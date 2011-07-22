Trending

Rolland wins on the Alpe d'Huez at end of epic stage

Andy Schleck rides into yellow as Contador's raid fails

Image 1 of 94

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) dropped Alberto Contador, and Samuel Sanchez to win France's first stage of the race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 94

Pierre Rolland takes the victory atop Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 94

Andy Schleck in yellow after stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 94

Samuel Sanchez wrapped up the king of the mountains classification on Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 94

Pierre Rolland took the first French stage victory of the 2011 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 94

Ivan Basso leads Levi Leipheimer to the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 94

Samuel Sanchez had two things in mind: the win on Alpe d'Huez and the mountains jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 94

Cadel Evans rode another patient, calculating stage to keep his rivals in sight.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 94

Alberto Contador leads the escape group on the Galibier.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 94

Andy Schleck takes over the pace making

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 94

Samuel Sanchez descended to the lead group on the Galibier

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 94

Pierre Rolland celebrates his Alpe d'Huez triumph

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 94

Samuel Sanchez came away with the Tour's polka dot jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 94

Contador marks Rolland in the finale of the Alpe d'Huez climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 94

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) became the first Frenchman to win on Alpe d'Huez since Bernard Hinault.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 94

Sanchez congratulates winner Pierre Rolland.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 94

Frank Schleck suffers on the stage to Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 94

Andy Schleck is happy with his prize.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 94

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 94

Cadel Evans gules himself to the wheel of Andy Schleck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 94

The Schleck brothers tried to break Cadel Evans but couldn't

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 94

Ivan Basso chasing down the mountain.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 94

There's no denying that Alberto Contador suffered on the Alpe d'Huez.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 94

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) on his way to the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 94

Pierre Rolland takes a famous win atop Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 94

Pierre Rolland takes a famous win atop Alpe d'Huez

Pierre Rolland takes a famous win atop Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 94

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) in the maillot jaune, with 57 seconds on Cadel Evans heading into the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 94

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) took over the best young rider's classification on Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 94

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador head for the podium on the Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 94

Andy Schleck attacks the descent of the Col du Galibier

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 94

Alberto Contador attacked the Col du Telegraphe and pulled away the favourites

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 94

The Liquigas-Cannondale train works for Ivan Basso

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 94

Thomas Voeckler chased alone for ages until he finally gave up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 94

Cadel Evans went back to the peloton after a mechanical and then led the chase on the Telegraphe.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 94

Samuel Sanchez made it up to the leaders on the Alpe d'Huez, but faded in the finale.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 94

Samuel Sanchez (Euskatel) takes second behind Rolland

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 94

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) takes third on the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 94

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) hasn't recovered from his injuries

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 94

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) has had a poor Tour de France

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) has had a poor Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 94

David Moncoutie worked hard to keep Rein Taaramae in white but it wasn't enough

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 94

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 94

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) salutes the Dutch crowds

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 94

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) salutes the Dutch crowds

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) salutes the Dutch crowds
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 94

Cadel Evans (BMC) will ride for yellow in tomorrow's TT

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 94

Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad) hangs on for fourth

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 94

Cadel Evans (BMC) answered all the attacks from the Schlecks and even tried his own

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 94

The chasers sprint for the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 94

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) went out fighting

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 94

Alberto Contador climbed the Galibier in the presence of Andy Schleck, Rui Costa and Christophe Riblon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 94

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) holds less than a minute over his brother and Cadel Evans

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 94

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) on the podium, about to take yellow

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 94

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) wins his first Tour de France stage win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 94

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) had nothing left at the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 94

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) lost yellow despite a valiant effort

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 94

Ten Dam (Rabobank) salutes the Dutch fans on the final climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 94

Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) nears the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 94

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) tried to set the Schlecks up on the final climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 94

24 hours after his stage win Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was in yellow

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 94

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) pulls on yellow

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 94

Samuel Sanchez took over the lead in the KOM competition and will keep itA

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 94

Contador pushes the pace on the Col du Galibier

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 94

Damiano Cunego is satisfied with his performance in this year's Tour de France.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 94

Alberto Contador was forced to weave through the crazed fans on the Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 94

Andy Schleck claimed the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 94

Alberto Contador gained only the most aggressive rider's prize for his efforts.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 94

Thomas Voeckler chases alone on the Galibier

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 94

Alberto Contador's only podium appearance in this year's Tour was a most aggressive rider prize on the Alpe d'Huez stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 94

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 94

Contador keeps an eye on his followers.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 94

Voeckler (Europcar) had no answer when Contador attacked for the second time

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 94

Thomas Voeckler's stint in the yellow jersey is now over

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 94

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) had a difficult day and slipped out of the white jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 94

Peter Velits (HTC) finished fourth on the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 94

Rolland ditches Sanchez and Contador

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 94

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) didn't give in without a fight

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 94

Rolland, Contador and Sanchez near the end of an epic stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 94

Rolland, Contador and Sanchez near the end of an epic stage

Rolland, Contador and Sanchez near the end of an epic stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 94

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) goes on the attack

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 94

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) claimed the maillot jaune on the Alpe d'Huez stage.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 80 of 94

Thomas Voeckler did his best, but the Alpe d'Huez stripped him of the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 81 of 94

Andy Schleck led the front group on the descent of the Galibier.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 82 of 94

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) attacked the GC contenders

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 94

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) had a solid day and put time in Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 94

The GC contenders near the summit of Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 94

Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) was up there

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 94

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) grabs a bottle

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 94

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) was on the back foot all day

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) was on the back foot all day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 94

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) struggles up the final climb but would go on to keep his top ten place

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) struggles up the final climb but would go on to keep his top ten place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 94

Ryder Hesjedal (Team Garmin-Cervelo) helped seal the teams competition

Ryder Hesjedal (Team Garmin-Cervelo) helped seal the teams competition
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 94

Tom Danielson (Garmin) will finish as the top American rider in his first Tour de France

Tom Danielson (Garmin) will finish as the top American rider in his first Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 94

Andy Schleck leads Tom Danielson

Andy Schleck leads Tom Danielson
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 94

Cadel Evans (BMC) had another strong day in the mountains

Cadel Evans (BMC) had another strong day in the mountains
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 94

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads Cadel Evans (BMC)

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 94

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) won stage 19 of the Tour de France on Alpe d'Huez

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) won stage 19 of the Tour de France on Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

There's hardly been a day when something of significance hasn't happened on this year's Tour de France, and today's short 109km run to Alpe d'Huez undoubtedly followed that pattern. Indeed, the final mountain stage of this year's race proved just as tense as the stage that had preceded it to the summit of the Galibier, with the overall contenders on the attack almost from the start and the action never letting up.

To add to the drama, the stage produced a totally unexpected winner. Although it had seemed that France had missed its last realistic chance of taking a stage win on this Tour, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) delivered one on the greatest cycling stage of all. In doing so, he became the first French rider to win on the Alpe since Bernard Hinault 25 years ago, showing both cleverness and strength as he outwitted and outpaced Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel) in the closing two kilometres.

"I've imagined this dozens of times," said Rolland. "I kept my cool up against the two Spaniards who know each other so well and have been riding together since the start. It was double or nothing, but I didn't want to be second."

First onto the packed slopes of Alpe d'Huez in the company of Garmin-Cervélo's Ryder Hesjedal, Rolland edged away from the Canadian, but could not respond when Contador caught and passed him with 12km still to the summit. The Spaniard's lead stretched quickly to more than half a minute, but Rolland began to cut into it after he had been joined by Euskaltel's Sánchez, who had come across from a group containing the Schleck brothers and Cadel Evans.

Heading into the final 5km Contador, who had initiated the first attacks from the yellow jersey group after just 15km into the stage and had been on the attack ever since, finally began to wilt and the pair chasing behind closed in.

With 2.5km left, they got up to the three-time Tour champion. It looked like the two Spanish friends would then work over the Frenchman, but Rolland didn't allow them the opportunity to do so. He wasted no time in making an attack, having cannily sat in behind Sánchez during the latter part of their pursuit to save his resources.

Contador initially responded but, after some weaving back and forth, Rolland went again and this time Contador failed to stay with the Europcar rider. Rolland surged on, crossing the line 11 seconds ahead of Sánchez to massive acclaim. To cap his achievement, the Rolland also moved into the white jersey of best young rider.

"On the Galibier Thomas [Voeckler] told me: 'Don't worry about me any more.' I realized that I could play my own card. I wanted to get a gap going onto the final climb, which is an ascent I know extremely well. I climbed it 10 times during a training camp," said Rolland. "When I got to bend number one I knew that I could put it in the big ring and ride à bloc to the finish."

Second place on the day for Sánchez made him the first rider to confirm victory in one of the race's jersey competitions. With double points on offer for the mountains jersey, the Olympic champion, who was the winner at Luz-Ardiden and second at Plâteau de Beille, became a worthy winner of the polka-dot jersey.

"It is always matter of pride to be on the podium in Paris. And I now will be wearing a jersey of some prestige," said Sánchez. "It's a victory for me and for my team. I take it as a reward for all the work that has been done on this Tour.

"If I take stock, this Tour has been far from negative: I've won a beautiful stage to Luz Ardiden, taken the polka-dot jersey and finished in the top 10 of the Tour."

For Contador there was a degree of disappointment, but also some satisfaction having finally left his mark on a race that has not gone his way. "I attacked today in order to enjoy myself. Today was a different day for me because the pressure was over, so today was just about enjoying the race," said Contador. Asked if the Contador we saw in May at the Giro would have been more successful today, he smiled and replied: "Of course."

The yellow jersey battle opens up

Behind this trio, there was an equally gripping battle for the yellow jersey. After Voeckler had been dropped near the bottom of the climb following another hugely courageous effort to hang on to the lead, the Schleck brothers did all they could to drop Cadel Evans, but at no point were the Leopard-Trek duo able to distance the BMC leader.

Both Andy and Fränk made digs, but Evans stuck limpet-like to whichever one made a move, knowing that his best chance of victory would come in tomorrow's Grenoble time trial.

The trio were part of a group that came in 57 seconds down on Rolland, with Andy Schleck clearly exhausted but having done enough to take the yellow jersey into tomorrow's crucial time trial.

"Many riders say that the yellow jersey gives you wings and I hope that will be the case tomorrow," said the new race leader. "I couldn't have asked a writer to create a better Tour de France. It's all there – the suspense is perfect. I believe in myself for the time trial... I'll do a good ride. I think I can hold on to the yellow jersey. I've been chasing it for a while.

However, Evans appeared to be the day's big winner on GC, having kept his deficit on Andy Schleck to 57 seconds and Fränk to a mere four.

"The early attack from Contador was a really bold move. I was feeling pretty average, but I think there was something wrong with my rear wheel slowing me down a bit, I think it had moved in the frame a bit. But the team rode fantastically up to the steepest slopes of the Galibier," said Evans.

"It all came back together eventually and we fought it out on Alpe d'Huez. Of course I'd like to have taken some time going into the time trial – I'd like to be in yellow with a lead of five minutes – but there are two of them and just one of me, and they wanted me to drag them up there. I didn't understand that.

"As for tomorrow, the tactic will be to start as fast as possible and finish as fast as possible and hope that that's enough."

More points lost in green jersey race as sprinters fail to make time cut

The one jersey that remained with the same rider who started in it this morning was the green. Although he once again finished outside the stage's time limit, but by only a handful of seconds, Mark Cavendish was in good company in a group of 60-odd riders.

Also in the group was his main rival for the points title, José Joaquín Rojas. Both men lost 20 points for finishing outside the time limit, leaving Cavendish with an advantage of 15 and in pole position as the race closes on Paris.

Contador springs an early surprise

The action began right from the moment the road first dropped away from the start line in Modane. A big group of 14 riders came together with 10km covered, with BMC and Saxo Bank both represented. But, as this group started to cooperate, the first move came from the pack behind them, and Alberto Contador, yesterday's biggest loser, was the man to make it.

The Spaniard's offensive with just 15km covered provoked a flurry of counters. Andy Schleck was quickly on his wheel. Evans had more of a struggle to jump across, but race leader Voeckler appeared initially to have missed the move. However, the Frenchman has shown before that he's got incredible tenacity, and he proved it once again by driving himself across to the Contador group. Basso's Liquigas-Cannondale team set the pace behind, with Fränk Schleck covered by some of his Leopard Trek teammates.

With 5km to the top of the Télégraphe, Contador attacked again, and this time neither Evans nor Voeckler could respond. Evans almost came to a halt as Contador and Andy Schleck sped clear. After stopping to check his bike, remounting, then stopping again to get a new machine, the Australian had lost so much ground that he opted to drop back to the Liquigas-led bunch behind.

Behind this group, Voeckler had stubbornly persisted with his pursuit. Yo-yoing between 20 and 30 seconds behind, the yellow jersey could often see his rivals ahead as the road switched back and forth. As riders dropped back from the lead group, Voeckler used them to get a bit of pace-setting relief, before taking up his chase again.

As the four leaders approached the summit, Andy Schleck offered occasional support to Contador's pace-making. The bunch behind started to break up, and for a time, BMC had taken over the pace-making from Liquigas, but just above Plan Lachat, where the road kicks up, Evans decided to take over on the front.

Just as had been the case on stage 18, few could follow the Australian's relentless grinding pace. He quickly closed in on Voeckler, who slowed to wait for the Australian's rapidly dwindling group, which included Fränk Schleck, Basso, Sánchez and, crucially, three of Voeckler's Europcar teammates.

Soon after Voeckler had settled into that group and begun to gather himself, Sánchez sprinted clear of it. No one initially countered the Olympic champion, but eventually Evans did respond, with Europcar duo Anthony Charteau and Pierre Rolland quick to track him. Unfortunately, though, their team leader Voeckler had almost run out of juice, and Charteau dropped back to pace him as Rolland pushed on apparently with the white jersey in his sights.

Andy Schleck led over the Galibier. Sánchez was 20 seconds down behind the Schleck group of four, with Evans at 34 seconds, just ahead of a gaggle of riders including Garmin's Tom Danielson and Hesjedal, Fränk Schleck, Damiano Cunego (Lampre) and Rolland. A minute further back, Voeckler once again had two teammates with him as the 40km descent to Bourg d'Oisans began.

Sánchez lived up to his reputation as a great descender by making it across to the five-strong front group. A second group formed around Evans. As numbers joined it and several riders committed to share the pace-making, they closed in on the five men ahead, catching them soon after crossing the dam at the bottom of the Chambon reservoir with 25km remaining.

For a while there was no organisation at all in this group, allowing Voeckler's Europcar teammates to cut the gap between them substantially. The first attack from this front group came from Europcar's Rolland, who was joined by Hesjedal. While these two pushed clear, the main contenders toyed with each other, allowing Europcar to bring Voeckler back up to his key rivals just before the start of the climb to Alpe d'Huez.

Rolland and Hesjedal had a lead of 47 seconds going onto the Alpe, where a huge throng had massed. Behind them, after an overly fast lead-out on the opening ramps of the Alpe by Leopard's Jakob Fuglsang, the first key name to drop back was white jersey leader Taaramae. Crucially, Voeckler soon fell back too.

After Fuglsang's flurry, Contador attacked with 12.5km to go. Andy Schleck led a vain pursuit with Evans on his wheel, but the Spaniard was soon across to leading two. After a brief pause, he went again, with Rolland chasing. Determined to get clear, Contador attacked again with 11.5km remaining, and this time was free.

With 10.5km remaining, Sánchez brought a group containing Fränk Schleck up to his brother and Evans. Although Fränk Schleck attempted to put Evans in trouble, no one managed to break clear of this group until HTC's Peter Velits jumped away with 9km remaining, and with Sánchez chasing. The Spaniard soon passed Velits and moved up to Rolland. The pair then began to nibble into Contador's advantage.

With the crowds looking particularly uproarious on certain sections, Contador pressed on, lashing out at at least one overenthusiastic fan. But his biggest problem was not what was happening at the sides of the road, but the two riders closing in from behind. As they closed on the Saxo rider, Sánchez indicated for Rolland to come through, weaving a bit and trying to coerce the Frenchman to take a lead. Rolland declined, knowing they would soon be up to the stage leader and that he would then need everything that he had to give.

Rather than wait and give Contador a chance to gather himself, Rolland attacked just after Sánchez had made the junction with his compatriot. For a moment, it looked like he had made his move too soon, but Contador was spent. The day would belong to Rolland and, once again, Europcar. They'd lost yellow, gained white and won the biggest stage of all.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3:13:25
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:14
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:23
4Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:00:57
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
9Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:15
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:06
14Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
17Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:31
18Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:46
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:22
20Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
21Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
23Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:34
24Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:47
25Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:04:26
26Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:52
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:19
28Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
29Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:05:41
31Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:05:49
32Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
33Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
35Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:47
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:13
37Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:07:40
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:13
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:45
40Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:47
42David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
44Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:32
46Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:57
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:59
48Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:12:25
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:12:28
50Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:38
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:44
52Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
53Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
54Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:57
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:04
59Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:13:06
60Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:55
61Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
63Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
64Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
66Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:13:58
68Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:30
69Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:35
70Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:06
71Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:17:40
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
75Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
77George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
79Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
81Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:45
83Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:07
84Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:20:57
85José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:27
86Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
87Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
90Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
92Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
93André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
96Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
99Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
100Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
101Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
103Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
104Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
105Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
108Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
109Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
112Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
113Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
114Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
116Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
119Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
123Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
125Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
126Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
127Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
128Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
129Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
131Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
132Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
133Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
135Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
136Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
137Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
138Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
139Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
140Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
141Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
142Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
143Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
144Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
145Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
146Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
147Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
148Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
149Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
150Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
151Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
152Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
153Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
154Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
155Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
156Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
157Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
158Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
159Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
160Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
161Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
162Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
163Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
164Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
165Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
166Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
167David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
HDBjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard15
4Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad13
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
9Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek7
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Intermediate Sprint - Le Bourg-d'Oisans, km. 94.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo20pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ15
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team13
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
7Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar7
10Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek3
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
15Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Col du Télégraphe (HC) km. 26.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard6
4Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Col du Galibier (HC) km. 48.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek20pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard16
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team12
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo2

Mountain 3 - Alpe d'Huez (HC) - 109.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar40pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard24
4Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad16
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3:13:25
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:06
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:31
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:22
6Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:47
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:19
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:45
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:47
10Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:32
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:59
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:12:25
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:44
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:55
17Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:40
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
19Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:25:27
20Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
31Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
32Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
35Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo9:46:07
2AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
3Leopard Trek0:01:51
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:24
5FDJ0:09:08
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:14
7Team Europcar0:11:25
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:07
9Lampre - ISD0:14:41
10Sky Procycling0:16:54
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:58
12Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:43
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:45
14Saur - Sojasun0:21:06
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:07
16BMC Racing Team0:26:40
17Team RadioShack0:29:39
18Katusha Team0:35:54
19Movistar Team0:41:47
20HTC-Highroad0:45:59
21Pro Team Astana0:49:28
22Omega Pharma-Lotto0:51:47

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek82:48:43
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:53
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:10
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:31
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:55
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:22
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:40
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:11
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:57
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:42
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:30
13Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:55
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:49
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:17:42
16Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:23:17
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:23:22
18Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:16
19Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:27:55
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:02
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:25
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:46
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:37:01
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:37:44
25Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:57
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:58
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:48:29
28Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:49:53
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:51:44
30Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:52:20
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:57:28
32Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:59:24
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:02:12
34Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:23
35David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:30
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:10:36
37Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:11:04
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:11:48
39Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana1:17:01
40David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:19:31
41Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:20:05
42Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:21:06
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:23:46
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:27:47
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:29:02
46Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:29:53
47Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:31:24
48Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:31:28
49Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:32:33
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1:35:47
51Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar1:40:01
52Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:40:53
53Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:41:10
54George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:41:31
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:41:50
56Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:41:57
57Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:12
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:43:33
59David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD1:46:19
60Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek1:46:27
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:48:12
62Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:49:57
63Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1:52:23
64Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:52:53
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:52:57
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:53:13
67Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:54:26
68Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:58:00
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:59:08
70Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:59:45
71Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:03:03
72Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team2:04:46
73Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:06:24
74Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:06:32
75Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2:08:58
76David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:11:44
77Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2:12:37
78Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:14:18
79Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:14:23
80Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2:18:01
81Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:19:51
82Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad2:21:04
83Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:21:57
84Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack2:23:59
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:24:33
86Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:24:44
87Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2:25:09
88Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:25:35
89Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2:26:32
90Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:26:45
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:27:52
92Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2:27:59
93Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:28:41
94Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:29:47
95Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:31:37
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling2:32:26
97Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:33:39
98Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2:37:48
99Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:38:38
100Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2:42:44
101Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:42:59
102Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:43:36
103José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team2:43:53
104Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:45:10
105Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:45:25
106Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:46:17
107Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:48:28
108Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek2:49:53
109Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2:53:25
110Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:20
111Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:42
112Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2:55:53
113Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:55:55
114Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2:58:06
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:58:48
116Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:59:00
117Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:59:57
118Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:00:33
119Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:00:41
120Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar3:03:23
121Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard3:03:24
122Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:03:28
123Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:06:20
124Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team3:06:29
125Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:06:30
126Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek3:06:53
127Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:06:59
128Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3:07:34
129Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:08:03
130Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:08:20
131Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:08:30
132Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ3:08:50
133Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD3:09:08
134Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:09:31
135Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack3:10:57
136Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3:11:57
137Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:12:40
138Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3:13:11
139Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:13:32
140Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:15:07
141Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana3:15:24
142Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:17:48
143Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana3:20:32
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3:20:51
145Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:21:42
146Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team3:21:56
147Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:23:02
148Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team3:23:19
149Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:23:37
150Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD3:23:43
151Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:25:25
152Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3:25:56
153Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:26:29
154André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:28:29
155Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3:28:49
156Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar3:29:33
157Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:31:49
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:31:52
159Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad3:32:01
160Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:32:14
161Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:33:09
162Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:36:38
163Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:37:02
164Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:38:03
165Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad3:43:00
166Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3:48:30
167Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:50:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad280pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team265
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto230
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo195
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team191
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling153
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto130
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo101
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi96
10Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek94
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard90
12Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ87
13Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ82
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar78
15Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek74
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo73
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ70
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling68
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar59
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD57
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ57
22Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD56
23Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale54
24Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad53
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto51
26Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale45
28Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne45
29David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne44
30Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team41
31Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne41
32Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
33Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team37
35Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne37
36Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team37
37Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
38Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo30
39Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
40Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad26
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
42Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale26
43Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun26
44Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team25
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
47Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
48Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar20
49Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana17
50Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad17
51Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
52Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
53Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team14
54Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
55Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar13
56Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
57Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
58Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
59Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana12
60Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
61Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ11
62Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek9
65Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
66Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team7
67Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team6
68José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team5
69Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
70Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
71Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
72Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek3
73Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad3
74Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
75Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2
76George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
78Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
79Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-1
80Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team-1
81Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team-1
82Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo-2
83Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team-2
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale-3
85Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek-3
86Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek-4
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-4
88Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar-5
89Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-5
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar-5
91Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-5
92Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack-7
93Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling-7
94Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek-10
95Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-10
96Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team-10
97Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack-11
98Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling-12
99Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana-12
100Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-13
101Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar-14
102Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo-14
103Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale-15
104Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana-15
105Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale-16
106Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale-17
107Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi-18
108Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana-18
109Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-20
110Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team-20
111Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana-20
112Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard-20
113Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling-20
114Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team-20
115Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team-20
116Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard-20
117Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team-20
118Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling-20
119Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team-20
120Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling-20
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto-20
122Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad-20
123David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo-23
124Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad-27
125Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD-27
126Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack-28
127Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-29
128Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana-30
129Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad-30
130Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team-31
131Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD-32
132Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD-33
133Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team-37
134Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team-37
135Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-38
136Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-38
137Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-39
138Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek-39
139Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-39
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-39
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
142Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto-40
143Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
145Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
146Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-40
147Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-40
148Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-40
149Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD-40
150Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar-40
151Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad-40

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi108pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek98
3Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto74
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team58
5Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek56
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard51
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ45
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar44
9Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana40
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team40
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team38
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale32
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi26
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar25
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek20
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team20
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ19
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
21Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ17
22Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team17
23Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad16
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale16
25David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
26Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
28Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
29Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling9
32Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar9
33Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
34Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team8
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
37Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team6
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
40Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana4
41Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
43Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
47Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
48Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
49Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
50Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
53David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
54Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
55Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
56Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
57Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
58Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
60Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
61José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
63Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar82:57:40
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:33
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:52
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:08:45
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:28
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:28:04
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:48:31
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:53:15
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:14:49
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:18:50
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:32:53
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:34:36
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:44:16
14Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:45:29
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:50:11
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:50:48
17Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:55:49
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:05:26
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad2:12:07
20Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:18:55
21Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2:19:02
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:19:44
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2:33:47
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:34:02
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:34:39
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:36:28
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2:46:56
28Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:51:44
29Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3:03:00
30Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:04:35
31Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:08:51
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team3:14:22
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:17:32
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:24:12
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3:39:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo248:02:15
2AG2R La Mondiale0:11:58
3Leopard Trek0:12:57
4Team Europcar0:40:46
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:49:50
6Sky Procycling0:56:20
7Katusha Team1:04:36
8Saxo Bank Sungard1:18:34
9FDJ1:27:57
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:43:55
11Team RadioShack1:48:16
12Quickstep Cycling Team1:53:01
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:09:08
14BMC Racing Team2:10:47
15Rabobank Cycling Team2:11:44
16Liquigas-Cannondale2:18:48
17Saur - Sojasun2:33:31
18Pro Team Astana2:40:11
19Lampre - ISD2:41:16
20Omega Pharma-Lotto2:58:17
21HTC-Highroad3:15:23
22Movistar Team3:41:50

 

