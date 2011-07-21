Image 1 of 85 Andy Schleck celebrates atop the Galibier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 85 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 85 A fist pump for stage winner Andy Schleck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 85 Cadel Evans leads the chase for the final 10km (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) stands up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 85 Thomas Voeckler was amazing on the Galibier and held onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) on the climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 85 Thomas Voeckler celebrates holding onto the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 85 Andy Schleck lets out a victory roar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 85 Alberto Contador just didn't have it in him to stay with the favourites on the Galibier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 85 Italians Ivan Basso and Damiano Cunego held for most of the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 85 Ivan Basso takes a pull (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 85 Andy Schleck put the the smack down on the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 85 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Cadel Evans (BMC) among the favorites (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 85 Schleck has the finish in sight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 85 Maxim Ignlinsky (Astana) was in the break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 85 A defeated Alberto Contador lost 3:50 on Andy Schleck. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 85 Frank Schleck escaped to take second. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 85 Thomas Voeckler defied expectations and held onto the maillot jaune. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 85 Frank Schleck led home the chasers for a Leopard Trek/Schleck 1-2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) wins on the Galibier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek ) wins the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 85 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and his entourage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 85 Maxim Iglinsky (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 85 Cadel Evans (BMC) had to do a hard chase. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 85 Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) held onto the polka dots despite getting zero points today. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 85 A masked fan runs alongside Andy Schleck as he leads Maxim Iglinksy (Astana) and Nicolas Roche (AG2R) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 85 Ivan Basso comes in fourth on the climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 85 Andy Schleck finished off his long solo attack with a two minute advantage on his rivals. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 85 Cadel Evans grits his teeth to the top of the Galibier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 85 Andy Schleck out-runs the fans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 85 Eddie Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Bernard Thevenet and Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 85 Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 85 Alberto Contador takes a pull (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 85 Alberto Contador, Cadel Evans, Frank Schleck, Jelle Vanendert (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 85 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 85 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 85 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 85 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 85 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 85 Andy Schleck gives one more fist pump before nearly plowing into the assembled photographers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 85 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 85 Cadel Evans limited his losses to Schleck, but also helped keep Voeckler in yellow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 85 Thomas Voeckler is congratulated on his 20th yellow jersey of his career by Eddy Merckx. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 85 Andy Schleck celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 85 Thomas Voeckler was quite grateful to retain the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 85 Thomas Voeckler, clearly enjoying his hard-fought maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 85 Thomas Voeckler still in yellow - who could have predicted? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 85 Thomas Voeckler was unflappable in his defense of the maillot jaune. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 85 Cadel Evans (BMC) had to do all the chasing himself for the final 10km. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 85 Eddy Merckx was on hand to congratulate Andy Schleck. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 85 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 85 Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) kept his polka dot jersey, but only by 2 points over Sanchez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 85 Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 85 Andy Schleck went on a courageous romp on the Col d'Izoard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 85 Andy Schleck attacks the Alps with gusto. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 85 Andy Schleck seems happy with his solo romp on the Galibier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 85 The Galibier is not a small hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was also awarded most aggressive rider on the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 85 Team Europcar has been working hard to protect leader Thomas Voeckler (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) celebrates atop the stage podium on the Galibier (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 85 The view of the Galibier (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 85 The sun breaks through the clouds on the Col du Galbier (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 85 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remained in the yellow jersey by 15 seconds. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) put out a huge effort to win today's stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 68 of 85 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) stays in yellow for another day (Image credit: AFP) Image 69 of 85 A delighted Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) (Image credit: AFP) Image 70 of 85 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 71 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) on the podium after his stage win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 72 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: AFP) Image 73 of 85 Stage winner Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: AFP) Image 74 of 85 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) celebrates making it in time to keep yellow (Image credit: AFP) Image 75 of 85 The crowds cheer on the riders as they suffer up the Galibier (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 85 Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 85 Frank Schleck follows Alberto Contador on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 85 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) hangs on up the climb. (Image credit: AFP) Image 79 of 85 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) struggled on the climb (Image credit: AFP) Image 80 of 85 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) races toward the line (Image credit: AFP) Image 81 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) races to the stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 82 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 83 of 85 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) celebrates his stage 18 win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 84 of 85 Yellow jersey wearer Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) in the peloton (Image credit: AFP) Image 85 of 85 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) was dropped on the final climb (Image credit: AFP)

The Tour de France celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first appearance of the Galibier in the race with a stunning stage. Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) turned the Tour around, attacking on the slopes of the Col d'Izoard and soloing his way to take the stage win atop the Galibier and moving up into second place overall. His brother and teammate Fränk sprinted to second place with Cadel Evans (BMC) third.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) continued his miracle Tour, hanging on to his yellow jersey, albeit by a mere 15 seconds. Andy Schleck is second, with Fränk third at 1:08. Evans is the only other rider who still has a realistic shot at the final podium, in fourth place at 1:12. From there, Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is nearly four minutes down in fifth place.

The loser of the day was Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard), who failed to repeat his strong performance of the previous day. He consistently hung near the back of his group, and finally had to fall off the back with only a few kilometers left to go on the brutal final climb. He finished the day 3:50 down on the stage and is now at 4:44 and seventh place in the GC.

Schleck had attacked out of the favourites' group with 60km to go, and no one followed him. He steadily rode his way up the Izoard, joining up with teammate Joost Posthuma, and then carefully down again, accompanied by teammate Maxime Monfort, who had been in the breakaway, before rolling up the Galibier.

Behind him, the yellow jersey group squabbled over who would lead the chase - and could only watch as he pulled away.

"This is a dream come true," said Andy Schleck. "I am very proud of this win."

"I like to have a plan and I like even more when it works out like that. The team has worked incredibly so far in this Tour. I said this morning 'no guts no glory'. I took the race by the horns and went all in.

"I just tried to concentrate on the pain I had in my legs, and believe me I had a lot. Without Maxime this wouldn't be possible. We've been working a lot to get a win like this. Without these guys, it would not have been possible. Now I'm in second overall and it's a perfect position for tomorrow."

"Everything went perfect today. I'm very proud - this is a big thanks to this new Leopard Trek team," said elder brother Fränk. "All the guys put a lot of effort into building this, and this is a message about our team and its spirit. I'm very proud of the team, my brother and myself."

More than half the peloton, 89 of 168 riders, didn't make it to the top within the time limit. They could have been eliminated, but the race jury exercised its option of keeping them in the race. Each rider in the group lost 20 points in the points ranking, including green jersey Mark Cavendish. He now has 300 points, with Joaquin Jose Rojas (Movistar), who finished within the time limit and thus lost no points, in second place in the ranking with 285 points.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) continues to wear the polka-dot jersey, leading Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) by two points and Andy Schleck by four points. Rein Taaramae of Cofidis is now the best young rider, as Rigoberto Uran of Sky had to pay tribute to the final climb.

Three major climbs to conquer

169 riders took to 200.5km long course before noon. They must have wanted to get the misery over quickly, as they set a blistering pace: over 50km/h in the first hour.

The sprinters were delighted that the day's intermediate sprint came so early, at 40km, but they never got a chance to contest it. HTC-Highroad, with Mark Cavendish in green, and Movistar, with Joaquin Jose Rojas right behind him in second place, led the way towards the line.

It was all to no avail, as with less than 1km to go before the sprint, a group got away. Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), Dries Devenyns (Quick Step), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Markel Irizar (RadioShack), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD), Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervélo), Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maxim Ignlinsky (Astana), Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) turned out to be the breakaway of the day.





There were splits on both ends of the chasing peloton on the climb. Numerous riders tried to attack off the front, while the non-climbers starting falling off the back. The difficult climb with the stunning scenery also diminished the lead group, with only 11 of them still together at the end. Iglinsky jumped to claim the 20 points at the top, with former KOM Hoogerland second. The field crested the mountain 5:30 after Iglinsky him before heading on its careful way down.

The lead group of 11 headed up the Col d'Izoard almost immediately upon finishing the first descent. Leopard Trek took control of the race, leading both the break group and the peloton, driving up the pace in each.

A reduced group of six at the front approached the top of the Col d'Izoard, with once again Iglinsky jumping for the lead.

Andy Schleck broke out on the climb up - alone. No one followed, although he had been in a small group which contained the favourites. That was enough, though, to send Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) to the head of the field ahead of Contador, with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) moving up to help.

Schleck powered his way up, as first he, and then the peloton, passed the riders who had dropped out of the lead group. The Luxembourger had said he would attack on this stage, and he lived up to his word, quickly building up a lead of a minute. Navarro and Contador had moved out of the lead, leaving open the question of whether they were not up to the challenge or expected Schleck's attack to ultimately fail.

Further forward, Iglinsky also built up an impressive lead on the equally impressive landscape. He crossed the top less than two minutes ahead of Schleck.

Navarro finally moved back to lead the chase, with Cadel Evans (BMC) right behind him. The group crossed the top at about four minutes, with yellow jersey Thomas Voeckler leading the way down.

Schleck is known as a poor descender, but he had the advantage of teammate Maxime Monfort, who had been in the lead group. His performance in this descent, however, was in total contrast to that in the Pyrenees as he went all out.

Even on the descent, the yellow jersey group had long since stopped any concerted chase effort, effectively conceding to Schleck.

Contador changed bikes near the bottom of the descent, perhaps simply changing to a special bike for the final climb. Still it cost him time and effort to get back to the group and then to face the challenge of chasing Schleck.

Schleck moved into the virtual lead as the gap to Iglinsky went under a minute between the final two climbs. He and Monfort had joined forces with Roche, Devenyns and Silin, and they caught Iglinsky with 30km to go. Behind them, Euskaltel finally moved in to lead the chase.

The yellow jersey group got larger as the stage went on. The gap had gotten smaller, but then moved back up to three and a half minutes, as Euskaltel moved out of the lead. The reason for that became clear later, when Samuel Sanchez became one of the first of the favourites to fall out of the group.

Monfort sacrificed himself for his captain, doing the majority of the lead work in the breakaway, before burning out and dropping back with about 17km to go. The group had become a trio of Schleck, Iglinsky and Roche at the 15km marker, with a lead of nearly four minutes.

That was enough for Contador, who finally moved to the head of his group, sharing the work with Evans. The Spaniard soon dropped back into the group though, leaving Evans at the front. Further up the mountain, Schleck was naturally at the head of his group as well, as the other two saw no reason to help him win the stage and possibly the Tour.

There was much discussion - not always a happy one - within the chase group, as no one appeared willing to take on the responsibility of chasing. Meanwhile, the gap extended beyond four minutes.

Evans tried an attack, but the others climbed on to his wheel. He continued to grind away at the head of the chase.

Schleck led Iglinsky up the final climb, as he turned to go up the final 8km with a 3:50 lead. And on one of the first curves, Schleck turned on the power and took off alone on the fan-filled road.

The chase finally started bearing fruit, as the gap came down under Evans' hard work. The group got smaller and smaller, with even Contador eventually having trouble hanging on. He finally gave up the fight and fell back, burying his chances of repeating his victory in this year's Tour.

Andy Schleck suffered up the final kilometres but hung on for the win. Behind him, brother Fränk sprinted for second place, and finally Voeckler, suffering terribly, crossed the line in ecstasy at retaining his yellow jersey for another day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6:07:56 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:07 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:15 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:18 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:21 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:27 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:33 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:22 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:25 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:31 11 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:35 12 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:38 13 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:44 14 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:50 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:55 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:07 18 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:42 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:58 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:07 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:35 22 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:53 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:07:01 25 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:25 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:31 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 28 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:44 29 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:17 30 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:10:33 32 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:11:17 33 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:21 34 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:37 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:14:06 36 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:20 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:45 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:53 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:23 40 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:32 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:18 42 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:18:25 43 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:12 44 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:20:08 45 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:29 46 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:43 48 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 49 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:21:27 50 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:21:51 51 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:22:29 52 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:21 53 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:27:39 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:28:18 55 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:33 56 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:38 57 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:02 58 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:10 59 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:17 60 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 62 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 64 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 65 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 67 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 70 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 74 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 76 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 78 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 80 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:33:44 81 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:35:40 82 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 84 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 85 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 86 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 87 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 93 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 96 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 97 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 98 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 101 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 102 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 108 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 109 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 110 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 111 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 112 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 113 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 115 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 116 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 117 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 119 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 124 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 125 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 126 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 129 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 130 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 132 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 133 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 135 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 138 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 139 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 140 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 142 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 143 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 144 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 146 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 147 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 148 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 149 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 150 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 151 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 152 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 153 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 155 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 156 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 157 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 159 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 160 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 161 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 162 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 163 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 164 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 165 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 166 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 168 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 pts 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 17 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 11 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 5 12 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 13 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 14 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Intermediate sprint - Verzuolo, km. 46.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 pts 2 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 17 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 9 8 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 7 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 11 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 12 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 13 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Col Agnel (HC) km. 107 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 20 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 8 5 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 2

Mountain 2 - Col d'Izoard (HC) km. 145.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 20 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 16 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 12 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 4 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2

Mountain 3 - Col du Galibier (HC) km. 200.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 40 pts 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 32 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6:10:23 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:55 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:40 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:08 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:04:34 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:04 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 9 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:17 10 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:26 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:45 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:50 13 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:33:13 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 25 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 33 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 18:34:22 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:26 3 Leopard Trek 0:05:39 4 Katusha Team 0:13:20 5 Team Europcar 0:14:57 6 Sky Procycling 0:15:45 7 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:38 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:33 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:26 10 Lampre - ISD 0:35:55 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:45 12 BMC Racing Team 0:40:28 13 FDJ 0:42:40 14 Pro Team Astana 0:44:26 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:01 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:48:59 17 Movistar Team 0:50:29 18 Team RadioShack 0:52:06 19 Saur - Sojasun 0:57:07 20 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:59:45 21 Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:04:36 22 HTC-Highroad 1:19:11

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 79:34:06 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:15 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:08 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:46 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:44 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:20 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:08 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:27 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:36 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:09 13 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:21 14 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:12:01 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:12:46 16 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:08 17 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:30 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:15:32 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:43 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:05 21 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:23:06 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:23:19 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:25:38 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:25:59 25 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:28:10 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:52 27 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:56 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:35:16 29 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:43:52 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:48:53 31 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:50:10 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:52:25 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:55:42 34 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:58:30 35 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:46 36 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:00:16 37 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:55 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:03:32 39 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:04:47 40 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:05:38 41 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:07:09 42 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:07:13 43 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:08:42 44 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:10:20 45 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:10:56 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:11:03 47 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:12:31 48 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 1:13:47 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:16:05 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:23:57 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:24:20 52 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:25:03 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:27:05 54 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:27:18 55 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:29:59 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:18 57 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:30:31 58 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:40 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1:31:10 60 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:33:45 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:34:09 62 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:40:14 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:40:29 64 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:40:31 65 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 1:41:50 66 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:42:09 67 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:42:24 68 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:42:40 69 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:46:53 70 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:47:29 71 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:48:09 72 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:48:46 73 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:50:08 74 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:52:14 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:53:28 76 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:53:46 77 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:55:38 78 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:56:49 79 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:57:26 80 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:57:42 81 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:59:44 82 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:00:06 83 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:00:18 84 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:00:29 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:01:20 86 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:01:35 87 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:02:40 88 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:04:26 89 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:05:32 90 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2:08:00 91 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:09:24 92 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2:12:23 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:14:02 94 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:14:23 95 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:16:20 96 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2:16:46 97 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2:18:29 98 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:19:21 99 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:38 100 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:20:55 101 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:21:10 102 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:21:20 103 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:22:02 104 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:22:52 105 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:24:13 106 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 2:25:38 107 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 2:25:58 108 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:26:02 109 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2:29:10 110 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:31:05 111 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:31:27 112 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2:31:38 113 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:31:40 114 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:33:51 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:34:33 116 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:34:45 117 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:36:18 118 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2:39:08 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:39:09 120 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:39:13 121 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:42:02 122 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:42:05 123 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 2:42:38 124 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:42:44 125 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2:43:19 126 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:43:48 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:44:05 128 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:44:15 129 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2:44:35 130 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:44:53 131 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:45:16 132 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 2:46:42 133 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:47:42 134 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:48:25 135 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2:48:56 136 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:49:17 137 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:50:02 138 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:50:52 139 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2:51:09 140 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:51:35 141 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:53:33 142 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:54:37 143 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 2:56:17 144 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:57:27 145 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:57:41 146 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:58:06 147 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:59:04 148 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:59:22 149 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2:59:28 150 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:01:10 151 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:02:14 152 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:04:14 153 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:04:23 154 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3:04:34 155 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:07:34 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:07:37 157 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 3:07:46 158 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:07:59 159 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:08:39 160 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:08:54 161 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:12:23 162 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:12:47 163 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3:13:13 164 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:13:48 165 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 3:16:50 166 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 3:18:45 167 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3:24:15 168 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:26:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 300 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 285 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 230 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 215 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 180 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 153 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 121 9 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 102 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 87 11 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 86 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 13 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 75 15 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 73 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 70 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 19 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 67 21 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 22 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 57 23 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 57 24 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 25 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 46 28 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 46 29 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 30 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 31 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 42 33 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 34 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 35 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 36 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 38 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 37 39 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 40 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 41 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 32 42 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 44 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 31 45 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 46 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 47 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 28 48 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 49 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 51 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 52 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 53 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 25 54 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 55 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 23 56 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 22 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 58 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 59 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 19 60 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 61 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 18 62 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 17 63 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 17 64 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 65 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 66 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 67 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 68 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 69 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 70 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 72 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 9 74 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 9 75 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 76 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 8 77 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 78 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 79 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 80 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 81 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 82 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 83 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 5 84 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 4 85 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 86 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 87 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 88 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 89 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 90 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 91 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 92 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 93 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 94 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 95 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 96 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team -1 97 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale -3 98 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo -3 99 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -4 100 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek -4 101 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -4 102 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar -5 103 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team -6 104 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack -7 105 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad -7 106 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD -7 107 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling -7 108 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack -8 109 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -9 110 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek -10 111 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -10 112 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana -10 113 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad -10 114 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team -11 115 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar -12 116 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD -12 117 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD -13 118 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale -16 119 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team -17 120 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale -17 121 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team -17 122 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -18 123 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -18 124 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto -19 125 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek -19 126 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -19 127 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -19 128 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team -20 129 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling -20 130 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard -20 131 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard -20 132 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling -20 133 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto -20 134 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard -20 135 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard -20 136 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard -20 137 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -20 138 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -20 139 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -20 140 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD -20 141 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar -20 142 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar -20 143 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad -20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 70 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 56 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 50 6 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 45 7 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 9 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 11 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 12 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 25 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 20 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 19 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 17 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 18 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 17 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 16 20 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 21 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 22 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 23 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 26 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 27 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 29 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 30 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 31 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 6 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 35 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 36 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 38 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 4 39 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 40 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 41 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 42 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 43 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 44 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 45 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 47 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 48 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 49 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 50 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 51 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 52 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 53 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 54 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 55 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 56 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 58 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 59 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 60 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 61 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 62 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 79:43:42 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:10 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:54 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:05:56 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:29 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:39:17 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:49 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:53:56 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:27 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:17:29 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:42 13 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:30:55 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:33:04 15 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:37:17 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:40:32 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:43:52 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:46:02 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:47:13 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:54:50 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:06:44 22 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2:07:10 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2:08:53 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:09:45 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:11:34 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:21:51 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2:22:02 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:38:06 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:39:41 30 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:43:57 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:48:30 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:49:28 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:52:38 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:59:18 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3:14:39