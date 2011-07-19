Trending

Image 1 of 58

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 58

Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) descends to Gap.

Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) descends to Gap.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 58

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) pushes the pace on the Col de Manse climb.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) pushes the pace on the Col de Manse climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 58

IMG_4440 - The main group

IMG_4440 - The main group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 58

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates teammate Thor Hushovd's victory as he crosses the finish line two seconds later.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates teammate Thor Hushovd's victory as he crosses the finish line two seconds later.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 58

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 58

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) at the finish in Gap.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) at the finish in Gap.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 58

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his stage win in Gap.

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his stage win in Gap.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 58

Just how happy was Thor about his stage win in Gap?

Just how happy was Thor about his stage win in Gap?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 58

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) outsprints Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) to win stage 16 while Hushovd's teammate Ryder Hesjedal has already started celebrating.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) outsprints Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) to win stage 16 while Hushovd's teammate Ryder Hesjedal has already started celebrating.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 58

The Tour peloton makes its way from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Gap during stage 16.

The Tour peloton makes its way from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Gap during stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 58

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) was part of the day's decisive 10-man escape and finished the day in fourth place.

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) was part of the day's decisive 10-man escape and finished the day in fourth place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 58

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) crossed the finish line in third and celebrates his teammate Thor Hushovd's stage victory.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) crossed the finish line in third and celebrates his teammate Thor Hushovd's stage victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 58

Cadel Evans (BMC) put time into his GC rivals and moves into second overall.

Cadel Evans (BMC) put time into his GC rivals and moves into second overall.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 58

Alberto Contador, Sammy Sanchez and Cadel Evans power away from the peloton on the Col de Manse.

Alberto Contador, Sammy Sanchez and Cadel Evans power away from the peloton on the Col de Manse.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 58

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins his second stage of the 2011 Tour de France.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins his second stage of the 2011 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 58

Another day, another yellow jersey for Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).

Another day, another yellow jersey for Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 58

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) at the front of the break.

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 58

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remains in the yellow jersey.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remains in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 58

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the break.

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 58

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) leads the points classification.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 58

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) fights to limit his losses on the tricky descent to Gap.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) fights to limit his losses on the tricky descent to Gap.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 58

Cadel Evans, Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez escaped the peloton on the Col de Manse.

Cadel Evans, Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez escaped the peloton on the Col de Manse.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 58

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the attack in the finale of stage 16.

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the attack in the finale of stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 58

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) put in a powerful attack on the Col de Manse.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) put in a powerful attack on the Col de Manse.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 58

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) claimed the most aggressive rider award for stage 16.

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) claimed the most aggressive rider award for stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 58

Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) rides near the front of the peloton.

Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) rides near the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 58

Thor Hushovd outsprinted compatriot Edvald Boasson Hagen for the stage victory in Gap.

Thor Hushovd outsprinted compatriot Edvald Boasson Hagen for the stage victory in Gap.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 58

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) on the final climb.

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 58

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 58

Alberto Contador leads Samuel Sanchez across the finish line in Gap.

Alberto Contador leads Samuel Sanchez across the finish line in Gap.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 58

Three-time Tour de France champion Alberto Contador puts in a massive attack on the day's final climb.

Three-time Tour de France champion Alberto Contador puts in a massive attack on the day's final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 58

Thor Hushovd is ecstatic about his stage win in Gap.

Thor Hushovd is ecstatic about his stage win in Gap.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 58

Cadel Evans (BMC) finishes alone in 11th place after dropping his fellow escapees Alberto Contador and Sammy Sanchez on the run-in to Gap.

Cadel Evans (BMC) finishes alone in 11th place after dropping his fellow escapees Alberto Contador and Sammy Sanchez on the run-in to Gap.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 58

Colombia's Rigoberto Uran (Sky) remains atop the best young rider classification.

Colombia's Rigoberto Uran (Sky) remains atop the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 58

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) leads Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in the break.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) leads Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 58

Alberto Contador makes his first attack on the Col de Manse, which drew an immediate response from race leader Thomas Voeckler.

Alberto Contador makes his first attack on the Col de Manse, which drew an immediate response from race leader Thomas Voeckler.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 58

Stage 16 winner Thor Hushovd steps onto the stage for his podium presentation.

Stage 16 winner Thor Hushovd steps onto the stage for his podium presentation.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 58

World champion Thor Hushovd on the podium for his stage victory in Gap.

World champion Thor Hushovd on the podium for his stage victory in Gap.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 58

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remains in the lead of the Tour after stage 16.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remains in the lead of the Tour after stage 16.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 58

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the mountains classification.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 58

The Tour peloton passes by a field of lavender.

The Tour peloton passes by a field of lavender.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 58

Cadel Evans and Alberto Contador fly down the tricky descent to Gap.

Cadel Evans and Alberto Contador fly down the tricky descent to Gap.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 58

Tour leader Thomas Voeckler looks back to see the peloton's reaction to Alberto Contador's attack.

Tour leader Thomas Voeckler looks back to see the peloton's reaction to Alberto Contador's attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 58

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) claims the 10th Tour de France stage win of his career.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) claims the 10th Tour de France stage win of his career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 58

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished stage 16 in 30th place and conceded time to all his GC rivals except Andy Schleck.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished stage 16 in 30th place and conceded time to all his GC rivals except Andy Schleck.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 58

Tour fixture Didi Senft cheers for compatriot Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad).

Tour fixture Didi Senft cheers for compatriot Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 58

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) bridges to Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha).

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) bridges to Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 58

World champion Thor Hushovd wins his second stage of the 2011 Tour de France.

World champion Thor Hushovd wins his second stage of the 2011 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 58

Points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the descent to Gap.

Points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the descent to Gap.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 58

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) conceded more than one minute to Evans, Contador and Sanchez on the run-in to Gap.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) conceded more than one minute to Evans, Contador and Sanchez on the run-in to Gap.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 58

Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) descends to Gap.

Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) descends to Gap.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 58

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) conceded time to Evans, Contador and Sanchez, but remains in the yellow jersey.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) conceded time to Evans, Contador and Sanchez, but remains in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 58

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) descends to Gap behind Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) and Cadel Evans (BMC).

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) descends to Gap behind Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) and Cadel Evans (BMC).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 58

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) put time into the yellow jersey group on the descent to Gap.

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) put time into the yellow jersey group on the descent to Gap.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 58

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) en route to a fifth place finish.

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) en route to a fifth place finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 58

Norwegians Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) descend to Gap in the race lead.

Norwegians Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) descend to Gap in the race lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 58

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) outsprinted compatriot Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) to win stage 16.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) outsprinted compatriot Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) to win stage 16.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Gap is a good place for riders who like to toil off the front of the bunch and once again the day's break produced the stage winner, with Thor Hushovd prevailing in the city at the base of the Alps. It was his second victory in this year's Tour and came after a massive effort in the day's escape group.

The Garmin-Cervélo rider managed to take his place in the much-anticipated move off the front of the peloton – which was at a premium today – and benefited from the presence of his teammate Ryder Hesjedal in the finale to overcome countryman Edvald Boasson Hagen, with the Canadian in third.

It was also the second time the two Norwegians finished in the top three on a stage, after Boasson Hagen's stage win in Lisieux 12 days ago, when Hushovd finished third.

"It's unreal," said Hushovd after the finish. "It started well with the team time trial and seven days in the yellow jersey, then I won the stage alone and now I've won the stage today against my countryman and with my teammate Hesjedal behind me.

"I was thinking that it was a bit like a national championships, which is incredible. We're the only two Norwegians in the race and we're fighting it out for the win."

Hesjedal was a vital support in the final 10km and in particular the last three kilometres, where he made life very difficult for Boasson Hagen.

"It wasn't that complicated in the finale; it was two against one and Thor and Edvald are a lot faster than me," said Hesjedal after the stage. "I just had to keep the pace high and it was up to me to ensure Thor had the best chance at the finish.

"It was an unreal day – so hard from the start – but we showed that there's no better team than Garmin-Cervélo in terms of teamwork. Four stage wins and it keeps getting better," he added.

It was also the day Cadel Evans showed what he's got in terms of the general classification, joining Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez in a late-stage move that netted the Australian time over his closest rivals – Ivan Basso, Andy and Frank Schleck plus Thomas Voeckler – ahead of the next few days in the Alps, where the overall title fight will become intensify.

Evans is well poised overall and now sits 1:45 behind Thomas Voeckler, with the elder Schleck a further four seconds back and his younger brother facing a deficit of 3:03 to the race leader and a massive task ahead of him in the coming days.

Better late than never

After two weeks of hectic racing the peloton was hesitant to end its rest day as it took over 100km for the day's break to finally flee the bunch. Despite numerous attempts there was no consensus on who should be in the move until finally a group got away with about 60km remaining in the stage.

The chosen few were: Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), Alan Perez Lezaun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervélo), Dries Devenyns (Quickstep), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Jérémy Roy (FDJ).

With the cord finally broken, the break had an advantage of 1:03 with 56km remaining; a nature break allowed the escapees to gain a more comprehensive gap on the peloton and a kilometre later it had grown by 50 seconds. And with 52 clicks to the finish that had blown out to 3:17, continuing to grow rapidly.

Consequently, the gap hit six minutes with 45km before the finish in Gap until Ignatiev, tried his luck flying solo with 20km to go before the day's final climb, similar to his effort in stage 15, although with so much quality on his tail the move wasn't going to reap rewards. Devenyns ensured that would be the case.

Hesjedal picked up where Ignatiev and Devenyns left off, maintaining the electric tempo at the head of the break and eyeing the teams fourth stage win in what has been a productive run for Garmin-Cervélo at this year's Tour.

Once, twice, three times the champion

With 15km to go and with the focus on the break, defending champion Alberto Contador took the opportunity to attack the bunch as it hit the day's final climb. It forced the big names from BMC Racing and Leopard-Trek plus maillot jaune Voeckler into action.

And with Cadel Evans, Frank Schleck, Samuel Sanchez and Voeckler keeping Contador company the move didn't achieve what the Spaniard had maybe hoped, although in reality it was never going to be a killer blow with so many rivals keeping themselves so close to the Saxo Bank-Sungard captain.

Not content with the result of his previous sortie, several kilometres later Contador was at it again, forcing Evans, Schleck, Sanchez and Voeckler to chase hard for a second time. The attack had more venom to it this time and consequently only the Australian and Euskaltel-Euskadi captain could follow. The former took over the pace making in an attempt to drop the race leader and Leopard-Trek's Luxembourger brothers.

Ahead of the theatrics, Hesjedal continued his lone run to the line in the atrocious conditions, although Boasson Hagen, keen to grab another stage win, and his countryman Hushovd – also with a victory under his belt this Tour – were hot on his heels and caught the Canadian on the descent with nine kilometres remaining.

Showing all of the climbing prowess and daring that have netted him six grand tour victories, Contador hit Sanchez and Evans with another attack – his third of the afternoon – to make life just a little more difficult for the pair, although they demonstrated they were up to the task and stayed with the defending champion.

Stand up, Mr Evans…

On the descent of the Col de Manse it was Evans looking more suited to the title of champion elect however, pushing hard downhill to gain more than 30 seconds on the likes of Fränk Schleck and Voeckler, while brother Andy was timid on the descent and finished 48 seconds back, ushered to the line by teammate Maxime Monfort.

"I wasn't expecting so much [splitting] on the climb; I was prepared for everything on the downhill because it was a little bit dangerous and so on," said Evans after the finish. "Last year when we came here I had a broken arm and that downhill really scared me.

"This year I was up front, alone, followed the moves and the guys – George [Hincapie] and Burghy [Marcus Burghardt] got me in the right position at the bottom of the second last climb. From there I just had to play my cards right… It's all a bit of a blur right now but I think it was a good move and a good day."

At the head of proceedings, Hushovd was torn; he had to counter the threat of young countryman and friend Boasson Hagen whilst trying to protect his own interests and those of teammate Hesjedal. The younger Norwegian tried his luck with 2.5km remaining and entering the final kilometre the trio remained together.

After Hesjedal had opened the sprint in the final 500 metres it was always going to be the two Norwegians fighting for line honours and it was the more experienced, reigning world champion, who took the prize, his second of the 2011 Tour de France.

About three minutes later, and approaching the final three kilometres, Evans decided it was time to further stamp his authority on this year's Tour by going alone and attacking on the flat, leaving Contador and Sanchez scratching their heads and forcing Leopard-Trek to its panic station in an attempt to minimise the losses for both Schlecks.

Whilst he maintained his rage until the line and gained only three seconds over Contador, it was a clear message that he'll be a solid force in the coming days as the Tour de France reaches a crescendo with stern Alpine tests and the Grenoble time trial before the final day in Paris.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:31:38
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:02
4Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:38
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:52
6Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:25
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:01:58
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:23
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:26
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:44
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
18Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:02
29Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:17
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:05:32
36Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
37Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
38Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:18
41David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
42Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
43Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:06:48
44Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:06:54
45Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
46Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:05
47Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:12
48Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:21
49Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
52Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:26
53Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
55Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
57Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
59Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
63Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
64Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:34
65Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:08:08
66Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
69Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
72Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
73Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
74Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:43
75Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:47
76Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:12
77David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:09:22
78Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
79Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:59
80Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
81Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:35
83Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
84Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:14
86Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
94Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
95Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:18
96Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:30
97Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
99Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:14:02
101Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
103Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
105David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
106Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:14:14
107Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
108Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:06
109Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
112Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
114Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
115Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
120Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
123Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
124Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
125Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
126Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
127Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
129Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
130Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
132Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
133Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
134Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
135Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
136Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
137Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
138Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
139Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
140Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
141Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
142Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
143Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:25
144Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
145Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
147Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
148Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
149Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
150Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
151Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
152Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
153Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
154Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
155Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
156Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
157Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
158Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
159Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
161David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
162Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
163Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
164Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
165Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
166Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
167Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:15:36
168Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:51
169Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
170Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:47

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo30pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling25
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo22
4Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad19
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team17
6Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ13
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana7
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Intermediate sprint - Veynes, km. 117.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team20pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ17
3Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
6Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana10
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
9Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
11Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Col de Manse - 151.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo5pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
4Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3:31:38
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:44
3Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
6Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:17
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:18
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:05
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:21
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:07:26
13Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:08
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:12
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:22
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:35
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:14
21Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:18
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:15:06
24Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
30Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:15:25
31Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo10:39:58
2Sky Procycling0:04:57
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:31
4HTC-Highroad0:07:06
5Katusha Team0:08:17
6FDJ0:08:31
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:09
8Leopard Trek0:10:44
9AG2R La Mondiale0:11:15
10Pro Team Astana0:11:46
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:50
12Team Europcar0:11:51
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:15
14BMC Racing Team0:14:11
15Saur - Sojasun0:14:27
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:44
17Team RadioShack0:15:30
18Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:47
19Lampre - ISD0:17:10
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:20
21Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:05

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar69:00:56
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:49
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:03:03
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:26
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:42
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:49
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:01
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:04
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:55
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
12Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:00
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:02
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:53
15Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:10:01
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:10:05
17Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:10:38
18Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:06
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:56
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:03
21Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:14:36
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:59
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:39
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:42
25Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:20
26Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:20:12
27Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:14
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:36
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:50
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:39
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:22:28
32Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:24:28
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:53
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:01
35Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:24
36David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:32:38
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:33:33
38Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:34:37
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:43
40Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:00
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:39:28
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:49
43Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:41:04
44Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:41:39
45David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:37
46Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:45:47
47Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:46:38
48Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:47:18
49Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:50
50George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:48:24
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:50:08
52Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:50:14
53Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:51:04
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:10
55Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:51
56Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:42
57Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:56:44
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:58:39
59Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:59:34
60David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:04:48
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:04:58
62Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:28
63Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:06:05
64Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:06:34
65Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1:07:35
66Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:19
67Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:04
68Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:13:08
69Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:13:15
70Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1:14:08
71David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD1:15:01
72Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:15:44
73Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:07
74Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:18:20
75Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:18:39
76Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:19:27
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:21:45
78Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1:21:48
79Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:22:51
80Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:23:17
81Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:23:59
82Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana1:25:21
83Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:25:46
84Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:26:32
85Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:26:43
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:27:15
87Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1:27:42
88Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:27:43
89Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:29:42
90Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:30:39
91Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack1:30:48
92Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:48
93Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:35:18
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:35:48
95Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:09
96José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:36:57
97Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:38:19
98Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:38:39
99Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:42:52
100Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:43:11
101Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1:43:17
102Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:44:32
103Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:47:13
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:48:08
105Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:24
106Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:48:59
107Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:50:26
108Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:51:10
109Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:51:52
110Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:53:37
111Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:54:34
112Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:54:59
113Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:56:21
114Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1:56:27
115Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:56:28
116Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:56:32
117Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1:56:46
118Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:56:49
119Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:56:54
120Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:59:11
121Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:59:24
122Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:59:57
123Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:00:03
124Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2:00:38
125Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:01:00
126Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:01:07
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:01:24
128Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2:01:54
129Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:02:12
130Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:02:35
131Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:05:01
132Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2:06:15
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:08:11
134Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:08:15
135Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2:08:28
136Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:54
137Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:10:07
138Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:10:19
139Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:10:52
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:11:56
141Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana2:13:26
142Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:13:29
143Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:15:00
144Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:15:25
145Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:15:52
146Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:16:02
147Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2:16:23
148Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:16:41
149Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2:16:47
150Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack2:17:06
151Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2:18:09
152Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:19:33
153Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:20:31
154André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:21:33
155Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:21:42
156Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2:21:53
157Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:24:53
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:24:56
159Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2:25:05
160Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:25:18
161Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:29:42
162Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:30:06
163Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:30:28
164Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:30:32
165Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:30:36
166Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:31:07
167Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:35:48
168Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad2:36:04
169Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:43:40
170Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:53:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad319pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team285
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto250
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo235
5André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto170
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team165
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo141
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling136
9Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ122
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ107
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD96
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale94
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi79
14Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team77
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team77
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard74
17Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek69
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling68
19Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad66
20Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale66
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar62
22Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar60
23Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad57
24Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ55
25Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team52
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ51
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun51
28Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun51
29Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto49
30Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team48
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne48
32Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek47
33Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling46
34Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team45
35José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team45
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team44
37Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad43
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ42
39Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team42
40Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne41
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo41
42Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad40
43Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD39
44Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team38
45Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi37
46Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne35
47David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34
48Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34
49Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
50Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
51Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale31
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana30
54Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
55Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne27
56Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team27
57Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team26
58Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
59Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne23
60Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
62Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
63Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
64Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad20
65Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling20
66Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team19
67Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
68Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
69Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
70David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo17
71Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana17
72Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
73Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
74Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
75Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
76Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
78Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
79Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
80Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana13
81Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling13
82Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
83Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
84Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
86Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
87Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana10
88Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad10
89Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
90Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
91Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
92Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
93Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling8
94Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD8
95Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
96Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
97Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
98Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale4
99Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar4
100Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
101Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
103Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
104Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
105Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
106Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
107Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
108Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
109Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
110George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1
111Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
112Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
113Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
114Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
115Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
116Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5
117Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto74pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi72
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ45
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek28
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team26
6Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek24
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team20
9Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ19
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
12Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ17
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
15Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
16David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
17Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
18Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
19Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar9
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
22Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team8
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
26Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
27Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
28Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
29Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
30Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana4
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
32Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
33Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
36Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
39Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
40David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
41Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
44Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
45Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
46Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
48Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1
49José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
50Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling69:08:51
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:07
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:58
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:10
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:01
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:08
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:06
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:25:38
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:05
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:54
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:15
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:50:44
13Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:09
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:05:20
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1:06:13
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:13:50
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:16:04
18Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:17:51
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:18:37
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:19:20
21Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1:19:47
22Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:27:23
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:27:53
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:30:24
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:34:57
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:46:39
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:47:04
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:57:06
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:00:20
30Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:02:57
31Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:30
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2:08:28
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:11:38
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:22:41
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:45:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo206:31:24
2Leopard Trek0:07:01
3Team Europcar0:08:14
4AG2R La Mondiale0:10:04
5Katusha Team0:13:05
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:16
7Team RadioShack0:28:19
8Sky Procycling0:29:03
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:29:51
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:37:11
11FDJ0:37:34
12Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:36
13HTC-Highroad0:51:07
14Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:09
15BMC Racing Team0:57:03
16Pro Team Astana1:02:57
17Rabobank Cycling Team1:10:56
18Saur - Sojasun1:18:53
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:19:06
20Liquigas-Cannondale1:19:55
21Lampre - ISD1:37:24

 

