Trending

Costa claims Movistar's first Tour stage

Hushovd unshakable on Super Besse

Image 1 of 54

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) follows Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the finale.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) follows Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 54

Rui Costa (Movistar) solos to victory atop Super Besse – Sancy for his first Tour de France win.

Rui Costa (Movistar) solos to victory atop Super Besse – Sancy for his first Tour de France win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 54

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) on the final push to the line.

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) on the final push to the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 54

Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) grinds his way to 50th place on the stage.

Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) grinds his way to 50th place on the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 54

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) came home 50 seconds down.

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) came home 50 seconds down.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 54

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) didn't quite sparkle in the Sancy massif.

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) didn't quite sparkle in the Sancy massif.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 54

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) on stage 8 of the Tour de France.

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) on stage 8 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 54

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) in the finale of stage 8.

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) in the finale of stage 8.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 54

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) had a disappointing day.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) had a disappointing day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 54

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) came home with his leader Robert Gesink.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) came home with his leader Robert Gesink.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 54

In spite of a plucky attack, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) lost his polka dot jersey on Saturday.

In spite of a plucky attack, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) lost his polka dot jersey on Saturday.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 54

Anthony Charteau (Europcar) goes into the red on the final climb.

Anthony Charteau (Europcar) goes into the red on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 54

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) put in a fine display to retain the golden tunic.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) put in a fine display to retain the golden tunic.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 54

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) leads Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) on the final climb.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) leads Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 54

Maxime Monfort leads his Leopard Trek teammate Jakob Fuglsang.

Maxime Monfort leads his Leopard Trek teammate Jakob Fuglsang.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 54

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) kept pace with the main contenders.

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) kept pace with the main contenders.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 54

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) digs in on the final haul to Super-Besse.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) digs in on the final haul to Super-Besse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 54

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) on the road to Super-Besse.

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) on the road to Super-Besse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 54

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gives desperate chase to Rui Costa.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gives desperate chase to Rui Costa.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 54

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) grinds towards Super-Besse.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) grinds towards Super-Besse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 54

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) fell short of the maillot jaune.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) fell short of the maillot jaune.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 54

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) on the final haul to the line.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) on the final haul to the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 54

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) couldn't hold off the group of favourites.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) couldn't hold off the group of favourites.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 54

Rui Costa (Movistar) won after being part of the day's early break.

Rui Costa (Movistar) won after being part of the day's early break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 54

Rui Costa (Movistar) held off Alexandre Vinokourov on the final climb.

Rui Costa (Movistar) held off Alexandre Vinokourov on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 54

Rui Costa (Movistar) presses towards the biggest win of his career.

Rui Costa (Movistar) presses towards the biggest win of his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 54

Rui Costa (Movistar) soloes to victory.

Rui Costa (Movistar) soloes to victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 54

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) had a disappointing day but retained the white jersey.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) had a disappointing day but retained the white jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 54

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) missed out on the stage but took the polka dot jersey.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) missed out on the stage but took the polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) leads home Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard), with the yellow jersey of Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) in the background.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) leads home Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard), with the yellow jersey of Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) in the background.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) comes home behind Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) comes home behind Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) ripped clear on the climb to finish second.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) ripped clear on the climb to finish second.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) assesses the damage behind.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) assesses the damage behind.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 54

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is in sparkling form at this Tour de France.

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is in sparkling form at this Tour de France.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 54

Rui Costa (Movistar) held off Philippe Gilbert to win.

Rui Costa (Movistar) held off Philippe Gilbert to win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 54

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates a fine win.

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates a fine win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) made a late drive to finish second.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) made a late drive to finish second.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 54

Rui Costa (Movistar) was full value for his win.

Rui Costa (Movistar) was full value for his win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 54

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was foiled in his bold bid to take the yellow jersey.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was foiled in his bold bid to take the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 54

Cadel Evans (BMC) looks to be the most in-form of the overall contenders so far.

Cadel Evans (BMC) looks to be the most in-form of the overall contenders so far.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 54

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) broke even with Alberto Contador at Super-Besse.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) broke even with Alberto Contador at Super-Besse.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 54

Geraint Thomas and Sky had to get used to life without Bradley Wiggins on stage 8.

Geraint Thomas and Sky had to get used to life without Bradley Wiggins on stage 8.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 54

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) leads the king of the mountains.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) leads the king of the mountains.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) moved back into the green jersey at Super-Besse.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) moved back into the green jersey at Super-Besse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) smiles on the podium as he waits to be presented with the green jersey.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) smiles on the podium as he waits to be presented with the green jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 54

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) is on first-name terms with the Credit Lyonnais lion at this stage.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) is on first-name terms with the Credit Lyonnais lion at this stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 54

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has had a fantastic week in yellow.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has had a fantastic week in yellow.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 54

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) rode gallantly to retain yellow at Super-Besse.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) rode gallantly to retain yellow at Super-Besse.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 54

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) accepts the thunderous applause of the gathered masses.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) accepts the thunderous applause of the gathered masses.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 54

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium in Super-Besse.

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium in Super-Besse.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 54

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) put in a fine day's work for Alexandre Vinokourov.

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) put in a fine day's work for Alexandre Vinokourov.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 54

David Arroyo (Movistar) crosses the line at Super-Besse Sancy.

David Arroyo (Movistar) crosses the line at Super-Besse Sancy.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) at the finish.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 54

Rui Costa (Movistar) en route to victory in stage 8.

Rui Costa (Movistar) en route to victory in stage 8.
(Image credit: AFP)

The first mountain stage of the Tour was also the first when a rider who had been in the main break of the day held on until the finish. That man was Movistar's Rui Costa, who had joined eight others on the attack after only 8km of racing and hung to win by just 12 seconds ahead of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who had jumped away from the yellow jersey group that was rapidly closing in behind the 24-year-old Portuguese rider.

Related Articles

Gilbert moves back into green at Super-Besse

Going through the village of Besse, with six mostly uphill kilometres to the finish, Costa was in the company of Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale), with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) chasing frantically less than a minute behind having attacked from the peloton 25km from the finish.

As the road ramped up, Gautier produced the first acceleration, which quickly saw Riblon drop out of contention. Costa chased, caught and then attacked the Frenchman, as Van Garderen vainly tried to get back on terms. From that point, Costa's main threat came from Vinokourov, who dropped Flecha soon after Besse in desperate pursuit of his much-stated dream to take the yellow jersey.

Two kilometres out, the Kazakh veteran was 18 seconds down and appeared to be closing as the road rose ramped up again towards the finish. But, rather than Vinokourov, it was the youngster Costa who produced the stronger finish, staying clear on his own as the Astana leader was engulfed by the yellow jersey group.

"This is the most important victory I've ever had. I still can't believe I've won a stage on the Tour de France," said Costa. "Obviously it's always been a dream to win a stage like this. It's incredible! I attacked at a crucial moment when I saw that my breakaway companions were starting to flag. That gave me a bit of a cushion and worked to my advantage.

"To be honest, when I saw Vinokourov coming I thought he was going to catch me, but at the end I gave it everything that I possibly could. To win is great for me and it's great for my team, who have had some difficulties this year, and I know this victory is going to help us."

While Costa's was undoubtedly the ride of the day, not far behind was Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), who went into the stage one second ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) on GC and came out of it with the same advantage. Although the Australian finished very strongly to take third place, 15 seconds down on Costa, the Norwegian sprinter was one of just 22 riders who were in that group with Evans.

"Today I surprised myself again, although I did not have a good day," Hushovd confessed. "But I just hung on, hung on, hung on, and it's just incredible that I'm still here in yellow. Cadel was the only rider I was looking for today, but I couldn't follow his move with 1k to go. I just did my tempo and managed to close a little gap at the end with a little sprint to get into his group. Tomorrow is another hard day and I'll just have to see what happens. Of course I would love to have yellow tomorrow night as well, but it's going to be really hard to control the race tomorrow."

Gesink is the major loser

While Costa was riding away to the best win of his career, the overall contenders used the final 2km of the stage to test each other out – or at least most of them did. Surprisingly, Rabobank's Robert Gesink had been dropped from that elite group with 5km remaining and was being paced by a number of his teammates into the finish. Although the Dutchman still managed to hang on to the white jersey as best young rider, he lost more than a minute on all his rivals for the yellow jersey.

Up ahead of the Dutchman, several of the likely contenders for the overall title made tentative attacks in the final 2km. After Gilbert had attacked going under the kilometre banner, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) countered, but was immediately closed down by Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Evans. The Spaniard had another dig 500m out, but once again failed to get clear. In the end, Gilbert's explosive power enabled him to get clear, as the overall contenders cancelled each other out. Gilbert's second place moved him back into the green jersey at the expense of Costa's Movistar teammate José Joaquín Rojas.

Defending champion Contador said he had felt good on the final climb, but explained: "The final wasn't hard in terms of the gradient and it was extremely difficult to get clear. But it's another day over and another day closer to the Pyrenees. I couldn't do much else on a stage like today. The best thing is that I got through it without falling."

Vinokourov was caught during that flurry of action and admitted at the finish he was very disappointed to have missed out. "I thought I had good legs today. I thought to myself. ‘I'm going to go for it,'" he said. "But in the very final kilometre it was just too much for me to bridge the gap. But I'll live to fight another day. I thought I was going to get up to Costa when I attacked, but he was just too strong today. Maybe next time..."

Riblon makes the first move

After several previous attempts had been neutralised, Christophe Riblon instigated the break of the day when he jumped clear after 8km. The Frenchman was quickly joined by Costa, Xabier Zandio (Sky), Addy Engels (Quick Step), Van Garderen, Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Gautier, Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Julien El Farès (Cofidis).

At the top of the first climb, the 4th-category Côte d'Evaux-les-Bains – where El Farès took the KOM point on offer – their advantage reached almost six minutes, making Costa, who was 4:02 down on GC, the leader on the road as BMC set the pace in the bunch behind. The intermediate sprint followed at Auzances. Riblon clipped off the front of the break to take 20 points for the first man through it, ahead of Costa and Kolobnev.

That left the green jersey contenders in the bunch sprinting for 10th place. Gilbert took advantage of the rise up to the line to outkick Rojas. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), who had jumped to third in the standings on stage 7, was beaten for 12th place by Rojas's teammate Francisco Ventoso.

The sprint offered just a brief respite from the climbing that was the main order of the day. The break was soon onto the 4th category Côte du Rocher des Trois Tourtes, where Kolobnev took the single point on offer. In the peloton, Astana had joined BMC in pace-setting duties and these two teams had trimmed the break's lead back to 3:45 at this summit.

Van Garderen takes the KoM jersey

When Omega Pharma-Lotto added their weight to the peloton's pace-making, the gap to the break began to tumble rapidly, dropping below three minutes with 32km remaining. Up ahead, the break reached the first slopes of the penultimate climb, the 2nd-category Col de la Croix Saint-Robert, where Van Garderen produced two accelerations that split the group.

Only Costa and Gautier were able to stay with him, although the Frenchman dropped back before the summit, where Van Garderen bagged five points as first man over. This was enough to earn the young American the lead in the King of the Mountains competition at the end of the stage, although he later admitted his day might have gone even better if he'd held back a bit more before the final climb.

"I think I paid for my aggression a little earlier on because I think the others felt that I was a strong rider so whenever anyone attacked they would like to me to shut it down. So I think it probably would have been better to stay calm earlier on, and I just lacked a little bit at the end. But the Tour's been incredible. I'm having a lot of fun."

Van Garderen's strength showed when he chased down Riblon twice on the approach to Besse, but those efforts rebounded on the 22-year-old HTC climber when the slightly more experienced Costa made what proved to be the winning move on the other side of the town.

Full Results
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4:36:46
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
10Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
16Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
20Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
21Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:26
26David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
30Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:29
31Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
33Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
35Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:50
41Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
43Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
45David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
48Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:01:02
50Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:16
51Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
53Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:23
54Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
55Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
58Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
59Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:33
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
61Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:49
63Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
65Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:10
66Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:12
67Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:25
68Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:36
69David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:44
70Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
71Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:02
72Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:13
74Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:33
76Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
77Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:49
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:05
82Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:36
83David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
84Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
85Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
86Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
90Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
93Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
96Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:38
98Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
99Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
100Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
101Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:07
102Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
105Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
107José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
108Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
109Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
110Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
112Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
114Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
115Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:11
116Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:13:06
118Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:16
119Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:17:54
120Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
121Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
122Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
123Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
125Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:49
126Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:59
127Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
128Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
131Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
132Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
133Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
135Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
136Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
137Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
139Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
140Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
141Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
142Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
143Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
145André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
146Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
148Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
149Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
150Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
151Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
152Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
153Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
154Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
155Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
156Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
157Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
158Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
159Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
161Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
162William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
163Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
164Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
165Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
166Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
167Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
168Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
169Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
170Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
171Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
172Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
173Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
174Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
175Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
176David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
177Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
178Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
179Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
180Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
181Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
182Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
183Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
184Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
185Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:20:07
186Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
187Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
188Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:48
DNFBeñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSChristopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack

Points
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team30pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
5Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad17
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard11
9Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek9
10Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek7
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack4
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
15Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2

Intermediate sprint - Auzances, 83km
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team17
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team15
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
5Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
7Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling7
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 1 - Côte d'Évaux-les-Bains (Cat. 4) 65.5km
1Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Rocher des Trois Tourtes (Cat. 4) 119.5km
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 3 - Col de la Croix Saint-Robert (Cat. 2) 164km
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team3
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - Super-Besse Sancy (Cat. 3) 189km
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Young riders
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4:36:46
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:15
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:26
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:29
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
8Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:23
11Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:10
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:12
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:36
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:02
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:13
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:33
18Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:49
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:36
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:38
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:07
23Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:17:54
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:59
29Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
31Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
32Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
33Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:20:07
38Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:48

Most aggressive rider
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad

Teams
1Team Leopard Trek13:51:03
2Team Garmin - Cervelo
3Sky Procycling0:00:11
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:18
5Team RadioShack0:00:25
6Team Europcar0:00:50
7Katusha Team0:01:10
8Pro Team Astana0:01:22
9Vacansoleil-DCM0:01:28
10Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:31
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:36
12HTC - Highroad0:01:57
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:02
14Movistar Team0:02:28
15Quick Step Cycling Team
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:57
17Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:24
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:36
19BMC Racing Team0:07:27
20Lampre - ISD0:10:42
21Saur-Sojasun0:13:57
22FDJ0:18:25

General classification after stage 8
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo33:06:28
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:04
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:10
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:12
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
7Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:13
8Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
9David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:19
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:30
11Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:03
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:22
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:28
18Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:29
19Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
20Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:42
21Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:57
22Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:04
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:11
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:14
26Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:25
27Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:27
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:35
29Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:36
30Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:43
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:48
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:54
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
34Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
35Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:18
36Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:23
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:29
38Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:31
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:34
40Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:47
41Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:24
42Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:04:43
43Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:47
44Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:24
45Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:40
46Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:46
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:59
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:34
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:01
50Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:07:04
51Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:16
52Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:27
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:54
54David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:03
55Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:10
56Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:01
57Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:10:03
58Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:14
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:17
60Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:25
61George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:37
62Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:50
63Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:01
64John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:22
65Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:12:28
66Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:46
67Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:59
68Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:14
69Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:13:51
70Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:10
71Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:14
72Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:14:43
73Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:52
74Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:15:09
76Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:10
77Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:38
78Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:02
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:37
80Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:43
81Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:00
82Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:01
83José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:18
84Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:17:21
85Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:08
86Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:57
87David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:50
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:20:42
89Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:20:57
90Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:05
91Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:21:09
92Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:14
93Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:18
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:21:35
95Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:22:07
96Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:22:08
98Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:42
99Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:06
100Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:14
101Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:34
102Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:23:46
103Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:23:53
104Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:24:02
105Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:24:07
106Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:24:38
107Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:39
108Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:43
110Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:24:54
111Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:25:27
112Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:43
113Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:25:50
114William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:25:57
115Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:04
116Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:15
117Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:26:18
118Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:26:40
119Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:41
120Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:47
121Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:48
122Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:58
123Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:28:17
124Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:28:27
125Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:40
126Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:00
127Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:12
128Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:35
129Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:38
130Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:29:39
131Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:41
132Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:03
133Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:30:05
134Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:12
135Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:30
136Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:47
137Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:35
138Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:31:42
139Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:31:47
140Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:01
141Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:05
142Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:07
143Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:13
144Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:32:22
145Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:55
146Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:08
147Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:33:16
148Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:33:36
149Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:33:42
150Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:02
151Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:34:09
152Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:34:52
153Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:34:59
154Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:03
155Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:35:28
156Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:35:38
157Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:35:45
158Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:51
159Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:35:56
160Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:07
161Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:36:31
162Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:37:29
163Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:38:13
164Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:38:14
165Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:38:29
166Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:38:41
167Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:39:58
168Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:40:46
169Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
170André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:02
171Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:41:27
172Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:42:50
173Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:44:03
174Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:44:17
175David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:46:28
176Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:46:33
177Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:37
178Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:57
179Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:49:36
180Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:49:57
181Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
182Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:50:28
183Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:51:16
184Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:51:23
185Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:53:06
186Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:53:39
187Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:01:51
188Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:09:13

Points classification
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto187pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team172
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad153
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo130
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team120
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team99
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo76
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team55
11Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ54
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team53
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling51
14Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team47
15Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD47
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard46
17Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar44
18Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack44
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling44
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
21Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad42
22William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ38
23Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ37
24Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek37
25Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi35
26José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team34
27Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne33
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling32
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
30Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
31Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana30
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ26
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
34Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun24
35Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad23
36Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ21
37Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team21
38Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
39Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ20
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
42Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
43Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad17
44Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
45Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad17
46Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
48Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
49Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team16
50Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
51Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
52Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
53Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team15
54Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
55Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
56Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
57Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
58Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
59Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
60Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
61Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
62Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
63Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
64Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
65Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
66Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
67Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
68Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
69Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek9
70Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
71Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
72Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
74Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling7
75Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
76Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
77Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
78Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
80Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
81Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
82Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
84Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
85Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
86Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
87Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
88Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
89Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
9Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team1
10Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders classification
.Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team33:07:56
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:59
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:50
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:01
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:06
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:19
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:56
10Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:19
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:31
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:06
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:33
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:26
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:08:35
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:42
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:24
18Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:42
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:09
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:15
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:20:39
22Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:20:40
23Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:23:10
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:23:26
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:23:59
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:24:50
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:25:12
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:20
29Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:30
30Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:32
31Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:30:33
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:39
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:34:00
34Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:39
35Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:35
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:48:29
37Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:49:55

Teams classification
1Team Garmin - Cervelo98:30:04
2Team Leopard Trek0:00:04
3Team RadioShack0:00:35
4HTC - Highroad0:02:10
5Katusha Team0:02:56
6Team Europcar0:03:00
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:47
8Quick Step Cycling Team0:03:49
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:24
10Vacansoleil-DCM0:04:35
11Movistar Team0:04:57
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:58
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:38
14Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:06
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:09:01
16Pro Team Astana0:09:11
17Sky Procycling0:09:31
18BMC Racing Team0:11:55
19Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:34
20Lampre - ISD0:16:06
21FDJ0:21:30
22Saur-Sojasun0:23:24

Latest on Cyclingnews