Gap is a good place for riders who like to toil off the front of the bunch and once again the day's break produced the stage winner, with Thor Hushovd prevailing in the city at the base of the Alps. It was his second victory in this year's Tour and came after a massive effort in the day's escape group.

The Garmin-Cervélo rider managed to take his place in the much-anticipated move off the front of the peloton – which was at a premium today – and benefited from the presence of his teammate Ryder Hesjedal in the finale to overcome countryman Edvald Boasson Hagen, with the Canadian in third.

It was also the second time the two Norwegians finished in the top three on a stage, after Boasson Hagen's stage win in Lisieux 12 days ago, when Hushovd finished third.

"It's unreal," said Hushovd after the finish. "It started well with the team time trial and seven days in the yellow jersey, then I won the stage alone and now I've won the stage today against my countryman and with my teammate Hesjedal behind me.

"I was thinking that it was a bit like a national championships, which is incredible. We're the only two Norwegians in the race and we're fighting it out for the win."

Hesjedal was a vital support in the final 10km and in particular the last three kilometres, where he made life very difficult for Boasson Hagen.

"It wasn't that complicated in the finale; it was two against one and Thor and Edvald are a lot faster than me," said Hesjedal after the stage. "I just had to keep the pace high and it was up to me to ensure Thor had the best chance at the finish.

"It was an unreal day – so hard from the start – but we showed that there's no better team than Garmin-Cervélo in terms of teamwork. Four stage wins and it keeps getting better," he added.

It was also the day Cadel Evans showed what he's got in terms of the general classification, joining Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez in a late-stage move that netted the Australian time over his closest rivals – Ivan Basso, Andy and Frank Schleck plus Thomas Voeckler – ahead of the next few days in the Alps, where the overall title fight will become intensify.

Evans is well poised overall and now sits 1:45 behind Thomas Voeckler, with the elder Schleck a further four seconds back and his younger brother facing a deficit of 3:03 to the race leader and a massive task ahead of him in the coming days.

Better late than never

After two weeks of hectic racing the peloton was hesitant to end its rest day as it took over 100km for the day's break to finally flee the bunch. Despite numerous attempts there was no consensus on who should be in the move until finally a group got away with about 60km remaining in the stage.

The chosen few were: Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), Alan Perez Lezaun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervélo), Dries Devenyns (Quickstep), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Jérémy Roy (FDJ).

With the cord finally broken, the break had an advantage of 1:03 with 56km remaining; a nature break allowed the escapees to gain a more comprehensive gap on the peloton and a kilometre later it had grown by 50 seconds. And with 52 clicks to the finish that had blown out to 3:17, continuing to grow rapidly.

Consequently, the gap hit six minutes with 45km before the finish in Gap until Ignatiev, tried his luck flying solo with 20km to go before the day's final climb, similar to his effort in stage 15, although with so much quality on his tail the move wasn't going to reap rewards. Devenyns ensured that would be the case.

Hesjedal picked up where Ignatiev and Devenyns left off, maintaining the electric tempo at the head of the break and eyeing the teams fourth stage win in what has been a productive run for Garmin-Cervélo at this year's Tour.

Once, twice, three times the champion

With 15km to go and with the focus on the break, defending champion Alberto Contador took the opportunity to attack the bunch as it hit the day's final climb. It forced the big names from BMC Racing and Leopard-Trek plus maillot jaune Voeckler into action.

And with Cadel Evans, Frank Schleck, Samuel Sanchez and Voeckler keeping Contador company the move didn't achieve what the Spaniard had maybe hoped, although in reality it was never going to be a killer blow with so many rivals keeping themselves so close to the Saxo Bank-Sungard captain.

Not content with the result of his previous sortie, several kilometres later Contador was at it again, forcing Evans, Schleck, Sanchez and Voeckler to chase hard for a second time. The attack had more venom to it this time and consequently only the Australian and Euskaltel-Euskadi captain could follow. The former took over the pace making in an attempt to drop the race leader and Leopard-Trek's Luxembourger brothers.

Ahead of the theatrics, Hesjedal continued his lone run to the line in the atrocious conditions, although Boasson Hagen, keen to grab another stage win, and his countryman Hushovd – also with a victory under his belt this Tour – were hot on his heels and caught the Canadian on the descent with nine kilometres remaining.

Showing all of the climbing prowess and daring that have netted him six grand tour victories, Contador hit Sanchez and Evans with another attack – his third of the afternoon – to make life just a little more difficult for the pair, although they demonstrated they were up to the task and stayed with the defending champion.

Stand up, Mr Evans…

On the descent of the Col de Manse it was Evans looking more suited to the title of champion elect however, pushing hard downhill to gain more than 30 seconds on the likes of Fränk Schleck and Voeckler, while brother Andy was timid on the descent and finished 48 seconds back, ushered to the line by teammate Maxime Monfort.

"I wasn't expecting so much [splitting] on the climb; I was prepared for everything on the downhill because it was a little bit dangerous and so on," said Evans after the finish. "Last year when we came here I had a broken arm and that downhill really scared me.

"This year I was up front, alone, followed the moves and the guys – George [Hincapie] and Burghy [Marcus Burghardt] got me in the right position at the bottom of the second last climb. From there I just had to play my cards right… It's all a bit of a blur right now but I think it was a good move and a good day."

At the head of proceedings, Hushovd was torn; he had to counter the threat of young countryman and friend Boasson Hagen whilst trying to protect his own interests and those of teammate Hesjedal. The younger Norwegian tried his luck with 2.5km remaining and entering the final kilometre the trio remained together.

After Hesjedal had opened the sprint in the final 500 metres it was always going to be the two Norwegians fighting for line honours and it was the more experienced, reigning world champion, who took the prize, his second of the 2011 Tour de France.

About three minutes later, and approaching the final three kilometres, Evans decided it was time to further stamp his authority on this year's Tour by going alone and attacking on the flat, leaving Contador and Sanchez scratching their heads and forcing Leopard-Trek to its panic station in an attempt to minimise the losses for both Schlecks.

Whilst he maintained his rage until the line and gained only three seconds over Contador, it was a clear message that he'll be a solid force in the coming days as the Tour de France reaches a crescendo with stern Alpine tests and the Grenoble time trial before the final day in Paris.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:31:38 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:02 4 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:38 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:52 6 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:25 7 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 9 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:01:58 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:23 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:26 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:44 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 18 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 21 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 28 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:02 29 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:17 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:05:32 36 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 37 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 38 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 39 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:18 41 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 43 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:06:48 44 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:06:54 45 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:05 47 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:12 48 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:21 49 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:26 53 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 55 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 57 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 59 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 64 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:34 65 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:08:08 66 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 69 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 72 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 73 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:43 75 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:47 76 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:12 77 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:09:22 78 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 79 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:59 80 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 81 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:35 83 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 84 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:14 86 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 92 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 94 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 95 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:18 96 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:30 97 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 99 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 100 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:14:02 101 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 103 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 105 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:14:14 107 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 108 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:06 109 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 115 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 116 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 118 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 120 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 124 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 125 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 126 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 130 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 131 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 132 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 133 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 134 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 135 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 136 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 137 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 138 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 139 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 140 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 141 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 142 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 143 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:25 144 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 145 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 147 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 148 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 149 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 150 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 151 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 152 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 154 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 155 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 156 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 157 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 158 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 159 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 161 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 162 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 163 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 164 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 165 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 166 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:15:36 168 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:51 169 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 170 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:47

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 25 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 4 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 19 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 17 6 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 7 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 13 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 9 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 7 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Intermediate sprint - Veynes, km. 117.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 17 3 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 6 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 10 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 9 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 11 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Col de Manse - 151.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 4 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3:31:38 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:44 3 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:17 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:18 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:05 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:21 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:07:26 13 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:08 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:12 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:22 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:35 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:14 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:18 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:15:06 24 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 30 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:15:25 31 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 10:39:58 2 Sky Procycling 0:04:57 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:31 4 HTC-Highroad 0:07:06 5 Katusha Team 0:08:17 6 FDJ 0:08:31 7 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:09 8 Leopard Trek 0:10:44 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:15 10 Pro Team Astana 0:11:46 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:50 12 Team Europcar 0:11:51 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:15 14 BMC Racing Team 0:14:11 15 Saur - Sojasun 0:14:27 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:44 17 Team RadioShack 0:15:30 18 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:47 19 Lampre - ISD 0:17:10 20 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:20 21 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:05

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 69:00:56 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:49 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:03:03 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:26 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:42 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:49 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:01 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:04 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:55 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:20 12 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:00 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:02 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:53 15 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:10:01 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:10:05 17 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:10:38 18 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:06 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:56 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:03 21 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:14:36 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:59 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:39 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:42 25 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:20 26 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:20:12 27 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:14 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:36 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:50 30 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:39 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:22:28 32 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:24:28 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:53 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:01 35 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:24 36 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:38 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:33:33 38 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:34:37 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:43 40 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:00 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:39:28 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:49 43 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:41:04 44 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:41:39 45 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:37 46 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:45:47 47 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:46:38 48 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:47:18 49 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:50 50 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:48:24 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:50:08 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:50:14 53 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:51:04 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:10 55 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:55:51 56 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:42 57 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:56:44 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:58:39 59 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:59:34 60 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:04:48 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:04:58 62 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:28 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:06:05 64 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:06:34 65 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:07:35 66 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:19 67 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:04 68 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:13:08 69 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:13:15 70 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:14:08 71 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 1:15:01 72 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:15:44 73 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:07 74 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:18:20 75 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:18:39 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:19:27 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:21:45 78 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1:21:48 79 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:22:51 80 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:23:17 81 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:23:59 82 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1:25:21 83 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:25:46 84 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:26:32 85 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:26:43 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:27:15 87 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1:27:42 88 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:27:43 89 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:29:42 90 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:30:39 91 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:30:48 92 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:48 93 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:35:18 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:35:48 95 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:09 96 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:57 97 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:38:19 98 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:38:39 99 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:42:52 100 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:43:11 101 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:43:17 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:44:32 103 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:47:13 104 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:48:08 105 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:24 106 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:48:59 107 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:50:26 108 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:51:10 109 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:51:52 110 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:53:37 111 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:54:34 112 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:54:59 113 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:56:21 114 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1:56:27 115 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:56:28 116 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:56:32 117 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1:56:46 118 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:56:49 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:56:54 120 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:59:11 121 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:59:24 122 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:59:57 123 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:00:03 124 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2:00:38 125 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:01:00 126 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:01:07 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:01:24 128 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2:01:54 129 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:02:12 130 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:02:35 131 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:05:01 132 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2:06:15 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:08:11 134 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:08:15 135 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2:08:28 136 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:54 137 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:10:07 138 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:10:19 139 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:10:52 140 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:11:56 141 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 2:13:26 142 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:13:29 143 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:15:00 144 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:15:25 145 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:15:52 146 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:16:02 147 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:16:23 148 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:16:41 149 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2:16:47 150 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 2:17:06 151 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2:18:09 152 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:19:33 153 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:20:31 154 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:21:33 155 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:21:42 156 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2:21:53 157 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:24:53 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:24:56 159 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2:25:05 160 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:25:18 161 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:29:42 162 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:30:06 163 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:30:28 164 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:30:32 165 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:30:36 166 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:31:07 167 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:35:48 168 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 2:36:04 169 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:43:40 170 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:53:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 319 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 285 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 250 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 235 5 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 170 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 165 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 141 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 136 9 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 122 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 107 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 14 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 77 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 74 17 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 69 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 19 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 66 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 62 22 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 60 23 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 57 24 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 55 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 51 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 28 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 29 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 30 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 48 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 47 33 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 46 34 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 35 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 45 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 37 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 43 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 42 39 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 40 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 42 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 43 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 44 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 38 45 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 46 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 47 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 48 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 49 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 50 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 51 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 30 54 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 55 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 56 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 57 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 58 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 59 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 60 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 62 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 63 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 64 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 20 65 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 66 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 67 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 68 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 69 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 70 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 71 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 17 72 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 73 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 74 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 75 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 76 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 78 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 79 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 80 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 13 81 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 82 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 83 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 84 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 86 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 87 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 10 88 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 10 89 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 90 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 91 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 92 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 93 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 94 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 8 95 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 96 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 97 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 98 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 99 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 4 100 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 101 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 103 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 104 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 105 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 106 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 107 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 108 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 109 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 110 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 111 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 112 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 113 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 114 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 115 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 116 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5 117 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 45 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 28 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 6 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 9 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 19 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 12 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 17 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 15 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 16 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 17 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 18 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 19 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 22 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 26 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 27 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 29 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 30 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 4 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 32 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 33 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 36 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 38 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 39 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 40 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 41 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 44 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 45 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 46 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 48 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1 49 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 50 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 69:08:51 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:07 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:58 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:10 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:01 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:08 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:06 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:25:38 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:05 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:54 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:15 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:50:44 13 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:05:09 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:05:20 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:06:13 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:13:50 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:16:04 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:17:51 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:18:37 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:19:20 21 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1:19:47 22 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:27:23 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:27:53 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:30:24 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:34:57 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:46:39 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:47:04 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:57:06 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:00:20 30 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:02:57 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:30 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:08:28 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:11:38 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:22:41 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:45:34