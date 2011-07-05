Evans takes photo finish over Contador
Hushovd holds iron grip on yellow
Stage 4: Lorient - Mûr-de-Bretagne
It was apt that the stage four finish on a climb dubbed "the Breton Alpe d'Huez" should see two of the race's best climbers going head to head. After a flurry of attacks on the 1.7km Mûr de Bretagne, Cadel Evans (BMC) prevailed over Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) – but only just.
The gap between them was so narrow that the Spaniard raised an arm in a half-hearted celebration, while the Australian admitted just beyond the finish that, "I couldn't see myself who had won". The photo finish showed a gap about the width of a tyre and a deep-section rim between them, with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in third, Sky's Rigoberto Urán fourth and pre-stage favourite Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) fifth.
Evans's BMC team worked hard for the win, even during the opening kilometres of the stage. Initially they ensured a check was kept on the gap between the five-rider break-of-the-day and the peloton. Coming into the finish, their red-and-black jerseys were on the front of the fast-moving peloton as it reached the decisive climb.
The favourites for the stage win watched each other cautiously on the initial ramps of the climb, but Contador, clearly determined to show that he's still a force to be reckoned with, lit the touch paper with a darting attack from 1.4km out. The heavily tipped Gilbert responded, as did Evans, who made a move of his own going under the kilometer banner.
A brief regrouping ended when Gilbert attacked from 500m out, but without the devastating acceleration that had brought him victory on the opening day and was widely expected to do so again. With 300m left, Contador countered, Evans responded and led out the final dash for the line. Contador came again, but too late to deny the Australian his first road stage win at the Tour and his team their first Tour success this year.
"I didn't know who had won. I couldn't see myself," Evans admitted moments after the finish. "The final was very tense on small roads and I had to change bikes with 15km to go. Marcus Burghardt is my hero of the day as he took me back up to where I needed to be. This was a real team effort. George [Hincapie] and the other guys won this stage for me. I can't believe that I managed to beat Philippe Gilbert having led him out into a headwind."
Beaming BMC team director John Lelangue described the victory as "a win for the whole team. We've now shown everyone that we're here. In the last 20km we had a bit of a technical problem, but the team showed their strength. We said in the team meeting at the hotel last night and again this morning that we would go for it, that was why we had two riders working within the first 20km of the stage so that the break didn't get 10 minutes up."
Saxo Bank DS Brad McGee admitted that the stage had turned out quite as he had expected. "The attack wasn't planned out like this. We had talked about the opportunity of Alberto going away if he was feeling good, and he definitely showed he has good legs and great morale by attacking like this. It was a very tight sprint decision at the finish but I guess we will have to wait a bit to raise our arms," said McGee.
Evans was denied the yellow jersey as the result of a storming performance from Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo). Although the big Norwegian never looked likely to get the better of the climbing specialists on the run up to the finish, sixth place in the same time as Evans was enough to keep him in yellow for a third day.
Hushovd's performance looked even better when it was confirmed that several of the race's big names had lost a handful of seconds at the finish, notably Andy Schleck, although brother Fränk did stay with the stage-winning pace and consequently moved up to third place overall just behind Hushovd and Evans.
How it unfolded
Huge crowds had turned out to cheer the race on its first full day in Brittany, one of the sport's traditional heartlands. Unfortunately, the drizzly conditions didn't match their enthusiasm as the race looped north towards the finish.
After a flurry of early attacks, the break of the day formed after 9km. Jérémy Roy (FDJ), who was in breakaway action on the day one, sparked the move and Blel Kadri (Ag2r La Mondiale), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jump across to join him. Once these five were clear, the peloton's pace eased and their lead rose rapidly to reach almost five minutes after 25km.
BMC and Omega Pharma-Lotto were among the teams that decided that this was too much too soon, and quickly trimmed it back to less than three minutes. Omega Pharma-Lotto continued to do a lot of the initial pace-setting in the bunch, but were set back at the 40km mark when Jurgen Van de Walle became the first rider to abandon the Tour due to injuries sustained in a heavy crash on stage one.
Hoogerland hoovers up
The first break in the ranks of the escapees came on the early slopes of the day's first categorised climb and it was little surprise that the hyper-aggressive Hoogerland made it. The Dutchman jumped away from his four breakaway companions and wasn't challenged as he went on to claim the single point on offer on the Côte de Laz. A few kilometres down the road, Hoogerland underlined his all-round ability by winning the intermediate sprint at Spézet ahead of Roy.
Little more than two minutes behind them, Movistar signalled their desire to defend José Joaquín Rojas's lead in the points competition by setting the pace into the sprint. Coming towards the line, HTC-Highroad moved through to set up Cavendish, but both outfits were outwitted and outsprinted by stage three winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo), who nipped through a small gap and cruised clear to take the points for sixth place. Rojas limited his losses to the American by finishing seventh, which later proved enough to keep him in green. Cavendish was beaten for eighth by Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM).
Omega Pharma-Lotto go to work
From that point, Omega Pharma-Lotto dominated the pace-making, with Germany's Sebastian Lang particularly prominent. Sprinter André Greipel also played his part in chasing down the breakaways.
As the pace went up on wet roads that twisted through dense woodland, the peloton split, with Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) again caught in the second group having suffered the same fate on stage three. Cadel Evans was also caught out after having a mechanical problem, but a brief chase soon saw these two and the 40-odd riders with them back safely in the main group.
The break's advantage began to tumble when Garmin-Cervélo's Dave Zabriskie moved to the front of the bunch. There was incident at the back of the line, too, as Evans suffered an untimely puncture. His chase to get back on was not helped when a photographer's bike went down in front of him, requiring his BMC teammates to do some frantic pace-making to get him back into the peloton.
Inside the closing 20km, Omega Pharma-Lotto committed themselves fully, with all their riders working for Gilbert, including Jurgen Van den Broeck. The breakaway riders hung on doggedly, but it never looked likely that they would hold on even to the foot of the Mûr de Bretagne.
A finale to please Prudhomme
With their lead at just 40 seconds with 7.5km remaining, Izagirre attacked and the ever-eager Hoogerland went with him. But this last-ditch attempt was in vain. Although Izagirre tried again with 4km left, the BMC line led by George Hincapie was soon upon them as the favourites began to line up for what was sure to be a frantic finale.
Always determined to keep the overall contenders on their guard, race director Christian Prudhomme will be delighted with how today's stage turned out. Not only did it deliver a thrilling finish, but for the second time in four days the main GC contenders were compelled to join the main skirmishing long before they have had a sight of the high mountains.
Evans confirmed: "It was a particular kind of finish with the wind and so on. I'm really pleasantly surprised to win...but I'm here riding for GC. That's my main focus. I've worn the yellow jersey before and I know the feeling that brings, but I'm happy to wait to get that chance again."
July 6, Stage 5: Carhaix - Cap Fréhel 158km
This is a relatively short stage but once again, Prudhomme has allowed for the possibility of a surprise. With 70 coastal kilometres into the finish, echelons are sure to form if the wind picks up strongly off the English Channel. Of course, last year Prudhomme and co. made a good deal of exactly this happening on the opening road stage in Holland but the stage passed in almost total calm. But even in easy conditions, there is sure to be a big battle near the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, which should conclude with a hotly contested bunch sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4:11:39
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:08
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|22
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|26
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|39
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|41
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|45
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:25
|50
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|54
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|56
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|59
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|62
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|64
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:00:52
|74
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|75
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:02
|76
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|81
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|82
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:01:07
|83
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|88
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:13
|90
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:31
|92
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:47
|93
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:55
|94
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|97
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|98
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|99
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:05
|101
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|102
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|105
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|106
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|107
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:22
|108
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|110
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|112
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|113
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|116
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|117
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|120
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:38
|122
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:02:55
|123
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|124
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|125
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|126
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:03:21
|127
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|130
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|131
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|132
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:17
|136
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|137
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|138
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|139
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|140
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|141
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|142
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|143
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|145
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|146
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|147
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|148
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|150
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|151
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|153
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|154
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|159
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|162
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|164
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|165
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:57
|167
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|168
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:51
|169
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|170
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:43
|171
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:57
|172
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:13
|173
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|174
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|175
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|176
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|177
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|178
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|179
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|180
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|181
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|182
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|183
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|184
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|185
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|186
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|187
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|188
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|189
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|190
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|191
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|192
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|193
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|194
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|195
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|196
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:08:45
|197
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|30
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|7
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|18
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|12
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|17
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|5
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|7
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|11
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|12
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4:11:39
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:08
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|15
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:25
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|22
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:13
|26
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:19
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:22
|29
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:17
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:51
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:08:13
|37
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|12:35:11
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Leopard Trek
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:19
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:34
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|13
|FDJ
|0:00:44
|14
|Katusha Team
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:01
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:17
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:24
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:31
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:02
|22
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13:58:25
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:04
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:08
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:13
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:18
|15
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|18
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:33
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:39
|21
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:58
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:03
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:06
|26
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:12
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|30
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:18
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|33
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:22
|35
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:29
|36
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|39
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:01:38
|41
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:42
|42
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:45
|43
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|45
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:57
|46
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:00
|48
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:04
|49
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:06
|50
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|51
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:14
|52
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:24
|54
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:25
|55
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:29
|56
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:34
|57
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:36
|58
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:37
|60
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:40
|61
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:43
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:47
|63
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|64
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|65
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:00
|66
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:04
|68
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|69
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|70
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:10
|72
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:12
|73
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:16
|74
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|75
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:20
|76
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|77
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|78
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:34
|79
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:36
|82
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:39
|83
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:03:44
|84
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:00
|86
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:09
|87
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:14
|88
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|89
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:18
|90
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:19
|91
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|92
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|93
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|94
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:22
|95
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|96
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:26
|97
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|98
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|99
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:29
|100
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:30
|101
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:04:51
|102
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:55
|103
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|104
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:07
|105
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|106
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:05:14
|107
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:19
|108
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|109
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:33
|110
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:37
|111
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:38
|112
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:50
|113
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:06:10
|114
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:06:15
|115
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:06:17
|116
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:34
|117
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|118
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:46
|119
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:47
|120
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:48
|121
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:52
|122
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:53
|123
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:56
|125
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|126
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:11
|127
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:12
|128
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:13
|129
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:15
|130
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|132
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:36
|133
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:37
|134
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:42
|135
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:50
|136
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:52
|137
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:02
|138
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:07
|139
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:11
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:13
|141
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:18
|142
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|143
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:08:22
|144
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:45
|145
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:48
|146
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|147
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:52
|148
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:53
|151
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:10
|152
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:15
|153
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:17
|154
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|155
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:23
|156
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:26
|157
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|158
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:31
|159
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:38
|160
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:49
|161
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:00
|162
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:27
|163
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:30
|164
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:33
|165
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:35
|166
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:10:42
|167
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:43
|168
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:48
|169
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|170
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:18
|171
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:33
|172
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:36
|173
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:39
|174
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:40
|175
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:44
|176
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|177
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:51
|178
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:52
|179
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:24
|180
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:34
|181
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|182
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:52
|183
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:07
|184
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:28
|185
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:36
|186
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:00
|187
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:25
|188
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:35
|189
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:00
|190
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:16
|191
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:22
|192
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:36
|193
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:16:59
|194
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:09
|195
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:52
|196
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:25:10
|197
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|80
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|70
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|68
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|37
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|11
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|34
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|30
|14
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|30
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|16
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|26
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|18
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|19
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|20
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|23
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|22
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|23
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|24
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|25
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|27
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|28
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|29
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|31
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|32
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|14
|33
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|34
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|35
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|12
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|37
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|38
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|39
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|40
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|41
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|42
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|43
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|44
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|45
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|46
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|47
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|48
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|50
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|4
|51
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|52
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|53
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|54
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|55
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|56
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:58:37
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:01
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:46
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:06
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:33
|10
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:52
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:54
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:02
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:13
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:17
|15
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:24
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:25
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:35
|18
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|19
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:04
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:57
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:02
|25
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:10
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:16
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:43
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:38
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:34
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:59
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:48
|34
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:21
|35
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:28
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:39
|37
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:48
|38
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:13
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|41:05:55
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:04
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:13
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:49
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:01:46
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:48
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:19
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|FDJ
|0:02:42
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:04
|20
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:29
|21
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:30
|22
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:49
