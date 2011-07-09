Image 1 of 54 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) follows Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the finale. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 54 Rui Costa (Movistar) solos to victory atop Super Besse – Sancy for his first Tour de France win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 54 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) on the final push to the line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 54 Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) grinds his way to 50th place on the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 54 Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) came home 50 seconds down. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 54 David Moncoutie (Cofidis) didn't quite sparkle in the Sancy massif. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 54 David Moncoutie (Cofidis) on stage 8 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 54 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) in the finale of stage 8. The first mountain stage of the Tour was also the first when a rider who had been in the main break of the day held on until the finish. That man was Movistar's Rui Costa, who had joined eight others on the attack after only 8km of racing and hung to win by just 12 seconds ahead of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who had jumped away from the yellow jersey group that was rapidly closing in behind the 24-year-old Portuguese rider.

Going through the village of Besse, with six mostly uphill kilometres to the finish, Costa was in the company of Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale), with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) chasing frantically less than a minute behind having attacked from the peloton 25km from the finish.

As the road ramped up, Gautier produced the first acceleration, which quickly saw Riblon drop out of contention. Costa chased, caught and then attacked the Frenchman, as Van Garderen vainly tried to get back on terms. From that point, Costa's main threat came from Vinokourov, who dropped Flecha soon after Besse in desperate pursuit of his much-stated dream to take the yellow jersey.

Two kilometres out, the Kazakh veteran was 18 seconds down and appeared to be closing as the road rose ramped up again towards the finish. But, rather than Vinokourov, it was the youngster Costa who produced the stronger finish, staying clear on his own as the Astana leader was engulfed by the yellow jersey group.

"This is the most important victory I've ever had. I still can't believe I've won a stage on the Tour de France," said Costa. "Obviously it's always been a dream to win a stage like this. It's incredible! I attacked at a crucial moment when I saw that my breakaway companions were starting to flag. That gave me a bit of a cushion and worked to my advantage.

"To be honest, when I saw Vinokourov coming I thought he was going to catch me, but at the end I gave it everything that I possibly could. To win is great for me and it's great for my team, who have had some difficulties this year, and I know this victory is going to help us."

While Costa's was undoubtedly the ride of the day, not far behind was Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), who went into the stage one second ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) on GC and came out of it with the same advantage. Although the Australian finished very strongly to take third place, 15 seconds down on Costa, the Norwegian sprinter was one of just 22 riders who were in that group with Evans.

"Today I surprised myself again, although I did not have a good day," Hushovd confessed. "But I just hung on, hung on, hung on, and it's just incredible that I'm still here in yellow. Cadel was the only rider I was looking for today, but I couldn't follow his move with 1k to go. I just did my tempo and managed to close a little gap at the end with a little sprint to get into his group. Tomorrow is another hard day and I'll just have to see what happens. Of course I would love to have yellow tomorrow night as well, but it's going to be really hard to control the race tomorrow."

Gesink is the major loser

While Costa was riding away to the best win of his career, the overall contenders used the final 2km of the stage to test each other out – or at least most of them did. Surprisingly, Rabobank's Robert Gesink had been dropped from that elite group with 5km remaining and was being paced by a number of his teammates into the finish. Although the Dutchman still managed to hang on to the white jersey as best young rider, he lost more than a minute on all his rivals for the yellow jersey.

Up ahead of the Dutchman, several of the likely contenders for the overall title made tentative attacks in the final 2km. After Gilbert had attacked going under the kilometre banner, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) countered, but was immediately closed down by Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Evans. The Spaniard had another dig 500m out, but once again failed to get clear. In the end, Gilbert's explosive power enabled him to get clear, as the overall contenders cancelled each other out. Gilbert's second place moved him back into the green jersey at the expense of Costa's Movistar teammate José Joaquín Rojas.

Defending champion Contador said he had felt good on the final climb, but explained: "The final wasn't hard in terms of the gradient and it was extremely difficult to get clear. But it's another day over and another day closer to the Pyrenees. I couldn't do much else on a stage like today. The best thing is that I got through it without falling."

Vinokourov was caught during that flurry of action and admitted at the finish he was very disappointed to have missed out. "I thought I had good legs today. I thought to myself. ‘I'm going to go for it,'" he said. "But in the very final kilometre it was just too much for me to bridge the gap. But I'll live to fight another day. I thought I was going to get up to Costa when I attacked, but he was just too strong today. Maybe next time..."

Riblon makes the first move

After several previous attempts had been neutralised, Christophe Riblon instigated the break of the day when he jumped clear after 8km. The Frenchman was quickly joined by Costa, Xabier Zandio (Sky), Addy Engels (Quick Step), Van Garderen, Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Gautier, Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Julien El Farès (Cofidis).

At the top of the first climb, the 4th-category Côte d'Evaux-les-Bains – where El Farès took the KOM point on offer – their advantage reached almost six minutes, making Costa, who was 4:02 down on GC, the leader on the road as BMC set the pace in the bunch behind. The intermediate sprint followed at Auzances. Riblon clipped off the front of the break to take 20 points for the first man through it, ahead of Costa and Kolobnev.

That left the green jersey contenders in the bunch sprinting for 10th place. Gilbert took advantage of the rise up to the line to outkick Rojas. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), who had jumped to third in the standings on stage 7, was beaten for 12th place by Rojas's teammate Francisco Ventoso.

The sprint offered just a brief respite from the climbing that was the main order of the day. The break was soon onto the 4th category Côte du Rocher des Trois Tourtes, where Kolobnev took the single point on offer. In the peloton, Astana had joined BMC in pace-setting duties and these two teams had trimmed the break's lead back to 3:45 at this summit.

Van Garderen takes the KoM jersey

When Omega Pharma-Lotto added their weight to the peloton's pace-making, the gap to the break began to tumble rapidly, dropping below three minutes with 32km remaining. Up ahead, the break reached the first slopes of the penultimate climb, the 2nd-category Col de la Croix Saint-Robert, where Van Garderen produced two accelerations that split the group.

Only Costa and Gautier were able to stay with him, although the Frenchman dropped back before the summit, where Van Garderen bagged five points as first man over. This was enough to earn the young American the lead in the King of the Mountains competition at the end of the stage, although he later admitted his day might have gone even better if he'd held back a bit more before the final climb.

"I think I paid for my aggression a little earlier on because I think the others felt that I was a strong rider so whenever anyone attacked they would like to me to shut it down. So I think it probably would have been better to stay calm earlier on, and I just lacked a little bit at the end. But the Tour's been incredible. I'm having a lot of fun."

Van Garderen's strength showed when he chased down Riblon twice on the approach to Besse, but those efforts rebounded on the 22-year-old HTC climber when the slightly more experienced Costa made what proved to be the winning move on the other side of the town.

Full Results 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4:36:46 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:12 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 21 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:26 26 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 30 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:29 31 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 35 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:50 41 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 45 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 48 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:01:02 50 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:16 51 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:23 54 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 55 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 58 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 59 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:33 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:38 61 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:49 63 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 65 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:10 66 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:12 67 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:25 68 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:36 69 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:44 70 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 71 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:02 72 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:13 74 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:33 76 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:49 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:05 82 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:36 83 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 84 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 86 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 90 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 93 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 96 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:38 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 99 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 100 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 101 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:07 102 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 107 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 109 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 112 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 115 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:11 116 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:13:06 118 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:16 119 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:17:54 120 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 121 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 122 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 123 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 124 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 125 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:49 126 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:59 127 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 128 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 131 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 132 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 135 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 136 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 137 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 139 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 140 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 141 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 142 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 143 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 145 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 146 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 148 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 150 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 151 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 152 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 154 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 155 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 156 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 157 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 158 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 159 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 161 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 162 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 163 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 164 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 166 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 167 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 168 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 169 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 170 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 171 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 172 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 173 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 174 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 175 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 176 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 177 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 178 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 179 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 180 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 181 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 182 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 183 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 184 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 185 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:20:07 186 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 187 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 188 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:48 DNF Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack

Points 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 30 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 5 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 17 6 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 9 10 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 7 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 4 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 15 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2

Intermediate sprint - Auzances, 83km 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 17 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 5 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 6 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 7 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 1 - Côte d'Évaux-les-Bains (Cat. 4) 65.5km 1 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Rocher des Trois Tourtes (Cat. 4) 119.5km 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 3 - Col de la Croix Saint-Robert (Cat. 2) 164km 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - Super-Besse Sancy (Cat. 3) 189km 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Young riders 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4:36:46 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:15 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:29 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 8 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:23 11 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:38 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:10 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:12 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:36 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:02 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:13 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:33 18 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:49 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:36 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:38 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:07 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:17:54 27 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:59 29 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 31 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 33 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:20:07 38 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:48

Most aggressive rider 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad

Teams 1 Team Leopard Trek 13:51:03 2 Team Garmin - Cervelo 3 Sky Procycling 0:00:11 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 5 Team RadioShack 0:00:25 6 Team Europcar 0:00:50 7 Katusha Team 0:01:10 8 Pro Team Astana 0:01:22 9 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:01:28 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:31 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:36 12 HTC - Highroad 0:01:57 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:02 14 Movistar Team 0:02:28 15 Quick Step Cycling Team 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:57 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:24 18 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:36 19 BMC Racing Team 0:07:27 20 Lampre - ISD 0:10:42 21 Saur-Sojasun 0:13:57 22 FDJ 0:18:25

General classification after stage 8 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33:06:28 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:04 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:12 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 7 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:13 8 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 9 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:19 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:30 11 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:39 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:03 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:22 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:28 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29 19 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:42 21 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:57 22 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:04 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:11 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:14 26 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:25 27 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:27 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:35 29 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:36 30 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:43 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:48 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:54 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 34 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 35 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:18 36 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:23 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:29 38 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:31 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:34 40 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:47 41 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:24 42 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:04:43 43 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:47 44 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:24 45 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:40 46 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:46 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:59 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:34 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:01 50 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:07:04 51 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:16 52 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:27 53 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:54 54 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:03 55 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:10 56 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:01 57 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:10:03 58 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:14 59 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:17 60 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:25 61 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:37 62 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:50 63 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:01 64 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:22 65 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:12:28 66 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:46 67 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:59 68 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:14 69 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:13:51 70 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:10 71 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:14 72 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:14:43 73 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:52 74 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 75 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:15:09 76 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:10 77 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:38 78 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:02 79 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:37 80 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:43 81 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:00 82 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:01 83 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:18 84 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:17:21 85 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:08 86 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:57 87 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:50 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:20:42 89 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:20:57 90 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:05 91 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:21:09 92 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:14 93 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:18 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:21:35 95 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:22:07 96 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 97 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:22:08 98 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:42 99 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:06 100 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:14 101 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:34 102 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:23:46 103 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:23:53 104 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:24:02 105 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:24:07 106 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:24:38 107 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:24:39 108 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:43 110 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:24:54 111 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:25:27 112 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:43 113 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:25:50 114 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:25:57 115 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:04 116 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:15 117 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:26:18 118 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:26:40 119 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:41 120 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:47 121 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:48 122 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:58 123 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:28:17 124 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:28:27 125 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:40 126 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:00 127 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:12 128 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:35 129 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:38 130 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:29:39 131 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:41 132 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:03 133 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:30:05 134 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:12 135 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:30 136 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:47 137 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:35 138 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:31:42 139 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:31:47 140 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:01 141 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:05 142 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:07 143 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:32:13 144 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:32:22 145 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:55 146 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:08 147 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:33:16 148 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:33:36 149 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:33:42 150 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:02 151 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:34:09 152 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:34:52 153 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:34:59 154 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:03 155 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:35:28 156 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:35:38 157 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:35:45 158 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:51 159 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:35:56 160 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:07 161 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:36:31 162 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:37:29 163 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:38:13 164 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:38:14 165 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:38:29 166 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:38:41 167 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:39:58 168 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:40:46 169 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 170 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:02 171 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:41:27 172 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:42:50 173 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:44:03 174 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:44:17 175 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:46:28 176 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:33 177 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:37 178 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:57 179 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:49:36 180 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:49:57 181 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 182 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:50:28 183 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:51:16 184 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:51:23 185 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:53:06 186 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:53:39 187 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:01:51 188 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:09:13

Points classification 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 187 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 172 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 153 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 130 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 120 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 55 11 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 54 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 51 14 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 47 15 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 46 17 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 44 18 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 44 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 21 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 42 22 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 38 23 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 37 24 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 37 25 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 26 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 34 27 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 32 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 30 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 31 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 30 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 26 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 34 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 35 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 23 36 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 21 37 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 21 38 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 39 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 20 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 42 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 43 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 17 44 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 45 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 17 46 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 47 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 48 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 49 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 50 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 51 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 53 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 54 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 55 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 56 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 57 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 58 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 59 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 60 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 61 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 62 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 63 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 64 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 65 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 66 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 67 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 68 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 69 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 9 70 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 71 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 72 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 74 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 75 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 76 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 77 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 78 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 80 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 81 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 82 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 84 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 85 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 86 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 87 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 88 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 89 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 8 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 9 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 10 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders classification . Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33:07:56 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:59 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:20 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:50 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:01 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:06 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:19 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:56 10 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:19 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:31 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:06 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:33 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:26 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:08:35 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:42 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:24 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:42 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:09 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:15 21 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:20:39 22 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:20:40 23 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:23:10 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:23:26 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:23:59 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:24:50 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:25:12 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:20 29 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:30 30 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:32 31 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:30:33 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:39 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:34:00 34 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:39 35 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:35 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:48:29 37 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:49:55