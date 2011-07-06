Trending

Cavendish gets his win the hard way

Hushovd safe for another day in yellow on crash-filled stage

Image 1 of 54

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins stage five of the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins stage five of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 54

The Tour is over for Iván Velasco (Euskaltel-Euskadi) who crashed heavily late in stage five, yet managed to finish with a broken collarbone.

The Tour is over for Iván Velasco (Euskaltel-Euskadi) who crashed heavily late in stage five, yet managed to finish with a broken collarbone.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 54

The early break was comprise of (l-r) Tristan Valentin (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) and José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar).

The early break was comprise of (l-r) Tristan Valentin (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) and José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 54

Janez Brajkovic is treated by the race doctor

Janez Brajkovic is treated by the race doctor
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 54

Tom Boonen (quick Step) finishes the stage

Tom Boonen (quick Step) finishes the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 54

Boonen was paced to the finish by teammate Addy Angels

Boonen was paced to the finish by teammate Addy Angels
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 54

Janez Brajkovic was diagnosed with concussion

Janez Brajkovic was diagnosed with concussion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 54

Janez Brajkovic is helped up after his crash

Janez Brajkovic is helped up after his crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 54

Boonen had to fight to finish inside the time limit.

Boonen had to fight to finish inside the time limit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 54

Tom Boonen needed several minutes before he could get back on his bike

Tom Boonen needed several minutes before he could get back on his bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 54

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) in yellow

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 54

Hushovd talks to Frank Schleck

Hushovd talks to Frank Schleck
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 54

Hushovd gets ready for another day in yellow

Hushovd gets ready for another day in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 54

Georgie hincapie's legs after riding 15 editions of the Tour de France

Georgie hincapie's legs after riding 15 editions of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 54

Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD) wears his wornly designed Slovenian champion's jersey. For stage six he should have the right one

Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD) wears his wornly designed Slovenian champion's jersey. For stage six he should have the right one
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 54

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) was happy to avoid the crashes

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) was happy to avoid the crashes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 54

Cavendish hit the front in the last 100 metres

Cavendish hit the front in the last 100 metres
(Image credit: Jean-FranÃ§ois QuÃ©net in Pilsen, Czech Republic)
Bjarne Riis

Bjarne Riis

Bjarne Riis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 54

Robert Gesink gets some treatment on his wrist

Robert Gesink gets some treatment on his wrist
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 54

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was battered and bruising after his crash

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was battered and bruising after his crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 54

Cadel Evans (BMC) in the polka-dots

Cadel Evans (BMC) in the polka-dots
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 54

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) managed to get up and finish the stage

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) managed to get up and finish the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 54

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was not able to contest the sprint

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was not able to contest the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 54

Mark Cavendish on the podium

Mark Cavendish on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 54

Alberto Contador heads to the peloton after his crash

Alberto Contador heads to the peloton after his crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 54

Cavendish gaspes from breath after the rising finish

Cavendish gaspes from breath after the rising finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 54

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets it

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets it
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 54

Mario Cipollini visited the Tour de France on Wednesday

Mario Cipollini visited the Tour de France on Wednesday
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 54

The early break of the day

The early break of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 54

The sun shone on the riders for part of the stage

The sun shone on the riders for part of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Here they come!

Here they come!

Here they come!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Jérémy Roy (FDJ) tried a late attack

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Jérémy Roy (FDJ) tried a late attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 54

Tom Boonen crashed heavily but made it to the finish

Tom Boonen crashed heavily but made it to the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 54

The riders were lined out in the very fast and technical final kilometre

The riders were lined out in the very fast and technical final kilometre
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 54

The peloton dives down to the finish

The peloton dives down to the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 54

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 54

Thor Hushovd on the podium

Thor Hushovd on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 54

Thor Hushovd is getting used to pulling on the yellow jersey

Thor Hushovd is getting used to pulling on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 54

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) kept yellow again

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) kept yellow again
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 54

Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar) was awared the green points jersey but was later relegated in the intermediate sprint and so the jersey went to Philippe Gilbert

Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar) was awared the green points jersey but was later relegated in the intermediate sprint and so the jersey went to Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 54

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) kept the white jersey for another day

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) kept the white jersey for another day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 54

Here comes the Tour de France peloton

Here comes the Tour de France peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 54

Mark Cavendish gets back to winning ways.

Mark Cavendish gets back to winning ways.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 54

Vinokourov, Cunego and Contador cross the line

Vinokourov, Cunego and Contador cross the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 54

Cavendish beat Gilbert and Rojas

Cavendish beat Gilbert and Rojas
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 54

Rojas and Gilbert grimace as Cavendish celebrates

Rojas and Gilbert grimace as Cavendish celebrates
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Cavendish gets it

Cavendish gets it

Cavendish gets it
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 54

This was Cavendish's sixteenth Tour de France stage win

This was Cavendish's sixteenth Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 54

Cavendish beat the all best sprinters and finishers

Cavendish beat the all best sprinters and finishers
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 54

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 54

Oh Yeah. Cavendish begins to celebrate

Oh Yeah. Cavendish begins to celebrate
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 54

Here comes the Manx Express

Here comes the Manx Express
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 54

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) outsprints Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and points leader Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) for the stage victory.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) outsprints Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and points leader Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) for the stage victory.
(Image credit: AFP)

The first week hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Mark Cavendish, but according to the Manxman he and his HTC-Highroad team fought a nervous Tour de France peloton and adversity created by the race organisers to win stage five of this year's race.

After what was a tough finishing kilometre in Cap Fréhel, Cavendish earned his 16th and arguably sweetest Tour stage win in tough circumstances – a peloton hell bent on destroying itself with crashes and a long finale that seemed to take an eternity – which came after four days that have hardly been memorable for the 26-year-old.

Cavendish attributed this last factor to the organisers planning the route of this year's Tour; he could hardly be accused of delivering the usual post-win clichés in his interview after the stage and lambasted them somewhat for the route of the opening four days.

"The organisers made it hard for us to have a bunch sprint in the first week of the Tour this year – that's because we dominated last year and they tried to make a handicap for us so we started on the back foot this year," said Cavendish.

Whilst many are accustomed to seeing the Manxman fire at the end of an HTC-Highroad train in the final kilometre, today Cavendish had to come from behind the first half-dozen sprinters and stake his claim at the head of the race, just when it mattered.

It was an impressive display and possibly a reflection of both self-belief in the face of his declared adversity and an increasing ability to adapt to the conditions of the day.

"The nine guys on our team did a tremendous job – it didn't look like the normal train we had but in the last 15k they kept the pace high and strung it out. If they didn't do that I would have been a kilometre behind at the finish," Cavendish said.

"That finish was hard – really hard. It was a proper hard finish," he gasped. "Coming into the last kilometre [former teammate, André] Greipel bashed into me...After the other day, what was I supposed to do?"

Nevertheless, Cavendish made the most of an opportunity to come around the outside of the leading sprinters and relegate Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert – who appeared destined for another stage win – and Movistar jumper José Joaquin Rojas to second and third place respectively.

"You can see what sort of finish it was – Brad [Wiggins] was up there, G [Geraint Thomas] was too," Cavendish continued. "It was proper hard. My legs were going, going, going...I'm really happy. It's just good that we came out against adversity."

There was more extreme adversity for some, including defending champion Alberto Contador, as crashes marred what was a nervous and messy day. The likes of Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) and Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) abandoned whilst Tom Boonen may also abandon before proceedings get underway tomorrow in Dinan.

Staying out of trouble and in the mix was Garmin-Cervélo's Thor Hushovd, who remains in yellow and must not be thinking of holding onto the jersey until the first decent mountain finish in Super Besse this Sancy this weekend.

There was a change to the green jersey classification after some questionable sprinting from the field for sixth place on the intermediate sprint point, Boonen and points leader Rojas were both disqualified for the bonus points. The seven points Rojas lost in that decision dropped him behind Gilbert in the green jersey competition, but the call was only made after the podium presentation had taken place.

Cirque du Soleil but no sunshine in Brittany

For the spirited four who got their day off to an invigorated start by jumping away, the breakaway was the safest place to be. Those men with a sixth sense for safety were Tristan Valentin of Cofidis, Europcar's Sébastien Turgot, José Ivan Gutierrez from Movistar and the youthful Anthony Delaplace of Saur-Sojasun.

With 120km left in the stage, the break had been retrieved to within five minutes of the peloton, although it was in no great rush to peg back the four out front.

With about 90km to go the circus started: two seemingly innocuous accidents affected three of the pre-race favourites; RadioShack's Janez Brajkovic was forced to withdraw whilst Alberto Contador felt the wrath of the gods again by crashing; another setback that saw him require a bike change and a swift ride back to the peloton. Rabobank rider Robert Gesink also came down and made it back to the relative safety of the group with the defending champ.

Meanwhile, away from the confusion and calamity, the leading quartet still had itself a lead in excess of 3:30. A further 10km down the road to Cap Fréhel that gap had been slashed by a minute as Danish champion Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) added to Bjarne Riis's woes when he was brought down by a TV motorbike that came too close for comfort.

In the following three kilometres another minute was wiped from the lead enjoyed by the four up front – and the reason? Garmin-Cervélo driving the pace at the head of proceedings in an attempt to set up the second half of the stage for a sprint finish.

As Jonathan Vaughters's men seared the break's steak at the front of the peloton, amongst the cars, Brajkovic's teammate Yaroslav Popovych wasn't immune to the crash-fest taking place, the Ukrainian veteran sporting some road rash and undoubtedly some bruising for tomorrow's jaunt to Lisieux after taking a tumble.

Another man sporting some sore spots tomorrow will be Boonen, who came down with teammates Dries Devenyns and Gert Steegmans as the leaders clicked over 58km until the close of play. He limped back to the finish with Addy Engels for company but it's unlikely he'll take any further part in this year's Tour.

Setting it up early

Having knocked the gap between peloton and break down to 30 seconds, Garmin-Cervélo readjusted its strategy and took its collective foot off the gas to preserve energy before the finale – one that it hoped would favour Tyler Farrar. Consequently, the leading quartet shot back to a 1:38 lead and the catch would be saved for a later date in the day's proceedings.

That would happen with 45km remaining – still a long way from home – but surely there was a sting to come in the tale of the day. Europcar's Thomas Voeckler and FDJ rider Jeremy Roy decided they would provide that with an attack as the peloton approached 32km remaining in the stage.

Four kilometres later the duo had amassed a lead of 41 seconds, with BMC Racing, Leopard Trek and Liquigas-Cannondale patrolling the front of the peloton and as the main group hit 25 clicks until the finish the cross-tailwind kicked in to assist its pursuit of the plucky two men out front.

With 12.5km to go the gap had actually increased to 1:02, although with HTC-Highroad and Garmin-Cervélo on the front of the peloton that was sure to rapidly decrease as the impetus ran through the main group, reflected in the fact that the leading duo had 27 seconds as it passed the 10km-to-go banner – according to the time board, at least. On the road that looked a lot smaller.

After a stint on the front together of 29km Voeckler decided it was time to bid adieu to Roy and try his hand at a solo victory. A kilometre later he realised the dream was over and with just two clicks left in a bizarre stage, it was time to Allan Peiper's men to again demonstrate why they are regarded as the best in the sprint game.

With Tony Martin leading Matt Goss at the head of proceedings, the Australian swung off, creating a gap that was soon filled by Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen, as the Norwegian – and former Highroad rider – took a flier before the flamme rouge.

There was no fairytale however, as he too was swept up and deposited out the back of the sprint with teammate and best young rider Geraint Thomas in the thick of the action. Instead it was another Brit, Cavendish, making the running with 150 metres remaining to round the contenders and make it sweet 16.

Full Results (*revised after sprint DQ)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3:38:32
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
6André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
13Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
14Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
21Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
24Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
27Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
29Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
31George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
33Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
34Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
35Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
36Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
37José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
41Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
48Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
50Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
51Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
53Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
54Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
58Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
60Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
63Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
64Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
65Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
66Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
67Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
68Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
69Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
71Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
72Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
73Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
79Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
82Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
84Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
86Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
88Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
89Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
90Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
93Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
94Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
95Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
97Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
98Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
100Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
101Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
102Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
103Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
104Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
105David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
107Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
108Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:25
111Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:32
115Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
116Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:33
117Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
118Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
120Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:36
121Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
123Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
126David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
127Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
128Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:56
129Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:00
130Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:35
131Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:42
133Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
134Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
135Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
136Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
137Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
138Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
139Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
141Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
143Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
144Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:49
145Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
146Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
147Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
148Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
149Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:57
151Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
152Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:05
153Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:02:25
154Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:02:30
155Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:34
156Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:46
157Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
159Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
160Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
161Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
162Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
163Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
164Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
165Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
166Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
167Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
168Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
169Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
170David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:29
171Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
172Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
173Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
174Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
175Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
176Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
177Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
178Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
179Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
180Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
181John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
182Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
183Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
184Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
185Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:10
186Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:56
187Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
188Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:04
189Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
190Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
191Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
192Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:43
193Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
194Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:08
195Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFJanez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
DNSChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad45pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team30
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling22
6André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
8William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ16
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack8
13Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ6
14Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Intermediate Sprint - Goudelin, km. 70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
3José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
5Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
6Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ7
10Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
12Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Gurunhuel (Cat. 4) km. 45.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:38:32
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
16Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
18Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
25Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
26Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
28Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:33
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:36
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:46
32Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:29
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
36Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:10
38Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:56
39Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:33

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Lotto10:55:36
2FDJ
3Sky Procycling
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Pro Team Astana
7Leopard Trek
8Team RadioShack
9HTC-Highroad
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Quickstep Cycling Team
13Movistar Team
14Katusha Team
15Liquigas-Cannondale
16BMC Racing Team
17Team Europcar
18Rabobank Cycling Team
19Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Saur - Sojasun
21Lampre - ISD0:00:32
22Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:36

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo17:36:57
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:04
4David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:10
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:12
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
11Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:13
12Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
13Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:18
14Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
16Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
19Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:58
21Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:03
22Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:04
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:06
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
27Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:18
30Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:21
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:22
33Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:29
34Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
35Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
37Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
38Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:01:38
39Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:42
40Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:45
41Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
42Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:49
43Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:57
44Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:00
46Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:06
47George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:18
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:24
50Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:25
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:29
52Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:34
53Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:36
54Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:37
57Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:43
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:47
59Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
60Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:59
61Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:03:00
62Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
63Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:04
64Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:06
65Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
66Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:12
67Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:16
68Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:20
69Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:27
70Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
71Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:34
72David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:36
74Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:39
75Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:59
76Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:04:06
77Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:09
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
79Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:19
80Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:04:21
81Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:04:22
82Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:25
83Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:28
84Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
85William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:04:29
86Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:04:30
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:32
88Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:33
89Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:54
90Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:55
92Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:07
93Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:19
94Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:31
95José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:38
96Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:06
97Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:09
98Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:06:10
99Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
100Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:11
101Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:26
102Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:43
103Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
104Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:53
105Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:06:56
106Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:13
107Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:15
108Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:18
109John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:36
110Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:42
111Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:07
112Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:11
113Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:08:13
114Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:08:14
115Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
116Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:26
117David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:08:28
118Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:29
119Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:35
120Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:45
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:49
122Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:51
123André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:52
124Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
125Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:53
126Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:09:01
127Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
128Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:06
129Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:17
130Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
131Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:09:20
132Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:26
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
134Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:28
135Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:09:38
136Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:09:46
137Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:53
138Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:58
139Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:00
140Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:10:07
141Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:25
142Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:10:32
143Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:33
144Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:43
145Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:03
146Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
147Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:06
148Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:13
149Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:15
150Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:16
151Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:18
152Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:24
153Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:11:31
154Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:34
155Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:38
156Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:11:40
157Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:50
158David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:52
159Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:12:03
160Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:12
161Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:52
162Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:13
163Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:13:16
164Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
165Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:21
166Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
167Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:28
168Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:39
169Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:41
170Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:44
171Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:00
172Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:09
173Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:12
174Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:14:19
175Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:14:22
176Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:23
177Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
178Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:21
179Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:00
180Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:26
181Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:00
182Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:17:47
183Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:56
184Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:54
185David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:19:04
186Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:22
187Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:45
188Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:13
189Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:26
190Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:53
191Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:38
192Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:21
193Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:25:10
194Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:30
195Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto120pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team112
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team90
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad84
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo82
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo68
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto48
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team47
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team47
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling44
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale44
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack38
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto38
14Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ37
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard35
16Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team35
17José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team32
18Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ30
19Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana30
20Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar28
21Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek26
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
24Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun24
25Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
26Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
27Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
30Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
31William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ16
32Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
33Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
34Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
35Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
37Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
38Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack14
39Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team14
40Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
43Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad12
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
45Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
46Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling10
47Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
48Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
49Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
50Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
51Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
53Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
54Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ6
55Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
56Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad5
57Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
58Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ4
59Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
60Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
61Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
62Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1
63Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
64Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling17:37:09
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:46
5Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:00
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:06
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:22
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:33
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:54
10Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:13
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:17
12Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:24
13Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:25
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:35
16Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:40
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:47
18Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:54
19Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:04
20Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:15
21Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:24
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:57
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:04:16
25Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:04:42
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:43
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:14
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:31
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:59
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:48
31Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:21
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:03
33Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:26
34Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:38
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:48
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:17:35
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:42
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:01
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo52:01:31
2Sky Procycling0:00:02
3Leopard Trek0:00:04
4Team RadioShack0:00:10
5HTC-Highroad0:00:13
6Pro Team Astana0:00:49
7Movistar Team0:01:15
8Team Europcar
9Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:21
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
11Katusha Team0:01:46
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:48
13BMC Racing Team0:02:05
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:19
15Liquigas-Cannondale
16FDJ0:02:42
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:07
18AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
19Lampre - ISD0:04:36
20Saur - Sojasun0:06:29
21Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:30
22Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:25

