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:23
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:15
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:11
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:43
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:29
13Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:29
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:36
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:21:20
16Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:26:23
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:12
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:14
19Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:28:54
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:41
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:04
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:54
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:42:26
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:42:48
25Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:06
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:23
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:50:28
28Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:52:25
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:53:16
30Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:56:46
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:00:48
32Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack1:03:58
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:09
34Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:28
35Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:58
36David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:40
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:14:42
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:14:51
39Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana1:22:04
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:24:21
41David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:25:25
42Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:25:37
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:27:43
44Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:30:56
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:31:48
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:34:06
47Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:34:51
48Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:35:18
49Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:37:57
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1:39:58
51Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:47
52Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar1:43:49
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:44:39
54Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:44:41
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:45
56George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:45:16
57Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:46:09
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:47:02
59David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD1:51:08
60Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek1:51:19
61Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:52:21
62Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:53:22
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:54:11
64Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:56:12
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:58:43
66Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:59:47
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1:59:56
68Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:03:15
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:03:56
70Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:06:35
71Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:07:26
72Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2:09:24
73Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team2:10:05
74Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:11:51
75Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:12:28
76David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:14:56
77Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2:17:27
78Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:17:58
79Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:18:19
80Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2:22:54
81Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:24:29
82Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad2:25:49
83Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:27:12
84Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack2:27:13
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:27:28
86Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2:28:27
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:29:24
88Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:29:47
89Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:30:09
90Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2:31:34
91Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:31:47
92Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2:32:00
93Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:35:45
94Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:36:14
95Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:36:26
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling2:37:25
97Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:37:37
98Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2:41:04
99Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:41:41
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:47:07
101Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:47:49
102José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team2:49:23
103Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:49:37
104Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2:49:49
105Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:53:50
106Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:53:59
107Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:54:20
108Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek2:55:25
109Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3:00:00
110Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:00:04
111Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:00:44
112Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana3:00:59
113Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:01:51
114Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:03:47
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:04:47
116Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3:06:29
117Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:07:07
118Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:07:10
119Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek3:07:31
120Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar3:08:34
121Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:08:41
122Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:10:19
123Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard3:10:36
124Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:11:47
125Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:13:43
126Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:13:44
127Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD3:14:15
128Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack3:14:29
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3:15:05
131Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:15:12
132Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ3:15:39
133Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:16:00
134Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team3:16:38
135Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:16:58
136Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:17:11
137Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3:18:07
138Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:19:46
139Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3:20:02
140Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana3:20:07
141Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:21:39
142Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:22:32
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3:23:30
144Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana3:26:22
145Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:28:00
146Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team3:29:04
147Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:29:07
148Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:29:20
149Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:30:17
150Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team3:30:22
151Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3:30:35
152Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:31:30
153Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD3:31:42
154Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3:33:25
155Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar3:34:37
156André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:35:04
157Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:36:53
158Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:38:13
159Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:38:32
160Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:38:34
161Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad3:39:56
162Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:43:17
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:44:00
164Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:44:08
165Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad3:45:26
166Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3:54:35
167Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:57:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad334pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team272
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto236
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team208
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo195
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling192
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto160
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo127
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi105
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard105
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ104
12Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek94
13Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ82
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar81
15Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek74
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo73
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ70
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling68
19Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team66
20Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale64
21Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad60
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar59
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD57
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ57
25Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD56
26Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto51
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale49
28Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad47
29Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale46
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale45
31Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne45
32David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne44
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne43
34Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team41
35Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne41
36Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
37Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team39
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team37
39Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo35
40Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
41Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
43Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
44Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun26
45Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team25
46Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad25
47Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
48Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
49Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun23
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
51Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
52Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar20
53Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana17
54Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
55Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team16
56Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack15
58Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team14
59Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad14
60Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar13
61Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
62Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
63Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
64Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana12
65Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
66Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ11
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek11
68Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
69Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team7
70Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team6
71Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale5
72José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team5
73Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
74Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
75Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
76Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek3
77Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
78George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1
79Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
80Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
81Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-1
82Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team-1
83Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team-1
84Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo-2
85Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team-2
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale-3
87Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling-3
88Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek-3
89Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek-4
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-4
91Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar-5
92Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-5
93Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar-5
94Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-5
95Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack-7
96Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad-7
97Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard-9
98Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek-9
99Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek-10
100Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-10
101Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team-10
102Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling-10
103Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack-11
104Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling-12
105Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana-12
106Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo-12
107Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-13
108Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana-14
109Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar-14
110Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale-15
111Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana-15
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale-17
113Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi-18
114Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana-18
115Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-20
116Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team-20
117Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana-20
118Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard-20
119Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling-20
120Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team-20
121Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team-20
122Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team-20
123Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling-20
124Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team-20
125Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto-20
126David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo-23
127Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD-24
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad-26
129Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad-27
130Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD-27
131Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack-28
132Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-29
133Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team-31
134Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD-33
135Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team-37
136Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team-37
137Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-38
138Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-38
139Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-39
140Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-39
141Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-39
142Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
143Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto-40
144Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
145Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
146Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
147Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-40
148Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-40
149Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-40
150Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD-40
151Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar-40
152Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad-40

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi108pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek98
3Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto74
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team58
5Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek56
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard51
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ45
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar44
9Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana40
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team40
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team38
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale32
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi26
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar25
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek20
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team20
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ19
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
21Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ17
22Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team17
23Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad16
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale16
25David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
26Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
28Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
29Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling9
32Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar9
33Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team8
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
37Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team6
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
40Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana4
41Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
43Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
47Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
48Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
49Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
50Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
53David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
54Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
55Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
56Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
57Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
58Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
60Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
61José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
63Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar86:23:05
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:46
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:53
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:10:37
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:21
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:32:05
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:50:05
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:54:26
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:17:00
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:21:05
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:33:56
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:02
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:43:28
14Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:49:04
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:53:13
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:55:52
17Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:59:22
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:07:36
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad2:15:06
20Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:18:41
21Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2:20:51
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:21:04
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:36:24
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:37:06
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:38:54
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2:39:06
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2:50:16
28Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:56:24
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:06:15
30Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3:07:24
31Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:11:49
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team3:19:39
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:20:47
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:26:10
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3:43:52

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo258:18:49
2Team Leopard-Trek0:11:04
3AG2R La Mondiale0:11:20
4Team Europcar0:41:53
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:52:00
6Sky Procycling0:58:24
7Katusha Team1:09:39
8Saxo Bank Sungard1:16:12
9FDJ1:30:16
10Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1:47:29
11Team Radioshack1:52:31
12Quick Step Cycling Team1:57:10
13Vacansoleil-Dcm2:09:10
14BMC Racing Team2:12:10
15Rabobank Cycling Team2:14:01
16Liquigas-Cannondale2:20:05
17Saur-Sojasun2:38:05
18Lampre - ISD2:44:36
19Pro Team Astana2:48:21
20Omega Pharma - Lotto3:02:28
21HTC - Highroad3:12:07
22Movistar Team3:49:51

 

Latest on Cyclingnews