It’s called ‘the race of truth’, and in Grenoble this afternoon that moniker was never more appropriate as the 42.5km final time trial of the Tour de France was pivotal in determining that – mishaps aside – Cadel Evans (BMC) should be crowned 2011 champion after a superb performance on the roads around this Alpine city that saw him take the yellow jersey from Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek).

The stage had widely been tipped to be a deciding factor in the outcome of the 2011 Tour de France and with the top three separated by less than a minute, those predictions would prove correct. The only question that remained was: who would be the beneficiary of the race of truth?

The answer: Cadel Evans. The Australian came through all three intermediate time checks second fastest to ride the time trial of his life and put all past disappointments behind him after a week in which he has also been forced to chase the yellow jersey when those around him were more prepared to wait and watch.

Twice a runner-up in the year’s biggest event, Evans grabbed the maillot jaune when it counted the most to wear the leader’s jersey into Paris tomorrow, the final day of the 2011 edition, after he overhauled his 57-second overnight deficit to previous leader Andy Schleck.

“It’s not over until I cross the finish line in Paris – I hope it’s not raining,” Evans said after the finish. “I can’t quite believe it right now… I did the best time trial I could today – every day we rode the best we could and every day the team did 99.9 percent, if not 100 percent, of what they could do.

“I had a couple of ‘off’ days, a couple of moments of bad luck, but we just kept to our plan and every day just kept working… I can’t believe it.”

Evans had ridden the same course during the Critérium du Dauphiné in a time of 56:47 – today he did it in 55:40, which was good enough for second place in the stage but first in the general classification, which was the ultimate goal for the BMC Racing Team captain.

The man who took out the stage was the same rider who dominated on the course during the Dauphiné, Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad). The German won in a time six seconds faster than that which he recorded back in June.

The HTC-Highroad rider, who has been a vital workhorse for Mark Cavendish’s ambitions during this Tour, showed that in all likelihood he could be the heir apparent to Fabian Cancellara, convincingly beating the current time trial world champion and the rest of the field, with a time of 55:33.

“I was pretty nervous when I saw Cadel Evans coming into the finish,” said Martin afterwards. “Now I’m really happy; for a long time my biggest goal was to win a stage at the Tour – now it has happened.”

The German rode a controlled, powerful race and explained after he got off the bike: “We got into the start and I felt good, then my confidence grew. Last month I won here and so I just tried to focus on my rhythm – the course helped me with that.

“Knowing I’d gone well previously on this course helped me take the time I did today.”

World champion stamps early mark

Despite the lumpy parcours, Leopard-Trek’s Fabian Cancellara set the fastest early time of 57:15. While that put the current TT world champion in the box seat, Saxo Bank-Sungard rider Richie Porte knocked him off with an excellent performance to record 57:03, which would be good enough for fifth by the stage’s end.

It was surprise packet Thomas De Gendt of Vacansoleil-DCM who raised the bar, however, taking a second off the Australian’s mark and moving into the stage lead. He would eventually finish fourth, a commendable effort from the Belgian.

After a Tour where his chances for personal success have been limited, Martin made the most of his free rein in the time trial, putting in a massive effort to topple the men who had gone before him. The German knocked 38 seconds off De Gendt’s time for the first intermediate check (a massive 1:02 ahead of Cancellara) and continued in that vein for the remainder of his ride to take first on the stage.

De Gendt’s time wouldn’t be bettered until Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) clocked 56:39; it came as the battle for overall supremacy was being played out on the course, with the Spaniard aiming to topple Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and possibly Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) for a place on the podium in Paris.

All eyes on the leading trio

With just 57 seconds separating the Schleck brothers and Evans, all eyes were on the battle between the leading trio. Evans has always been a superior time trial rider to the Luxembourger siblings and that would prove critical to his chances of overall success against the pair today.

And so it was – Evans had almost overhauled yellow jersey Andy’s advantage even before the first intermediate time check at 15km, and that trend would continue throughout the remaining 27.5km, spelling the end of the younger brother’s maillot jaune dreams for another year.

With Contador up the road ahead of him, Evans continued to pick off the defending champion’s split times, which had been consistently the second best of the day; at the next two intermediates the Australian came through just behind Martin to eventually finish a mere seven seconds slower than the man who had also beaten him in the corresponding stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Behind Evans however, the wheels were coming off the Schleck general classification cart as both Andy and Frank faded to finish well down the standings on the day and slip to 1:34 and 2:30 in arrears respectively on the overall standings. Frank had said earlier in the event that he’d prefer to be 20th overall and have his brother on the top step of the podium, but in 2011 both brothers will share the lower two steps of the dais in Paris.

Lower in the classement général, Thomas Voeckler managed to maintain his fourth place overall with a time of 57:47 for the 42.5km, a sterling performance from the Europcar captain, who just yesterday had failed quite spectacularly in his attempt to hold onto the yellow jersey against all odds on the Alpe d’Huez.

Another notable performance came from another Frenchman, Jean-Christophe Péraud, whose sixth place saw him jump into 10th on the general classification and salvage something from the Tour for Ag2r-La Mondiale, whose main GC hope Nicolas Roche didn’t quite live up to expectations.

For Evans however, the disappointment of Tour campaigns past should be tempered by what happened today. Despite those previous years, which included a broken elbow during last year’s edition and crashes whilst in yellow three years ago, Evans’ plan remained the same throughout the three weeks.

“Like I’ve said all along – I just want to do the best Tour I can, the best I’m capable of and if I’m capable of winning it I just keep trying and keep working at it,” he said.

“I just rode the best time trial I could and we just had our plan every day. We did everything we could – everyone from the guys who drove the truck at 6.30 this morning to John Lelangue yelling in my ear every step of the way, it’s a real team effort.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:55:33 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:06 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:30 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:37 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:42 9 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:02:03 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:08 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:10 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:14 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:36 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:38 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 19 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:41 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:50 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:51 23 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:57 24 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:58 25 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:00 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:03:03 27 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:03:23 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:28 29 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:03:30 30 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:36 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:38 32 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:41 33 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:43 34 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:47 35 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:51 36 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:03:57 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:58 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:59 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:01 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:07 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:04:10 42 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:13 43 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:04:18 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:20 45 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:04:23 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:24 47 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:30 48 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:35 49 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:04:36 50 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:38 51 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:04:39 52 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:04:42 53 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:43 54 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:44 55 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 56 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:46 57 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:48 58 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:49 59 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:52 60 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 61 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:54 62 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:56 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:00 64 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:01 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:05 66 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:09 67 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:05:11 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:12 69 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:05:15 70 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:16 71 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 72 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:19 73 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:20 74 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:26 75 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:27 76 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:30 77 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:35 78 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:05:38 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:05:42 80 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:43 81 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:46 82 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:05:47 84 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:05:48 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:51 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:52 87 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:05:53 88 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:05:54 89 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 90 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:05:56 91 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:57 92 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:01 93 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:02 94 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:03 95 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:05 96 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:06:07 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:08 98 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:06:10 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:06:11 101 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:14 102 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:15 104 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:18 105 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:19 106 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:21 107 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:23 108 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:25 110 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:28 112 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:29 114 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:30 116 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:32 117 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:34 118 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:06:36 119 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:45 120 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:47 121 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:50 122 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:51 123 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:06:54 124 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:56 125 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 126 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:04 127 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:08 128 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:09 129 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 130 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:14 131 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:19 132 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:22 133 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:24 134 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:28 135 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:30 136 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:31 137 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:36 138 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:39 139 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 140 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 141 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:41 142 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:44 143 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:07:53 144 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:54 145 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:55 146 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 147 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:07 148 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:08:09 149 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:11 150 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 151 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:16 152 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:19 153 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:08:26 154 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:27 155 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:32 156 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:08:35 157 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:08:37 158 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:44 159 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:08:46 160 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:03 161 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:17 162 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:27 163 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:09:44 164 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:45 165 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:48 166 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:38 167 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:19

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 20 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 8 9 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 7 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:57:02 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:34 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:41 4 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 5 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:09 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:21 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:22 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:30 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:32 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:55 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:01 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:06 13 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:10 14 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:13 15 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:14 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:19 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:31 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:32 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:36 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:03:42 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:47 22 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:04:19 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:23 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:04:25 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:36 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:04:41 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:54 28 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:56 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:05:22 30 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:40 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:45 32 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:01 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:25 34 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:38 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:40

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 2:52:12 2 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:54 3 Leopard Trek 0:01:23 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:16 6 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:18 7 Team Europcar 0:04:23 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:33 9 BMC Racing Team 0:04:39 10 Sky Procycling 0:05:20 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:26 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:33 13 FDJ 0:05:35 14 Lampre - ISD 0:06:36 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:50 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:25 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:27 18 Team RadioShack 0:07:31 19 Saur - Sojasun 0:07:50 20 Katusha Team 0:08:19 21 Movistar Team 0:11:17 22 Pro Team Astana 0:11:26

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 83:45:20 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:34 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:30 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:20 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:57 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:55 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:05 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:23 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:15 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:11 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:43 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:29 13 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:29 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:36 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:21:20 16 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:26:23 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:27:12 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:27:14 19 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:28:54 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:42 21 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:04 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:54 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:42:26 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:42:48 25 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:06 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:23 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:50:28 28 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:52:25 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:53:16 30 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:56:46 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:00:48 32 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 1:03:58 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:09 34 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:08:28 35 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:58 36 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:40 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:14:42 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:14:51 39 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 1:22:04 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:24:21 41 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:24:52 42 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:25:37 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:27:43 44 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:30:20 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:31:48 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:34:06 47 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:34:51 48 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:35:18 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:37:57 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1:39:58 51 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:47 52 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:43:49 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:44:39 54 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:44:41 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:45 56 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:45:16 57 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:46:09 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:47:02 59 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 1:51:08 60 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:51:19 61 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:52:21 62 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:53:22 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:53:38 64 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:56:12 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:58:43 66 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:59:47 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:59:56 68 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:03:15 69 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:03:56 70 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:06:35 71 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:07:26 72 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:09:24 73 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 2:10:05 74 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:11:51 75 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:12:28 76 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:14:21 77 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2:17:27 78 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:17:58 79 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:18:19 80 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2:22:54 81 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:24:29 82 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 2:25:11 83 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:26:39 84 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:27:13 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:27:28 86 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 87 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:29:24 88 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:29:47 89 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:30:09 90 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:30:15 91 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2:31:34 92 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:32:00 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:34:13 94 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:36:14 95 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:36:26 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 2:37:25 97 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:37:37 98 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:41:04 99 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:41:41 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:47:07 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:47:49 102 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 2:49:23 103 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:49:37 104 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2:49:49 105 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:53:50 106 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:53:59 107 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:54:20 108 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 2:55:25 109 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3:00:00 110 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:04 111 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:44 112 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:00:52 113 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 3:00:59 114 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:03:47 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:04:14 116 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:06:29 117 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:07:07 118 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:07:10 119 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 3:07:31 120 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 3:08:34 121 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:08:41 122 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:10:19 123 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:10:36 124 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:11:47 125 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:13:43 126 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:13:44 127 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3:14:15 128 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 3:14:29 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3:15:05 131 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:15:12 132 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 3:15:39 133 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:16:00 134 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:16:03 135 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:16:58 136 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:17:11 137 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:18:07 138 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:19:46 139 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3:20:02 140 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 3:20:07 141 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:21:39 142 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:22:32 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:23:30 144 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 3:26:22 145 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:28:00 146 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:28:31 147 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:29:07 148 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:29:20 149 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:30:17 150 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:30:22 151 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3:30:35 152 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:31:30 153 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3:31:42 154 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 155 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 3:34:37 156 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:35:04 157 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:36:53 158 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:38:13 159 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:38:32 160 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:38:34 161 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 3:39:08 162 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:43:17 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:44:00 164 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:44:08 165 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 3:45:26 166 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3:54:35 167 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:57:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 280 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 265 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 230 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 208 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 195 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 157 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 101 11 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 94 12 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 87 13 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 82 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 81 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 74 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 70 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 19 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 60 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 59 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 57 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 57 23 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 56 24 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 26 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 27 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 46 28 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 29 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 30 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 31 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 32 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 41 33 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 34 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 37 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 37 38 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 40 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 43 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 44 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 46 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 47 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 48 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 49 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 50 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 20 51 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 17 52 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 17 53 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 54 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 56 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 13 57 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 58 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 59 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 60 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 12 61 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 62 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 11 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 11 64 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 65 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 66 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 67 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 68 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 5 69 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 70 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 71 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 72 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 73 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 74 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 75 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 76 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 77 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 78 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 79 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -1 80 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team -1 81 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team -1 82 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo -2 83 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team -2 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale -3 85 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek -3 86 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek -4 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -4 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar -5 89 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -5 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar -5 91 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -5 92 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack -7 93 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling -7 94 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard -9 95 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek -10 96 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -10 97 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team -10 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack -11 99 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling -12 100 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana -12 101 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -13 102 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar -14 103 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo -14 104 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale -15 105 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale -15 106 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana -15 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale -17 108 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi -18 109 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana -18 110 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -20 111 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team -20 112 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana -20 113 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard -20 114 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling -20 115 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team -20 116 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team -20 117 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team -20 118 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling -20 119 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team -20 120 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling -20 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto -20 122 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad -20 123 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo -23 124 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad -27 125 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD -27 126 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack -28 127 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -29 128 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana -30 129 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad -30 130 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek -31 131 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team -31 132 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD -32 133 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD -33 134 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team -37 135 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team -37 136 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -38 137 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -38 138 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto -39 139 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -39 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -39 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 142 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto -40 143 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 145 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard -40 146 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -40 147 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -40 148 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -40 149 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD -40 150 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar -40 151 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad -40

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 98 3 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 58 5 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 56 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 7 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 45 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 44 9 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 25 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 20 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 19 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 21 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 17 22 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 17 23 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 16 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 16 25 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 26 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 29 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 32 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 33 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 36 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 37 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 6 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 40 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 4 41 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 43 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 46 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 47 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 49 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 50 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 51 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 53 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 54 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 55 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 56 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 57 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 58 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 60 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 61 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 83:56:03 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:46 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:53