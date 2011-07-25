Trending

Evans tops UCI WorldTour rankings

Leopard Trek top team, Spain leads nations

Cadel Evans (BMC) races to Paris

Cadel Evans (BMC) races to Paris
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There's no denying that Alberto Contador suffered on the Alpe d'Huez.

There's no denying that Alberto Contador suffered on the Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC) beat Andy and Frank Schleck to win the Tour de France.

Cadel Evans (BMC) beat Andy and Frank Schleck to win the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) rode his Tour de France victory to the top of the International Cycling Union's WorldTour ranking. Leopard Trek, which saw brothers Andy and Fränk Schleck finish second and third in the race, moved up to first on the team ranking, while Spain maintained its lead amongst the nations.

Evans moved up from fourth to first, with a total of 574 points. Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) is still in second place with 471 points. Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto, the previous leader, dropped to third at 402 points.

The Schleck brothers made the biggest moves up. Fränk, who finished third in Paris, went from 19th to seventh, and Andy, second in the Tour, moved up from 36th place to eighth.

The Schlecks' team, Leopard Trek, went from second to first, with 927 points. BMC moved up from sixth to second place, while HTC-Highroad dropped from first to third.

Spain continued to be top nation, with Italy still second. Australia used Evans's Tour success to move up one to third place, swapping places with Belgium.

WorldTour Rankings - Individuals
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team574pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard471
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto402
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD348
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi297
6Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team288
7Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek262
8Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek252
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek250
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana230
11Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad227
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad217
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale210
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack207
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD203
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling181
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale170
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team162
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad152
20Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack143
21Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana135
23Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack128
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale121
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team120
26André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto120
27John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale116
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling113
29Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team110
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad110
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek103
33Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard100
34Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
35Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
36Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
37Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling91
38Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team90
39Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo83
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team82
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team76
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team73
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo72
44Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto71
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack71
46Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo71
47Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team70
48Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
49Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team70
50Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling68
51Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD67
52Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack60
54Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad58
55Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto56
56Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team56
57Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad54
58Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team54
59Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi53
60Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling51
61Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team51
62Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
63Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
64Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi48
65Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard45
66Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad44
67George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
68Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team40
69Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team40
70Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team34
71Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack32
72David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team32
73**30
74Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
75David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo29
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
77Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team26
78Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
79Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team26
80Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team24
81Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
82Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team22
83Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
84Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale22
85Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
86Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
87Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team21
88Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
89Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20
90Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
91David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team18
92Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
93Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
94Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
95Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
96Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad14
97John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad13
98Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack13
99Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
100Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack12
101Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team12
102Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
103Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
104Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
105Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard11
106Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack10
107Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
108Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling10
109Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
110Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
111Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
112Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard10
113Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
114Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek8
115Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team8
116Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
117Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad8
118Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
119Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
120Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
121Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
122David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
123Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack7
124Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
125Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
126Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
127Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team6
128Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
129Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
130Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
131Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
132Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
133Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
134Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
135Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
136Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
137Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
138Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
139Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
140Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
141Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
142Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
143Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
144Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
145Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
146Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
147Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
148Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
149Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
150Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
151Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
152Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
153Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
154Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
155Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
156Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
157Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
158Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1
159Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
160Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana1
161Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
162Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1
163Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
164Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
165Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1
166Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard1
167Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
168Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1
169Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack1
170Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
171Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
172Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
173Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
174Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1
175Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
176Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
177Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
178Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
179Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

WorldTour Rankings - Teams
1Leopard Trek927pts
2BMC Racing Team794
3HTC-Highroad764
4Omega Pharma-Lotto665
5Lampre - ISD644
6Saxo Bank Sungard637
7Team RadioShack609
8Sky Procycling504
9Rabobank Cycling Team501
10Team Garmin-Cervelo461
11Liquigas-Cannondale424
12Euskaltel-Euskadi406
13Katusha Team406
14Pro Team Astana403
15Movistar Team353
16AG2R La Mondiale316
17Quickstep Cycling Team282
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team114

WorldTour Rankings - Nations
1Spain1256pts
2Italy1041
3Australia1018
4Belgium813
5Germany574
6Luxembourg514
7Netherlands501
8United States482
9Great Britain460
10France377
11Switzerland360
12Kazakhstan230
13Denmark210
14Norway153
15Czech Republic136
16Colombia119
17Belarus86
18Slovenia78
19Ireland73
20Portugal67
21Russia66
22Austria44
23Slovakia36
24Canada26
25New Zealand11
26Argentina11
27Latvia6
28Sweden5
29Ukraine5
30Lithuania1
31Costa Rica1
32Poland1