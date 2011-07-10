Trending

Luis León Sánchez wins crash-hit stage

Thomas Voeckler takes yellow

Image 1 of 79

Another hard day at the office for Alberto Contador as the Spaniard crashed during the Tour's ninth stage.

Another hard day at the office for Alberto Contador as the Spaniard crashed during the Tour's ninth stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 79

New mountains leader Johnny Hoogerland is overcome with emotion.

New mountains leader Johnny Hoogerland is overcome with emotion.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 79

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) were both vying for victory in the winning five-man break but crashed heavily after being hit be a French television car.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) were both vying for victory in the winning five-man break but crashed heavily after being hit be a French television car.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 79

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) is assisted following his heavy crash.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) is assisted following his heavy crash.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 79

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) picks himself up after being hit by a media car. The bike's front wheel was ripped from the dropouts in the crash.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) picks himself up after being hit by a media car. The bike's front wheel was ripped from the dropouts in the crash.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 79

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo)

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 79

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) approaches the finish of stage nine.

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) approaches the finish of stage nine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 79

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) digs deep approaching the finish line.

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) digs deep approaching the finish line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 79

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) finished in 11th place.

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) finished in 11th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) wins at Saint Flour.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) wins at Saint Flour.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 79

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 79

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) nears the stage nine finish.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) nears the stage nine finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 79

Yellow jersey Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) finishes in the company of Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek).

Yellow jersey Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) finishes in the company of Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 79

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) at the finish of stage nine.

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) at the finish of stage nine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 79

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) would surrender his yellow jersey to Thomas Voeckler at the end of stage nine.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) would surrender his yellow jersey to Thomas Voeckler at the end of stage nine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 79

Johnny Hoogerland extracts himself from a barbed wire fence following a frightening crash caused by a French television car.

Johnny Hoogerland extracts himself from a barbed wire fence following a frightening crash caused by a French television car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 79

The peloton faced a very hilly parcours in the Tour's ninth stage.

The peloton faced a very hilly parcours in the Tour's ninth stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 79

Alexandre Vinokourov is assisted by Astana staff and teammates following a serious crash which would force the Kazakh rider to abandon the Tour.

Alexandre Vinokourov is assisted by Astana staff and teammates following a serious crash which would force the Kazakh rider to abandon the Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 79

New Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) soaks up the applause.

New Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) soaks up the applause.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 79

The peloton tackles a tough stage in the Massif Central.

The peloton tackles a tough stage in the Massif Central.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates his stage victory on the podium.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates his stage victory on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 79

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) suffered serious lacerations following a crash onto a barbed wire fence and is treated by a Tour doctor.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) suffered serious lacerations following a crash onto a barbed wire fence and is treated by a Tour doctor.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 79

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) gives it his all in the winning break in the race finale.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) gives it his all in the winning break in the race finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 79

Best young rider Robert Gesink (Rabobank) suffered through stage nine but managed to lose only a handful of seconds to the other GC contenders.

Best young rider Robert Gesink (Rabobank) suffered through stage nine but managed to lose only a handful of seconds to the other GC contenders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 79

KOM leader Johnny Hoogerland had a harrowing day during stage nine and is overcome with emotion on the podium.

KOM leader Johnny Hoogerland had a harrowing day during stage nine and is overcome with emotion on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 79

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) is attended to by a Tour doctor following a frightening crash onto a barbed wire fence.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) is attended to by a Tour doctor following a frightening crash onto a barbed wire fence.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 79

Johnny Hoogerland suffered deep lacerations to his legs after crashing onto a barbed wire fence near the end of stage nine.

Johnny Hoogerland suffered deep lacerations to his legs after crashing onto a barbed wire fence near the end of stage nine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 79

Frederik Willems (Omega Pharma-Lotto) crashed heavily in stage nine and is taken away in an ambulance.

Frederik Willems (Omega Pharma-Lotto) crashed heavily in stage nine and is taken away in an ambulance.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 79

Stage nine winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) has another child on the way and thinks of his pregnant wife as he crosses the finish line.

Stage nine winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) has another child on the way and thinks of his pregnant wife as he crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 79

New KOM leader Johnny Hoogerland is overcome with emotion on a day which he suffered a serious crash while riding in the winning break.

New KOM leader Johnny Hoogerland is overcome with emotion on a day which he suffered a serious crash while riding in the winning break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 79

The riders are entertained prior to the start of stage nine.

The riders are entertained prior to the start of stage nine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez claims his third career Tour de France stage victory.

Luis Leon Sanchez claims his third career Tour de France stage victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was too strong for his two breakaway companions and powered to a solo victory.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was too strong for his two breakaway companions and powered to a solo victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 79

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) adds to his green jersey lead with a fourth place finish.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) adds to his green jersey lead with a fourth place finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 79

There wasn't much flat ground in stage nine's difficult trek through the Massif Central.

There wasn't much flat ground in stage nine's difficult trek through the Massif Central.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 79

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) goes all out at the head of the break, knowing that he's riding himself into the maillot jaune.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) goes all out at the head of the break, knowing that he's riding himself into the maillot jaune.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 79

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 79

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in action during stage nine.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in action during stage nine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 79

It was quite an emotional moment for Thomas Voeckler as he donned the yellow jersey.

It was quite an emotional moment for Thomas Voeckler as he donned the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 79

An emotional Johnny Hoogerland is comforted on the podium after receiving the polka dot jersey.

An emotional Johnny Hoogerland is comforted on the podium after receiving the polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 79

It just wouldn't be a Tour de France without pics of sunflowers.

It just wouldn't be a Tour de France without pics of sunflowers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 79

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) extracts himself from the barbed wire fence he landed on after being taken out by a French television car.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) extracts himself from the barbed wire fence he landed on after being taken out by a French television car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 79

Overnight race leader Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) climbs to the finish knowing he'd surrendered the yellow jersey.

Overnight race leader Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) climbs to the finish knowing he'd surrendered the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 44 of 79

Cadel Evans (BMC) is well placed overall.

Cadel Evans (BMC) is well placed overall.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was a deserving winner.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was a deserving winner.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 79

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) accepts the applause of the French public.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) accepts the applause of the French public.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) powers the winning break.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) powers the winning break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 79

And then there were three...Thomas Voeckler leads Luis Leon Sanchez and Sandy Casar in the winning break.

And then there were three...Thomas Voeckler leads Luis Leon Sanchez and Sandy Casar in the winning break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 79

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) takes over the yellow jersey from Thor Hushovd.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) takes over the yellow jersey from Thor Hushovd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 79

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 79

Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) at the front of the break.

Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 79

Stage nine winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) on the podium.

Stage nine winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 79

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads Sandy Casar and Luis Leon Sanchez in the closing kilometres of stage nine.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads Sandy Casar and Luis Leon Sanchez in the closing kilometres of stage nine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 79

The Tour peloton rolls along during stage nine.

The Tour peloton rolls along during stage nine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates his third career Tour de France stage victory.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates his third career Tour de France stage victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 79

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) extended his lead in the points classification.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) extended his lead in the points classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 79

2010 Tour de France mountains classification winner Anthony Charteau (Europcar)

2010 Tour de France mountains classification winner Anthony Charteau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 79

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 79

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) leads the best young rider classification.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) leads the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 79

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) remains in green.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) remains in green.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 79

Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad)

Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 79

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) crashed onto a barbed wire fence after he and breakaway companion Juan Antonio Flecha were hit by a car from French television.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) crashed onto a barbed wire fence after he and breakaway companion Juan Antonio Flecha were hit by a car from French television.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) would go on to take stage victory.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) would go on to take stage victory.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 79

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) avoided the crashes.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) avoided the crashes.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 79

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) was taken down by a car.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) was taken down by a car.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 79

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) in the early part of the stage.

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) in the early part of the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 79

Cadel Evans (BMC) remains the best-placed of the overall contenders.

Cadel Evans (BMC) remains the best-placed of the overall contenders.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 79

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) came through the day unscathed.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) came through the day unscathed.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 79

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) on the road to Saint Flour.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) on the road to Saint Flour.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) takes his third Tour stage win.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) takes his third Tour stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) soaks up the acclaim.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) soaks up the acclaim.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 79

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) wins the stage.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) wins the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 79

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the finish.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 79

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) moves into the yellow jersey.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) moves into the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 79

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) rode well to move into the overall lead.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) rode well to move into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 79

Sandy Casar (FDJ) was exhausted at the finish.

Sandy Casar (FDJ) was exhausted at the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 79

Sandy Casar (FDJ) had to content himself with 3rd place.

Sandy Casar (FDJ) had to content himself with 3rd place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 79

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 79

The peloton makes its way from Issoire to Saint-Flour in the Tour's ninth stage.

The peloton makes its way from Issoire to Saint-Flour in the Tour's ninth stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) claimed victory on a dramatic day of racing that saw Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) move into the yellow jersey and crashes wreak havoc in the peloton. On a tough uphill finish in Saint-Flour, Sánchez had too much in the tank for his French breakaway companions Voeckler and Sandy Casar (FDJ) and powered clear to take the third Tour stage win of his career.

Although well beaten by the Spaniard in the sprint, Voeckler received considerable consolation in the shape of the maillot jaune, which he took for the first time since 2004. "The last time I wore it, it was said they let me take the yellow jersey. But this time I went out looking for it," said Voeckler. "I made a clear choice. I sacrificed the stage to win it."

A race that has been packed with drama so far continued in the same vein almost from the start in Issoire. An early crash that resulted in Euskaltel-Euskadi's Amets Txurruka and Vacansoleil-DCM's Wout Poels quitting the race was, unfortunately, merely the prelude to two other serious incidents.

As the bunch descended the second climb of the day, the Pas de Peyrol, a number of riders went down, both on the road and into the ditch and woods on the right-hand side of it. The most seriously affected were Omega Pharma-Lotto GC leader Jurgen Van den Broeck and teammate Fredrik Willems, who both broke a collar bone, Astana leader Alexandre Vinokourov, who broke an elbow and his femur, and Garmin-Cervélo's Dave Zabriskie, who broke a wrist. All were forced to abandon, although Zabriskie did briefly attempt to continue.

Zabriskie's Garmin-Cervélo teammate David Millar was riding with race leader Thor Hushovd, and both just managed to avoid the crash, as Millar explained to ITV at the finish. "That crash was horrific. We were coming down the high-speed descent and there was a corner that kept tightening. The guy in front of Zabriskie just made it around, but Dave clipped the barriers and went flying over the edge. The Lotto guy who was on his wheel hit the barrier and stopped dead but was spinning on the floor. I just squeezed through. Thor jumped over the bike and just made it by and it all went piling down behind us. It was one of the scariest crashes I've seen. It was carnage."

More controversial was a crash in the breakaway group of five just 36km from the finish. As the riders sped down a descent, a car from French TV attempted to pass them going partly down the grass verge on the left-hand side of the road. The car driver swerved back into the road and the riders to avoid a roadside tree, hitting Team Sky's Juan Antonio Flecha and sending him cartwheeling down the road. The Spaniard clipped Vacansoleil-DCM's Johnny Hoogerland, who was sent somersaulting onto a barbed wire fence on the other side of the road.

Thankfully, both riders were able to continue, although both were bloodied, Hoogerland suffering what appeared to be deep wounds to his lower legs. The Dutchman received some compensation at the finish in the shape of the King of the Mountains jersey, having led over four of the day's eight categorised climbs.

"We can be happy that we're alive. It's horrible," said Hoogerland. "I can blame everyone but I don't think anyone does this sort of thing on purpose. I think the people in the car will have a very big guilty feeling and they will surely apologize to me and Flecha...I have three cuts that are about seven centimetres long and quite deep too. I'll go to the hospital now and I think I'll need about 30 stitches at least.

"I did what felt like a few somersaults. I don't know where the car came from. Before I knew it, Flecha was on the ground and there was nothing I could do. I landed on the fence and I looked at my legs and thought, ‘Is this what cycling is about?' I have the polka-dot jersey but I'm going to spend the rest day in a lot of pain."

The green jersey stayed firmly on the shoulders of Philippe Gilbert, who once again stormed clear on the main group to claim fourth place on the line, although he admitted he was disappointed not to have been in contention for the stage win.

"We had a bad day because we lost VDB and Willems, and we were hoping to win the stage today. Because of the big crash we had to stop [chasing], then Garmin didn't want to ride, then they did, then they stopped again. The atmosphere was very bad after the crash. I told my teammates that if we were in contention for the win today I would take it easily because I was very strong, and I'm disappointed because of the situation of the crashes and the situation of the race."

How it unfolded

Although numerous riders attempted to break the shackles of the fast-moving peloton in the first hour, no one managed to get a significant advantage until the summit of the first climb of the day, the 3rd-category Côte de Massiac. Voeckler led over the summit, followed by former KoM leader Hoogerland. This pair pressed on over the climb and were joined by Sky's Flecha, FDJ's Casar, Rabobank's Luis León Sánchez and Quick Step's Niki Terpstra.

Voeckler and Hoogerland's duel for mountains points continued over the 2nd-category Pas de Peyrol, where the Frenchman beat the Dutchman. This pair and their three breakaway companions were already heading towards the third climb of the day, the 2nd-category Col du Perthus, with a lead of around three-and-a-half minutes when the day's biggest crash halted much of the peloton on the descent of the Pas de Peyrol.

Most of the field was held up as riders tried to pick their way past stricken colleagues. A gaggle of Astana riders headed into the foliage below the right-hand side of the road to aid team leader Vinokourov. The Kazakh was eventually lifted off his bike and back up to the road, but was unable to continue. Van den Broeck, Willems and Zabriskie were also forced out, and several others went down heavily too, including RadioShack leader Andreas Klöden, although the German did manage to continue.

A truce is called

After some brief discussion, a truce was called at the front of the peloton to allow those riders who had either crashed or been held up to get back up to the group. The drop in pace resulted in the break's lead ballooning out to almost eight minutes as Hoogerland led Voeckler over the fourth of the day's eight categorised climbs, the 3rd-category Col de Cère.

Little more than a minute down on yellow jersey Hushovd, Voeckler realised that the overall lead was now a serious possibility and allowed Hoogerland to take the next couple of climbs unchallenged in return for a degree of cooperation in between the summits. When the Dutchman led the leading quintet over the 2nd-category Prat de Bouc, he guaranteed himself the polka dot jersey at the end of the stage and would almost certainly have contended for the stage win if not for the intervention of France TV's car.

After remounting following extensive treatment, Hoogerland was caught by the bunch just before the day's intermediate sprint, where Gilbert took fifth place uncontested to extend his lead in the points competition. Garmin-Cervélo were by now working hard to defend Hushovd's yellow jersey. But inside the final 20km they realised his lead was gone and they let BMC and eventually Leopard Trek take over the pace-setting.

At the front of the race, Casar and Sánchez were happy to let Voeckler do the lion's share of the work heading into the finish. The Europcar team leader led the way until well inside the final kilometre, as his two companions rode side by side, eyeing each other. So intent were Casar and Sánchez on each other that Voeckler was able to drop back behind them on the 1.3km climb up to the finish, and it was he who made the first acceleration from 300m out.

Sánchez responded immediately, surging clear of Voeckler as Casar offered no challenge. Crossing the line, the Spaniard first sucked his thumb and then gave a sign to indicate his wife's pregnancy as he claimed Spain's first stage win of this year's race. The grimacing Voeckler came in five seconds later with the crowd roaring their approval.

Although he will probably not hold the maillot jaune for the 10 days he kept it in 2004, the Frenchman will be hard to shake from the race lead, especially after such a brutal first week that has taken a toll on the whole field. They will all be glad of tomorrow's first rest day.

Full Results
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team5:27:09
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:05
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:59
5Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
8Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
9Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:07
18Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:04:13
26Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:20
28Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:26
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:30
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
31Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
33Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
34Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:35
38Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
40Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:39
42Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
43Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:47
49Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
50Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:21
53Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
54Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:41
56Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:50
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
59George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
60Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
63David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
64Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
67Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
70Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:58
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
73José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
74Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
75Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
76Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:06:00
77Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
78Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:31
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:06:40
80Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:06:47
81David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
82Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
84Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:06:54
87Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:18
88John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:21
89Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:08:43
90Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:32
91Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:35
92Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:38
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:50
94Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
95Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
96Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
98Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
101Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
102Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
103Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
105David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
106Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:17
107Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
108Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
111William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
112Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
113Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
115Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
116Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
117Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
118Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:16:38
119Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
121Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
122Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
127Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
129Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
132Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
133Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
134Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
135Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
136Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
137Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
138Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
139Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:44
140Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:11
141Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
143Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
144Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
145Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
146André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
147Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
149Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
150Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
151Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
152Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
154Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
155Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
156Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
157Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
158Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
159Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
160Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
161Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
162Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
163Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
164Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
165Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
166Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
167Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
168Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
169Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
170Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
171Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
172Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
173Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
174Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
175Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
176Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
177Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:21:26
178Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
179Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:28
180Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:21:48
DNFWout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFPavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFAlexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFDavid Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFAmets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNSJuan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team

Intermediate sprint - Neuvéglise, 178km
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team15
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling13
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
6Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
7Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
9Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
14Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
15Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Massiac (Cat. 3) 43.5km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Col du Pas de Peyrol (Le Puy Mary) (Cat. 2) 99.5km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ2
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 3 - Col du Perthus (Cat. 2) 116km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 4 - Col de Cère (Cat. 3) 127.5km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 5 - Côte de la Chevade (Cat. 3) 139.5km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 6 - Col de Prat de Bouc (Plomb du Cantal) (Cat. 2) 154km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ2
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 7 - Côte du Château d'Alleuze (Cat. 4) 193km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 8 - Saint-Flour Montée des Orgues (Cat. 4) 208km
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5:31:08
2Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:31
8Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:36
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:40
10Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:48
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:51
15Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:01
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:48
20Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:55
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:33
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:51
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:12:39
26Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
30Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
31Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
32Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:12
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
36Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team

Most aggressive rider
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling

Teams
1Rabobank Cycling Team16:29:47
2Team Europcar0:00:40
3FDJ0:02:54
4Team RadioShack0:04:07
5Team Leopard Trek0:04:08
6AG2R La Mondiale0:04:16
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:57
8Pro Team Astana0:05:19
9Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:05:24
10Katusha Team
11Team Garmin - Cervelo0:05:30
12Sky Procycling0:05:38
13Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:05
14HTC - Highroad0:06:25
15Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:01
16BMC Racing Team0:07:19
17Saxo Bank Sungard
18Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:27
19Movistar Team0:09:26
20Saur-Sojasun0:10:59
21Lampre - ISD0:14:19
22Vacansoleil-DCM0:17:31

General classification after stage 9
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar38:35:11
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:49
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:29
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:37
6Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:38
7Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:02:43
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:55
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:08
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:36
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:37
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:47
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:01
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:07
17Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:22
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:52
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:53
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:01
21Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:04
22Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:05
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:05:07
24Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:13
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:05:14
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:05:21
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:32
28David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:39
30Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
31Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:51
33Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
34Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:35
35Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:06:40
36Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:16
37Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:20
38Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:07:45
39Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:16
40Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:45
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:12
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:20
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:33
44Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:17
45Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:32
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:08
47David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:35
48Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:10
49Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:06
50Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:15
51Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:41
52George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:53
53Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:06
54Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:14
55Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:15:16
56Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:22
57Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:42
58Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:03
59Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:16:47
60John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:09
61Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:15
62Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:18:51
63Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:26
64Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:53
65Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:59
66Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:06
67Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:17
68José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:42
69Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:15
70Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:32
71Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:50
72Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:14
73David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:06
74Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:42
75Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:25:13
76Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:21
77Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
78Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:25:25
79Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:26
80Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:27
81Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:25:59
82Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:08
83Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:15
84David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:26:25
85Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:53
86Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:58
87Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:27:21
88Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:27:27
89Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:30
90Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:27:32
91Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:28:37
92Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:43
93Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:28:44
94Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:28:59
95Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:31
96Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:56
97Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:05
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:32:25
99Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:33:30
100Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:19
101Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:34:46
102Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:17
103Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:35:18
104Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:19
105Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:18
106Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:36:22
107Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:36:48
108William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:37:40
109Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:37:56
110Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:37:57
111Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:38:34
112Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:39:42
113Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:39:43
114Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:39:58
115Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:40:31
116Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:40:55
117Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:44
118Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:51
120Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:43:02
121Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:43:23
122Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:43:30
123Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:43:39
124Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:43:44
125Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:48
126Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:44:16
127Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:20
128Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:44:42
129Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:45:16
130Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:45:33
131Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:45:42
132Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:45:55
133Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:46:24
134Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:46
135Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:47:07
136Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:17
137Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:25
138Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:48:17
139Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:48:29
140Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:48:40
141Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:49
142Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:06
143Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:49:42
144Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:49:56
145Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:49:57
146Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:50:03
147Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:24
148Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:51:24
149Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:51:38
150Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:52:32
151Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:52:53
152Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:53:19
153Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:55:02
154Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:55:05
155Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:55:15
156Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:55:22
157Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:55:33
158Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:56:08
159Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:57:30
160Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:57:50
161Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:58:16
162Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:58:21
163Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:58:55
164Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:59:21
165Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:59:53
166Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:00:23
167André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:39
168Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:00:40
169Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:01:04
170Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1:02:27
171Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:01
172Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1:05:32
173Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:06:20
174Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:08:34
175Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:09:13
176Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:09:54
177Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1:11:00
178Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:13:16
179Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:21:28
180Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:28:50

Points classification
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto217pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team172
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad153
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo137
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team135
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team99
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo76
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team55
11Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ54
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team53
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling51
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard51
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team47
16Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD47
17Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar46
18Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek46
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team45
20Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar44
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack44
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling44
23Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ42
24Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad42
25Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad40
26Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
27William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ38
28Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ37
29José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team34
30Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne33
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling32
32Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
33Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
34Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad28
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
36Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ26
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
38Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun24
39Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek22
40Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
41Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ21
42Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team21
43Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
44Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
45Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ20
47Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
48Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
49Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad17
50Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
51Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
52Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team16
53Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
54Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
55Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team15
56Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
57Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
58Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
59Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
60Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
61Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
62Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
63Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
64Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling13
65Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
67Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
68Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
71Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
72Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
73Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
74Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
75Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
76Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
77Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
78Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
79Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
80Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling7
81Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
82Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
83Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
85Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
86Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
87Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
88Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
89Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
91Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
92Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
93Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
94Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
95Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
96Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
97Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar16
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
5Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ5
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
12Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
13Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team1
14Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders classification
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team38:39:12
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:51
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:50
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:34
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:19
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:44
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:11
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:19
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:07
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:09
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:11:15
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:02
15Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:14
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:14:50
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:52
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:58
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:49
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:21:12
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:25
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:23:26
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:04
24Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:35:41
25Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:35:57
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:36:30
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:37:43
28Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:39:01
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:39:22
30Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:41:54
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:24
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:44:28
33Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:47:37
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:51:04
35Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:00
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:05:53
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1:06:59

Teams classification
1Team Europcar115:03:31
2Team Leopard Trek0:00:32
3Team RadioShack0:01:02
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:18
5Team Garmin - Cervelo0:01:50
6AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
7Katusha Team0:04:40
8HTC - Highroad0:04:55
9Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:14
10Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:45
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:23
12Movistar Team0:10:43
13Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:10:45
14Pro Team Astana0:10:50
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:25
16Sky Procycling0:11:29
17BMC Racing Team0:15:34
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:13
19Vacansoleil-DCM0:18:26
20FDJ0:20:44
21Lampre - ISD0:26:45
22Saur-Sojasun0:30:43

