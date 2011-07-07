Image 1 of 37 Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen sprinted to victory in stage six. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage six of the Tour de France, the Norwegian's first victory in the French Grand Tour. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 37 There were occasional breaks in the rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) celebrates his first win at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 Ivan Basso kept well wrapped up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 David Arroyo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 37 Fabian Cancellara looks after Leopard Trek leader Fränk Schleck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) on the podium for being stage six's most aggressive rider. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 37 Former U23 time trial world champion Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) was the last of the early escapees to be caught and for his effort he claimed the stage's most aggressive rider award. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 37 The early break was comprised of (l-r) Adriano Malori, Leonardo Duque, Lieuwe Westra, Johnny Hoogerland and Anthony Roux. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 37 Lithuanian road champion Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 37 Five-time Tour de France champion Eddy Merckx in a display honouring the Tour's past champions at the start. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 37 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) heads the break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 37 Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) was part of the early five-man break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 37 Frenchmen Laurent Fignon and Bernard Hinault were part of a display honouring past Tour de France champions. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 37 Score one for Norway! Edvald Boasson Hagen wins his first-ever Tour de France stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 37 Italians Manuel Quinziato (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) chat prior to stage six. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 Geraint Thomas (Sky) knows teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen will win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 Stage six winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 37 The peloton donned rain capes to fend off the wet weather. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 37 Geraint Thomas (Sky) remains in the white jersey for best young rider. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 37 Dutchman Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) is the new mountains classification leader. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen triumphs in the longest stage of the 2011 Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) scores his first and his team's first Tour de France stage victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 37 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) finishes in Lisieux and would be awarded the most aggressive rider of the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 37 Stage six winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 37 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) dons another yellow jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 37 Race leader Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) enjoys another day in yellow. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) remains atop the points classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 37 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Jelle Vandendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacked on the climb to the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 37 David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) working hard to set up teammate and race leader Thor Hushovd for the stage finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 37 Yellow jersey Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) tucked in behind points leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) approaching the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 37 Race leader Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was in his element in the finale - an uphill finish in inclement conditions. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 37 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) had a mechanical late in the stage but managed to chase back and ride near the front for the stage finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 37 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) stays near the head of the peloton and out of trouble on the wet and wild stage finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 37 Chris Horner (RadioShack) rides near the front on the technical stage finale. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) outkicked Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) and race leader Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) for the stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Another dramatic day at the Tour de France, another tough finale and another thrilling sprint finish, with Edvald Boasson Hagen taking both his and Team Sky’s first stage win at the Tour. The talented Norwegian beat HTC-Highroad’s Matt Goss and countryman Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo), who held onto the maillot jaune of race leader for another day.

The younger of the two Norwegians – who successfully worked together to deliver their nation a road world championship in October last year – went close to winning the stage on Wednesday but mis-judged his effort. This time was a different story and he had a perfect lead-out from teammate Geraint Thomas before accelerating close to the barriers and throwing his arms up in celebration.

“I felt good yesterday but it went wrong and I really wanted to work hard to do well in today’s stage,” said Boasson Hagen. “G (Geraint Thomas) did a good lead-out and it’s just fantastic to win a stage of the Tour.”

Boasson Hagen’s family was in attendance in Lisieux and the talented Norwegian was a little choked with emotion during the post-stage interview.

“It’s hard to say anything right now,” he explained. “I’m just really happy and winning my first stage of the Tour [in front of my family] is really great.”

Team Sky bid their time and waited for the final two kilometres to their key: Boasson Hagen, Thomas and Ben Swift, hit the front.

“It’s great – we’ve been knocking on the door for a while and the team’s been riding well so far this Tour,” said Swift, who was also an outsider for the win today. “It was the longest stage but it felt like one of the quickest. I tried to position Edvald and G and it was a tough climb at the finish so I went a long way up the climb for the two of them before they did their thing.”

Thomas paid tribute to the efforts of Swift, saying: “Swifty sacrificed himself for us and I delivered Eddy (Boasson Hagen) to the last 500 metres. It was a massive team effort. We’ve been up there or thereabouts all week and we knew we were in with a chance today.”

A quiet start to the day

After yesterday’s nerves and with 226.5km of racing on the menu, the peloton was content to let the day’s move make its way off the front and lick its wounds.

Under constantly threatening skies, Vacansoleil-DCM rider Lieuwe Westra instigated the aggression and when joined by teammate Johnny Hoogerland, Anthony Roux of FDJ, Cofidis’ Colombian Leonardo Duque and Adriano Malori from Lampre – ISD, the day’s break was formed.

Hoogerland would ultimately benefit from his presence in the break by taking the polka-dot jersey as leader of the mountains classification, whilst Malori earned himself the combativité award for his efforts.

After reaching a maximum advantage of 11:30, the break still had 7:43 with 100km left until the finish, although just 14km later, nearly three minutes had been wiped off that mark – a sign that the likes of HTC-Highroad and Garmin-Cervélo were getting serious about the chase and that the tension was high in the peloton after Wednesday’s thrills and spills.

And then there were two…

With just under 50km remaining it was time for Westra and Malori to say farewell to their three other breakaway companions, making a dash for the glory, regardless of the little potential for success in their endeavour.

It was a gutsy move, evidenced by the fact that Hoogerland, Roux and Duque were caught by the bunch soon after the leading duo made their attack and managed to retain a lead of 2:38 with 38km until the line in Lisieux.

The recommencement of rain showers coincided with the peloton reducing the advantage of the leading duo to one minute – and with 27km remaining, the sprinters’ teams kept a keen eye on the gap to ensure it wasn’t closed too soon. Meanwhile, behind them Alberto Contador was having more issues with his equipment and was forced to change bikes, causing another hindrance to his progress during this year’s Tour.

The breakaway’s advantage was reduced to just 29 seconds with 20km to go and as the heavens poured an increasing amount of water on the international parade marching through Normandy, Malori decided it was his cue to try a solo effort.

Despite being the Italian national time trial champion it was always going to be a task too large for the Lampre-ISD rider. And so it was. Despite a brave effort, he was caught 2.7km from the line, at the foot of the climb to the finish, with a strong ride coming to an end as another strongman, Thomas Voeckler, made his move with Omega Pharma-Lotto rider Jelle Vanendert. The pair never looked like succeeding and with the flamme rouge beckoning the Franco-Belgian alliance came to an end after a brief attack at the head of affairs. Everything was set for a high-speed finish.

As expected, Philippe Gilbert was in the mix, as was Hushovd, José Joaquin Rojas and Goss but after Thomas’ perfect lead-out, it was Boasson Hagen who emerged from the pack to time his sprint immaculately and secure his British team’s maiden win at the Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5:13:37 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 23 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 27 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 28 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 33 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 43 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 47 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 49 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 52 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 55 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 56 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 57 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 60 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 61 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 62 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 64 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 65 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:26 66 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:28 69 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:30 70 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:48 72 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 74 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 75 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 79 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 84 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 86 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 87 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 88 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 89 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 91 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:05 92 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 95 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 97 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:34 98 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:01:44 100 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 102 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 104 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 105 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 107 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 108 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 109 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 112 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 114 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 115 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 116 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 117 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:23 118 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 120 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 121 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 125 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 126 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 127 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 128 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 129 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 130 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 132 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 133 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 135 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 136 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 137 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 138 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 141 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 144 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 145 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 148 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 149 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 150 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 151 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 152 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 153 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 154 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 155 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 156 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 157 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 158 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 159 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:12 160 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:03:15 161 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 162 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:29 163 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 164 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 166 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:01 167 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:04 168 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08 169 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:27 170 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:33 171 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:05:34 172 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:08:29 173 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:12:26 174 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 175 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 176 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 177 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 178 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 179 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 180 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 181 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 182 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 183 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 184 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 186 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 187 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 188 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 189 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 190 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 191 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 192 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 193 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team DNS Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 45 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 35 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 20 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 12 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 13 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 15 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 2

Intermediate sprint - Vassy, km. 131 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 4 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 10 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 12 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Michel de Montjoie (Cat. 3) km. 99.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 pts 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Bourg d'Ouilly (Cat. 3) 156.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5:13:37 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:26 19 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:28 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:48 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:05 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:34 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:44 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 30 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 34 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:33

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15:40:51 2 Sky Procycling 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Leopard Trek 5 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 HTC-Highroad 8 Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Team RadioShack 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Katusha Team 13 FDJ 0:00:23 14 Team Europcar 15 Pro Team Astana 0:00:48 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:05 18 Movistar Team 0:01:14 19 Saur - Sojasun 0:01:36 20 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:22 21 BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 22 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:07

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22:50:34 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:04 4 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 11 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:13 12 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:18 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 15 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:33 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:39 18 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:58 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:03 21 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:04 22 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:06 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 24 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 27 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:18 29 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:21 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:22 31 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:23 32 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:29 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:34 34 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:42 35 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:45 36 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:57 37 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 38 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:59 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:00 40 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 41 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:13 42 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:15 43 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:18 44 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 45 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:22 46 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:24 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:29 48 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:36 49 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:37 50 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:43 51 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 52 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:10 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:16 55 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:20 56 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:03:22 57 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:03:23 58 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:24 59 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 60 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:34 61 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:03:48 62 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:50 63 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:52 64 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 65 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:00 66 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:04:02 67 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:04:09 68 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 69 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:20 70 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:22 71 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:28 72 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:47 73 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:04:54 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:57 75 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:05:22 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:43 77 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:55 78 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:59 79 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:02 80 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:06:06 81 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:06:13 82 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:06:14 83 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:16 84 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:26 85 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:06:29 86 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 87 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:36 88 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 89 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:06:44 90 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 91 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:51 92 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:57 93 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:41 94 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:42 95 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:10 96 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:08:14 97 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:29 98 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:08:33 99 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 100 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:34 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:08:40 102 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:41 103 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:59 104 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:06 105 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:09:16 106 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:17 107 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:26 108 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:28 109 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:36 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:38 111 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:41 112 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:54 113 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:09:58 114 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:05 115 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:19 116 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:10:26 117 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:30 118 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:10:36 119 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:46 120 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:49 121 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:52 122 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:03 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:12 124 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:15 125 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:38 126 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:49 127 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:54 128 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:12:03 129 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:06 130 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:14 131 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:17 132 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:20 133 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:23 134 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:29 135 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:12:30 136 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 137 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:47 138 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:12:48 139 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:12:55 140 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:06 141 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:08 142 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:36 143 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:13:39 144 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:47 145 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 146 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:50 147 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:57 148 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:00 149 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:14:03 150 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:15 151 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:15 152 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:23 153 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:24 154 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:32 155 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:51 156 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:53 157 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:07 158 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:16 159 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:16:50 160 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:16:51 161 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:59 162 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:17:37 163 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:44 164 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:17:45 165 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:56 166 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:18:21 167 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:49 168 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:44 169 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:20:00 170 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:18 171 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:21:27 172 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:21:43 173 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:45 174 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:21:46 175 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:08 176 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:36 177 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:24:31 178 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:25:42 179 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 180 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:47 181 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:59 182 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:07 183 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:26:38 184 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:44 185 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:49 186 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:26 187 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:26 188 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:30:13 189 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:30:44 190 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:31:20 191 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:31:59 192 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:35:04 193 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 144 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 143 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 112 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 98 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 94 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 51 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 10 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 40 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 40 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 16 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 37 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 18 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 19 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 34 20 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 21 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 32 22 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 23 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 24 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 30 25 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 28 26 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 26 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 29 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 20 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 18 33 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 34 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 35 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 17 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 37 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 38 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 16 39 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 40 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 41 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 42 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 43 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 44 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 45 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 47 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 48 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 49 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 50 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 51 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 12 52 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 54 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 55 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 57 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 58 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 59 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 60 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 61 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 62 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 63 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 64 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 66 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 4 67 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 68 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 69 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 70 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 72 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 73 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 5 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 22:50:46 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:46 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:00 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:22 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:01 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:17 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:25 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:40 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:58 13 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:04 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:12 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:38 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 17 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:50 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:03:57 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:08 21 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:16 22 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:04:42 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:05:10 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:31 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:06:17 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:58 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:47 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:54 29 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:26 30 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:05 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:08 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:11 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:38 34 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:48 35 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:20 36 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:24 37 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:47 38 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:30:01 39 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:31:08