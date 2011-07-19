Hushovd smashes breakaway for second stage win
Contador attacks, gains time on Schleck
Stage 16: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Gap
Gap is a good place for riders who like to toil off the front of the bunch and once again the day's break produced the stage winner, with Thor Hushovd prevailing in the city at the base of the Alps. It was his second victory in this year's Tour and came after a massive effort in the day's escape group.
The Garmin-Cervélo rider managed to take his place in the much-anticipated move off the front of the peloton – which was at a premium today – and benefited from the presence of his teammate Ryder Hesjedal in the finale to overcome countryman Edvald Boasson Hagen, with the Canadian in third.
It was also the second time the two Norwegians finished in the top three on a stage, after Boasson Hagen's stage win in Lisieux 12 days ago, when Hushovd finished third.
"It's unreal," said Hushovd after the finish. "It started well with the team time trial and seven days in the yellow jersey, then I won the stage alone and now I've won the stage today against my countryman and with my teammate Hesjedal behind me.
"I was thinking that it was a bit like a national championships, which is incredible. We're the only two Norwegians in the race and we're fighting it out for the win."
Hesjedal was a vital support in the final 10km and in particular the last three kilometres, where he made life very difficult for Boasson Hagen.
"It wasn't that complicated in the finale; it was two against one and Thor and Edvald are a lot faster than me," said Hesjedal after the stage. "I just had to keep the pace high and it was up to me to ensure Thor had the best chance at the finish.
"It was an unreal day – so hard from the start – but we showed that there's no better team than Garmin-Cervélo in terms of teamwork. Four stage wins and it keeps getting better," he added.
It was also the day Cadel Evans showed what he's got in terms of the general classification, joining Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez in a late-stage move that netted the Australian time over his closest rivals – Ivan Basso, Andy and Frank Schleck plus Thomas Voeckler – ahead of the next few days in the Alps, where the overall title fight will become intensify.
Evans is well poised overall and now sits 1:45 behind Thomas Voeckler, with the elder Schleck a further four seconds back and his younger brother facing a deficit of 3:03 to the race leader and a massive task ahead of him in the coming days.
Better late than never
After two weeks of hectic racing the peloton was hesitant to end its rest day as it took over 100km for the day's break to finally flee the bunch. Despite numerous attempts there was no consensus on who should be in the move until finally a group got away with about 60km remaining in the stage.
The chosen few were: Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), Alan Perez Lezaun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervélo), Dries Devenyns (Quickstep), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Jérémy Roy (FDJ).
With the cord finally broken, the break had an advantage of 1:03 with 56km remaining; a nature break allowed the escapees to gain a more comprehensive gap on the peloton and a kilometre later it had grown by 50 seconds. And with 52 clicks to the finish that had blown out to 3:17, continuing to grow rapidly.
Consequently, the gap hit six minutes with 45km before the finish in Gap until Ignatiev, tried his luck flying solo with 20km to go before the day's final climb, similar to his effort in stage 15, although with so much quality on his tail the move wasn't going to reap rewards. Devenyns ensured that would be the case.
Hesjedal picked up where Ignatiev and Devenyns left off, maintaining the electric tempo at the head of the break and eyeing the teams fourth stage win in what has been a productive run for Garmin-Cervélo at this year's Tour.
Once, twice, three times the champion
With 15km to go and with the focus on the break, defending champion Alberto Contador took the opportunity to attack the bunch as it hit the day's final climb. It forced the big names from BMC Racing and Leopard-Trek plus maillot jaune Voeckler into action.
And with Cadel Evans, Frank Schleck, Samuel Sanchez and Voeckler keeping Contador company the move didn't achieve what the Spaniard had maybe hoped, although in reality it was never going to be a killer blow with so many rivals keeping themselves so close to the Saxo Bank-Sungard captain.
Not content with the result of his previous sortie, several kilometres later Contador was at it again, forcing Evans, Schleck, Sanchez and Voeckler to chase hard for a second time. The attack had more venom to it this time and consequently only the Australian and Euskaltel-Euskadi captain could follow. The former took over the pace making in an attempt to drop the race leader and Leopard-Trek's Luxembourger brothers.
Ahead of the theatrics, Hesjedal continued his lone run to the line in the atrocious conditions, although Boasson Hagen, keen to grab another stage win, and his countryman Hushovd – also with a victory under his belt this Tour – were hot on his heels and caught the Canadian on the descent with nine kilometres remaining.
Showing all of the climbing prowess and daring that have netted him six grand tour victories, Contador hit Sanchez and Evans with another attack – his third of the afternoon – to make life just a little more difficult for the pair, although they demonstrated they were up to the task and stayed with the defending champion.
Stand up, Mr Evans…
On the descent of the Col de Manse it was Evans looking more suited to the title of champion elect however, pushing hard downhill to gain more than 30 seconds on the likes of Fränk Schleck and Voeckler, while brother Andy was timid on the descent and finished 48 seconds back, ushered to the line by teammate Maxime Monfort.
"I wasn't expecting so much [splitting] on the climb; I was prepared for everything on the downhill because it was a little bit dangerous and so on," said Evans after the finish. "Last year when we came here I had a broken arm and that downhill really scared me.
"This year I was up front, alone, followed the moves and the guys – George [Hincapie] and Burghy [Marcus Burghardt] got me in the right position at the bottom of the second last climb. From there I just had to play my cards right… It's all a bit of a blur right now but I think it was a good move and a good day."
At the head of proceedings, Hushovd was torn; he had to counter the threat of young countryman and friend Boasson Hagen whilst trying to protect his own interests and those of teammate Hesjedal. The younger Norwegian tried his luck with 2.5km remaining and entering the final kilometre the trio remained together.
After Hesjedal had opened the sprint in the final 500 metres it was always going to be the two Norwegians fighting for line honours and it was the more experienced, reigning world champion, who took the prize, his second of the 2011 Tour de France.
About three minutes later, and approaching the final three kilometres, Evans decided it was time to further stamp his authority on this year's Tour by going alone and attacking on the flat, leaving Contador and Sanchez scratching their heads and forcing Leopard-Trek to its panic station in an attempt to minimise the losses for both Schlecks.
Whilst he maintained his rage until the line and gained only three seconds over Contador, it was a clear message that he'll be a solid force in the coming days as the Tour de France reaches a crescendo with stern Alpine tests and the Grenoble time trial before the final day in Paris.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:31:38
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:02
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:38
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:52
|6
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:25
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:58
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:23
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:26
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:44
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|21
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:02
|29
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:17
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:05:32
|36
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|38
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:18
|41
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|43
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:48
|44
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:06:54
|45
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:05
|47
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:12
|48
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:21
|49
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|53
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|55
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|59
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|65
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:08:08
|66
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|69
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|73
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:43
|75
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:47
|76
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|77
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:22
|78
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:59
|80
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|83
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|84
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|86
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|92
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|94
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|95
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:18
|96
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:30
|97
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|99
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:02
|101
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|103
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|105
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:14
|107
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|108
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:06
|109
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|120
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|125
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|130
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|131
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|132
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|133
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|134
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|135
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|136
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|137
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|138
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|139
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|140
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|141
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|142
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|143
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:25
|144
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|145
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|147
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|148
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|149
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|150
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|151
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|152
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|154
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|155
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|156
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|157
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|158
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|159
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|161
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|162
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|163
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|164
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|165
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|166
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:36
|168
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:51
|169
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|170
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|25
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|19
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|6
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|13
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|7
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|17
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|6
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|10
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3:31:38
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:44
|3
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:17
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:18
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:05
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:21
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:26
|13
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:08
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:22
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:14
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:18
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:06
|24
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|30
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:25
|31
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10:39:58
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:57
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:31
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|0:07:06
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:08:17
|6
|FDJ
|0:08:31
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:09
|8
|Leopard Trek
|0:10:44
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:15
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:11:46
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:50
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:11:51
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:15
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:11
|15
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:27
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:44
|17
|Team RadioShack
|0:15:30
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:17:10
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:20
|21
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|69:00:56
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:49
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:03:03
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:26
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:42
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:49
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:01
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:04
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:55
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:20
|12
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:02
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:53
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:01
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:05
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:10:38
|18
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:06
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:03
|21
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:36
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:59
|23
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:39
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:42
|25
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:20
|26
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:20:12
|27
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:14
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:36
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:50
|30
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:39
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:22:28
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:24:28
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:53
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:01
|35
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:24
|36
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:38
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:33:33
|38
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:34:37
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:43
|40
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:00
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:39:28
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:49
|43
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:41:04
|44
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:41:39
|45
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:37
|46
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:45:47
|47
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:46:38
|48
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:47:18
|49
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:50
|50
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:24
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:50:08
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:14
|53
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:51:04
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:10
|55
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:51
|56
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:56:42
|57
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:56:44
|58
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:58:39
|59
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:59:34
|60
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:04:48
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:04:58
|62
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:28
|63
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:06:05
|64
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:34
|65
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:07:35
|66
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:19
|67
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:04
|68
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:13:08
|69
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:13:15
|70
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:14:08
|71
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|1:15:01
|72
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:15:44
|73
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:07
|74
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:18:20
|75
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:18:39
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:27
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:21:45
|78
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:21:48
|79
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:22:51
|80
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:23:17
|81
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:23:59
|82
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1:25:21
|83
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:25:46
|84
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:26:32
|85
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:26:43
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:15
|87
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1:27:42
|88
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:43
|89
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:29:42
|90
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:39
|91
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:30:48
|92
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:48
|93
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:35:18
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:35:48
|95
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:09
|96
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:36:57
|97
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:38:19
|98
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:38:39
|99
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:52
|100
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:43:11
|101
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:43:17
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:44:32
|103
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:47:13
|104
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:48:08
|105
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:24
|106
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:48:59
|107
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:50:26
|108
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:51:10
|109
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:51:52
|110
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:53:37
|111
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:54:34
|112
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:54:59
|113
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:56:21
|114
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:56:27
|115
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:56:28
|116
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:56:32
|117
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1:56:46
|118
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:56:49
|119
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:56:54
|120
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:59:11
|121
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:59:24
|122
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:59:57
|123
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:00:03
|124
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2:00:38
|125
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:01:00
|126
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:01:07
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:01:24
|128
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2:01:54
|129
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:02:12
|130
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:02:35
|131
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:05:01
|132
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:06:15
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:08:11
|134
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:08:15
|135
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2:08:28
|136
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:54
|137
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:10:07
|138
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:10:19
|139
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:10:52
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:11:56
|141
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|2:13:26
|142
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:13:29
|143
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:15:00
|144
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:25
|145
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:15:52
|146
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:16:02
|147
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:16:23
|148
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:16:41
|149
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2:16:47
|150
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|2:17:06
|151
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:18:09
|152
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:19:33
|153
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:20:31
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:21:33
|155
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:21:42
|156
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2:21:53
|157
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:24:53
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:24:56
|159
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2:25:05
|160
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:25:18
|161
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:29:42
|162
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:30:06
|163
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:30:28
|164
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:30:32
|165
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:30:36
|166
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:31:07
|167
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:35:48
|168
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2:36:04
|169
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:43:40
|170
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:53:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|319
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|285
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|250
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|235
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|170
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|165
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|141
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|136
|9
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|122
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|107
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|14
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|74
|17
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|69
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|66
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|22
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|23
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|57
|24
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|55
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|51
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|28
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|29
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|47
|33
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|46
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|35
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|37
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|43
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|42
|39
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|40
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|41
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|41
|42
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|43
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|44
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|45
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|46
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|47
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|48
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|49
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|50
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|51
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|53
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|30
|54
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|55
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|56
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|57
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|58
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|59
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|60
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|62
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|63
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|64
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|20
|65
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|66
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|67
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|68
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|69
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|70
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|71
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|17
|72
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|73
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|74
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|75
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|76
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|78
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|79
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|80
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|13
|81
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|82
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|83
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|84
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|86
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|87
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|10
|88
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|10
|89
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|90
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|91
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|92
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|93
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|94
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|8
|95
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|96
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|97
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|98
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|99
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|100
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|101
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|102
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|103
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|104
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|105
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|106
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|107
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|108
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|109
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|110
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|111
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|112
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|113
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|114
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|115
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|116
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|117
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|45
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|28
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|6
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|19
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|12
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|17
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|15
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|16
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|17
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|18
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|19
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|22
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|26
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|27
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|28
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|29
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|30
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|4
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|32
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|33
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|36
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|39
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|40
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|41
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|45
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|48
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|49
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|50
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|69:08:51
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:07
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:58
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:10
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:08
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:06
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:38
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:05
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:54
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:15
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:50:44
|13
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:05:09
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:05:20
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:06:13
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:13:50
|17
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:16:04
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:17:51
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:18:37
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:20
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1:19:47
|22
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:27:23
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:27:53
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:30:24
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:57
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:46:39
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:47:04
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:57:06
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:00:20
|30
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:02:57
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:30
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:08:28
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:11:38
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:22:41
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:45:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|206:31:24
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:07:01
|3
|Team Europcar
|0:08:14
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:04
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:13:05
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:16
|7
|Team RadioShack
|0:28:19
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:29:03
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:29:51
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:37:11
|11
|FDJ
|0:37:34
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:36
|13
|HTC-Highroad
|0:51:07
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:09
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:57:03
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|1:02:57
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:10:56
|18
|Saur - Sojasun
|1:18:53
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:06
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:19:55
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|1:37:24
