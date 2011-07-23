Evans conquers all with picture perfect time trial
Schlecks fail the test in Grenoble
Stage 20: Grenoble (ITT) -
It’s called ‘the race of truth’, and in Grenoble this afternoon that moniker was never more appropriate as the 42.5km final time trial of the Tour de France was pivotal in determining that – mishaps aside – Cadel Evans (BMC) should be crowned 2011 champion after a superb performance on the roads around this Alpine city that saw him take the yellow jersey from Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek).
The stage had widely been tipped to be a deciding factor in the outcome of the 2011 Tour de France and with the top three separated by less than a minute, those predictions would prove correct. The only question that remained was: who would be the beneficiary of the race of truth?
The answer: Cadel Evans. The Australian came through all three intermediate time checks second fastest to ride the time trial of his life and put all past disappointments behind him after a week in which he has also been forced to chase the yellow jersey when those around him were more prepared to wait and watch.
Twice a runner-up in the year’s biggest event, Evans grabbed the maillot jaune when it counted the most to wear the leader’s jersey into Paris tomorrow, the final day of the 2011 edition, after he overhauled his 57-second overnight deficit to previous leader Andy Schleck.
“It’s not over until I cross the finish line in Paris – I hope it’s not raining,” Evans said after the finish. “I can’t quite believe it right now… I did the best time trial I could today – every day we rode the best we could and every day the team did 99.9 percent, if not 100 percent, of what they could do.
“I had a couple of ‘off’ days, a couple of moments of bad luck, but we just kept to our plan and every day just kept working… I can’t believe it.”
Evans had ridden the same course during the Critérium du Dauphiné in a time of 56:47 – today he did it in 55:40, which was good enough for second place in the stage but first in the general classification, which was the ultimate goal for the BMC Racing Team captain.
The man who took out the stage was the same rider who dominated on the course during the Dauphiné, Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad). The German won in a time six seconds faster than that which he recorded back in June.
The HTC-Highroad rider, who has been a vital workhorse for Mark Cavendish’s ambitions during this Tour, showed that in all likelihood he could be the heir apparent to Fabian Cancellara, convincingly beating the current time trial world champion and the rest of the field, with a time of 55:33.
“I was pretty nervous when I saw Cadel Evans coming into the finish,” said Martin afterwards. “Now I’m really happy; for a long time my biggest goal was to win a stage at the Tour – now it has happened.”
The German rode a controlled, powerful race and explained after he got off the bike: “We got into the start and I felt good, then my confidence grew. Last month I won here and so I just tried to focus on my rhythm – the course helped me with that.
“Knowing I’d gone well previously on this course helped me take the time I did today.”
World champion stamps early mark
Despite the lumpy parcours, Leopard-Trek’s Fabian Cancellara set the fastest early time of 57:15. While that put the current TT world champion in the box seat, Saxo Bank-Sungard rider Richie Porte knocked him off with an excellent performance to record 57:03, which would be good enough for fifth by the stage’s end.
It was surprise packet Thomas De Gendt of Vacansoleil-DCM who raised the bar, however, taking a second off the Australian’s mark and moving into the stage lead. He would eventually finish fourth, a commendable effort from the Belgian.
After a Tour where his chances for personal success have been limited, Martin made the most of his free rein in the time trial, putting in a massive effort to topple the men who had gone before him. The German knocked 38 seconds off De Gendt’s time for the first intermediate check (a massive 1:02 ahead of Cancellara) and continued in that vein for the remainder of his ride to take first on the stage.
De Gendt’s time wouldn’t be bettered until Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) clocked 56:39; it came as the battle for overall supremacy was being played out on the course, with the Spaniard aiming to topple Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and possibly Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) for a place on the podium in Paris.
All eyes on the leading trio
With just 57 seconds separating the Schleck brothers and Evans, all eyes were on the battle between the leading trio. Evans has always been a superior time trial rider to the Luxembourger siblings and that would prove critical to his chances of overall success against the pair today.
And so it was – Evans had almost overhauled yellow jersey Andy’s advantage even before the first intermediate time check at 15km, and that trend would continue throughout the remaining 27.5km, spelling the end of the younger brother’s maillot jaune dreams for another year.
With Contador up the road ahead of him, Evans continued to pick off the defending champion’s split times, which had been consistently the second best of the day; at the next two intermediates the Australian came through just behind Martin to eventually finish a mere seven seconds slower than the man who had also beaten him in the corresponding stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Behind Evans however, the wheels were coming off the Schleck general classification cart as both Andy and Frank faded to finish well down the standings on the day and slip to 1:34 and 2:30 in arrears respectively on the overall standings. Frank had said earlier in the event that he’d prefer to be 20th overall and have his brother on the top step of the podium, but in 2011 both brothers will share the lower two steps of the dais in Paris.
Lower in the classement général, Thomas Voeckler managed to maintain his fourth place overall with a time of 57:47 for the 42.5km, a sterling performance from the Europcar captain, who just yesterday had failed quite spectacularly in his attempt to hold onto the yellow jersey against all odds on the Alpe d’Huez.
Another notable performance came from another Frenchman, Jean-Christophe Péraud, whose sixth place saw him jump into 10th on the general classification and salvage something from the Tour for Ag2r-La Mondiale, whose main GC hope Nicolas Roche didn’t quite live up to expectations.
For Evans however, the disappointment of Tour campaigns past should be tempered by what happened today. Despite those previous years, which included a broken elbow during last year’s edition and crashes whilst in yellow three years ago, Evans’ plan remained the same throughout the three weeks.
“Like I’ve said all along – I just want to do the best Tour I can, the best I’m capable of and if I’m capable of winning it I just keep trying and keep working at it,” he said.
“I just rode the best time trial I could and we just had our plan every day. We did everything we could – everyone from the guys who drove the truck at 6.30 this morning to John Lelangue yelling in my ear every step of the way, it’s a real team effort.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:55:33
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:06
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:30
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:37
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:42
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:03
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:08
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:10
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:14
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:36
|15
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:38
|17
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|18
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|19
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:41
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:50
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:51
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:57
|24
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|25
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:00
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:03
|27
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:23
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|29
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:30
|30
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:36
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:38
|32
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:41
|33
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:43
|34
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:47
|35
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:51
|36
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:57
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:58
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:59
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|40
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:04:10
|42
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:13
|43
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:04:18
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:20
|45
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:04:23
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:24
|47
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:30
|48
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:35
|49
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:04:36
|50
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|51
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:04:39
|52
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:42
|53
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|54
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:44
|55
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|56
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:46
|57
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:48
|58
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:49
|59
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:52
|60
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|61
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:54
|62
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:56
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:00
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:01
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:05
|66
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:09
|67
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:11
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:12
|69
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:05:15
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:16
|71
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|72
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:19
|73
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:20
|74
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:26
|75
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|76
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:30
|77
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:35
|78
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:38
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:05:42
|80
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:43
|81
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:46
|82
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:47
|84
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:48
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:51
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:52
|87
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:53
|88
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:54
|89
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|90
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:05:56
|91
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:57
|92
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:01
|93
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:02
|94
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:03
|95
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:05
|96
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:07
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|98
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:10
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:11
|101
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:14
|102
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:15
|104
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:18
|105
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:19
|106
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:21
|107
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:23
|108
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:25
|110
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:28
|112
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|114
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:30
|116
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:32
|117
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:34
|118
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:06:36
|119
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:45
|120
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:47
|121
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:50
|122
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:51
|123
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:54
|124
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|125
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:04
|127
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:08
|128
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:09
|129
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|130
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:14
|131
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:19
|132
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:22
|133
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:24
|134
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:28
|135
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:30
|136
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:31
|137
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:36
|138
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:39
|139
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|140
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:41
|142
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:44
|143
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:53
|144
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|145
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:55
|146
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|147
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|148
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:09
|149
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:11
|150
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|151
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:16
|152
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:19
|153
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:26
|154
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:27
|155
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:32
|156
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:35
|157
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:08:37
|158
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:44
|159
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:46
|160
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:03
|161
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:17
|162
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:27
|163
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:44
|164
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:45
|165
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:48
|166
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|167
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|20
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|8
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|7
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|15
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:02
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:34
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:41
|4
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|5
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:09
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:21
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:22
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:55
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:01
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:06
|13
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|14
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:13
|15
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:19
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:31
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:32
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:36
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:42
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:47
|22
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:19
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:23
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:25
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:36
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:41
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:54
|28
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:56
|29
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:05:22
|30
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:40
|31
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:45
|32
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:01
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|34
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|2:52:12
|2
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:54
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:23
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:38
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:16
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:04:23
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:33
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:39
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:20
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:26
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|13
|FDJ
|0:05:35
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:36
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:50
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:27
|18
|Team RadioShack
|0:07:31
|19
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:50
|20
|Katusha Team
|0:08:19
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:11:17
|22
|Pro Team Astana
|0:11:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|83:45:20
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:34
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:30
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:20
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:57
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:55
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:05
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:23
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:15
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:11
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:43
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:29
|13
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:29
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:36
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:20
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:26:23
|17
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:12
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:14
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:54
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:42
|21
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:04
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:54
|23
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:42:26
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:42:48
|25
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:06
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:23
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:50:28
|28
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:52:25
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:53:16
|30
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:56:46
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:00:48
|32
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:03:58
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:09
|34
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:08:28
|35
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:58
|36
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:40
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:14:42
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:14:51
|39
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|1:22:04
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:24:21
|41
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:24:52
|42
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:25:37
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:27:43
|44
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:30:20
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:31:48
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:34:06
|47
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:34:51
|48
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:35:18
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:57
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1:39:58
|51
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:47
|52
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:43:49
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:44:39
|54
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:44:41
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:45
|56
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:16
|57
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:46:09
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:47:02
|59
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|1:51:08
|60
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:51:19
|61
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:52:21
|62
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:53:22
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:38
|64
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:56:12
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:58:43
|66
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:59:47
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:59:56
|68
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:03:15
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:03:56
|70
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:06:35
|71
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:07:26
|72
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:09:24
|73
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:10:05
|74
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:11:51
|75
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:12:28
|76
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:14:21
|77
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2:17:27
|78
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:17:58
|79
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:18:19
|80
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:22:54
|81
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:24:29
|82
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2:25:11
|83
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:26:39
|84
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:27:13
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:27:28
|86
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:29:24
|88
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:29:47
|89
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:30:09
|90
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:30:15
|91
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2:31:34
|92
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:32:00
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:34:13
|94
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:36:14
|95
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:36:26
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2:37:25
|97
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:37:37
|98
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:41:04
|99
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:41:41
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:47:07
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:47:49
|102
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:49:23
|103
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:49:37
|104
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2:49:49
|105
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:53:50
|106
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:53:59
|107
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:54:20
|108
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|2:55:25
|109
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3:00:00
|110
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:04
|111
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:44
|112
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:00:52
|113
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|3:00:59
|114
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:03:47
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:04:14
|116
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:06:29
|117
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07:07
|118
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:07:10
|119
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|3:07:31
|120
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:08:34
|121
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:08:41
|122
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:10:19
|123
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:10:36
|124
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:11:47
|125
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:13:43
|126
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:13:44
|127
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3:14:15
|128
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|3:14:29
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3:15:05
|131
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:15:12
|132
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3:15:39
|133
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:16:00
|134
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:16:03
|135
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:16:58
|136
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:17:11
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:18:07
|138
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:19:46
|139
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:20:02
|140
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|3:20:07
|141
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:21:39
|142
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:22:32
|143
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:23:30
|144
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|3:26:22
|145
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:28:00
|146
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:28:31
|147
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:29:07
|148
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:29:20
|149
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:30:17
|150
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:30:22
|151
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:30:35
|152
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:31:30
|153
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3:31:42
|154
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|155
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:34:37
|156
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:35:04
|157
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:36:53
|158
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:38:13
|159
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:38:32
|160
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:38:34
|161
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|3:39:08
|162
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:43:17
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:44:00
|164
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:44:08
|165
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3:45:26
|166
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:54:35
|167
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:57:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|280
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|265
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|230
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|208
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|195
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|157
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|11
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|94
|12
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|87
|13
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|82
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|15
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|74
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|70
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|60
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|57
|23
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|56
|24
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|26
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|46
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|29
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|30
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|31
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|41
|33
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|34
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|35
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|37
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|38
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|40
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|43
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|46
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|47
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|48
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|49
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|50
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|51
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|17
|52
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|17
|53
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|54
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|56
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|57
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|58
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|59
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|60
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|12
|61
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|62
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|11
|64
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|65
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|66
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|67
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|68
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|69
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|70
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|71
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|72
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|73
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|74
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|75
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|76
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|78
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-1
|80
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-1
|81
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|-1
|82
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-2
|83
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|-2
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-3
|85
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|-3
|86
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|-4
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-4
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|89
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-5
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|91
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-5
|92
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-7
|93
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|-7
|94
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-9
|95
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|-10
|96
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-10
|97
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-10
|98
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-11
|99
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|-12
|100
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|-12
|101
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-13
|102
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|-14
|103
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-14
|104
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|-15
|105
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-15
|106
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|-15
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-17
|108
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|-18
|109
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|-18
|110
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-20
|111
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|-20
|112
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|-20
|113
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-20
|114
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|-20
|115
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-20
|116
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|-20
|117
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-20
|118
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|-20
|119
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-20
|120
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|-20
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-20
|122
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|-20
|123
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-23
|124
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|-27
|125
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-27
|126
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|-28
|127
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-29
|128
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|-30
|129
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|-30
|130
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|-31
|131
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-31
|132
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|-32
|133
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|-33
|134
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-37
|135
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|-37
|136
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-38
|137
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-38
|138
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-39
|139
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-39
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-39
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|142
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-40
|143
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|144
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|145
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-40
|146
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-40
|147
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-40
|148
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-40
|149
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|-40
|150
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|-40
|151
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|-40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|98
|3
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|58
|5
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|56
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|45
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|9
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|12
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|20
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|19
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|21
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|17
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|17
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|16
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|25
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|26
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|28
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|29
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|32
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|33
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|36
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|38
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|4
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|46
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|47
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|49
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|53
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|54
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|55
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|56
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|57
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|61
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|83:56:03
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:46
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|250:57:43
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:11:04
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:20
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:41:53
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:52:00
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:58:24
|7
|Katusha Team
|1:09:39
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:16:12
|9
|FDJ
|1:30:16
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:47:29
|11
|Team RadioShack
|1:52:31
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:57:10
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:09:10
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|2:12:10
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:14:01
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:20:05
|17
|Saur - Sojasun
|2:38:05
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|2:44:36
|19
|Pro Team Astana
|2:48:21
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:02:28
|21
|HTC-Highroad
|3:12:07
|22
|Movistar Team
|3:49:51
