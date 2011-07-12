Trending

Greipel defeats Cavendish for stage win in Carmaux

Voeckler keeps yellow jersey

Image 1 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in yellow

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 54

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) tastes sweet victory (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) tastes sweet victory
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 54

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 54

Thomas Voeckler is protected by his Europcar teammates (Image credit: Sirotti)

Thomas Voeckler is protected by his Europcar teammates
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in green

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in green
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 54

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) dons his jersey

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) dons his jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 54

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) stays in polka dots (Image credit: Sirotti)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) stays in polka dots
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 54

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) is still all bandaged up (Image credit: Sirotti)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) is still all bandaged up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 54

Raymond Poulidor congratulates Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Raymond Poulidor congratulates Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 54

Robert Gesink (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 54

Robert Gesink (Rabobank Cycling Team) is best young rider (Image credit: Sirotti)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank Cycling Team) is best young rider
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 54

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) is most combative for the day (Image credit: Sirotti)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) is most combative for the day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 54

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) is most combative for the day (Image credit: Sirotti)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) is most combative for the day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 54

Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) had another day chasing points. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) had another day chasing points.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 54

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack.

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) gets a kiss

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) gets a kiss
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 54

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 54

The head of the peloton

The head of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 54

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 54

Mark Cavendish and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Cavendish and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 54

The riders all lined out during stage 10

The riders all lined out during stage 10
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 54

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 54

Raymond Poulidor looks on

Raymond Poulidor looks on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) stays in yellow

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) stays in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on his shiny new bike.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on his shiny new bike.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 54

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) was stage 10's most aggressive rider. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) was stage 10's most aggressive rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 54

The Schleck brothers are sitting in

The Schleck brothers are sitting in
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 54

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 54

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) has gone from teddy bear to grizzly to get his Tour stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) has gone from teddy bear to grizzly to get his Tour stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 54

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 54

Johnny Hoogerland's legs are heavily bandaged, but he continues in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Johnny Hoogerland's legs are heavily bandaged, but he continues in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 54

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoyed an uneventful stage.

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoyed an uneventful stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 54

Robert Gesink maintained his best young rider's jersey.

Robert Gesink maintained his best young rider's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 54

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was over the moon with his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was over the moon with his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 54

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) made it through stage 10

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) made it through stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 54

Johnny Hoogerland kept the polka dot jersey.

Johnny Hoogerland kept the polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 54

Tony Martin escorts Mark Cavendish to the finish.

Tony Martin escorts Mark Cavendish to the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 54

It would have been a great finish for Sylvain Chavanel but the French champion is battered by first week crashes. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

It would have been a great finish for Sylvain Chavanel but the French champion is battered by first week crashes.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 54

Philippe Gilbert happy for his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Andre Greipel (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert happy for his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 54

Thomas Voeckler got a special bike shipped in for his stint in yellow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas Voeckler got a special bike shipped in for his stint in yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the attack with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Dries Devenyns (Quickstep), Tony Martin (HTC) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the attack with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Dries Devenyns (Quickstep), Tony Martin (HTC) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 54

Vacansoleil escorts Johnny Hoogerland to the line.

Vacansoleil escorts Johnny Hoogerland to the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remained in the yellow jersey

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remained in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 54

The sprint in Carmaux

The sprint in Carmaux
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 54

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) steps onto the Tour de France podium for the first time in his career. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) steps onto the Tour de France podium for the first time in his career.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) tried to get away, but his move didn't work (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) tried to get away, but his move didn't work
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) comes in to hold the yellow jersey

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) comes in to hold the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 54

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) bested Mark Cavendish (HTC) at the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) bested Mark Cavendish (HTC) at the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 54

The sprint goes to Greipel, who edged past Cavendish to snatch the stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The sprint goes to Greipel, who edged past Cavendish to snatch the stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 54

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets his first Tour de France stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets his first Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 54 of 54

The sprint into Carmaux looked to be Cavendish's but Greipel snatched it away at the line. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The sprint into Carmaux looked to be Cavendish's but Greipel snatched it away at the line.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) beat his former teammate and bitter sprint rival Mark Cavendish in Carmaux, but their head to head sprint was only the closing act of a thrilling finale to Carmaux that saw both Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the attack.

Gilbert used the short but painful Cote de Mirandol-Bourgnounac to attack the peloton. He got away with Voeckler and others as the green and yellow jersey wearers laid down their panache.

Gilbert was riding for the stage victory and more precious green jersey points. It didn't quite come off but his final last dig cost HTC-Highroad dearly and helped Greipel in the sprint.

Cavendish tried to look after himself after Tony Martin led the peloton the final kilometre, letting Daniele Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) lead out the sprint, but Cavendish then went a little early. Greipel was on him and had the speed to come past him before the line, celebrating with one arm as Cavendish finished a wheel length behind him. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) took third, ahead of Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) and Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil).

Victory meant Greipel joined the select club of riders who have won stages in all three grand tours. He celebrated with Gilbert, ending all talk of rivalry between the two as Gilbert targets the green jersey.

"It's an incredible feeling to win a stage in the biggest race in the world," Greipel said immediately after his victory.

"When I knew that I could be part of the race this year, winning a stage became my goal and the team supported me in that. I think I'm the happiest person the world at the moment. I've been working for this all season long. Gilbert attacked in last climb and then Marcel Sieberg got me in a good position so that I do my sprint."

Cavendish was gracious in defeat, making no excuses for not being able to hold off the charge of his former teammate. "I went early but it wasn't too early on this type of finish, but I didn't commit enough," Cavendish said. "I kicked with 170 [meters] to go but Greipel came past and beat me. I'm happy for him. He's come here to the Tour de France and won. I feel I made a mistake, but Greipel beat me, so there's no excuse I can say about that."

81 riders finished in the same time as the sprinters, with the overall classification unchanged and Thomas Voeckler still in yellow. Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Rabobank) is second at 1:49, with Cadel Evans (BMC) third at 2:26, followed by Fränk and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at 2:29 and 2:37 respectively.

Gilbert stayed in the green points jersey despite only finishing 14th in the sprint, while Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) again fought back the tears on the podium after defending the climber's polka-dot jersey. He rode with 33 stitches in his wounds from the stage nine crash caused by the French television car but finished 111th at 5:59. He has become the symbolic hero of survival in this crash strewn Tour de France.

Fast day in the saddle

With the riders having enjoyed the first rest day of this year's race on Monday, the 158km stage was expected to be fast and furious as the breakaways tried to stop the sprinters strutting their stuff in Carmaux.

Breakaways have often formed as soon as race director Christina Prudhomme drops the start flag but today the 178 riders left in the race rolled along quietly for a few kilometres, perhaps a little scared they would get caught up in the hail and rain storm that hit Aurillac before the riders rolled out.

Fortunately the weather stayed dry and the peloton became lined out on the first little climb. A crash in the peloton after 11km then helped a breakaway of six go clear and set the pattern for the fast stage. Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) were caught up in the crash, with the American later stopping briefly to sort out his bike. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) were also delayed and forced to work together to chase back to the peloton.

By the time the peloton had reformed, Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana), Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Julien El Fares (Cofidis), Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) had a 40- second gap. Others tried to jump across but Europcar and even Thomas Voeckler himself, closed them down.

The six where then allowed to open a gap and made it to the intermediate sprint after the descent to Maurs (ironically where Alexandre Kolobnev won a stage in 2007). They picked up most of the big points, but behind the sprinters clashed for the minor points. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) again showed his green jersey intentions by beating Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) even if the Spaniard was not happy about being trapped against the barriers.

The stage settled after the sprint with Europcar and HTC-highroad helping keep the six in check. The gap touched three minutes as Marcato picked up the climbers points to make sure teammate Johnny Hoogerland kept the jersey but then fell gradually back as more teams helped Europcar and HTC work for a sprint finish.

Race on a knife edge

The final climb did not seem difficult but it was the speed with which Omega Pharma-Lotto hit it that caught the break and had the sprinters in trouble. HTC had started the climb near the front and cleverly slipped down the long peloton but Gilbert stomped on the pedals as if he was riding Liege-Bastogne-Liege and joined up with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Voeckler and Dries Devenyns (Quick Step). Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) also got across the gap as the peloton blew apart behind them over the top of the 3.9km climb.

Martin's presence was a disturbing factor and the peloton never gave up the chase but for several minutes, the Tour de France was on a knife edge, with the yellow and green jerseys in the thick of the action. The five were caught by a Leopard Trek lead chase with five kilometres to go after Gilbert made one last dig. Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil) tried another move but they were pulled back on the descent.

Even David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) did not have the speed to get away on the fast run-in, as HTC-Highroad tried to set up Cavendish. The US-based team was perfect when Cavendish won in Châteauroux but lacked numbers this time after the likes of Mark Renshaw and Bernhard Eisel were dropped after doing so much work on the final climb.

Martin lead the peloton to the final kilometre but Cavendish was isolated and so vulnerable. Greipel saw it and took advantage, coming through late at speed to finally prove he can beat Cavendish in the big sprints in the biggest races.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:31:21
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
12Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
16Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
17Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
18Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
20Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
27Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
31Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
32Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
34Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
35Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
39Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
41Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
43George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
48Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
50Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
53Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
55Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
56Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
57Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
60Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
61Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
62Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
63Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
64Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
69Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
70Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
71Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
72Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
73Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
74Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
75Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
76Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
77David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
78Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
82Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:22
83Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:30
84Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:48
85Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:02
86Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
87Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:05:33
88Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
92Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
94Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
95Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
97Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
98Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
99Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
100Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
101Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
103Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
104Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
105Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
106David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
107Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
108Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:59
110Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
114José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
115Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
116Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
118Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
119David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
120Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
122Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
123Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
124David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
125Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
129Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
130Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
132Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
133Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
134Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
138Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
139Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
140Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
143Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
144Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
145Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
146Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
147Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
148Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
149Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
150Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
151Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
152Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
153Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
154Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
156Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:00
158Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
159Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
160Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
161Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
162Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
163Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
164Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
165Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
166Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
167Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
168Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
169Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
170Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
171John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
172Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
173Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
174Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
175Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
176Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
177Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
178Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNSAlexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack

Sprint 1 - Maurs, 37.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun17
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
5Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana11
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad9
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
12Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ4
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Carmaux, 158km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto45pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad35
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team30
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling14
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
11William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ10
12Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana8
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD6
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Figeac, 62.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Loupiac, 70.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Villefranche-de-Rouergue, 99.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Mirandol-Bourgnounac, 143km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:31:21
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
18Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:48
20Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:03:02
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:33
22Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:59
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
25Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
26Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
27Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
29Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
30Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
32Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
33Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
34Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:00
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Lotto10:34:03
2Vacansoleil-DCM
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Lampre - ISD
5FDJ
6HTC - Highroad
7Team Garmin - Cervelo
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Sky Procycling
10Team Leopard-Trek
11Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
12Liquigas-Cannondale
13Pro Team Astana
14Team Europcar
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16Katusha Team
17Quick Step Cycling Team
18Team Radioshack
19Bmc Racing Team0:03:02
20Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:33
21Saur-Sojasun
22Movistar Team0:05:59

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar42:06:32
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:49
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:29
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:37
6Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:38
7Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:02:43
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:55
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:08
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:36
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:37
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:47
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:01
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:07
17Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:22
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:52
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:53
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:01
21Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:04
22Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:05
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:05:07
24Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:13
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:05:14
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:05:21
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:32
28David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:39
30Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
31Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:51
33Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
34Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:35
35Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:06:40
36Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:16
37Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:20
38Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:07:45
39Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:16
40Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:45
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:12
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:20
43Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:32
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:10
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:06
46Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:37
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:41
48George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:53
49Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:14
50Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:15:16
51Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:22
52Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:32
53Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:50
54David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:08
55Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:08
56Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:53
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:59
58Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:06
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:15
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:02
61Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:06
62Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:22:20
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:50
64Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:14
65Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:24:50
66John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:09
67Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:25:13
68Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:21
69Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:25:25
70Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:26
71Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:25:59
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:25
73Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:53
74Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:16
75Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:30
76José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:41
77Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:05
78Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:28:37
79Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:43
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:47
81Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:28:59
82David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:05
83Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:41
84Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:54
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:56
86Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:26
87Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:48
88David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:32:24
89Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:57
90Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:33:05
91Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:08
92Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:33:20
93Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:33:26
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:34:17
95Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:53
96Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:17
97Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:35:18
98Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:36:48
99Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:37:31
100William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:37:40
101Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:21
102Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:38:24
103Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:38:26
104Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:39:03
105Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:52
106Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:40:19
107Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:17
108Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:21
109Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:42:44
110Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:43:44
111Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:56
112Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:44:16
113Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:44:33
114Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:45:42
115Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
116Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:45:57
117Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:46:28
118Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:46:30
119Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:46
120Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:17
121Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:43
122Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
123Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:49
124Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:50
125Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:56
126Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:49:01
127Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:49:29
128Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:49:38
129Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:19
130Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:24
131Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:41
132Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:48
133Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:51:15
134Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:51:24
135Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:52:23
136Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:52:33
137Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:52:53
138Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:52:55
139Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:06
140Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:24
141Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:53:50
142Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:54:39
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:55:05
144Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:55:29
145Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:55:30
146Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:55:55
147Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:56:02
148Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:57:37
149Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:32
150Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:00:19
151Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:00:23
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:00:38
153André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:39
154Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1:01:21
155Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:01:32
156Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:02:02
157Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1:02:07
158Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:02:15
159Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:03:23
160Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:03:49
161Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1:04:20
162Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:04:30
163Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:01
164Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:05:20
165Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:05:55
166Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:06:37
167Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:06:53
168Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:07:40
169Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1:09:27
170Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:11:53
171Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1:12:32
172Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:14:33
173Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:16:13
174Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:16:54
175Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1:16:59
176Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:19:15
177Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:27:27
178Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto226pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team209
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad197
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo163
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team135
6André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto123
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team121
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale78
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo76
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team69
11Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ58
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling58
13Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team55
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling53
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard51
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team48
17William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ48
18Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD47
19Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar46
20Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek46
21Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team45
22Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar44
23Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack44
24Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad44
25Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ42
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ40
27Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad40
28Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale40
29Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ37
31José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team34
32Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne33
33Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling32
34Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
35Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun30
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne29
38Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad28
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team27
40Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team27
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ26
43Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
44Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad25
45Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun24
46Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek22
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
48Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ21
49Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
50Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
51Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
52Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
53Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
54Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team16
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
56Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
57Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
58Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
60Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
61Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
62Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
63Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
64Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
65Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
66Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling13
67Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
68Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
69Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
71Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana11
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
73Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
74Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
75Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
77Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
78Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
79Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
80Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
81Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana8
82Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
83Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling7
84Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
85Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD6
86Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
87Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
88Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
89Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
90Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
91Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
92Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
93Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
96Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
97Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
98Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
99Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
100Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
6Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ5
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
14Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
15Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
19Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42:10:33
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:51
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:50
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:34
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:19
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:44
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:11
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:19
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:09
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:11:15
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:07
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:52
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:58
16Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:01
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:49
18Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:13
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:20:49
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:21:12
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:25
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:29:25
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:52
24Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:38:43
25Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:41:56
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:42:29
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:43:42
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:55
29Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:45:00
30Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:48:54
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:23
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:51:28
33Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:53:36
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:56:37
35Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:00
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:12:53
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1:12:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar125:37:34
2Team Leopard-Trek0:00:32
3Team Radioshack0:01:02
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:18
5Team Garmin - Cervelo0:01:50
6AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
7Katusha Team0:04:40
8HTC - Highroad0:04:55
9Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:14
10Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:45
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:23
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:10:45
13Pro Team Astana0:10:50
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:25
15Sky Procycling0:11:29
16Movistar Team0:16:42
17Vacansoleil-DCM0:18:26
18BMC Racing Team0:18:36
19FDJ0:20:44
20Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:46
21Lampre - ISD0:26:45
22Saur-Sojasun0:36:16

