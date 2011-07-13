Trending

Cavendish gets stage number three and green jersey in Lavaur

No change to GC as mountains loom

Image 1 of 66

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 66

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) outsprints Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) to win stage 11.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) outsprints Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) to win stage 11.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 66

Leopard Trek teammates Fabian Cancellara and Andy Schleck don't seem to mind the inclement weather.

Leopard Trek teammates Fabian Cancellara and Andy Schleck don't seem to mind the inclement weather.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 66

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 66

Andriy Grivko (Astana) at the head of the break.

Andriy Grivko (Astana) at the head of the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 66

The day's break included (l-r) Mickael Delage (FDJ), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Andriy Grivko (Astana) [hidden], Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun).

The day's break included (l-r) Mickael Delage (FDJ), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Andriy Grivko (Astana) [hidden], Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 66

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 66

The Tour peloton makes its way from Blaye-les-Mines to Lavaur in stage 11.

The Tour peloton makes its way from Blaye-les-Mines to Lavaur in stage 11.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 66

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) arrives at the finish in Lavaur.

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) arrives at the finish in Lavaur.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 66

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) savours taking the green jersey

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) savours taking the green jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 66

The contrast of rain and sunflowers

The contrast of rain and sunflowers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 66

Cavendish close up

Cavendish close up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 66

Cavendish celebrates as his rivals look on

Cavendish celebrates as his rivals look on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 66

Even Bernard Hinault got wet in Lavaur

Even Bernard Hinault got wet in Lavaur
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 66

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in yellow

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 66

Johnny Hoogerland battled on despite his scars

Johnny Hoogerland battled on despite his scars
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 66

The peloton on a descent

The peloton on a descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 66

Cavendish in the green jersey

Cavendish in the green jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 66

Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 66

There was a lot of rain during the stage

There was a lot of rain during the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 66

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was tired at the finish

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was tired at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 66

Ivan Basso suffers in the rain

Ivan Basso suffers in the rain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 66

Cavendish gives Greipel a gorilla hug

Cavendish gives Greipel a gorilla hug
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 66

Johnny Hoogerland in the polka-dot jersey

Johnny Hoogerland in the polka-dot jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 66

Cavendish makes it three

Cavendish makes it three
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 66

The peloton passes some vines

The peloton passes some vines
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 66

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is still in white but unsure of his form after his crash

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is still in white but unsure of his form after his crash
(Image credit: Anthony Tan in Burnie)
Image 28 of 66

Johnny Hoogerland's legs are still covered in scars

Johnny Hoogerland's legs are still covered in scars
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 66

Cavendish blows some kisses after his high-speed kick

Cavendish blows some kisses after his high-speed kick
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 66

Voeckler is in yellow from head to toe

Voeckler is in yellow from head to toe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 66

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) kept wrapped up in yellow

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) kept wrapped up in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 66

Mark Cavendish was too fast for Andre Greipel, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Tyler Farrar.

Mark Cavendish was too fast for Andre Greipel, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Tyler Farrar.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 66

The Tour's sprinters vie for a stage win at the conclusion to stage 11.

The Tour's sprinters vie for a stage win at the conclusion to stage 11.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 66

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is in full flight at the head of the peloton.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is in full flight at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 66

The Manx Missile is moments away from his third stage win this Tour.

The Manx Missile is moments away from his third stage win this Tour.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 66

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) continues to lead the best young rider classification.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) continues to lead the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 66

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) stays atop the mountains classification.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) stays atop the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 66

Stage 11 winner Mark Cavendish takes over the green jersey from Philippe Gilbert.

Stage 11 winner Mark Cavendish takes over the green jersey from Philippe Gilbert.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 66

A beaming Mark Cavendish has just won stage 11 in Lavaur.

A beaming Mark Cavendish has just won stage 11 in Lavaur.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 66

Cavendish kicked first and got a gap

Cavendish kicked first and got a gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 66

Cavendish and Greipel in the sprint

Cavendish and Greipel in the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 66

Alberto Contador gets ready for a day in the rain

Alberto Contador gets ready for a day in the rain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 66

The peloton rolls through the Tarn region

The peloton rolls through the Tarn region
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 66

Once enemies, now respected rivals: Greipel congratulates Cavendish

Once enemies, now respected rivals: Greipel congratulates Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 66

Petacchi checks his bike

Petacchi checks his bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 66

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 66

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) kept the polka-dot jersey for another day.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) kept the polka-dot jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 66

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his 18th Tour de France stage win.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his 18th Tour de France stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 66

Mark Cavendish steps onto the podium following his win in stage 11.

Mark Cavendish steps onto the podium following his win in stage 11.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 66

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium.

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 66

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is ecstatic about earning the green jersey.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is ecstatic about earning the green jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 66

Mark Cavendish's stage win vaulted him into the lead of the points classification.

Mark Cavendish's stage win vaulted him into the lead of the points classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 66

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is the new wearer of the green jersey.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is the new wearer of the green jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 66

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) remains in the polka dot jersey.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) remains in the polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 66

Mark Cavendish is congratulated by his HTC-Highroad teammates Bernhard Eisel and Lars Bak.

Mark Cavendish is congratulated by his HTC-Highroad teammates Bernhard Eisel and Lars Bak.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 66

Stage 11 winner Mark Cavendish is all smiles in Lavaur.

Stage 11 winner Mark Cavendish is all smiles in Lavaur.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 66

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remains in the lead of the Tour after 11 stages.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remains in the lead of the Tour after 11 stages.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 66

Five-time Tour winner Bernard Hinault assists Thomas Voeckler into the yellow jersey.

Five-time Tour winner Bernard Hinault assists Thomas Voeckler into the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 66

Thomas Voeckler dons yellow again.

Thomas Voeckler dons yellow again.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 66

Stage 11 winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium.

Stage 11 winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 66

It was a wet day in yellow for Tour leader Thomas Voeckler.

It was a wet day in yellow for Tour leader Thomas Voeckler.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 66

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his third stage victory of the 2011 Tour.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his third stage victory of the 2011 Tour.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 66

Mark Cavendish notches career victory #18 at the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish notches career victory #18 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 66

Manxman Mark Cavendish finished off a hard day's work by his HTC-Highroad team with a stage victory in Lavaur.

Manxman Mark Cavendish finished off a hard day's work by his HTC-Highroad team with a stage victory in Lavaur.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 66

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finishes in the peloton in Lavaur.

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finishes in the peloton in Lavaur.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 66

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his sprint victory on stage 11, the Manxman's third stage win at this year's Tour.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his sprint victory on stage 11, the Manxman's third stage win at this year's Tour.
(Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish reasserted his dominance in the bunch sprints of the Tour de France, winning in Lavaur by a half a bike length and claiming the green jersey. He beat none other than arch-rival Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who pipped him at the line the previous day. Third went to this Tour's other sprint winner, Tyler Farrar of Garmin-Cervelo.

Related Articles

Cavendish’s French lesson for Manx students

It was the 18th career Tour de France stage victory for the HTC-Highroad sprinter, and his third of this year's Tour.

All of the favourites crossed the line together in a group, causing no changes in the GC. Thomas Voeckler of Europcar easily held on to his yellow jersey for one more day, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) lurking behind him in second and third as the mountains approach.

Voeckler enjoyed what he knew would probably be his last day in yellow. "To be honest, I expect to lose the jersey tomorrow, but that doesn't mean I won't fight. I will try, but we'll see."

Defending the yellow jersey has been difficult on the Europcar team, which is down to eight men after Christoph Kern abandoned with tendinitis on stage 5.

"We have three riders who are in their first Tour de France, and we lost Kern at the start. He was very important for us, especially in the mountains. I still have Charteau, Rolland and Gautier for the climbs, but we really miss Kern."

HTC-Highroad led the high-speed chase in the pouring rain much of the stage, but still managed to have enough left over to set up a sprint even with losing Matt Goss, who is suffering from stomach problems, before the final lead-out.

It was HTC versus Garmin-Cervélo coming into the final 300 meters, but it was Geraint Thomas of Sky who opened the sprint in an attempt to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen for his second stage victory. But once Mark Renshaw took over with Cavendish on his wheel, it was game over for his competition. Cavendish went early, but easily held on to his lead against the charging Greipel, who was looking to pull off another upset win but had to come from sixth wheel to do so.

"When the guys ride like they did yesterday and then I don't finish the job it's hard to take. But then I go out and make sure I win," he said immediately after watching the television replay of his sprint.

"The guys were phenomenal today. There were six super strong guys up there but we rode with just two all day: Lars Bak and Danny Pate. We had to put Tejay (Van Garderen), Peter Velits and Bernie Eisel up there. We've got Martin and Velits going for GC but they worked for me."

Cavendish said he didn't know he had Greipel bearing down on him in the final 50 meters.

"I just went. I said I'd kick and when I kick I normally get a gap. I made the mistake of not hitting it hard yesterday. My danger is my acceleration and if I do that, I get a gap and can hold it.

Farrar had hoped for another win today but had to settle for third after running out of steam before the line. "With the downpour we had to race in it was really crazy. We just misjudged it a little bit and came up 100m short on the lead-out. The legs were there, it definitely felt fast. There are a few more opportunities [for a stage win]."

With just two climbs on the stage and only a total of three points maximum available, the hero of the Tour de France, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) was able to hold onto his polka dot jersey for another day. He and fellow crash victim Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) finished at the back of the main group, still bandaged up like mummies.

Going for green

The victory also allowed Cavendish to once again pull on the green jersey, one of his goals for the Tour de France this year. He came into the stage in third place in the points classification, with 197 points to 209 for Jose Joaquin Rojas and leader Philippe Gilbert's 226 points.

However, Cavendish won the sprint from the peloton at the intermediate sprint, taking nine points, against eight for Rojas and only five for Gilbert. That set him up to take over the lead in the finale, as Gilbert was not expected to mix in the sprint.

That was how it worked out. Cavendish galloped to the finish line first, taking the 45 points for first place, with Rojas claiming only 18 back in seventh place. Gilbert finished out of the points in 66th place.

Cavendish thus claimed the points lead and the green jersey with a total of 251 points, ahead of Rojas at 235 and Gilbert at 231. Greipel lurks in fourth place with 164 points.

Wet wet wet

It was another rainy day in southern France, as one rider failed to appear at the start. John Gadret of AG2R gave his reason as fatigue.

As expected, an escape group formed and got away early. Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Mickael Delage (FDJ), Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) escaped about 15km into the stage. They quickly built up enough of a lead to scare the sprinters's teams.

HTC-Highroad moved in to share the lead work with Europcar as the gap went above four minutes, and they combined to keep it around the 4:20 mark, eventually bringing it down to 3:30.

The only drama in the early and middle part of the stage came at the intermediate sprint. Mark Cavendish of HTC-Highroad slyly got on the wheel of yesterday's stage winner, Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto). The Manxman took the honours this go-round, slipping out to take the points ahead of Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar). The top points went to the six in the lead group, but Cavendish still picked up nine points. Gilbert got only five points, as he was gapped and unable to keep up with the top sprinters.

That moved Cavendish up to 206 points, only 25 behind Gilbert and put the green jersey within his reach with a win or good finish at the stage end.

More and more teams moved into share the lead work and HTC-Highroad pulled itself back as the gap came down and the finish line came closer. It also gave the GC teams the opportunity to protect their captains on the wet roads and cross winds on the descent of the day's second and final climb, the category four Cote de Puylaure.

Once that was successfully negotiated, the sprinters' teams moved back into their working position, pulling the field along through the rather ghostly woods on an exceptionally grey day.

The closer the finish came, the worse the weather got. Pouring down rain promised a potentially dangerous sprint. It took seemingly forever for HTC to pull the peloton to the escape group.

Boom attacked as the peloton neared the group with four kilometers to go, but he was merely postponing the inevitable as the others were gathered in one kilometer later, and he too was soon caught, swept away in the pouring rain.

Garmin-Cervelo took over the lead work with two kilometers to go and led the way under the flamme rouge. Sky took over the lead, but Cavendish jumped early. Greipel gave furious chase but was unable to catch the Manxman this time.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3:46:07
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
10William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
12Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
30Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
34Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
35Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
40Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
41Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
46Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
47Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
48Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
49Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
57Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
60Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
62Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
64Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
69Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
72Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
76Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
77Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
78Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
80Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
81Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
83Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
84Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
87Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
88Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
89Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
92Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
94Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
97Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
99Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
101Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
102Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
103Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
105Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
106Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
107David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
108Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
109Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
111Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
112Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
113Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
114Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
117David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
118Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
119Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
123Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
124Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
125Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
126David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
127Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
128Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
129Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:27
132Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
133Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
134Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:35
135Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:47
136Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
137Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:10
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
139Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
140Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
141Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
142Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
143Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:01:41
144Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:03
145Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
146Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:43
147Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
149Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
150Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
151Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
152Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
153Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
154Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
155Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
156Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
157Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
158Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
160Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
161David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
162Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
163Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
164Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
165Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
166Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
167Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
168Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
169Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
170Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
171Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
172Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
173Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
174Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
175Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
176Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:05
177Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:47
DNSJohn Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad45pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo30
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team26
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling22
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team18
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar16
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team14
10William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ12
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ10
12Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team8
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
15Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2

Intermediate sprint - Gaillac, km. 85
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun17
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana13
5Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
6Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad9
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team7
10André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad4
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad3
14Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Côte de Tonnac - 28.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1

Côte de Puylaurens - 135.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team3:46:07
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
22Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
23Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
24Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:27
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:03
29Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
30Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:05:43
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ11:18:21
2Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4HTC-Highroad
5Movistar Team
6Quickstep Cycling Team
7Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Sky Procycling
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Leopard Trek
11Saur - Sojasun
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Katusha Team
14Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Lampre - ISD
16Rabobank Cycling Team
17Saxo Bank Sungard
18Team Europcar
19Liquigas-Cannondale
20BMC Racing Team
21Pro Team Astana
22Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar45:52:39
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:49
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:29
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:37
6Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:38
7Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:02:43
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:55
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:08
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:36
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:37
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:47
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:01
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:07
17Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:22
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:52
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:53
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:01
21Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:04
22Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:05
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:05:07
24Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:13
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:05:14
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:05:21
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:32
28David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
30Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:51
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
33Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:35
34Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:06:40
35Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:16
36Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:20
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:07:45
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:16
39Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:45
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:12
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:47
42Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:32
43Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:22
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:10
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:06
46Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:37
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:41
48George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:53
49Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:14
50Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:22
51Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:32
52Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:20:19
53Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:53
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:59
55Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:06
56Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:15
57Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:33
58Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:02
59Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:06
60Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:22:20
61Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:50
62David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:51
63Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:51
64Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:14
65Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:24:50
66Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:25:13
67Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:25:25
68Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:26
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:25:59
70Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:25
71Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:53
72Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:16
73Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:30
74José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:41
75Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:05
76Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:47
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:28:59
78David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:05
79Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:30:07
80Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:41
81Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:54
82Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:56
83Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:04
84Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:26
85Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:48
86David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:32:24
87Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:33:05
88Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:08
89Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:33:20
90Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:34:17
91Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:34:18
92Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:26
93Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:17
94Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:36:48
95William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:37:40
96Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:38:24
97Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:38:26
98Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:40
99Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:51
100Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:39:03
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:52
102Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:40:19
103Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:36
104Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:41:01
105Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:21
106Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:14
107Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:43:44
108Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:56
109Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:44:16
110Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:45:42
111Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:46:28
113Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:46
114Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:17
115Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:43
116Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
117Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:47:47
118Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:00
119Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:49
120Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:50
121Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:56
122Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:49:01
123Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:49:29
124Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:49:38
125Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:50:16
126Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:24
127Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:41
128Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:51:40
129Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:52:02
130Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:52:13
131Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:52:23
132Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:52:53
133Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:52:54
134Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:52:55
135Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:53:00
136Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:06
137Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:53:50
138Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:54:39
139Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:55:29
140Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:56:02
141Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:56:31
143Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:57:37
144Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:07
145Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:00:23
146André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:39
147Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:00:42
148Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:00:48
149Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:01:13
150Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:01:32
151Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:01:38
152Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1:03:02
153Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:03:23
154Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:03:32
155Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:03:49
156Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:01
157Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:05:20
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1:05:30
159Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:06:02
160Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:06:21
161Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:06:37
162Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:07:40
163Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1:07:50
164Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:07:58
165Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:10:13
166Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1:10:37
167Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:11:38
168Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:11:53
169Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:36
170Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:16:48
171Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1:18:15
172Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:19:15
173Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:20:16
174Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:27:59
175Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1:28:46
176Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:33:10
177Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad251pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team235
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto231
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto164
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo163
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team141
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team135
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale82
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team81
11Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ78
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling75
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team69
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar60
15William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ60
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling58
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard51
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team48
19Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team48
20Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad48
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD47
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar46
23Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek46
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team45
25Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack44
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ42
27Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun41
28Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ40
29Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad40
30Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale40
31Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
32Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ37
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ36
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun36
35José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team34
36Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne33
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling32
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne29
41Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad28
42Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad28
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team27
44Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne27
45Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
46Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
47Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi24
48Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team24
49Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
50Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek22
51Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
52Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
53Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
54Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
55Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
56Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
57Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
59Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
60Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
61Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
62Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
63Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
64Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
65Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
66Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
67Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
68Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling13
69Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana13
70Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
71Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
72Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
73Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
74Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana11
75Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
76Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
77Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
78Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
79Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
80Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
81Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
82Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana8
83Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
84Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
85Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling7
86Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
87Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD6
88Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
89Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad4
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
93Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
94Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
95Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
96Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
97Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
98Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
99Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
100Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
101Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
102Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
6Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ5
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
10Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
11Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
14Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
16Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
17Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
18Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
20Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
21Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team45:56:40
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:51
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:50
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:34
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:19
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:44
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:11
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:46
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:09
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:16:18
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:52
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:58
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:01
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:49
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:50
18Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:13
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:20:49
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:21:12
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:25
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:30:17
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:35
24Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:43:42
25Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:43:46
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:55
27Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:45:00
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:47:39
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:48:12
30Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:48:54
31Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:51:28
32Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:53:36
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:55:06
34Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:00
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:02:20
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:23:58
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1:24:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar136:55:55
2Leopard Trek0:00:32
3Team RadioShack0:01:02
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:18
5Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:50
6AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
7Katusha Team0:04:40
8HTC-Highroad0:04:55
9Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:14
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:45
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:23
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:45
13Pro Team Astana0:10:50
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:25
15Sky Procycling0:11:29
16Movistar Team0:16:42
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:26
18BMC Racing Team0:18:36
19FDJ0:20:44
20Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:46
21Lampre - ISD0:26:45
22Saur - Sojasun0:36:16

 

Latest on Cyclingnews