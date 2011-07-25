Evans tops UCI WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC) races to Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 There's no denying that Alberto Contador suffered on the Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC) beat Andy and Frank Schleck to win the Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) rode his Tour de France victory to the top of the International Cycling Union's WorldTour ranking. Leopard Trek, which saw brothers Andy and Fränk Schleck finish second and third in the race, moved up to first on the team ranking, while Spain maintained its lead amongst the nations.

Evans moved up from fourth to first, with a total of 574 points. Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) is still in second place with 471 points. Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto, the previous leader, dropped to third at 402 points.

The Schleck brothers made the biggest moves up. Fränk, who finished third in Paris, went from 19th to seventh, and Andy, second in the Tour, moved up from 36th place to eighth.

The Schlecks' team, Leopard Trek, went from second to first, with 927 points. BMC moved up from sixth to second place, while HTC-Highroad dropped from first to third.

Spain continued to be top nation, with Italy still second. Australia used Evans's Tour success to move up one to third place, swapping places with Belgium.

WorldTour Rankings - Individuals 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 574 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 471 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 402 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 348 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 297 6 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 288 7 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 262 8 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 252 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 250 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 230 11 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 227 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 217 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 210 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 207 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 203 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 181 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 170 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 162 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 152 20 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 143 21 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 135 23 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 128 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 26 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 27 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 113 29 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 110 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 110 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 103 33 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 34 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 35 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 36 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 37 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 38 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 90 39 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 82 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 44 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 71 46 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 71 47 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 48 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 49 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 70 50 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 68 51 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 67 52 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 60 54 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 58 55 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 56 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 57 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 54 58 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 59 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 60 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 61 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 51 62 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 63 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 64 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 65 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 66 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 44 67 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 68 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 69 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 70 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 71 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 32 72 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 32 73 ** 30 74 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 75 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 77 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 26 78 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 79 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 26 80 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 81 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 82 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 83 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 84 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 85 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 86 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 87 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 21 88 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 89 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 90 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 91 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 18 92 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 93 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 94 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 95 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 96 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 14 97 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 13 98 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 13 99 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 100 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 12 101 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 102 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 103 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 104 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 105 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 106 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 10 107 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 108 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 109 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 110 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 111 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 112 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 113 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 114 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 8 115 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 116 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 117 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 8 118 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 119 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 120 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 121 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 122 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 123 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 124 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 125 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 126 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 127 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 6 128 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 129 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 130 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 131 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 132 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 133 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 134 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 135 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 136 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 137 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 138 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 139 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 140 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 141 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 142 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 143 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 144 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 145 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 146 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 147 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 148 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 149 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 150 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 151 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 152 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 153 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 154 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 155 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 156 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 157 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 158 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1 159 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 160 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 1 161 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 162 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 163 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 164 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 165 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1 166 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 167 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 168 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1 169 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 1 170 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 171 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 172 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 173 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 174 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1 175 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 176 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 177 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 178 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 179 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

WorldTour Rankings - Teams 1 Leopard Trek 927 pts 2 BMC Racing Team 794 3 HTC-Highroad 764 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 665 5 Lampre - ISD 644 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 637 7 Team RadioShack 609 8 Sky Procycling 504 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 501 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 461 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 424 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 406 13 Katusha Team 406 14 Pro Team Astana 403 15 Movistar Team 353 16 AG2R La Mondiale 316 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 282 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114