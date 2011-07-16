Vanendert tops Plateau de Beille
Tenacious Voeckler keeps yellow
Stage 14: Saint-Gaudens - Plateau de Beille
Jurgen Van Den Broeck’s exit from this year’s Tour de France has allowed another Belgian sensation – Jelle Vanendert – to take centre stage on the world’s biggest stage and win his first ever professional race atop Plateau de Beille in the Pyrenees.
After lots of attacking and counter-attacking by Andy Schleck and the other overall contenders on the climb to the finish, it was the relatively unheralded Omega Pharma-Lotto rider who edged away with seven kilometers remaining in the stage. He was seemingly unnoticed by the big-name favourites and dug deep to stay away and beat Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Samuel Sanchez by 21 seconds. Andy Schleck brought home the favourites at 46 seconds.
The 26-year-old Belgian showed his climbing ability like Van Den Broeck did two years ago, albeit in more spectacular fashion, by winning ahead of the overall contenders in this year’s Tour after a tense day of racing that saw Europcar’s Thomas Voeckler do enough to hold onto his yellow jersey. He survived the numerous attacks from Schleck in the final 10km to take the race lead into tomorrow’s stage, openly celebrating on the finish line amongst men considered more likely to be in his position than the plucky Frenchman.
Voeckler has surely become a podium contender after successfully going with all the attacks on the toughest finish of this year’s Tour de France.
“I would be lying if I said that I expected to stay with the best climbers today,” he admitted.
“The yellow jersey has given me great confidence but I’m really surprised to keep it. We’ll try and keep it as long as possible well. But as I’ve said, we’ll take things one day at a time. We’ll have to be careful even on the stage to Montpellier because it can be windy down there.”
Whilst the winners atop Plateau de Beille in 1998 (Marco Pantani), 2002 (Lance Armstrong), 2004 (Armstrong again) and 2007 (Alberto Contador) all went on to win the overall title in those years, Vanendert is not expected to do the same, but it was an impressive first professional victory.
“This is really amazing. Taking my first win as a pro at the Tour de France is a nice surprise,” he said.
“After staying with Andy Schleck’s attacks, I thought I didn’t have anything to lose because I’m not a threat in the GC. I decided to go before the favourites made their moves and get a gap, thinking that if they came back, I’d have recovered. But nobody came back to me.”
A categorised quintet ahead of the GC test
With five categorised climbs on the menu before the hors categorie ascent to Plateau de Beille, it was always going to be a tough day in the saddle. Not surprisingly, the day’s break formed before the category two Col de Portet d'Aspet, with Leopard Trek veteran Jens Voigt and teammate Linus Gerdemann taking their place in the move, plus stage nine winner Luis León Sánchez and Rabobank teammate Bauke Mollema.
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi), David Millar of Garmin-Cervélo, Liquigas-Cannondale rider Kristjian Koren, Quickstep man Sylvain Chavanel and Astana’s mercurial Frenchman Rémy Di Grégorio were also present. They had AG2R La Mondiale duo Maxime Bouet and Christophe Riblon, former Tour stage winner Sandy Casar of FDJ and his teammates Mickael Delage and Arthur Vichot for company, plus last year’s mountains classification winner Anthony Charteau of Europcar, Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing), Julien El Farès (Cofidis), Katusha’s Egor Silin, Marco Marcato of Vacansoleil-DCM and Xabier Zandio of Sky.
Joining them a little later were Movistar man Rui Alberto Costa, Lampre – ISD’s Adriano Malori, Chavanel’s Quickstep teammate Jérôme Pineau plus another Euskaltel-Euskadi rider Ruben Perez. Movistar’s José Ivan Gutierrez and Maxim Iglinskiy of Astana gave chase in an attempt to get with the leaders but it was a doomed endeavour for the pair and they sat up.
The break takes up the slack
El Fares and Casar went it alone on the descent of the Col de la Core and were joined in the town of Seix by Millar. The trio established a lead of a minute over the remnants of the break with 88km and four peaks remaining in the stage, while behind them, Voeckler’s Europcar crew continued to tap out a steady rhythm at the head of the peloton.
With a little under 80 clicks for the break until the finish, Casar had done enough to earn the maillot jaune virtuel, an honour not destined to last until day’s end but a special moment for the Frenchman. On the opening slopes of the first category Col d’Agnet, Millar faded and went backwards, whilst Casar and El Fares were joined by Silin, Riblon, Di Grégorio, Voigt, Charteau, Zandio, Izagirre, Gerdemann and Chavanel.
Meanwhile Leopard-Trek was testing the peloton’s resolve with some pace setting that slowly disintegrated the field. The likes of Stuart O’Grady, Fabian Cancellara and Maxime Monfort were doing their job to perfection and keeping the tempo high to prevent those with GC aspirations making any moves.
Unsurprisingly, Cadel Evans’ BMC Racing crew was tucked in safely behind the Schleck brothers and the Leopard-Trek outfit; the Australian had said at the start of the day that the stage was, “not a long day, but a hard day. It's going to be a pretty important day for sure. One of the key important days, as well as a couple of others in the Alps."
A man who took advantage of the hard parcours was Izagirre. The Basque climber shot off the front of the break on the descent of the Col d’Agnes and then pushed hard on the lower slopes of the Port de Lers. With 50km to the finish, the men at the head of proceedings still had in excess of five minutes over maillot jaune Voeckler in the peloton, but it would not be enough.
Izagirre crested the Port de Lers alone as Jens Voigt took a little solo trip off the road on the descent. The German had more bad luck when he crashed again whilst trying to make it back to the break. The second incident was an eerie reminder of his gruesome crash on stage 16 of the 2009 Tour, when he landed heavily on his head taking another descent, the Col du Petit Saint Bernard, which ended his race prematurely. Fortunately it wasn’t to be a repeat of that however, and he returned to the peloton to help his teammates.
As if by magic, when the break hit 30km to go, the attacks began. Sanchez and Marcato hit the men in pursuit of Izagirre, stringing out the front group when in reality it should have continued working together to stay ahead of a peloton driven by Leopard-Trek. And the attacks were coming thick and fast from the break. Before long Izagirre was caught – with 24km remaining – bringing the brave Basque’s move to an end. Soon after it was Chavanel’s turn to take to the front, and dragging Sanchez and Perez with him, he set off for home. Behind them the pace had increased in the bunch, although with 20km remaining the gap between the two main groups on the road hovered around three minutes.
After Chavanel sat up and allowing the remnants of the break to catch them, it was time for Perez to hit the front again, albeit solo, in a lone dash towards Plateau de Beille. The only hurdle: 16km of punishment up one of the Tour’s most iconic climbs.
Here comes the cavalry!
The peloton, still led by Leopard-Trek, hit the base of the final climb 2:14 behind the leaders and it was a case of diminishing returns for the brave souls at the head of proceedings as Charteau, Di Gregorio and Gerdemann were swept up. With Perez out of the picture, it was time for Casar to show his hand as a lone ranger; pursued by Xandio and Riblon. He amassed a lead of 25 seconds with 12km until the finish.
Voeckler was holding on to his yellow jersey for dear life as the first attack by Andy Schleck came with 10.5km remaining. Though unsuccessful, only 700 metres later he tried again, followed by Vanendert and pursued by Evans, Voeckler, Contador and older brother Frank. Damiano Cunego, Ivan Basso and Riblon also made it up to the hotspot of hostilities. Another kilometre up the road last year’s Tour de France runner up made another surge and again it was Voeckler on his wheel, throwing everything he could through the pedals to hold onto his race lead.
With the action heating up behind him, Casar continued to push on to the finish, holding a lead of just 50 seconds with eight kilometres of purgatory remaining on the slopes of Plateau de Beille. It wouldn’t be enough to see him home however, as behind him the younger Schleck was at it again, going with seven kilometres to go and forcing the illustrious names he had for company to chase.
They all passed the lone Frenchman as Vanendert, who had slipped past Schleck during the latest of his attacks, quickly amassed a 17-second lead. Hardly a safety buffer, although it was nevertheless a stoic effort as the young Belgian suddenly took on Omega Pharma-Lotto’s general classification leadership.
That advantage grew to 29 seconds as Basso backed his ability to create a split and put his head down into the final five kilometres. With Voeckler glued to his wheel the Italian continued to up the pace, forcing his countryman Cunego into difficulty and putting his fellow favourites on notice that he was back at the year’s biggest bike race after a long absence.
Stage 12 winner Sanchez then surged hard with 3.5km remaining in an attempt to catch Vanendert, who had accumulated a further nine seconds to sit 38 ahead of the elite selection. It was also no surprise that Voeckler was still amongst them, the plucky French contender winning more hearts with another gutsy ride.
As the two-to-go banner approached for the lone Belgian, Basso decided it was time to take things to another level – the move was closed down by Evans, Schleck and the rest, although it served as further proof of his Tour credentials. In front of the poker game Sanchez continued his pursuit of Vanendert but it seemed increasingly unlikely he was going to add another stage win to his victory two days ago.
And so it was. At the finish Vanendert prevailed and celebrated and was understandably ecstatic with his victory, the biggest of his career and one which may have indicated the advent of another potential Belgian general classification rider at the Tour de France.
The battle for overall victory was not so clear. For that we will have to wait until the Alps later next week.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5:13:25
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:21
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:46
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:27
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:59
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:38
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:01
|19
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:39
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:55
|22
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|23
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:16
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:46
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:00
|26
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:03
|28
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:26
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:37
|31
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:41
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:47
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|37
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:31
|38
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:29
|39
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:45
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|43
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|44
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|46
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:10:42
|50
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:45
|52
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:01
|53
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:12:08
|54
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:19
|55
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:52
|57
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:04
|58
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:59
|59
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:03
|69
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|72
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|76
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|77
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:37
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:28
|79
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:32
|80
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:22:57
|83
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|84
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|86
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|87
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:44
|89
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|90
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:34
|91
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|93
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|98
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|99
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|100
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|102
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|106
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|114
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|115
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|116
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|121
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|122
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:23
|123
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|124
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|125
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:28
|126
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:45
|127
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|128
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|129
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|130
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|132
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|135
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|136
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|137
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|138
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|140
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|141
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|142
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|143
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|144
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|145
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|146
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|148
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|149
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|150
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|151
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|154
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|155
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|156
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|158
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|159
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|160
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|161
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|162
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:54
|163
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|164
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|165
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|166
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|167
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:59
|168
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:09
|169
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|170
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:27:35
|HD
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|15
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|13
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|9
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|6
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|6
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|4
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|4
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|2
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|pts
|2
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5:14:13
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:35
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:50
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:12
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:15
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:38
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:57
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:11:20
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:11
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:15
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|21
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:09
|22
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:56
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:46
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:57
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|31
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:26:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|15:50:20
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:14
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:15
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:40
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:07
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:02
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:07:11
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:13:23
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:47
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:15:27
|13
|FDJ
|0:15:56
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:39
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:02
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|0:21:37
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:53
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:00
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:26:43
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:26
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:33:24
|22
|Lampre - ISD
|0:37:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|61:04:10
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:49
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:15
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:16
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:44
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:00
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:01
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:46
|10
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:55
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:20
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:02
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:20
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:09:50
|16
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:01
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:05
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:56
|19
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:54
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:06
|21
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:03
|23
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:11
|24
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:43
|25
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:16:48
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:54
|27
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:41
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:50
|29
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:06
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:21:40
|31
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:57
|32
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:23:43
|33
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:25
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:37
|35
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:06
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:20
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:51
|38
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:58
|39
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:31:55
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:43
|41
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:34:46
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:21
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:35:27
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:36:26
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:26
|46
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:38:22
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:39:39
|48
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:39:48
|49
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:13
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:44
|51
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:03
|52
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:43:56
|53
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:42
|54
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:44
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:36
|56
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:50:44
|57
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:54:07
|58
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:55:02
|59
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:29
|60
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:55:48
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:56:35
|62
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:58
|63
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:58:02
|64
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:59:10
|65
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:01:52
|66
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:03:23
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:52
|68
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:05:22
|69
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:05:41
|70
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:00
|71
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:22
|72
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:11:30
|73
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:12:20
|74
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1:13:52
|75
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:14:04
|76
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1:14:40
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:15:32
|78
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:15:38
|79
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:15:57
|80
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:07
|81
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:18:08
|82
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:09
|83
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:19
|84
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:19:38
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:49
|86
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:13
|87
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:21:30
|88
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:21:43
|89
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:26
|90
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:24:06
|91
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:25:26
|92
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:26:10
|93
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:35
|94
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:29:21
|95
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:29:38
|96
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:31:51
|97
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:31:54
|98
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:32:12
|99
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:32:55
|100
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:33:19
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:22
|102
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:35:58
|103
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:37:03
|104
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:55
|105
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:02
|106
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:39:37
|107
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:39:45
|108
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:39:47
|109
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:40:48
|110
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:43:44
|111
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:43:53
|112
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:45:14
|113
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:45:51
|114
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:46:05
|115
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:46:06
|116
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:46:07
|117
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:46:27
|118
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:46:32
|119
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:48:43
|120
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:48:54
|121
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:06
|122
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1:50:55
|123
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:51:06
|124
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:51:18
|125
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:51:42
|126
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:52:33
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:52:44
|128
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:54:39
|129
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:54:49
|130
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:55:53
|131
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:56:10
|132
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:57:30
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:57:49
|134
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:58:03
|135
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:32
|136
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:58:34
|137
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|1:59:10
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:59:15
|139
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:00:30
|140
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:31
|141
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|2:01:25
|142
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:01:41
|143
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:03:07
|144
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:05:30
|145
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:05:38
|146
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:05:40
|147
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:06:01
|148
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2:06:12
|149
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2:06:25
|150
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:07:17
|151
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:08:28
|152
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:09:11
|153
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:09:14
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:11:11
|155
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:11:20
|156
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:13:15
|157
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|2:13:34
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:14:15
|159
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:14:53
|160
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:16:32
|161
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:16:42
|162
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2:18:22
|163
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:18:45
|164
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:19:04
|165
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:19:20
|166
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2:20:42
|167
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:22:36
|168
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:32:59
|169
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:33:38
|170
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:41:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|264
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|251
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|240
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|192
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|164
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|159
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|105
|9
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|102
|10
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|77
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|13
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|14
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|69
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|69
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|17
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|66
|18
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|19
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|20
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|21
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|55
|22
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|54
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|51
|24
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|26
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|47
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|46
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|29
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|30
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|40
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|34
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|35
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|36
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|37
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|38
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|39
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|40
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|42
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|43
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|45
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|46
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|28
|48
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|49
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|50
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|51
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|52
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|53
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|56
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|57
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|20
|58
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|59
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|60
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|61
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|17
|62
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|63
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|64
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|65
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|66
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|67
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|68
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|69
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|70
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|71
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|72
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|73
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|74
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|75
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|76
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|13
|77
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|13
|78
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|79
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|80
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|81
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|82
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|83
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|84
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|85
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|86
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|87
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|88
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|8
|90
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|8
|91
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|92
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|5
|93
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|94
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|95
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|96
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|98
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|99
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|100
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|101
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|102
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|103
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|104
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|105
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|106
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|107
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|108
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|109
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|110
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|111
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|112
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|45
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|28
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|6
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|19
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|12
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|17
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|15
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|16
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|17
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|18
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|19
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|22
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|27
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|28
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|29
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|4
|31
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|39
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|41
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|42
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|44
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|45
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|46
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|61:12:05
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:07
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:25
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:10
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:08
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:42
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:56
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:26
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:32
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:41
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:50:07
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:55:28
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:57:46
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:02:27
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1:05:57
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:06:09
|18
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:07:37
|19
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:07:43
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:10:13
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:54
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:17:31
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:23:59
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:27
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:28:03
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:31:42
|27
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:35:58
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:46:44
|29
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:52:35
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:36
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:57:43
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:58:06
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:59:22
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:11:09
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:33:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|182:46:31
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:43
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:08:31
|6
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:14
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:28
|8
|Team RadioShack
|0:16:32
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:27:49
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:39
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:32
|12
|FDJ
|0:32:46
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:02
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:46:35
|15
|HTC-Highroad
|0:47:44
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:34
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:54:54
|18
|Saur - Sojasun
|1:08:09
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:08:54
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:40
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|1:23:57
|22
|Movistar Team
|1:39:24
