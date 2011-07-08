Trending

Cavendish repeats at site of first Tour success

Crashes end Tour for Wiggins, delay Horner, Leipheimer

Image 1 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) pumps his arm in celebration

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) pumps his arm in celebration
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 65

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) looks pretty comfortable in yellow

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) looks pretty comfortable in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 65

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 65

Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) on the podium

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) celebrates victory

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 65

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) calls it a day

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) calls it a day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 65

A joyful Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad)

A joyful Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) is happy for another stage win

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) is happy for another stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 65

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) sits in

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) sits in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 65

The final dash to the line

The final dash to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) do battle.

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) do battle.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) sprints the fastest toward the line.

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) sprints the fastest toward the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 65

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) in yellow

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 65

Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) in green

Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) in green
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 65

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) in polka dots

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) in polka dots
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 65

Impressing the Badger: Bernard Hinault looks on as Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is feted in Chateauroux.

Impressing the Badger: Bernard Hinault looks on as Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is feted in Chateauroux.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is well used to post-stage protocol.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is well used to post-stage protocol.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 65

Chris Horner (RadioShack) lost over twelve minutes in a crash.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) lost over twelve minutes in a crash.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 65

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) came through the crash-strewn day safely.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) came through the crash-strewn day safely.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 65

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) is a very deluxe domestique for the Schleck brothers.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) is a very deluxe domestique for the Schleck brothers.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 65

Riders appear dwarfed by giant hay bails

Riders appear dwarfed by giant hay bails
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 65

The peloton passes a field of sunflowers

The peloton passes a field of sunflowers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 65

The peloton during stage 7 of the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 7 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 65

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) is back in green.

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) is back in green.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 65

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has built up a pride of Credit Lyonnais lions this week.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has built up a pride of Credit Lyonnais lions this week.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 65

Geraint Thomas at the end of a disappointing day for his Sky team.

Geraint Thomas at the end of a disappointing day for his Sky team.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was the centre of attention at the finish.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was the centre of attention at the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was mobbed on crossing the line.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was mobbed on crossing the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 65

Mark Cavendish was keen to praise his HTC-Highroad teammates for their help.

Mark Cavendish was keen to praise his HTC-Highroad teammates for their help.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) hugs Mark Renshaw after the finish.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) hugs Mark Renshaw after the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 65

Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) have built up a wonderful understanding over the past three seasons.

Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) have built up a wonderful understanding over the past three seasons.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was full of praise for Tony Martin after the stage.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was full of praise for Tony Martin after the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) thanks Tony Martin for his role in his victory.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) thanks Tony Martin for his role in his victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 65

A man on horseback watches the peloton roll by

A man on horseback watches the peloton roll by
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 65

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) sits up as he crosses the line.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) sits up as he crosses the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 65

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) was magnificent in support of Mark Cavendish.

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) was magnificent in support of Mark Cavendish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 65

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) is still recovering from his injuries.

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) is still recovering from his injuries.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) has won two stages so far in this year's Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) has won two stages so far in this year's Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 65

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) came home in 7th but retained the overall lead.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) came home in 7th but retained the overall lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 65

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has been in yellow for almost a week.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has been in yellow for almost a week.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) beat Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) beat Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) can't hide his delight in Chateauroux.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) can't hide his delight in Chateauroux.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates a fine stage win.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates a fine stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 65

17 Tour stage wins, and each one as treasured as the first. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in high spirits at the end of stage 7.

17 Tour stage wins, and each one as treasured as the first. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in high spirits at the end of stage 7.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) won more comfortably than he may have realised.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) won more comfortably than he may have realised.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) finished off his team's hard work.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) finished off his team's hard work.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) closes in on another stage win.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) closes in on another stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium in Chateauroux.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium in Chateauroux.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) has now won 17 stages at the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) has now won 17 stages at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates in front of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates in front of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) had to see off Alessandro Petacchi's (Lampre-ISD) stiff challenge.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) had to see off Alessandro Petacchi's (Lampre-ISD) stiff challenge.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) in full flight in Chateauroux.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) in full flight in Chateauroux.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 65

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) will want to bring the white jersey to Paris.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) will want to bring the white jersey to Paris.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his second win in Chateauroux.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his second win in Chateauroux.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 65

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) retains the king of the mountains jersey.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) retains the king of the mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 65

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) regained the green jersey.

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) regained the green jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 65

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) retained his yellow jersey.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) retained his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 65

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has enjoyed a fine opening week.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has enjoyed a fine opening week.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 65

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) earned another day in the overall lead.

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) earned another day in the overall lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) raises his arms in celebration of another Tour de France stage win.

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) raises his arms in celebration of another Tour de France stage win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 64 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is delighted with his stage win

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is delighted with his stage win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 65 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates a stage victory

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates a stage victory
(Image credit: AFP)

Just three years on from taking his first Tour de France win in Chateauroux, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) claimed no less than his 17th stage victory when he won the bunch sprint into the same town, finishing a bike length clear of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma).

Cavendish was set up perfectly by his eight HTC teammates, although it was Greipel who made the first move for the line, jumping clear on the right-hand side of the wide finishing boulevard from 200m out. As the German pressed on the right, Cavendish moved out from behind his lead-out man Mark Renshaw on the left, accelerated and never looked in danger of being beaten.

"This is a very special day for me. This was the one sprint that I really wanted apart from the one Paris because of its significance to me," said Cavendish soon after the finish. "The team took control early on and the camera shots of the run-in to the finish speak for themselves. The guys rode phenomenally well."

It was a very bittersweet day for British cycling, however, as Team Sky leader Bradley Wiggins was forced to quit the race after being caught up in a big crash in the peloton with 40km remaining. Wiggins was left cradling his left shoulder and abandoned with a broken collarbone.

Told the news about Wiggins's misfortune, Cavendish was clearly shocked. "I didn't know that he'd crashed out," he said. "Where did that happen? I'm gutted for him. He is in the best form of his life and we could have brought home the sprints and yellow jersey to Britain.

"It's been particularly nervous this year – lots of riding on very small roads. And it's not normal to be fighting guys like Fränk Schleck for position with 4km to go like I was today. It's been really dangerous, but you just have to adapt to it."

The crash that ended Wiggins's Tour also saw FDJ's Rémi Pauriol forced out with a suspected broken collarbone, while RadioShack's run of bad luck continued. Chris Horner ended up a roadside ditch, but did manage to carry on after receiving treatment from the race doctor. However, the American finished more than 12 minutes down. His teammate Levi Leipheimer went down for the second day in a row and then punctured with just 7km remaining, but managed to finish in the 80-strong group that came home 3:06 down.

There was no change to the race lead, as Thor Hushovd finished 7th on the stage to maintain his grip on the yellow jersey heading into Saturday's stage to the summit finish at Super-Besse. Movistar's José Joaquín Rojas reclaimed the green jersey from Philippe Gilbert after finishing sixth in the day's intermediate sprint and ninth in Chateauroux. The Spaniard now leads the Belgian by 11 points, with Cavendish another six back in third.

"One of the objectives of the day was to get the green jersey back and we've achieved that, but I think this was my worst sprint of the Tour," said Rojas. "It was a super-nervous finish and it was very difficult to position myself. The only positive I take out of it is that I got the green jersey back."

Sky's ill-starred day also included the loss of Geraint Thomas's best young rider jersey. The Welshman finished in the second group after holding the white jersey for a week. It now moves onto the shoulders of Rabobank's Robert Gesink.

Saxo Bank boss Bjarne Riis no doubt spoke for many when he admitted that tomorrow's first sortie into the mountains can't come soon enough. "It was another and hopefully the final nervous stage of the race. I'm sorry to see that Wiggins is out because of a crash. Now, we're simply happy that we have reached the first mountains and we are probably going to see some of the top riders make an attack tomorrow. But I don't think it's going shake the GC that much. But I'm excited to see the race open in the mountains," said Riis.

A very early escape

Once again, the break of the day formed within moments of the flag marking the start of racing being dropped. Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun) and the FDJ duo of Gianni Meersman and Mickael Delage got clear inside the opening kilometre and were soon joined by Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel). The quartet quickly opened up a sizeable gap, peaking at just under 8 minutes with 45km covered.

With 90km done, Quick Step's Tom Boonen became the highest profile figure so far to quit the race after struggling for two days with injuries sustained on stage 5.

A strong westerly wind helped to keep the break in check, especially when the more sheltered roads during the first half of the stage gave way to open highways as the riders closed in on Chateauroux. The leading quartet's advantage began to drop even more quickly when HTC and Garmin started to set a more persistent pace on the front of the peloton as the stage entered its final third.

Wiggins abandons

A switch in the wind from across to more behind the riders provided an injection of pace that also increased the nervousness within the main peloton. The first clear indication of this came when a handful of riders crashed on the very right-hand side of the road with 48km remaining. None were obviously hurt, although Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) and Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) had to chase hard to get back on.

With 40km remaining, there was a much bigger crash in the middle of the peloton. Dozens of riders went down, including Tyler Farrar, Alexandre Vinokourov, Leipheimer and Horner. But he most seriously affected was Team Sky leader Wiggins.

While Edvald Boasson Hagen, Xavier Zandio and Juan Antonio Flecha waited anxiously for their leader, Wiggins eventually got very gingerly to his feet, cradling his left arm. The doctor was quickly on the scene, carefully inspecting his shoulder as the Sky leader winced with pain. The first indication that his Tour was over came when his teammates were given the nod to move on as Wiggins sat down at the roadside. Moments later, his retirement was confirmed.

The intermediate sprint

Garmin and Leopard-Trek kept pressing the pace on the front of a much trimmed down bunch, as a group of 80-odd began to take shape behind, comprising those who had been caught up in the crash. Up ahead, the four breakaways reached the intermediate sprint at Buzançais. Delage jumped from the back of the line to take it ahead of teammate Meersman, who had set a fierce pace towards the line.

Less than a minute later, Mark Cavendish produced a flash of speed to take fifth place ahead of José Joaquín Rojas. Cavendish later revealed that in the melee before the sprint the binding on his shoe had been ripped open, and he'd only managed to secure it just before his HTC teammates led him out in that sprint.

The four breakaways were swept up with 14km remaining as HTC pushed the pace on the front of the peloton. After Lars Bak, Danny Pate and Tejay Van Garderen had done a lot of the spadework in keeping the break in touch and then bringing it back, Peter Velits and Bernhard Eisel produced powerful stints on the front of the bunch to set up Tony Martin going into final 1500m. Martin added more speed, Matt Goss upped it again, before Mark Renshaw provided Cavendish with another lift to set up for his dash towards a 17th Tour success.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5:38:53
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
10Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
16Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
17Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
18David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
31Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
32Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
33Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
34José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
35Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
36Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
40Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
46Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
47Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
49Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
56Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
60Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
63Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
67Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
70Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
71Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
72Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
78Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
79Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
81Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:16
82Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:19
83David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:00:32
84Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
86Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:01:08
88Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:22
89Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
92Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
93Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:53
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
95David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:13
96Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:41
97Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:44
98Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
99Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:06
100Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
101Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
102Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
103Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
104Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
105Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
106Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
115Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
116Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
117Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
118Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
119Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
121Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
123Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
124Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
125Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
126Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
127George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
128Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
129Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
130Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
131Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
132Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
134Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
136Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
137Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
138Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
139Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
142Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
144Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
145Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
146Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
148Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
149Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
150Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
151Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
152Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
153Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
154Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
155Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
156Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
157Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
158Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
159Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
160John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
162Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
164Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
165Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
166Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
167Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
168Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
169David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
170Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
171Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
172Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
173Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
174Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
175Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
176Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
177Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
178Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
179Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
180Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
181Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
182Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:06:38
183Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
184Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
185Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:41
186Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
187Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
188Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
189Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
190Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
DNFBradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFRémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad45pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto30
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
5William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ22
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team20
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar16
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14
10Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ8
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2

Intermediate sprint - Buzançais, km. 192.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ17
3Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
4Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad11
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad9
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek6
11Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
12Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
14José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team5:38:53
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
11Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
14Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:19
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:44
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:06
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
29Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
32Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
33Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
37Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:38
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:41
39Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Lotto16:56:39
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Leopard Trek
5HTC-Highroad
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Lampre - ISD
8FDJ
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10Movistar Team
11Quickstep Cycling Team
12BMC Racing Team
13Katusha Team
14Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Team RadioShack
16Saxo Bank Sungard
17Liquigas-Cannondale
18Team Europcar0:00:32
19Saur - Sojasun0:01:22
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:06
21Pro Team Astana0:06:12
22Sky Procycling0:09:18

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo28:29:27
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:04
4David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:10
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:12
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
8Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:13
9Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
11Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
14Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:03
16Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:04
17Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:06
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
20Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
22Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:21
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:29
24Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:42
25Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:57
26Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:00
28Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:13
29Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:15
30Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
31Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:24
32Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:36
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:37
34Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:43
35Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:16
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:18
39Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
40Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:24
41Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
42Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:00
43Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:04:02
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:04
45Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:18
46Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:20
47Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:24
48Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:28
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
50Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:04:29
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:40
52Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:51
53Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:04:54
54Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:05
55George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:16
56Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:24
57Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:05:35
58Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:59
59Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:06:06
60William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:06:13
61Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:06:14
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:16
63Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:26
64José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
65Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:06:28
66Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:06:29
67Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
68Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:40
69Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
70Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:56
71Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:57
72Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:58
73Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:07:15
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:20
75David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:28
76Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:34
77Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:53
78Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:08:06
79Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:08:33
80Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:40
81Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:49
82Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:01
83Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:03
84Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:08
85Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:17
86Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:09:22
87Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:26
88Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:28
89Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:41
90Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:42
91David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:09:48
92Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:09:50
94Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:51
95Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:54
96Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:09:55
97Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:57
98Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:19
99Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:46
100Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:48
101Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:03
102Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:15
103Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:16
104Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:11:20
105Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:40
106Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:11:46
107John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:47
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:51
109Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:12:03
110Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:05
111Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:14
112Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:17
113Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:21
114Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:23
115Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:29
116Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:42
117Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:44
118Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:47
119Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:12:59
120Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:13:04
121Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:11
122Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:24
123Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:13:32
124Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:36
125Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:47
126Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:13:52
128Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:58
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:18
130Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:14:23
131Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:00
132Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:03
133Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:12
134Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:15
135Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:19
136Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:26
137Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:44
138Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:53
139Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:15:54
140Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:16:01
141Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:07
142Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:12
143Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:42
144Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:16:45
145Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:16:47
146Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:56
147Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:06
148Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:17:14
149David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:21
150Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:44
151Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:17:45
152Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:29
153Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:18:30
154Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:38
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:18:45
156Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:57
157Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:19:10
158Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:22
159Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:44
160Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:56
161Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:57
162Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:05
163Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:20:14
164Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:02
165André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:18
166Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:21:43
167Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:23:06
168Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:19
169Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:24:33
170Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:51
171Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:14
172Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:42
173David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:44
174Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:49
175Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:28:24
176Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:28:48
177Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
178Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:53
179Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:13
180Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:29:44
181Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:50
182Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:30:13
183Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
184Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:30:44
185Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:32
186Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:31:39
187Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:35:05
188Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:07
189Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:47:45
190Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team167pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto156
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad150
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo130
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team99
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team98
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo76
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team55
11Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ54
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team53
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling51
14Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD47
15Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar44
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling44
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack40
18Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad40
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto38
20William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ38
21Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ37
22Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard35
23José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team34
24Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne33
25Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
26Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
27Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek30
28Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana30
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ26
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
32Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun24
33Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ21
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ20
36Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
37Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad17
38Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
39Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team17
40Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad17
41Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
42Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
43Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
44Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team16
45Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
46Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
47Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
48Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
49Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
50Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
51Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
52Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack14
53Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
54Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
55Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
56Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
57Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
59Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
60Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
61Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
62Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling10
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
64Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
65Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
66Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
67Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
68Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
69Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
70Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
71Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
73Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
74Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
75Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
76Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
77Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
78Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
80Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
5Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
7Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team28:29:47
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:53
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:17
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:56
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:58
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
8Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:04
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:42
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:44
11Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:58
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:00
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:04
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:04:08
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:20
16Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:04:34
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:05:15
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:56
19Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:36
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:06:55
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:00
22Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:14
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:07:46
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:29
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:56
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:45
27Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:57
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:03
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:06
30Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:24
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:36
32Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:46
33Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:18
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:18:50
35Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:23:59
36Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:22
37Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:29:53
38Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:31:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo84:39:01
2Leopard Trek0:00:04
3Team RadioShack0:00:10
4HTC-Highroad0:00:13
5Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:21
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
7Katusha Team0:01:46
8Team Europcar0:02:10
9Movistar Team0:02:29
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:53
11FDJ0:03:05
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:07
13AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
14BMC Racing Team0:04:28
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:41
16Lampre - ISD0:05:24
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:25
18Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:30
19Pro Team Astana0:07:49
20Sky Procycling0:09:20
21Saur - Sojasun0:09:27
22Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:32

 

Latest on Cyclingnews