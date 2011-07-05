Image 1 of 51 Cadel Evans (BMC) edges Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) to win stage four. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 51 Cadel Evans (BMC) after his slim win on the Mur de Bretagne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 51 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) realized he hadn't won the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 51 David Arroyo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 51 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) worked hard for Evans. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 51 Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) on the final climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 51 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) suffered on the Mur-de-Bretagne. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 51 French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) couldn't follow Evans and Contador in the finale. It was apt that the stage four finish on a climb dubbed "the Breton Alpe d'Huez" should see two of the race's best climbers going head to head. After a flurry of attacks on the 1.7km Mûr de Bretagne, Cadel Evans (BMC) prevailed over Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) – but only just.

The gap between them was so narrow that the Spaniard raised an arm in a half-hearted celebration, while the Australian admitted just beyond the finish that, "I couldn't see myself who had won". The photo finish showed a gap about the width of a tyre and a deep-section rim between them, with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in third, Sky's Rigoberto Urán fourth and pre-stage favourite Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) fifth.

Evans's BMC team worked hard for the win, even during the opening kilometres of the stage. Initially they ensured a check was kept on the gap between the five-rider break-of-the-day and the peloton. Coming into the finish, their red-and-black jerseys were on the front of the fast-moving peloton as it reached the decisive climb.

The favourites for the stage win watched each other cautiously on the initial ramps of the climb, but Contador, clearly determined to show that he's still a force to be reckoned with, lit the touch paper with a darting attack from 1.4km out. The heavily tipped Gilbert responded, as did Evans, who made a move of his own going under the kilometer banner.

A brief regrouping ended when Gilbert attacked from 500m out, but without the devastating acceleration that had brought him victory on the opening day and was widely expected to do so again. With 300m left, Contador countered, Evans responded and led out the final dash for the line. Contador came again, but too late to deny the Australian his first road stage win at the Tour and his team their first Tour success this year.

"I didn't know who had won. I couldn't see myself," Evans admitted moments after the finish. "The final was very tense on small roads and I had to change bikes with 15km to go. Marcus Burghardt is my hero of the day as he took me back up to where I needed to be. This was a real team effort. George [Hincapie] and the other guys won this stage for me. I can't believe that I managed to beat Philippe Gilbert having led him out into a headwind."

Beaming BMC team director John Lelangue described the victory as "a win for the whole team. We've now shown everyone that we're here. In the last 20km we had a bit of a technical problem, but the team showed their strength. We said in the team meeting at the hotel last night and again this morning that we would go for it, that was why we had two riders working within the first 20km of the stage so that the break didn't get 10 minutes up."

Saxo Bank DS Brad McGee admitted that the stage had turned out quite as he had expected. "The attack wasn't planned out like this. We had talked about the opportunity of Alberto going away if he was feeling good, and he definitely showed he has good legs and great morale by attacking like this. It was a very tight sprint decision at the finish but I guess we will have to wait a bit to raise our arms," said McGee.

Evans was denied the yellow jersey as the result of a storming performance from Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo). Although the big Norwegian never looked likely to get the better of the climbing specialists on the run up to the finish, sixth place in the same time as Evans was enough to keep him in yellow for a third day.

Hushovd's performance looked even better when it was confirmed that several of the race's big names had lost a handful of seconds at the finish, notably Andy Schleck, although brother Fränk did stay with the stage-winning pace and consequently moved up to third place overall just behind Hushovd and Evans.

How it unfolded

Huge crowds had turned out to cheer the race on its first full day in Brittany, one of the sport's traditional heartlands. Unfortunately, the drizzly conditions didn't match their enthusiasm as the race looped north towards the finish.

After a flurry of early attacks, the break of the day formed after 9km. Jérémy Roy (FDJ), who was in breakaway action on the day one, sparked the move and Blel Kadri (Ag2r La Mondiale), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jump across to join him. Once these five were clear, the peloton's pace eased and their lead rose rapidly to reach almost five minutes after 25km.

BMC and Omega Pharma-Lotto were among the teams that decided that this was too much too soon, and quickly trimmed it back to less than three minutes. Omega Pharma-Lotto continued to do a lot of the initial pace-setting in the bunch, but were set back at the 40km mark when Jurgen Van de Walle became the first rider to abandon the Tour due to injuries sustained in a heavy crash on stage one.

Hoogerland hoovers up

The first break in the ranks of the escapees came on the early slopes of the day's first categorised climb and it was little surprise that the hyper-aggressive Hoogerland made it. The Dutchman jumped away from his four breakaway companions and wasn't challenged as he went on to claim the single point on offer on the Côte de Laz. A few kilometres down the road, Hoogerland underlined his all-round ability by winning the intermediate sprint at Spézet ahead of Roy.

Little more than two minutes behind them, Movistar signalled their desire to defend José Joaquín Rojas's lead in the points competition by setting the pace into the sprint. Coming towards the line, HTC-Highroad moved through to set up Cavendish, but both outfits were outwitted and outsprinted by stage three winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo), who nipped through a small gap and cruised clear to take the points for sixth place. Rojas limited his losses to the American by finishing seventh, which later proved enough to keep him in green. Cavendish was beaten for eighth by Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Omega Pharma-Lotto go to work

From that point, Omega Pharma-Lotto dominated the pace-making, with Germany's Sebastian Lang particularly prominent. Sprinter André Greipel also played his part in chasing down the breakaways.

As the pace went up on wet roads that twisted through dense woodland, the peloton split, with Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) again caught in the second group having suffered the same fate on stage three. Cadel Evans was also caught out after having a mechanical problem, but a brief chase soon saw these two and the 40-odd riders with them back safely in the main group.

The break's advantage began to tumble when Garmin-Cervélo's Dave Zabriskie moved to the front of the bunch. There was incident at the back of the line, too, as Evans suffered an untimely puncture. His chase to get back on was not helped when a photographer's bike went down in front of him, requiring his BMC teammates to do some frantic pace-making to get him back into the peloton.

Inside the closing 20km, Omega Pharma-Lotto committed themselves fully, with all their riders working for Gilbert, including Jurgen Van den Broeck. The breakaway riders hung on doggedly, but it never looked likely that they would hold on even to the foot of the Mûr de Bretagne.

A finale to please Prudhomme

With their lead at just 40 seconds with 7.5km remaining, Izagirre attacked and the ever-eager Hoogerland went with him. But this last-ditch attempt was in vain. Although Izagirre tried again with 4km left, the BMC line led by George Hincapie was soon upon them as the favourites began to line up for what was sure to be a frantic finale.

Always determined to keep the overall contenders on their guard, race director Christian Prudhomme will be delighted with how today's stage turned out. Not only did it deliver a thrilling finish, but for the second time in four days the main GC contenders were compelled to join the main skirmishing long before they have had a sight of the high mountains.

Evans confirmed: "It was a particular kind of finish with the wind and so on. I'm really pleasantly surprised to win...but I'm here riding for GC. That's my main focus. I've worn the yellow jersey before and I know the feeling that brings, but I'm happy to wait to get that chance again."

July 6, Stage 5: Carhaix - Cap Fréhel 158km

This is a relatively short stage but once again, Prudhomme has allowed for the possibility of a surprise. With 70 coastal kilometres into the finish, echelons are sure to form if the wind picks up strongly off the English Channel. Of course, last year Prudhomme and co. made a good deal of exactly this happening on the opening road stage in Holland but the stage passed in almost total calm. But even in easy conditions, there is sure to be a big battle near the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, which should conclude with a hotly contested bunch sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4:11:39 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:08 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 21 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 22 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 26 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 39 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 41 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 45 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:25 50 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 54 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 55 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 56 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 59 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 62 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 64 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 66 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 70 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 72 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:00:52 74 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 75 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:02 76 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 78 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 79 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 81 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 82 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:01:07 83 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 86 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 88 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:01:13 90 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:31 92 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:47 93 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:55 94 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 97 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 98 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 99 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 100 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:05 101 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 102 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 103 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 105 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 106 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 107 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:22 108 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 110 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 112 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 115 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 116 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 117 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 118 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 120 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:38 122 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:02:55 123 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 124 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 125 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04 126 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:03:21 127 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:43 130 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 131 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 132 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 133 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 135 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:17 136 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 137 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 138 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 139 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 140 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 141 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 142 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 143 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 145 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 146 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 147 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 148 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 150 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 151 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 153 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 154 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 156 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 157 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 159 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 161 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 162 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 163 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 164 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 165 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:57 167 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 168 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:51 169 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 170 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:43 171 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:57 172 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:13 173 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 174 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 175 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 176 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 177 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 178 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 179 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 180 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 181 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 182 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 183 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 184 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 185 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 186 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 187 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 188 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 189 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 190 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 191 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 192 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 193 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 194 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 195 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 196 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:08:45 197 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 45 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 30 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 7 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 18 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 12 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2

Intermediate sprint - Spézet, km. 92.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 17 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 5 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 7 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 11 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 12 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Laz (Cat. 4) km. 79 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Mûr-de-Bretagne (Cat. 3) km. 172.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4:11:39 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:08 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 15 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:25 17 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 22 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:05 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:13 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 27 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:19 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:22 29 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:04:17 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:51 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:08:13 37 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 12:35:11 2 Team RadioShack 0:00:02 3 Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Leopard Trek 5 Movistar Team 0:00:08 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 7 HTC-Highroad 8 Pro Team Astana 0:00:19 9 Team Europcar 0:00:27 10 Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:34 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 13 FDJ 0:00:44 14 Katusha Team 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 16 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:01 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:17 18 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:24 19 BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 20 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:31 21 Lampre - ISD 0:03:02 22 Saur - Sojasun 0:03:40

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13:58:25 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:04 4 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 11 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:13 12 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 14 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:18 15 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 18 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:33 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:39 21 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:58 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:03 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:04 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:06 26 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:12 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 30 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:18 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:21 33 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:22 35 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:29 36 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 37 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:34 39 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:01:38 41 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:42 42 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:45 43 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 44 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:49 45 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:57 46 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:00 48 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:04 49 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:06 50 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 51 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:14 52 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:18 53 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:24 54 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:25 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:29 56 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:34 57 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:36 58 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:37 60 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:40 61 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:43 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:47 63 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 64 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 65 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:03:00 66 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 67 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:04 68 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:06 69 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 70 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:03:10 72 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:12 73 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:16 74 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:18 75 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:20 76 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:27 77 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 78 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:34 79 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:36 82 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:39 83 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:03:44 84 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:03:50 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:00 86 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:09 87 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 88 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:17 89 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:18 90 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:19 91 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 92 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 93 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 94 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:04:22 95 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 96 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:26 97 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:28 98 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 99 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:04:29 100 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:04:30 101 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:04:51 102 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:55 103 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:56 104 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:07 105 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:12 106 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:05:14 107 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:19 108 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:31 109 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:33 110 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:37 111 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:38 112 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:50 113 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:06:10 114 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:06:15 115 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:06:17 116 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:34 117 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44 118 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:46 119 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:47 120 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:48 121 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:06:52 122 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:53 123 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:06:56 125 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:09 126 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:07:11 127 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:12 128 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:13 129 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:15 130 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:17 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:21 132 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:36 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:37 134 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:07:42 135 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:50 136 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:07:52 137 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:08:02 138 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:07 139 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:11 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:13 141 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:18 142 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:20 143 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:08:22 144 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:08:45 145 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:48 146 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:51 147 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:52 148 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:53 151 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:10 152 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:15 153 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:09:17 154 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 155 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:23 156 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:26 157 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:28 158 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:31 159 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:09:38 160 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:49 161 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:00 162 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 163 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:10:30 164 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:33 165 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:35 166 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:42 167 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:43 168 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:48 169 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:03 170 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:18 171 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:11:33 172 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:11:36 173 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:39 174 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:40 175 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:44 176 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:47 177 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:51 178 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:52 179 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:24 180 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:34 181 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 182 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:52 183 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:07 184 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:28 185 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:36 186 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:00 187 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:25 188 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:35 189 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:00 190 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:16 191 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:22 192 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:36 193 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:16:59 194 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:09 195 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:52 196 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:25:10 197 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 82 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 80 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 70 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 68 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 7 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 37 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 11 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 34 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 30 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 30 15 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 16 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 26 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 18 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 19 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 20 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 23 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 22 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 23 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 24 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 25 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 17 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 27 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 28 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 29 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 30 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 31 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 32 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 33 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 34 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 35 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 12 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 37 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 38 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 39 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 40 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 41 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 43 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 44 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 45 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 46 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 47 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 48 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 50 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 4 51 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 52 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 53 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 54 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 55 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 56 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 13:58:37 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:01 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:46 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:00 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:22 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:33 10 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:52 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:54 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:02 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:13 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:17 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:24 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:25 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:35 18 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:40 19 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:54 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:04 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:15 22 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:24 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:57 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 25 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:04:10 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:16 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:43 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:38 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:34 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:57 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:09 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:59 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:48 34 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:21 35 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:28 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:39 37 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:48 38 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:13 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:04