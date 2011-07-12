Greipel defeats Cavendish for stage win in Carmaux
Voeckler keeps yellow jersey
Stage 10: Aurillac - Carmaux
Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) beat his former teammate and bitter sprint rival Mark Cavendish in Carmaux, but their head to head sprint was only the closing act of a thrilling finale to Carmaux that saw both Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the attack.
Gilbert used the short but painful Cote de Mirandol-Bourgnounac to attack the peloton. He got away with Voeckler and others as the green and yellow jersey wearers laid down their panache.
Gilbert was riding for the stage victory and more precious green jersey points. It didn't quite come off but his final last dig cost HTC-Highroad dearly and helped Greipel in the sprint.
Cavendish tried to look after himself after Tony Martin led the peloton the final kilometre, letting Daniele Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) lead out the sprint, but Cavendish then went a little early. Greipel was on him and had the speed to come past him before the line, celebrating with one arm as Cavendish finished a wheel length behind him. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) took third, ahead of Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) and Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil).
Victory meant Greipel joined the select club of riders who have won stages in all three grand tours. He celebrated with Gilbert, ending all talk of rivalry between the two as Gilbert targets the green jersey.
"It's an incredible feeling to win a stage in the biggest race in the world," Greipel said immediately after his victory.
"When I knew that I could be part of the race this year, winning a stage became my goal and the team supported me in that. I think I'm the happiest person the world at the moment. I've been working for this all season long. Gilbert attacked in last climb and then Marcel Sieberg got me in a good position so that I do my sprint."
Cavendish was gracious in defeat, making no excuses for not being able to hold off the charge of his former teammate. "I went early but it wasn't too early on this type of finish, but I didn't commit enough," Cavendish said. "I kicked with 170 [meters] to go but Greipel came past and beat me. I'm happy for him. He's come here to the Tour de France and won. I feel I made a mistake, but Greipel beat me, so there's no excuse I can say about that."
81 riders finished in the same time as the sprinters, with the overall classification unchanged and Thomas Voeckler still in yellow. Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Rabobank) is second at 1:49, with Cadel Evans (BMC) third at 2:26, followed by Fränk and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at 2:29 and 2:37 respectively.
Gilbert stayed in the green points jersey despite only finishing 14th in the sprint, while Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) again fought back the tears on the podium after defending the climber's polka-dot jersey. He rode with 33 stitches in his wounds from the stage nine crash caused by the French television car but finished 111th at 5:59. He has become the symbolic hero of survival in this crash strewn Tour de France.
Fast day in the saddle
With the riders having enjoyed the first rest day of this year's race on Monday, the 158km stage was expected to be fast and furious as the breakaways tried to stop the sprinters strutting their stuff in Carmaux.
Breakaways have often formed as soon as race director Christina Prudhomme drops the start flag but today the 178 riders left in the race rolled along quietly for a few kilometres, perhaps a little scared they would get caught up in the hail and rain storm that hit Aurillac before the riders rolled out.
Fortunately the weather stayed dry and the peloton became lined out on the first little climb. A crash in the peloton after 11km then helped a breakaway of six go clear and set the pattern for the fast stage. Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) were caught up in the crash, with the American later stopping briefly to sort out his bike. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) were also delayed and forced to work together to chase back to the peloton.
By the time the peloton had reformed, Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana), Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Julien El Fares (Cofidis), Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) had a 40- second gap. Others tried to jump across but Europcar and even Thomas Voeckler himself, closed them down.
The six where then allowed to open a gap and made it to the intermediate sprint after the descent to Maurs (ironically where Alexandre Kolobnev won a stage in 2007). They picked up most of the big points, but behind the sprinters clashed for the minor points. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) again showed his green jersey intentions by beating Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) even if the Spaniard was not happy about being trapped against the barriers.
The stage settled after the sprint with Europcar and HTC-highroad helping keep the six in check. The gap touched three minutes as Marcato picked up the climbers points to make sure teammate Johnny Hoogerland kept the jersey but then fell gradually back as more teams helped Europcar and HTC work for a sprint finish.
Race on a knife edge
The final climb did not seem difficult but it was the speed with which Omega Pharma-Lotto hit it that caught the break and had the sprinters in trouble. HTC had started the climb near the front and cleverly slipped down the long peloton but Gilbert stomped on the pedals as if he was riding Liege-Bastogne-Liege and joined up with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Voeckler and Dries Devenyns (Quick Step). Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) also got across the gap as the peloton blew apart behind them over the top of the 3.9km climb.
Martin's presence was a disturbing factor and the peloton never gave up the chase but for several minutes, the Tour de France was on a knife edge, with the yellow and green jerseys in the thick of the action. The five were caught by a Leopard Trek lead chase with five kilometres to go after Gilbert made one last dig. Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil) tried another move but they were pulled back on the descent.
Even David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) did not have the speed to get away on the fast run-in, as HTC-Highroad tried to set up Cavendish. The US-based team was perfect when Cavendish won in Châteauroux but lacked numbers this time after the likes of Mark Renshaw and Bernhard Eisel were dropped after doing so much work on the final climb.
Martin lead the peloton to the final kilometre but Cavendish was isolated and so vulnerable. Greipel saw it and took advantage, coming through late at speed to finally prove he can beat Cavendish in the big sprints in the biggest races.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:31:21
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|16
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|18
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|26
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|36
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|39
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|50
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|55
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|56
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|57
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|61
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|62
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|63
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|70
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|71
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|72
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|73
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|74
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|75
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|76
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|77
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|78
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|82
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:22
|83
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:30
|84
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:48
|85
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|86
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|87
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:05:33
|88
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|95
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|97
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|98
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|99
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|100
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|101
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|103
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|104
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|105
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|106
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|107
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|108
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|110
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|113
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|114
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|116
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|122
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|124
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|129
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|130
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|132
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|134
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|138
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|140
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|143
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|144
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|146
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|147
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|148
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|149
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|150
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|151
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|152
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|153
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|154
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|156
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|158
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|159
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|160
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|161
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|163
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|164
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|166
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|167
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|168
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|169
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|170
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|171
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|172
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|173
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|174
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|175
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|176
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|177
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|178
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|11
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|9
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|12
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|35
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|7
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|11
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|10
|12
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|8
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|6
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:31:21
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:48
|20
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:02
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:33
|22
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|25
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|35
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|10:34:03
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|FDJ
|6
|HTC - Highroad
|7
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Team Leopard-Trek
|11
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|18
|Team Radioshack
|19
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:03:02
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:33
|21
|Saur-Sojasun
|22
|Movistar Team
|0:05:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|42:06:32
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:29
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:37
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:38
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:02:43
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:55
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:08
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:36
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:37
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:07
|17
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:22
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:52
|19
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:53
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:01
|21
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|22
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:05
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:05:07
|24
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:13
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:05:14
|26
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:21
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:32
|28
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:39
|30
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:51
|33
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|34
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:35
|35
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:06:40
|36
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:16
|37
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:20
|38
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:07:45
|39
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|40
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:45
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:12
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:20
|43
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:32
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:10
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:06
|46
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:37
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:41
|48
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:53
|49
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:14
|50
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:16
|51
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:22
|52
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:32
|53
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:50
|54
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:08
|55
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|56
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:53
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:59
|58
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:06
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:15
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:02
|61
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:06
|62
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:20
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:50
|64
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:24:14
|65
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:24:50
|66
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:09
|67
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:13
|68
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:21
|69
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:25:25
|70
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:26
|71
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:25:59
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:25
|73
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:53
|74
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:16
|75
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:30
|76
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:41
|77
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:05
|78
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:37
|79
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:43
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:47
|81
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:28:59
|82
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:05
|83
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:41
|84
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:54
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:56
|86
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:26
|87
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:48
|88
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:24
|89
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:57
|90
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:33:05
|91
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:08
|92
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:33:20
|93
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:26
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:17
|95
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:53
|96
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:17
|97
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:35:18
|98
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:36:48
|99
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:37:31
|100
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:40
|101
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:21
|102
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:38:24
|103
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:38:26
|104
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:39:03
|105
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:52
|106
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:40:19
|107
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:17
|108
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:21
|109
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:42:44
|110
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:43:44
|111
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:56
|112
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:44:16
|113
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:44:33
|114
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:45:42
|115
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|116
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:45:57
|117
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:46:28
|118
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:46:30
|119
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:46
|120
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:17
|121
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:43
|122
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|123
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:49
|124
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:50
|125
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:56
|126
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:49:01
|127
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:49:29
|128
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:49:38
|129
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:19
|130
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:24
|131
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:41
|132
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:48
|133
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:15
|134
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:24
|135
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:23
|136
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:52:33
|137
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:52:53
|138
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:52:55
|139
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:06
|140
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:24
|141
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:50
|142
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:54:39
|143
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:55:05
|144
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:55:29
|145
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:55:30
|146
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:55:55
|147
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:56:02
|148
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:57:37
|149
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:32
|150
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:00:19
|151
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:00:23
|152
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:00:38
|153
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:39
|154
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1:01:21
|155
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:01:32
|156
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:02
|157
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:02:07
|158
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:15
|159
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:03:23
|160
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:03:49
|161
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1:04:20
|162
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:04:30
|163
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:01
|164
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:05:20
|165
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:05:55
|166
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:06:37
|167
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:06:53
|168
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:07:40
|169
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:09:27
|170
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:11:53
|171
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1:12:32
|172
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:14:33
|173
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:16:13
|174
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:16:54
|175
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:16:59
|176
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:19:15
|177
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:27:27
|178
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:35:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|226
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|209
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|197
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|163
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|135
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|11
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|58
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|13
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|53
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|17
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|48
|18
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|19
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|20
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|46
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|22
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|23
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|44
|24
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|44
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|42
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|40
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|28
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|29
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|30
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|37
|31
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|32
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|33
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|32
|34
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|35
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|38
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|28
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|40
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|26
|43
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|44
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|25
|45
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|46
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|22
|47
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|48
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|21
|49
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|50
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|51
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|52
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|53
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|54
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|56
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|57
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|58
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|60
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|61
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|62
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|63
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|64
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|65
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|66
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|67
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|68
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|69
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|71
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|11
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|73
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|74
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|75
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|76
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|77
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|78
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|79
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|80
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|81
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|8
|82
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|83
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|84
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|85
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|6
|86
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|87
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|88
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|89
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|90
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|91
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|92
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|93
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|95
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|96
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|97
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|98
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|99
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|100
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|5
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|15
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|16
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|19
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42:10:33
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:51
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:50
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:34
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:19
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:03:44
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:11
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:19
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:09
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:15
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:07
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:52
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:58
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:01
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:49
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:13
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:20:49
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:12
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:25
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:25
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:52
|24
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:38:43
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:56
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:42:29
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:43:42
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:55
|29
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:45:00
|30
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:48:54
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:23
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:51:28
|33
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:53:36
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:56:37
|35
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:00
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:12:53
|37
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:12:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|125:37:34
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:32
|3
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:02
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:50
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:04:40
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|0:04:55
|9
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:45
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:23
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:45
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:50
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:25
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:29
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:16:42
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:18:26
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:36
|19
|FDJ
|0:20:44
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:46
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:26:45
|22
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:36:16
