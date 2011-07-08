Cavendish repeats at site of first Tour success
Crashes end Tour for Wiggins, delay Horner, Leipheimer
Stage 7: Le Mans - Châteauroux
Just three years on from taking his first Tour de France win in Chateauroux, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) claimed no less than his 17th stage victory when he won the bunch sprint into the same town, finishing a bike length clear of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma).
Cavendish was set up perfectly by his eight HTC teammates, although it was Greipel who made the first move for the line, jumping clear on the right-hand side of the wide finishing boulevard from 200m out. As the German pressed on the right, Cavendish moved out from behind his lead-out man Mark Renshaw on the left, accelerated and never looked in danger of being beaten.
"This is a very special day for me. This was the one sprint that I really wanted apart from the one Paris because of its significance to me," said Cavendish soon after the finish. "The team took control early on and the camera shots of the run-in to the finish speak for themselves. The guys rode phenomenally well."
It was a very bittersweet day for British cycling, however, as Team Sky leader Bradley Wiggins was forced to quit the race after being caught up in a big crash in the peloton with 40km remaining. Wiggins was left cradling his left shoulder and abandoned with a broken collarbone.
Told the news about Wiggins's misfortune, Cavendish was clearly shocked. "I didn't know that he'd crashed out," he said. "Where did that happen? I'm gutted for him. He is in the best form of his life and we could have brought home the sprints and yellow jersey to Britain.
"It's been particularly nervous this year – lots of riding on very small roads. And it's not normal to be fighting guys like Fränk Schleck for position with 4km to go like I was today. It's been really dangerous, but you just have to adapt to it."
The crash that ended Wiggins's Tour also saw FDJ's Rémi Pauriol forced out with a suspected broken collarbone, while RadioShack's run of bad luck continued. Chris Horner ended up a roadside ditch, but did manage to carry on after receiving treatment from the race doctor. However, the American finished more than 12 minutes down. His teammate Levi Leipheimer went down for the second day in a row and then punctured with just 7km remaining, but managed to finish in the 80-strong group that came home 3:06 down.
There was no change to the race lead, as Thor Hushovd finished 7th on the stage to maintain his grip on the yellow jersey heading into Saturday's stage to the summit finish at Super-Besse. Movistar's José Joaquín Rojas reclaimed the green jersey from Philippe Gilbert after finishing sixth in the day's intermediate sprint and ninth in Chateauroux. The Spaniard now leads the Belgian by 11 points, with Cavendish another six back in third.
"One of the objectives of the day was to get the green jersey back and we've achieved that, but I think this was my worst sprint of the Tour," said Rojas. "It was a super-nervous finish and it was very difficult to position myself. The only positive I take out of it is that I got the green jersey back."
Sky's ill-starred day also included the loss of Geraint Thomas's best young rider jersey. The Welshman finished in the second group after holding the white jersey for a week. It now moves onto the shoulders of Rabobank's Robert Gesink.
Saxo Bank boss Bjarne Riis no doubt spoke for many when he admitted that tomorrow's first sortie into the mountains can't come soon enough. "It was another and hopefully the final nervous stage of the race. I'm sorry to see that Wiggins is out because of a crash. Now, we're simply happy that we have reached the first mountains and we are probably going to see some of the top riders make an attack tomorrow. But I don't think it's going shake the GC that much. But I'm excited to see the race open in the mountains," said Riis.
A very early escape
Once again, the break of the day formed within moments of the flag marking the start of racing being dropped. Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun) and the FDJ duo of Gianni Meersman and Mickael Delage got clear inside the opening kilometre and were soon joined by Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel). The quartet quickly opened up a sizeable gap, peaking at just under 8 minutes with 45km covered.
With 90km done, Quick Step's Tom Boonen became the highest profile figure so far to quit the race after struggling for two days with injuries sustained on stage 5.
A strong westerly wind helped to keep the break in check, especially when the more sheltered roads during the first half of the stage gave way to open highways as the riders closed in on Chateauroux. The leading quartet's advantage began to drop even more quickly when HTC and Garmin started to set a more persistent pace on the front of the peloton as the stage entered its final third.
Wiggins abandons
A switch in the wind from across to more behind the riders provided an injection of pace that also increased the nervousness within the main peloton. The first clear indication of this came when a handful of riders crashed on the very right-hand side of the road with 48km remaining. None were obviously hurt, although Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) and Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) had to chase hard to get back on.
With 40km remaining, there was a much bigger crash in the middle of the peloton. Dozens of riders went down, including Tyler Farrar, Alexandre Vinokourov, Leipheimer and Horner. But he most seriously affected was Team Sky leader Wiggins.
While Edvald Boasson Hagen, Xavier Zandio and Juan Antonio Flecha waited anxiously for their leader, Wiggins eventually got very gingerly to his feet, cradling his left arm. The doctor was quickly on the scene, carefully inspecting his shoulder as the Sky leader winced with pain. The first indication that his Tour was over came when his teammates were given the nod to move on as Wiggins sat down at the roadside. Moments later, his retirement was confirmed.
The intermediate sprint
Garmin and Leopard-Trek kept pressing the pace on the front of a much trimmed down bunch, as a group of 80-odd began to take shape behind, comprising those who had been caught up in the crash. Up ahead, the four breakaways reached the intermediate sprint at Buzançais. Delage jumped from the back of the line to take it ahead of teammate Meersman, who had set a fierce pace towards the line.
Less than a minute later, Mark Cavendish produced a flash of speed to take fifth place ahead of José Joaquín Rojas. Cavendish later revealed that in the melee before the sprint the binding on his shoe had been ripped open, and he'd only managed to secure it just before his HTC teammates led him out in that sprint.
The four breakaways were swept up with 14km remaining as HTC pushed the pace on the front of the peloton. After Lars Bak, Danny Pate and Tejay Van Garderen had done a lot of the spadework in keeping the break in touch and then bringing it back, Peter Velits and Bernhard Eisel produced powerful stints on the front of the bunch to set up Tony Martin going into final 1500m. Martin added more speed, Matt Goss upped it again, before Mark Renshaw provided Cavendish with another lift to set up for his dash towards a 17th Tour success.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|5:38:53
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|17
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|31
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|32
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|36
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|49
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|56
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|60
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|63
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|67
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|70
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|72
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:16
|82
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|83
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:32
|84
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|86
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:08
|88
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:22
|89
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|93
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:53
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|95
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:13
|96
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:41
|97
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:44
|98
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|99
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:06
|100
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|101
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|102
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|103
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|105
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|106
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|115
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|116
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|117
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|119
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|121
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|124
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|125
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|126
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|127
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|130
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|132
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|133
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|134
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|136
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|137
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|138
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|139
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|142
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|144
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|145
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|146
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|148
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|149
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|150
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|151
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|152
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|153
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|154
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|155
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|156
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|158
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|159
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|160
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|164
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|165
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|166
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|167
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|169
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|170
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|171
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|172
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|173
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|174
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|175
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|176
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|177
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|178
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|179
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|180
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|181
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:14
|182
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:06:38
|183
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|184
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|185
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:41
|186
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|187
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|188
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|189
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|190
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|45
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|5
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|22
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|10
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|8
|13
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|17
|3
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|4
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|11
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|9
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|12
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|13
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5:38:53
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|11
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:44
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:06
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:14
|37
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:38
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:41
|39
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16:56:39
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Leopard Trek
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Team RadioShack
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|19
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:22
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:06
|21
|Pro Team Astana
|0:06:12
|22
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28:29:27
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:04
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:08
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:12
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:13
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|11
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:33
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:39
|14
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:03
|16
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|17
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:06
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|23
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:29
|24
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:42
|25
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:57
|26
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:00
|28
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:13
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|30
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:24
|32
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:36
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:37
|34
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:43
|35
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:16
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:18
|39
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|40
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:24
|41
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|42
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:00
|43
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:04
|45
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:18
|46
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:20
|47
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:24
|48
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:28
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:04:29
|51
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|52
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:51
|53
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:54
|54
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:05
|55
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:16
|56
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|57
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:35
|58
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:59
|59
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:06
|60
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:13
|61
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:14
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:16
|63
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:26
|64
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:06:28
|66
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:29
|67
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:40
|69
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|70
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:56
|71
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:57
|72
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:58
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:15
|74
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:20
|75
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:28
|76
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|77
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:53
|78
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:06
|79
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:08:33
|80
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:40
|81
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:49
|82
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:01
|83
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:03
|84
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:08
|85
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:17
|86
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:09:22
|87
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:26
|88
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|89
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:41
|90
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|91
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:48
|92
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:09:50
|94
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:51
|95
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|96
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:09:55
|97
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|98
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:19
|99
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:46
|100
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:48
|101
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|102
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:15
|103
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:16
|104
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:11:20
|105
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:40
|106
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:11:46
|107
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:47
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:51
|109
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:03
|110
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:05
|111
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|112
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:17
|113
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:21
|114
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:23
|115
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:29
|116
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:42
|117
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:44
|118
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:47
|119
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:12:59
|120
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:04
|121
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:11
|122
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:24
|123
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:32
|124
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:36
|125
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|126
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:13:52
|128
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:58
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:18
|130
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:14:23
|131
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:00
|132
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:03
|133
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:12
|134
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:15
|135
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:19
|136
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:26
|137
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:44
|138
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:53
|139
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:54
|140
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:01
|141
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:07
|142
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:12
|143
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:42
|144
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:45
|145
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:47
|146
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:56
|147
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:06
|148
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:17:14
|149
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:21
|150
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:44
|151
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:17:45
|152
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:29
|153
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:30
|154
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:38
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:45
|156
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:57
|157
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:19:10
|158
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:22
|159
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:44
|160
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:56
|161
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:57
|162
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:05
|163
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:14
|164
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:02
|165
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:18
|166
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:43
|167
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:06
|168
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:19
|169
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:33
|170
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:51
|171
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:14
|172
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:42
|173
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:44
|174
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:49
|175
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:28:24
|176
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:28:48
|177
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|178
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:53
|179
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:13
|180
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:29:44
|181
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:50
|182
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:30:13
|183
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:30:44
|185
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:32
|186
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:31:39
|187
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:35:05
|188
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:07
|189
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:47:45
|190
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|156
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|150
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|130
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|98
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|11
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|54
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|51
|14
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|15
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|40
|18
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|40
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|20
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|38
|21
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|37
|22
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|23
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|24
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|25
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|26
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|27
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|30
|28
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|30
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|26
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|31
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|32
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|33
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|21
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|36
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|37
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|17
|38
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|39
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|40
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|17
|41
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|42
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|43
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|44
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|45
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|46
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|47
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|48
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|49
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|50
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|51
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|52
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|14
|53
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|54
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|55
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|56
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|57
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|59
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|60
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|61
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|62
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|64
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|65
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|66
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|67
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|68
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|69
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|70
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|71
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|73
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|74
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|75
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|76
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|77
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|78
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|80
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|5
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|7
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28:29:47
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:53
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:17
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:56
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:58
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:04
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:44
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:58
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:00
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:04
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:08
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|16
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:34
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:15
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:56
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:36
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:55
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:00
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:14
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:46
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:29
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:56
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:45
|27
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:57
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:03
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:06
|30
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:24
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|32
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:46
|33
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:18
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:50
|35
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:23:59
|36
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:22
|37
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:29:53
|38
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:31:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|84:39:01
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:04
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:13
|5
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:01:46
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:02:10
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:53
|11
|FDJ
|0:03:05
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:28
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:41
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:24
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:25
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:30
|19
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:49
|20
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:20
|21
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:27
|22
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:32
