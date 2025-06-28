Nine-day recovery from collarbone break sees Jonas Abrahamsen back in Tour de France team 'against all odds'

Abrahamsen will line up for the Tour de France after all

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen will ride the Tour de France for Uno-X Mobility, despite fracturing his collarbone just 10 days ago, after making what his team called a "remarkable recovery".

Abrahamsen, who was named in the team's early Tour selection, crashed on stage 1 of the Baloise Belgium Tour on June 18 and broke his collarbone, putting his Tour participation at risk, with an injury that usually sees riders out of racing for at least four to six weeks.

However, Uno-X confirmed on Friday, just nine days after the break, that the 29-year-old will indeed be at the Grand Départ in Lille next Saturday, after a remarkably quick recovery "against all odds".

"Following a medical review in Manchester with one of the world’s leading shoulder specialists, the decision has been made: Jonas is cleared to race," a message put out by the team read.

"The expert described the recovery as highly impressive – noting that the shoulder appeared to be healing like an injury sustained eight weeks ago, not just nine days. He also remarked that Jonas was 'healing as well as a 12-year-old'."

A collarbone break can be left to heal on its own, or it can be surgically stabilised with pins or plates. Abrahamsen was confirmed to have had surgery on his collarbone shortly after his crash.

When he takes to the start of stage 1 in Lille next week, he will be just two and a half weeks on from breaking his collarbone.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I’m really happy and thankful. I believed it was possible – but it feels a bit crazy to be confirmed just nine days after the crash," Abrahamsen said. "I think it’s still possible to do something big, for me and for the team. Now I just can’t wait to start the Tour. I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received from the team to make this possible."

A key part of Uno-X's team in the two Tours he's done so far, including wearing the polka dot jersey for 10 days last year, so had extra motivation to try to get back to fitness in time for the start.

"Jonas is one of the most dedicated guys I’ve ever seen on a bike," Uno-X general manager Thor Hushovd said. "What he’s done to get back here is simply incredible. We’ll continue to support him in the days leading up to the Tour, and we’re proud to have him on the start line. This should not have been possible."

Abrahamsen will line up alongside an Uno-X team that also includes Magnus Cort, Soren Wærenskjold and Tobias Halland Johannessen.

The Tour de France is the biggest race in cycling, and a Cyclingnews subscription offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Get all the breaking news and analysis from our team on the ground in France, plus the latest pro tech, live race reports, and a daily subscriber-only newsletter with exclusive insight into the action. Find out more.