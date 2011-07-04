Trending

Farrar nabs his first Tour de France stage

Independence Day gift for Garmin-Cervélo

Image 1 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) took an emotional win.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 80

Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) can hardly feel the pain of the day after teammate Tyler Farrar wins his first Tour de France stage.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 3 of 80

Garmin-Cervélo is enjoying a magical ride so far at this year's Tour de France. Perhaps the force is on their side judging by this little guy riding shotgun in one of the team cars.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 4 of 80

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) heads for the team bus after finishing Stage 3.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 5 of 80

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) looks for the shelter of the team bus.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 6 of 80

Cadel Evans (BMC) calmly rolls towards his team bus with team press agent Georges Luechinger leading the way.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 7 of 80

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) looks for shade and coolness after a hot stage 3.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 8 of 80

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) after collecting his polka dot jersey.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 9 of 80

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervélo) beams after teammate Tyler Farrer wins Stage 3.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 10 of 80

George Hincapie (BMC) cracks open a cold soda after rolling across the finish line in Stage 3 of the 2011 Tour de France.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 11 of 80

Garmin-Cervélo earns its second stuffed lion in a row.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 12 of 80

Garmin-Cervélo has worked hard to earn these little guys.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 13 of 80

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervélo) is all smiles after his team wins its second Tour de France stage in a row.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 14 of 80

Cadel Evans (BMC) wore the polka-dot jersey during stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) has won his first Tour de France stage and joins the elite selection of riders to have won stages in all three Grand Tours.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 80

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 80

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) makes a young fan's day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 80

Ivan Basso signs an autograph prior to the start of stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 80

Stage three winner Tyler Farrar celebrates his victory on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 80

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has traded his rainbow-striped jersey for the Tour de France leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 80

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 80

Stage three winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 80

Garmin-Cervelo's Tyler Farrar raises his arms in victory as teammate Julian Dean celebrates behind.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 80

Iván Gutiérrez (Movistar) sets tempo in the break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 80

Mountains leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won stage 3 in Redon.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 80

Tylar Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) outkicked Romain Feillu, left, and Spanish champion Jose Joaquin Rojas, right, to claim his first-ever Tour stage victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 80

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 80

Christian Prudhomme greets David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) in Olonne-sur-Mer.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 80

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) ahead of stage 3 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 80

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) checks on his bike before the off.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 80

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) has been flawless so far.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 80

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) is not enjoying his start to the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 80

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) carries a wealth of experience.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 80

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was relegated from the intermediate sprint.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 80

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) is Russian champion.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 80

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) is a key support to Alexandre Vinokourov.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 80

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) before the start of stage 3.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 80

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) is a fine rouleur.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 80

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) could only manage 9th.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 80

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wore the green jersey on stage 3.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 80

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) still seems somewhat short of his best.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) before the stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his victory in Redon, the American's first Tour de France stage win.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 45 of 80

Chris Horner (RadioShack) stayed out of trouble on stage 3.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 80

BMC's Cadel Evans and George Hincapie cross the line at the end of stage 3.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 80

Cadel Evans (BMC) wore the king of the mountains jersey on stage 3.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 80

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is enjoying life as British champion.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 80

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was keeping his powder dry for the Mur-de-Bretagne.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 80

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) had to chase back on after the Saint Nazaire bridge split the peloton.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 80

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) has a word with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) at the stage finish.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 80

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) came home safely in the main peloton.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 80

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) takes the green jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 80

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will wear polka dots on the Mur-de-Bretagne.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 80

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is king of the mountains, hills and bridges.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 80

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes his third jersey in as many days.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 80

Geraint Thomas (Sky) holds the white jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 80

Thomas Voeckler and Europcar had been predicted to attack on the Pont de Saint-Nazaire. Instead, a number of the team's riders were caught behind a split.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 80

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was a happy man at the end of the stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) edges out Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) in Redon.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) takes his first-ever Tour de France stage win.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) was a popular winner.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) held off Romain Feillu for the win.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium in Redon.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) had extra motivation.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 80

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was a vital cog in Tyler Farrar's lead-out.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 80

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) stayed out of trouble on stage two.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 80

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) would swap green for polka dots at the end of the stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 80

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) moves into the green jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) wins ahead of Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 80

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates in the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) receives the applause in Redon.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 80

For Wouter: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) remembers the late Wouter Weylandt in Redon.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 80

After a slow start, Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) is enjoying life as world champion.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 80

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) retained the overall lead in Redon.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 80

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) will enjoy another day in yellow on Tuesday.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won after fine work from his team.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 80

After a long wait, Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) gets his first Tour stage win.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) crosses the line in first.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 80

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) crosses the line.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Garmin-Cervélo could hardly have written a better script to the opening days of the Tour de France. Having put Thor Hushovd into the yellow jersey thanks to their victory in Sunday's team time trial, the Norwegian's sprint ally Tyler Farrar took his debut Tour success ahead of Vacansoleil's Romain Feillu and Movistar's José Joaquín Rojas.

Related Articles

Futile battle for polka dot jersey on Tour de France stage 3

As he crossed the line to give the USA a most timely victory on Independence Day, Farrar made a "W' sign with his two hands in tribute to his close friend Wouter Weylandt, who died after crashing on the third stage of May's Giro d'Italia.

"This has been a horrible last two months with everything that happened in the Giro," Farrar said. "I've had a lot of ups and downs but in the end I wanted to come back and do something special and this is certainly the biggest stage that you can do that. I've trained hard and I could feel I was getting stronger over the last few weeks. It's a little bit unbelievable that it could happen. Everything just came together."

There had been a lot of questions about how the pairing of Hushovd and Farrar would be accommodated in the same team at the Tour, and this stage provided the answer. While HTC-Highroad's lead-out for Mark Cavendish went awry coming out of the final left-hand bend with 750m remaining, Garmin-Cervélo was perfectly set up coming into the finish.

"It's a little bit of a special situation with Thor in yellow and the priority was for him to stay in yellow because the last thing we wanted was for a time gap," Farrar said. "It just shows what a champion Thor is and how classy he is. A world champion in the yellow jersey doesn't have to lead out the sprint for a teammate, but I just can't say thank you enough to him and the whole team."

Yellow jersey Hushovd was on the front of the line, with teammates Julian Dean and Farrar tucked right in behind him and only another three riders for immediate company. Hushovd led to 400m, where Dean took over. Farrar finally made his move with 150m left and never looked in danger of being overhauled, despite an impressive final spurt by Feillu that carried him to within half a bike length of Farrar.

Rojas was well back in third but had the consolation of taking the green jersey. AG2R's Sébastien Hinault was fourth, with Cavendish well behind in fifth.

“This green jersey is the reward for lots of sacrifice, and I'm really happy to wear it," Rojas said. "This was one of the goals, along with taking a stage win, and I'm showing I can get them both.

“It was a dangerous finale, and after the last turn I was a bit behind and had a tough time getting back up front. I took it from a long way out, because I was afraid I would get boxed in, but I was lacking some strength when I shifted down for some more power as I was overtaking them. I didn't win, but if I didn't start sprinting, I wouldn't have taken the jersey. I'm feeling super strong and will keep trying."

Hushovd's impressive performance was enough to keep him in the yellow jersey, making this the first time the Norwegian has managed to hold onto the fabled tunic on the fourth occasion he's held it.

Garmin-Cervelo team manager was beside himself with elation at his team's performance so far in this Tour de France. "Right from the work that Zabriskie did to the incredible work that Ramunas [Navardauskas] did... He was doing 140 km at the front and was still helping out at the front in the final 10km. Across he board it was just beautiful," Vaughters said.

"This has taken a lot of strategy and a lot of management to get everyone focused. We’ve got a bunch of great guys."

How it unfolded

The break of the day began inside the opening kilometer of racing when Mickael Delage (FDJ), Iván Gutiérrez (Movistar), Rubén Pérez (Euskaltel), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) went clear. Their lead stretched within the first quarter of the stage, reaching a maximum of eight minutes with 80km covered.

That advantage began to come down as the break and the peloton tracking them approached the day's intermediate sprint at St Hilaire de Chaleons with 104km covered. As the five escapees approached it, FDJ's Delage jumped from the back of the line, and Gutiérrez and Terpstra gave chase. Just as his FDJ teammate Jeremy Roy had done on Saturday's first stage, Delage took the 20 points on offer to the first rider over the line, with Gutiérrez and Terpstra comfortably beaten.

Points battle heats up

The leading quintet's advantage was cut back substantially as the peloton's speed rose approaching St Hilaire to dispute sixth place in the sprint. A clutch of Lampre riders moved to the front to set up defending points champion Alessandro Petacchi, but the blue and fuchsia jerseys were quickly swamped coming into St Hilaire.

With none of the sprinters' teams fully committed to the sprint, Omega Pharma moved Philippe Gilbert up to the front and it was the Belgian who made the first move. Cavendish and Hushovd battled to get on his wheel, the Norwegian leaning on the Briton, who nudged his rival aside with his shoulder.

The two riders then accelerated on either side of Gilbert, Cavendish streaking by on the left to claim the 10 points on offer for 6th place. Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov led the rest of the bunch over the line, with Gilbert also picking up useful points as his green jersey bid gathers momentum.

Maillot pois points on the bridge

Having trimmed the advantage held by the breakaways approaching the intermediate sprint to around five minutes, the bunch was happy to let it remain at around that mark for the next 30-odd kilometres. But it began to drop again as the riders neared the stage's only categorised climb on the Pont de St Nazaire.

The five leaders struggled noticeably in the strong westerly cross-wind as they climbed to the 66m "summit", the bridge over the river Loire. Delage once again opened the sprint and once again timed his move perfectly to claim the only point on offer in the King of the Mountain competition, which tied him for the lead with Gilbert, who will now wear that jersey on stage four having lost green to Rojas.

With the wind picking up, the speed in the peloton chasing behind rose as several teams moved protected riders up towards the front of the field. This injection of pace cut the advantage of the five leaders to two minutes. Heading up and over the bridge that took the race into Brittany, the peloton split in the strong westerly wind. Most of favourites were safely in the front part of it, but Liquigas leader Ivan Basso, Sky sprinter Ben Swift and French champion Sylvain Chavanel were among those caught out.

For a short spell, the pace stayed high on the front of the peloton and those dropped looked to have little chance of getting back up to it. But the pace eased as the riders at the front of the peloton realised that continuing at such a high pace would bring the breakaway within range too soon. So the pace eased and the peloton – or at least the majority of it – regrouped.

Up at the front, the five leaders continued to work together until just inside the 20km banner, when Delage attacked and Gutiérrez went with him. Their advantage by now was little more than 40 seconds. The three riders dropped from the break were soon overhauled by the bunch, where HTC-Highroad began to work for Cavendish.

Break overhauled by HTC train, but lead-out goes off the rails

Although Delage and especially Gutiérrez gave all they had in an attempt to hold the bunch off, they were inevitably caught with 9km remaining, as the bunch rocketed by at almost 70kph led by a string of Katusha riders, with HTC also prominent.

Inside the final 5km, HTC's Tony Martin led the bunch, with teammates Matt Goss, Mark Renshaw and Cavendish behind him. Alessandro Petacchi and Hushovd were among those battling to get on Cavendish's wheel.

Although the pace set by HTC was very high, Vacansoleil's Marco Marcato managed to escape their grip with just over 2km remaining. The Italian's effort always looked doomed, but it seemed to upset HTC's lead-out as gaps appeared in Cavendish's "train". Sky's Geraint Thomas tried to take advantage, although he later explained that he'd thought he had sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen on his wheel and hadn't realised the Norwegian had been nudged out of the way.

The final right-angled turn to the left with 750 remaining was always likely to be crucial and so it proved. Garmin went it into perfectly set, but it was chaotic behind them. Cofidis's Samuel Dumoulin was worst affected, a knock from an Astana rider sending him into somersaulting into the barriers. But other riders were checked, including Cavendish and Quick Step's Tom Boonen, who was left with too much ground to make up.

"We went into the left-hand bend with about 600 metres to go very fast. I was right on Cavendish's wheel with Petacchi on mine. We came out of it really close to the barricades, but then some rider busted in at full speed and forced me to brake to avoid the worst. It's too bad for Ciolek, too.

"Gerald led me out really well, but right before the last kilometer he also had to pull off a balancing act to stay on his bike. It's a lost opportunity and I also lost lots of points for the green jersey. You never know at the Tour, though, we're going to keep trying. Often all it takes is a couple of good results to get back into the race for the points jersey."

With their rivals out of the picture, Garmin provided the ideal lead-out for Farrar, who delivered the perfect finish. With that first win behind him, the American looks set for more, as do his team who can do no wrong at the moment.

July 5, Stage 4: Lorient - Mûr-de-Bretagne 172km

Another of Prudhomme's ploys is to attempt to put the race's major players under pressure on as many days as possible. Although of average length, this run into central Brittany could cause a surprise as the roads in the region are notoriously heavy, meandering and lumpy. That could mean splits in the bunch.

More likely, though, are splits among the leaders on the 2km climb to the finish, which will be undertaken at extremely high speed. Once again, puncheurs like Gilbert will be in their element while the specialist sprinters will struggle.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:40:21
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
4Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
12Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
17William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
18Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
22Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
23Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
24Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
30Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
32Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
35Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
36Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
39Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
41Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
43George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
46Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
48Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
50Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
55Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
56Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
57Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
60Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
67Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
70Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
72Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
75Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
77Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
82Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
85Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
88Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
89Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
90Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
92Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
93Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
95Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
96Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
98Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
99Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
102Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
103Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
104Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
106Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
108Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
110Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
112Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
113Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
114Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
116Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
119Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
120Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
122Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
123Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
124Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
125Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
126David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
127Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
128Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
129Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
130Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
132Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
133Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
134Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
135Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
136Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
137Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
138Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
139Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
140Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
141Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
142David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
144Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
145Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
146Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
147Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
148Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
149Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
150Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
151Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
152Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
153Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
155Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
156Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
157Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
158Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
159Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
160Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
161Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
162Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
163David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
164Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
166Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
167Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
168Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
169Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
170David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
171Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
172Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
173Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:32
174Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
175Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:50
176Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:03
177Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:11
178Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:20
179Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
180Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:27
181Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:25
182Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:38
183Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:22
184Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
185José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
186Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
187Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
188Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
189Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
190David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
191Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:23
192Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
193Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
194Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
195Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
196Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
197Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
198Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:57

Sprint 1 - Saint-Hilaire-De-Chaléons, km. 104.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ20pts
2José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team17
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad10
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team9
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
12Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo45pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team35
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team30
4Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad22
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
7Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
9André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
11Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team10
12Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar8
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ4
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Côte du Pont de Saint-Nazaire - 143.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4:40:21
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
6Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
21Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
28Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
30Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
31Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
36Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:32
37Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:50
38Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:38
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:22

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo14:01:03
2Vacansoleil-DCM
3Omega Pharma - Lotto
4FDJ
5Katusha Team
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Sky Procycling
8Team Radioshack
9Team Leopard-Trek
10Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Saur-Sojasun
12Pro Team Astana
13Quick Step Cycling Team
14HTC - Highroad
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16BMC Racing Team
17Team Europcar
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
19Lampre - ISD
20Movistar Team
21Saxo Bank Sungard
22Liquigas-Cannondale

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo9:46:46
2David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
7Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
8Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
13George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:05
15Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
18Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:10
20Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
22Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
23Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:11
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
25Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:23
26Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
27Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
28Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
31Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:00:46
36William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
38Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
39Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
41Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:56
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
45Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
46Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:01
48Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:02
49Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:04
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
53Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
54Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
55Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
56Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
57Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:14
58Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
59Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:17
60Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:18
61Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
62Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:20
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
65Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
66Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
67Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:35
69Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:42
70Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:47
71Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:49
72Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:53
74Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:55
75Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:59
76Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
77Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:00
78Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:01
79Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:06
80Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:10
81Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:11
82Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:17
83Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
84Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:18
85Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:20
86Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:21
87Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
88Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
89Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
90Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
91Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
92Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:32
94Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:34
95Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:02:35
96Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
97Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
98Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
99Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:36
100Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:39
101Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
102Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
103Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
104John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
106Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:47
107Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:51
108Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:53
109Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:54
110Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:55
111Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:58
112Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
113Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
114Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
115Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:05
117Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:09
118David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
119Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
120Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
121Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
122Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:13
125Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:20
126Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:03:21
127Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:23
128Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:27
129Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:28
130Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:31
131Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
132Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
133Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:33
134Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
135Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
136Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:38
137David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:39
138Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:03:45
139Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:50
140Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:52
141Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
142Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:56
143Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:01
144Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:04:07
145Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:04:20
147Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:21
148Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
149Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:24
150Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:04:28
151Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:30
152Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:31
153José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
154Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
155Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:37
156Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:42
157Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:15
158Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:23
159Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:05:27
160David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:05:30
161Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:43
162Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:46
163Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:47
164Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:04
165Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:10
166Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:12
167Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:06:13
168David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:22
169Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:26
170Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:06:29
171Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:31
172Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
173Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:39
174Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:42
175Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:47
176Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
177Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:05
178Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:07:16
179Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
180Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:07:19
181Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:23
182Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:39
183Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:59
184Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:13
185Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:23
186Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:35
187Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:41
188Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:46
189Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:08:47
190Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
191Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:50
192Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:56
193Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:59
194Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:05
195Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:55
196Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:13
197Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:16:25
198Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team64pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo58
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo54
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto51
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad37
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team36
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team35
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team28
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
11André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
12Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ23
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling22
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
15Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ20
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack18
17Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18
18Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
19Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
20José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team17
21Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
22Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
23Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
24Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack14
25Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
26Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
27Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad12
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
30Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
31Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
32Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar8
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
34Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
35Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
36Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ4
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
38Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
39Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
40Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
41Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
42Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
43Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
2Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling9:46:50
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:01
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
5Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:46
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:53
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:57
10Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:00
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:14
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:16
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:22
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:43
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:56
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:07
18Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:16
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:17
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:35
23Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:47
24Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:54
25Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
28Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:03:17
29Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:24
30Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:27
31Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:34
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:20
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:26
34Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:39
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:43
36Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:00
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:08
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:19
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo28:30:42
2BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Team Leopard-Trek0:00:04
4Sky Procycling
5HTC - Highroad0:00:05
6Team Radioshack0:00:10
7Pro Team Astana0:00:32
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:33
9Team Europcar0:00:50
10Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:56
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
12Katusha Team0:01:04
13Lampre - ISD
14Movistar Team0:01:09
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:20
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
17FDJ0:02:00
18Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:29
19AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
20Saur-Sojasun0:02:51
21Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:20
22Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:58

 

