Vanendert tops Plateau de Beille

Tenacious Voeckler keeps yellow

Image 1 of 72

Andy Schleck only managed to get two seconds on his rivals.

Andy Schleck only managed to get two seconds on his rivals.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 72

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) limits his losses on Plateau de Beille.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) limits his losses on Plateau de Beille.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) and David Arroyo (Movistar)

Cadel Evans (BMC) and David Arroyo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 72

Thor Hushovd wasn't going on any mountain romps on stage 14.

Thor Hushovd wasn't going on any mountain romps on stage 14.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma Lotto) wins stage 14

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma Lotto) wins stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) puts in an attack.

Cadel Evans (BMC) puts in an attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 72

Samuel Sanchez was followed by Andy Schleck, but Schleck didn't stay with him

Samuel Sanchez was followed by Andy Schleck, but Schleck didn't stay with him
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 72

Ivan Basso tries to open up a gap on his rivals.

Ivan Basso tries to open up a gap on his rivals.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 72

Thomas Voeckler was tenacious on stage 14

Thomas Voeckler was tenacious on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins stage 14 on the Plateau de Beille

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins stage 14 on the Plateau de Beille
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 11 of 72

The scene on the Plateau de Beille

The scene on the Plateau de Beille
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 72

Frank Schleck starts the fireworks on Plateau de Beille

Frank Schleck starts the fireworks on Plateau de Beille
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) had a bad day and narrowly made the time cut.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) had a bad day and narrowly made the time cut.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 72

BMC's Cadel Evans pushes the pace.

BMC's Cadel Evans pushes the pace.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 72

A large peloton came into the final climb together.

A large peloton came into the final climb together.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 72

After much cussing and two crashes, Jens Voigt gets going again.

After much cussing and two crashes, Jens Voigt gets going again.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 72

Thomas Voeckler can't believe he is getting another maillot jaune.

Thomas Voeckler can't believe he is getting another maillot jaune.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 72

Cadel Evans takes a corner at speed.

Cadel Evans takes a corner at speed.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 72

Frank Schleck eyes the favourites group

Frank Schleck eyes the favourites group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 72

Laurens Ten Dam is quite a sight after his face-plant on stage 14.

Laurens Ten Dam is quite a sight after his face-plant on stage 14.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 72

Ivan Basso grits it out.

Ivan Basso grits it out.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 72

The Fabio Casartelli memorial was visited by the ASO on stage 14.

The Fabio Casartelli memorial was visited by the ASO on stage 14.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 72

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 72

Frank Schleck not looking so happy with stage 14's outcome

Frank Schleck not looking so happy with stage 14's outcome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 72

Alberto Contador keeps his rivals close on stage 14

Alberto Contador keeps his rivals close on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took his first pro win in the Tour de France stage 14

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took his first pro win in the Tour de France stage 14
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 72

Basso and Cunego await the start

Basso and Cunego await the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 72

The television helicopter gets up close to the peloton

The television helicopter gets up close to the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) makes his move

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) makes his move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 72

Voeckler again rode his heart out to stay in yellow

Voeckler again rode his heart out to stay in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 72

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) was in the break of the day

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) was in the break of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 72

Alberto Contador again rode defensively

Alberto Contador again rode defensively
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 72

Andy Schleck (Trek-Leopard) leads the select lead group

Andy Schleck (Trek-Leopard) leads the select lead group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 72

Basso accelerated hard in the final kilometres but failed to gain any time

Basso accelerated hard in the final kilometres but failed to gain any time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 72

Jelle Vanendert makes a name for himself on the Plateau de Beille

Jelle Vanendert makes a name for himself on the Plateau de Beille
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 72

Jelle Vanendert makes his way to the finish with time to spare on the chasers.

Jelle Vanendert makes his way to the finish with time to spare on the chasers.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 72

Samuel Sanchez heads up through the fans.

Samuel Sanchez heads up through the fans.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 72

Ivan Basso kept a close eye on the competition.

Ivan Basso kept a close eye on the competition.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 40 of 72

Alberto Contador was watchful on the final climb.

Alberto Contador was watchful on the final climb.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 41 of 72

Andy Schleck put in a dig toward the top.

Andy Schleck put in a dig toward the top.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 42 of 72

Sylvain Chavanel flew the colours of the French champion in the breakaway

Sylvain Chavanel flew the colours of the French champion in the breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 43 of 72

Frank Schleck was the tail-gunner on the yellow jersey group on Plateau de Beille

Frank Schleck was the tail-gunner on the yellow jersey group on Plateau de Beille
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 72

Alberto Contador looking a little better than he did on Luz Ardiden

Alberto Contador looking a little better than he did on Luz Ardiden
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 72

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) hangs tough on Plateau de Beille

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) hangs tough on Plateau de Beille
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) rode aggressively but couldn't distance his rivals.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) rode aggressively but couldn't distance his rivals.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 72

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 72

Contador was on the back foot several times

Contador was on the back foot several times
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) tried to force a gap in the final kilometres

Cadel Evans (BMC) tried to force a gap in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 72

Jelle Vanendert also pulled on the climber's jersey

Jelle Vanendert also pulled on the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 72

Luis Leon Sanchez made sure Rabobank was in the break

Luis Leon Sanchez made sure Rabobank was in the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 72

Cavendish speaks to Basso at the start

Cavendish speaks to Basso at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his first professional win

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his first professional win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 72

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) hangs on.

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) hangs on.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) claimed the mountains classification lead

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) claimed the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 72

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) couldn't quite hang onto the main chasing group.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) couldn't quite hang onto the main chasing group.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 72

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was pleased to finish with the first chase group.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was pleased to finish with the first chase group.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) limits his time loss to Andy Schleck to two seconds.

Cadel Evans (BMC) limits his time loss to Andy Schleck to two seconds.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 72

Andy Schleck's late attack didn't gain him much.

Andy Schleck's late attack didn't gain him much.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 72

Samuel Sanchez bought himself another 25 seconds with second on the day.

Samuel Sanchez bought himself another 25 seconds with second on the day.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) comes across the line after his first Tour de France stage win

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) comes across the line after his first Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates a huge success on the Plateau de Beille

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates a huge success on the Plateau de Beille
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins stage 14 with a solo breakaway.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins stage 14 with a solo breakaway.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 72

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remained in the yellow jersey

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remained in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 72

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) put in an admirably tenacious performance to not only keep the lead, but not lose time.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) put in an admirably tenacious performance to not only keep the lead, but not lose time.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 72

Voeckler was the hero of the day.

Voeckler was the hero of the day.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 72

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) put in another good performance to gain 25 seconds on the chasers.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) put in another good performance to gain 25 seconds on the chasers.
(Image
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 72

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) took over the best young rider classification.

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) took over the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 72

Voeckler follows Andy Schleck on the climb to the finish

Voeckler follows Andy Schleck on the climb to the finish
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 71 of 72

Jelle Vanendert hits the line

Jelle Vanendert hits the line
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 72 of 72

Voeckler punches the air to celebrate retaining the yellow jersey

Voeckler punches the air to celebrate retaining the yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck’s exit from this year’s Tour de France has allowed another Belgian sensation – Jelle Vanendert – to take centre stage on the world’s biggest stage and win his first ever professional race atop Plateau de Beille in the Pyrenees.

After lots of attacking and counter-attacking by Andy Schleck and the other overall contenders on the climb to the finish, it was the relatively unheralded Omega Pharma-Lotto rider who edged away with seven kilometers remaining in the stage. He was seemingly unnoticed by the big-name favourites and dug deep to stay away and beat Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Samuel Sanchez by 21 seconds. Andy Schleck brought home the favourites at 46 seconds.

The 26-year-old Belgian showed his climbing ability like Van Den Broeck did two years ago, albeit in more spectacular fashion, by winning ahead of the overall contenders in this year’s Tour after a tense day of racing that saw Europcar’s Thomas Voeckler do enough to hold onto his yellow jersey. He survived the numerous attacks from Schleck in the final 10km to take the race lead into tomorrow’s stage, openly celebrating on the finish line amongst men considered more likely to be in his position than the plucky Frenchman.

Voeckler has surely become a podium contender after successfully going with all the attacks on the toughest finish of this year’s Tour de France.

“I would be lying if I said that I expected to stay with the best climbers today,” he admitted.

“The yellow jersey has given me great confidence but I’m really surprised to keep it. We’ll try and keep it as long as possible well. But as I’ve said, we’ll take things one day at a time. We’ll have to be careful even on the stage to Montpellier because it can be windy down there.”

Whilst the winners atop Plateau de Beille in 1998 (Marco Pantani), 2002 (Lance Armstrong), 2004 (Armstrong again) and 2007 (Alberto Contador) all went on to win the overall title in those years, Vanendert is not expected to do the same, but it was an impressive first professional victory.

“This is really amazing. Taking my first win as a pro at the Tour de France is a nice surprise,” he said.

“After staying with Andy Schleck’s attacks, I thought I didn’t have anything to lose because I’m not a threat in the GC. I decided to go before the favourites made their moves and get a gap, thinking that if they came back, I’d have recovered. But nobody came back to me.”

A categorised quintet ahead of the GC test

With five categorised climbs on the menu before the hors categorie ascent to Plateau de Beille, it was always going to be a tough day in the saddle. Not surprisingly, the day’s break formed before the category two Col de Portet d'Aspet, with Leopard Trek veteran Jens Voigt and teammate Linus Gerdemann taking their place in the move, plus stage nine winner Luis León Sánchez and Rabobank teammate Bauke Mollema.

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi), David Millar of Garmin-Cervélo, Liquigas-Cannondale rider Kristjian Koren, Quickstep man Sylvain Chavanel and Astana’s mercurial Frenchman Rémy Di Grégorio were also present. They had AG2R La Mondiale duo Maxime Bouet and Christophe Riblon, former Tour stage winner Sandy Casar of FDJ and his teammates Mickael Delage and Arthur Vichot for company, plus last year’s mountains classification winner Anthony Charteau of Europcar, Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing), Julien El Farès (Cofidis), Katusha’s Egor Silin, Marco Marcato of Vacansoleil-DCM and Xabier Zandio of Sky.

Joining them a little later were Movistar man Rui Alberto Costa, Lampre – ISD’s Adriano Malori, Chavanel’s Quickstep teammate Jérôme Pineau plus another Euskaltel-Euskadi rider Ruben Perez. Movistar’s José Ivan Gutierrez and Maxim Iglinskiy of Astana gave chase in an attempt to get with the leaders but it was a doomed endeavour for the pair and they sat up.

 

The break takes up the slack

El Fares and Casar went it alone on the descent of the Col de la Core and were joined in the town of Seix by Millar. The trio established a lead of a minute over the remnants of the break with 88km and four peaks remaining in the stage, while behind them, Voeckler’s Europcar crew continued to tap out a steady rhythm at the head of the peloton.

With a little under 80 clicks for the break until the finish, Casar had done enough to earn the maillot jaune virtuel, an honour not destined to last until day’s end but a special moment for the Frenchman. On the opening slopes of the first category Col d’Agnet, Millar faded and went backwards, whilst Casar and El Fares were joined by Silin, Riblon, Di Grégorio, Voigt, Charteau, Zandio, Izagirre, Gerdemann and Chavanel.

Meanwhile Leopard-Trek was testing the peloton’s resolve with some pace setting that slowly disintegrated the field. The likes of Stuart O’Grady, Fabian Cancellara and Maxime Monfort were doing their job to perfection and keeping the tempo high to prevent those with GC aspirations making any moves.

Unsurprisingly, Cadel Evans’ BMC Racing crew was tucked in safely behind the Schleck brothers and the Leopard-Trek outfit; the Australian had said at the start of the day that the stage was, “not a long day, but a hard day. It's going to be a pretty important day for sure. One of the key important days, as well as a couple of others in the Alps."

A man who took advantage of the hard parcours was Izagirre. The Basque climber shot off the front of the break on the descent of the Col d’Agnes and then pushed hard on the lower slopes of the Port de Lers. With 50km to the finish, the men at the head of proceedings still had in excess of five minutes over maillot jaune Voeckler in the peloton, but it would not be enough.

Izagirre crested the Port de Lers alone as Jens Voigt took a little solo trip off the road on the descent. The German had more bad luck when he crashed again whilst trying to make it back to the break. The second incident was an eerie reminder of his gruesome crash on stage 16 of the 2009 Tour, when he landed heavily on his head taking another descent, the Col du Petit Saint Bernard, which ended his race prematurely. Fortunately it wasn’t to be a repeat of that however, and he returned to the peloton to help his teammates.

As if by magic, when the break hit 30km to go, the attacks began. Sanchez and Marcato hit the men in pursuit of Izagirre, stringing out the front group when in reality it should have continued working together to stay ahead of a peloton driven by Leopard-Trek. And the attacks were coming thick and fast from the break. Before long Izagirre was caught – with 24km remaining – bringing the brave Basque’s move to an end. Soon after it was Chavanel’s turn to take to the front, and dragging Sanchez and Perez with him, he set off for home. Behind them the pace had increased in the bunch, although with 20km remaining the gap between the two main groups on the road hovered around three minutes.

After Chavanel sat up and allowing the remnants of the break to catch them, it was time for Perez to hit the front again, albeit solo, in a lone dash towards Plateau de Beille. The only hurdle: 16km of punishment up one of the Tour’s most iconic climbs.

Here comes the cavalry!

The peloton, still led by Leopard-Trek, hit the base of the final climb 2:14 behind the leaders and it was a case of diminishing returns for the brave souls at the head of proceedings as Charteau, Di Gregorio and Gerdemann were swept up. With Perez out of the picture, it was time for Casar to show his hand as a lone ranger; pursued by Xandio and Riblon. He amassed a lead of 25 seconds with 12km until the finish.

Voeckler was holding on to his yellow jersey for dear life as the first attack by Andy Schleck came with 10.5km remaining. Though unsuccessful, only 700 metres later he tried again, followed by Vanendert and pursued by Evans, Voeckler, Contador and older brother Frank. Damiano Cunego, Ivan Basso and Riblon also made it up to the hotspot of hostilities. Another kilometre up the road last year’s Tour de France runner up made another surge and again it was Voeckler on his wheel, throwing everything he could through the pedals to hold onto his race lead.

With the action heating up behind him, Casar continued to push on to the finish, holding a lead of just 50 seconds with eight kilometres of purgatory remaining on the slopes of Plateau de Beille. It wouldn’t be enough to see him home however, as behind him the younger Schleck was at it again, going with seven kilometres to go and forcing the illustrious names he had for company to chase.

They all passed the lone Frenchman as Vanendert, who had slipped past Schleck during the latest of his attacks, quickly amassed a 17-second lead. Hardly a safety buffer, although it was nevertheless a stoic effort as the young Belgian suddenly took on Omega Pharma-Lotto’s general classification leadership.

That advantage grew to 29 seconds as Basso backed his ability to create a split and put his head down into the final five kilometres. With Voeckler glued to his wheel the Italian continued to up the pace, forcing his countryman Cunego into difficulty and putting his fellow favourites on notice that he was back at the year’s biggest bike race after a long absence.

Stage 12 winner Sanchez then surged hard with 3.5km remaining in an attempt to catch Vanendert, who had accumulated a further nine seconds to sit 38 ahead of the elite selection. It was also no surprise that Voeckler was still amongst them, the plucky French contender winning more hearts with another gutsy ride.

As the two-to-go banner approached for the lone Belgian, Basso decided it was time to take things to another level – the move was closed down by Evans, Schleck and the rest, although it served as further proof of his Tour credentials. In front of the poker game Sanchez continued his pursuit of Vanendert but it seemed increasingly unlikely he was going to add another stage win to his victory two days ago.

And so it was. At the finish Vanendert prevailed and celebrated and was understandably ecstatic with his victory, the biggest of his career and one which may have indicated the advent of another potential Belgian general classification rider at the Tour de France.

The battle for overall victory was not so clear. For that we will have to wait until the Alps later next week.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5:13:25
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:21
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:46
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:27
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:59
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:38
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:01
19Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:39
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:55
22Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
23David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:16
24Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:04:46
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:00
26Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:05:03
28Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
29Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:26
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:37
31Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:41
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:47
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
34Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
35David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:26
37Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:31
38Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:29
39Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:09:45
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
42Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
43Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
44Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
49Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:10:42
50Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:36
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:45
52Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:12:01
53Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:12:08
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:13:19
55Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:52
57Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:04
58Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:59
59Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
60Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
66Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
67Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:03
69Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
70Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
71Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
72Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
73Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
75Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
76Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
77David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:37
78Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:28
79Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:19:32
80Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:22:57
83Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
84Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
85Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
87Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:44
89Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
90Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:34
91Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
92Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
93Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
97Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
98Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
99Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
100Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
102Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
105Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
106Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
109Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
110Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
112Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
113Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
114Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
115Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
116Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
118Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
121Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
122Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:25:23
123Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
125Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:28
126Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:45
127Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
128Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
129Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
130Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
131Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
132Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
133Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
135Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
136Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
137Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
138José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
139Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
140Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
141Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
142Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
143Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
144Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
145Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
146Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
147Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
148Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
149Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
150Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
151Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
154Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
155Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
156Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
159Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
160Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
161Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
162Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:26:54
163Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
164Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
165Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
166Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
167Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:59
168Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:27:09
169Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
170Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:27:35
HDWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek15
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team13
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling11
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard10
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Intermediate sprint - Orgibet, km. 36.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ20pts
2David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo17
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ13
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ11
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana6
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
15Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Col de Portet-d'Aspet (Cat. 2) km. 26.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Core (Cat. 1) km. 62.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team8
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ6
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
6Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Col de Latrape (Cat. 2) km. 94.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 - Col d'Agnes (Cat. 1) km. 109.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10pts
2Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
4Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana4
5Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ2
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 5 - Port de Lers (Cat. 3) km. 118.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2pts
2Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 6 - Plateau de Beille (HC) km. 168.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto40pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek24
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling5:14:13
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:35
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:50
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:12
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:04:15
8Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:38
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:57
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
11Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:11:20
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:11
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
17Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:16:15
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:44
21Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:22:09
22Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:56
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:46
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
25Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:25:57
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
31Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:26:47

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar15:50:20
2Leopard Trek0:01:14
3AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:15
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:40
6Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:07
7Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:02
8Katusha Team0:07:11
9Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:05
10Team RadioShack0:13:23
11BMC Racing Team0:13:47
12Sky Procycling0:15:27
13FDJ0:15:56
14Saur - Sojasun0:19:39
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:02
16Pro Team Astana0:21:37
17Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:53
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:00
19HTC-Highroad0:26:43
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:26
21Movistar Team0:33:24
22Lampre - ISD0:37:16

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar61:04:10
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:49
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:15
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:16
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:44
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:00
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:01
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:46
10Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:18
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:55
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:02
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:20
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:09:50
16Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:10:01
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:10:05
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:56
19Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:11:54
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:06
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:56
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:03
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:11
24Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:43
25Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:16:48
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:54
27Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:41
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:50
29Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:06
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:21:40
31David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:57
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:23:43
33Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:25
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:37
35Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:27:06
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:20
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:30:51
38Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:58
39Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:31:55
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:43
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:34:46
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:21
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:35:27
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:36:26
45Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:26
46Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:38:22
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:39:39
48Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:39:48
49Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:13
50Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:44
51David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:03
52Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:43:56
53George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:45:42
54Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:44
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:36
56Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:50:44
57Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:54:07
58David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:55:02
59Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:29
60Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:55:48
61Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:56:35
62Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:58
63Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:58:02
64Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:59:10
65Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1:01:52
66Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:03:23
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:03:52
68Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:05:22
69Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:05:41
70David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD1:10:00
71Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:22
72Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:11:30
73Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:12:20
74Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1:13:52
75Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:14:04
76Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana1:14:40
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:15:32
78Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:15:38
79Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:15:57
80Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:07
81Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:18:08
82Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:19:09
83Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:19:19
84Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1:19:38
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:19:49
86Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:21:13
87Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack1:21:30
88Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:21:43
89Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:26
90Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:24:06
91Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:25:26
92Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:26:10
93José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:35
94Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:29:21
95Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:29:38
96Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:31:51
97Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:31:54
98Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:32:12
99Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1:32:55
100Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:33:19
101Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:35:22
102Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:35:58
103Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:37:03
104Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:37:55
105Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:02
106Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:39:37
107Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:39:45
108Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:39:47
109Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:40:48
110Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:43:44
111Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:43:53
112Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:45:14
113Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:45:51
114Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1:46:05
115Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:46:06
116Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:46:07
117Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:46:27
118Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:46:32
119Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:48:43
120Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1:48:54
121Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:50:06
122Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1:50:55
123Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:51:06
124Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:51:18
125Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:51:42
126Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:52:33
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:52:44
128Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:54:39
129Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:54:49
130Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:55:53
131Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:56:10
132Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:57:30
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:57:49
134Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:58:03
135Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:58:32
136Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:58:34
137Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana1:59:10
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:59:15
139Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:00:30
140Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:31
141Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack2:01:25
142Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:01:41
143Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:03:07
144Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:05:30
145Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:05:38
146Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:05:40
147Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2:06:01
148Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2:06:12
149Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2:06:25
150Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:07:17
151Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:08:28
152Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:09:11
153Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:09:14
154André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:11:11
155Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:11:20
156Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:13:15
157Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana2:13:34
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:14:15
159Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:14:53
160Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:16:32
161Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:16:42
162Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2:18:22
163Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2:18:45
164Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:19:04
165Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:19:20
166Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad2:20:42
167Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:22:36
168Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:32:59
169Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:33:38
170Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:41:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad264pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team251
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto240
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo192
5André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto164
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team159
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling105
9Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ102
10Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale82
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ77
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi75
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team73
14Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek69
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard69
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling68
17Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD66
18Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar62
19Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar60
20Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team56
21Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ55
22Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad54
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ51
24Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto49
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team48
26Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek47
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling46
28Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team45
29José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team45
30Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun41
31Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad40
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ40
33Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale40
34Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD39
35Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi37
36Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad37
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun36
38David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34
39Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34
40Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne33
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne32
42Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
43Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
45Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale31
46Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
47Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad28
48Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
49Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team27
50Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne27
51Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team24
52Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne23
53Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
55Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
56Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
57Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad20
58Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team19
59Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
60Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
61Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana17
62David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo17
63Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
64Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
65Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
66Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
67Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
68Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
69Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
70Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
71Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
72Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
73Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
74Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
75Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling13
76Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana13
77Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana13
78Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
79Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
80Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
81Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
82Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
83Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
84Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
85Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
86Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
87Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
88Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling8
89Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD8
90Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana8
91Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
92Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad5
93Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar4
94Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale4
96Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
98Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
99Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
100Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
101Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
102Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
103Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
104Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
105Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
106Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
107Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
108Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
109Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
110Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
111Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5
112Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto74pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi72
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ45
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek28
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team26
6Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek24
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team20
9Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ19
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
12Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ17
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
15David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
16Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
17Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
18Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
19Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar9
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
22Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team8
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
25Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
26Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
27Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
28Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
29Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
30Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana4
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
36Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
39David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
41Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
42Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
44José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
45Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
46Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
47Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling61:12:05
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:07
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:25
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:10
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:01
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:08
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:42
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:22:56
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:26
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:32
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:41
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:50:07
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:55:28
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:57:46
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:02:27
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1:05:57
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:06:09
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:07:37
19Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:07:43
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:10:13
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:11:54
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:17:31
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:23:59
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:27:27
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:28:03
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:31:42
27Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:35:58
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:46:44
29Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:52:35
30Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:36
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:57:43
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:58:06
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:59:22
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:11:09
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:33:37

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek182:46:31
2Team Europcar0:00:06
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
4Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:43
5Katusha Team0:08:31
6Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:14
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:28
8Team RadioShack0:16:32
9Sky Procycling0:27:49
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:39
11Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:32
12FDJ0:32:46
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:02
14BMC Racing Team0:46:35
15HTC-Highroad0:47:44
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:34
17Pro Team Astana0:54:54
18Saur - Sojasun1:08:09
19Liquigas-Cannondale1:08:54
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:40
21Lampre - ISD1:23:57
22Movistar Team1:39:24

 

