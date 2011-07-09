Costa claims Movistar's first Tour stage
Hushovd unshakable on Super Besse
Stage 8: Aigurande - Super-Besse Sancy
The first mountain stage of the Tour was also the first when a rider who had been in the main break of the day held on until the finish. That man was Movistar's Rui Costa, who had joined eight others on the attack after only 8km of racing and hung to win by just 12 seconds ahead of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who had jumped away from the yellow jersey group that was rapidly closing in behind the 24-year-old Portuguese rider.
Going through the village of Besse, with six mostly uphill kilometres to the finish, Costa was in the company of Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale), with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) chasing frantically less than a minute behind having attacked from the peloton 25km from the finish.
As the road ramped up, Gautier produced the first acceleration, which quickly saw Riblon drop out of contention. Costa chased, caught and then attacked the Frenchman, as Van Garderen vainly tried to get back on terms. From that point, Costa's main threat came from Vinokourov, who dropped Flecha soon after Besse in desperate pursuit of his much-stated dream to take the yellow jersey.
Two kilometres out, the Kazakh veteran was 18 seconds down and appeared to be closing as the road rose ramped up again towards the finish. But, rather than Vinokourov, it was the youngster Costa who produced the stronger finish, staying clear on his own as the Astana leader was engulfed by the yellow jersey group.
"This is the most important victory I've ever had. I still can't believe I've won a stage on the Tour de France," said Costa. "Obviously it's always been a dream to win a stage like this. It's incredible! I attacked at a crucial moment when I saw that my breakaway companions were starting to flag. That gave me a bit of a cushion and worked to my advantage.
"To be honest, when I saw Vinokourov coming I thought he was going to catch me, but at the end I gave it everything that I possibly could. To win is great for me and it's great for my team, who have had some difficulties this year, and I know this victory is going to help us."
While Costa's was undoubtedly the ride of the day, not far behind was Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), who went into the stage one second ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) on GC and came out of it with the same advantage. Although the Australian finished very strongly to take third place, 15 seconds down on Costa, the Norwegian sprinter was one of just 22 riders who were in that group with Evans.
"Today I surprised myself again, although I did not have a good day," Hushovd confessed. "But I just hung on, hung on, hung on, and it's just incredible that I'm still here in yellow. Cadel was the only rider I was looking for today, but I couldn't follow his move with 1k to go. I just did my tempo and managed to close a little gap at the end with a little sprint to get into his group. Tomorrow is another hard day and I'll just have to see what happens. Of course I would love to have yellow tomorrow night as well, but it's going to be really hard to control the race tomorrow."
Gesink is the major loser
While Costa was riding away to the best win of his career, the overall contenders used the final 2km of the stage to test each other out – or at least most of them did. Surprisingly, Rabobank's Robert Gesink had been dropped from that elite group with 5km remaining and was being paced by a number of his teammates into the finish. Although the Dutchman still managed to hang on to the white jersey as best young rider, he lost more than a minute on all his rivals for the yellow jersey.
Up ahead of the Dutchman, several of the likely contenders for the overall title made tentative attacks in the final 2km. After Gilbert had attacked going under the kilometre banner, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) countered, but was immediately closed down by Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Evans. The Spaniard had another dig 500m out, but once again failed to get clear. In the end, Gilbert's explosive power enabled him to get clear, as the overall contenders cancelled each other out. Gilbert's second place moved him back into the green jersey at the expense of Costa's Movistar teammate José Joaquín Rojas.
Defending champion Contador said he had felt good on the final climb, but explained: "The final wasn't hard in terms of the gradient and it was extremely difficult to get clear. But it's another day over and another day closer to the Pyrenees. I couldn't do much else on a stage like today. The best thing is that I got through it without falling."
Vinokourov was caught during that flurry of action and admitted at the finish he was very disappointed to have missed out. "I thought I had good legs today. I thought to myself. ‘I'm going to go for it,'" he said. "But in the very final kilometre it was just too much for me to bridge the gap. But I'll live to fight another day. I thought I was going to get up to Costa when I attacked, but he was just too strong today. Maybe next time..."
Riblon makes the first move
After several previous attempts had been neutralised, Christophe Riblon instigated the break of the day when he jumped clear after 8km. The Frenchman was quickly joined by Costa, Xabier Zandio (Sky), Addy Engels (Quick Step), Van Garderen, Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Gautier, Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Julien El Farès (Cofidis).
At the top of the first climb, the 4th-category Côte d'Evaux-les-Bains – where El Farès took the KOM point on offer – their advantage reached almost six minutes, making Costa, who was 4:02 down on GC, the leader on the road as BMC set the pace in the bunch behind. The intermediate sprint followed at Auzances. Riblon clipped off the front of the break to take 20 points for the first man through it, ahead of Costa and Kolobnev.
That left the green jersey contenders in the bunch sprinting for 10th place. Gilbert took advantage of the rise up to the line to outkick Rojas. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), who had jumped to third in the standings on stage 7, was beaten for 12th place by Rojas's teammate Francisco Ventoso.
The sprint offered just a brief respite from the climbing that was the main order of the day. The break was soon onto the 4th category Côte du Rocher des Trois Tourtes, where Kolobnev took the single point on offer. In the peloton, Astana had joined BMC in pace-setting duties and these two teams had trimmed the break's lead back to 3:45 at this summit.
Van Garderen takes the KoM jersey
When Omega Pharma-Lotto added their weight to the peloton's pace-making, the gap to the break began to tumble rapidly, dropping below three minutes with 32km remaining. Up ahead, the break reached the first slopes of the penultimate climb, the 2nd-category Col de la Croix Saint-Robert, where Van Garderen produced two accelerations that split the group.
Only Costa and Gautier were able to stay with him, although the Frenchman dropped back before the summit, where Van Garderen bagged five points as first man over. This was enough to earn the young American the lead in the King of the Mountains competition at the end of the stage, although he later admitted his day might have gone even better if he'd held back a bit more before the final climb.
"I think I paid for my aggression a little earlier on because I think the others felt that I was a strong rider so whenever anyone attacked they would like to me to shut it down. So I think it probably would have been better to stay calm earlier on, and I just lacked a little bit at the end. But the Tour's been incredible. I'm having a lot of fun."
Van Garderen's strength showed when he chased down Riblon twice on the approach to Besse, but those efforts rebounded on the 22-year-old HTC climber when the slightly more experienced Costa made what proved to be the winning move on the other side of the town.
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4:36:46
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|21
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:26
|26
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:29
|31
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|35
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:50
|41
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|45
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|48
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:02
|50
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:16
|51
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|53
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|54
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|55
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|58
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|59
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:33
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:38
|61
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:49
|63
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|65
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:10
|66
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:12
|67
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|68
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|69
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|70
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|71
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:02
|72
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:13
|74
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:33
|76
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:49
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:05
|82
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:36
|83
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|84
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|85
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|86
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|93
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|96
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:38
|98
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|99
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|101
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|102
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|107
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|112
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|115
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:11
|116
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:13:06
|118
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:16
|119
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:54
|120
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|122
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|125
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:49
|126
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:59
|127
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|128
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|131
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|132
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|135
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|136
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|137
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|140
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|142
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|144
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|145
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|148
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|150
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|151
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|152
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|154
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|155
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|156
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|157
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|158
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|159
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|161
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|162
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|163
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|164
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|166
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|167
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|168
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|169
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|170
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|171
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|172
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|174
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|175
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|176
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|177
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|178
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|179
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|180
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|181
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|182
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|183
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|184
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|185
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:20:07
|186
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|187
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|188
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:48
|DNF
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|5
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|17
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|9
|10
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|7
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|4
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|15
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|5
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|7
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|9
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4:36:46
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:29
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|8
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|11
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:38
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:10
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:12
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:02
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:13
|17
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:33
|18
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:49
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:36
|20
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:38
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:54
|27
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:59
|29
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|31
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|33
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:20:07
|38
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:48
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|Team Leopard Trek
|13:51:03
|2
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|5
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:25
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:01:10
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:22
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:01:28
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:31
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:36
|12
|HTC - Highroad
|0:01:57
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:02
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|15
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:57
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:36
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:27
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:10:42
|21
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:13:57
|22
|FDJ
|0:18:25
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33:06:28
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:04
|4
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:12
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:13
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:19
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:30
|11
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:39
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:03
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|19
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:42
|21
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:57
|22
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:04
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:11
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:14
|26
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|27
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:27
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:35
|29
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:36
|30
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:43
|31
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:48
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|34
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|35
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:18
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:03:29
|38
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:34
|40
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:47
|41
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:24
|42
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:04:43
|43
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:47
|44
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|45
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:40
|46
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:46
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:59
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:34
|49
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|50
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:04
|51
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:16
|52
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:27
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:54
|54
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:03
|55
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|56
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:01
|57
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:03
|58
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:14
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|60
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|61
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:37
|62
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:50
|63
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:01
|64
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:22
|65
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:12:28
|66
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:46
|67
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:59
|68
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:14
|69
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:51
|70
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:10
|71
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:14
|72
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:14:43
|73
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:52
|74
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:09
|76
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:10
|77
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:38
|78
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:02
|79
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:37
|80
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:43
|81
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:00
|82
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:01
|83
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:18
|84
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:21
|85
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:08
|86
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:57
|87
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:50
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:20:42
|89
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:20:57
|90
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:05
|91
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:21:09
|92
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:14
|93
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:18
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:35
|95
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:07
|96
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|97
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:08
|98
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:42
|99
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:06
|100
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:14
|101
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:34
|102
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:23:46
|103
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:53
|104
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:24:02
|105
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:24:07
|106
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:24:38
|107
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:39
|108
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:43
|110
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:54
|111
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:27
|112
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:43
|113
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:50
|114
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:57
|115
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:04
|116
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:15
|117
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:26:18
|118
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:26:40
|119
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:41
|120
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:47
|121
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:48
|122
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:58
|123
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:28:17
|124
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:27
|125
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:40
|126
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:00
|127
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:12
|128
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:35
|129
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:38
|130
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:29:39
|131
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:41
|132
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:03
|133
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:30:05
|134
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:12
|135
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:30
|136
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:47
|137
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:35
|138
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:31:42
|139
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:47
|140
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:01
|141
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:05
|142
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:07
|143
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:13
|144
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:32:22
|145
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:55
|146
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:08
|147
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:33:16
|148
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:33:36
|149
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:33:42
|150
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:02
|151
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:34:09
|152
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:34:52
|153
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:34:59
|154
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:03
|155
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:35:28
|156
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:38
|157
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:35:45
|158
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:51
|159
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:35:56
|160
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:07
|161
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:36:31
|162
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:37:29
|163
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:38:13
|164
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:38:14
|165
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:38:29
|166
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:38:41
|167
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:58
|168
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:40:46
|169
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|170
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:41:02
|171
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:41:27
|172
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:42:50
|173
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:44:03
|174
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:17
|175
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:46:28
|176
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:46:33
|177
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:37
|178
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:57
|179
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:49:36
|180
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:49:57
|181
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|182
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:50:28
|183
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:51:16
|184
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:51:23
|185
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:53:06
|186
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:53:39
|187
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:01:51
|188
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:09:13
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|187
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|172
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|153
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|130
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|120
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|11
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|54
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|51
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|47
|15
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|17
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|18
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|44
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|21
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|42
|22
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|38
|23
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|37
|24
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|37
|25
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|26
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|27
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|32
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|30
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|31
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|30
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|26
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|34
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|23
|36
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|21
|37
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|38
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|39
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|42
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|43
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|17
|44
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|45
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|17
|46
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|47
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|48
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|49
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|50
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|51
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|53
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|54
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|55
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|56
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|57
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|58
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|59
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|60
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|61
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|62
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|63
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|64
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|65
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|66
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|67
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|68
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|69
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|9
|70
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|71
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|72
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|73
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|74
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|75
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|76
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|77
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|78
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|80
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|81
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|82
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|84
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|85
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|86
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|87
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|88
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|89
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|8
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|9
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|10
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|.
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33:07:56
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:59
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:50
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:01
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:06
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:56
|10
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:19
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:31
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:06
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:26
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:35
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:42
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:24
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:42
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:09
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:15
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:39
|22
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:20:40
|23
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:10
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:26
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:59
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:24:50
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:12
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:20
|29
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:30
|30
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:32
|31
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:30:33
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:39
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:34:00
|34
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:39
|35
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:35
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:48:29
|37
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:49:55
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|98:30:04
|2
|Team Leopard Trek
|0:00:04
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:35
|4
|HTC - Highroad
|0:02:10
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:02:56
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:47
|8
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:24
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:04:35
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:04:57
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:38
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:06
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:01
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|0:09:11
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:31
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:55
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:34
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:16:06
|21
|FDJ
|0:21:30
|22
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:23:24
