Luis León Sánchez wins crash-hit stage
Thomas Voeckler takes yellow
Stage 9: Issoire - Saint-Flour
Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) claimed victory on a dramatic day of racing that saw Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) move into the yellow jersey and crashes wreak havoc in the peloton. On a tough uphill finish in Saint-Flour, Sánchez had too much in the tank for his French breakaway companions Voeckler and Sandy Casar (FDJ) and powered clear to take the third Tour stage win of his career.
Although well beaten by the Spaniard in the sprint, Voeckler received considerable consolation in the shape of the maillot jaune, which he took for the first time since 2004. "The last time I wore it, it was said they let me take the yellow jersey. But this time I went out looking for it," said Voeckler. "I made a clear choice. I sacrificed the stage to win it."
A race that has been packed with drama so far continued in the same vein almost from the start in Issoire. An early crash that resulted in Euskaltel-Euskadi's Amets Txurruka and Vacansoleil-DCM's Wout Poels quitting the race was, unfortunately, merely the prelude to two other serious incidents.
As the bunch descended the second climb of the day, the Pas de Peyrol, a number of riders went down, both on the road and into the ditch and woods on the right-hand side of it. The most seriously affected were Omega Pharma-Lotto GC leader Jurgen Van den Broeck and teammate Fredrik Willems, who both broke a collar bone, Astana leader Alexandre Vinokourov, who broke an elbow and his femur, and Garmin-Cervélo's Dave Zabriskie, who broke a wrist. All were forced to abandon, although Zabriskie did briefly attempt to continue.
Zabriskie's Garmin-Cervélo teammate David Millar was riding with race leader Thor Hushovd, and both just managed to avoid the crash, as Millar explained to ITV at the finish. "That crash was horrific. We were coming down the high-speed descent and there was a corner that kept tightening. The guy in front of Zabriskie just made it around, but Dave clipped the barriers and went flying over the edge. The Lotto guy who was on his wheel hit the barrier and stopped dead but was spinning on the floor. I just squeezed through. Thor jumped over the bike and just made it by and it all went piling down behind us. It was one of the scariest crashes I've seen. It was carnage."
More controversial was a crash in the breakaway group of five just 36km from the finish. As the riders sped down a descent, a car from French TV attempted to pass them going partly down the grass verge on the left-hand side of the road. The car driver swerved back into the road and the riders to avoid a roadside tree, hitting Team Sky's Juan Antonio Flecha and sending him cartwheeling down the road. The Spaniard clipped Vacansoleil-DCM's Johnny Hoogerland, who was sent somersaulting onto a barbed wire fence on the other side of the road.
Thankfully, both riders were able to continue, although both were bloodied, Hoogerland suffering what appeared to be deep wounds to his lower legs. The Dutchman received some compensation at the finish in the shape of the King of the Mountains jersey, having led over four of the day's eight categorised climbs.
"We can be happy that we're alive. It's horrible," said Hoogerland. "I can blame everyone but I don't think anyone does this sort of thing on purpose. I think the people in the car will have a very big guilty feeling and they will surely apologize to me and Flecha...I have three cuts that are about seven centimetres long and quite deep too. I'll go to the hospital now and I think I'll need about 30 stitches at least.
"I did what felt like a few somersaults. I don't know where the car came from. Before I knew it, Flecha was on the ground and there was nothing I could do. I landed on the fence and I looked at my legs and thought, ‘Is this what cycling is about?' I have the polka-dot jersey but I'm going to spend the rest day in a lot of pain."
The green jersey stayed firmly on the shoulders of Philippe Gilbert, who once again stormed clear on the main group to claim fourth place on the line, although he admitted he was disappointed not to have been in contention for the stage win.
"We had a bad day because we lost VDB and Willems, and we were hoping to win the stage today. Because of the big crash we had to stop [chasing], then Garmin didn't want to ride, then they did, then they stopped again. The atmosphere was very bad after the crash. I told my teammates that if we were in contention for the win today I would take it easily because I was very strong, and I'm disappointed because of the situation of the crashes and the situation of the race."
How it unfolded
Although numerous riders attempted to break the shackles of the fast-moving peloton in the first hour, no one managed to get a significant advantage until the summit of the first climb of the day, the 3rd-category Côte de Massiac. Voeckler led over the summit, followed by former KoM leader Hoogerland. This pair pressed on over the climb and were joined by Sky's Flecha, FDJ's Casar, Rabobank's Luis León Sánchez and Quick Step's Niki Terpstra.
Voeckler and Hoogerland's duel for mountains points continued over the 2nd-category Pas de Peyrol, where the Frenchman beat the Dutchman. This pair and their three breakaway companions were already heading towards the third climb of the day, the 2nd-category Col du Perthus, with a lead of around three-and-a-half minutes when the day's biggest crash halted much of the peloton on the descent of the Pas de Peyrol.
Most of the field was held up as riders tried to pick their way past stricken colleagues. A gaggle of Astana riders headed into the foliage below the right-hand side of the road to aid team leader Vinokourov. The Kazakh was eventually lifted off his bike and back up to the road, but was unable to continue. Van den Broeck, Willems and Zabriskie were also forced out, and several others went down heavily too, including RadioShack leader Andreas Klöden, although the German did manage to continue.
A truce is called
After some brief discussion, a truce was called at the front of the peloton to allow those riders who had either crashed or been held up to get back up to the group. The drop in pace resulted in the break's lead ballooning out to almost eight minutes as Hoogerland led Voeckler over the fourth of the day's eight categorised climbs, the 3rd-category Col de Cère.
Little more than a minute down on yellow jersey Hushovd, Voeckler realised that the overall lead was now a serious possibility and allowed Hoogerland to take the next couple of climbs unchallenged in return for a degree of cooperation in between the summits. When the Dutchman led the leading quintet over the 2nd-category Prat de Bouc, he guaranteed himself the polka dot jersey at the end of the stage and would almost certainly have contended for the stage win if not for the intervention of France TV's car.
After remounting following extensive treatment, Hoogerland was caught by the bunch just before the day's intermediate sprint, where Gilbert took fifth place uncontested to extend his lead in the points competition. Garmin-Cervélo were by now working hard to defend Hushovd's yellow jersey. But inside the final 20km they realised his lead was gone and they let BMC and eventually Leopard Trek take over the pace-setting.
At the front of the race, Casar and Sánchez were happy to let Voeckler do the lion's share of the work heading into the finish. The Europcar team leader led the way until well inside the final kilometre, as his two companions rode side by side, eyeing each other. So intent were Casar and Sánchez on each other that Voeckler was able to drop back behind them on the 1.3km climb up to the finish, and it was he who made the first acceleration from 300m out.
Sánchez responded immediately, surging clear of Voeckler as Casar offered no challenge. Crossing the line, the Spaniard first sucked his thumb and then gave a sign to indicate his wife's pregnancy as he claimed Spain's first stage win of this year's race. The grimacing Voeckler came in five seconds later with the crowd roaring their approval.
Although he will probably not hold the maillot jaune for the 10 days he kept it in 2004, the Frenchman will be hard to shake from the race lead, especially after such a brutal first week that has taken a toll on the whole field. They will all be glad of tomorrow's first rest day.
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5:27:09
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:05
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:59
|5
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:07
|18
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:04:13
|26
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:20
|28
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|29
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:30
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|31
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|33
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:35
|38
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:39
|42
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:47
|49
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|50
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:21
|53
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|54
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|56
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:50
|57
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|59
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|63
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|67
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|70
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:58
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|75
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|76
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:06:00
|77
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|78
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:31
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:06:40
|80
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:47
|81
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|82
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|84
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:54
|87
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:18
|88
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:21
|89
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:43
|90
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:32
|91
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:35
|92
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:38
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:50
|94
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|96
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|98
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|101
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|105
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:17
|107
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|111
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|116
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|117
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:38
|119
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|122
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|127
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|129
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|132
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|133
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|134
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|139
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:44
|140
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:11
|141
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|143
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|144
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|145
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|146
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|147
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|150
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|151
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|152
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|154
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|155
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|156
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|157
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|158
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|160
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|161
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|162
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|163
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|164
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|165
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|166
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|167
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|168
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|169
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|172
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|173
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|174
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|176
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|177
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:26
|178
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|179
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:28
|180
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:21:48
|DNF
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNS
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|6
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|7
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|9
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|12
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|14
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|15
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5:31:08
|2
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:31
|8
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:36
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:40
|10
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:48
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:51
|15
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:48
|20
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:55
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:33
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:51
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:39
|26
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|31
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:12
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|36
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|37
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:29:47
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:40
|3
|FDJ
|0:02:54
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:07
|5
|Team Leopard Trek
|0:04:08
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:16
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:57
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:05:19
|9
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:24
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:05:30
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:38
|13
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:05
|14
|HTC - Highroad
|0:06:25
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:01
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:19
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:27
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:09:26
|20
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:10:59
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:19
|22
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:17:31
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|38:35:11
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:29
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:37
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:38
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:02:43
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:55
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:08
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:36
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:37
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:07
|17
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:22
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:52
|19
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:53
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:01
|21
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|22
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:05
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:05:07
|24
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:13
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:05:14
|26
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:21
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:32
|28
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:39
|30
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:51
|33
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|34
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:35
|35
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:06:40
|36
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:16
|37
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:20
|38
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:07:45
|39
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|40
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:45
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:12
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:20
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:33
|44
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:17
|45
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:32
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|47
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:35
|48
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:10
|49
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:06
|50
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:15
|51
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:41
|52
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:53
|53
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:06
|54
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:14
|55
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:16
|56
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:22
|57
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:42
|58
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:03
|59
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:47
|60
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:09
|61
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:15
|62
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:18:51
|63
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:26
|64
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:53
|65
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:59
|66
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:06
|67
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:17
|68
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:42
|69
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:15
|70
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:32
|71
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:50
|72
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:14
|73
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:06
|74
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:42
|75
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:13
|76
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:21
|77
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|78
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:25:25
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:26
|80
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:27
|81
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:25:59
|82
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:08
|83
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:15
|84
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:25
|85
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:53
|86
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:58
|87
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:21
|88
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:27
|89
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:30
|90
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:27:32
|91
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:37
|92
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:43
|93
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:44
|94
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:28:59
|95
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:31
|96
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:56
|97
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:05
|98
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:32:25
|99
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:33:30
|100
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:19
|101
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:34:46
|102
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:17
|103
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:35:18
|104
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:19
|105
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:18
|106
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:36:22
|107
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:36:48
|108
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:40
|109
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:37:56
|110
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:57
|111
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:38:34
|112
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:39:42
|113
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:39:43
|114
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:58
|115
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:40:31
|116
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:40:55
|117
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:41:44
|118
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:51
|120
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:43:02
|121
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:23
|122
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:30
|123
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:43:39
|124
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:43:44
|125
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:43:48
|126
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:44:16
|127
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:20
|128
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:44:42
|129
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:16
|130
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:45:33
|131
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:45:42
|132
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:45:55
|133
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:24
|134
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:46
|135
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:47:07
|136
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:17
|137
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:25
|138
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:17
|139
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:48:29
|140
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:48:40
|141
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:49
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:06
|143
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:49:42
|144
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:49:56
|145
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:49:57
|146
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:50:03
|147
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:24
|148
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:24
|149
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:51:38
|150
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:52:32
|151
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:52:53
|152
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:53:19
|153
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:02
|154
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:55:05
|155
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:55:15
|156
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:55:22
|157
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:55:33
|158
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:56:08
|159
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:57:30
|160
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:57:50
|161
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:58:16
|162
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:58:21
|163
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:58:55
|164
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:21
|165
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:59:53
|166
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:00:23
|167
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:39
|168
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:00:40
|169
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:01:04
|170
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:02:27
|171
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:01
|172
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1:05:32
|173
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:06:20
|174
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:08:34
|175
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:09:13
|176
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:09:54
|177
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:11:00
|178
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:13:16
|179
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:21:28
|180
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:28:50
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|217
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|172
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|153
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|137
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|135
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|11
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|54
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|51
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|47
|16
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|17
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|18
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|46
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|20
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|44
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|23
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|42
|24
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|42
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|26
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|27
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|38
|28
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|37
|29
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|30
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|31
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|32
|32
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|33
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|28
|35
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|36
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|26
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|38
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|39
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|22
|40
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|41
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|21
|42
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|43
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|44
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|47
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|48
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|49
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|17
|50
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|51
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|52
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|53
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|54
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|55
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|56
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|57
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|58
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|59
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|60
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|61
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|62
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|63
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|64
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|65
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|66
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|67
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|68
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|71
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|72
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|73
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|75
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|76
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|77
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|78
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|79
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|80
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|81
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|82
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|83
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|84
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|85
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|86
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|87
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|88
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|89
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|91
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|92
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|93
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|94
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|95
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|96
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|97
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|5
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|13
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|14
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|15
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38:39:12
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:51
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:50
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:34
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:19
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:03:44
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:11
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:19
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:09
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:15
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:02
|15
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:14
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:14:50
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:52
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:58
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:49
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:12
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:25
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:26
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:04
|24
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:35:41
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:57
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:36:30
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:37:43
|28
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:01
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:22
|30
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:41:54
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:24
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:44:28
|33
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:47:37
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:51:04
|35
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:00
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:05:53
|37
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:06:59
|1
|Team Europcar
|115:03:31
|2
|Team Leopard Trek
|0:00:32
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:02
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:50
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:04:40
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|0:04:55
|9
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:45
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:23
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:10:43
|13
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:45
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:50
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:25
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:29
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:34
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:13
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:18:26
|20
|FDJ
|0:20:44
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:26:45
|22
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:30:43
