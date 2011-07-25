Evans tops UCI WorldTour rankings
Leopard Trek top team, Spain leads nations
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) rode his Tour de France victory to the top of the International Cycling Union's WorldTour ranking. Leopard Trek, which saw brothers Andy and Fränk Schleck finish second and third in the race, moved up to first on the team ranking, while Spain maintained its lead amongst the nations.
Evans moved up from fourth to first, with a total of 574 points. Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) is still in second place with 471 points. Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto, the previous leader, dropped to third at 402 points.
The Schleck brothers made the biggest moves up. Fränk, who finished third in Paris, went from 19th to seventh, and Andy, second in the Tour, moved up from 36th place to eighth.
The Schlecks' team, Leopard Trek, went from second to first, with 927 points. BMC moved up from sixth to second place, while HTC-Highroad dropped from first to third.
Spain continued to be top nation, with Italy still second. Australia used Evans's Tour success to move up one to third place, swapping places with Belgium.
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|574
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|471
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|402
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|348
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|297
|6
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|288
|7
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|262
|8
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|252
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|250
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|230
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|227
|12
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|217
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|210
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|207
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|203
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|181
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|170
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|162
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|152
|20
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|143
|21
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|135
|23
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|128
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|26
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|27
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|113
|29
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|110
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|103
|33
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|34
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|35
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|36
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|37
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|38
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|39
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|82
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|43
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|44
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|71
|46
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|71
|47
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|48
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|49
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|50
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|68
|51
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|67
|52
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|53
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|60
|54
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|58
|55
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|56
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|57
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|54
|58
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|59
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|60
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|61
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|62
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|63
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|64
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|65
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|66
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|44
|67
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|68
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|69
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|70
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|71
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|32
|72
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|73
|**
|30
|74
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|75
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|76
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|77
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|78
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|79
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|26
|80
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|81
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|82
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|83
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|84
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|85
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|86
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|87
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|88
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|89
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|90
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|91
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|92
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|93
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|94
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|95
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|96
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|14
|97
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|13
|98
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|13
|99
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|100
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|12
|101
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|102
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|103
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|104
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|105
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|106
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|10
|107
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|108
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|109
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|110
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|111
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|112
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|113
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|114
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|8
|115
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|116
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|117
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|8
|118
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|119
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|120
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|121
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|122
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|123
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|124
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|125
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|126
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|127
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|128
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|129
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|130
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|131
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|132
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|133
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|134
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|135
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|136
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|137
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|138
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|139
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|140
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|141
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|142
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|143
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|144
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|145
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|146
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|147
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|148
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|149
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|150
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|151
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|152
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|153
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|154
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|155
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|156
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|157
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|158
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|159
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|160
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|1
|161
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|162
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|163
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|164
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|165
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|166
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|167
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|168
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1
|169
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|170
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|171
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|172
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|173
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|174
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1
|175
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|176
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|177
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|178
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|179
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Leopard Trek
|927
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|794
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|764
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|665
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|644
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|637
|7
|Team RadioShack
|609
|8
|Sky Procycling
|504
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|501
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|461
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|424
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|406
|13
|Katusha Team
|406
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|403
|15
|Movistar Team
|353
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|316
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|282
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|1
|Spain
|1256
|pts
|2
|Italy
|1041
|3
|Australia
|1018
|4
|Belgium
|813
|5
|Germany
|574
|6
|Luxembourg
|514
|7
|Netherlands
|501
|8
|United States
|482
|9
|Great Britain
|460
|10
|France
|377
|11
|Switzerland
|360
|12
|Kazakhstan
|230
|13
|Denmark
|210
|14
|Norway
|153
|15
|Czech Republic
|136
|16
|Colombia
|119
|17
|Belarus
|86
|18
|Slovenia
|78
|19
|Ireland
|73
|20
|Portugal
|67
|21
|Russia
|66
|22
|Austria
|44
|23
|Slovakia
|36
|24
|Canada
|26
|25
|New Zealand
|11
|26
|Argentina
|11
|27
|Latvia
|6
|28
|Sweden
|5
|29
|Ukraine
|5
|30
|Lithuania
|1
|31
|Costa Rica
|1
|32
|Poland
|1
