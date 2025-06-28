Recommended reading

Nine-day recovery from collarbone break sees Jonas Abrahamsen back in Tour de France team 'against all odds'

'This should not have been possible' says Uno-X as Norwegian rider cleared to start Tour less than three weeks after collarbone fracture

VICHY, FRANCE - MARCH 12: Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility prior to the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 4 a 163.4km stage from Vichy to La Loge des Gardes 1078m / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2025 in Vichy, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Abrahamsen will line up for the Tour de France after all (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen will ride the Tour de France for Uno-X Mobility, despite fracturing his collarbone just 10 days ago, after making what his team called a "remarkable recovery".

Abrahamsen, who was named in the team's early Tour selection, crashed on stage 1 of the Baloise Belgium Tour on June 18 and broke his collarbone, putting his Tour participation at risk, with an injury that usually sees riders out of racing for at least four to six weeks.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

