Jurgen Van Den Broeck’s exit from this year’s Tour de France has allowed another Belgian sensation – Jelle Vanendert – to take centre stage on the world’s biggest stage and win his first ever professional race atop Plateau de Beille in the Pyrenees.

After lots of attacking and counter-attacking by Andy Schleck and the other overall contenders on the climb to the finish, it was the relatively unheralded Omega Pharma-Lotto rider who edged away with seven kilometers remaining in the stage. He was seemingly unnoticed by the big-name favourites and dug deep to stay away and beat Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Samuel Sanchez by 21 seconds. Andy Schleck brought home the favourites at 46 seconds.

The 26-year-old Belgian showed his climbing ability like Van Den Broeck did two years ago, albeit in more spectacular fashion, by winning ahead of the overall contenders in this year’s Tour after a tense day of racing that saw Europcar’s Thomas Voeckler do enough to hold onto his yellow jersey. He survived the numerous attacks from Schleck in the final 10km to take the race lead into tomorrow’s stage, openly celebrating on the finish line amongst men considered more likely to be in his position than the plucky Frenchman.

Voeckler has surely become a podium contender after successfully going with all the attacks on the toughest finish of this year’s Tour de France.

“I would be lying if I said that I expected to stay with the best climbers today,” he admitted.

“The yellow jersey has given me great confidence but I’m really surprised to keep it. We’ll try and keep it as long as possible well. But as I’ve said, we’ll take things one day at a time. We’ll have to be careful even on the stage to Montpellier because it can be windy down there.”

Whilst the winners atop Plateau de Beille in 1998 (Marco Pantani), 2002 (Lance Armstrong), 2004 (Armstrong again) and 2007 (Alberto Contador) all went on to win the overall title in those years, Vanendert is not expected to do the same, but it was an impressive first professional victory.

“This is really amazing. Taking my first win as a pro at the Tour de France is a nice surprise,” he said.

“After staying with Andy Schleck’s attacks, I thought I didn’t have anything to lose because I’m not a threat in the GC. I decided to go before the favourites made their moves and get a gap, thinking that if they came back, I’d have recovered. But nobody came back to me.”

A categorised quintet ahead of the GC test

With five categorised climbs on the menu before the hors categorie ascent to Plateau de Beille, it was always going to be a tough day in the saddle. Not surprisingly, the day’s break formed before the category two Col de Portet d'Aspet, with Leopard Trek veteran Jens Voigt and teammate Linus Gerdemann taking their place in the move, plus stage nine winner Luis León Sánchez and Rabobank teammate Bauke Mollema.

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi), David Millar of Garmin-Cervélo, Liquigas-Cannondale rider Kristjian Koren, Quickstep man Sylvain Chavanel and Astana’s mercurial Frenchman Rémy Di Grégorio were also present. They had AG2R La Mondiale duo Maxime Bouet and Christophe Riblon, former Tour stage winner Sandy Casar of FDJ and his teammates Mickael Delage and Arthur Vichot for company, plus last year’s mountains classification winner Anthony Charteau of Europcar, Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing), Julien El Farès (Cofidis), Katusha’s Egor Silin, Marco Marcato of Vacansoleil-DCM and Xabier Zandio of Sky.

Joining them a little later were Movistar man Rui Alberto Costa, Lampre – ISD’s Adriano Malori, Chavanel’s Quickstep teammate Jérôme Pineau plus another Euskaltel-Euskadi rider Ruben Perez. Movistar’s José Ivan Gutierrez and Maxim Iglinskiy of Astana gave chase in an attempt to get with the leaders but it was a doomed endeavour for the pair and they sat up.

The break takes up the slack

El Fares and Casar went it alone on the descent of the Col de la Core and were joined in the town of Seix by Millar. The trio established a lead of a minute over the remnants of the break with 88km and four peaks remaining in the stage, while behind them, Voeckler’s Europcar crew continued to tap out a steady rhythm at the head of the peloton.

With a little under 80 clicks for the break until the finish, Casar had done enough to earn the maillot jaune virtuel, an honour not destined to last until day’s end but a special moment for the Frenchman. On the opening slopes of the first category Col d’Agnet, Millar faded and went backwards, whilst Casar and El Fares were joined by Silin, Riblon, Di Grégorio, Voigt, Charteau, Zandio, Izagirre, Gerdemann and Chavanel.

Meanwhile Leopard-Trek was testing the peloton’s resolve with some pace setting that slowly disintegrated the field. The likes of Stuart O’Grady, Fabian Cancellara and Maxime Monfort were doing their job to perfection and keeping the tempo high to prevent those with GC aspirations making any moves.

Unsurprisingly, Cadel Evans’ BMC Racing crew was tucked in safely behind the Schleck brothers and the Leopard-Trek outfit; the Australian had said at the start of the day that the stage was, “not a long day, but a hard day. It's going to be a pretty important day for sure. One of the key important days, as well as a couple of others in the Alps."

A man who took advantage of the hard parcours was Izagirre. The Basque climber shot off the front of the break on the descent of the Col d’Agnes and then pushed hard on the lower slopes of the Port de Lers. With 50km to the finish, the men at the head of proceedings still had in excess of five minutes over maillot jaune Voeckler in the peloton, but it would not be enough.

Izagirre crested the Port de Lers alone as Jens Voigt took a little solo trip off the road on the descent. The German had more bad luck when he crashed again whilst trying to make it back to the break. The second incident was an eerie reminder of his gruesome crash on stage 16 of the 2009 Tour, when he landed heavily on his head taking another descent, the Col du Petit Saint Bernard, which ended his race prematurely. Fortunately it wasn’t to be a repeat of that however, and he returned to the peloton to help his teammates.

As if by magic, when the break hit 30km to go, the attacks began. Sanchez and Marcato hit the men in pursuit of Izagirre, stringing out the front group when in reality it should have continued working together to stay ahead of a peloton driven by Leopard-Trek. And the attacks were coming thick and fast from the break. Before long Izagirre was caught – with 24km remaining – bringing the brave Basque’s move to an end. Soon after it was Chavanel’s turn to take to the front, and dragging Sanchez and Perez with him, he set off for home. Behind them the pace had increased in the bunch, although with 20km remaining the gap between the two main groups on the road hovered around three minutes.

After Chavanel sat up and allowing the remnants of the break to catch them, it was time for Perez to hit the front again, albeit solo, in a lone dash towards Plateau de Beille. The only hurdle: 16km of punishment up one of the Tour’s most iconic climbs.

Here comes the cavalry!

The peloton, still led by Leopard-Trek, hit the base of the final climb 2:14 behind the leaders and it was a case of diminishing returns for the brave souls at the head of proceedings as Charteau, Di Gregorio and Gerdemann were swept up. With Perez out of the picture, it was time for Casar to show his hand as a lone ranger; pursued by Xandio and Riblon. He amassed a lead of 25 seconds with 12km until the finish.

Voeckler was holding on to his yellow jersey for dear life as the first attack by Andy Schleck came with 10.5km remaining. Though unsuccessful, only 700 metres later he tried again, followed by Vanendert and pursued by Evans, Voeckler, Contador and older brother Frank. Damiano Cunego, Ivan Basso and Riblon also made it up to the hotspot of hostilities. Another kilometre up the road last year’s Tour de France runner up made another surge and again it was Voeckler on his wheel, throwing everything he could through the pedals to hold onto his race lead.

With the action heating up behind him, Casar continued to push on to the finish, holding a lead of just 50 seconds with eight kilometres of purgatory remaining on the slopes of Plateau de Beille. It wouldn’t be enough to see him home however, as behind him the younger Schleck was at it again, going with seven kilometres to go and forcing the illustrious names he had for company to chase.

They all passed the lone Frenchman as Vanendert, who had slipped past Schleck during the latest of his attacks, quickly amassed a 17-second lead. Hardly a safety buffer, although it was nevertheless a stoic effort as the young Belgian suddenly took on Omega Pharma-Lotto’s general classification leadership.

That advantage grew to 29 seconds as Basso backed his ability to create a split and put his head down into the final five kilometres. With Voeckler glued to his wheel the Italian continued to up the pace, forcing his countryman Cunego into difficulty and putting his fellow favourites on notice that he was back at the year’s biggest bike race after a long absence.

Stage 12 winner Sanchez then surged hard with 3.5km remaining in an attempt to catch Vanendert, who had accumulated a further nine seconds to sit 38 ahead of the elite selection. It was also no surprise that Voeckler was still amongst them, the plucky French contender winning more hearts with another gutsy ride.

As the two-to-go banner approached for the lone Belgian, Basso decided it was time to take things to another level – the move was closed down by Evans, Schleck and the rest, although it served as further proof of his Tour credentials. In front of the poker game Sanchez continued his pursuit of Vanendert but it seemed increasingly unlikely he was going to add another stage win to his victory two days ago.

And so it was. At the finish Vanendert prevailed and celebrated and was understandably ecstatic with his victory, the biggest of his career and one which may have indicated the advent of another potential Belgian general classification rider at the Tour de France.

The battle for overall victory was not so clear. For that we will have to wait until the Alps later next week.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5:13:25 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:21 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:46 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:27 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:59 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:23 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:38 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:01 19 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:39 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:55 22 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 23 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:16 24 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:04:46 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:00 26 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:05:03 28 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:26 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:37 31 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:41 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:47 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 35 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:26 37 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:31 38 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:29 39 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:09:45 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 43 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 44 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 46 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:10:42 50 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:36 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:45 52 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:12:01 53 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:12:08 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:13:19 55 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:52 57 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:04 58 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:59 59 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 60 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 66 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:03 69 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 70 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 71 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 72 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 73 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 75 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 76 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 77 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:37 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:28 79 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:32 80 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 82 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:22:57 83 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 84 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 85 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 86 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 87 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:44 89 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 90 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:34 91 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 93 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 97 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 98 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 99 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 100 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 101 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 102 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 106 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 107 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 108 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 110 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 113 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 114 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 115 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 116 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 121 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 122 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:25:23 123 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 125 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:28 126 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:45 127 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 128 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 129 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 130 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 132 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 133 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 135 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 136 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 137 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 138 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 140 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 141 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 142 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 143 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 144 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 145 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 146 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 147 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 148 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 149 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 150 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 151 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 152 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 154 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 155 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 156 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 158 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 159 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 160 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 161 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 162 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:26:54 163 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 164 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 165 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 166 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 167 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:59 168 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:27:09 169 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 170 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:27:35 HD William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 15 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 11 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Intermediate sprint - Orgibet, km. 36.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 13 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 11 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 6 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 15 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Portet-d'Aspet (Cat. 2) km. 26.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Core (Cat. 1) km. 62.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 6 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 6 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Latrape (Cat. 2) km. 94.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 - Col d'Agnes (Cat. 1) km. 109.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 4 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 2 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5 - Port de Lers (Cat. 3) km. 118.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 pts 2 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 6 - Plateau de Beille (HC) km. 168.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5:14:13 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:35 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:50 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:12 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:04:15 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:38 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:57 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:11:20 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:11 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 17 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:16:15 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:44 21 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:22:09 22 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:56 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:46 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 25 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:25:57 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 31 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:26:47

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 15:50:20 2 Leopard Trek 0:01:14 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 4 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:15 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:40 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:07 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:02 8 Katusha Team 0:07:11 9 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:05 10 Team RadioShack 0:13:23 11 BMC Racing Team 0:13:47 12 Sky Procycling 0:15:27 13 FDJ 0:15:56 14 Saur - Sojasun 0:19:39 15 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:02 16 Pro Team Astana 0:21:37 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:53 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:00 19 HTC-Highroad 0:26:43 20 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:26 21 Movistar Team 0:33:24 22 Lampre - ISD 0:37:16

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 61:04:10 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:49 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:15 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:16 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:44 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:00 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:01 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:46 10 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:18 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:55 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:20 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:02 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:20 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:09:50 16 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:10:01 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:10:05 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:56 19 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:11:54 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:06 21 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:56 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:03 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:11 24 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:43 25 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:16:48 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:54 27 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:41 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:50 29 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:06 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:21:40 31 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:57 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:23:43 33 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:25 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:37 35 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:27:06 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:20 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:30:51 38 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:58 39 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:31:55 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:43 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:34:46 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:21 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:35:27 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:36:26 45 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:37:26 46 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:38:22 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:39:39 48 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:39:48 49 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:13 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:44 51 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:03 52 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:43:56 53 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:45:42 54 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:44 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:36 56 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:50:44 57 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:54:07 58 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:55:02 59 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:29 60 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:55:48 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:56:35 62 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:58 63 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:58:02 64 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:59:10 65 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:01:52 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:03:23 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:03:52 68 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:05:22 69 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:05:41 70 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 1:10:00 71 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:22 72 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:11:30 73 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:12:20 74 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1:13:52 75 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:14:04 76 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1:14:40 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:15:32 78 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:15:38 79 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:15:57 80 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:07 81 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:08 82 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:19:09 83 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:19:19 84 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1:19:38 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:19:49 86 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:21:13 87 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:21:30 88 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:21:43 89 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:26 90 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:24:06 91 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:25:26 92 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:26:10 93 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:35 94 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:29:21 95 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:29:38 96 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:31:51 97 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:31:54 98 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:32:12 99 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:32:55 100 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:33:19 101 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:35:22 102 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:35:58 103 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:37:03 104 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:37:55 105 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:02 106 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:39:37 107 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:39:45 108 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:39:47 109 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:40:48 110 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:43:44 111 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:43:53 112 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:45:14 113 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:45:51 114 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1:46:05 115 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:46:06 116 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:46:07 117 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:46:27 118 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:46:32 119 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:48:43 120 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:48:54 121 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:50:06 122 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1:50:55 123 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:51:06 124 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:51:18 125 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:51:42 126 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:52:33 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:52:44 128 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:54:39 129 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:54:49 130 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:55:53 131 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:56:10 132 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:57:30 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:57:49 134 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:58:03 135 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:32 136 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:58:34 137 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 1:59:10 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:59:15 139 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:00:30 140 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:31 141 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 2:01:25 142 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:01:41 143 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:03:07 144 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:05:30 145 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:05:38 146 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:05:40 147 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:06:01 148 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2:06:12 149 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2:06:25 150 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:07:17 151 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:08:28 152 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:09:11 153 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:09:14 154 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:11:11 155 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:11:20 156 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:13:15 157 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 2:13:34 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:14:15 159 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:14:53 160 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:16:32 161 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:16:42 162 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2:18:22 163 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2:18:45 164 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:19:04 165 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:19:20 166 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 2:20:42 167 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:22:36 168 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:32:59 169 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:33:38 170 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:41:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 264 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 251 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 240 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 192 5 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 164 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 159 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 105 9 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 102 10 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 11 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 77 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 14 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 69 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 69 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 66 18 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 62 19 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 60 20 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 56 21 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 55 22 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 54 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 51 24 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 48 26 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 47 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 46 28 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 29 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 45 30 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 31 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 40 33 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 34 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 35 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 36 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 37 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 38 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 39 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 40 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 42 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 43 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 44 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 45 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 46 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 47 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 28 48 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 49 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 50 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 51 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 52 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 53 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 55 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 56 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 57 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 20 58 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 59 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 60 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 61 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 17 62 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 63 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 64 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 65 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 66 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 67 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 68 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 69 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 70 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 71 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 72 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 73 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 74 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 75 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 76 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 13 77 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 13 78 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 79 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 80 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 81 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 82 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 83 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 84 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 85 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 86 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 87 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 88 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 89 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 8 90 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 8 91 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 92 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 5 93 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 4 94 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 95 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 96 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 98 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 99 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 100 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 101 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 102 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 103 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 104 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 105 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 106 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 107 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 108 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 109 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 110 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 111 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5 112 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 45 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 28 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 6 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 9 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 19 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 12 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 17 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 15 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 16 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 17 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 18 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 19 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 22 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 26 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 27 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 29 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 30 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 4 31 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 36 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 39 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 41 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 42 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 44 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 45 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 46 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 47 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 61:12:05 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:07 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:25 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:10 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:01 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:08 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:42 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:22:56 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:26 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:32 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:41 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:50:07 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:55:28 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:57:46 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:02:27 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1:05:57 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:06:09 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:07:37 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:07:43 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:10:13 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:11:54 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:17:31 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:23:59 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:27:27 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:28:03 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:31:42 27 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:35:58 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:46:44 29 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:52:35 30 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:36 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:57:43 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:58:06 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:59:22 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:11:09 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:33:37