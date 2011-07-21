Schleck's mountain raid nets stage win
Astonishing Voeckler in yellow, Contador drops anchor
Stage 18: Pinerolo - Galibier Serre-Chevalier
The Tour de France celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first appearance of the Galibier in the race with a stunning stage. Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) turned the Tour around, attacking on the slopes of the Col d'Izoard and soloing his way to take the stage win atop the Galibier and moving up into second place overall. His brother and teammate Fränk sprinted to second place with Cadel Evans (BMC) third.
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) continued his miracle Tour, hanging on to his yellow jersey, albeit by a mere 15 seconds. Andy Schleck is second, with Fränk third at 1:08. Evans is the only other rider who still has a realistic shot at the final podium, in fourth place at 1:12. From there, Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is nearly four minutes down in fifth place.
The loser of the day was Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard), who failed to repeat his strong performance of the previous day. He consistently hung near the back of his group, and finally had to fall off the back with only a few kilometers left to go on the brutal final climb. He finished the day 3:50 down on the stage and is now at 4:44 and seventh place in the GC.
Schleck had attacked out of the favourites' group with 60km to go, and no one followed him. He steadily rode his way up the Izoard, joining up with teammate Joost Posthuma, and then carefully down again, accompanied by teammate Maxime Monfort, who had been in the breakaway, before rolling up the Galibier.
Behind him, the yellow jersey group squabbled over who would lead the chase - and could only watch as he pulled away.
"This is a dream come true," said Andy Schleck. "I am very proud of this win."
"I like to have a plan and I like even more when it works out like that. The team has worked incredibly so far in this Tour. I said this morning 'no guts no glory'. I took the race by the horns and went all in.
"I just tried to concentrate on the pain I had in my legs, and believe me I had a lot. Without Maxime this wouldn't be possible. We've been working a lot to get a win like this. Without these guys, it would not have been possible. Now I'm in second overall and it's a perfect position for tomorrow."
"Everything went perfect today. I'm very proud - this is a big thanks to this new Leopard Trek team," said elder brother Fränk. "All the guys put a lot of effort into building this, and this is a message about our team and its spirit. I'm very proud of the team, my brother and myself."
More than half the peloton, 89 of 168 riders, didn't make it to the top within the time limit. They could have been eliminated, but the race jury exercised its option of keeping them in the race. Each rider in the group lost 20 points in the points ranking, including green jersey Mark Cavendish. He now has 300 points, with Joaquin Jose Rojas (Movistar), who finished within the time limit and thus lost no points, in second place in the ranking with 285 points.
Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) continues to wear the polka-dot jersey, leading Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) by two points and Andy Schleck by four points. Rein Taaramae of Cofidis is now the best young rider, as Rigoberto Uran of Sky had to pay tribute to the final climb.
Three major climbs to conquer
169 riders took to 200.5km long course before noon. They must have wanted to get the misery over quickly, as they set a blistering pace: over 50km/h in the first hour.
The sprinters were delighted that the day's intermediate sprint came so early, at 40km, but they never got a chance to contest it. HTC-Highroad, with Mark Cavendish in green, and Movistar, with Joaquin Jose Rojas right behind him in second place, led the way towards the line.
It was all to no avail, as with less than 1km to go before the sprint, a group got away. Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), Dries Devenyns (Quick Step), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Markel Irizar (RadioShack), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD), Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervélo), Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maxim Ignlinsky (Astana), Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) turned out to be the breakaway of the day.
There were splits on both ends of the chasing peloton on the climb. Numerous riders tried to attack off the front, while the non-climbers starting falling off the back. The difficult climb with the stunning scenery also diminished the lead group, with only 11 of them still together at the end. Iglinsky jumped to claim the 20 points at the top, with former KOM Hoogerland second. The field crested the mountain 5:30 after Iglinsky him before heading on its careful way down.
The lead group of 11 headed up the Col d'Izoard almost immediately upon finishing the first descent. Leopard Trek took control of the race, leading both the break group and the peloton, driving up the pace in each.
A reduced group of six at the front approached the top of the Col d'Izoard, with once again Iglinsky jumping for the lead.
Andy Schleck broke out on the climb up - alone. No one followed, although he had been in a small group which contained the favourites. That was enough, though, to send Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) to the head of the field ahead of Contador, with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) moving up to help.
Schleck powered his way up, as first he, and then the peloton, passed the riders who had dropped out of the lead group. The Luxembourger had said he would attack on this stage, and he lived up to his word, quickly building up a lead of a minute. Navarro and Contador had moved out of the lead, leaving open the question of whether they were not up to the challenge or expected Schleck's attack to ultimately fail.
Further forward, Iglinsky also built up an impressive lead on the equally impressive landscape. He crossed the top less than two minutes ahead of Schleck.
Navarro finally moved back to lead the chase, with Cadel Evans (BMC) right behind him. The group crossed the top at about four minutes, with yellow jersey Thomas Voeckler leading the way down.
Schleck is known as a poor descender, but he had the advantage of teammate Maxime Monfort, who had been in the lead group. His performance in this descent, however, was in total contrast to that in the Pyrenees as he went all out.
Even on the descent, the yellow jersey group had long since stopped any concerted chase effort, effectively conceding to Schleck.
Contador changed bikes near the bottom of the descent, perhaps simply changing to a special bike for the final climb. Still it cost him time and effort to get back to the group and then to face the challenge of chasing Schleck.
Schleck moved into the virtual lead as the gap to Iglinsky went under a minute between the final two climbs. He and Monfort had joined forces with Roche, Devenyns and Silin, and they caught Iglinsky with 30km to go. Behind them, Euskaltel finally moved in to lead the chase.
The yellow jersey group got larger as the stage went on. The gap had gotten smaller, but then moved back up to three and a half minutes, as Euskaltel moved out of the lead. The reason for that became clear later, when Samuel Sanchez became one of the first of the favourites to fall out of the group.
Monfort sacrificed himself for his captain, doing the majority of the lead work in the breakaway, before burning out and dropping back with about 17km to go. The group had become a trio of Schleck, Iglinsky and Roche at the 15km marker, with a lead of nearly four minutes.
That was enough for Contador, who finally moved to the head of his group, sharing the work with Evans. The Spaniard soon dropped back into the group though, leaving Evans at the front. Further up the mountain, Schleck was naturally at the head of his group as well, as the other two saw no reason to help him win the stage and possibly the Tour.
There was much discussion - not always a happy one - within the chase group, as no one appeared willing to take on the responsibility of chasing. Meanwhile, the gap extended beyond four minutes.
Evans tried an attack, but the others climbed on to his wheel. He continued to grind away at the head of the chase.
Schleck led Iglinsky up the final climb, as he turned to go up the final 8km with a 3:50 lead. And on one of the first curves, Schleck turned on the power and took off alone on the fan-filled road.
The chase finally started bearing fruit, as the gap came down under Evans' hard work. The group got smaller and smaller, with even Contador eventually having trouble hanging on. He finally gave up the fight and fell back, burying his chances of repeating his victory in this year's Tour.
Andy Schleck suffered up the final kilometres but hung on for the win. Behind him, brother Fränk sprinted for second place, and finally Voeckler, suffering terribly, crossed the line in ecstasy at retaining his yellow jersey for another day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6:07:56
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:07
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:18
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:21
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:27
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:33
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:22
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:25
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:31
|11
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:35
|12
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:38
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:44
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:50
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:55
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:07
|18
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:42
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:58
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:07
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|22
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:53
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:01
|25
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:31
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|28
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:44
|29
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:17
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:10:33
|32
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:11:17
|33
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:21
|34
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:37
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:14:06
|36
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:20
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:45
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:53
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:23
|40
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:32
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:18
|42
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:25
|43
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:12
|44
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:20:08
|45
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:29
|46
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:43
|48
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:27
|50
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:21:51
|51
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:29
|52
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:21
|53
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:27:39
|54
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:18
|55
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:33
|56
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:38
|57
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:02
|58
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:10
|59
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:17
|60
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|62
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|64
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|65
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|78
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|80
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:33:44
|81
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:40
|82
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|84
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|85
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|96
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|97
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|98
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|102
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|108
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|109
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|110
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|112
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|113
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|119
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|124
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|125
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|126
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|129
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|130
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|132
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|133
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|135
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|139
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|140
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|142
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|144
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|146
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|147
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|148
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|149
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|150
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|151
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|152
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|153
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|155
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|156
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|157
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|159
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|160
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|161
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|162
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|163
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|164
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|165
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|166
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|168
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|20
|pts
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|17
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|11
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|5
|12
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|pts
|2
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|17
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|9
|8
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|7
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|11
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|12
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|13
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|8
|5
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|12
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|40
|pts
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|32
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6:10:23
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:55
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:40
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:34
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:04
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:17
|10
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:26
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:45
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:50
|13
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:13
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|25
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|33
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18:34:22
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:05:39
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:13:20
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:14:57
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:15:45
|7
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:38
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:33
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:26
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:35:55
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:45
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:40:28
|13
|FDJ
|0:42:40
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|0:44:26
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:01
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:48:59
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:50:29
|18
|Team RadioShack
|0:52:06
|19
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:57:07
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:59:45
|21
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:04:36
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|1:19:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|79:34:06
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:15
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:08
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:46
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:44
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:20
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:08
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:27
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:36
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:09
|13
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:12:01
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:12:46
|16
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:08
|17
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:30
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:32
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:43
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|21
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:23:06
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:23:19
|23
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:25:38
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:25:59
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:10
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:52
|27
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:56
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:35:16
|29
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:52
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:48:53
|31
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:50:10
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:52:25
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:55:42
|34
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:58:30
|35
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:46
|36
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:00:16
|37
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:55
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:03:32
|39
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:04:47
|40
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:05:38
|41
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:07:09
|42
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:07:13
|43
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:08:42
|44
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:10:20
|45
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:10:56
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:11:03
|47
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:31
|48
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|1:13:47
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:05
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:23:57
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:24:20
|52
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:03
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:27:05
|54
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:27:18
|55
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:29:59
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:18
|57
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:30:31
|58
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:40
|59
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1:31:10
|60
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:33:45
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:34:09
|62
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:14
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:40:29
|64
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:40:31
|65
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|1:41:50
|66
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:42:09
|67
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:42:24
|68
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:42:40
|69
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:46:53
|70
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:47:29
|71
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:48:09
|72
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:48:46
|73
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:50:08
|74
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:52:14
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:28
|76
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:53:46
|77
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:55:38
|78
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:56:49
|79
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:57:26
|80
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:57:42
|81
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:59:44
|82
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:00:06
|83
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:00:18
|84
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:00:29
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:01:20
|86
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:01:35
|87
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:02:40
|88
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:04:26
|89
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:05:32
|90
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2:08:00
|91
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:09:24
|92
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2:12:23
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:14:02
|94
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:14:23
|95
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:16:20
|96
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2:16:46
|97
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2:18:29
|98
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:19:21
|99
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:19:38
|100
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:20:55
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:10
|102
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:21:20
|103
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:22:02
|104
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:22:52
|105
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:24:13
|106
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|2:25:38
|107
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2:25:58
|108
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:26:02
|109
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2:29:10
|110
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:05
|111
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:31:27
|112
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2:31:38
|113
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:31:40
|114
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:33:51
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:34:33
|116
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:34:45
|117
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:36:18
|118
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:39:08
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:39:09
|120
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:39:13
|121
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:42:02
|122
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:42:05
|123
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|2:42:38
|124
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:42:44
|125
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2:43:19
|126
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:43:48
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:44:05
|128
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:44:15
|129
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2:44:35
|130
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:44:53
|131
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:45:16
|132
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|2:46:42
|133
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:47:42
|134
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:48:25
|135
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:48:56
|136
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:49:17
|137
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:50:02
|138
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:50:52
|139
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2:51:09
|140
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:51:35
|141
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:53:33
|142
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:54:37
|143
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|2:56:17
|144
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:57:27
|145
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:57:41
|146
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:58:06
|147
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:59:04
|148
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:59:22
|149
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2:59:28
|150
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:01:10
|151
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:02:14
|152
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:04:14
|153
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:04:23
|154
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3:04:34
|155
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:07:34
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:07:37
|157
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|3:07:46
|158
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:07:59
|159
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:08:39
|160
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:08:54
|161
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:12:23
|162
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:12:47
|163
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:13:13
|164
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:13:48
|165
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:16:50
|166
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3:18:45
|167
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:24:15
|168
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:26:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|300
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|285
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|230
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|215
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|180
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|153
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|121
|9
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|102
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|87
|11
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|86
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|13
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|75
|15
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|70
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|19
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|67
|21
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|22
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|57
|23
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|24
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|25
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|46
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|46
|29
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|30
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|31
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|42
|33
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|34
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|35
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|38
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|37
|39
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|40
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|41
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|32
|42
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|44
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|31
|45
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|46
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|47
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|28
|48
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|49
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|51
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|52
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|53
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|54
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|55
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|23
|56
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|57
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|58
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|59
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|60
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|61
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|62
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|17
|63
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|17
|64
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|65
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|66
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|67
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|68
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|69
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|70
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|72
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|73
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|9
|74
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|9
|75
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|76
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|8
|77
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|78
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|79
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|80
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|81
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|82
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|83
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|5
|84
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|85
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|86
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|87
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|88
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|89
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|90
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|91
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|92
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|94
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|95
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|96
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-1
|97
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-3
|98
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-3
|99
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-4
|100
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|-4
|101
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-4
|102
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|103
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|-6
|104
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-7
|105
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|-7
|106
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-7
|107
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|-7
|108
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|-8
|109
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-9
|110
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|-10
|111
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-10
|112
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|-10
|113
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|-10
|114
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-11
|115
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|-12
|116
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|-12
|117
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|-13
|118
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-16
|119
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-17
|120
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-17
|121
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|-17
|122
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-18
|123
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-18
|124
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-19
|125
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|-19
|126
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-19
|127
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|-19
|128
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-20
|129
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|-20
|130
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-20
|131
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-20
|132
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|-20
|133
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-20
|134
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-20
|135
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-20
|136
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|-20
|137
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-20
|138
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-20
|139
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-20
|140
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|-20
|141
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|-20
|142
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|-20
|143
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|70
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|56
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|50
|6
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|45
|7
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|9
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|11
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|12
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|20
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|19
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|17
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|18
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|17
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|20
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|21
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|22
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|23
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|26
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|27
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|29
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|30
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|31
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|32
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|34
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|35
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|36
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|38
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|4
|39
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|40
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|41
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|42
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|43
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|44
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|45
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|47
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|49
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|50
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|51
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|52
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|53
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|54
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|55
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|56
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|57
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|58
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|59
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|60
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|61
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|62
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|79:43:42
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:10
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:54
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:56
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:29
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:39:17
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:49
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:53:56
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:01:27
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:17:29
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:42
|13
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:30:55
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:33:04
|15
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:37:17
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:40:32
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:43:52
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:46:02
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:47:13
|20
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:54:50
|21
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:06:44
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2:07:10
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2:08:53
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:09:45
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:34
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:21:51
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2:22:02
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:38:06
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:39:41
|30
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:43:57
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:30
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:49:28
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:52:38
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:59:18
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:14:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|238:16:08
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:11:06
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:28:42
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:29:21
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:39:26
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:26
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:06:27
|9
|Team RadioShack
|1:18:37
|10
|FDJ
|1:18:49
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:26:57
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:34:18
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|1:44:07
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:01
|15
|Pro Team Astana
|1:50:43
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:00:03
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:00:30
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:06:30
|19
|Saur - Sojasun
|2:12:25
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|2:26:35
|21
|HTC-Highroad
|2:29:24
|22
|Movistar Team
|3:00:03
