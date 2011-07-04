Image 1 of 80 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) took an emotional win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 80 Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) can hardly feel the pain of the day after teammate Tyler Farrar wins his first Tour de France stage. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 80 Garmin-Cervélo is enjoying a magical ride so far at this year's Tour de France. Perhaps the force is on their side judging by this little guy riding shotgun in one of the team cars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 80 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) heads for the team bus after finishing Stage 3. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 80 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) looks for the shelter of the team bus. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 80 Cadel Evans (BMC) calmly rolls towards his team bus with team press agent Georges Luechinger leading the way. Garmin-Cervélo could hardly have written a better script to the opening days of the Tour de France. Having put Thor Hushovd into the yellow jersey thanks to their victory in Sunday's team time trial, the Norwegian's sprint ally Tyler Farrar took his debut Tour success ahead of Vacansoleil's Romain Feillu and Movistar's José Joaquín Rojas.

As he crossed the line to give the USA a most timely victory on Independence Day, Farrar made a "W' sign with his two hands in tribute to his close friend Wouter Weylandt, who died after crashing on the third stage of May's Giro d'Italia.

"This has been a horrible last two months with everything that happened in the Giro," Farrar said. "I've had a lot of ups and downs but in the end I wanted to come back and do something special and this is certainly the biggest stage that you can do that. I've trained hard and I could feel I was getting stronger over the last few weeks. It's a little bit unbelievable that it could happen. Everything just came together."

There had been a lot of questions about how the pairing of Hushovd and Farrar would be accommodated in the same team at the Tour, and this stage provided the answer. While HTC-Highroad's lead-out for Mark Cavendish went awry coming out of the final left-hand bend with 750m remaining, Garmin-Cervélo was perfectly set up coming into the finish.

"It's a little bit of a special situation with Thor in yellow and the priority was for him to stay in yellow because the last thing we wanted was for a time gap," Farrar said. "It just shows what a champion Thor is and how classy he is. A world champion in the yellow jersey doesn't have to lead out the sprint for a teammate, but I just can't say thank you enough to him and the whole team."

Yellow jersey Hushovd was on the front of the line, with teammates Julian Dean and Farrar tucked right in behind him and only another three riders for immediate company. Hushovd led to 400m, where Dean took over. Farrar finally made his move with 150m left and never looked in danger of being overhauled, despite an impressive final spurt by Feillu that carried him to within half a bike length of Farrar.

Rojas was well back in third but had the consolation of taking the green jersey. AG2R's Sébastien Hinault was fourth, with Cavendish well behind in fifth.

“This green jersey is the reward for lots of sacrifice, and I'm really happy to wear it," Rojas said. "This was one of the goals, along with taking a stage win, and I'm showing I can get them both.

“It was a dangerous finale, and after the last turn I was a bit behind and had a tough time getting back up front. I took it from a long way out, because I was afraid I would get boxed in, but I was lacking some strength when I shifted down for some more power as I was overtaking them. I didn't win, but if I didn't start sprinting, I wouldn't have taken the jersey. I'm feeling super strong and will keep trying."

Hushovd's impressive performance was enough to keep him in the yellow jersey, making this the first time the Norwegian has managed to hold onto the fabled tunic on the fourth occasion he's held it.

Garmin-Cervelo team manager was beside himself with elation at his team's performance so far in this Tour de France. "Right from the work that Zabriskie did to the incredible work that Ramunas [Navardauskas] did... He was doing 140 km at the front and was still helping out at the front in the final 10km. Across he board it was just beautiful," Vaughters said.

"This has taken a lot of strategy and a lot of management to get everyone focused. We’ve got a bunch of great guys."

How it unfolded

The break of the day began inside the opening kilometer of racing when Mickael Delage (FDJ), Iván Gutiérrez (Movistar), Rubén Pérez (Euskaltel), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) went clear. Their lead stretched within the first quarter of the stage, reaching a maximum of eight minutes with 80km covered.

That advantage began to come down as the break and the peloton tracking them approached the day's intermediate sprint at St Hilaire de Chaleons with 104km covered. As the five escapees approached it, FDJ's Delage jumped from the back of the line, and Gutiérrez and Terpstra gave chase. Just as his FDJ teammate Jeremy Roy had done on Saturday's first stage, Delage took the 20 points on offer to the first rider over the line, with Gutiérrez and Terpstra comfortably beaten.

Points battle heats up

The leading quintet's advantage was cut back substantially as the peloton's speed rose approaching St Hilaire to dispute sixth place in the sprint. A clutch of Lampre riders moved to the front to set up defending points champion Alessandro Petacchi, but the blue and fuchsia jerseys were quickly swamped coming into St Hilaire.

With none of the sprinters' teams fully committed to the sprint, Omega Pharma moved Philippe Gilbert up to the front and it was the Belgian who made the first move. Cavendish and Hushovd battled to get on his wheel, the Norwegian leaning on the Briton, who nudged his rival aside with his shoulder.

The two riders then accelerated on either side of Gilbert, Cavendish streaking by on the left to claim the 10 points on offer for 6th place. Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov led the rest of the bunch over the line, with Gilbert also picking up useful points as his green jersey bid gathers momentum.

Maillot pois points on the bridge

Having trimmed the advantage held by the breakaways approaching the intermediate sprint to around five minutes, the bunch was happy to let it remain at around that mark for the next 30-odd kilometres. But it began to drop again as the riders neared the stage's only categorised climb on the Pont de St Nazaire.

The five leaders struggled noticeably in the strong westerly cross-wind as they climbed to the 66m "summit", the bridge over the river Loire. Delage once again opened the sprint and once again timed his move perfectly to claim the only point on offer in the King of the Mountain competition, which tied him for the lead with Gilbert, who will now wear that jersey on stage four having lost green to Rojas.

With the wind picking up, the speed in the peloton chasing behind rose as several teams moved protected riders up towards the front of the field. This injection of pace cut the advantage of the five leaders to two minutes. Heading up and over the bridge that took the race into Brittany, the peloton split in the strong westerly wind. Most of favourites were safely in the front part of it, but Liquigas leader Ivan Basso, Sky sprinter Ben Swift and French champion Sylvain Chavanel were among those caught out.

For a short spell, the pace stayed high on the front of the peloton and those dropped looked to have little chance of getting back up to it. But the pace eased as the riders at the front of the peloton realised that continuing at such a high pace would bring the breakaway within range too soon. So the pace eased and the peloton – or at least the majority of it – regrouped.

Up at the front, the five leaders continued to work together until just inside the 20km banner, when Delage attacked and Gutiérrez went with him. Their advantage by now was little more than 40 seconds. The three riders dropped from the break were soon overhauled by the bunch, where HTC-Highroad began to work for Cavendish.

Break overhauled by HTC train, but lead-out goes off the rails

Although Delage and especially Gutiérrez gave all they had in an attempt to hold the bunch off, they were inevitably caught with 9km remaining, as the bunch rocketed by at almost 70kph led by a string of Katusha riders, with HTC also prominent.

Inside the final 5km, HTC's Tony Martin led the bunch, with teammates Matt Goss, Mark Renshaw and Cavendish behind him. Alessandro Petacchi and Hushovd were among those battling to get on Cavendish's wheel.

Although the pace set by HTC was very high, Vacansoleil's Marco Marcato managed to escape their grip with just over 2km remaining. The Italian's effort always looked doomed, but it seemed to upset HTC's lead-out as gaps appeared in Cavendish's "train". Sky's Geraint Thomas tried to take advantage, although he later explained that he'd thought he had sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen on his wheel and hadn't realised the Norwegian had been nudged out of the way.

The final right-angled turn to the left with 750 remaining was always likely to be crucial and so it proved. Garmin went it into perfectly set, but it was chaotic behind them. Cofidis's Samuel Dumoulin was worst affected, a knock from an Astana rider sending him into somersaulting into the barriers. But other riders were checked, including Cavendish and Quick Step's Tom Boonen, who was left with too much ground to make up.

"We went into the left-hand bend with about 600 metres to go very fast. I was right on Cavendish's wheel with Petacchi on mine. We came out of it really close to the barricades, but then some rider busted in at full speed and forced me to brake to avoid the worst. It's too bad for Ciolek, too.

"Gerald led me out really well, but right before the last kilometer he also had to pull off a balancing act to stay on his bike. It's a lost opportunity and I also lost lots of points for the green jersey. You never know at the Tour, though, we're going to keep trying. Often all it takes is a couple of good results to get back into the race for the points jersey."

With their rivals out of the picture, Garmin provided the ideal lead-out for Farrar, who delivered the perfect finish. With that first win behind him, the American looks set for more, as do his team who can do no wrong at the moment.

July 5, Stage 4: Lorient - Mûr-de-Bretagne 172km

Another of Prudhomme's ploys is to attempt to put the race's major players under pressure on as many days as possible. Although of average length, this run into central Brittany could cause a surprise as the roads in the region are notoriously heavy, meandering and lumpy. That could mean splits in the bunch.

More likely, though, are splits among the leaders on the 2km climb to the finish, which will be undertaken at extremely high speed. Once again, puncheurs like Gilbert will be in their element while the specialist sprinters will struggle.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:40:21 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 18 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 22 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 24 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 30 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 36 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 39 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 41 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 43 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 46 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 48 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 50 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 55 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 56 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 57 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 58 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 66 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 70 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 72 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 75 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 77 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 85 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 88 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 89 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 90 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 92 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 93 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 96 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 98 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 99 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 102 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 103 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 104 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 106 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 110 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 112 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 113 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 114 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 116 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 120 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 122 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 123 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 124 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 125 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 126 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 127 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 128 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 129 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 130 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 132 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 134 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 135 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 137 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 138 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 139 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 140 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 141 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 142 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 143 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 146 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 147 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 150 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 151 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 153 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 155 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 156 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 157 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 158 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 160 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 161 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 162 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 163 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 164 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 166 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 167 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 168 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 169 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 170 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 171 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 172 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 173 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:32 174 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 175 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:50 176 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:03 177 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:11 178 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:20 179 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 180 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:27 181 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:25 182 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:38 183 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:22 184 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 185 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 186 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 187 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 188 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 189 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 190 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 191 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:23 192 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 193 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 194 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 195 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 196 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 197 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 198 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:57

Sprint 1 - Saint-Hilaire-De-Chaléons, km. 104.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 17 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 10 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 12 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 30 4 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 22 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 7 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 9 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 11 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 12 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 4 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Côte du Pont de Saint-Nazaire - 143.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4:40:21 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 6 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 28 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 31 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 36 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:32 37 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:50 38 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:38 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:22

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin - Cervelo 14:01:03 2 Vacansoleil-DCM 3 Omega Pharma - Lotto 4 FDJ 5 Katusha Team 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Sky Procycling 8 Team Radioshack 9 Team Leopard-Trek 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Saur-Sojasun 12 Pro Team Astana 13 Quick Step Cycling Team 14 HTC - Highroad 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Team Europcar 18 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 19 Lampre - ISD 20 Movistar Team 21 Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Liquigas-Cannondale

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9:46:46 2 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 13 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:05 15 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 18 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 20 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 22 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:12 25 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:23 26 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 27 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 28 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:33 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:39 31 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:00:46 36 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:50 38 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 41 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:56 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 45 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 46 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:01 48 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:02 49 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:04 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 53 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 54 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 57 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:14 58 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 59 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:17 60 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:18 61 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 62 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:20 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 66 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:26 67 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:35 69 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:42 70 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:47 71 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:49 72 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:53 74 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:55 75 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:59 76 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 77 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:00 78 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:01 79 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:06 80 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:10 81 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:11 82 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:17 83 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 84 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:18 85 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:20 86 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:21 87 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 88 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 89 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 90 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 91 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 92 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:32 94 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:34 95 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:02:35 96 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 97 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 98 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 99 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:36 100 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:39 101 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:42 104 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 106 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:47 107 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:51 108 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:53 109 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:54 110 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:55 111 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:58 112 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 114 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04 115 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:05 117 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:09 118 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 119 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 120 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 121 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 122 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:03:13 125 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:20 126 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:21 127 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:23 128 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:27 129 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:28 130 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:31 131 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 132 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 133 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:33 134 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 135 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 136 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:38 137 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:39 138 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:03:45 139 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:50 140 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:52 141 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 142 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:56 143 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:01 144 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:04:07 145 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:04:20 147 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:21 148 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 149 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:24 150 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:04:28 151 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:30 152 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:31 153 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 154 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:37 156 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:42 157 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:15 158 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:23 159 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:05:27 160 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:05:30 161 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:43 162 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:46 163 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:47 164 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:04 165 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:10 166 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:12 167 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:06:13 168 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:22 169 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:26 170 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:06:29 171 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:31 172 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 173 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:39 174 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:42 175 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:47 176 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:56 177 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:05 178 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:07:16 179 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 180 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:07:19 181 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:23 182 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:39 183 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:59 184 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:13 185 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:23 186 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:35 187 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:41 188 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:46 189 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:08:47 190 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 191 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:50 192 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:56 193 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:59 194 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:05 195 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:55 196 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:13 197 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:16:25 198 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 64 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 58 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 54 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 37 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 28 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 11 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 12 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 23 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 15 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 20 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 18 17 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 18 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 19 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 20 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 17 21 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 22 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 23 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 25 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 26 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 27 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 12 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 30 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 31 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 32 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 34 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 35 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 36 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 4 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 38 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 39 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 40 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 41 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 42 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 43 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 2 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 9:46:50 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:01 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:46 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:53 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:57 10 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:00 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:14 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:16 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:22 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:43 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:56 17 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:07 18 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:16 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:17 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:35 23 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:47 24 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:54 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 28 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:17 29 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:24 30 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:27 31 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:34 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:20 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:26 34 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:39 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:43 36 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:00 37 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:08 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:19 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:55