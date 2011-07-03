Garmin-Cervelo wins team time trial
Hushovd takes over yellow jersey
Stage 2: Les Essarts (TTT) -
Never have four seconds been so crucial to the happiness a team. For Garmin-Cervélo, during a year in which criticism and intrigue has plagued the American squad, its win in the Tour de France team time trial is like gold dust, sprinkled from the skies above Les Essarts.
The US team saved one of its best performances for the Tour, beating BMC by four seconds after 23km of super fast racing, allowing Hushovd to pull on the yellow jersey by a mere 47 hundredths of a second ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC). And Jonathan Vaughters’ crew did it the hard way, setting the fastest time of 24:48.10 after being one of early runners on a course that was not overly challenging but found some of the big teams wanting when the moment mattered.
Those teams included HTC-Highroad, highly fancied before today’s start, Leopard-Trek, RadioShack and Saxo Bank, with all four finishing close but failing to fully fire on the big stage. Consequently Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins and BMC captain Cadel Evans will benefit from the changes in the general classification. The Australian is now third overall, just one second behind Garmin-Cervélo duo Thor Hushovd and David Millar. Wiggins is further back but only at four seconds.
“This is a great day. We did a really good team effort. Everything worked perfectly,” Hushovd said.
“Every rider gave 100 percent for the team. It’s incredible. When I look back to 10 years ago when I won the same TTT, it’s crazy. It’s an incredible day for me and the team. I’m proud to wear the rainbow jersey at the Tour de France but to pull on yellow is incredible for me.”
Evans is tantalizingly close to the yellow jersey but remained upbeat, knowing he has gained more precious seconds on his overall Tour rivals.
“The first goal was not to lose any time and the second was to see if we could gain any time,” said Evans after the finish. “The fact that we were there in the running to nearly win the team time trial was really something. It was a faint hope but it was also a realistic one.”
He wasn’t making bold predictions about his chances of a stint in the yellow jersey, preferring to concentrate on Monday’s stage, which is one for the sprinters. “We’re going to have a look at today, have an analysis of everything and get through tomorrow without any problems,” he said.
Instead it was Hushovd thinking about the overall ascendancy, swapping his rainbow stripes for the yellow jersey. Having taken third on Saturday’s stage, just six seconds behind winner Philippe Gilbert, Hushovd found today’s labours fruitful and can now enjoy another stint in the race lead to go with the maillot jaune he garnered in the 2006 Tour by winning the prologue in Strasbourg. Hushovd has come under fire this season for a lack of winning performances as world champion but a stage victory in the recent Tour de Suisse and a start in the yellow jersey tomorrow will go some way to making amends.
Garmin-Cervelo team manager Jonathan Vaughters was ecstatic about his team finally winning the team time trial, the stage he loves the most and won himself in 2001.
"I think I just made a fool of myself but I can't say I care. This has been a long time coming,” he said. “We've fought hard and we've always done it as a team. For our first win to be as a team, it's phenomenal.”
"We don't have the biggest budget or the biggest staff, but we have the most passion. Today it came together. We put out a plan that got us to the line the fastest. The amount of sacrifice the guys had to do to get it done is amazing. I'm very proud of our guys."
Contador under pressure
Whilst Garmin-Cervélo can celebrate, one man sure to be under pressure is Alberto Contador. The defending champion lost more valuable time in the test against the clock with Saxo Bank-Sungard finishing eighth – 28 seconds behind the stage winners, giving the Spaniard more than a sour French public reception to consider.
Saxo Bank was the first team off and set a good but not spectacular time. Soon after, it was time for the eventual winners to lay down a time in pursuit of the stage victory.
Going through all intermediate splits the fastest, a smooth, consistent performance from Garmin-Cervelo ensured the American team set a time that would ultimately prove hard to overcome.
That first intermediate check was safe until Team Sky’s men set a time of 9:02 for the opening nine kilometres, although they couldn’t match Garmin-Cervélo’s second intermediate split, sitting four seconds behind after 18.5km and seven men with which to ride to the finish. They were down to five by the line, the quintet recorded the second best time to that point of 24:52. Close but quite fast enough.
Disaster struck HTC-Highroad early in its ride, with the experienced Austrian Bernhard Eisel coming down in the first corner – the team's misfortune was reflected in a first split of 9:11. Meanwhile, RadioShack also recorded an opening intermediate split of 9:11 but was 10 seconds down on Garmin’s time by the finish – not bad for overall favourites Levi Leipheimer, Andreas Klöden, Janez Brajkovic and Chris Horner – but not good enough for a stage win.
Soon after, and with Mark Cavendish charging down the final 300 metres, HTC-highroad recovered well to take third on the line with a time of 24:53. It would eventually be good enough for fifth, after the arrival of Leopard-Trek and BMC Racing.
The latter of those two squads, boasting green jersey Evans and experienced heads such as George Hincapie and Marcus Burghardt, set the third fastest first intermediate with 9:04, demonstrating that this American squad has come with serious intentions to put Evans into the overall ascendancy during this Tour de France.
Leopard-Trek took third on the line from HTC-Highroad by mere hundredths of a second, with time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara towing his men through the 23km to ensure the Schleck brothers wouldn’t lose too much time overall. It was enough to keep the Luxembourg team in fourth by day’s end and a solid performance, despite missing the stage victory by five seconds.
Soon after Evans, Hincapie & Co almost stole the show with a stunning finale to finish just four seconds behind Garmin-Cervélo. Whilst the team had dodged a bullet with a seemingly awkward middle sector of the course, the final kilometres were ridden strongly and like fellow GC contender Wiggins had done before him, Evans pulled his charges along in stunning fashion.
Nevertheless, nobody could match Garmin-Cervélo’s superiority and for the man who wears the rainbow jersey, tomorrow will be all about another colour – yellow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:24:48
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|Team Leopard-Trek
|5
|HTC - Highroad
|0:00:05
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:10
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:28
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:39
|11
|FDJ
|0:00:46
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|14
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|16
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:02
|17
|Lampre - Isd
|0:01:04
|18
|Katusha Team
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|20
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:01:15
|21
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:20
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5:06:25
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:05
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|21
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|26
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23
|27
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|28
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:33
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:39
|32
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:00:46
|37
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|42
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|43
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|45
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|46
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|47
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:01
|50
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:02
|51
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:04
|53
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|56
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|59
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:14
|62
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|63
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:17
|64
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|65
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|66
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:20
|67
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|71
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:24
|72
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|73
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:35
|75
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:42
|76
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:45
|77
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:49
|78
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:53
|80
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|81
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:59
|82
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|83
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:00
|84
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|85
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|86
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|87
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:11
|88
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:17
|89
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:18
|91
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:20
|92
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:21
|93
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|94
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|95
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|97
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|98
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:32
|100
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:34
|101
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:35
|102
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:36
|105
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:39
|106
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|109
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|111
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:47
|112
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:51
|113
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|114
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:53
|115
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:54
|116
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:55
|117
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|118
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|120
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:00
|121
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|122
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:09
|124
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:11
|127
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|129
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:13
|132
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|133
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:20
|134
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:21
|135
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:23
|136
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:27
|137
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|138
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:31
|139
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:33
|142
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|143
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|144
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|145
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:39
|146
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:45
|147
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:50
|148
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|149
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:52
|150
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|151
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:56
|152
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:01
|153
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:04:07
|154
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:04:20
|155
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:21
|156
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:23
|158
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:24
|159
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:30
|160
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:31
|161
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|162
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:01
|163
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:12
|164
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:15
|165
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:23
|166
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:05:27
|167
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:30
|168
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|169
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:33
|170
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:39
|171
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:43
|172
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:46
|173
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:59
|174
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:10
|175
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:12
|176
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:26
|177
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:29
|178
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:31
|179
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|180
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|181
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:47
|182
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|183
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:05
|184
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:16
|185
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|186
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:23
|187
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|188
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:37
|189
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:39
|190
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|191
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:35
|192
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:41
|193
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:08:47
|194
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|195
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:50
|196
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:51
|197
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:12:02
|198
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|6
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|20
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|18
|9
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|11
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|14
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|12
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|17
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|18
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|20
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|21
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|22
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|23
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|24
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|25
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|26
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|27
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3
|28
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|30
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|31
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5:06:29
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:01
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:46
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:53
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:57
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:14
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:16
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:56
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:07
|18
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:16
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:17
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|21
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:35
|23
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:47
|24
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:05
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|29
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:17
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:27
|32
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:34
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:20
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:26
|35
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:39
|37
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:08
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:19
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|14:29:39
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:04
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|HTC - Highroad
|0:00:05
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:10
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:33
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|10
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:04
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:20
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|17
|FDJ
|0:02:00
|18
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:02:29
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|20
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:51
|21
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:20
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:58
