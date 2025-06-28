Recommended reading

Irish Road National Championships: Mia Griffin wins elite women's road race

By published

Caoimhe O’Brien is second, Marine Lenehan third as solo break is caught inside 1km

NINOVE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: (L-R) Mia Griffin of Ireland and Team Roland and Eva van Agt of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 137.9km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on March 01, 2025 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Mia Griffin (Roland) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Griffin (Roland) took the Irish road race title in dramatic style on Saturday, outsprinting Caoimhe O’Brien (Cynicsa) and Marine Lenehan (Dan Morrissey) to the line. Griffin had led the charge to reel in solo breakaway Lucy Benezét Minns (Lotto Ladies) inside of one kilometre to go.

Emma Jeffers (Liv AlUla Jayco) finished fourth to claim the U23 title.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews