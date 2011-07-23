Trending

Evans conquers all with picture perfect time trial

Schlecks fail the test in Grenoble

Image 1 of 96

Cadel Evans makes the press wait while he makes a pit stop

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 96

Pierre Rolland was thrilled to keep the white jersey of best young rider.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 96

Samuel Sanchez gets another day in the polka dot jersey, which he will win in Paris on Sunday.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 96

Mark Cavendish sets his sights on keeping the green jersey.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) put in a perfect time trial in Grenoble to snatch the Tour de France from Andy Schleck.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 96

Andy Schleck was shattered after his devastating loss in the time trial.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 96

Edvald Boasson Hagen wore a black arm band in the time trial to remember victims of a tragedy in Norway.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 96

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) put in a strong ride to take fourth on the stage.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 9 of 96

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) struggled with his position throughout.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 96

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) couldn't add to his string of Tour de France stage wins.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 96

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) resplendent in green.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) warms up on the course.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 96

Yellow jersey: Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) considers an answer in the post-race press conference.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) in yellow in Grenoble.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 96

Andy Schleck gave it everything he had left, but it wasn't enough.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 96

HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) en route to second on the stage and the maillot jaune.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 96

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) didn't have enough left in the tank to win the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 96

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) gets his first Tour de France stage win.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 96

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) winner of the stage 20 time trial in Grenoble.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 96

Everything went right for Cadel Evans, and his award: the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 96

Cadel Evans has his dream moment after a string of nightmarish Tours in the past

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 96

He did it, Cadel Evans claimed the maillot jaune.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) smiles during the post-race press conference.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 96

Cadel Evans looking quite content with his day's work

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 96

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) rides to the stage victory in Grenoble

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 96

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 96

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in polka dots

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 96

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) finished third on the stage, but it wasn't enough to move onto the Tour's podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) put in a respectable time trial to hold fourth overall

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 96

Cadel Evans burns a groove into the roads of Grenoble

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 96

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) finished within seconds of his brother

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 96

Andy Schleck lost 2:31 to Cadel Evans over the 42.5km course

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 96

Italian time trial champion Adriano Malori

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 96

Cadel Evans has his moment in the sun.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 96

The real race for Mark Cavendish (HTC) will be tomorrow when he defends the green jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 96

Andy Schleck struggled throughout the time trial, eventually losing 2:31 to Evans.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 96

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) did well enough to keep the best young rider's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 96

Kristijan Koren (Liquigas) was 15th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 96

Cadel Evans put in a spectacular performance in Grenoble.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 96

World TT champion Fabian Cancellara was only able to take 8th on the day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 96

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 96

Cadel Evans walked away with the biggest prize of them all.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 96

Andriy Grivko (Astana) in action in the final time trial of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 96

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is looking forward to the Champs-Elysees in green.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 96

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was not at his imposing best in Grenoble.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 96

World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) suffered from setting out among the early starters.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) heads for his post-stage press conference.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 96

Segio Paulinho (RadioShack) in the final time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 96

A tired David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) couldn't repeat his Giro d'Italia triumph.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 96

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) spent a day out of his world champion's garb.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 96

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) saw his hopes dashed by a bike change.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 96

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) never got going on the Grenoble course.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 96

George Hincapie (BMC) has been a crucial part of Cadel Evans' team.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 96

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) during the Grenoble time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 96

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) in familiar pose.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 96

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) will be 28th overall in Paris.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 96

Vladmir Gusev (Katusha) in the final time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 96

Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad) was a solid 9th.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 96

Estonian champion Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) was aiming to regain the white jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 96

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in the white jersey of best young rider.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 96

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) rode a low-key time trial to stay 8th overall.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 96

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) will be 6th in Paris.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 96

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) time trials in the polka dots of king of the mountains.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 96

Though short of his best, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) moved up to 5th overall.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 96

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) put in a solid ride.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 96

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) slipped to 7th overall.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 96

A bullish display from Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) secured fourth overall.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 96

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) was resigned to third place early on in the day.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 96

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) had a disappointing Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 96

Geraint Thomas (Sky) has been very prominent in this Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 96

Rigoberto Uran (Movistar) in the final time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 96

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in action.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 96

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) seals his top 10 finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium in Grenoble.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) took yellow on the day that mattered.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 96

It was a long time coming for an emotional Cadel Evans (BMC).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) prepares to meet the press.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 96

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) is Italian time trial champion.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) couldn't hide his delight after the stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 96

Cadel Evans thrilled the Australians by taking what will likely be its first Tour de France overall victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 96

The disappointment is visible on the face of Andy Schleck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) blazed to glory with a smoking fast performance in Grenoble

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 96

Alberto Contador put in a strong performance to take third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 96

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) did enough for 7th overall in the Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 96

Andy Schleck never looked comfortable in the Grenoble time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 96

Cadel Evans ascended to yellow in the Grenoble time trial

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 90 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the race leader's podium

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 91 of 96

Barring disaster en route to Paris, Cadel Evans will be the 2011 Tour de France champion.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 92 of 96

Andy Schleck is comforted by his brother Frank after his defeat in the Grenoble time trial.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 93 of 96

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) knows his time was good enough for the stage win.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 94 of 96

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) repeated his performance of the Dauphine in Grenoble, winning the stage in 55:33.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 95 of 96

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) sets off for the time trial

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 96 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) rides to the overall victory in the Tour de France.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

It’s called ‘the race of truth’, and in Grenoble this afternoon that moniker was never more appropriate as the 42.5km final time trial of the Tour de France was pivotal in determining that – mishaps aside – Cadel Evans (BMC) should be crowned 2011 champion after a superb performance on the roads around this Alpine city that saw him take the yellow jersey from Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek).

The stage had widely been tipped to be a deciding factor in the outcome of the 2011 Tour de France and with the top three separated by less than a minute, those predictions would prove correct. The only question that remained was: who would be the beneficiary of the race of truth?

The answer: Cadel Evans. The Australian came through all three intermediate time checks second fastest to ride the time trial of his life and put all past disappointments behind him after a week in which he has also been forced to chase the yellow jersey when those around him were more prepared to wait and watch.

Twice a runner-up in the year’s biggest event, Evans grabbed the maillot jaune when it counted the most to wear the leader’s jersey into Paris tomorrow, the final day of the 2011 edition, after he overhauled his 57-second overnight deficit to previous leader Andy Schleck.

“It’s not over until I cross the finish line in Paris – I hope it’s not raining,” Evans said after the finish. “I can’t quite believe it right now… I did the best time trial I could today – every day we rode the best we could and every day the team did 99.9 percent, if not 100 percent, of what they could do.

“I had a couple of ‘off’ days, a couple of moments of bad luck, but we just kept to our plan and every day just kept working… I can’t believe it.”

Evans had ridden the same course during the Critérium du Dauphiné in a time of 56:47 – today he did it in 55:40, which was good enough for second place in the stage but first in the general classification, which was the ultimate goal for the BMC Racing Team captain.

The man who took out the stage was the same rider who dominated on the course during the Dauphiné, Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad). The German won in a time six seconds faster than that which he recorded back in June.

The HTC-Highroad rider, who has been a vital workhorse for Mark Cavendish’s ambitions during this Tour, showed that in all likelihood he could be the heir apparent to Fabian Cancellara, convincingly beating the current time trial world champion and the rest of the field, with a time of 55:33.

“I was pretty nervous when I saw Cadel Evans coming into the finish,” said Martin afterwards. “Now I’m really happy; for a long time my biggest goal was to win a stage at the Tour – now it has happened.”

The German rode a controlled, powerful race and explained after he got off the bike: “We got into the start and I felt good, then my confidence grew. Last month I won here and so I just tried to focus on my rhythm – the course helped me with that.

“Knowing I’d gone well previously on this course helped me take the time I did today.”

World champion stamps early mark

Despite the lumpy parcours, Leopard-Trek’s Fabian Cancellara set the fastest early time of 57:15. While that put the current TT world champion in the box seat, Saxo Bank-Sungard rider Richie Porte knocked him off with an excellent performance to record 57:03, which would be good enough for fifth by the stage’s end.

It was surprise packet Thomas De Gendt of Vacansoleil-DCM who raised the bar, however, taking a second off the Australian’s mark and moving into the stage lead. He would eventually finish fourth, a commendable effort from the Belgian.

After a Tour where his chances for personal success have been limited, Martin made the most of his free rein in the time trial, putting in a massive effort to topple the men who had gone before him. The German knocked 38 seconds off De Gendt’s time for the first intermediate check (a massive 1:02 ahead of Cancellara) and continued in that vein for the remainder of his ride to take first on the stage.

De Gendt’s time wouldn’t be bettered until Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) clocked 56:39; it came as the battle for overall supremacy was being played out on the course, with the Spaniard aiming to topple Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and possibly Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) for a place on the podium in Paris.

All eyes on the leading trio

With just 57 seconds separating the Schleck brothers and Evans, all eyes were on the battle between the leading trio. Evans has always been a superior time trial rider to the Luxembourger siblings and that would prove critical to his chances of overall success against the pair today.

And so it was – Evans had almost overhauled yellow jersey Andy’s advantage even before the first intermediate time check at 15km, and that trend would continue throughout the remaining 27.5km, spelling the end of the younger brother’s maillot jaune dreams for another year.

With Contador up the road ahead of him, Evans continued to pick off the defending champion’s split times, which had been consistently the second best of the day; at the next two intermediates the Australian came through just behind Martin to eventually finish a mere seven seconds slower than the man who had also beaten him in the corresponding stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Behind Evans however, the wheels were coming off the Schleck general classification cart as both Andy and Frank faded to finish well down the standings on the day and slip to 1:34 and 2:30 in arrears respectively on the overall standings. Frank had said earlier in the event that he’d prefer to be 20th overall and have his brother on the top step of the podium, but in 2011 both brothers will share the lower two steps of the dais in Paris.

Lower in the classement général, Thomas Voeckler managed to maintain his fourth place overall with a time of 57:47 for the 42.5km, a sterling performance from the Europcar captain, who just yesterday had failed quite spectacularly in his attempt to hold onto the yellow jersey against all odds on the Alpe d’Huez.

Another notable performance came from another Frenchman, Jean-Christophe Péraud, whose sixth place saw him jump into 10th on the general classification and salvage something from the Tour for Ag2r-La Mondiale, whose main GC hope Nicolas Roche didn’t quite live up to expectations.

For Evans however, the disappointment of Tour campaigns past should be tempered by what happened today. Despite those previous years, which included a broken elbow during last year’s edition and crashes whilst in yellow three years ago, Evans’ plan remained the same throughout the three weeks.

“Like I’ve said all along – I just want to do the best Tour I can, the best I’m capable of and if I’m capable of winning it I just keep trying and keep working at it,” he said.

“I just rode the best time trial I could and we just had our plan every day. We did everything we could – everyone from the guys who drove the truck at 6.30 this morning to John Lelangue yelling in my ear every step of the way, it’s a real team effort.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:55:33
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:06
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
5Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:30
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:37
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:42
9Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:02:03
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:08
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:10
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:14
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:36
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:38
17Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
19Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:41
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:50
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:51
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:57
24Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:58
25Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:00
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:03:03
27Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:23
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:28
29Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:30
30Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:36
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:38
32David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:41
33Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:43
34Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:47
35Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:51
36Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:03:57
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:58
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:59
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:01
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:07
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:04:10
42Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:13
43Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:04:18
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:20
45Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:04:23
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:24
47Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:30
48Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:35
49Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:04:36
50Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:38
51Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:04:39
52Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:04:42
53Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:43
54Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:44
55Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
56Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:46
57Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:48
58George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:49
59Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:52
60Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
61Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:54
62Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:56
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:00
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:01
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:05
66Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:09
67Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:11
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:12
69Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:05:15
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:16
71Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:19
73Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:20
74Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:26
75Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:27
76Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:30
77Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:35
78Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:38
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:05:42
80Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:43
81Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:46
82Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:05:47
84Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:05:48
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:51
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:52
87David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:05:53
88Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:05:54
89Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
90Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:05:56
91Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:57
92Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:01
93Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:02
94Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:03
95Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:05
96Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:06:07
97Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:08
98Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
99Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:06:10
100Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:06:11
101Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:14
102David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
103Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:15
104Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:18
105Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:19
106Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:21
107Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:23
108Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:25
110Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:28
112Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:29
114Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:30
116Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:32
117José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:34
118Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:06:36
119Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:45
120Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:47
121Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:50
122Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:51
123Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:06:54
124Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
125Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
126Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:04
127Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:08
128Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:09
129Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
130Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:14
131Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:19
132Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:22
133Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:24
134Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:28
135Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:30
136Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:31
137Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:36
138Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:39
139André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
140Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
141Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:41
142Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:44
143Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:07:53
144Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:54
145Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:55
146Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
147Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:07
148Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:08:09
149Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:11
150Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
151Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:16
152Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:19
153Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:08:26
154Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:27
155Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:32
156Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:08:35
157Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:08:37
158Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:44
159Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:08:46
160Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:03
161Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:17
162Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:27
163Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:09:44
164Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:45
165Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:48
166Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:38
167Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:19

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad20pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team17
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard15
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
5Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard11
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek8
9Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad7
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:57:02
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:34
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:41
4Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
5Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:09
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:21
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:22
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:30
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:32
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:55
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:01
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:06
13Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:10
14Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:13
15Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:14
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:19
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:31
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:32
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:36
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:42
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:47
22Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:04:19
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:23
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:04:25
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:36
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:04:41
27Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:54
28Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:56
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:05:22
30Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:40
31Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:45
32Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:01
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:25
34Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:38
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:06:40

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad2:52:12
2Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:54
3Leopard Trek0:01:23
4AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
5Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:16
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
7Team Europcar0:04:23
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:33
9BMC Racing Team0:04:39
10Sky Procycling0:05:20
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:26
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:33
13FDJ0:05:35
14Lampre - ISD0:06:36
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:50
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:25
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:27
18Team RadioShack0:07:31
19Saur - Sojasun0:07:50
20Katusha Team0:08:19
21Movistar Team0:11:17
22Pro Team Astana0:11:26

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team83:45:20
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:34
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:30
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:20
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:57
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:55
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:05
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:23
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:15
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:11
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:43
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:29
13Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:29
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:36
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:21:20
16Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:26:23
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:12
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:14
19Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:28:54
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:42
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:04
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:54
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:42:26
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:42:48
25Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:06
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:23
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:50:28
28Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:52:25
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:53:16
30Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:56:46
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:00:48
32Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack1:03:58
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:09
34Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:28
35Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:58
36David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:40
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:14:42
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:14:51
39Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana1:22:04
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:24:21
41David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:24:52
42Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:25:37
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:27:43
44Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:30:20
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:31:48
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:34:06
47Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:34:51
48Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:35:18
49Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:37:57
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1:39:58
51Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:47
52Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar1:43:49
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:44:39
54Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:44:41
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:45
56George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:45:16
57Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:46:09
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:47:02
59David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD1:51:08
60Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek1:51:19
61Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:52:21
62Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:53:22
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:53:38
64Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:56:12
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:58:43
66Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:59:47
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1:59:56
68Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:03:15
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:03:56
70Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:06:35
71Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:07:26
72Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2:09:24
73Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team2:10:05
74Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:11:51
75Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:12:28
76David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:14:21
77Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2:17:27
78Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:17:58
79Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:18:19
80Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2:22:54
81Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:24:29
82Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad2:25:11
83Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:26:39
84Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack2:27:13
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:27:28
86Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:29:24
88Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:29:47
89Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:30:09
90Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:30:15
91Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2:31:34
92Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2:32:00
93Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:34:13
94Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:36:14
95Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:36:26
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling2:37:25
97Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:37:37
98Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2:41:04
99Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:41:41
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:47:07
101Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:47:49
102José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team2:49:23
103Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:49:37
104Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2:49:49
105Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:53:50
106Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:53:59
107Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:54:20
108Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek2:55:25
109Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3:00:00
110Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:00:04
111Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:00:44
112Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:00:52
113Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana3:00:59
114Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:03:47
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:04:14
116Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3:06:29
117Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:07:07
118Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:07:10
119Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek3:07:31
120Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar3:08:34
121Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:08:41
122Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:10:19
123Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard3:10:36
124Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:11:47
125Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:13:43
126Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:13:44
127Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD3:14:15
128Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack3:14:29
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3:15:05
131Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:15:12
132Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ3:15:39
133Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:16:00
134Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team3:16:03
135Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:16:58
136Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:17:11
137Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3:18:07
138Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:19:46
139Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3:20:02
140Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana3:20:07
141Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:21:39
142Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:22:32
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3:23:30
144Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana3:26:22
145Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:28:00
146Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team3:28:31
147Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:29:07
148Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:29:20
149Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:30:17
150Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team3:30:22
151Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3:30:35
152Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:31:30
153Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3:31:42
154Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
155Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar3:34:37
156André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:35:04
157Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:36:53
158Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:38:13
159Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:38:32
160Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:38:34
161Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad3:39:08
162Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:43:17
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:44:00
164Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:44:08
165Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad3:45:26
166Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3:54:35
167Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:57:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad280pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team265
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto230
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team208
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo195
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling157
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto130
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi105
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard105
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo101
11Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek94
12Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ87
13Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ82
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar81
15Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek74
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo73
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ70
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling68
19Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad60
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar59
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD57
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ57
23Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD56
24Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale54
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto51
26Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
27Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad46
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale45
29Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne45
30David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne44
31Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne43
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team41
33Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne41
34Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team37
37Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team37
38Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo35
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
40Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
42Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale26
43Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun26
44Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team25
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
46Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
47Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
48Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
49Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
50Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar20
51Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana17
52Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad17
53Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
54Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team14
56Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar13
57Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
58Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
59Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
60Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana12
61Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
62Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ11
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek11
64Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
65Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
66Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team7
67Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team6
68José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team5
69Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
70Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
71Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
72Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek3
73Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad3
74Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
75Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2
76George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
78Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
79Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-1
80Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team-1
81Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team-1
82Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo-2
83Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team-2
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale-3
85Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek-3
86Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek-4
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-4
88Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar-5
89Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-5
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar-5
91Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-5
92Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack-7
93Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling-7
94Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard-9
95Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek-10
96Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-10
97Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team-10
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack-11
99Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling-12
100Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana-12
101Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-13
102Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar-14
103Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo-14
104Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale-15
105Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale-15
106Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana-15
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale-17
108Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi-18
109Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana-18
110Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-20
111Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team-20
112Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana-20
113Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard-20
114Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling-20
115Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team-20
116Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team-20
117Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team-20
118Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling-20
119Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team-20
120Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling-20
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto-20
122Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad-20
123David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo-23
124Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad-27
125Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD-27
126Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack-28
127Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-29
128Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana-30
129Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad-30
130Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek-31
131Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team-31
132Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD-32
133Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD-33
134Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team-37
135Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team-37
136Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-38
137Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-38
138Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-39
139Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-39
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-39
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
142Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto-40
143Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
145Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard-40
146Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-40
147Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-40
148Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-40
149Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD-40
150Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar-40
151Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad-40

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi108pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek98
3Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto74
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team58
5Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek56
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard51
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ45
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar44
9Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana40
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team40
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team38
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale32
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi26
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar25
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek20
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team20
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ19
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
21Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ17
22Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team17
23Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad16
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale16
25David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
26Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
28Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
29Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling9
32Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar9
33Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team8
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
37Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team6
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
40Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana4
41Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
43Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
47Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
48Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
49Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
50Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
53David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
54Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
55Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
56Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
57Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
58Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
60Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
61José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
63Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar83:56:03
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:46
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo250:57:43
2Leopard Trek0:11:04
3AG2R La Mondiale0:11:20
4Team Europcar0:41:53
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:00
6Sky Procycling0:58:24
7Katusha Team1:09:39
8Saxo Bank Sungard1:16:12
9FDJ1:30:16
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:47:29
11Team RadioShack1:52:31
12Quickstep Cycling Team1:57:10
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:09:10
14BMC Racing Team2:12:10
15Rabobank Cycling Team2:14:01
16Liquigas-Cannondale2:20:05
17Saur - Sojasun2:38:05
18Lampre - ISD2:44:36
19Pro Team Astana2:48:21
20Omega Pharma-Lotto3:02:28
21HTC-Highroad3:12:07
22Movistar Team3:49:51

 

