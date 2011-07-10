Image 1 of 79 Another hard day at the office for Alberto Contador as the Spaniard crashed during the Tour's ninth stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 79 New mountains leader Johnny Hoogerland is overcome with emotion. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 79 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) were both vying for victory in the winning five-man break but crashed heavily after being hit be a French television car. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 79 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) is assisted following his heavy crash. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 79 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) picks himself up after being hit by a media car. The bike's front wheel was ripped from the dropouts in the crash. Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) claimed victory on a dramatic day of racing that saw Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) move into the yellow jersey and crashes wreak havoc in the peloton. On a tough uphill finish in Saint-Flour, Sánchez had too much in the tank for his French breakaway companions Voeckler and Sandy Casar (FDJ) and powered clear to take the third Tour stage win of his career.

Although well beaten by the Spaniard in the sprint, Voeckler received considerable consolation in the shape of the maillot jaune, which he took for the first time since 2004. "The last time I wore it, it was said they let me take the yellow jersey. But this time I went out looking for it," said Voeckler. "I made a clear choice. I sacrificed the stage to win it."

A race that has been packed with drama so far continued in the same vein almost from the start in Issoire. An early crash that resulted in Euskaltel-Euskadi's Amets Txurruka and Vacansoleil-DCM's Wout Poels quitting the race was, unfortunately, merely the prelude to two other serious incidents.

As the bunch descended the second climb of the day, the Pas de Peyrol, a number of riders went down, both on the road and into the ditch and woods on the right-hand side of it. The most seriously affected were Omega Pharma-Lotto GC leader Jurgen Van den Broeck and teammate Fredrik Willems, who both broke a collar bone, Astana leader Alexandre Vinokourov, who broke an elbow and his femur, and Garmin-Cervélo's Dave Zabriskie, who broke a wrist. All were forced to abandon, although Zabriskie did briefly attempt to continue.

Zabriskie's Garmin-Cervélo teammate David Millar was riding with race leader Thor Hushovd, and both just managed to avoid the crash, as Millar explained to ITV at the finish. "That crash was horrific. We were coming down the high-speed descent and there was a corner that kept tightening. The guy in front of Zabriskie just made it around, but Dave clipped the barriers and went flying over the edge. The Lotto guy who was on his wheel hit the barrier and stopped dead but was spinning on the floor. I just squeezed through. Thor jumped over the bike and just made it by and it all went piling down behind us. It was one of the scariest crashes I've seen. It was carnage."

More controversial was a crash in the breakaway group of five just 36km from the finish. As the riders sped down a descent, a car from French TV attempted to pass them going partly down the grass verge on the left-hand side of the road. The car driver swerved back into the road and the riders to avoid a roadside tree, hitting Team Sky's Juan Antonio Flecha and sending him cartwheeling down the road. The Spaniard clipped Vacansoleil-DCM's Johnny Hoogerland, who was sent somersaulting onto a barbed wire fence on the other side of the road.

Thankfully, both riders were able to continue, although both were bloodied, Hoogerland suffering what appeared to be deep wounds to his lower legs. The Dutchman received some compensation at the finish in the shape of the King of the Mountains jersey, having led over four of the day's eight categorised climbs.

"We can be happy that we're alive. It's horrible," said Hoogerland. "I can blame everyone but I don't think anyone does this sort of thing on purpose. I think the people in the car will have a very big guilty feeling and they will surely apologize to me and Flecha...I have three cuts that are about seven centimetres long and quite deep too. I'll go to the hospital now and I think I'll need about 30 stitches at least.

"I did what felt like a few somersaults. I don't know where the car came from. Before I knew it, Flecha was on the ground and there was nothing I could do. I landed on the fence and I looked at my legs and thought, ‘Is this what cycling is about?' I have the polka-dot jersey but I'm going to spend the rest day in a lot of pain."

The green jersey stayed firmly on the shoulders of Philippe Gilbert, who once again stormed clear on the main group to claim fourth place on the line, although he admitted he was disappointed not to have been in contention for the stage win.

"We had a bad day because we lost VDB and Willems, and we were hoping to win the stage today. Because of the big crash we had to stop [chasing], then Garmin didn't want to ride, then they did, then they stopped again. The atmosphere was very bad after the crash. I told my teammates that if we were in contention for the win today I would take it easily because I was very strong, and I'm disappointed because of the situation of the crashes and the situation of the race."

How it unfolded

Although numerous riders attempted to break the shackles of the fast-moving peloton in the first hour, no one managed to get a significant advantage until the summit of the first climb of the day, the 3rd-category Côte de Massiac. Voeckler led over the summit, followed by former KoM leader Hoogerland. This pair pressed on over the climb and were joined by Sky's Flecha, FDJ's Casar, Rabobank's Luis León Sánchez and Quick Step's Niki Terpstra.

Voeckler and Hoogerland's duel for mountains points continued over the 2nd-category Pas de Peyrol, where the Frenchman beat the Dutchman. This pair and their three breakaway companions were already heading towards the third climb of the day, the 2nd-category Col du Perthus, with a lead of around three-and-a-half minutes when the day's biggest crash halted much of the peloton on the descent of the Pas de Peyrol.

Most of the field was held up as riders tried to pick their way past stricken colleagues. A gaggle of Astana riders headed into the foliage below the right-hand side of the road to aid team leader Vinokourov. The Kazakh was eventually lifted off his bike and back up to the road, but was unable to continue. Van den Broeck, Willems and Zabriskie were also forced out, and several others went down heavily too, including RadioShack leader Andreas Klöden, although the German did manage to continue.

A truce is called

After some brief discussion, a truce was called at the front of the peloton to allow those riders who had either crashed or been held up to get back up to the group. The drop in pace resulted in the break's lead ballooning out to almost eight minutes as Hoogerland led Voeckler over the fourth of the day's eight categorised climbs, the 3rd-category Col de Cère.

Little more than a minute down on yellow jersey Hushovd, Voeckler realised that the overall lead was now a serious possibility and allowed Hoogerland to take the next couple of climbs unchallenged in return for a degree of cooperation in between the summits. When the Dutchman led the leading quintet over the 2nd-category Prat de Bouc, he guaranteed himself the polka dot jersey at the end of the stage and would almost certainly have contended for the stage win if not for the intervention of France TV's car.

After remounting following extensive treatment, Hoogerland was caught by the bunch just before the day's intermediate sprint, where Gilbert took fifth place uncontested to extend his lead in the points competition. Garmin-Cervélo were by now working hard to defend Hushovd's yellow jersey. But inside the final 20km they realised his lead was gone and they let BMC and eventually Leopard Trek take over the pace-setting.

At the front of the race, Casar and Sánchez were happy to let Voeckler do the lion's share of the work heading into the finish. The Europcar team leader led the way until well inside the final kilometre, as his two companions rode side by side, eyeing each other. So intent were Casar and Sánchez on each other that Voeckler was able to drop back behind them on the 1.3km climb up to the finish, and it was he who made the first acceleration from 300m out.

Sánchez responded immediately, surging clear of Voeckler as Casar offered no challenge. Crossing the line, the Spaniard first sucked his thumb and then gave a sign to indicate his wife's pregnancy as he claimed Spain's first stage win of this year's race. The grimacing Voeckler came in five seconds later with the crowd roaring their approval.

Although he will probably not hold the maillot jaune for the 10 days he kept it in 2004, the Frenchman will be hard to shake from the race lead, especially after such a brutal first week that has taken a toll on the whole field. They will all be glad of tomorrow's first rest day.

Full Results 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5:27:09 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:05 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:59 5 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 9 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:07 18 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:04:13 26 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:20 28 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:26 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:30 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 31 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 33 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 34 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:35 38 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:39 42 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:47 49 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:06 50 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:21 53 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 54 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:41 56 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:50 57 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 59 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 60 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 63 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 67 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 70 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:58 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 73 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 75 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 76 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:06:00 77 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 78 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:31 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:06:40 80 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:06:47 81 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 82 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 84 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:54 87 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:18 88 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:21 89 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:08:43 90 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:32 91 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:35 92 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:38 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:50 94 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 96 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 98 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 101 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 103 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 105 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 106 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:17 107 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 111 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 112 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 115 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 116 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 117 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:16:38 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 121 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 122 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 126 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 129 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 132 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 133 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 134 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 135 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 136 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 137 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 138 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 139 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:44 140 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:11 141 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 143 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 144 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 145 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 146 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 147 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 149 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 150 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 151 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 152 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 154 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 155 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 156 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 157 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 158 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 160 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 161 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 162 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 163 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 164 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 165 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 166 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 167 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 168 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 169 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 170 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 171 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 172 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 173 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 174 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 175 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 176 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 177 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:21:26 178 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 179 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:28 180 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:21:48 DNF Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNF David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNS Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team

Intermediate sprint - Neuvéglise, 178km 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 6 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 7 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 9 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 13 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 14 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 15 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Massiac (Cat. 3) 43.5km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Pas de Peyrol (Le Puy Mary) (Cat. 2) 99.5km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 2 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 3 - Col du Perthus (Cat. 2) 116km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Cère (Cat. 3) 127.5km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de la Chevade (Cat. 3) 139.5km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 6 - Col de Prat de Bouc (Plomb du Cantal) (Cat. 2) 154km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 2 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 7 - Côte du Château d'Alleuze (Cat. 4) 193km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 8 - Saint-Flour Montée des Orgues (Cat. 4) 208km 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5:31:08 2 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:21 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:31 8 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:36 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:40 10 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:48 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:42 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:51 15 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:01 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:48 20 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:55 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:33 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:51 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:12:39 26 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 32 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:12 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 36 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 37 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team

Most aggressive rider 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling

Teams 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 16:29:47 2 Team Europcar 0:00:40 3 FDJ 0:02:54 4 Team RadioShack 0:04:07 5 Team Leopard Trek 0:04:08 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:16 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:57 8 Pro Team Astana 0:05:19 9 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:24 10 Katusha Team 11 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:05:30 12 Sky Procycling 0:05:38 13 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:06:05 14 HTC - Highroad 0:06:25 15 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:07:01 16 BMC Racing Team 0:07:19 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 18 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:27 19 Movistar Team 0:09:26 20 Saur-Sojasun 0:10:59 21 Lampre - ISD 0:14:19 22 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:17:31

General classification after stage 9 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 38:35:11 2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:49 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:29 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:37 6 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:38 7 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:02:43 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:55 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:08 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:36 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:37 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:47 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:01 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:07 17 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:22 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:52 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:53 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:01 21 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:04 22 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:05 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:05:07 24 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:13 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:05:14 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:05:21 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:32 28 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:39 30 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:51 33 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:26 34 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:35 35 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:06:40 36 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:16 37 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:20 38 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:07:45 39 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:16 40 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:45 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:12 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:20 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:33 44 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:17 45 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:32 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:08 47 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:35 48 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:10 49 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:06 50 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:15 51 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:41 52 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:53 53 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:06 54 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:14 55 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:15:16 56 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:22 57 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:42 58 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:03 59 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:16:47 60 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:09 61 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:15 62 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:18:51 63 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:26 64 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:53 65 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:59 66 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:06 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:17 68 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:42 69 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:15 70 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:32 71 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:50 72 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:14 73 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:06 74 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:42 75 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:25:13 76 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:25:21 77 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 78 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:25:25 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:26 80 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:27 81 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:25:59 82 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:08 83 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:15 84 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:26:25 85 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:53 86 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:58 87 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:27:21 88 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:27:27 89 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:30 90 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:27:32 91 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:28:37 92 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:43 93 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:28:44 94 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:28:59 95 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:31 96 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:56 97 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:05 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:32:25 99 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:33:30 100 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:19 101 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:34:46 102 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:17 103 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:35:18 104 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:19 105 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:18 106 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:36:22 107 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:36:48 108 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:37:40 109 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:37:56 110 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:37:57 111 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:38:34 112 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:39:42 113 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:39:43 114 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:39:58 115 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:40:31 116 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:40:55 117 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:44 118 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:51 120 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:43:02 121 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:43:23 122 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:43:30 123 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:43:39 124 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:43:44 125 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:48 126 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:44:16 127 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:20 128 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:44:42 129 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:45:16 130 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:45:33 131 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:45:42 132 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:45:55 133 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:46:24 134 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:46 135 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:47:07 136 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:17 137 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:25 138 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:48:17 139 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:48:29 140 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:48:40 141 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:49 142 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:06 143 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:49:42 144 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:49:56 145 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:49:57 146 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:50:03 147 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:24 148 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:51:24 149 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:51:38 150 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:52:32 151 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:52:53 152 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:53:19 153 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:55:02 154 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:55:05 155 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:55:15 156 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:55:22 157 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:55:33 158 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:56:08 159 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:57:30 160 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:57:50 161 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:58:16 162 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:58:21 163 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:58:55 164 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:59:21 165 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:59:53 166 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:00:23 167 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:00:39 168 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:00:40 169 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:01:04 170 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:02:27 171 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:01 172 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1:05:32 173 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:06:20 174 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:08:34 175 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:09:13 176 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:09:54 177 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:11:00 178 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:13:16 179 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:21:28 180 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:28:50

Points classification 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 217 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 172 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 153 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 137 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 135 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 55 11 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 54 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 51 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 47 16 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 17 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 46 18 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 46 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 20 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 44 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 44 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 23 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 42 24 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 42 25 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 26 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 27 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 38 28 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 37 29 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 34 30 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 32 32 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 33 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 34 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 28 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 36 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 26 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 38 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 39 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 22 40 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 41 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 21 42 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 21 43 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 44 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 20 47 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 48 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 49 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 17 50 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 51 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 52 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 53 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 54 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 55 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 56 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 57 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 58 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 59 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 60 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 61 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 62 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 63 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 64 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 65 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 66 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 67 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 68 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 71 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 72 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 73 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 74 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 75 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 76 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 77 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 78 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 79 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 80 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 81 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 82 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 83 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 84 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 85 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 86 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 87 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 88 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 89 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 91 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 92 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 93 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 94 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 95 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 96 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 97 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 16 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 5 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 12 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 13 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 14 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders classification 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38:39:12 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:51 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:20 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:50 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:34 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:19 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:44 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:11 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:19 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:07 12 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:09 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:11:15 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:02 15 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:14 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:14:50 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:52 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:58 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:49 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:21:12 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:25 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:23:26 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:04 24 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:35:41 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:35:57 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:36:30 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:37:43 28 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:01 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:39:22 30 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:41:54 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:24 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:44:28 33 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:47:37 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:51:04 35 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:00 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:05:53 37 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:06:59