The first week hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Mark Cavendish, but according to the Manxman he and his HTC-Highroad team fought a nervous Tour de France peloton and adversity created by the race organisers to win stage five of this year's race.

After what was a tough finishing kilometre in Cap Fréhel, Cavendish earned his 16th and arguably sweetest Tour stage win in tough circumstances – a peloton hell bent on destroying itself with crashes and a long finale that seemed to take an eternity – which came after four days that have hardly been memorable for the 26-year-old.

Cavendish attributed this last factor to the organisers planning the route of this year's Tour; he could hardly be accused of delivering the usual post-win clichés in his interview after the stage and lambasted them somewhat for the route of the opening four days.

"The organisers made it hard for us to have a bunch sprint in the first week of the Tour this year – that's because we dominated last year and they tried to make a handicap for us so we started on the back foot this year," said Cavendish.

Whilst many are accustomed to seeing the Manxman fire at the end of an HTC-Highroad train in the final kilometre, today Cavendish had to come from behind the first half-dozen sprinters and stake his claim at the head of the race, just when it mattered.

It was an impressive display and possibly a reflection of both self-belief in the face of his declared adversity and an increasing ability to adapt to the conditions of the day.

"The nine guys on our team did a tremendous job – it didn't look like the normal train we had but in the last 15k they kept the pace high and strung it out. If they didn't do that I would have been a kilometre behind at the finish," Cavendish said.

"That finish was hard – really hard. It was a proper hard finish," he gasped. "Coming into the last kilometre [former teammate, André] Greipel bashed into me...After the other day, what was I supposed to do?"

Nevertheless, Cavendish made the most of an opportunity to come around the outside of the leading sprinters and relegate Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert – who appeared destined for another stage win – and Movistar jumper José Joaquin Rojas to second and third place respectively.

"You can see what sort of finish it was – Brad [Wiggins] was up there, G [Geraint Thomas] was too," Cavendish continued. "It was proper hard. My legs were going, going, going...I'm really happy. It's just good that we came out against adversity."

There was more extreme adversity for some, including defending champion Alberto Contador, as crashes marred what was a nervous and messy day. The likes of Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) and Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) abandoned whilst Tom Boonen may also abandon before proceedings get underway tomorrow in Dinan.

Staying out of trouble and in the mix was Garmin-Cervélo's Thor Hushovd, who remains in yellow and must not be thinking of holding onto the jersey until the first decent mountain finish in Super Besse this Sancy this weekend.

There was a change to the green jersey classification after some questionable sprinting from the field for sixth place on the intermediate sprint point, Boonen and points leader Rojas were both disqualified for the bonus points. The seven points Rojas lost in that decision dropped him behind Gilbert in the green jersey competition, but the call was only made after the podium presentation had taken place.

Cirque du Soleil but no sunshine in Brittany

For the spirited four who got their day off to an invigorated start by jumping away, the breakaway was the safest place to be. Those men with a sixth sense for safety were Tristan Valentin of Cofidis, Europcar's Sébastien Turgot, José Ivan Gutierrez from Movistar and the youthful Anthony Delaplace of Saur-Sojasun.

With 120km left in the stage, the break had been retrieved to within five minutes of the peloton, although it was in no great rush to peg back the four out front.

With about 90km to go the circus started: two seemingly innocuous accidents affected three of the pre-race favourites; RadioShack's Janez Brajkovic was forced to withdraw whilst Alberto Contador felt the wrath of the gods again by crashing; another setback that saw him require a bike change and a swift ride back to the peloton. Rabobank rider Robert Gesink also came down and made it back to the relative safety of the group with the defending champ.

Meanwhile, away from the confusion and calamity, the leading quartet still had itself a lead in excess of 3:30. A further 10km down the road to Cap Fréhel that gap had been slashed by a minute as Danish champion Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) added to Bjarne Riis's woes when he was brought down by a TV motorbike that came too close for comfort.

In the following three kilometres another minute was wiped from the lead enjoyed by the four up front – and the reason? Garmin-Cervélo driving the pace at the head of proceedings in an attempt to set up the second half of the stage for a sprint finish.

As Jonathan Vaughters's men seared the break's steak at the front of the peloton, amongst the cars, Brajkovic's teammate Yaroslav Popovych wasn't immune to the crash-fest taking place, the Ukrainian veteran sporting some road rash and undoubtedly some bruising for tomorrow's jaunt to Lisieux after taking a tumble.

Another man sporting some sore spots tomorrow will be Boonen, who came down with teammates Dries Devenyns and Gert Steegmans as the leaders clicked over 58km until the close of play. He limped back to the finish with Addy Engels for company but it's unlikely he'll take any further part in this year's Tour.

Setting it up early

Having knocked the gap between peloton and break down to 30 seconds, Garmin-Cervélo readjusted its strategy and took its collective foot off the gas to preserve energy before the finale – one that it hoped would favour Tyler Farrar. Consequently, the leading quartet shot back to a 1:38 lead and the catch would be saved for a later date in the day's proceedings.

That would happen with 45km remaining – still a long way from home – but surely there was a sting to come in the tale of the day. Europcar's Thomas Voeckler and FDJ rider Jeremy Roy decided they would provide that with an attack as the peloton approached 32km remaining in the stage.

Four kilometres later the duo had amassed a lead of 41 seconds, with BMC Racing, Leopard Trek and Liquigas-Cannondale patrolling the front of the peloton and as the main group hit 25 clicks until the finish the cross-tailwind kicked in to assist its pursuit of the plucky two men out front.

With 12.5km to go the gap had actually increased to 1:02, although with HTC-Highroad and Garmin-Cervélo on the front of the peloton that was sure to rapidly decrease as the impetus ran through the main group, reflected in the fact that the leading duo had 27 seconds as it passed the 10km-to-go banner – according to the time board, at least. On the road that looked a lot smaller.

After a stint on the front together of 29km Voeckler decided it was time to bid adieu to Roy and try his hand at a solo victory. A kilometre later he realised the dream was over and with just two clicks left in a bizarre stage, it was time to Allan Peiper's men to again demonstrate why they are regarded as the best in the sprint game.

With Tony Martin leading Matt Goss at the head of proceedings, the Australian swung off, creating a gap that was soon filled by Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen, as the Norwegian – and former Highroad rider – took a flier before the flamme rouge.

There was no fairytale however, as he too was swept up and deposited out the back of the sprint with teammate and best young rider Geraint Thomas in the thick of the action. Instead it was another Brit, Cavendish, making the running with 150 metres remaining to round the contenders and make it sweet 16.

Full Results (*revised after sprint DQ)

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3:38:32 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 13 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 14 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 24 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 27 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 29 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 31 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 34 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 36 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 37 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 48 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 50 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 53 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 54 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 58 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 60 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 63 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 66 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 67 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 69 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 73 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 79 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 82 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 84 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 86 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 88 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 89 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 90 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 93 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 95 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 97 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 98 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 102 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 107 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 108 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 109 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 110 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:25 111 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:32 115 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 116 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:33 117 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 118 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 120 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:36 121 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 123 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 127 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 128 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:56 129 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:00 130 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:35 131 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:42 133 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 135 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 136 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 137 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 138 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 139 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 141 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 143 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 144 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:49 145 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 146 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 147 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 148 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 149 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:57 151 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 152 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:02:05 153 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:02:25 154 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:02:30 155 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:34 156 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:46 157 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 159 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 160 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 161 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 162 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 163 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 164 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 165 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 166 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 167 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 168 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 169 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 170 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:29 171 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 172 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 173 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 174 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 175 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 176 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 177 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 178 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 179 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 180 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 181 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 182 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 183 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 185 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:10 186 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:56 187 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 188 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:04 189 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 190 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 191 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 192 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:43 193 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 194 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:08 195 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack DNS Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 45 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 30 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 6 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 8 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 16 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8 13 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 6 14 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Intermediate Sprint - Goudelin, km. 70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 5 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 9 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 7 10 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5 12 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Gurunhuel (Cat. 4) km. 45.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:38:32 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 16 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 18 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 25 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 28 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:33 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:36 31 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:46 32 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:29 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 36 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:10 38 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:56 39 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:33

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Lotto 10:55:36 2 FDJ 3 Sky Procycling 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Pro Team Astana 7 Leopard Trek 8 Team RadioShack 9 HTC-Highroad 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Quickstep Cycling Team 13 Movistar Team 14 Katusha Team 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Team Europcar 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Saur - Sojasun 21 Lampre - ISD 0:00:32 22 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:36

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17:36:57 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:04 4 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 11 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:13 12 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:18 14 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 16 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:33 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:39 19 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:58 21 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:03 22 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:04 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:06 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 25 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:18 30 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:21 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:22 33 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:29 34 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:34 37 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 38 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:01:38 39 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:42 40 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:45 41 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:49 43 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:57 44 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:00 46 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:06 47 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:18 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:24 50 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:25 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:29 52 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:34 53 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:36 54 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:37 57 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:43 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:47 59 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 60 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:59 61 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:03:00 62 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 63 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:04 64 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:06 65 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 66 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:12 67 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:16 68 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:20 69 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:27 70 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 71 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:34 72 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:36 74 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:39 75 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:59 76 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:04:06 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:09 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 79 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:19 80 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:04:21 81 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:04:22 82 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:25 83 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:28 84 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 85 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:04:29 86 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:04:30 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:32 88 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:33 89 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:54 90 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 91 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:55 92 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:07 93 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:19 94 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:31 95 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:38 96 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:06 97 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:09 98 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:06:10 99 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 100 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:11 101 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:26 102 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:43 103 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 104 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:53 105 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:06:56 106 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:13 107 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:15 108 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:18 109 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:36 110 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:42 111 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:07 112 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:11 113 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:08:13 114 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:08:14 115 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 116 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:26 117 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:08:28 118 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:29 119 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:35 120 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:45 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:49 122 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:51 123 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:52 124 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 125 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:53 126 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:09:01 127 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 128 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:06 129 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:17 130 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 131 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:09:20 132 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:26 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:28 135 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:09:38 136 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:09:46 137 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:53 138 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:58 139 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:00 140 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:10:07 141 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:25 142 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:10:32 143 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:33 144 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:43 145 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:03 146 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 147 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:06 148 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:13 149 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:15 150 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:16 151 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:18 152 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:24 153 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:11:31 154 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:34 155 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:38 156 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:11:40 157 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:50 158 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:52 159 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:12:03 160 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:12 161 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:52 162 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:13 163 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:13:16 164 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 165 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:21 166 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:28 168 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:39 169 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:41 170 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:44 171 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:00 172 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:09 173 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:12 174 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:14:19 175 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:14:22 176 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:23 177 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 178 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:21 179 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:00 180 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:26 181 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:00 182 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:17:47 183 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:56 184 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:54 185 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:19:04 186 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:22 187 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:45 188 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:13 189 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:26 190 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:53 191 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:38 192 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:24:21 193 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:25:10 194 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:30 195 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 112 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 90 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 84 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 82 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 68 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 38 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 14 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 37 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 16 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 17 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 32 18 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 30 19 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 30 20 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 28 21 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 26 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 24 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 25 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 26 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 27 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 30 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 31 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 16 32 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 33 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 34 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 35 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 37 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 38 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 39 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 14 40 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 43 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 12 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 45 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 46 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 47 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 48 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 49 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 50 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 51 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 53 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 54 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 6 55 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 56 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 57 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 58 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 4 59 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 60 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 61 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 62 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1 63 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 64 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 17:37:09 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:46 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:00 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:22 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:33 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:54 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:13 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:17 12 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:24 13 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:25 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:35 16 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:40 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:47 18 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:54 19 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:04 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:15 21 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:24 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:57 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:16 25 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:04:42 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:43 27 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:14 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:31 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:59 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:48 31 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:21 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:03 33 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:26 34 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:38 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:48 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:17:35 37 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:42 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:01 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:14