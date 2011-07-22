Rolland wins on the Alpe d'Huez at end of epic stage
Andy Schleck rides into yellow as Contador's raid fails
Stage 19: Modane - Alpe-d’Huez
There's hardly been a day when something of significance hasn't happened on this year's Tour de France, and today's short 109km run to Alpe d'Huez undoubtedly followed that pattern. Indeed, the final mountain stage of this year's race proved just as tense as the stage that had preceded it to the summit of the Galibier, with the overall contenders on the attack almost from the start and the action never letting up.
To add to the drama, the stage produced a totally unexpected winner. Although it had seemed that France had missed its last realistic chance of taking a stage win on this Tour, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) delivered one on the greatest cycling stage of all. In doing so, he became the first French rider to win on the Alpe since Bernard Hinault 25 years ago, showing both cleverness and strength as he outwitted and outpaced Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel) in the closing two kilometres.
"I've imagined this dozens of times," said Rolland. "I kept my cool up against the two Spaniards who know each other so well and have been riding together since the start. It was double or nothing, but I didn't want to be second."
First onto the packed slopes of Alpe d'Huez in the company of Garmin-Cervélo's Ryder Hesjedal, Rolland edged away from the Canadian, but could not respond when Contador caught and passed him with 12km still to the summit. The Spaniard's lead stretched quickly to more than half a minute, but Rolland began to cut into it after he had been joined by Euskaltel's Sánchez, who had come across from a group containing the Schleck brothers and Cadel Evans.
Heading into the final 5km Contador, who had initiated the first attacks from the yellow jersey group after just 15km into the stage and had been on the attack ever since, finally began to wilt and the pair chasing behind closed in.
With 2.5km left, they got up to the three-time Tour champion. It looked like the two Spanish friends would then work over the Frenchman, but Rolland didn't allow them the opportunity to do so. He wasted no time in making an attack, having cannily sat in behind Sánchez during the latter part of their pursuit to save his resources.
Contador initially responded but, after some weaving back and forth, Rolland went again and this time Contador failed to stay with the Europcar rider. Rolland surged on, crossing the line 11 seconds ahead of Sánchez to massive acclaim. To cap his achievement, the Rolland also moved into the white jersey of best young rider.
"On the Galibier Thomas [Voeckler] told me: 'Don't worry about me any more.' I realized that I could play my own card. I wanted to get a gap going onto the final climb, which is an ascent I know extremely well. I climbed it 10 times during a training camp," said Rolland. "When I got to bend number one I knew that I could put it in the big ring and ride à bloc to the finish."
Second place on the day for Sánchez made him the first rider to confirm victory in one of the race's jersey competitions. With double points on offer for the mountains jersey, the Olympic champion, who was the winner at Luz-Ardiden and second at Plâteau de Beille, became a worthy winner of the polka-dot jersey.
"It is always matter of pride to be on the podium in Paris. And I now will be wearing a jersey of some prestige," said Sánchez. "It's a victory for me and for my team. I take it as a reward for all the work that has been done on this Tour.
"If I take stock, this Tour has been far from negative: I've won a beautiful stage to Luz Ardiden, taken the polka-dot jersey and finished in the top 10 of the Tour."
For Contador there was a degree of disappointment, but also some satisfaction having finally left his mark on a race that has not gone his way. "I attacked today in order to enjoy myself. Today was a different day for me because the pressure was over, so today was just about enjoying the race," said Contador. Asked if the Contador we saw in May at the Giro would have been more successful today, he smiled and replied: "Of course."
The yellow jersey battle opens up
Behind this trio, there was an equally gripping battle for the yellow jersey. After Voeckler had been dropped near the bottom of the climb following another hugely courageous effort to hang on to the lead, the Schleck brothers did all they could to drop Cadel Evans, but at no point were the Leopard-Trek duo able to distance the BMC leader.
Both Andy and Fränk made digs, but Evans stuck limpet-like to whichever one made a move, knowing that his best chance of victory would come in tomorrow's Grenoble time trial.
The trio were part of a group that came in 57 seconds down on Rolland, with Andy Schleck clearly exhausted but having done enough to take the yellow jersey into tomorrow's crucial time trial.
"Many riders say that the yellow jersey gives you wings and I hope that will be the case tomorrow," said the new race leader. "I couldn't have asked a writer to create a better Tour de France. It's all there – the suspense is perfect. I believe in myself for the time trial... I'll do a good ride. I think I can hold on to the yellow jersey. I've been chasing it for a while.
However, Evans appeared to be the day's big winner on GC, having kept his deficit on Andy Schleck to 57 seconds and Fränk to a mere four.
"The early attack from Contador was a really bold move. I was feeling pretty average, but I think there was something wrong with my rear wheel slowing me down a bit, I think it had moved in the frame a bit. But the team rode fantastically up to the steepest slopes of the Galibier," said Evans.
"It all came back together eventually and we fought it out on Alpe d'Huez. Of course I'd like to have taken some time going into the time trial – I'd like to be in yellow with a lead of five minutes – but there are two of them and just one of me, and they wanted me to drag them up there. I didn't understand that.
"As for tomorrow, the tactic will be to start as fast as possible and finish as fast as possible and hope that that's enough."
More points lost in green jersey race as sprinters fail to make time cut
The one jersey that remained with the same rider who started in it this morning was the green. Although he once again finished outside the stage's time limit, but by only a handful of seconds, Mark Cavendish was in good company in a group of 60-odd riders.
Also in the group was his main rival for the points title, José Joaquín Rojas. Both men lost 20 points for finishing outside the time limit, leaving Cavendish with an advantage of 15 and in pole position as the race closes on Paris.
Contador springs an early surprise
The action began right from the moment the road first dropped away from the start line in Modane. A big group of 14 riders came together with 10km covered, with BMC and Saxo Bank both represented. But, as this group started to cooperate, the first move came from the pack behind them, and Alberto Contador, yesterday's biggest loser, was the man to make it.
The Spaniard's offensive with just 15km covered provoked a flurry of counters. Andy Schleck was quickly on his wheel. Evans had more of a struggle to jump across, but race leader Voeckler appeared initially to have missed the move. However, the Frenchman has shown before that he's got incredible tenacity, and he proved it once again by driving himself across to the Contador group. Basso's Liquigas-Cannondale team set the pace behind, with Fränk Schleck covered by some of his Leopard Trek teammates.
With 5km to the top of the Télégraphe, Contador attacked again, and this time neither Evans nor Voeckler could respond. Evans almost came to a halt as Contador and Andy Schleck sped clear. After stopping to check his bike, remounting, then stopping again to get a new machine, the Australian had lost so much ground that he opted to drop back to the Liquigas-led bunch behind.
Behind this group, Voeckler had stubbornly persisted with his pursuit. Yo-yoing between 20 and 30 seconds behind, the yellow jersey could often see his rivals ahead as the road switched back and forth. As riders dropped back from the lead group, Voeckler used them to get a bit of pace-setting relief, before taking up his chase again.
As the four leaders approached the summit, Andy Schleck offered occasional support to Contador's pace-making. The bunch behind started to break up, and for a time, BMC had taken over the pace-making from Liquigas, but just above Plan Lachat, where the road kicks up, Evans decided to take over on the front.
Just as had been the case on stage 18, few could follow the Australian's relentless grinding pace. He quickly closed in on Voeckler, who slowed to wait for the Australian's rapidly dwindling group, which included Fränk Schleck, Basso, Sánchez and, crucially, three of Voeckler's Europcar teammates.
Soon after Voeckler had settled into that group and begun to gather himself, Sánchez sprinted clear of it. No one initially countered the Olympic champion, but eventually Evans did respond, with Europcar duo Anthony Charteau and Pierre Rolland quick to track him. Unfortunately, though, their team leader Voeckler had almost run out of juice, and Charteau dropped back to pace him as Rolland pushed on apparently with the white jersey in his sights.
Andy Schleck led over the Galibier. Sánchez was 20 seconds down behind the Schleck group of four, with Evans at 34 seconds, just ahead of a gaggle of riders including Garmin's Tom Danielson and Hesjedal, Fränk Schleck, Damiano Cunego (Lampre) and Rolland. A minute further back, Voeckler once again had two teammates with him as the 40km descent to Bourg d'Oisans began.
Sánchez lived up to his reputation as a great descender by making it across to the five-strong front group. A second group formed around Evans. As numbers joined it and several riders committed to share the pace-making, they closed in on the five men ahead, catching them soon after crossing the dam at the bottom of the Chambon reservoir with 25km remaining.
For a while there was no organisation at all in this group, allowing Voeckler's Europcar teammates to cut the gap between them substantially. The first attack from this front group came from Europcar's Rolland, who was joined by Hesjedal. While these two pushed clear, the main contenders toyed with each other, allowing Europcar to bring Voeckler back up to his key rivals just before the start of the climb to Alpe d'Huez.
Rolland and Hesjedal had a lead of 47 seconds going onto the Alpe, where a huge throng had massed. Behind them, after an overly fast lead-out on the opening ramps of the Alpe by Leopard's Jakob Fuglsang, the first key name to drop back was white jersey leader Taaramae. Crucially, Voeckler soon fell back too.
After Fuglsang's flurry, Contador attacked with 12.5km to go. Andy Schleck led a vain pursuit with Evans on his wheel, but the Spaniard was soon across to leading two. After a brief pause, he went again, with Rolland chasing. Determined to get clear, Contador attacked again with 11.5km remaining, and this time was free.
With 10.5km remaining, Sánchez brought a group containing Fränk Schleck up to his brother and Evans. Although Fränk Schleck attempted to put Evans in trouble, no one managed to break clear of this group until HTC's Peter Velits jumped away with 9km remaining, and with Sánchez chasing. The Spaniard soon passed Velits and moved up to Rolland. The pair then began to nibble into Contador's advantage.
With the crowds looking particularly uproarious on certain sections, Contador pressed on, lashing out at at least one overenthusiastic fan. But his biggest problem was not what was happening at the sides of the road, but the two riders closing in from behind. As they closed on the Saxo rider, Sánchez indicated for Rolland to come through, weaving a bit and trying to coerce the Frenchman to take a lead. Rolland declined, knowing they would soon be up to the stage leader and that he would then need everything that he had to give.
Rather than wait and give Contador a chance to gather himself, Rolland attacked just after Sánchez had made the junction with his compatriot. For a moment, it looked like he had made his move too soon, but Contador was spent. The day would belong to Rolland and, once again, Europcar. They'd lost yellow, gained white and won the biggest stage of all.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:13:25
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:14
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:23
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:57
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:15
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:06
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:31
|18
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|19
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:22
|20
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|24
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:47
|25
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:26
|26
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:52
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|28
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|29
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:41
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:49
|32
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|33
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|35
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:47
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:13
|37
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:07:40
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|40
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:47
|42
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:32
|46
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:57
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|48
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:12:25
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:12:28
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:38
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:44
|52
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|53
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:57
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|59
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:13:06
|60
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:55
|61
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:58
|68
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:30
|69
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:35
|70
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:06
|71
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:17:40
|74
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|75
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|79
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|81
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:45
|83
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:07
|84
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:20:57
|85
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:27
|86
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|93
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|97
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|99
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|103
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|104
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|105
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|108
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|109
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|110
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|113
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|114
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|116
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|119
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|123
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|125
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|126
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|128
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|129
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|131
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|133
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|135
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|137
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|139
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|140
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|141
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|142
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|143
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|144
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|145
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|147
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|148
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|149
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|151
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|152
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|153
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|155
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|156
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|157
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|158
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|159
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|160
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|161
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|164
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|165
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|166
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|167
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|HD
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|13
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|7
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|15
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|7
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|10
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|4
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|20
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|24
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|16
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:13:25
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:06
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:31
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:22
|6
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:47
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:45
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:47
|10
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:32
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:12:25
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:44
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:55
|17
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:40
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|19
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:27
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|31
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|35
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9:46:07
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:51
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:24
|5
|FDJ
|0:09:08
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:11:25
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:07
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:41
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:16:54
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:58
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:43
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:45
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:21:06
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:07
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:26:40
|17
|Team RadioShack
|0:29:39
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:35:54
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:41:47
|20
|HTC-Highroad
|0:45:59
|21
|Pro Team Astana
|0:49:28
|22
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:51:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|82:48:43
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:53
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:10
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:31
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:55
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:22
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:40
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:11
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:57
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:42
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:30
|13
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:49
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:42
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:23:17
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:23:22
|18
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:16
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:55
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:02
|21
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:25
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:46
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:37:01
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:37:44
|25
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:57
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:58
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:48:29
|28
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:49:53
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:51:44
|30
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:52:20
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:57:28
|32
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:59:24
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:02:12
|34
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:23
|35
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:30
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:10:36
|37
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:11:04
|38
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:11:48
|39
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|1:17:01
|40
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:19:31
|41
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:20:05
|42
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:21:06
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:23:46
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:27:47
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:29:02
|46
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:29:53
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:31:24
|48
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:31:28
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:33
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1:35:47
|51
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:40:01
|52
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:40:53
|53
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:41:10
|54
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:31
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:50
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:41:57
|57
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:12
|58
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:43:33
|59
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|1:46:19
|60
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:46:27
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:48:12
|62
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:49:57
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:52:23
|64
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:52:53
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:57
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:13
|67
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:54:26
|68
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:58:00
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:59:08
|70
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:59:45
|71
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:03:03
|72
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:04:46
|73
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:06:24
|74
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:06:32
|75
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:08:58
|76
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:11:44
|77
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2:12:37
|78
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:14:18
|79
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:14:23
|80
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:18:01
|81
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:19:51
|82
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2:21:04
|83
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:57
|84
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:23:59
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:24:33
|86
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:24:44
|87
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2:25:09
|88
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:25:35
|89
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:26:32
|90
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:26:45
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:27:52
|92
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2:27:59
|93
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:28:41
|94
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:29:47
|95
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:31:37
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2:32:26
|97
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:33:39
|98
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:37:48
|99
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:38:38
|100
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2:42:44
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:42:59
|102
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:43:36
|103
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:43:53
|104
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:45:10
|105
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:45:25
|106
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:46:17
|107
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:48:28
|108
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|2:49:53
|109
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2:53:25
|110
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:20
|111
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:42
|112
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2:55:53
|113
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:55:55
|114
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:58:06
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:58:48
|116
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:59:00
|117
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:59:57
|118
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:00:33
|119
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:41
|120
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:03:23
|121
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:03:24
|122
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:03:28
|123
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:06:20
|124
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:06:29
|125
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:06:30
|126
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|3:06:53
|127
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:06:59
|128
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3:07:34
|129
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:08:03
|130
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:08:20
|131
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:08:30
|132
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3:08:50
|133
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3:09:08
|134
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:09:31
|135
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|3:10:57
|136
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:11:57
|137
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:12:40
|138
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:13:11
|139
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:13:32
|140
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:15:07
|141
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|3:15:24
|142
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:17:48
|143
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|3:20:32
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:20:51
|145
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:21:42
|146
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:21:56
|147
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:23:02
|148
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:23:19
|149
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:23:37
|150
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|3:23:43
|151
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:25:25
|152
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:25:56
|153
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:26:29
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:28:29
|155
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3:28:49
|156
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:29:33
|157
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:31:49
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:31:52
|159
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|3:32:01
|160
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:32:14
|161
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:33:09
|162
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:36:38
|163
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:37:02
|164
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:38:03
|165
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3:43:00
|166
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:48:30
|167
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:50:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|280
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|265
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|230
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|195
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|191
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|153
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|10
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|94
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|12
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|87
|13
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|82
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|15
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|74
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|70
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|21
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|57
|22
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|56
|23
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|53
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|26
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|28
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|29
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|41
|31
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|32
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|33
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|35
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|36
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|37
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|38
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|39
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|40
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|43
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|45
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|47
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|48
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|49
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|17
|50
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|17
|51
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|52
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|53
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|54
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|55
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|56
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|57
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|58
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|59
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|12
|60
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|61
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|62
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|9
|65
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|66
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|67
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|68
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|69
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|70
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|71
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|72
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|73
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|74
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|75
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|76
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|78
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-1
|80
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-1
|81
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|-1
|82
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-2
|83
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|-2
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-3
|85
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|-3
|86
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|-4
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-4
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|89
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-5
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|91
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-5
|92
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-7
|93
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|-7
|94
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|-10
|95
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-10
|96
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-10
|97
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-11
|98
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|-12
|99
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|-12
|100
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-13
|101
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|-14
|102
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-14
|103
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|-15
|104
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|-15
|105
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-16
|106
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-17
|107
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|-18
|108
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|-18
|109
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-20
|110
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|-20
|111
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|-20
|112
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-20
|113
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|-20
|114
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-20
|115
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|-20
|116
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-20
|117
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-20
|118
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|-20
|119
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-20
|120
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|-20
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-20
|122
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|-20
|123
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-23
|124
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|-27
|125
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-27
|126
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|-28
|127
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-29
|128
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|-30
|129
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|-30
|130
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-31
|131
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|-32
|132
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|-33
|133
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-37
|134
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|-37
|135
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-38
|136
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-38
|137
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-39
|138
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|-39
|139
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-39
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-39
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|142
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-40
|143
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|144
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|145
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|146
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-40
|147
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-40
|148
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-40
|149
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|-40
|150
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|-40
|151
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|-40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|98
|3
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|58
|5
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|56
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|45
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|9
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|12
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|20
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|19
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|21
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|17
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|17
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|16
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|25
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|26
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|28
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|29
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|32
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|33
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|34
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|36
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|38
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|4
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|46
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|47
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|49
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|53
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|54
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|55
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|56
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|57
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|61
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|82:57:40
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:33
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:52
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:45
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:28
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:28:04
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:48:31
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:53:15
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:14:49
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:18:50
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:53
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:34:36
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:16
|14
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:45:29
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:50:11
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:50:48
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:55:49
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:05:26
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2:12:07
|20
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:18:55
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2:19:02
|22
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:19:44
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2:33:47
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:34:02
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:34:39
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:36:28
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2:46:56
|28
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:51:44
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:03:00
|30
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:04:35
|31
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:08:51
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:14:22
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:17:32
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:24:12
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:39:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|248:02:15
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:58
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:12:57
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:40:46
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:50
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:56:20
|7
|Katusha Team
|1:04:36
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:18:34
|9
|FDJ
|1:27:57
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:43:55
|11
|Team RadioShack
|1:48:16
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:53:01
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:09:08
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|2:10:47
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:11:44
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:18:48
|17
|Saur - Sojasun
|2:33:31
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|2:40:11
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|2:41:16
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:58:17
|21
|HTC-Highroad
|3:15:23
|22
|Movistar Team
|3:41:50
