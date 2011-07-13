Cavendish gets stage number three and green jersey in Lavaur
No change to GC as mountains loom
Stage 11: Blaye-les-Mines - Lavaur
Mark Cavendish reasserted his dominance in the bunch sprints of the Tour de France, winning in Lavaur by a half a bike length and claiming the green jersey. He beat none other than arch-rival Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who pipped him at the line the previous day. Third went to this Tour's other sprint winner, Tyler Farrar of Garmin-Cervelo.
It was the 18th career Tour de France stage victory for the HTC-Highroad sprinter, and his third of this year's Tour.
All of the favourites crossed the line together in a group, causing no changes in the GC. Thomas Voeckler of Europcar easily held on to his yellow jersey for one more day, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) lurking behind him in second and third as the mountains approach.
Voeckler enjoyed what he knew would probably be his last day in yellow. "To be honest, I expect to lose the jersey tomorrow, but that doesn't mean I won't fight. I will try, but we'll see."
Defending the yellow jersey has been difficult on the Europcar team, which is down to eight men after Christoph Kern abandoned with tendinitis on stage 5.
"We have three riders who are in their first Tour de France, and we lost Kern at the start. He was very important for us, especially in the mountains. I still have Charteau, Rolland and Gautier for the climbs, but we really miss Kern."
HTC-Highroad led the high-speed chase in the pouring rain much of the stage, but still managed to have enough left over to set up a sprint even with losing Matt Goss, who is suffering from stomach problems, before the final lead-out.
It was HTC versus Garmin-Cervélo coming into the final 300 meters, but it was Geraint Thomas of Sky who opened the sprint in an attempt to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen for his second stage victory. But once Mark Renshaw took over with Cavendish on his wheel, it was game over for his competition. Cavendish went early, but easily held on to his lead against the charging Greipel, who was looking to pull off another upset win but had to come from sixth wheel to do so.
"When the guys ride like they did yesterday and then I don't finish the job it's hard to take. But then I go out and make sure I win," he said immediately after watching the television replay of his sprint.
"The guys were phenomenal today. There were six super strong guys up there but we rode with just two all day: Lars Bak and Danny Pate. We had to put Tejay (Van Garderen), Peter Velits and Bernie Eisel up there. We've got Martin and Velits going for GC but they worked for me."
Cavendish said he didn't know he had Greipel bearing down on him in the final 50 meters.
"I just went. I said I'd kick and when I kick I normally get a gap. I made the mistake of not hitting it hard yesterday. My danger is my acceleration and if I do that, I get a gap and can hold it.
Farrar had hoped for another win today but had to settle for third after running out of steam before the line. "With the downpour we had to race in it was really crazy. We just misjudged it a little bit and came up 100m short on the lead-out. The legs were there, it definitely felt fast. There are a few more opportunities [for a stage win]."
With just two climbs on the stage and only a total of three points maximum available, the hero of the Tour de France, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) was able to hold onto his polka dot jersey for another day. He and fellow crash victim Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) finished at the back of the main group, still bandaged up like mummies.
Going for green
The victory also allowed Cavendish to once again pull on the green jersey, one of his goals for the Tour de France this year. He came into the stage in third place in the points classification, with 197 points to 209 for Jose Joaquin Rojas and leader Philippe Gilbert's 226 points.
However, Cavendish won the sprint from the peloton at the intermediate sprint, taking nine points, against eight for Rojas and only five for Gilbert. That set him up to take over the lead in the finale, as Gilbert was not expected to mix in the sprint.
That was how it worked out. Cavendish galloped to the finish line first, taking the 45 points for first place, with Rojas claiming only 18 back in seventh place. Gilbert finished out of the points in 66th place.
Cavendish thus claimed the points lead and the green jersey with a total of 251 points, ahead of Rojas at 235 and Gilbert at 231. Greipel lurks in fourth place with 164 points.
Wet wet wet
It was another rainy day in southern France, as one rider failed to appear at the start. John Gadret of AG2R gave his reason as fatigue.
As expected, an escape group formed and got away early. Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Mickael Delage (FDJ), Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) escaped about 15km into the stage. They quickly built up enough of a lead to scare the sprinters's teams.
HTC-Highroad moved in to share the lead work with Europcar as the gap went above four minutes, and they combined to keep it around the 4:20 mark, eventually bringing it down to 3:30.
The only drama in the early and middle part of the stage came at the intermediate sprint. Mark Cavendish of HTC-Highroad slyly got on the wheel of yesterday's stage winner, Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto). The Manxman took the honours this go-round, slipping out to take the points ahead of Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar). The top points went to the six in the lead group, but Cavendish still picked up nine points. Gilbert got only five points, as he was gapped and unable to keep up with the top sprinters.
That moved Cavendish up to 206 points, only 25 behind Gilbert and put the green jersey within his reach with a win or good finish at the stage end.
More and more teams moved into share the lead work and HTC-Highroad pulled itself back as the gap came down and the finish line came closer. It also gave the GC teams the opportunity to protect their captains on the wet roads and cross winds on the descent of the day's second and final climb, the category four Cote de Puylaure.
Once that was successfully negotiated, the sprinters' teams moved back into their working position, pulling the field along through the rather ghostly woods on an exceptionally grey day.
The closer the finish came, the worse the weather got. Pouring down rain promised a potentially dangerous sprint. It took seemingly forever for HTC to pull the peloton to the escape group.
Boom attacked as the peloton neared the group with four kilometers to go, but he was merely postponing the inevitable as the others were gathered in one kilometer later, and he too was soon caught, swept away in the pouring rain.
Garmin-Cervelo took over the lead work with two kilometers to go and led the way under the flamme rouge. Sky took over the lead, but Cavendish jumped early. Greipel gave furious chase but was unable to catch the Manxman this time.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3:46:07
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|30
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|34
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|41
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|48
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|49
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|57
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|62
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|64
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|69
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|78
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|81
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|83
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|87
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|88
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|89
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|94
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|97
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|99
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|102
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|106
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|107
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|109
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|111
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|112
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|113
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|114
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|117
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|119
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|123
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|124
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|126
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|127
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|128
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|129
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:27
|132
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|134
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:35
|135
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:47
|136
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|137
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|139
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|140
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|141
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|143
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:41
|144
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:03
|145
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|146
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:43
|147
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|149
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|150
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|151
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|152
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|155
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|156
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|157
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|158
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|160
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|161
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|162
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|163
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|166
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|167
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|168
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|170
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|171
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|172
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|173
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|174
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|175
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:05
|177
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:47
|DNS
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|45
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|22
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|9
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|10
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|12
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|10
|12
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|15
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|13
|5
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|6
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|9
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|12
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|14
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:46:07
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|27
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:03
|29
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:43
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|11:18:21
|2
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Sky Procycling
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Leopard Trek
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Pro Team Astana
|22
|Team RadioShack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|45:52:39
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:29
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:37
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:38
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:02:43
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:55
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:08
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:36
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:37
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:07
|17
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:22
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:52
|19
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:53
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:01
|21
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|22
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:05
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:05:07
|24
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:13
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:05:14
|26
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:21
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:32
|28
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|30
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:51
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|33
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:35
|34
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:06:40
|35
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:16
|36
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:20
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:07:45
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|39
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:45
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:12
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:47
|42
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:32
|43
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:22
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:10
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:06
|46
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:37
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:41
|48
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:53
|49
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:14
|50
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:22
|51
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:32
|52
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:19
|53
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:53
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:59
|55
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:06
|56
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:15
|57
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:33
|58
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:02
|59
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:06
|60
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:20
|61
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:50
|62
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:51
|63
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:51
|64
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:24:14
|65
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:24:50
|66
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:13
|67
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:25:25
|68
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:26
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:25:59
|70
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:25
|71
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:53
|72
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:16
|73
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:30
|74
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:41
|75
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:05
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:47
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:28:59
|78
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:05
|79
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:07
|80
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:41
|81
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:54
|82
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:56
|83
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:04
|84
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:26
|85
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:48
|86
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:24
|87
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:33:05
|88
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:08
|89
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:33:20
|90
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:17
|91
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:18
|92
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:26
|93
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:17
|94
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:36:48
|95
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:40
|96
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:38:24
|97
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:38:26
|98
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:40
|99
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:51
|100
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:39:03
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:52
|102
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:40:19
|103
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:36
|104
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:41:01
|105
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:21
|106
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:14
|107
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:43:44
|108
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:56
|109
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:44:16
|110
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:45:42
|111
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:46:28
|113
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:46
|114
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:17
|115
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:43
|116
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:47:47
|118
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:00
|119
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:49
|120
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:50
|121
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:56
|122
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:49:01
|123
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:49:29
|124
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:49:38
|125
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:50:16
|126
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:24
|127
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:41
|128
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:51:40
|129
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:02
|130
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:52:13
|131
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:23
|132
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:52:53
|133
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:54
|134
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:52:55
|135
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:53:00
|136
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:06
|137
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:50
|138
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:54:39
|139
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:55:29
|140
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:56:02
|141
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:56:31
|143
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:57:37
|144
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:07
|145
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:00:23
|146
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:39
|147
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:00:42
|148
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:00:48
|149
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:01:13
|150
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:01:32
|151
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:01:38
|152
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1:03:02
|153
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:03:23
|154
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:32
|155
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:03:49
|156
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:01
|157
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:05:20
|158
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1:05:30
|159
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:06:02
|160
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:06:21
|161
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:06:37
|162
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:07:40
|163
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:07:50
|164
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:07:58
|165
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:10:13
|166
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:10:37
|167
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:11:38
|168
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:11:53
|169
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:36
|170
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:16:48
|171
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1:18:15
|172
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:19:15
|173
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:20:16
|174
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:27:59
|175
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:28:46
|176
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:33:10
|177
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:35:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|251
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|235
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|231
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|164
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|163
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|135
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|11
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|78
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|75
|13
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|15
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|60
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|19
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|20
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|48
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|23
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|46
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|25
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|44
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|42
|27
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|28
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|40
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|30
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|31
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|32
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|37
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|36
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|35
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|36
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|32
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|41
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|28
|42
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|28
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|44
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|45
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|46
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|47
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|48
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|49
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|50
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|22
|51
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|52
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|53
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|54
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|55
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|56
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|57
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|59
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|60
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|61
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|62
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|63
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|64
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|65
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|66
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|67
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|68
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|69
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|13
|70
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|71
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|72
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|73
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|74
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|11
|75
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|76
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|77
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|78
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|79
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|80
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|81
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|82
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|8
|83
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|84
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|85
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|86
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|87
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|6
|88
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|89
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|4
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|93
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|94
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|95
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|96
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|97
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|98
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|99
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|100
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|101
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|102
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|5
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|14
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|17
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|20
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|21
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45:56:40
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:51
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:50
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:34
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:19
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:03:44
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:11
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:46
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:09
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:18
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:52
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:58
|15
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:01
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:49
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:50
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:13
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:20:49
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:12
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:25
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:17
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:35
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:43:42
|25
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:43:46
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:55
|27
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:45:00
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:47:39
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:48:12
|30
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:48:54
|31
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:51:28
|32
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:53:36
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:06
|34
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:00
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:02:20
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:23:58
|37
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:24:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|136:55:55
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:32
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:02
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:50
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:04:40
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|0:04:55
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:45
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:23
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:45
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:50
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:25
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:29
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:16:42
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:26
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:36
|19
|FDJ
|0:20:44
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:46
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:26:45
|22
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:36:16
