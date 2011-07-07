Boasson Hagen edges Goss for soggy stage win
Hushovd takes third to remain in yellow jersey
Stage 6: Dinan - Lisieux
Another dramatic day at the Tour de France, another tough finale and another thrilling sprint finish, with Edvald Boasson Hagen taking both his and Team Sky’s first stage win at the Tour. The talented Norwegian beat HTC-Highroad’s Matt Goss and countryman Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo), who held onto the maillot jaune of race leader for another day.
Related Articles
The younger of the two Norwegians – who successfully worked together to deliver their nation a road world championship in October last year – went close to winning the stage on Wednesday but mis-judged his effort. This time was a different story and he had a perfect lead-out from teammate Geraint Thomas before accelerating close to the barriers and throwing his arms up in celebration.
“I felt good yesterday but it went wrong and I really wanted to work hard to do well in today’s stage,” said Boasson Hagen. “G (Geraint Thomas) did a good lead-out and it’s just fantastic to win a stage of the Tour.”
Boasson Hagen’s family was in attendance in Lisieux and the talented Norwegian was a little choked with emotion during the post-stage interview.
“It’s hard to say anything right now,” he explained. “I’m just really happy and winning my first stage of the Tour [in front of my family] is really great.”
Team Sky bid their time and waited for the final two kilometres to their key: Boasson Hagen, Thomas and Ben Swift, hit the front.
“It’s great – we’ve been knocking on the door for a while and the team’s been riding well so far this Tour,” said Swift, who was also an outsider for the win today. “It was the longest stage but it felt like one of the quickest. I tried to position Edvald and G and it was a tough climb at the finish so I went a long way up the climb for the two of them before they did their thing.”
Thomas paid tribute to the efforts of Swift, saying: “Swifty sacrificed himself for us and I delivered Eddy (Boasson Hagen) to the last 500 metres. It was a massive team effort. We’ve been up there or thereabouts all week and we knew we were in with a chance today.”
A quiet start to the day
After yesterday’s nerves and with 226.5km of racing on the menu, the peloton was content to let the day’s move make its way off the front and lick its wounds.
Under constantly threatening skies, Vacansoleil-DCM rider Lieuwe Westra instigated the aggression and when joined by teammate Johnny Hoogerland, Anthony Roux of FDJ, Cofidis’ Colombian Leonardo Duque and Adriano Malori from Lampre – ISD, the day’s break was formed.
Hoogerland would ultimately benefit from his presence in the break by taking the polka-dot jersey as leader of the mountains classification, whilst Malori earned himself the combativité award for his efforts.
After reaching a maximum advantage of 11:30, the break still had 7:43 with 100km left until the finish, although just 14km later, nearly three minutes had been wiped off that mark – a sign that the likes of HTC-Highroad and Garmin-Cervélo were getting serious about the chase and that the tension was high in the peloton after Wednesday’s thrills and spills.
And then there were two…
With just under 50km remaining it was time for Westra and Malori to say farewell to their three other breakaway companions, making a dash for the glory, regardless of the little potential for success in their endeavour.
It was a gutsy move, evidenced by the fact that Hoogerland, Roux and Duque were caught by the bunch soon after the leading duo made their attack and managed to retain a lead of 2:38 with 38km until the line in Lisieux.
The recommencement of rain showers coincided with the peloton reducing the advantage of the leading duo to one minute – and with 27km remaining, the sprinters’ teams kept a keen eye on the gap to ensure it wasn’t closed too soon. Meanwhile, behind them Alberto Contador was having more issues with his equipment and was forced to change bikes, causing another hindrance to his progress during this year’s Tour.
The breakaway’s advantage was reduced to just 29 seconds with 20km to go and as the heavens poured an increasing amount of water on the international parade marching through Normandy, Malori decided it was his cue to try a solo effort.
Despite being the Italian national time trial champion it was always going to be a task too large for the Lampre-ISD rider. And so it was. Despite a brave effort, he was caught 2.7km from the line, at the foot of the climb to the finish, with a strong ride coming to an end as another strongman, Thomas Voeckler, made his move with Omega Pharma-Lotto rider Jelle Vanendert. The pair never looked like succeeding and with the flamme rouge beckoning the Franco-Belgian alliance came to an end after a brief attack at the head of affairs. Everything was set for a high-speed finish.
As expected, Philippe Gilbert was in the mix, as was Hushovd, José Joaquin Rojas and Goss but after Thomas’ perfect lead-out, it was Boasson Hagen who emerged from the pack to time his sprint immaculately and secure his British team’s maiden win at the Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5:13:37
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|28
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|33
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|47
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|49
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|52
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|55
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|56
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|57
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|60
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|61
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|62
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|64
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|66
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:28
|69
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:30
|70
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:48
|72
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|79
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|84
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|87
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|88
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:05
|92
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:34
|98
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:01:44
|100
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|102
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|104
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|105
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|107
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|108
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|110
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|116
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|117
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:23
|118
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|120
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|121
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|125
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|128
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|129
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|130
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|133
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|135
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|141
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|142
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|144
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|148
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|149
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|150
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|151
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|152
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|154
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|155
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|156
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|157
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|158
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|159
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:12
|160
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:15
|161
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|162
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:29
|163
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|164
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|166
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:01
|167
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|168
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|169
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:27
|170
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:33
|171
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:05:34
|172
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:29
|173
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:26
|174
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|175
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|176
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|177
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|178
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|179
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|180
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|182
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|183
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|184
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|186
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|187
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|188
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|189
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|190
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|191
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|192
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|193
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|45
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|35
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|12
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|13
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|15
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|10
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|12
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5:13:37
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|19
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:28
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|21
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:48
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:05
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:34
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:44
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|34
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15:40:51
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Leopard Trek
|5
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Team RadioShack
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Katusha Team
|13
|FDJ
|0:00:23
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:48
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:05
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|19
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:36
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:22
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|22
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22:50:34
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:04
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:08
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:13
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:18
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|15
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:33
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:39
|18
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:58
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:03
|21
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|22
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:06
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|24
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|27
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:18
|29
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:22
|31
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:23
|32
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:29
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|34
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:42
|35
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:45
|36
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:57
|37
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|38
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:59
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:00
|40
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|41
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:13
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|44
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|45
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:22
|46
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:24
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:29
|48
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:36
|49
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:37
|50
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:43
|51
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|52
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:10
|54
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:16
|55
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:20
|56
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:03:22
|57
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:23
|58
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:24
|59
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|60
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:34
|61
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:48
|62
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:50
|63
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:52
|64
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|65
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:00
|66
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|67
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:09
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:14
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:20
|70
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:22
|71
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:28
|72
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:47
|73
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:54
|74
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:57
|75
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:22
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:43
|77
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:55
|78
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:59
|79
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:02
|80
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:06
|81
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:13
|82
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:14
|83
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:16
|84
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:26
|85
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:29
|86
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|87
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|88
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|89
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:06:44
|90
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|91
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|92
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:57
|93
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:41
|94
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:42
|95
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:10
|96
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:08:14
|97
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:29
|98
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:08:33
|99
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|100
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:34
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:08:40
|102
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:41
|103
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:59
|104
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:06
|105
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:16
|106
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:17
|107
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:26
|108
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|109
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:36
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:38
|111
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:41
|112
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|113
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:58
|114
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:05
|115
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:19
|116
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:26
|117
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:30
|118
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:10:36
|119
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:46
|120
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:49
|121
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:52
|122
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:12
|124
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:15
|125
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|126
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:49
|127
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:54
|128
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:03
|129
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:06
|130
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|131
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:17
|132
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:20
|133
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:23
|134
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:29
|135
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:12:30
|136
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|137
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:47
|138
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:48
|139
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:55
|140
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:06
|141
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:08
|142
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:36
|143
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:39
|144
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|145
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|146
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:50
|147
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:57
|148
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:00
|149
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:03
|150
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:15
|151
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:15
|152
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:23
|153
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:24
|154
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:32
|155
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:51
|156
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:53
|157
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:07
|158
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|159
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:16:50
|160
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:16:51
|161
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:59
|162
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:37
|163
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:44
|164
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:17:45
|165
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:56
|166
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:21
|167
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:49
|168
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:44
|169
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:00
|170
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:18
|171
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:27
|172
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:43
|173
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:45
|174
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:21:46
|175
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:08
|176
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:36
|177
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:24:31
|178
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:25:42
|179
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|180
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:47
|181
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:59
|182
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:07
|183
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:26:38
|184
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|185
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:49
|186
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:26
|187
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:26
|188
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:30:13
|189
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:30:44
|190
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:31:20
|191
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:31:59
|192
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:35:04
|193
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|144
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|143
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|112
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|98
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|94
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|51
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|40
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|40
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|16
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|37
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|18
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|19
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|34
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|21
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|22
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|23
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|24
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|30
|25
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|26
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|26
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|29
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|18
|33
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|34
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|35
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|37
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|38
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|16
|39
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|40
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|41
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|42
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|43
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|44
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|45
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|14
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|47
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|48
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|49
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|50
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|12
|52
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|54
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|55
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|57
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|58
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|59
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|60
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|61
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|62
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|63
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|64
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|66
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|4
|67
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|68
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|69
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|70
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|72
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|73
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|5
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22:50:46
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:46
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:06
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:01
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:17
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:25
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:58
|13
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:04
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:12
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:38
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:57
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:02
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:08
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:16
|22
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:42
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:10
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:31
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:17
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:58
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:47
|28
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:54
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|30
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:05
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:08
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:11
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|34
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:48
|35
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:20
|36
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:24
|37
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:47
|38
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:30:01
|39
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:31:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67:42:22
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:04
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:13
|6
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:37
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:01:38
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:01:46
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:19
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:53
|14
|FDJ
|0:03:05
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:28
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:41
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:24
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:30
|21
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:05
|22
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy