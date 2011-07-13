Image 1 of 66 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 66 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) outsprints Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) to win stage 11. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 66 Leopard Trek teammates Fabian Cancellara and Andy Schleck don't seem to mind the inclement weather. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 66 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 66 Andriy Grivko (Astana) at the head of the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 66 The day's break included (l-r) Mickael Delage (FDJ), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Andriy Grivko (Astana) [hidden], Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 66 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 66 The Tour peloton makes its way from Blaye-les-Mines to Lavaur in stage 11. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 66 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) arrives at the finish in Lavaur. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 66 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) savours taking the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 66 The contrast of rain and sunflowers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 66 Cavendish close up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 66 Cavendish celebrates as his rivals look on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 66 Even Bernard Hinault got wet in Lavaur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 66 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 66 Johnny Hoogerland battled on despite his scars (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 66 The peloton on a descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 66 Cavendish in the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 66 Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 66 There was a lot of rain during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 66 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was tired at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 66 Ivan Basso suffers in the rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 66 Cavendish gives Greipel a gorilla hug (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 66 Johnny Hoogerland in the polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 66 Cavendish makes it three (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 66 The peloton passes some vines (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 66 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is still in white but unsure of his form after his crash (Image credit: Anthony Tan in Burnie) Image 28 of 66 Johnny Hoogerland's legs are still covered in scars (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 66 Cavendish blows some kisses after his high-speed kick (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 66 Voeckler is in yellow from head to toe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 66 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) kept wrapped up in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 66 Mark Cavendish was too fast for Andre Greipel, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Tyler Farrar. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 66 The Tour's sprinters vie for a stage win at the conclusion to stage 11. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 66 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is in full flight at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 66 The Manx Missile is moments away from his third stage win this Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 66 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) continues to lead the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 66 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) stays atop the mountains classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 66 Stage 11 winner Mark Cavendish takes over the green jersey from Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 66 A beaming Mark Cavendish has just won stage 11 in Lavaur. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 66 Cavendish kicked first and got a gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 66 Cavendish and Greipel in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 66 Alberto Contador gets ready for a day in the rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 66 The peloton rolls through the Tarn region (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 66 Once enemies, now respected rivals: Greipel congratulates Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 66 Petacchi checks his bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 66 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 66 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) kept the polka-dot jersey for another day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 66 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his 18th Tour de France stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 66 Mark Cavendish steps onto the podium following his win in stage 11. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 66 Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 66 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is ecstatic about earning the green jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 66 Mark Cavendish's stage win vaulted him into the lead of the points classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 66 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is the new wearer of the green jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 66 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) remains in the polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 66 Mark Cavendish is congratulated by his HTC-Highroad teammates Bernhard Eisel and Lars Bak. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 66 Stage 11 winner Mark Cavendish is all smiles in Lavaur. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 66 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remains in the lead of the Tour after 11 stages. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 66 Five-time Tour winner Bernard Hinault assists Thomas Voeckler into the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 66 Thomas Voeckler dons yellow again. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 66 Stage 11 winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 66 It was a wet day in yellow for Tour leader Thomas Voeckler. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 66 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his third stage victory of the 2011 Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 66 Mark Cavendish notches career victory #18 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 66 Manxman Mark Cavendish finished off a hard day's work by his HTC-Highroad team with a stage victory in Lavaur. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 66 Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finishes in the peloton in Lavaur. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 66 of 66 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his sprint victory on stage 11, the Manxman's third stage win at this year's Tour. (Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish reasserted his dominance in the bunch sprints of the Tour de France, winning in Lavaur by a half a bike length and claiming the green jersey. He beat none other than arch-rival Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who pipped him at the line the previous day. Third went to this Tour's other sprint winner, Tyler Farrar of Garmin-Cervelo.

Related Articles Cavendish’s French lesson for Manx students

It was the 18th career Tour de France stage victory for the HTC-Highroad sprinter, and his third of this year's Tour.

All of the favourites crossed the line together in a group, causing no changes in the GC. Thomas Voeckler of Europcar easily held on to his yellow jersey for one more day, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) lurking behind him in second and third as the mountains approach.

Voeckler enjoyed what he knew would probably be his last day in yellow. "To be honest, I expect to lose the jersey tomorrow, but that doesn't mean I won't fight. I will try, but we'll see."

Defending the yellow jersey has been difficult on the Europcar team, which is down to eight men after Christoph Kern abandoned with tendinitis on stage 5.

"We have three riders who are in their first Tour de France, and we lost Kern at the start. He was very important for us, especially in the mountains. I still have Charteau, Rolland and Gautier for the climbs, but we really miss Kern."

HTC-Highroad led the high-speed chase in the pouring rain much of the stage, but still managed to have enough left over to set up a sprint even with losing Matt Goss, who is suffering from stomach problems, before the final lead-out.

It was HTC versus Garmin-Cervélo coming into the final 300 meters, but it was Geraint Thomas of Sky who opened the sprint in an attempt to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen for his second stage victory. But once Mark Renshaw took over with Cavendish on his wheel, it was game over for his competition. Cavendish went early, but easily held on to his lead against the charging Greipel, who was looking to pull off another upset win but had to come from sixth wheel to do so.

"When the guys ride like they did yesterday and then I don't finish the job it's hard to take. But then I go out and make sure I win," he said immediately after watching the television replay of his sprint.

"The guys were phenomenal today. There were six super strong guys up there but we rode with just two all day: Lars Bak and Danny Pate. We had to put Tejay (Van Garderen), Peter Velits and Bernie Eisel up there. We've got Martin and Velits going for GC but they worked for me."

Cavendish said he didn't know he had Greipel bearing down on him in the final 50 meters.

"I just went. I said I'd kick and when I kick I normally get a gap. I made the mistake of not hitting it hard yesterday. My danger is my acceleration and if I do that, I get a gap and can hold it.

Farrar had hoped for another win today but had to settle for third after running out of steam before the line. "With the downpour we had to race in it was really crazy. We just misjudged it a little bit and came up 100m short on the lead-out. The legs were there, it definitely felt fast. There are a few more opportunities [for a stage win]."

With just two climbs on the stage and only a total of three points maximum available, the hero of the Tour de France, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) was able to hold onto his polka dot jersey for another day. He and fellow crash victim Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) finished at the back of the main group, still bandaged up like mummies.

Going for green

The victory also allowed Cavendish to once again pull on the green jersey, one of his goals for the Tour de France this year. He came into the stage in third place in the points classification, with 197 points to 209 for Jose Joaquin Rojas and leader Philippe Gilbert's 226 points.

However, Cavendish won the sprint from the peloton at the intermediate sprint, taking nine points, against eight for Rojas and only five for Gilbert. That set him up to take over the lead in the finale, as Gilbert was not expected to mix in the sprint.

That was how it worked out. Cavendish galloped to the finish line first, taking the 45 points for first place, with Rojas claiming only 18 back in seventh place. Gilbert finished out of the points in 66th place.

Cavendish thus claimed the points lead and the green jersey with a total of 251 points, ahead of Rojas at 235 and Gilbert at 231. Greipel lurks in fourth place with 164 points.

Wet wet wet

It was another rainy day in southern France, as one rider failed to appear at the start. John Gadret of AG2R gave his reason as fatigue.

As expected, an escape group formed and got away early. Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Mickael Delage (FDJ), Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) escaped about 15km into the stage. They quickly built up enough of a lead to scare the sprinters's teams.

HTC-Highroad moved in to share the lead work with Europcar as the gap went above four minutes, and they combined to keep it around the 4:20 mark, eventually bringing it down to 3:30.

The only drama in the early and middle part of the stage came at the intermediate sprint. Mark Cavendish of HTC-Highroad slyly got on the wheel of yesterday's stage winner, Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto). The Manxman took the honours this go-round, slipping out to take the points ahead of Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar). The top points went to the six in the lead group, but Cavendish still picked up nine points. Gilbert got only five points, as he was gapped and unable to keep up with the top sprinters.

That moved Cavendish up to 206 points, only 25 behind Gilbert and put the green jersey within his reach with a win or good finish at the stage end.

More and more teams moved into share the lead work and HTC-Highroad pulled itself back as the gap came down and the finish line came closer. It also gave the GC teams the opportunity to protect their captains on the wet roads and cross winds on the descent of the day's second and final climb, the category four Cote de Puylaure.

Once that was successfully negotiated, the sprinters' teams moved back into their working position, pulling the field along through the rather ghostly woods on an exceptionally grey day.

The closer the finish came, the worse the weather got. Pouring down rain promised a potentially dangerous sprint. It took seemingly forever for HTC to pull the peloton to the escape group.

Boom attacked as the peloton neared the group with four kilometers to go, but he was merely postponing the inevitable as the others were gathered in one kilometer later, and he too was soon caught, swept away in the pouring rain.

Garmin-Cervelo took over the lead work with two kilometers to go and led the way under the flamme rouge. Sky took over the lead, but Cavendish jumped early. Greipel gave furious chase but was unable to catch the Manxman this time.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3:46:07 2 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 12 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 21 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 30 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 34 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 41 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 48 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 49 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 50 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 57 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 62 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 64 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 69 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 73 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 78 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 81 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 83 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 84 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 87 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 88 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 89 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 91 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 94 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 97 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 99 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 102 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 105 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 106 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 107 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 109 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 111 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 112 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 113 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 114 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 117 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 118 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 119 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 120 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 123 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 124 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 125 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 126 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 127 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 128 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 129 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:27 132 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 134 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:35 135 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:47 136 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:52 137 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:10 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 139 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 140 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 141 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 142 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 143 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:01:41 144 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:05:03 145 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 146 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:43 147 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 149 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 150 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 151 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 152 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 154 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 155 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 156 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 157 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 158 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 160 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 161 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 162 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 163 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 165 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 166 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 167 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 168 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 169 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 170 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 171 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 172 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 173 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 174 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 175 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 176 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:05 177 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:47 DNS John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 45 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 26 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 22 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 18 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 16 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 14 10 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 12 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 10 12 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 15 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2

Intermediate sprint - Gaillac, km. 85 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 13 5 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 6 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 9 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 14 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Côte de Tonnac - 28.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1

Côte de Puylaurens - 135.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:46:07 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 22 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:27 27 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:52 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:05:03 29 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:05:43 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 35 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ 11:18:21 2 Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 HTC-Highroad 5 Movistar Team 6 Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Sky Procycling 9 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Leopard Trek 11 Saur - Sojasun 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Katusha Team 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Lampre - ISD 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 18 Team Europcar 19 Liquigas-Cannondale 20 BMC Racing Team 21 Pro Team Astana 22 Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 45:52:39 2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:49 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:29 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:37 6 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:38 7 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:02:43 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:55 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:08 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:36 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:37 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:47 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:01 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:07 17 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:22 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:52 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:53 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:01 21 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:04 22 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:05 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:05:07 24 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:13 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:05:14 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:05:21 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:32 28 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 30 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:51 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:26 33 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:35 34 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:06:40 35 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:16 36 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:20 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:07:45 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:16 39 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:45 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:12 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:47 42 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:32 43 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:22 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:10 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:06 46 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:37 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:41 48 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:53 49 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:14 50 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:22 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:32 52 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:20:19 53 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:53 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:59 55 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:06 56 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:15 57 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:33 58 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:02 59 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:06 60 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:22:20 61 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:50 62 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:51 63 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:51 64 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:14 65 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:24:50 66 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:25:13 67 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:25:25 68 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:26 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:25:59 70 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:25 71 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:53 72 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:16 73 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:30 74 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:41 75 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:05 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:47 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:28:59 78 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:05 79 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:30:07 80 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:41 81 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:54 82 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:56 83 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:04 84 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:26 85 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:48 86 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:32:24 87 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:33:05 88 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:08 89 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:33:20 90 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:34:17 91 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:34:18 92 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:26 93 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:17 94 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:36:48 95 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:37:40 96 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:38:24 97 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:38:26 98 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:40 99 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:51 100 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:39:03 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:52 102 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:40:19 103 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:36 104 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:41:01 105 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:21 106 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:14 107 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:43:44 108 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:56 109 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:44:16 110 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:45:42 111 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 112 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:46:28 113 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:46 114 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:17 115 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:43 116 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:47:47 118 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:00 119 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:49 120 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:50 121 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:48:56 122 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:49:01 123 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:49:29 124 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:49:38 125 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:50:16 126 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:24 127 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:41 128 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:51:40 129 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:52:02 130 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:52:13 131 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:52:23 132 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:52:53 133 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:52:54 134 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:52:55 135 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:53:00 136 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:06 137 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:53:50 138 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:54:39 139 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:55:29 140 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:56:02 141 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:56:31 143 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:57:37 144 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:07 145 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:00:23 146 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:00:39 147 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:00:42 148 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:00:48 149 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:01:13 150 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:01:32 151 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:01:38 152 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1:03:02 153 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:03:23 154 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:03:32 155 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:03:49 156 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:01 157 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:05:20 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1:05:30 159 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:06:02 160 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:06:21 161 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:06:37 162 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:07:40 163 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:07:50 164 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:07:58 165 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:10:13 166 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:10:37 167 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:11:38 168 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:11:53 169 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:36 170 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:16:48 171 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1:18:15 172 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:19:15 173 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:20:16 174 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:27:59 175 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:28:46 176 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:33:10 177 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 251 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 235 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 231 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 164 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 163 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 135 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 81 11 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 78 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 75 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 60 15 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 60 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 48 19 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 48 20 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 48 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 46 23 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 46 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 25 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 44 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 42 27 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 28 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 40 29 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 31 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 32 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 37 33 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 36 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 35 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 34 36 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 32 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 41 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 28 42 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 28 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 44 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 45 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 46 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 47 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 48 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 49 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 50 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 22 51 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 52 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 53 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 54 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 55 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 56 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 57 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 59 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 60 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 61 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 62 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 63 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 64 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 65 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 66 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 67 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 68 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 69 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 13 70 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 71 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 72 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 73 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 74 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 11 75 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 76 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 77 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 78 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 79 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 80 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 81 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 82 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 8 83 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 84 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 85 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 86 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 87 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 6 88 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 89 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 4 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 93 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 94 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 95 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 96 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 97 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 98 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 99 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 100 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 101 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 102 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 6 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 5 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 11 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 14 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 16 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 17 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 18 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 20 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 21 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45:56:40 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:51 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:20 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:50 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:34 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:19 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:44 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:11 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:46 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:09 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:16:18 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:52 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:58 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:01 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:49 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:50 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:13 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:49 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:21:12 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:25 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:30:17 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:35 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:43:42 25 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:43:46 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:55 27 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:45:00 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:47:39 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:48:12 30 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:48:54 31 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:51:28 32 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:53:36 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:55:06 34 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:00 35 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:02:20 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:23:58 37 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:24:45