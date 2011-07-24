Image 1 of 90 Cadel Evans (BMC) in yellow in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 90 Congratulations shared among Mark Cavendish and his HTC Highroad teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 90 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 90 Cadel Evans (BMC) protected by his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 90 Cadel Evans (BMC) holds aloft his bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 90 Team BMC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 90 Time to pay attention to the fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 90 A victorious Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 90 The jersey wearers congratulate each other. Cadel Evans (BMC) sealed Tour de France victory on Sunday after enjoying an untroubled final day on the road to Paris, while Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) dominated proceedings in the finishing sprint on the Champs-Élysées to secure the green jersey.

For the third time in as many attempts, Cavendish took a comfortable win on the famous boulevard, and for the third consecutive year, Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) stood on the second step of the podium in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe. Familiar as those scenes were, however, the real story of the day was a rather more novel one, as Evans became the first rider from the Southern Hemisphere to win the Tour de France.

On crossing the finish line, Evans was struggling to come to terms with the magnitude of his achievement and admitted that it was difficult to estimate the impact his win would have in Australia.

“I haven’t had time to consider that aspect, to be honest,” Evans said. “It’s been a long, long process and it will take a long time to realise what it means.”

Evans finished 1:34 clear of Andy Schleck and 2:30 ahead of his older brother Fränk to finally win the Tour after years of heartache, and he was keen to pay tribute to the support of his family and his BMC squad.

“A few people always believed in me and they’re the people that matter the most. We did it,” Evans smiled. “It’s been a real pleasure these past three weeks.”

In spite of becoming the first siblings to finish on the Tour podium, there was palpable disappointment for the Schleck brothers at falling short of bringing the yellow jersey back to Luxembourg for the first time since Charly Gaul’s triumph in 1958.

The stage winner Mark Cavendish was understandably in rather more ebullient mood after his fifth stage win of this Tour, and his twentieth in total, a remarkable figure for a rider who only turned 26 in May. In seeing off the challenge of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), not only did the Manxman underline his status as the pre-eminent sprinter of his generation, he also secured the first green jersey of his career.

Cavendish explained that the headwind that greeted the riders coming off the Place de la Concorde meant that he started his sprint later than in previous years.

“I left it until 170 metres to go today, I knew it was going to be tough,” Cavendish said. “I’m so, so happy and so proud of the guys. It’s a great way to finish the Tour.

“I’ve been trying to get this [the green jersey] for the past few years and finally I’ve done it.”

Cadel Evans knows how he feels.

Familiar feel to final stage

At the end of a Tour de France that has deviated dramatically from the script anticipated before the start, there was a distinct lack of ad-libbing on the final 95km leg to Paris.

There was a sombre start to proceedings in the south Parisian suburb of Créteil on Sunday, as the peloton paused for a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the tragic events in Norway on Friday, while a heartfelt tribute was also paid to one of the Tour’s favourite sons. The late Laurent Fignon, who died of cancer in August last year, first rose to prominence as an amateur with the famous US Créteil club, and a plaque in his honour was unveiled in the presence of family and former teammates prior to Sunday’s stage

As per tradition, the pace was relaxed as the bunch ambled out of Créteil towards Paris. The first half of the stage was a promenade towards the city centre, with Cadel Evans and his BMC squad obliging the photographers by riding at the head of the bunch, while the Australian also had time to accept the congratulations of many of his peers.

Once the Eifel Tower reared into view on the horizon, however, there was a slight but perceptible shift in attitude and focus, and the détente ended formally once the peloton hit the iconic Champs-Élysées circuit with a little under 50km to race.

After BMC had yielded their position on the front of the bunch, the attacking could begin in earnest, but on the first lap, nobody succeeded in breaking the deadlock. It took a determined sortie from Ben Swift (Sky) with 40km to go to spark the main break of the afternoon.

The Englishman was joined in his attempt by Kristjan Koren (Liquigas-Cannondale), Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack), Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad), and the sextet took advantage of a lull in the peloton’s pace after the intermediate sprint with 35km to race to stretch their lead out to beyond 45 seconds.

At that sprint, Cavendish delivered an ominous warning to the peloton by careering clear to take the points on offer for 7th place, while his lead-out man Mark Renshaw squeezed out José Joaquin Rojas for 8th and furthered strengthened Cavendish’s grip on the green jersey.

With Bak sitting comfortably in the leading group, HTC-Highroad were under no obligation to lead the pursuit behind, and the break still held a 20-second lead as they reached the bell with 6km to race. In the finale, however, both Lampre-ISD and Quick Step contributed to the chase, while HTC’s train cranked into action on behalf of Cavendish.

The last survivors up front were Bak and Swift, but when they too were reeled in with a little over three kilometres to race, HTC stepped up their efforts in earnest, and a number of speculative attempts, including one from Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) were promptly snuffed out by Cavendish’s watchmen.

With Bernhard Eisel and Tony Martin setting a scorching pace along the Rue de Rivoli, there was a grim air of inevitability about the finishing sprint, and when Renshaw swung off after guiding his leader through the final sweep from the Place de la Concorde, Cavendish unsheathed a razor sharp sprint to put his rivals to the sword for the twentieth time in four years. Boasson Hagen and Greipel came closest, but they had no answer to Cavendish’s burst in the final 200 metres, while Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) had to settle for fourth, ahead of a surprising Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).

Not content with another victory on sprinting’s most evocative stage, however, Cavendish already had another major rendezvous in mind seconds after crossing the line. “I’ve got a world championships to think about in a few months,” he warned.

The head and the legs

While Cavendish sealed the green jersey, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was crowned king of the mountains, French revelation Pierre Rolland (Europcar) carried off the white jersey and Garmin-Cervélo secured the teams classification.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2:27:02 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 15 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 18 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 19 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 31 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 35 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 38 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 44 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 46 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 47 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 48 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 49 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 50 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 52 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 58 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 59 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 67 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 69 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 70 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 71 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 72 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 75 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 83 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 86 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 87 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 89 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 90 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 91 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 92 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 93 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 99 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 100 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 101 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 106 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 107 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 110 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 111 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 113 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 115 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 116 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 117 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 119 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 121 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 125 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 126 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 127 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 129 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 130 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 132 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 138 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 139 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 140 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 141 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 142 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 143 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 144 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 145 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 146 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 147 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 148 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 150 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 151 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 152 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 153 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 154 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 155 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 156 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:35 158 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 159 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:36 160 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:38 161 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:00:48 162 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 163 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 164 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 165 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:32 166 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 167 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:43

Sprint 1 - Paris, 59.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 17 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 15 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 13 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 9 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 12 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 4 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 15 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint 2 - Paris, 95km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 45 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 35 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 22 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 8 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 16 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 8 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 14 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 15 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:27:02 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 25 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 27 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 31 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:38 35 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:32

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 7:21:06 2 HTC - Highroad 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Lampre - ISD 5 Pro Team Astana 6 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 7 Saur-Sojasun 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Team Garmin - Cervelo 10 Quick Step Cycling Team 11 Movistar Team 12 Team Leopard-Trek 13 Vacansoleil-DCM 14 FDJ 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Omega Pharma - Lotto 18 Team Europcar 19 BMC Racing Team 20 Katusha Team 21 Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Team Radioshack

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86:12:22 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:34 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:30 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:20 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:57 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:55 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:05 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:23 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:15 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:11 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:43 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:29 13 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:29 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:36 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:21:20 16 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:26:23 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:27:12 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:27:14 19 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:28:54 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:32:41 21 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:04 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:54 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:42:26 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:42:48 25 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:06 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:23 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:50:28 28 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:52:25 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:53:16 30 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:56:46 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:00:48 32 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 1:03:58 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:09 34 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:08:28 35 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:58 36 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:40 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:14:42 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:14:51 39 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 1:22:04 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:24:21 41 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:25:25 42 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:25:37 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:27:43 44 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:30:56 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:31:48 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:34:06 47 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:34:51 48 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:35:18 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:37:57 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1:39:58 51 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:47 52 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:43:49 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:44:39 54 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:44:41 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:45 56 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:45:16 57 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:46:09 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:47:02 59 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 1:51:08 60 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:51:19 61 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:52:21 62 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:53:22 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:54:11 64 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:56:12 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:58:43 66 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:59:47 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:59:56 68 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:03:15 69 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:03:56 70 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:06:35 71 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:07:26 72 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:09:24 73 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 2:10:05 74 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:11:51 75 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:12:28 76 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:14:56 77 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2:17:27 78 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:17:58 79 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:18:19 80 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2:22:54 81 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:24:29 82 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 2:25:49 83 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:27:12 84 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:27:13 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:27:28 86 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2:28:27 87 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:29:24 88 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:29:47 89 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:30:09 90 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2:31:34 91 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:31:47 92 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:32:00 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:35:45 94 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:36:14 95 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:36:26 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 2:37:25 97 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:37:37 98 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:41:04 99 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:41:41 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:47:07 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:47:49 102 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 2:49:23 103 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:49:37 104 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2:49:49 105 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:53:50 106 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:53:59 107 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:54:20 108 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 2:55:25 109 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3:00:00 110 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:04 111 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:44 112 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 3:00:59 113 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:01:51 114 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:03:47 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:04:47 116 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:06:29 117 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:07:07 118 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:07:10 119 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 3:07:31 120 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 3:08:34 121 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:08:41 122 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:10:19 123 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:10:36 124 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:11:47 125 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:13:43 126 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:13:44 127 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3:14:15 128 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 3:14:29 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3:15:05 131 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:15:12 132 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 3:15:39 133 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:16:00 134 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:16:38 135 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:16:58 136 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:17:11 137 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:18:07 138 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:19:46 139 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3:20:02 140 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 3:20:07 141 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:21:39 142 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:22:32 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:23:30 144 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 3:26:22 145 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:28:00 146 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:29:04 147 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:29:07 148 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:29:20 149 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:30:17 150 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:30:22 151 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3:30:35 152 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:31:30 153 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 3:31:42 154 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3:33:25 155 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 3:34:37 156 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:35:04 157 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:36:53 158 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:38:13 159 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:38:32 160 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:38:34 161 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 3:39:56 162 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:43:17 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:44:00 164 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:44:08 165 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 3:45:26 166 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3:54:35 167 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:57:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 334 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 272 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 236 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 208 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 195 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 192 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 127 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 11 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 104 12 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 94 13 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 82 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 81 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 74 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 70 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 19 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 20 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 21 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 60 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 59 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 57 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 57 25 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 56 26 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 28 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 47 29 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 31 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 32 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 34 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 41 35 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 36 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 37 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 39 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 39 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 40 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 41 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 43 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 44 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 45 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 46 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 25 47 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 48 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 49 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 51 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 52 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 20 53 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 17 54 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 55 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 56 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 15 58 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 59 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 60 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 13 61 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 62 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 63 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 64 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 12 65 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 66 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 11 67 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 11 68 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 69 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 70 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 71 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 72 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 5 73 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 74 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 75 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 76 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 77 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 78 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 79 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 80 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 81 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -1 82 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team -1 83 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team -1 84 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo -2 85 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team -2 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale -3 87 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling -3 88 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek -3 89 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek -4 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -4 91 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar -5 92 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -5 93 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar -5 94 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -5 95 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack -7 96 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad -7 97 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard -9 98 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek -9 99 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek -10 100 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -10 101 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team -10 102 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling -10 103 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack -11 104 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling -12 105 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana -12 106 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo -12 107 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -13 108 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana -14 109 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar -14 110 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale -15 111 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana -15 112 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale -17 113 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi -18 114 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana -18 115 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -20 116 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team -20 117 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana -20 118 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard -20 119 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling -20 120 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team -20 121 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team -20 122 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team -20 123 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling -20 124 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team -20 125 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto -20 126 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo -23 127 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD -24 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad -26 129 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad -27 130 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD -27 131 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack -28 132 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -29 133 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team -31 134 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD -33 135 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team -37 136 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team -37 137 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -38 138 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -38 139 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto -39 140 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -39 141 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -39 142 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 143 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto -40 144 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 145 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 146 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 147 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -40 148 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -40 149 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -40 150 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD -40 151 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar -40 152 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad -40

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 98 3 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 58 5 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 56 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 7 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 45 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 44 9 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 25 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 20 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 19 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 21 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 17 22 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 17 23 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 16 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 16 25 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 26 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 29 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 32 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 33 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 36 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 37 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 6 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 40 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 4 41 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 43 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 46 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 47 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 49 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 50 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 51 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 53 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 54 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 55 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 56 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 57 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 58 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 60 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 61 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 86:23:05 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:46 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:53 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:10:37 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:21 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:32:05 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:50:05 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:54:26 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:17:00 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:21:05 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:33:56 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:02 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:43:28 14 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:49:04 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:53:13 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:55:52 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:59:22 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:07:36 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 2:15:06 20 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:18:41 21 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2:20:51 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:21:04 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:36:24 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:37:06 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:38:54 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2:39:06 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2:50:16 28 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:56:24 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:06:15 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:07:24 31 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:11:49 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:19:39 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:20:47 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:26:10 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3:43:52