Evans takes photo finish over Contador

Hushovd holds iron grip on yellow

Image 1 of 51

Cadel Evans (BMC) edges Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) to win stage four.

Cadel Evans (BMC) edges Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) to win stage four.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 51

Cadel Evans (BMC) after his slim win on the Mur de Bretagne.

Cadel Evans (BMC) after his slim win on the Mur de Bretagne.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) realized he hadn't won the stage.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) realized he hadn't won the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 51

David Arroyo (Movistar)

David Arroyo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 51

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) worked hard for Evans.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) worked hard for Evans.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 51

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) on the final climb.

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) on the final climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 51

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) suffered on the Mur-de-Bretagne.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) suffered on the Mur-de-Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 51

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) couldn't follow Evans and Contador in the finale.

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) couldn't follow Evans and Contador in the finale.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) limited his losses on the Mur-de-Bretagne.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) limited his losses on the Mur-de-Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 51

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) in the final kilometre.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) in the final kilometre.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 51

Chris Horner (RadioShack) leads Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Chris Horner (RadioShack) leads Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 51

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) kept a firm grasp on the yellow jersey with a fine finish on the Mur de Bretagne.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) kept a firm grasp on the yellow jersey with a fine finish on the Mur de Bretagne.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 51

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) not feeling well on stage 4

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) not feeling well on stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 51

Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) extended his green jersey lead.

Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) extended his green jersey lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 51

Lithuanian champion Ramunas Navardauskas comes in after a hard day's work

Lithuanian champion Ramunas Navardauskas comes in after a hard day's work
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 16 of 51

Christian Knees (Sky)

Christian Knees (Sky)
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 17 of 51

Dries Devenyns (Quickstep) makes a dig for the finish as Nicolas Roche (AG2R) fades.

Dries Devenyns (Quickstep) makes a dig for the finish as Nicolas Roche (AG2R) fades.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 18 of 51

It wasn't to be for Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

It wasn't to be for Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 19 of 51

Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) couldn't quite hold the pace of the front group.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) couldn't quite hold the pace of the front group.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 20 of 51

Rabobank's Bauke Mollema brings Robert Gesink to the line.

Rabobank's Bauke Mollema brings Robert Gesink to the line.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 21 of 51

Cadel Evans (BMC) plays a waiting game behind Jurgen Van Den Broeck and ahead of Philippe Gilbert.

Cadel Evans (BMC) plays a waiting game behind Jurgen Van Den Broeck and ahead of Philippe Gilbert.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 22 of 51

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was unable to get into the points on stage 4

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was unable to get into the points on stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 51

The peloton speeds through Brittany.

The peloton speeds through Brittany.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 51

Points leader JJ Rojas (Movistar) added to his talley in both sprints today.

Points leader JJ Rojas (Movistar) added to his talley in both sprints today.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 51

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) struggled on the Mur-de-Bretagne.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) struggled on the Mur-de-Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 51

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) grits his teeth as he attempts to follow Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack).

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) grits his teeth as he attempts to follow Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 51

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) is Ivan Basso's wing man on the flat.

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) is Ivan Basso's wing man on the flat.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 51

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads a group up the Mur de Bretagne

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads a group up the Mur de Bretagne
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 29 of 51

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) follows Levi Leipheimer and white jersey Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the final haul to the line.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) follows Levi Leipheimer and white jersey Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the final haul to the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 51

Cadel Evans (BMC) launches his sprint ahead of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

Cadel Evans (BMC) launches his sprint ahead of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 51

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes command of the king of the mountains classification.

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes command of the king of the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 51

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and Dries Devenyns (Quick Step).

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and Dries Devenyns (Quick Step).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 51

Cadel Evans (BMC) turns up the heat on the Mur-de-Bretagne.

Cadel Evans (BMC) turns up the heat on the Mur-de-Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 51

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) finished third on the day.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) finished third on the day.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 51

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) attacked in the final kilometre.

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) attacked in the final kilometre.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 51

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) digs in on the Mur-de-Bretagne.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) digs in on the Mur-de-Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 51

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished with the lead group.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished with the lead group.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 51

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) couldn't quite match the best on the final climb.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) couldn't quite match the best on the final climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 51

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) defended his yellow jersey.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) defended his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 51

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates on the podium.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 51

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates his first Tour de France stage win.

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates his first Tour de France stage win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 51

Cadel Evans (BMC) was both vigilant and aggressive on the final haul to the line.

Cadel Evans (BMC) was both vigilant and aggressive on the final haul to the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and Cadel Evans (BMC) dive for the line in a thrilling finish atop the Mur-de-Bretagne.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and Cadel Evans (BMC) dive for the line in a thrilling finish atop the Mur-de-Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 51

Alberto Contador's (Saxo Bank-Sungard) joy would be short-lived. Cadel Evans (BMC) has pipped him to the line.

Alberto Contador's (Saxo Bank-Sungard) joy would be short-lived. Cadel Evans (BMC) has pipped him to the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) thought he'd won the day.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) thought he'd won the day.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 51

The lead group crosses the line at Mur-de-Bretagne at the end of stage 4 of the Tour de France.

The lead group crosses the line at Mur-de-Bretagne at the end of stage 4 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 51

Philippe Gilbert (centre) had to settle for 5th place.

Philippe Gilbert (centre) had to settle for 5th place.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 51

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) suffered but put in a fine ride to retain yellow.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) suffered but put in a fine ride to retain yellow.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 51

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) heads towards the podium after the finish.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) heads towards the podium after the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 51

Cadel Evans (BMC) was pleased with his day's work.

Cadel Evans (BMC) was pleased with his day's work.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) tries to claim the win ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC).

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) tries to claim the win ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

It was apt that the stage four finish on a climb dubbed "the Breton Alpe d'Huez" should see two of the race's best climbers going head to head. After a flurry of attacks on the 1.7km Mûr de Bretagne, Cadel Evans (BMC) prevailed over Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) – but only just.

The gap between them was so narrow that the Spaniard raised an arm in a half-hearted celebration, while the Australian admitted just beyond the finish that, "I couldn't see myself who had won". The photo finish showed a gap about the width of a tyre and a deep-section rim between them, with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in third, Sky's Rigoberto Urán fourth and pre-stage favourite Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) fifth.

Evans's BMC team worked hard for the win, even during the opening kilometres of the stage. Initially they ensured a check was kept on the gap between the five-rider break-of-the-day and the peloton. Coming into the finish, their red-and-black jerseys were on the front of the fast-moving peloton as it reached the decisive climb.

The favourites for the stage win watched each other cautiously on the initial ramps of the climb, but Contador, clearly determined to show that he's still a force to be reckoned with, lit the touch paper with a darting attack from 1.4km out. The heavily tipped Gilbert responded, as did Evans, who made a move of his own going under the kilometer banner.

A brief regrouping ended when Gilbert attacked from 500m out, but without the devastating acceleration that had brought him victory on the opening day and was widely expected to do so again. With 300m left, Contador countered, Evans responded and led out the final dash for the line. Contador came again, but too late to deny the Australian his first road stage win at the Tour and his team their first Tour success this year.

"I didn't know who had won. I couldn't see myself," Evans admitted moments after the finish. "The final was very tense on small roads and I had to change bikes with 15km to go. Marcus Burghardt is my hero of the day as he took me back up to where I needed to be. This was a real team effort. George [Hincapie] and the other guys won this stage for me. I can't believe that I managed to beat Philippe Gilbert having led him out into a headwind."

Beaming BMC team director John Lelangue described the victory as "a win for the whole team. We've now shown everyone that we're here. In the last 20km we had a bit of a technical problem, but the team showed their strength. We said in the team meeting at the hotel last night and again this morning that we would go for it, that was why we had two riders working within the first 20km of the stage so that the break didn't get 10 minutes up."

Saxo Bank DS Brad McGee admitted that the stage had turned out quite as he had expected. "The attack wasn't planned out like this. We had talked about the opportunity of Alberto going away if he was feeling good, and he definitely showed he has good legs and great morale by attacking like this. It was a very tight sprint decision at the finish but I guess we will have to wait a bit to raise our arms," said McGee.

Evans was denied the yellow jersey as the result of a storming performance from Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo). Although the big Norwegian never looked likely to get the better of the climbing specialists on the run up to the finish, sixth place in the same time as Evans was enough to keep him in yellow for a third day.

Hushovd's performance looked even better when it was confirmed that several of the race's big names had lost a handful of seconds at the finish, notably Andy Schleck, although brother Fränk did stay with the stage-winning pace and consequently moved up to third place overall just behind Hushovd and Evans.

How it unfolded

Huge crowds had turned out to cheer the race on its first full day in Brittany, one of the sport's traditional heartlands. Unfortunately, the drizzly conditions didn't match their enthusiasm as the race looped north towards the finish.

After a flurry of early attacks, the break of the day formed after 9km. Jérémy Roy (FDJ), who was in breakaway action on the day one, sparked the move and Blel Kadri (Ag2r La Mondiale), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jump across to join him. Once these five were clear, the peloton's pace eased and their lead rose rapidly to reach almost five minutes after 25km.

BMC and Omega Pharma-Lotto were among the teams that decided that this was too much too soon, and quickly trimmed it back to less than three minutes. Omega Pharma-Lotto continued to do a lot of the initial pace-setting in the bunch, but were set back at the 40km mark when Jurgen Van de Walle became the first rider to abandon the Tour due to injuries sustained in a heavy crash on stage one.

Hoogerland hoovers up

The first break in the ranks of the escapees came on the early slopes of the day's first categorised climb and it was little surprise that the hyper-aggressive Hoogerland made it. The Dutchman jumped away from his four breakaway companions and wasn't challenged as he went on to claim the single point on offer on the Côte de Laz. A few kilometres down the road, Hoogerland underlined his all-round ability by winning the intermediate sprint at Spézet ahead of Roy.

Little more than two minutes behind them, Movistar signalled their desire to defend José Joaquín Rojas's lead in the points competition by setting the pace into the sprint. Coming towards the line, HTC-Highroad moved through to set up Cavendish, but both outfits were outwitted and outsprinted by stage three winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo), who nipped through a small gap and cruised clear to take the points for sixth place. Rojas limited his losses to the American by finishing seventh, which later proved enough to keep him in green. Cavendish was beaten for eighth by Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Omega Pharma-Lotto go to work

From that point, Omega Pharma-Lotto dominated the pace-making, with Germany's Sebastian Lang particularly prominent. Sprinter André Greipel also played his part in chasing down the breakaways.

As the pace went up on wet roads that twisted through dense woodland, the peloton split, with Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) again caught in the second group having suffered the same fate on stage three. Cadel Evans was also caught out after having a mechanical problem, but a brief chase soon saw these two and the 40-odd riders with them back safely in the main group.

The break's advantage began to tumble when Garmin-Cervélo's Dave Zabriskie moved to the front of the bunch. There was incident at the back of the line, too, as Evans suffered an untimely puncture. His chase to get back on was not helped when a photographer's bike went down in front of him, requiring his BMC teammates to do some frantic pace-making to get him back into the peloton.

Inside the closing 20km, Omega Pharma-Lotto committed themselves fully, with all their riders working for Gilbert, including Jurgen Van den Broeck. The breakaway riders hung on doggedly, but it never looked likely that they would hold on even to the foot of the Mûr de Bretagne.

A finale to please Prudhomme

With their lead at just 40 seconds with 7.5km remaining, Izagirre attacked and the ever-eager Hoogerland went with him. But this last-ditch attempt was in vain. Although Izagirre tried again with 4km left, the BMC line led by George Hincapie was soon upon them as the favourites began to line up for what was sure to be a frantic finale.

Always determined to keep the overall contenders on their guard, race director Christian Prudhomme will be delighted with how today's stage turned out. Not only did it deliver a thrilling finish, but for the second time in four days the main GC contenders were compelled to join the main skirmishing long before they have had a sight of the high mountains.

Evans confirmed: "It was a particular kind of finish with the wind and so on. I'm really pleasantly surprised to win...but I'm here riding for GC. That's my main focus. I've worn the yellow jersey before and I know the feeling that brings, but I'm happy to wait to get that chance again."

July 6, Stage 5: Carhaix - Cap Fréhel 158km

This is a relatively short stage but once again, Prudhomme has allowed for the possibility of a surprise. With 70 coastal kilometres into the finish, echelons are sure to form if the wind picks up strongly off the English Channel. Of course, last year Prudhomme and co. made a good deal of exactly this happening on the opening road stage in Holland but the stage passed in almost total calm. But even in easy conditions, there is sure to be a big battle near the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, which should conclude with a hotly contested bunch sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4:11:39
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:08
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
16Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
21Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
22David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
26Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
37Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
41Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
42Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
44Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
45Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
47Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:25
50Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
54Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
55Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
56Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
57Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
59Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
62David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
64Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
66John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
68Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
70Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
72Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
73Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:00:52
74Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
75Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:02
76Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
78Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
79Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
81Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
82Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:01:07
83Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
88José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
89Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:01:13
90Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:31
92Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:47
93Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:55
94Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
98Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
99Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
100Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:05
101George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
102Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
103Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
106Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
107Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:22
108Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
110Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
112Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
113Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
115Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
116Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
117David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
118Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
120Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:38
122Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:02:55
123Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
125Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
126Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:03:21
127Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:43
130Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
131Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
132Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
133Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
135Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:17
136Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
137Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
138Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
139Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
140Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
141Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
142Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
143Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
145Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
146Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
147Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
148Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
151Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
152Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
153Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
154Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
155Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
156Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
157Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
159Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
161Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
162Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
163Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
164Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
165Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:57
167Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
168Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:51
169Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
170Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:43
171Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:57
172Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:13
173Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
174Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
175Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
176Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
177Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
178David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
179Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
180Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
181Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
182Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
183André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
184Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
185Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
186Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
187Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
188Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
189Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
190Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
191David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
192Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
193Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
194Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
195Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
196Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:08:45
197Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team45pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard35
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana30
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
7Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek18
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack12
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling10
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team8
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2

Intermediate sprint - Spézet, km. 92.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ17
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
5Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad7
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team6
11Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad5
12Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Laz (Cat. 4) km. 79
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Mûr-de-Bretagne (Cat. 3) km. 172.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4:11:39
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:08
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
13Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
14Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
15Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:25
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
20Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:05
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:13
26Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:55
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:19
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:22
29Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:04:17
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:51
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:08:13
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
38Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling12:35:11
2Team RadioShack0:00:02
3Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Leopard Trek
5Movistar Team0:00:08
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
7HTC-Highroad
8Pro Team Astana0:00:19
9Team Europcar0:00:27
10Quickstep Cycling Team
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:34
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
13FDJ0:00:44
14Katusha Team
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:01
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:17
18Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:24
19BMC Racing Team0:02:06
20Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:31
21Lampre - ISD0:03:02
22Saur - Sojasun0:03:40

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo13:58:25
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:04
4David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:10
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:12
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
9Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
11Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:13
12Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
14Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:18
15Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
18Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
21Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:58
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:03
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:04
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:06
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:12
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
28Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
29Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
30Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:18
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:21
33Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:22
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:29
36Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
39Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
40Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:01:38
41Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:42
42Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:45
43Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
44Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:49
45Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:57
46Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:00
48Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:04
49Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:06
50George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
51Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:14
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:18
53Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:24
54Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:25
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:29
56Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:34
57Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:36
58Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:37
60Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:40
61Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:43
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:47
63Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
64Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
65Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:03:00
66Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
67Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:04
68Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:06
69Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
70John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:03:10
72Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:12
73Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:16
74Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:18
75Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:20
76Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:27
77Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
78Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:34
79Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:36
82Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:39
83Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:03:44
84Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:03:50
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:00
86Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:09
87Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
88Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:17
89Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:18
90Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:19
91Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:21
92Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
93Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
94Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:04:22
95Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
96Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:26
97Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:28
98Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
99William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:04:29
100Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:04:30
101Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:04:51
102Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:55
103Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:56
104Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:07
105Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:12
106Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:05:14
107Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:19
108Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:31
109Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:33
110Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:37
111José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:38
112Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:50
113Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:06:10
114Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:06:15
115Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:06:17
116Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:34
117Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44
118Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:46
119Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:47
120Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:48
121Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:06:52
122Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:53
123Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:06:56
125Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:09
126Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:07:11
127Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:12
128Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:13
129Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:15
130Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:17
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:21
132Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:36
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:37
134Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:07:42
135Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:50
136David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:07:52
137Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:08:02
138Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:07
139Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:11
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:13
141Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:18
142Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:20
143Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:08:22
144Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:08:45
145Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:48
146Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:51
147André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:52
148Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:53
151Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:10
152Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:15
153Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:09:17
154Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
155Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:23
156Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:26
157Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:28
158Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:31
159Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:09:38
160Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:49
161Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:00
162Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:27
163Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:10:30
164Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:33
165Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:35
166Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:42
167Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:43
168Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:48
169Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:03
170Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:18
171Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:11:33
172Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:11:36
173Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:39
174Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:40
175Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:44
176Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:47
177Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:51
178David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:52
179Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:24
180Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:34
181Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
182Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:52
183Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:07
184Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:28
185Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:36
186Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:00
187Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:25
188David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:35
189Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:00
190Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:16
191Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:22
192Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:36
193Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:16:59
194Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:09
195Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:52
196Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:25:10
197Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team82pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team80
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto77
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo70
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo68
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ37
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto36
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team36
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard35
11Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team35
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad34
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack30
14Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana30
15André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto28
16Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek26
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
18Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
19Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun24
20Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ23
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling22
22Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
23Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
24Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
25José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team17
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
27Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
28Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
29Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
32Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack14
33Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
35Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad12
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
37Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
38Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling10
39Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
40Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
41Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar8
42Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
43Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
45Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
47Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad5
48Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
50Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ4
51Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
52Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
53Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
54Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
55Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
56Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling13:58:37
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:01
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:46
6Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:00
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:06
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:22
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:33
10Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:54
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:02
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:13
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:17
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:24
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:25
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:35
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:40
19Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:54
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:04
21Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:15
22Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:24
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:57
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
25Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:04:10
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:04:16
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:43
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:38
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:34
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:57
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:09
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:59
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:48
34Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:21
35Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:28
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:39
37Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:48
38Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:13
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo41:05:55
2Sky Procycling0:00:02
3Leopard Trek0:00:04
4Team RadioShack0:00:10
5HTC-Highroad0:00:13
6Pro Team Astana0:00:49
7Movistar Team0:01:15
8Team Europcar
9Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:21
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
11Katusha Team0:01:46
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:48
13BMC Racing Team0:02:05
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:19
15Liquigas-Cannondale
16FDJ0:02:42
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:07
18AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
19Lampre - ISD0:04:04
20Saur - Sojasun0:06:29
21Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:30
22Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:49

 

