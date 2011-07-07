Trending

Boasson Hagen edges Goss for soggy stage win

Hushovd takes third to remain in yellow jersey

Image 1 of 37

Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen sprinted to victory in stage six.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage six of the Tour de France, the Norwegian's first victory in the French Grand Tour.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 37

There were occasional breaks in the rain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 37

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) celebrates his first win at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 37

Ivan Basso kept well wrapped up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 37

David Arroyo (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37

Fabian Cancellara looks after Leopard Trek leader Fränk Schleck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) on the podium for being stage six's most aggressive rider.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 37

Former U23 time trial world champion Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) was the last of the early escapees to be caught and for his effort he claimed the stage's most aggressive rider award.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 37

The early break was comprised of (l-r) Adriano Malori, Leonardo Duque, Lieuwe Westra, Johnny Hoogerland and Anthony Roux.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 37

Lithuanian road champion Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) sets tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 37

Five-time Tour de France champion Eddy Merckx in a display honouring the Tour's past champions at the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 37

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) heads the break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 37

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) was part of the early five-man break

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 37

Frenchmen Laurent Fignon and Bernard Hinault were part of a display honouring past Tour de France champions.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 37

Score one for Norway! Edvald Boasson Hagen wins his first-ever Tour de France stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 37

Italians Manuel Quinziato (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) chat prior to stage six.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 37

Geraint Thomas (Sky) knows teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen will win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 37

Stage six winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 37

The peloton donned rain capes to fend off the wet weather.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 37

Geraint Thomas (Sky) remains in the white jersey for best young rider.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 37

Dutchman Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) is the new mountains classification leader.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 37

Edvald Boasson Hagen triumphs in the longest stage of the 2011 Tour.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 37

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) scores his first and his team's first Tour de France stage victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 37

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) finishes in Lisieux and would be awarded the most aggressive rider of the stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 37

Stage six winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 37

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) dons another yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 37

Race leader Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) enjoys another day in yellow.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) remains atop the points classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 37

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Jelle Vandendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacked on the climb to the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 37

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) working hard to set up teammate and race leader Thor Hushovd for the stage finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 37

Yellow jersey Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) tucked in behind points leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) approaching the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 37

Race leader Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was in his element in the finale - an uphill finish in inclement conditions.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 37

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) had a mechanical late in the stage but managed to chase back and ride near the front for the stage finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 37

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) stays near the head of the peloton and out of trouble on the wet and wild stage finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 37

Chris Horner (RadioShack) rides near the front on the technical stage finale.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 37

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) outkicked Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) and race leader Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) for the stage win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Another dramatic day at the Tour de France, another tough finale and another thrilling sprint finish, with Edvald Boasson Hagen taking both his and Team Sky’s first stage win at the Tour. The talented Norwegian beat HTC-Highroad’s Matt Goss and countryman Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo), who held onto the maillot jaune of race leader for another day.

The younger of the two Norwegians – who successfully worked together to deliver their nation a road world championship in October last year – went close to winning the stage on Wednesday but mis-judged his effort. This time was a different story and he had a perfect lead-out from teammate Geraint Thomas before accelerating close to the barriers and throwing his arms up in celebration.

“I felt good yesterday but it went wrong and I really wanted to work hard to do well in today’s stage,” said Boasson Hagen. “G (Geraint Thomas) did a good lead-out and it’s just fantastic to win a stage of the Tour.”

Boasson Hagen’s family was in attendance in Lisieux and the talented Norwegian was a little choked with emotion during the post-stage interview.

“It’s hard to say anything right now,” he explained. “I’m just really happy and winning my first stage of the Tour [in front of my family] is really great.”

Team Sky bid their time and waited for the final two kilometres to their key: Boasson Hagen, Thomas and Ben Swift, hit the front.

“It’s great – we’ve been knocking on the door for a while and the team’s been riding well so far this Tour,” said Swift, who was also an outsider for the win today. “It was the longest stage but it felt like one of the quickest. I tried to position Edvald and G and it was a tough climb at the finish so I went a long way up the climb for the two of them before they did their thing.”

Thomas paid tribute to the efforts of Swift, saying: “Swifty sacrificed himself for us and I delivered Eddy (Boasson Hagen) to the last 500 metres. It was a massive team effort. We’ve been up there or thereabouts all week and we knew we were in with a chance today.”

A quiet start to the day

After yesterday’s nerves and with 226.5km of racing on the menu, the peloton was content to let the day’s move make its way off the front and lick its wounds.

Under constantly threatening skies, Vacansoleil-DCM rider Lieuwe Westra instigated the aggression and when joined by teammate Johnny Hoogerland, Anthony Roux of FDJ, Cofidis’ Colombian Leonardo Duque and Adriano Malori from Lampre – ISD, the day’s break was formed.

Hoogerland would ultimately benefit from his presence in the break by taking the polka-dot jersey as leader of the mountains classification, whilst Malori earned himself the combativité award for his efforts.

After reaching a maximum advantage of 11:30, the break still had 7:43 with 100km left until the finish, although just 14km later, nearly three minutes had been wiped off that mark – a sign that the likes of HTC-Highroad and Garmin-Cervélo were getting serious about the chase and that the tension was high in the peloton after Wednesday’s thrills and spills.

And then there were two…

With just under 50km remaining it was time for Westra and Malori to say farewell to their three other breakaway companions, making a dash for the glory, regardless of the little potential for success in their endeavour.

It was a gutsy move, evidenced by the fact that Hoogerland, Roux and Duque were caught by the bunch soon after the leading duo made their attack and managed to retain a lead of 2:38 with 38km until the line in Lisieux.

The recommencement of rain showers coincided with the peloton reducing the advantage of the leading duo to one minute – and with 27km remaining, the sprinters’ teams kept a keen eye on the gap to ensure it wasn’t closed too soon. Meanwhile, behind them Alberto Contador was having more issues with his equipment and was forced to change bikes, causing another hindrance to his progress during this year’s Tour.

The breakaway’s advantage was reduced to just 29 seconds with 20km to go and as the heavens poured an increasing amount of water on the international parade marching through Normandy, Malori decided it was his cue to try a solo effort.

Despite being the Italian national time trial champion it was always going to be a task too large for the Lampre-ISD rider. And so it was. Despite a brave effort, he was caught 2.7km from the line, at the foot of the climb to the finish, with a strong ride coming to an end as another strongman, Thomas Voeckler, made his move with Omega Pharma-Lotto rider Jelle Vanendert. The pair never looked like succeeding and with the flamme rouge beckoning the Franco-Belgian alliance came to an end after a brief attack at the head of affairs. Everything was set for a high-speed finish.

As expected, Philippe Gilbert was in the mix, as was Hushovd, José Joaquin Rojas and Goss but after Thomas’ perfect lead-out, it was Boasson Hagen who emerged from the pack to time his sprint immaculately and secure his British team’s maiden win at the Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5:13:37
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
20Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
22Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
23Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
27Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
28Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
32Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
33Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
43Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
47David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
49Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
52Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
55Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
56Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
57Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
58Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
60Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
61Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
62Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
64Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
65Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:26
66Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:28
69Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:30
70Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:48
72Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
74Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
75Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
78Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
79José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
84Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
87Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
88Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
89Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
91Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:05
92Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
95Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:34
98Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:01:44
100Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
102Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
104Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
105Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
107Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
108Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
109Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
114Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
115Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
116Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
117Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:23
118Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
120Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
121Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
123Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
125Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
126Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
127Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
128Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
129Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
130Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
132Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
134Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
135Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
136Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
137Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
138David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
139Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
141Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
144Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
145Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
148Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
149Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
150Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
151Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
152Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
153Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
154Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
155Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
156Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
157Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
158Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
159Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:12
160Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:03:15
161Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
162Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:29
163Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
164Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
165Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
166Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:01
167Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:04
168Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
169David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:27
170Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:33
171Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:05:34
172Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:08:29
173Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:12:26
174Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
175Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
176Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
177Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
178Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
179Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
180Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
181Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
182Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
183Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
184André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
185Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
186Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
187Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
188Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
189Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
190Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
191Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
192Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
193Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDVasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
DNSIván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling45pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad35
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo30
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team22
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ20
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team16
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ12
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
13Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
15Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack2

Intermediate sprint - Vassy, km. 131
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad10
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
12Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ4
13Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Michel de Montjoie (Cat. 3) km. 99.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2pts
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Bourg d'Ouilly (Cat. 3) 156.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5:13:37
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
8Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:26
19Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:28
20Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:48
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:05
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:34
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:44
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
30Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:33

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15:40:51
2Sky Procycling
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Leopard Trek
5Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Team Garmin-Cervelo
7HTC-Highroad
8Quickstep Cycling Team
9Team RadioShack
10Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Rabobank Cycling Team
12Katusha Team
13FDJ0:00:23
14Team Europcar
15Pro Team Astana0:00:48
16Lampre - ISD
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:05
18Movistar Team0:01:14
19Saur - Sojasun0:01:36
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:22
21BMC Racing Team0:02:23
22Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:07

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo22:50:34
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:04
4David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:10
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:12
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
11Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:13
12Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
13Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:18
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
15Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
18Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:58
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:03
21Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:04
22Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:06
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
24Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
26Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
27Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:18
29Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:21
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:22
31Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:23
32Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:29
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:42
35Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:45
36Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:57
37Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
38Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:59
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:00
40George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
41Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:13
42Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:15
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:18
44Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
45Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:22
46Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:24
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:29
48Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:36
49Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:37
50Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:43
51Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
52Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:10
54Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:16
55Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:20
56Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:03:22
57Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:03:23
58Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:24
59Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
60Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:34
61Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:03:48
62Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:50
63Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:52
64Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
65Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:00
66Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:04:02
67Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:04:09
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:20
70David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:22
71Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:04:28
72Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:47
73Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:04:54
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:57
75Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:22
76Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:43
77Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:55
78Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:59
79Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:02
80Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:06:06
81William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:06:13
82Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:06:14
83Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:16
84José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:26
85Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:06:29
86Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
87Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:36
88Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
89Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:06:44
90Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
91Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:51
92Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:57
93Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:41
94Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:42
95Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:10
96Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:08:14
97Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:29
98Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:08:33
99Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
100Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:34
101Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:08:40
102John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:41
103Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:59
104Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:06
105David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:09:16
106Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:17
107Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:26
108Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:28
109Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:36
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:38
111Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:41
112Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:54
113Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:09:58
114Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:05
115Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:19
116Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:10:26
117Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:30
118Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:10:36
119Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:46
120Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:49
121Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:52
122Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:03
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:12
124Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:15
125Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:38
126Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:49
127Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:54
128Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:12:03
129Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:06
130Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:14
131Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:17
132Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:20
133Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:23
134Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:29
135Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:12:30
136Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
137Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:47
138Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:12:48
139Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:12:55
140Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:06
141Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:08
142Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:36
143Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:13:39
144Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:47
145Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
146Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:50
147Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:57
148Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:00
149Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:14:03
150David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:15
151Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:15
152Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:23
153Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:24
154Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:32
155Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:51
156Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:53
157Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:07
158Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:16
159Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:16:50
160Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:16:51
161Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:59
162Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:17:37
163Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:44
164Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:17:45
165Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:56
166Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:18:21
167Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:49
168Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:44
169Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:20:00
170André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:18
171Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:21:27
172Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:21:43
173Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:45
174Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:21:46
175Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:08
176Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:36
177David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:24:31
178Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:25:42
179Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
180Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:47
181Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:59
182Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:07
183Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:26:38
184Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:44
185Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:49
186Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:28:26
187Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:26
188Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:30:13
189Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:30:44
190Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:31:20
191Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:31:59
192Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:35:04
193Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto144pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team143
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo112
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team98
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad94
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo76
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team73
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling51
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale48
10André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto48
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team47
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling44
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack40
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad40
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto38
16Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ37
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard35
18Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team35
19Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ34
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne33
21José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team32
22Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
23Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
24Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana30
25Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar28
26Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek26
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
29Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun24
30Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ20
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ18
33Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
34Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
35Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team17
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
37Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
38William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ16
39Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team16
40Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
41Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
42Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
43Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
44Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
45Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack14
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
47Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
48Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
49Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
50Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
51Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad12
52Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
54Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
55Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling10
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
57Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
58Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
59Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
60Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
61Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
62Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
63Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
64Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
66Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ4
67Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
68Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
69Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
70Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
72Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
73Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
5Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling22:50:46
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:46
5Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:00
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:06
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:22
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:01
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:17
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:25
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:40
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:58
13Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:04
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:12
15Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:38
16Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:50
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:03:57
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:08
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:04:16
22Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:04:42
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:10
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:31
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:06:17
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:58
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:47
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:54
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:26
30Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:05
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:08
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:11
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:38
34Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:48
35Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:20
36Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:24
37Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:47
38Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:30:01
39Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:31:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo67:42:22
2Sky Procycling0:00:02
3Leopard Trek0:00:04
4Team RadioShack0:00:10
5HTC-Highroad0:00:13
6Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:21
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
8Pro Team Astana0:01:37
9Team Europcar0:01:38
10Katusha Team0:01:46
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:19
12Movistar Team0:02:29
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:53
14FDJ0:03:05
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:07
16AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
17BMC Racing Team0:04:28
18Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:41
19Lampre - ISD0:05:24
20Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:30
21Saur - Sojasun0:08:05
22Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:32

 

