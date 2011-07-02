Trending

Gilbert conquers Mont des Alouettes

Belgian takes the first yellow jersey

Image 1 of 62

Philippe gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the mountains classification, too.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the mountains classification, too.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets the first yellow jersey in the 2011 Tour de France.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets the first yellow jersey in the 2011 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his win

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 62

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the podium as best young rider.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the podium as best young rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 62

Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in action

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 62

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 62

Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas - Cannondale) gets his feed

Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas - Cannondale) gets his feed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 62

The peloton in the Tour de France

The peloton in the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the first stage

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the first stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 62

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 62

Egor Silin (Katusha)

Egor Silin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 62

Peter Velits (HTC - Highroad)

Peter Velits (HTC - Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 62

Alessandro Petacch (Lampre - ISD)

Alessandro Petacch (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 62

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) at the start

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 62

Matteo Bono and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)

Matteo Bono and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 62

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 62

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) checks in before the start of stage 1

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) checks in before the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 62

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) signs in

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) signs in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 62

The peloton over the Passage du Gois

The peloton over the Passage du Gois
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 62

Danoiel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) after signing in

Danoiel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) after signing in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 62

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) at sign-in

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) at sign-in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 62

Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) gets some support from his team car.

Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) gets some support from his team car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 62

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) eats a snack

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) eats a snack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 62

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 62

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha)

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 62

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the best young rider's white jersey

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the best young rider's white jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins alone

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins alone
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 62

Gilbert celebrates his victory

Gilbert celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 62

The peloton rides the Passage du Gois

The peloton rides the Passage du Gois
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 62

The riders covered the slippery road with care

The riders covered the slippery road with care
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 62

Blue skies and a low tide greeted the riders

Blue skies and a low tide greeted the riders
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 62

Fortunately the tide was out

Fortunately the tide was out
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 62

The huge crowds at the Passage du Gois

The huge crowds at the Passage du Gois
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 62

Cadel Evans (BMC) took second on the stage

Cadel Evans (BMC) took second on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 62

The final sprint to the line

The final sprint to the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 62

Philippe Gilbert on the podium

Philippe Gilbert on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 62

Gilbert also took the climber's polka-dot jersey

Gilbert also took the climber's polka-dot jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 62

Thanks to his win Gilbert also too the green points jersey

Thanks to his win Gilbert also too the green points jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 62

Gilbert smiles in the yellow jersey

Gilbert smiles in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 62

A special moment for any rider

A special moment for any rider
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 62

Philippe Gilbert waves to the crowd after pulling on the yellow jersey

Philippe Gilbert waves to the crowd after pulling on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 62

Gilbert pulls on the yellow jersey

Gilbert pulls on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pulls the yellow jersey over his Belgian champion's jersey

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pulls the yellow jersey over his Belgian champion's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) kisses his jersey

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) kisses his jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 62

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 62

The early break of the stage

The early break of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 62

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) took the dash for third place

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) took the dash for third place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 62

Alberto Contador was not happy to have lost tmie

Alberto Contador was not happy to have lost tmie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 62

Manuel Quniziato (BMC)

Manuel Quniziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 62

Gilbert sprints to the line

Gilbert sprints to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 62

Sandy Casar (FDJ)

Sandy Casar (FDJ)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 55 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) before the start of stage 1

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) before the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 56 of 62

Sylvain Chavanel (Quickstep Cycling Team)

Sylvain Chavanel (Quickstep Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 57 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 58 of 62

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 59 of 62

The Tour de France peloton on the Passage du Gois

The Tour de France peloton on the Passage du Gois
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 60 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 61 of 62

Philippe Gilbert savours his moment in yelow

Philippe Gilbert savours his moment in yelow
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 62 of 62

Gilbert gets the lion

Gilbert gets the lion
(Image credit: AFP)

Philippe Gilbert’s remarkable year continues at the Tour de France. The newly crowned Belgian national champion, with his freshly dyed blond hair, duly fulfilled his favourite status on stage one, deploying his trademark uphill kick to devastating effect on Mont des Alouettes, to claim one of the most impressive victories in his already glittering career, as well as his first yellow jersey.

If this achievement ranks higher than any of the three Ardennes Classics the Omega Pharma-Lotto rider claimed in the spring, then it owes to the burden of his billing as the overwhelming favourite. The expectation and pressure on Gilbert was enormous, yet he appeared completely unfazed.

In the final uphill kilometre, with his team having done an immense job, Gilbert sat, calm and poised, like a lion about to devour its captured prey. When Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) jumped hard with 600 metres to go, Gilbert pounced, hunting down the Swiss and then counter-attacking as Cancellara began to flag.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) led the pursuit of Gilbert, but they could make no inroads as the Belgian sustained his effort to the line to win by six seconds from Cadel Evans (BMC).

“It’s hard to take in what I’m doing,” admitted Gilbert. “Liege-Bastogne-Liege was a childhood dream, [and] today was as well. Winning the stage and getting the yellow jersey – I dreamt about it.”

Gilbert, who said he drew strength from the pressure, added: “With 500 metres [to go] I knew that I could get a gap, then it was like a mini time trial. Before the line I saw that I’d won but I tried to gain as much time as possible. I’m almost sure that I will lose the jersey in the team time trial but I can maybe get it back on the Mûr-de-Bretagne [stage four on Tuesday, which is also Gilbert’s 29th birthday].”

Late crash causes havoc

Sadly for Gilbert, his first stage victory is likely to compete for the headlines with the day’s other main event, which saw the defending champion Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) held up by a crash. He conceded one minute, fourteen seconds to rivals including Evans, Andy and Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas).

The damage was done as the tightly packed peloton raced towards the finish on roads that were narrower and rougher than the wide open, pan flat Vendée coastal road that featured in the first part of the stage.

In the final 10km, as the 198 riders fought to be close to the front, battling for every centimetre of tarmac, they passed through corridors of spectators and seemed to inhale en masse - or at least those watching did - until, finally, there was a collision.

It happened with 8.5km to go when Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) clipped a spectator and went down heavily. Since he was close to the front, the domino effect took a terrible toll, wiping out all the riders closest to him. The resulting mass of metal and limbs formed a highly effective roadblock: only around thirty riders got through. The Schleck brothers, Evans, Wiggins and Basso were among the fortunate ones, with Contador and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) the main losers.

Quiet start to the race

Until those final 8.5km it is perhaps fair to say that it wasn’t the first stage the organisers had hoped for.

The peloton appeared afflicted by a strange torpor, though that was maybe understandable given that all most were thinking and talking about was the finishing climb, and the anticipated Gilbert ambush.

You would have got very short odds on the possibility of a rider from the local team being among the first attackers, and featuring in the very first break of the 2011 Tour. And, indeed, it seemed surprisingly straightforward for Perrig Quemeneur, Europcar’s 27-year old from just north of the region, Brittany.

And in bets about the constitution of the first break you might have got equally short odds on the other team to feature: Vacansoleil. The Tour debutants appear determined to make an impact, and to do so by doing what they do best - attacking.

It was the Dutchman Lieuwe Westra who joined Quemeneur, with another Frenchman, Jérémy Roy (Francaise des Jeux), making it a trio. According to one report, the break was established just 53 seconds after the official start. And within 10km, as the three riders committed fully to their bid for freedom - and valuable opening day TV exposure - and the peloton ambled along the coast, they gained three minutes.

The other certainty about the Tour’s opening day is that some one will crash, and the honour of first man down fell to André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto). The German sprinter hit the deck on the treacherous Passage du Gois, the causeway that wrought such carnage on the Tour’s last visit, in 1999. This time the Passage featured during a ceremonial start rather than, as in 1999, as the climax to the stage. And Greipel, nursing a bloody elbow, was back up and in the peloton before the flag had been dropped.

Huge crowds lined the flat roads as the riders embarked on a U-shaped route, taking them inland to the town of Les Herbiers, and the 2.5km, gently rising Mont des Alouettes.

As the leading three riders built a lead that approached seven minutes the peloton showed little interest. There were more crashes with Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Andrey Amador (Movistar), the first Costa Rican to ride the Tour, tumbling early on, and then, more seriously, Jurgen Van De Walle (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who fell heavily.

Intermediate sprint

Yet he too was quick to reappear at the front and report for domestique duties as the team containing both Gilbert and green jersey contender Greipel began to gather at the front, their thoughts turning to one of this year’s main innovations, the big intermediate sprint.

Coming after 87km, this mega sprint has replaced the more numerous intermediate sprints that awarded small quantities of points to the green jersey competition. Now there is just one; and the points on offer - 20 points to the winner, down to one for fifteenth - make it an attractive, perhaps even essential, feature for anyone with designs on green.

It was certainly enough to finally stir the peloton into life. As they approached the five kilometre banner, Mark Cavendish’s HTC-High Road team began to get organised. Then, as Roy took the sprint from his two breakaway companions up ahead, Alessandro Petacchi’s Lampre squad also appeared at the front.

At one point HTC-Highroad occupied one side of the road, Lampre the other, but Greipel and his team were still in the picture, as was Tyler Farrar of Garmin-Cervelo.

And as Cavendish was unleashed, it was Farrar who emerged to take fourth place - and thirteen points – ahead of Greipel. Cavendish, on the other hand, faded badly, as though his heart wasn’t really in it. Certainly the Cavendish who contested this mid-stage sprint appeared a pale imitation of the Cavendish who sprints for stage wins.

After this odd interlude the gap to the break opened again, while Gilbert demonstrated just how relaxed he was by dropping back to the team car for a chat. When he wasn’t talking to Marc Sergeant, he was at the front laughing and joking with the world champion, Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo).

Eventually, though, it was Gilbert’s team that reeled the three men in, finally closing the gap with 18km remaining.

A little over nine kilometres later came the unexpected twist to the day’s plot, with the crash reducing the front group to around 35 riders. BMC and RadioShack, with Andreas Kloden, Chris Horner, Levi Leipheimer, Janez Brajkovic and Yaroslav Popovych all in the front split, were well represented. And, when they realised that Contador wasn’t among them, they showed no mercy, driving the group and quickly carving out a forty-second advantage. Behind, Contador seemed isolated.

He conceded another thirty seconds on the run-in, even as a second crash held up Andy Schleck and Wiggins, which meant they finished in the same group as the Spaniard. But because their spill had happened in the final 3km, they were given the same time as the group that came in on the coat tails of Gilbert.

Like 1989

Contador’s disastrous first day carries faint echoes of the 1989 Tour, when his countryman Pedro Delgado, the defending champion, lost 2 minutes, 40 seconds, turning up late for his prologue time trial. From then the Tour resembled a pursuit race for Delgado, but he couldn’t make back the time and eventually finished third in Paris, behind Greg LeMond and Laurent Fignon.

Like Delgado, who had tested positive during the 1988 race, but was exonerated of any drugs offence, Contador has started this Tour under his own doping cloud, with his positive test for clenbuterol during last year’s race due to be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in early August.

Despite that distraction, Contador started this Tour as the big favourite. Yet, as day one demonstrated, the plot doesn’t always adhere to the pre-race predictions - unless your name is Philippe Gilbert.

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:41:31
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
10Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
12Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
13Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
20Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
21Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
22Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
26Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
27William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
28Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
32Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
36Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:06
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:20
39Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:06
40Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
43Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
44Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:06
45Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
46Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:06
48Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
49Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:20
50Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:06
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
53Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:20
55Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:06
56Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:20
57Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:06
58Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
59Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
60Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:20
62Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
63Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
64Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
65Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
66Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:06
67Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
69Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:55
70Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
72Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
73Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
74Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
75Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:06
78Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
79Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
80Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
81Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:55
82Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:06
83Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:55
84Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
85Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
86Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
87Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:06
88Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:55
89Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
90Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
91Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
92Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:55
93David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
95Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:55
96Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
97Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
98Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
99John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
102Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
105Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
106Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
107Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
109Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:16
110Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:25
111Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
115Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
116Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
117Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
118Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
120Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
121Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:33
122Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
123Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
125Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
126Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
129Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:36
130Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
131Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
132Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
133Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
134Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
135Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:06
137Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
138André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
139Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:36
140Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
141David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
142Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
143Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:55
145Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:54
146David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:03:05
147Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:06
148Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:05
149Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
150Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
151Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
152Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:06
153Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
154Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
155Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:05
156Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
157Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
158David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:05
159Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
160Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:03:19
161Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:25
162Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:28
163Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
164Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
165Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:06
166Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:28
167Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
169Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
170Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
171Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
172Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:41
173Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
174Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:55
175Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
176Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:27
177Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
178Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:30
179Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
180Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:37
181Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
182Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:56
183Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:06
184Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:33
185Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:23
186Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:06:35
187Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:42
188Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:06:50
189Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
190Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
191Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
192Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
193Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
194Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
195Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:54
196Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
197Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:10
198Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:02

Sprint 1 - Avrillé, 87km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
5André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
6Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team9
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
13Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ3
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
15Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 2 - Mont des Alouettes (Les Herbiers), 191.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto45pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team35
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo30
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team26
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling20
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack18
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack14
10Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad12
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
12Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
13Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2

Mountain - Mont Des Alouettes (Les Herbiers), 191.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4:41:37
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:14
10Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:14
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:14
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:43
17Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:49
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
19Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
24Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:19
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:27
29Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:30
30Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:59
32Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:22
35Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
38Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Lotto14:04:45
2BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Team Leopard-Trek0:00:06
4HTC - Highroad
5Team Radioshack
6Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
7Lampre - ISD
8Sky Procycling
9Katusha Team
10Pro Team Astana
11Movistar Team
12Quick Step Cycling Team
13Team Europcar
14Team Garmin - Cervelo
15Liquigas-Cannondale
16FDJ0:01:20
17Rabobank Cycling Team
18Saur-Sojasun0:01:55
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Vacansoleil-Dcm0:03:09
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:42
22Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:58

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:41:31
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
10Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
12Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
13Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
20Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
21Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
22Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
26Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
27William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
28Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
32Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
33Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
34Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
37Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
38Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
39Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
40Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
41Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
42Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
49Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
51Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
56Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
57Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
58Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
59Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
60George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
62Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
68Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
69Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
70Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
72Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
74Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
77Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
78Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
79Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
80Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
83Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
84Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
85Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
86Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
87Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
88Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
91Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
92Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
93Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
94Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:55
95Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
97Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
98Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
99Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
100Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
101Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
103Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
104Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
105Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
106Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
107Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
108Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
109Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
110Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
111David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
113Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
115John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
118Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
120Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
121Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
123Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
125Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
128Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:16
129Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:25
130Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
133Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
134Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
135Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
136Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
138Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
139Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:33
140Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
141Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
142Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
144Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
145Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
146Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
147Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:35
148Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:36
149Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
150Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
151Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
152Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
153Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
154Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
156Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
157David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
158Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:54
159David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:03:05
160Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
161Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
162Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
163Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
164Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
165David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
166Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
167Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:03:19
168Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:25
169Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:28
170Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
171Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
172Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
173Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
174Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
175Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
176Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
177Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:41
178Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:27
179Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
180Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:30
181Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:37
182Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
183Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:56
184Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:33
185Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:23
186Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:06:35
187Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:42
188Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:06:50
189Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
190Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
191Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
192Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
193Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
194Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
195Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:54
196Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
197Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:10
198Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto45pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team35
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo30
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team26
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
6Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ20
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling20
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack18
9Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
11Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
12Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack14
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
14Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad12
15André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
17Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
18Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team9
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
20Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
21Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
22Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
23Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
24Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
25Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
26Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
27Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ3
28Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
30Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4:41:37
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:14
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
20Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:43
22Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:49
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
24Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
26Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:19
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:27
34Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:29
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:30
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:59
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:22
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Lotto14:04:45
2BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Team Leopard-Trek0:00:06
4HTC - Highroad
5Team Radioshack
6Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
7Lampre - ISD
8Sky Procycling
9Katusha Team
10Pro Team Astana
11Movistar Team
12Quick Step Cycling Team
13Team Europcar
14Team Garmin - Cervelo
15Liquigas-Cannondale
16FDJ0:01:20
17Rabobank Cycling Team
18Saur-Sojasun0:01:55
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Vacansoleil-Dcm0:03:09
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:42
22Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:58

