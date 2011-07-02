Image 1 of 62 Philippe gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 62 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the mountains classification, too. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 62 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets the first yellow jersey in the 2011 Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 62 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 62 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the podium as best young rider. Philippe Gilbert’s remarkable year continues at the Tour de France. The newly crowned Belgian national champion, with his freshly dyed blond hair, duly fulfilled his favourite status on stage one, deploying his trademark uphill kick to devastating effect on Mont des Alouettes, to claim one of the most impressive victories in his already glittering career, as well as his first yellow jersey.

If this achievement ranks higher than any of the three Ardennes Classics the Omega Pharma-Lotto rider claimed in the spring, then it owes to the burden of his billing as the overwhelming favourite. The expectation and pressure on Gilbert was enormous, yet he appeared completely unfazed.

In the final uphill kilometre, with his team having done an immense job, Gilbert sat, calm and poised, like a lion about to devour its captured prey. When Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) jumped hard with 600 metres to go, Gilbert pounced, hunting down the Swiss and then counter-attacking as Cancellara began to flag.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) led the pursuit of Gilbert, but they could make no inroads as the Belgian sustained his effort to the line to win by six seconds from Cadel Evans (BMC).

“It’s hard to take in what I’m doing,” admitted Gilbert. “Liege-Bastogne-Liege was a childhood dream, [and] today was as well. Winning the stage and getting the yellow jersey – I dreamt about it.”

Gilbert, who said he drew strength from the pressure, added: “With 500 metres [to go] I knew that I could get a gap, then it was like a mini time trial. Before the line I saw that I’d won but I tried to gain as much time as possible. I’m almost sure that I will lose the jersey in the team time trial but I can maybe get it back on the Mûr-de-Bretagne [stage four on Tuesday, which is also Gilbert’s 29th birthday].”

Late crash causes havoc

Sadly for Gilbert, his first stage victory is likely to compete for the headlines with the day’s other main event, which saw the defending champion Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) held up by a crash. He conceded one minute, fourteen seconds to rivals including Evans, Andy and Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas).

The damage was done as the tightly packed peloton raced towards the finish on roads that were narrower and rougher than the wide open, pan flat Vendée coastal road that featured in the first part of the stage.

In the final 10km, as the 198 riders fought to be close to the front, battling for every centimetre of tarmac, they passed through corridors of spectators and seemed to inhale en masse - or at least those watching did - until, finally, there was a collision.

It happened with 8.5km to go when Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) clipped a spectator and went down heavily. Since he was close to the front, the domino effect took a terrible toll, wiping out all the riders closest to him. The resulting mass of metal and limbs formed a highly effective roadblock: only around thirty riders got through. The Schleck brothers, Evans, Wiggins and Basso were among the fortunate ones, with Contador and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) the main losers.

Quiet start to the race

Until those final 8.5km it is perhaps fair to say that it wasn’t the first stage the organisers had hoped for.

The peloton appeared afflicted by a strange torpor, though that was maybe understandable given that all most were thinking and talking about was the finishing climb, and the anticipated Gilbert ambush.

You would have got very short odds on the possibility of a rider from the local team being among the first attackers, and featuring in the very first break of the 2011 Tour. And, indeed, it seemed surprisingly straightforward for Perrig Quemeneur, Europcar’s 27-year old from just north of the region, Brittany.

And in bets about the constitution of the first break you might have got equally short odds on the other team to feature: Vacansoleil. The Tour debutants appear determined to make an impact, and to do so by doing what they do best - attacking.

It was the Dutchman Lieuwe Westra who joined Quemeneur, with another Frenchman, Jérémy Roy (Francaise des Jeux), making it a trio. According to one report, the break was established just 53 seconds after the official start. And within 10km, as the three riders committed fully to their bid for freedom - and valuable opening day TV exposure - and the peloton ambled along the coast, they gained three minutes.

The other certainty about the Tour’s opening day is that some one will crash, and the honour of first man down fell to André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto). The German sprinter hit the deck on the treacherous Passage du Gois, the causeway that wrought such carnage on the Tour’s last visit, in 1999. This time the Passage featured during a ceremonial start rather than, as in 1999, as the climax to the stage. And Greipel, nursing a bloody elbow, was back up and in the peloton before the flag had been dropped.

Huge crowds lined the flat roads as the riders embarked on a U-shaped route, taking them inland to the town of Les Herbiers, and the 2.5km, gently rising Mont des Alouettes.

As the leading three riders built a lead that approached seven minutes the peloton showed little interest. There were more crashes with Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Andrey Amador (Movistar), the first Costa Rican to ride the Tour, tumbling early on, and then, more seriously, Jurgen Van De Walle (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who fell heavily.

Intermediate sprint

Yet he too was quick to reappear at the front and report for domestique duties as the team containing both Gilbert and green jersey contender Greipel began to gather at the front, their thoughts turning to one of this year’s main innovations, the big intermediate sprint.

Coming after 87km, this mega sprint has replaced the more numerous intermediate sprints that awarded small quantities of points to the green jersey competition. Now there is just one; and the points on offer - 20 points to the winner, down to one for fifteenth - make it an attractive, perhaps even essential, feature for anyone with designs on green.

It was certainly enough to finally stir the peloton into life. As they approached the five kilometre banner, Mark Cavendish’s HTC-High Road team began to get organised. Then, as Roy took the sprint from his two breakaway companions up ahead, Alessandro Petacchi’s Lampre squad also appeared at the front.

At one point HTC-Highroad occupied one side of the road, Lampre the other, but Greipel and his team were still in the picture, as was Tyler Farrar of Garmin-Cervelo.

And as Cavendish was unleashed, it was Farrar who emerged to take fourth place - and thirteen points – ahead of Greipel. Cavendish, on the other hand, faded badly, as though his heart wasn’t really in it. Certainly the Cavendish who contested this mid-stage sprint appeared a pale imitation of the Cavendish who sprints for stage wins.

After this odd interlude the gap to the break opened again, while Gilbert demonstrated just how relaxed he was by dropping back to the team car for a chat. When he wasn’t talking to Marc Sergeant, he was at the front laughing and joking with the world champion, Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo).

Eventually, though, it was Gilbert’s team that reeled the three men in, finally closing the gap with 18km remaining.

A little over nine kilometres later came the unexpected twist to the day’s plot, with the crash reducing the front group to around 35 riders. BMC and RadioShack, with Andreas Kloden, Chris Horner, Levi Leipheimer, Janez Brajkovic and Yaroslav Popovych all in the front split, were well represented. And, when they realised that Contador wasn’t among them, they showed no mercy, driving the group and quickly carving out a forty-second advantage. Behind, Contador seemed isolated.

He conceded another thirty seconds on the run-in, even as a second crash held up Andy Schleck and Wiggins, which meant they finished in the same group as the Spaniard. But because their spill had happened in the final 3km, they were given the same time as the group that came in on the coat tails of Gilbert.

Like 1989

Contador’s disastrous first day carries faint echoes of the 1989 Tour, when his countryman Pedro Delgado, the defending champion, lost 2 minutes, 40 seconds, turning up late for his prologue time trial. From then the Tour resembled a pursuit race for Delgado, but he couldn’t make back the time and eventually finished third in Paris, behind Greg LeMond and Laurent Fignon.

Like Delgado, who had tested positive during the 1988 race, but was exonerated of any drugs offence, Contador has started this Tour under his own doping cloud, with his positive test for clenbuterol during last year’s race due to be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in early August.

Despite that distraction, Contador started this Tour as the big favourite. Yet, as day one demonstrated, the plot doesn’t always adhere to the pre-race predictions - unless your name is Philippe Gilbert.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:41:31 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 12 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 13 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 26 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 27 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 28 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 36 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:06 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:20 39 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:06 40 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 41 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:20 44 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:06 45 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 46 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:06 48 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:20 50 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:06 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 53 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:20 55 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:06 56 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:20 57 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:06 58 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 59 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 60 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:20 62 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 64 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 65 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 66 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:06 67 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49 69 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:55 70 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 73 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 75 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:06 78 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 79 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:55 82 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:06 83 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:55 84 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 85 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 86 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 87 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:06 88 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:55 89 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 90 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 92 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:55 93 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 95 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:55 96 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 97 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 98 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 99 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 105 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 109 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:16 110 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:25 111 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 115 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 116 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 117 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 118 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 120 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 121 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:02:33 122 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 125 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 126 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 129 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:36 130 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 131 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 132 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 134 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 135 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:06 137 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 138 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 139 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:36 140 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:06 143 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:55 145 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:54 146 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:03:05 147 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:00:06 148 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:05 149 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 150 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 151 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 152 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:06 153 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 154 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 155 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:05 156 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 157 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 158 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:05 159 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 160 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:03:19 161 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:25 162 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:28 163 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 164 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:06 166 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:28 167 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 169 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 170 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 171 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 172 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:41 173 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 174 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:55 175 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 176 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:27 177 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 178 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:30 179 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 180 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:37 181 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 182 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:56 183 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:06 184 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:33 185 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:23 186 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:06:35 187 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:42 188 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:06:50 189 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 190 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 191 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 192 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 194 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 195 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:54 196 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 197 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:10 198 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:02

Sprint 1 - Avrillé, 87km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 5 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 6 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 13 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 3 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 15 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Mont des Alouettes (Les Herbiers), 191.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 26 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 18 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 10 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 12 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 12 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 13 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2

Mountain - Mont Des Alouettes (Les Herbiers), 191.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:41:37 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:14 10 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:14 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:14 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:43 17 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:49 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 19 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:19 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:27 29 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:30 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:59 32 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:22 35 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 38 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Lotto 14:04:45 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Team Leopard-Trek 0:00:06 4 HTC - Highroad 5 Team Radioshack 6 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 7 Lampre - ISD 8 Sky Procycling 9 Katusha Team 10 Pro Team Astana 11 Movistar Team 12 Quick Step Cycling Team 13 Team Europcar 14 Team Garmin - Cervelo 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 16 FDJ 0:01:20 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Saur-Sojasun 0:01:55 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Vacansoleil-Dcm 0:03:09 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:42 22 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:58

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:41:31 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 12 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 13 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 26 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 27 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 28 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 33 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 34 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 38 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 39 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 40 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 41 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 44 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 49 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 56 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 59 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 60 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 69 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 70 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 74 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 77 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 78 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 79 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 80 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 83 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 84 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 85 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 86 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 87 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 88 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 91 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 92 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 93 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49 94 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:55 95 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 97 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 98 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 100 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 101 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 103 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 104 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 105 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 107 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 109 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 111 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 113 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 115 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 120 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 121 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 124 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 125 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 128 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:16 129 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:25 130 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 134 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 135 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 136 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 138 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 139 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:02:33 140 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 141 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 142 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 144 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 145 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 146 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 147 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:35 148 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:36 149 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 150 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 151 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 153 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 154 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 156 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 157 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:54 159 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:03:05 160 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 161 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 162 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 163 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 164 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 165 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 166 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 167 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:03:19 168 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:25 169 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:28 170 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 171 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 172 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 173 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 174 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 175 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 176 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 177 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:41 178 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:27 179 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 180 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:30 181 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:37 182 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 183 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:56 184 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:33 185 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:23 186 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:06:35 187 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:42 188 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:06:50 189 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 190 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 191 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 192 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 194 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 195 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:54 196 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 197 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:10 198 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 26 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 6 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 20 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 18 9 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 11 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 12 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 14 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 12 15 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 17 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 18 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 20 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 21 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 22 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 23 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 24 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5 25 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 26 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 27 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 3 28 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 30 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:41:37 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:14 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:43 22 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:49 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 24 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:19 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:27 34 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:29 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:30 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:59 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:22 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44