There's hardly been a day when something of significance hasn't happened on this year's Tour de France, and today's short 109km run to Alpe d'Huez undoubtedly followed that pattern. Indeed, the final mountain stage of this year's race proved just as tense as the stage that had preceded it to the summit of the Galibier, with the overall contenders on the attack almost from the start and the action never letting up.

To add to the drama, the stage produced a totally unexpected winner. Although it had seemed that France had missed its last realistic chance of taking a stage win on this Tour, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) delivered one on the greatest cycling stage of all. In doing so, he became the first French rider to win on the Alpe since Bernard Hinault 25 years ago, showing both cleverness and strength as he outwitted and outpaced Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel) in the closing two kilometres.

"I've imagined this dozens of times," said Rolland. "I kept my cool up against the two Spaniards who know each other so well and have been riding together since the start. It was double or nothing, but I didn't want to be second."

First onto the packed slopes of Alpe d'Huez in the company of Garmin-Cervélo's Ryder Hesjedal, Rolland edged away from the Canadian, but could not respond when Contador caught and passed him with 12km still to the summit. The Spaniard's lead stretched quickly to more than half a minute, but Rolland began to cut into it after he had been joined by Euskaltel's Sánchez, who had come across from a group containing the Schleck brothers and Cadel Evans.

Heading into the final 5km Contador, who had initiated the first attacks from the yellow jersey group after just 15km into the stage and had been on the attack ever since, finally began to wilt and the pair chasing behind closed in.

With 2.5km left, they got up to the three-time Tour champion. It looked like the two Spanish friends would then work over the Frenchman, but Rolland didn't allow them the opportunity to do so. He wasted no time in making an attack, having cannily sat in behind Sánchez during the latter part of their pursuit to save his resources.

Contador initially responded but, after some weaving back and forth, Rolland went again and this time Contador failed to stay with the Europcar rider. Rolland surged on, crossing the line 11 seconds ahead of Sánchez to massive acclaim. To cap his achievement, the Rolland also moved into the white jersey of best young rider.

"On the Galibier Thomas [Voeckler] told me: 'Don't worry about me any more.' I realized that I could play my own card. I wanted to get a gap going onto the final climb, which is an ascent I know extremely well. I climbed it 10 times during a training camp," said Rolland. "When I got to bend number one I knew that I could put it in the big ring and ride à bloc to the finish."

Second place on the day for Sánchez made him the first rider to confirm victory in one of the race's jersey competitions. With double points on offer for the mountains jersey, the Olympic champion, who was the winner at Luz-Ardiden and second at Plâteau de Beille, became a worthy winner of the polka-dot jersey.

"It is always matter of pride to be on the podium in Paris. And I now will be wearing a jersey of some prestige," said Sánchez. "It's a victory for me and for my team. I take it as a reward for all the work that has been done on this Tour.

"If I take stock, this Tour has been far from negative: I've won a beautiful stage to Luz Ardiden, taken the polka-dot jersey and finished in the top 10 of the Tour."

For Contador there was a degree of disappointment, but also some satisfaction having finally left his mark on a race that has not gone his way. "I attacked today in order to enjoy myself. Today was a different day for me because the pressure was over, so today was just about enjoying the race," said Contador. Asked if the Contador we saw in May at the Giro would have been more successful today, he smiled and replied: "Of course."

The yellow jersey battle opens up

Behind this trio, there was an equally gripping battle for the yellow jersey. After Voeckler had been dropped near the bottom of the climb following another hugely courageous effort to hang on to the lead, the Schleck brothers did all they could to drop Cadel Evans, but at no point were the Leopard-Trek duo able to distance the BMC leader.

Both Andy and Fränk made digs, but Evans stuck limpet-like to whichever one made a move, knowing that his best chance of victory would come in tomorrow's Grenoble time trial.

The trio were part of a group that came in 57 seconds down on Rolland, with Andy Schleck clearly exhausted but having done enough to take the yellow jersey into tomorrow's crucial time trial.

"Many riders say that the yellow jersey gives you wings and I hope that will be the case tomorrow," said the new race leader. "I couldn't have asked a writer to create a better Tour de France. It's all there – the suspense is perfect. I believe in myself for the time trial... I'll do a good ride. I think I can hold on to the yellow jersey. I've been chasing it for a while.

However, Evans appeared to be the day's big winner on GC, having kept his deficit on Andy Schleck to 57 seconds and Fränk to a mere four.

"The early attack from Contador was a really bold move. I was feeling pretty average, but I think there was something wrong with my rear wheel slowing me down a bit, I think it had moved in the frame a bit. But the team rode fantastically up to the steepest slopes of the Galibier," said Evans.

"It all came back together eventually and we fought it out on Alpe d'Huez. Of course I'd like to have taken some time going into the time trial – I'd like to be in yellow with a lead of five minutes – but there are two of them and just one of me, and they wanted me to drag them up there. I didn't understand that.

"As for tomorrow, the tactic will be to start as fast as possible and finish as fast as possible and hope that that's enough."

More points lost in green jersey race as sprinters fail to make time cut

The one jersey that remained with the same rider who started in it this morning was the green. Although he once again finished outside the stage's time limit, but by only a handful of seconds, Mark Cavendish was in good company in a group of 60-odd riders.

Also in the group was his main rival for the points title, José Joaquín Rojas. Both men lost 20 points for finishing outside the time limit, leaving Cavendish with an advantage of 15 and in pole position as the race closes on Paris.

Contador springs an early surprise

The action began right from the moment the road first dropped away from the start line in Modane. A big group of 14 riders came together with 10km covered, with BMC and Saxo Bank both represented. But, as this group started to cooperate, the first move came from the pack behind them, and Alberto Contador, yesterday's biggest loser, was the man to make it.

The Spaniard's offensive with just 15km covered provoked a flurry of counters. Andy Schleck was quickly on his wheel. Evans had more of a struggle to jump across, but race leader Voeckler appeared initially to have missed the move. However, the Frenchman has shown before that he's got incredible tenacity, and he proved it once again by driving himself across to the Contador group. Basso's Liquigas-Cannondale team set the pace behind, with Fränk Schleck covered by some of his Leopard Trek teammates.

With 5km to the top of the Télégraphe, Contador attacked again, and this time neither Evans nor Voeckler could respond. Evans almost came to a halt as Contador and Andy Schleck sped clear. After stopping to check his bike, remounting, then stopping again to get a new machine, the Australian had lost so much ground that he opted to drop back to the Liquigas-led bunch behind.

Behind this group, Voeckler had stubbornly persisted with his pursuit. Yo-yoing between 20 and 30 seconds behind, the yellow jersey could often see his rivals ahead as the road switched back and forth. As riders dropped back from the lead group, Voeckler used them to get a bit of pace-setting relief, before taking up his chase again.

As the four leaders approached the summit, Andy Schleck offered occasional support to Contador's pace-making. The bunch behind started to break up, and for a time, BMC had taken over the pace-making from Liquigas, but just above Plan Lachat, where the road kicks up, Evans decided to take over on the front.

Just as had been the case on stage 18, few could follow the Australian's relentless grinding pace. He quickly closed in on Voeckler, who slowed to wait for the Australian's rapidly dwindling group, which included Fränk Schleck, Basso, Sánchez and, crucially, three of Voeckler's Europcar teammates.

Soon after Voeckler had settled into that group and begun to gather himself, Sánchez sprinted clear of it. No one initially countered the Olympic champion, but eventually Evans did respond, with Europcar duo Anthony Charteau and Pierre Rolland quick to track him. Unfortunately, though, their team leader Voeckler had almost run out of juice, and Charteau dropped back to pace him as Rolland pushed on apparently with the white jersey in his sights.

Andy Schleck led over the Galibier. Sánchez was 20 seconds down behind the Schleck group of four, with Evans at 34 seconds, just ahead of a gaggle of riders including Garmin's Tom Danielson and Hesjedal, Fränk Schleck, Damiano Cunego (Lampre) and Rolland. A minute further back, Voeckler once again had two teammates with him as the 40km descent to Bourg d'Oisans began.

Sánchez lived up to his reputation as a great descender by making it across to the five-strong front group. A second group formed around Evans. As numbers joined it and several riders committed to share the pace-making, they closed in on the five men ahead, catching them soon after crossing the dam at the bottom of the Chambon reservoir with 25km remaining.

For a while there was no organisation at all in this group, allowing Voeckler's Europcar teammates to cut the gap between them substantially. The first attack from this front group came from Europcar's Rolland, who was joined by Hesjedal. While these two pushed clear, the main contenders toyed with each other, allowing Europcar to bring Voeckler back up to his key rivals just before the start of the climb to Alpe d'Huez.

Rolland and Hesjedal had a lead of 47 seconds going onto the Alpe, where a huge throng had massed. Behind them, after an overly fast lead-out on the opening ramps of the Alpe by Leopard's Jakob Fuglsang, the first key name to drop back was white jersey leader Taaramae. Crucially, Voeckler soon fell back too.

After Fuglsang's flurry, Contador attacked with 12.5km to go. Andy Schleck led a vain pursuit with Evans on his wheel, but the Spaniard was soon across to leading two. After a brief pause, he went again, with Rolland chasing. Determined to get clear, Contador attacked again with 11.5km remaining, and this time was free.

With 10.5km remaining, Sánchez brought a group containing Fränk Schleck up to his brother and Evans. Although Fränk Schleck attempted to put Evans in trouble, no one managed to break clear of this group until HTC's Peter Velits jumped away with 9km remaining, and with Sánchez chasing. The Spaniard soon passed Velits and moved up to Rolland. The pair then began to nibble into Contador's advantage.

With the crowds looking particularly uproarious on certain sections, Contador pressed on, lashing out at at least one overenthusiastic fan. But his biggest problem was not what was happening at the sides of the road, but the two riders closing in from behind. As they closed on the Saxo rider, Sánchez indicated for Rolland to come through, weaving a bit and trying to coerce the Frenchman to take a lead. Rolland declined, knowing they would soon be up to the stage leader and that he would then need everything that he had to give.

Rather than wait and give Contador a chance to gather himself, Rolland attacked just after Sánchez had made the junction with his compatriot. For a moment, it looked like he had made his move too soon, but Contador was spent. The day would belong to Rolland and, once again, Europcar. They'd lost yellow, gained white and won the biggest stage of all.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3:13:25 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:14 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:23 4 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:00:57 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:15 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:06 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 17 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:31 18 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:46 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:22 20 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 23 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:34 24 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:47 25 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:04:26 26 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:52 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:19 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 29 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:05:41 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:05:49 32 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 33 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 35 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:47 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:13 37 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:07:40 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:13 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:45 40 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:47 42 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:32 46 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:57 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:59 48 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:12:25 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:12:28 50 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:38 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:44 52 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 54 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:57 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:04 59 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:13:06 60 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:55 61 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 66 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 67 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:13:58 68 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:30 69 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:35 70 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:06 71 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:17:40 74 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 75 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 79 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 81 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:45 83 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:07 84 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:20:57 85 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:27 86 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 87 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 90 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 93 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 97 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 98 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 99 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 101 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 103 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 104 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 105 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 108 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 109 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 112 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 113 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 114 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 116 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 118 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 119 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 123 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 125 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 126 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 127 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 128 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 129 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 131 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 132 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 133 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 135 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 136 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 137 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 138 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 139 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 140 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 141 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 142 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 143 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 144 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 145 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 146 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 147 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 148 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 149 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 150 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 151 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 152 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 153 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 155 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 156 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 157 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 158 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 159 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 160 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 161 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 164 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 165 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 166 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 167 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo HD Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 4 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 13 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 7 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Intermediate Sprint - Le Bourg-d'Oisans, km. 94.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 15 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 7 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 10 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 13 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 15 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Col du Télégraphe (HC) km. 26.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 4 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Galibier (HC) km. 48.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 12 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2

Mountain 3 - Alpe d'Huez (HC) - 109.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 40 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 24 4 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 16 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3:13:25 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:06 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:31 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:22 6 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:47 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:19 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:45 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:47 10 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:32 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:59 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:12:25 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:44 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:55 17 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:40 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 19 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:25:27 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 31 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 35 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 9:46:07 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 3 Leopard Trek 0:01:51 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:24 5 FDJ 0:09:08 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:14 7 Team Europcar 0:11:25 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:07 9 Lampre - ISD 0:14:41 10 Sky Procycling 0:16:54 11 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:58 12 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:43 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:45 14 Saur - Sojasun 0:21:06 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:07 16 BMC Racing Team 0:26:40 17 Team RadioShack 0:29:39 18 Katusha Team 0:35:54 19 Movistar Team 0:41:47 20 HTC-Highroad 0:45:59 21 Pro Team Astana 0:49:28 22 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:51:47

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 82:48:43 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:53 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:10 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:31 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:55 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:22 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:40 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:11 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:57 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:42 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:30 13 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:55 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:49 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:17:42 16 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:23:17 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:23:22 18 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:16 19 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:27:55 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:02 21 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:25 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:46 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:37:01 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:37:44 25 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:57 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:58 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:48:29 28 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:49:53 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:51:44 30 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:52:20 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:57:28 32 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:59:24 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:02:12 34 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:23 35 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:30 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:10:36 37 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:11:04 38 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:11:48 39 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 1:17:01 40 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:19:31 41 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:20:05 42 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:21:06 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:23:46 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:27:47 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:29:02 46 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:29:53 47 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:31:24 48 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:31:28 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:32:33 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1:35:47 51 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:40:01 52 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:40:53 53 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:41:10 54 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:41:31 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:50 56 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:41:57 57 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:12 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:43:33 59 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 1:46:19 60 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:46:27 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:48:12 62 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:49:57 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:52:23 64 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:52:53 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:52:57 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:53:13 67 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:54:26 68 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:58:00 69 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:59:08 70 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:59:45 71 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:03:03 72 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 2:04:46 73 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:06:24 74 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:06:32 75 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:08:58 76 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:11:44 77 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2:12:37 78 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:14:18 79 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:14:23 80 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2:18:01 81 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:19:51 82 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 2:21:04 83 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:21:57 84 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:23:59 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:24:33 86 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:24:44 87 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2:25:09 88 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:25:35 89 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:26:32 90 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:26:45 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:27:52 92 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2:27:59 93 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:28:41 94 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:29:47 95 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:31:37 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 2:32:26 97 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:33:39 98 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:37:48 99 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:38:38 100 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2:42:44 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:42:59 102 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:43:36 103 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 2:43:53 104 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:45:10 105 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:45:25 106 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:46:17 107 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:48:28 108 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 2:49:53 109 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2:53:25 110 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:20 111 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:42 112 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2:55:53 113 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:55:55 114 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:58:06 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:58:48 116 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:59:00 117 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:59:57 118 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:00:33 119 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:41 120 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 3:03:23 121 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:03:24 122 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:03:28 123 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:06:20 124 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:06:29 125 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:06:30 126 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 3:06:53 127 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:06:59 128 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3:07:34 129 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:08:03 130 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:08:20 131 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:08:30 132 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 3:08:50 133 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3:09:08 134 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:09:31 135 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 3:10:57 136 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:11:57 137 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:12:40 138 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3:13:11 139 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:13:32 140 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:15:07 141 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 3:15:24 142 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:17:48 143 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 3:20:32 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:20:51 145 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:21:42 146 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:21:56 147 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:23:02 148 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:23:19 149 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:23:37 150 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 3:23:43 151 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:25:25 152 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3:25:56 153 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:26:29 154 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:28:29 155 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3:28:49 156 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 3:29:33 157 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:31:49 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:31:52 159 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 3:32:01 160 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:32:14 161 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:33:09 162 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:36:38 163 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:37:02 164 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:38:03 165 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 3:43:00 166 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3:48:30 167 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:50:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 280 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 265 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 230 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 195 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 191 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 153 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 101 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 10 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 94 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 90 12 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 87 13 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 82 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 78 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 74 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 70 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 59 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 57 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 57 22 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 56 23 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 24 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 53 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 26 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 29 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 30 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 41 31 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 32 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 33 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 35 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 36 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 37 37 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 38 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 39 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 40 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 43 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 44 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 45 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 47 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 48 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 20 49 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 17 50 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 17 51 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 52 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 53 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 54 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 55 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 13 56 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 57 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 58 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 59 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 12 60 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 61 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 11 62 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 9 65 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 66 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 67 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 68 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 5 69 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 70 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 71 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 72 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 73 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 74 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 75 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 76 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 77 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 78 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 79 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -1 80 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team -1 81 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team -1 82 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo -2 83 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team -2 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale -3 85 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek -3 86 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek -4 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -4 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar -5 89 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -5 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar -5 91 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -5 92 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack -7 93 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling -7 94 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek -10 95 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -10 96 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team -10 97 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack -11 98 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling -12 99 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana -12 100 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -13 101 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar -14 102 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo -14 103 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale -15 104 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana -15 105 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale -16 106 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale -17 107 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi -18 108 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana -18 109 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -20 110 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team -20 111 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana -20 112 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard -20 113 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling -20 114 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team -20 115 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team -20 116 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard -20 117 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team -20 118 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling -20 119 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team -20 120 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling -20 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto -20 122 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad -20 123 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo -23 124 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad -27 125 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD -27 126 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack -28 127 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -29 128 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana -30 129 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad -30 130 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team -31 131 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD -32 132 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD -33 133 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team -37 134 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team -37 135 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -38 136 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -38 137 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto -39 138 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek -39 139 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -39 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -39 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 142 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto -40 143 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 145 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 146 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -40 147 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -40 148 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -40 149 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD -40 150 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar -40 151 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad -40

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 98 3 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 58 5 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 56 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 7 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 45 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 44 9 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 25 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 20 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 19 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 21 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 17 22 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 17 23 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 16 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 16 25 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 26 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 29 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 32 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 33 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 34 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 36 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 37 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 6 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 40 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 4 41 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 43 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 46 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 47 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 49 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 50 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 51 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 53 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 54 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 55 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 56 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 57 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 58 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 60 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 61 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 82:57:40 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:33 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:52 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:08:45 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:28 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:28:04 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:48:31 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:53:15 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:14:49 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:18:50 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:32:53 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:34:36 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:44:16 14 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:45:29 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:50:11 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:50:48 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:55:49 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:05:26 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 2:12:07 20 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:18:55 21 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2:19:02 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:19:44 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2:33:47 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:34:02 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:34:39 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:36:28 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2:46:56 28 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:51:44 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:03:00 30 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:04:35 31 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:08:51 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:14:22 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:17:32 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:24:12 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3:39:33