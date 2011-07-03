Trending

Garmin-Cervelo wins team time trial

Hushovd takes over yellow jersey

Image 1 of 64

AG2R La Mondiale in time trial formation

AG2R La Mondiale in time trial formation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 64

Lampre-ISD takes on the 23km test in 2011

Lampre-ISD takes on the 23km test in 2011
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 64

Hushovd kisses the yellow jersey

Hushovd kisses the yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 64

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in yellow

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 64

Omega Pharma Lotto was ready to try to defend the lead of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Omega Pharma Lotto was ready to try to defend the lead of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 64

Omega Pharma-Lotto is off.

Omega Pharma-Lotto is off.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 64

Clad in green, Cadel Evans takes a turn at the front of the BMC train.

Clad in green, Cadel Evans takes a turn at the front of the BMC train.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 64

Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling)

Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 64

Luis Leon Sanchez leads Rabobank

Luis Leon Sanchez leads Rabobank
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 64

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 64

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 64

Saxo Bank-SunGard were first team off

Saxo Bank-SunGard were first team off
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 64

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 64

RadioShack from close up

RadioShack from close up
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 64

Garmin-Cervelo looked fast

Garmin-Cervelo looked fast
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 64

Thor Hushovd in yellow

Thor Hushovd in yellow
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 64

Thor Hushovd smashed it!

Thor Hushovd smashed it!
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 64

Hushovd pulls the yellow jersey over his rainbow jersey

Hushovd pulls the yellow jersey over his rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 64

Hushovd on the podium

Hushovd on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 64

Garmin-Cervelo celebrate their first ever Tour de France stage win

Garmin-Cervelo celebrate their first ever Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 64

Philippe Gilbert tried to limit his losses while in yellow

Philippe Gilbert tried to limit his losses while in yellow
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 64

Liquigas-Cannondale were not satisfied with their ride

Liquigas-Cannondale were not satisfied with their ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 64

Local heroes Europcar

Local heroes Europcar
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 64

Jonathan Vaughters celebrates on the podium

Jonathan Vaughters celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 64

RadioShack in action

RadioShack in action
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 64

Lampre-ISD

Lampre-ISD
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 64

Team Sky disappear into the distance

Team Sky disappear into the distance
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 64

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 64

Astana had special skinsuits

Astana had special skinsuits
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 64

Movistar were realling moving

Movistar were realling moving
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 64

Here comes BMC

Here comes BMC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 64

HTC-Highroad were handicaped by the loss of Bernhard Eisel in an early crash

HTC-Highroad were handicaped by the loss of Bernhard Eisel in an early crash
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 64

Team Sky at full speed

Team Sky at full speed
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 64

Garmin-Cervelo in a perfect line

Garmin-Cervelo in a perfect line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 64

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 64

Europcar follow the white line down the middle of the road

Europcar follow the white line down the middle of the road
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 64

Saxo Bank riders are al lined up for the time trial

Saxo Bank riders are al lined up for the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 64

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 64

Team BMC pushes toward the finish

Team BMC pushes toward the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 64

HTC-Highroad in action

HTC-Highroad in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 64

Katusha time trials on stage 2

Katusha time trials on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 64

Team Sky was working to help Bradley Wiggins in the GC.

Team Sky was working to help Bradley Wiggins in the GC.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 64

Katusha in action

Katusha in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 64

Leopard-Trek had the benefit of world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara in its ranks

Leopard-Trek had the benefit of world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara in its ranks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 64

Garmin Cervelo put in a winning ride

Garmin Cervelo put in a winning ride
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 64

Europcar in action

Europcar in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 64

Liquigas-Cannondale in the time trial

Liquigas-Cannondale in the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 64

Liquigas-Cannondale in formation

Liquigas-Cannondale in formation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 64

Astana does the team time trial during stage 2

Astana does the team time trial during stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 64

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) is all smiles on the podium

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) is all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 64

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) in yellow

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 64

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in polka dots

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in polka dots
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 64

The Saxo Bank Sungard team was first off.

The Saxo Bank Sungard team was first off.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 64

Rabobank finished in 25 minutes flat

Rabobank finished in 25 minutes flat
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 64

Team Movistar in action in the team time trial

Team Movistar in action in the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 64

Astana on its way to ninth place

Astana on its way to ninth place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 64

Lampre-ISD team time trials

Lampre-ISD team time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 64

Team BMC tried hard, but unsucessfully to get Cadel Evans in yellow.

Team BMC tried hard, but unsucessfully to get Cadel Evans in yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 64

Garmin-Cervelo on the podium

Garmin-Cervelo on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 64

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) will replace his rainbow striped jersey with a yellow one in stage 3.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) will replace his rainbow striped jersey with a yellow one in stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 64

Garmin-Cervelo on the podium as the winners of stage 2

Garmin-Cervelo on the podium as the winners of stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 64

Hushovd leads Garmin-Cervelo home

Hushovd leads Garmin-Cervelo home
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 63 of 64

Garmin-Cervelo at full flight

Garmin-Cervelo at full flight
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 64 of 64

Thor Hushovd in yellow

Thor Hushovd in yellow
(Image credit: AFP)

Never have four seconds been so crucial to the happiness a team. For Garmin-Cervélo, during a year in which criticism and intrigue has plagued the American squad, its win in the Tour de France team time trial is like gold dust, sprinkled from the skies above Les Essarts.

Related Articles

Video: Vaughters on Garmin's first stage and Tour de France yellow jersey

The US team saved one of its best performances for the Tour, beating BMC by four seconds after 23km of super fast racing, allowing Hushovd to pull on the yellow jersey by a mere 47 hundredths of a second ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC). And Jonathan Vaughters’ crew did it the hard way, setting the fastest time of 24:48.10 after being one of early runners on a course that was not overly challenging but found some of the big teams wanting when the moment mattered.

Those teams included HTC-Highroad, highly fancied before today’s start, Leopard-Trek, RadioShack and Saxo Bank, with all four finishing close but failing to fully fire on the big stage. Consequently Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins and BMC captain Cadel Evans will benefit from the changes in the general classification. The Australian is now third overall, just one second behind Garmin-Cervélo duo Thor Hushovd and David Millar. Wiggins is further back but only at four seconds.

“This is a great day. We did a really good team effort. Everything worked perfectly,” Hushovd said.

“Every rider gave 100 percent for the team. It’s incredible. When I look back to 10 years ago when I won the same TTT, it’s crazy. It’s an incredible day for me and the team. I’m proud to wear the rainbow jersey at the Tour de France but to pull on yellow is incredible for me.”

Evans is tantalizingly close to the yellow jersey but remained upbeat, knowing he has gained more precious seconds on his overall Tour rivals.

“The first goal was not to lose any time and the second was to see if we could gain any time,” said Evans after the finish. “The fact that we were there in the running to nearly win the team time trial was really something. It was a faint hope but it was also a realistic one.”

He wasn’t making bold predictions about his chances of a stint in the yellow jersey, preferring to concentrate on Monday’s stage, which is one for the sprinters. “We’re going to have a look at today, have an analysis of everything and get through tomorrow without any problems,” he said.

Instead it was Hushovd thinking about the overall ascendancy, swapping his rainbow stripes for the yellow jersey. Having taken third on Saturday’s stage, just six seconds behind winner Philippe Gilbert, Hushovd found today’s labours fruitful and can now enjoy another stint in the race lead to go with the maillot jaune he garnered in the 2006 Tour by winning the prologue in Strasbourg. Hushovd has come under fire this season for a lack of winning performances as world champion but a stage victory in the recent Tour de Suisse and a start in the yellow jersey tomorrow will go some way to making amends.

Garmin-Cervelo team manager Jonathan Vaughters was ecstatic about his team finally winning the team time trial, the stage he loves the most and won himself in 2001.

"I think I just made a fool of myself but I can't say I care. This has been a long time coming,” he said. “We've fought hard and we've always done it as a team. For our first win to be as a team, it's phenomenal.”

"We don't have the biggest budget or the biggest staff, but we have the most passion. Today it came together. We put out a plan that got us to the line the fastest. The amount of sacrifice the guys had to do to get it done is amazing. I'm very proud of our guys."

Contador under pressure

Whilst Garmin-Cervélo can celebrate, one man sure to be under pressure is Alberto Contador. The defending champion lost more valuable time in the test against the clock with Saxo Bank-Sungard finishing eighth – 28 seconds behind the stage winners, giving the Spaniard more than a sour French public reception to consider.

Saxo Bank was the first team off and set a good but not spectacular time. Soon after, it was time for the eventual winners to lay down a time in pursuit of the stage victory.

Going through all intermediate splits the fastest, a smooth, consistent performance from Garmin-Cervelo ensured the American team set a time that would ultimately prove hard to overcome.

That first intermediate check was safe until Team Sky’s men set a time of 9:02 for the opening nine kilometres, although they couldn’t match Garmin-Cervélo’s second intermediate split, sitting four seconds behind after 18.5km and seven men with which to ride to the finish. They were down to five by the line, the quintet recorded the second best time to that point of 24:52. Close but quite fast enough.

Disaster struck HTC-Highroad early in its ride, with the experienced Austrian Bernhard Eisel coming down in the first corner – the team's misfortune was reflected in a first split of 9:11. Meanwhile, RadioShack also recorded an opening intermediate split of 9:11 but was 10 seconds down on Garmin’s time by the finish – not bad for overall favourites Levi Leipheimer, Andreas Klöden, Janez Brajkovic and Chris Horner – but not good enough for a stage win.

Soon after, and with Mark Cavendish charging down the final 300 metres, HTC-highroad recovered well to take third on the line with a time of 24:53. It would eventually be good enough for fifth, after the arrival of Leopard-Trek and BMC Racing.

The latter of those two squads, boasting green jersey Evans and experienced heads such as George Hincapie and Marcus Burghardt, set the third fastest first intermediate with 9:04, demonstrating that this American squad has come with serious intentions to put Evans into the overall ascendancy during this Tour de France.

Leopard-Trek took third on the line from HTC-Highroad by mere hundredths of a second, with time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara towing his men through the 23km to ensure the Schleck brothers wouldn’t lose too much time overall. It was enough to keep the Luxembourg team in fourth by day’s end and a solid performance, despite missing the stage victory by five seconds.

Soon after Evans, Hincapie & Co almost stole the show with a stunning finale to finish just four seconds behind Garmin-Cervélo. Whilst the team had dodged a bullet with a seemingly awkward middle sector of the course, the final kilometres were ridden strongly and like fellow GC contender Wiggins had done before him, Evans pulled his charges along in stunning fashion.

Nevertheless, nobody could match Garmin-Cervélo’s superiority and for the man who wears the rainbow jersey, tomorrow will be all about another colour – yellow.

Full Results

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo0:24:48
2BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Sky Procycling
4Team Leopard-Trek
5HTC - Highroad0:00:05
6Team Radioshack0:00:10
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:28
9Pro Team Astana0:00:32
10Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:39
11FDJ0:00:46
12Team Europcar0:00:50
13AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
14Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:56
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
16Saur-Sojasun0:01:02
17Lampre - Isd0:01:04
18Katusha Team
19Movistar Team0:01:09
20Vacansoleil-Dcm0:01:15
21Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:20
22Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:22

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo5:06:25
2David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
6Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
9Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
13George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:05
15Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
17Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
19Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:10
21Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
22Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
24Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:11
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
26Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:23
27Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
28Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
29Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
32Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:00:46
37William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
38Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
40Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
42Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:56
43Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
45Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:01
50Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:02
51Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:04
53Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
54Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
55Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
56Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
57Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
58Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
59José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
60Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
61Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:14
62Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
63Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:17
64Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
65Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
66Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:20
67Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
70Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
71Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:24
72Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
73Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:35
75Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:42
76Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:45
77Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:49
78Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:53
80Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:55
81Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:59
82Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
83Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:00
84Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:01
85Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:06
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:10
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:11
88Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:17
89Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
90Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:18
91Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:20
92Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:21
93Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
94Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
95Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
96Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
97Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
98Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
99Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:32
100Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:34
101Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:02:35
102Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
103Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
104Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:36
105Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:39
106Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
107Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
108Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
109John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
111Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:47
112Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:51
113Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:53
115Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:54
116Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:55
117Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:58
118Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
119Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
120David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:00
121Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
122Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:09
124Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
125David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:11
127Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
129Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:13
132Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:20
134Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:03:21
135Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:23
136Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:27
137Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:28
138Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:31
139Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:33
142Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
143Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
144Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:38
145David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:39
146Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:03:45
147Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:50
148Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
149Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:52
150Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
151Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:56
152Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:01
153Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:04:07
154Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:04:20
155Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:21
156Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:23
158Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:24
159Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:30
160Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:31
161Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:37
162Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:01
163Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:12
164Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:15
165Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:23
166Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:05:27
167David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:05:30
168Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:32
169Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:33
170Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:39
171Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:43
172Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:46
173Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:05:59
174Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:10
175Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:12
176Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:26
177Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:06:29
178Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:31
179Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
180Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:42
181Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:47
182Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
183Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:05
184Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:07:16
185Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
186Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:23
187Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:32
188Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:37
189Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:39
190Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:59
191Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:35
192Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:41
193Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:08:47
194Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
195Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:50
196Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:51
197Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:12:02
198Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto45pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team35
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo30
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team26
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
6Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ20
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling20
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack18
9Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
11Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
12Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack14
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
14Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad12
15André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
17Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
18Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team9
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
20Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
21Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
22Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
23Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
24Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
25Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
26Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
27Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ3
28Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
30Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
31Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5:06:29
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:01
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
5Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:46
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:53
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:57
11Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:00
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:14
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:16
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:22
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:56
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:07
18Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:16
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:17
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:35
23Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:47
24Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:54
25Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:05
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
29Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:03:17
30Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:24
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:27
32Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:34
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:20
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:26
35Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:28
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:39
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:08
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:19
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo14:29:39
2BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Team Leopard-Trek0:00:04
4Sky Procycling
5HTC - Highroad0:00:05
6Team Radioshack0:00:10
7Pro Team Astana0:00:32
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:33
9Team Europcar0:00:50
10Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:56
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
12Lampre - ISD0:01:04
13Katusha Team
14Movistar Team0:01:09
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:20
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
17FDJ0:02:00
18Vacansoleil-Dcm0:02:29
19AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
20Saur-Sojasun0:02:51
21Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:20
22Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:58

 

Latest on Cyclingnews