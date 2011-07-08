Image 1 of 65 Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) pumps his arm in celebration (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 65 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) looks pretty comfortable in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 65 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 65 Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 65 Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 65 Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 65 Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) celebrates victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 65 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) calls it a day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 65 Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 65 A joyful Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 65 Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) is happy for another stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 65 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) sits in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 65 The final dash to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 65 Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) do battle. Just three years on from taking his first Tour de France win in Chateauroux, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) claimed no less than his 17th stage victory when he won the bunch sprint into the same town, finishing a bike length clear of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma).

Cavendish was set up perfectly by his eight HTC teammates, although it was Greipel who made the first move for the line, jumping clear on the right-hand side of the wide finishing boulevard from 200m out. As the German pressed on the right, Cavendish moved out from behind his lead-out man Mark Renshaw on the left, accelerated and never looked in danger of being beaten.

"This is a very special day for me. This was the one sprint that I really wanted apart from the one Paris because of its significance to me," said Cavendish soon after the finish. "The team took control early on and the camera shots of the run-in to the finish speak for themselves. The guys rode phenomenally well."

It was a very bittersweet day for British cycling, however, as Team Sky leader Bradley Wiggins was forced to quit the race after being caught up in a big crash in the peloton with 40km remaining. Wiggins was left cradling his left shoulder and abandoned with a broken collarbone.

Told the news about Wiggins's misfortune, Cavendish was clearly shocked. "I didn't know that he'd crashed out," he said. "Where did that happen? I'm gutted for him. He is in the best form of his life and we could have brought home the sprints and yellow jersey to Britain.

"It's been particularly nervous this year – lots of riding on very small roads. And it's not normal to be fighting guys like Fränk Schleck for position with 4km to go like I was today. It's been really dangerous, but you just have to adapt to it."

The crash that ended Wiggins's Tour also saw FDJ's Rémi Pauriol forced out with a suspected broken collarbone, while RadioShack's run of bad luck continued. Chris Horner ended up a roadside ditch, but did manage to carry on after receiving treatment from the race doctor. However, the American finished more than 12 minutes down. His teammate Levi Leipheimer went down for the second day in a row and then punctured with just 7km remaining, but managed to finish in the 80-strong group that came home 3:06 down.

There was no change to the race lead, as Thor Hushovd finished 7th on the stage to maintain his grip on the yellow jersey heading into Saturday's stage to the summit finish at Super-Besse. Movistar's José Joaquín Rojas reclaimed the green jersey from Philippe Gilbert after finishing sixth in the day's intermediate sprint and ninth in Chateauroux. The Spaniard now leads the Belgian by 11 points, with Cavendish another six back in third.

"One of the objectives of the day was to get the green jersey back and we've achieved that, but I think this was my worst sprint of the Tour," said Rojas. "It was a super-nervous finish and it was very difficult to position myself. The only positive I take out of it is that I got the green jersey back."

Sky's ill-starred day also included the loss of Geraint Thomas's best young rider jersey. The Welshman finished in the second group after holding the white jersey for a week. It now moves onto the shoulders of Rabobank's Robert Gesink.

Saxo Bank boss Bjarne Riis no doubt spoke for many when he admitted that tomorrow's first sortie into the mountains can't come soon enough. "It was another and hopefully the final nervous stage of the race. I'm sorry to see that Wiggins is out because of a crash. Now, we're simply happy that we have reached the first mountains and we are probably going to see some of the top riders make an attack tomorrow. But I don't think it's going shake the GC that much. But I'm excited to see the race open in the mountains," said Riis.

A very early escape

Once again, the break of the day formed within moments of the flag marking the start of racing being dropped. Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun) and the FDJ duo of Gianni Meersman and Mickael Delage got clear inside the opening kilometre and were soon joined by Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel). The quartet quickly opened up a sizeable gap, peaking at just under 8 minutes with 45km covered.

With 90km done, Quick Step's Tom Boonen became the highest profile figure so far to quit the race after struggling for two days with injuries sustained on stage 5.

A strong westerly wind helped to keep the break in check, especially when the more sheltered roads during the first half of the stage gave way to open highways as the riders closed in on Chateauroux. The leading quartet's advantage began to drop even more quickly when HTC and Garmin started to set a more persistent pace on the front of the peloton as the stage entered its final third.

Wiggins abandons

A switch in the wind from across to more behind the riders provided an injection of pace that also increased the nervousness within the main peloton. The first clear indication of this came when a handful of riders crashed on the very right-hand side of the road with 48km remaining. None were obviously hurt, although Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) and Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) had to chase hard to get back on.

With 40km remaining, there was a much bigger crash in the middle of the peloton. Dozens of riders went down, including Tyler Farrar, Alexandre Vinokourov, Leipheimer and Horner. But he most seriously affected was Team Sky leader Wiggins.

While Edvald Boasson Hagen, Xavier Zandio and Juan Antonio Flecha waited anxiously for their leader, Wiggins eventually got very gingerly to his feet, cradling his left arm. The doctor was quickly on the scene, carefully inspecting his shoulder as the Sky leader winced with pain. The first indication that his Tour was over came when his teammates were given the nod to move on as Wiggins sat down at the roadside. Moments later, his retirement was confirmed.

The intermediate sprint

Garmin and Leopard-Trek kept pressing the pace on the front of a much trimmed down bunch, as a group of 80-odd began to take shape behind, comprising those who had been caught up in the crash. Up ahead, the four breakaways reached the intermediate sprint at Buzançais. Delage jumped from the back of the line to take it ahead of teammate Meersman, who had set a fierce pace towards the line.

Less than a minute later, Mark Cavendish produced a flash of speed to take fifth place ahead of José Joaquín Rojas. Cavendish later revealed that in the melee before the sprint the binding on his shoe had been ripped open, and he'd only managed to secure it just before his HTC teammates led him out in that sprint.

The four breakaways were swept up with 14km remaining as HTC pushed the pace on the front of the peloton. After Lars Bak, Danny Pate and Tejay Van Garderen had done a lot of the spadework in keeping the break in touch and then bringing it back, Peter Velits and Bernhard Eisel produced powerful stints on the front of the bunch to set up Tony Martin going into final 1500m. Martin added more speed, Matt Goss upped it again, before Mark Renshaw provided Cavendish with another lift to set up for his dash towards a 17th Tour success.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5:38:53 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 17 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 18 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 29 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 31 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 32 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 33 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 34 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 36 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 40 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 46 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 49 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 56 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 60 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 63 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 67 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 70 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 71 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 72 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 78 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 79 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 81 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:16 82 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:19 83 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:00:32 84 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:02 86 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:01:08 88 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:22 89 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 93 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:53 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 95 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:13 96 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:41 97 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:44 98 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 99 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:06 100 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 101 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 102 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 103 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 105 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 106 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 115 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 116 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 117 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 119 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 120 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 121 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 124 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 125 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 126 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 127 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 128 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 130 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 132 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 134 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 136 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 137 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 138 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 139 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 142 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 144 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 145 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 146 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 148 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 149 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 150 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 151 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 153 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 154 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 155 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 156 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 157 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 158 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 159 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 160 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 162 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 164 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 165 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 166 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 167 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 168 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 169 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 170 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 171 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 172 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 173 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 174 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 175 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 176 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 177 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 178 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 179 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 180 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 181 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 182 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:06:38 183 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 184 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 185 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:41 186 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 187 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 188 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 189 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 190 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack DNF Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 45 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 5 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 22 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 16 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 10 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 8 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Intermediate sprint - Buzançais, km. 192.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 17 3 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 4 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 11 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 9 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 11 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 12 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 14 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 5:38:53 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 11 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:19 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:44 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:06 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 29 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 37 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:38 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:41 39 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Lotto 16:56:39 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Leopard Trek 5 HTC-Highroad 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Lampre - ISD 8 FDJ 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Movistar Team 11 Quickstep Cycling Team 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Katusha Team 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Team RadioShack 16 Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Team Europcar 0:00:32 19 Saur - Sojasun 0:01:22 20 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:06 21 Pro Team Astana 0:06:12 22 Sky Procycling 0:09:18

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28:29:27 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:04 4 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:12 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:13 9 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 11 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:33 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:39 14 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:03 16 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:04 17 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:06 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:21 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:29 24 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:42 25 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:57 26 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:00 28 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:13 29 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:15 30 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 31 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:24 32 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:36 33 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:37 34 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:43 35 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:16 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:18 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 40 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:24 41 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 42 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:00 43 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:04:02 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:04 45 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:18 46 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:20 47 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:24 48 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:28 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 50 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:04:29 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:40 52 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:51 53 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:04:54 54 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:05 55 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:16 56 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:24 57 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:05:35 58 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:59 59 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:06:06 60 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:06:13 61 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:06:14 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:16 63 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:26 64 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:06:28 66 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:06:29 67 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 68 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:40 69 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 70 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:56 71 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:57 72 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:58 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:07:15 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:20 75 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:28 76 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:34 77 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:53 78 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:08:06 79 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:08:33 80 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:40 81 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:49 82 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:01 83 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:03 84 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:08 85 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:17 86 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:22 87 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:26 88 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:28 89 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:41 90 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:42 91 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:09:48 92 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:09:50 94 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:51 95 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:54 96 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:09:55 97 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:57 98 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:19 99 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:46 100 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:48 101 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:03 102 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:15 103 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:16 104 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:11:20 105 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:40 106 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:11:46 107 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:47 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:51 109 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:12:03 110 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:05 111 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:14 112 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:17 113 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:21 114 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:23 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:29 116 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:42 117 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:44 118 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:47 119 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:12:59 120 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:13:04 121 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:11 122 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:24 123 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:13:32 124 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:36 125 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:47 126 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:13:52 128 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:58 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:18 130 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:14:23 131 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:00 132 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:03 133 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:12 134 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:15 135 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:19 136 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:26 137 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:44 138 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:53 139 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:15:54 140 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:16:01 141 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:07 142 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:12 143 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:42 144 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:16:45 145 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:16:47 146 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:56 147 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:06 148 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:17:14 149 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:21 150 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:44 151 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:17:45 152 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:29 153 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:18:30 154 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:38 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:18:45 156 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:57 157 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:19:10 158 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:22 159 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:44 160 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:56 161 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:57 162 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:05 163 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:20:14 164 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:02 165 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:18 166 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:21:43 167 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:23:06 168 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:24:19 169 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:24:33 170 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:51 171 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:25:14 172 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:42 173 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:44 174 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:49 175 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:28:24 176 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:28:48 177 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 178 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:53 179 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:13 180 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:29:44 181 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:50 182 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:30:13 183 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:30:44 185 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:32 186 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:31:39 187 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:35:05 188 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:07 189 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:47:45 190 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 167 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 156 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 150 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 130 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 98 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 55 11 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 54 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 51 14 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 15 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 44 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 40 18 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 40 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 20 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 38 21 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 37 22 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 23 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 34 24 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 25 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 26 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 27 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 30 28 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 30 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 26 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 32 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 33 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 21 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 20 36 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 37 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 17 38 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 39 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 17 40 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 17 41 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 42 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 43 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 44 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 45 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 46 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 47 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 48 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 49 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 50 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 51 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 52 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 53 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 54 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 55 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 56 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 57 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 59 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 60 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 61 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 62 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 64 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 65 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 66 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 67 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 68 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 69 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 70 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 71 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 73 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 74 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 75 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 76 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 77 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 78 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 80 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 5 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 7 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28:29:47 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:53 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:17 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:56 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:58 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:04 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:42 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:44 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:58 12 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:00 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:04 14 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:08 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:20 16 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:04:34 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:05:15 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:56 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:36 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:06:55 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:00 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:14 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:07:46 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:29 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:56 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:45 27 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:57 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:03 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:06 30 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:24 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:36 32 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:46 33 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:18 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:18:50 35 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:23:59 36 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:22 37 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:29:53 38 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:31:19