Farrar nabs his first Tour de France stage
Independence Day gift for Garmin-Cervélo
Stage 3: Olonne-sur-Mer - Redon
Garmin-Cervélo could hardly have written a better script to the opening days of the Tour de France. Having put Thor Hushovd into the yellow jersey thanks to their victory in Sunday's team time trial, the Norwegian's sprint ally Tyler Farrar took his debut Tour success ahead of Vacansoleil's Romain Feillu and Movistar's José Joaquín Rojas.
As he crossed the line to give the USA a most timely victory on Independence Day, Farrar made a "W' sign with his two hands in tribute to his close friend Wouter Weylandt, who died after crashing on the third stage of May's Giro d'Italia.
"This has been a horrible last two months with everything that happened in the Giro," Farrar said. "I've had a lot of ups and downs but in the end I wanted to come back and do something special and this is certainly the biggest stage that you can do that. I've trained hard and I could feel I was getting stronger over the last few weeks. It's a little bit unbelievable that it could happen. Everything just came together."
There had been a lot of questions about how the pairing of Hushovd and Farrar would be accommodated in the same team at the Tour, and this stage provided the answer. While HTC-Highroad's lead-out for Mark Cavendish went awry coming out of the final left-hand bend with 750m remaining, Garmin-Cervélo was perfectly set up coming into the finish.
"It's a little bit of a special situation with Thor in yellow and the priority was for him to stay in yellow because the last thing we wanted was for a time gap," Farrar said. "It just shows what a champion Thor is and how classy he is. A world champion in the yellow jersey doesn't have to lead out the sprint for a teammate, but I just can't say thank you enough to him and the whole team."
Yellow jersey Hushovd was on the front of the line, with teammates Julian Dean and Farrar tucked right in behind him and only another three riders for immediate company. Hushovd led to 400m, where Dean took over. Farrar finally made his move with 150m left and never looked in danger of being overhauled, despite an impressive final spurt by Feillu that carried him to within half a bike length of Farrar.
Rojas was well back in third but had the consolation of taking the green jersey. AG2R's Sébastien Hinault was fourth, with Cavendish well behind in fifth.
“This green jersey is the reward for lots of sacrifice, and I'm really happy to wear it," Rojas said. "This was one of the goals, along with taking a stage win, and I'm showing I can get them both.
“It was a dangerous finale, and after the last turn I was a bit behind and had a tough time getting back up front. I took it from a long way out, because I was afraid I would get boxed in, but I was lacking some strength when I shifted down for some more power as I was overtaking them. I didn't win, but if I didn't start sprinting, I wouldn't have taken the jersey. I'm feeling super strong and will keep trying."
Hushovd's impressive performance was enough to keep him in the yellow jersey, making this the first time the Norwegian has managed to hold onto the fabled tunic on the fourth occasion he's held it.
Garmin-Cervelo team manager was beside himself with elation at his team's performance so far in this Tour de France. "Right from the work that Zabriskie did to the incredible work that Ramunas [Navardauskas] did... He was doing 140 km at the front and was still helping out at the front in the final 10km. Across he board it was just beautiful," Vaughters said.
"This has taken a lot of strategy and a lot of management to get everyone focused. We’ve got a bunch of great guys."
How it unfolded
The break of the day began inside the opening kilometer of racing when Mickael Delage (FDJ), Iván Gutiérrez (Movistar), Rubén Pérez (Euskaltel), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) went clear. Their lead stretched within the first quarter of the stage, reaching a maximum of eight minutes with 80km covered.
That advantage began to come down as the break and the peloton tracking them approached the day's intermediate sprint at St Hilaire de Chaleons with 104km covered. As the five escapees approached it, FDJ's Delage jumped from the back of the line, and Gutiérrez and Terpstra gave chase. Just as his FDJ teammate Jeremy Roy had done on Saturday's first stage, Delage took the 20 points on offer to the first rider over the line, with Gutiérrez and Terpstra comfortably beaten.
Points battle heats up
The leading quintet's advantage was cut back substantially as the peloton's speed rose approaching St Hilaire to dispute sixth place in the sprint. A clutch of Lampre riders moved to the front to set up defending points champion Alessandro Petacchi, but the blue and fuchsia jerseys were quickly swamped coming into St Hilaire.
With none of the sprinters' teams fully committed to the sprint, Omega Pharma moved Philippe Gilbert up to the front and it was the Belgian who made the first move. Cavendish and Hushovd battled to get on his wheel, the Norwegian leaning on the Briton, who nudged his rival aside with his shoulder.
The two riders then accelerated on either side of Gilbert, Cavendish streaking by on the left to claim the 10 points on offer for 6th place. Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov led the rest of the bunch over the line, with Gilbert also picking up useful points as his green jersey bid gathers momentum.
Maillot pois points on the bridge
Having trimmed the advantage held by the breakaways approaching the intermediate sprint to around five minutes, the bunch was happy to let it remain at around that mark for the next 30-odd kilometres. But it began to drop again as the riders neared the stage's only categorised climb on the Pont de St Nazaire.
The five leaders struggled noticeably in the strong westerly cross-wind as they climbed to the 66m "summit", the bridge over the river Loire. Delage once again opened the sprint and once again timed his move perfectly to claim the only point on offer in the King of the Mountain competition, which tied him for the lead with Gilbert, who will now wear that jersey on stage four having lost green to Rojas.
With the wind picking up, the speed in the peloton chasing behind rose as several teams moved protected riders up towards the front of the field. This injection of pace cut the advantage of the five leaders to two minutes. Heading up and over the bridge that took the race into Brittany, the peloton split in the strong westerly wind. Most of favourites were safely in the front part of it, but Liquigas leader Ivan Basso, Sky sprinter Ben Swift and French champion Sylvain Chavanel were among those caught out.
For a short spell, the pace stayed high on the front of the peloton and those dropped looked to have little chance of getting back up to it. But the pace eased as the riders at the front of the peloton realised that continuing at such a high pace would bring the breakaway within range too soon. So the pace eased and the peloton – or at least the majority of it – regrouped.
Up at the front, the five leaders continued to work together until just inside the 20km banner, when Delage attacked and Gutiérrez went with him. Their advantage by now was little more than 40 seconds. The three riders dropped from the break were soon overhauled by the bunch, where HTC-Highroad began to work for Cavendish.
Break overhauled by HTC train, but lead-out goes off the rails
Although Delage and especially Gutiérrez gave all they had in an attempt to hold the bunch off, they were inevitably caught with 9km remaining, as the bunch rocketed by at almost 70kph led by a string of Katusha riders, with HTC also prominent.
Inside the final 5km, HTC's Tony Martin led the bunch, with teammates Matt Goss, Mark Renshaw and Cavendish behind him. Alessandro Petacchi and Hushovd were among those battling to get on Cavendish's wheel.
Although the pace set by HTC was very high, Vacansoleil's Marco Marcato managed to escape their grip with just over 2km remaining. The Italian's effort always looked doomed, but it seemed to upset HTC's lead-out as gaps appeared in Cavendish's "train". Sky's Geraint Thomas tried to take advantage, although he later explained that he'd thought he had sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen on his wheel and hadn't realised the Norwegian had been nudged out of the way.
The final right-angled turn to the left with 750 remaining was always likely to be crucial and so it proved. Garmin went it into perfectly set, but it was chaotic behind them. Cofidis's Samuel Dumoulin was worst affected, a knock from an Astana rider sending him into somersaulting into the barriers. But other riders were checked, including Cavendish and Quick Step's Tom Boonen, who was left with too much ground to make up.
"We went into the left-hand bend with about 600 metres to go very fast. I was right on Cavendish's wheel with Petacchi on mine. We came out of it really close to the barricades, but then some rider busted in at full speed and forced me to brake to avoid the worst. It's too bad for Ciolek, too.
"Gerald led me out really well, but right before the last kilometer he also had to pull off a balancing act to stay on his bike. It's a lost opportunity and I also lost lots of points for the green jersey. You never know at the Tour, though, we're going to keep trying. Often all it takes is a couple of good results to get back into the race for the points jersey."
With their rivals out of the picture, Garmin provided the ideal lead-out for Farrar, who delivered the perfect finish. With that first win behind him, the American looks set for more, as do his team who can do no wrong at the moment.
July 5, Stage 4: Lorient - Mûr-de-Bretagne 172km
Another of Prudhomme's ploys is to attempt to put the race's major players under pressure on as many days as possible. Although of average length, this run into central Brittany could cause a surprise as the roads in the region are notoriously heavy, meandering and lumpy. That could mean splits in the bunch.
More likely, though, are splits among the leaders on the 2km climb to the finish, which will be undertaken at extremely high speed. Once again, puncheurs like Gilbert will be in their element while the specialist sprinters will struggle.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:40:21
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|24
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|39
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|41
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|43
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|46
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|48
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|55
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|56
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|58
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|70
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|72
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|75
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|77
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|85
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|93
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|96
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|98
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|99
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|102
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|103
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|104
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|106
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|110
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|112
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|113
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|114
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|116
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|120
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|122
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|125
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|126
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|127
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|129
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|130
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|132
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|133
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|135
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|138
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|139
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|140
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|141
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|142
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|147
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|150
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|152
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|153
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|155
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|156
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|160
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|161
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|162
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|163
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|166
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|167
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|168
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|169
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|170
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|171
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|172
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|174
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|175
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:50
|176
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:03
|177
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:11
|178
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:20
|179
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|180
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:27
|181
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:25
|182
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:38
|183
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:22
|184
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|185
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|186
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|187
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|188
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|189
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|190
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|191
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:23
|192
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|193
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|194
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|195
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|196
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|197
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|198
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|10
|7
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|12
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|13
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|4
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|22
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|7
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|11
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|12
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|4
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:40:21
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|31
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|36
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|37
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:50
|38
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:38
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|14:01:03
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|4
|FDJ
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|Team Radioshack
|9
|Team Leopard-Trek
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Saur-Sojasun
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|13
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|14
|HTC - Highroad
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Team Europcar
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9:46:46
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|13
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:05
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|20
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|22
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|25
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23
|26
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|27
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|28
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:33
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:39
|31
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:00:46
|36
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|38
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|41
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|45
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|46
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:01
|48
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:02
|49
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:04
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|57
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:14
|58
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|59
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:17
|60
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:18
|61
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:20
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|66
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|67
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:35
|69
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:42
|70
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:47
|71
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:49
|72
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:53
|74
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|75
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:59
|76
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|77
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:00
|78
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|79
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|80
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|81
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:11
|82
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:17
|83
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|84
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:18
|85
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:20
|86
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:21
|87
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|88
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|89
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|91
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|92
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:32
|94
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:34
|95
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:35
|96
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|98
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:36
|100
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:39
|101
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|104
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|106
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:47
|107
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:51
|108
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:53
|109
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:54
|110
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:55
|111
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|112
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|114
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|115
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:05
|117
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:09
|118
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|119
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|120
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|121
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|122
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:13
|125
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:20
|126
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:21
|127
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:23
|128
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:27
|129
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|130
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:31
|131
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:33
|134
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|135
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|136
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|137
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:39
|138
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:45
|139
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:50
|140
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:52
|141
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:56
|143
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:01
|144
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:04:07
|145
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:04:20
|147
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:21
|148
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|149
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:24
|150
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:28
|151
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:30
|152
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:31
|153
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|154
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|156
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:42
|157
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:15
|158
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:23
|159
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:05:27
|160
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:30
|161
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:43
|162
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:46
|163
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:47
|164
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|165
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:10
|166
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:12
|167
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:13
|168
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:22
|169
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:26
|170
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:29
|171
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:31
|172
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|173
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:39
|174
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:42
|175
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:47
|176
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|177
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:05
|178
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:16
|179
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|180
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:19
|181
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:23
|182
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:39
|183
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|184
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:13
|185
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:23
|186
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:35
|187
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:41
|188
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:46
|189
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:08:47
|190
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|191
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:50
|192
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:56
|193
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:59
|194
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|195
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:55
|196
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:13
|197
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:16:25
|198
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|58
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|54
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|37
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|12
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|23
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|15
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|20
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|18
|17
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|18
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|19
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|20
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|21
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|22
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|23
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|14
|25
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|26
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|12
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|30
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|31
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|32
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|34
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|35
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|36
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|4
|37
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|38
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|39
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|41
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|42
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|43
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|2
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9:46:50
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:01
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:46
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:53
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:57
|10
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:14
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:16
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:43
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:56
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:07
|18
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:16
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:17
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|21
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:35
|23
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:47
|24
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|28
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:17
|29
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|30
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:27
|31
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:34
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:20
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:26
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:39
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:43
|36
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|37
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:08
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:19
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|28:30:42
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:04
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|HTC - Highroad
|0:00:05
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:10
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:33
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|10
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:01:04
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:20
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|17
|FDJ
|0:02:00
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:29
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|20
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:51
|21
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:20
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:58
