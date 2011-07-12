Image 1 of 54 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 54 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) tastes sweet victory (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 54 Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 54 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 54 Thomas Voeckler is protected by his Europcar teammates (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 54 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in green (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) dons his jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) stays in polka dots (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) is still all bandaged up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 54 Raymond Poulidor congratulates Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 54 Robert Gesink (Rabobank Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 54 Robert Gesink (Rabobank Cycling Team) is best young rider (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 54 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) is most combative for the day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 54 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) is most combative for the day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 54 Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) had another day chasing points. Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) beat his former teammate and bitter sprint rival Mark Cavendish in Carmaux, but their head to head sprint was only the closing act of a thrilling finale to Carmaux that saw both Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the attack.

Gilbert used the short but painful Cote de Mirandol-Bourgnounac to attack the peloton. He got away with Voeckler and others as the green and yellow jersey wearers laid down their panache.

Gilbert was riding for the stage victory and more precious green jersey points. It didn't quite come off but his final last dig cost HTC-Highroad dearly and helped Greipel in the sprint.

Cavendish tried to look after himself after Tony Martin led the peloton the final kilometre, letting Daniele Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) lead out the sprint, but Cavendish then went a little early. Greipel was on him and had the speed to come past him before the line, celebrating with one arm as Cavendish finished a wheel length behind him. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) took third, ahead of Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) and Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil).

Victory meant Greipel joined the select club of riders who have won stages in all three grand tours. He celebrated with Gilbert, ending all talk of rivalry between the two as Gilbert targets the green jersey.

"It's an incredible feeling to win a stage in the biggest race in the world," Greipel said immediately after his victory.

"When I knew that I could be part of the race this year, winning a stage became my goal and the team supported me in that. I think I'm the happiest person the world at the moment. I've been working for this all season long. Gilbert attacked in last climb and then Marcel Sieberg got me in a good position so that I do my sprint."

Cavendish was gracious in defeat, making no excuses for not being able to hold off the charge of his former teammate. "I went early but it wasn't too early on this type of finish, but I didn't commit enough," Cavendish said. "I kicked with 170 [meters] to go but Greipel came past and beat me. I'm happy for him. He's come here to the Tour de France and won. I feel I made a mistake, but Greipel beat me, so there's no excuse I can say about that."

81 riders finished in the same time as the sprinters, with the overall classification unchanged and Thomas Voeckler still in yellow. Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Rabobank) is second at 1:49, with Cadel Evans (BMC) third at 2:26, followed by Fränk and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at 2:29 and 2:37 respectively.

Gilbert stayed in the green points jersey despite only finishing 14th in the sprint, while Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) again fought back the tears on the podium after defending the climber's polka-dot jersey. He rode with 33 stitches in his wounds from the stage nine crash caused by the French television car but finished 111th at 5:59. He has become the symbolic hero of survival in this crash strewn Tour de France.

Fast day in the saddle

With the riders having enjoyed the first rest day of this year's race on Monday, the 158km stage was expected to be fast and furious as the breakaways tried to stop the sprinters strutting their stuff in Carmaux.

Breakaways have often formed as soon as race director Christina Prudhomme drops the start flag but today the 178 riders left in the race rolled along quietly for a few kilometres, perhaps a little scared they would get caught up in the hail and rain storm that hit Aurillac before the riders rolled out.

Fortunately the weather stayed dry and the peloton became lined out on the first little climb. A crash in the peloton after 11km then helped a breakaway of six go clear and set the pattern for the fast stage. Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) were caught up in the crash, with the American later stopping briefly to sort out his bike. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) were also delayed and forced to work together to chase back to the peloton.

By the time the peloton had reformed, Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana), Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Julien El Fares (Cofidis), Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) had a 40- second gap. Others tried to jump across but Europcar and even Thomas Voeckler himself, closed them down.

The six where then allowed to open a gap and made it to the intermediate sprint after the descent to Maurs (ironically where Alexandre Kolobnev won a stage in 2007). They picked up most of the big points, but behind the sprinters clashed for the minor points. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) again showed his green jersey intentions by beating Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) even if the Spaniard was not happy about being trapped against the barriers.

The stage settled after the sprint with Europcar and HTC-highroad helping keep the six in check. The gap touched three minutes as Marcato picked up the climbers points to make sure teammate Johnny Hoogerland kept the jersey but then fell gradually back as more teams helped Europcar and HTC work for a sprint finish.

Race on a knife edge

The final climb did not seem difficult but it was the speed with which Omega Pharma-Lotto hit it that caught the break and had the sprinters in trouble. HTC had started the climb near the front and cleverly slipped down the long peloton but Gilbert stomped on the pedals as if he was riding Liege-Bastogne-Liege and joined up with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Voeckler and Dries Devenyns (Quick Step). Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) also got across the gap as the peloton blew apart behind them over the top of the 3.9km climb.

Martin's presence was a disturbing factor and the peloton never gave up the chase but for several minutes, the Tour de France was on a knife edge, with the yellow and green jerseys in the thick of the action. The five were caught by a Leopard Trek lead chase with five kilometres to go after Gilbert made one last dig. Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil) tried another move but they were pulled back on the descent.

Even David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) did not have the speed to get away on the fast run-in, as HTC-Highroad tried to set up Cavendish. The US-based team was perfect when Cavendish won in Châteauroux but lacked numbers this time after the likes of Mark Renshaw and Bernhard Eisel were dropped after doing so much work on the final climb.

Martin lead the peloton to the final kilometre but Cavendish was isolated and so vulnerable. Greipel saw it and took advantage, coming through late at speed to finally prove he can beat Cavendish in the big sprints in the biggest races.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:31:21 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 12 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 16 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 17 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 18 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 32 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 34 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 35 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 36 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 39 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 48 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 50 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 53 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 55 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 56 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 57 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 61 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 62 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 63 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 69 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 70 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 71 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 72 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 73 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 74 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 76 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 77 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 78 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 82 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:22 83 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:30 84 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:48 85 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:02 86 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 87 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:05:33 88 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 92 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 95 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 97 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 98 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 99 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 100 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 101 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 103 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 104 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 105 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 106 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 107 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 108 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:59 110 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 113 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 114 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 116 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 118 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 119 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 122 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 124 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 125 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 129 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 130 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 132 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 134 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 138 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 139 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 140 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 143 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 144 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 145 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 146 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 147 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 148 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 149 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 150 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 151 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 152 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 153 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 154 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 156 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:00 158 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 159 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 160 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 161 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 163 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 164 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 166 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 167 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 168 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 169 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 170 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 171 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 172 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 173 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 174 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 175 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 176 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 177 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 178 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNS Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack

Sprint 1 - Maurs, 37.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 11 6 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 9 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 12 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Carmaux, 158km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 35 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 30 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 11 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 10 12 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 8 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 6 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Figeac, 62.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Loupiac, 70.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Villefranche-de-Rouergue, 99.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Mirandol-Bourgnounac, 143km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:31:21 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 18 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:48 20 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:03:02 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:33 22 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:59 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 25 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 29 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 30 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 32 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:00 35 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Lotto 10:34:03 2 Vacansoleil-DCM 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Lampre - ISD 5 FDJ 6 HTC - Highroad 7 Team Garmin - Cervelo 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Sky Procycling 10 Team Leopard-Trek 11 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Pro Team Astana 14 Team Europcar 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Katusha Team 17 Quick Step Cycling Team 18 Team Radioshack 19 Bmc Racing Team 0:03:02 20 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:33 21 Saur-Sojasun 22 Movistar Team 0:05:59

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 42:06:32 2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:49 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:29 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:37 6 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:38 7 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:02:43 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:55 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:08 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:36 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:37 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:47 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:01 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:07 17 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:22 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:52 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:53 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:01 21 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:04 22 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:05 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:05:07 24 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:13 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:05:14 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:05:21 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:32 28 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:39 30 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:51 33 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:26 34 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:35 35 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:06:40 36 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:16 37 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:20 38 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:07:45 39 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:16 40 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:45 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:12 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:20 43 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:32 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:10 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:06 46 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:37 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:41 48 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:53 49 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:14 50 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:15:16 51 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:22 52 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:32 53 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:50 54 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:08 55 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:08 56 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:53 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:59 58 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:06 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:15 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:02 61 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:06 62 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:22:20 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:50 64 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:14 65 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:24:50 66 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:09 67 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:25:13 68 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:25:21 69 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:25:25 70 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:26 71 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:25:59 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:25 73 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:53 74 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:16 75 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:30 76 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:41 77 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:05 78 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:28:37 79 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:43 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:47 81 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:28:59 82 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:05 83 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:41 84 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:54 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:56 86 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:26 87 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:48 88 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:32:24 89 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:57 90 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:33:05 91 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:08 92 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:33:20 93 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:33:26 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:34:17 95 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:53 96 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:17 97 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:35:18 98 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:36:48 99 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:37:31 100 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:37:40 101 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:21 102 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:38:24 103 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:38:26 104 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:39:03 105 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:52 106 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:40:19 107 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:17 108 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:21 109 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:42:44 110 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:43:44 111 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:56 112 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:44:16 113 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:44:33 114 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:45:42 115 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 116 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:45:57 117 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:46:28 118 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:46:30 119 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:46 120 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:17 121 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:43 122 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 123 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:49 124 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:50 125 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:48:56 126 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:49:01 127 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:49:29 128 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:49:38 129 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:19 130 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:24 131 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:41 132 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:48 133 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:51:15 134 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:51:24 135 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:52:23 136 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:52:33 137 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:52:53 138 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:52:55 139 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:06 140 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:24 141 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:53:50 142 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:54:39 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:55:05 144 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:55:29 145 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:55:30 146 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:55:55 147 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:56:02 148 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:57:37 149 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:32 150 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:00:19 151 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:00:23 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:00:38 153 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:00:39 154 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1:01:21 155 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:01:32 156 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:02:02 157 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:02:07 158 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:02:15 159 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:03:23 160 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:03:49 161 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1:04:20 162 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:04:30 163 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:01 164 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:05:20 165 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:05:55 166 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:06:37 167 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:06:53 168 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:07:40 169 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:09:27 170 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:11:53 171 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1:12:32 172 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:14:33 173 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:16:13 174 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:16:54 175 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:16:59 176 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:19:15 177 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:27:27 178 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 226 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 209 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 197 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 163 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 135 6 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 11 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 58 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 13 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 55 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 53 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 48 17 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 48 18 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 19 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 46 20 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 46 21 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 22 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 44 23 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 44 24 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 44 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 42 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 40 27 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 29 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 30 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 37 31 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 34 32 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 33 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 32 34 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 35 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 36 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 38 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 28 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 40 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 27 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 26 43 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 44 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 25 45 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 46 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 22 47 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 48 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 21 49 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 50 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 51 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 52 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 53 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 54 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 56 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 57 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 58 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 60 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 61 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 62 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 63 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 64 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 65 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 66 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 67 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 68 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 69 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 71 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 11 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 73 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 74 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 75 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 76 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 77 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 78 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 79 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 80 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 81 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 8 82 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 83 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 84 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 85 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 6 86 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 87 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 88 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 89 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 90 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 91 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 92 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 93 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 94 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 96 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 97 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 98 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 99 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 100 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 6 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 5 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 14 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 15 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 19 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42:10:33 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:51 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:20 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:50 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:34 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:19 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:44 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:11 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:19 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:09 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:11:15 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:07 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:52 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:58 16 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:01 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:49 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:13 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:49 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:21:12 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:25 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:29:25 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:52 24 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:38:43 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:41:56 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:42:29 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:43:42 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:55 29 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:45:00 30 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:48:54 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:23 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:51:28 33 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:53:36 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:56:37 35 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:00 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:12:53 37 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:12:58