Schleck's mountain raid nets stage win

Astonishing Voeckler in yellow, Contador drops anchor

Image 1 of 85

Andy Schleck celebrates atop the Galibier.

Andy Schleck celebrates atop the Galibier.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 85

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 85

A fist pump for stage winner Andy Schleck

A fist pump for stage winner Andy Schleck
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 85

Cadel Evans leads the chase for the final 10km

Cadel Evans leads the chase for the final 10km
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) stands up

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) stands up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 85

Thomas Voeckler was amazing on the Galibier and held onto the yellow jersey

Thomas Voeckler was amazing on the Galibier and held onto the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) on the climb

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) on the climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 85

Thomas Voeckler celebrates holding onto the race lead

Thomas Voeckler celebrates holding onto the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 85

Andy Schleck lets out a victory roar

Andy Schleck lets out a victory roar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 85

Alberto Contador just didn't have it in him to stay with the favourites on the Galibier.

Alberto Contador just didn't have it in him to stay with the favourites on the Galibier.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 85

Italians Ivan Basso and Damiano Cunego held for most of the final climb

Italians Ivan Basso and Damiano Cunego held for most of the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 85

Ivan Basso takes a pull

Ivan Basso takes a pull
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 85

Andy Schleck put the the smack down on the Tour de France

Andy Schleck put the the smack down on the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 85

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Cadel Evans (BMC) among the favorites

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Cadel Evans (BMC) among the favorites
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 85

Schleck has the finish in sight.

Schleck has the finish in sight.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 85

Maxim Ignlinsky (Astana) was in the break

Maxim Ignlinsky (Astana) was in the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 85

A defeated Alberto Contador lost 3:50 on Andy Schleck.

A defeated Alberto Contador lost 3:50 on Andy Schleck.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 85

Frank Schleck escaped to take second.

Frank Schleck escaped to take second.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 85

Thomas Voeckler defied expectations and held onto the maillot jaune.

Thomas Voeckler defied expectations and held onto the maillot jaune.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 85

Frank Schleck led home the chasers for a Leopard Trek/Schleck 1-2

Frank Schleck led home the chasers for a Leopard Trek/Schleck 1-2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) wins on the Galibier.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) wins on the Galibier.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek ) wins the stage.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek ) wins the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 85

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and his entourage

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and his entourage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 85

Maxim Iglinsky (Astana)

Maxim Iglinsky (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 85

Cadel Evans (BMC) had to do a hard chase.

Cadel Evans (BMC) had to do a hard chase.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 85

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) held onto the polka dots despite getting zero points today.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) held onto the polka dots despite getting zero points today.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 85

A masked fan runs alongside Andy Schleck as he leads Maxim Iglinksy (Astana) and Nicolas Roche (AG2R)

A masked fan runs alongside Andy Schleck as he leads Maxim Iglinksy (Astana) and Nicolas Roche (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 85

Ivan Basso comes in fourth on the climb.

Ivan Basso comes in fourth on the climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 85

Andy Schleck finished off his long solo attack with a two minute advantage on his rivals.

Andy Schleck finished off his long solo attack with a two minute advantage on his rivals.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 85

Cadel Evans grits his teeth to the top of the Galibier.

Cadel Evans grits his teeth to the top of the Galibier.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 85

Andy Schleck out-runs the fans.

Andy Schleck out-runs the fans.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 85

Eddie Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Bernard Thevenet and Christian Prudhomme

Eddie Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Bernard Thevenet and Christian Prudhomme
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 85

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 85

Alberto Contador takes a pull

Alberto Contador takes a pull
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 85

Alberto Contador, Cadel Evans, Frank Schleck, Jelle Vanendert

Alberto Contador, Cadel Evans, Frank Schleck, Jelle Vanendert
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 85

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 85

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 85

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 85

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 85

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek)

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 85

Andy Schleck gives one more fist pump before nearly plowing into the assembled photographers

Andy Schleck gives one more fist pump before nearly plowing into the assembled photographers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 85

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 85

Cadel Evans limited his losses to Schleck, but also helped keep Voeckler in yellow.

Cadel Evans limited his losses to Schleck, but also helped keep Voeckler in yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 85

Thomas Voeckler is congratulated on his 20th yellow jersey of his career by Eddy Merckx.

Thomas Voeckler is congratulated on his 20th yellow jersey of his career by Eddy Merckx.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 85

Andy Schleck celebrates his stage victory

Andy Schleck celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 85

Thomas Voeckler was quite grateful to retain the yellow jersey.

Thomas Voeckler was quite grateful to retain the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 85

Thomas Voeckler, clearly enjoying his hard-fought maillot jaune

Thomas Voeckler, clearly enjoying his hard-fought maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 85

Thomas Voeckler still in yellow - who could have predicted?

Thomas Voeckler still in yellow - who could have predicted?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 85

Thomas Voeckler was unflappable in his defense of the maillot jaune.

Thomas Voeckler was unflappable in his defense of the maillot jaune.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 85

Cadel Evans (BMC) had to do all the chasing himself for the final 10km.

Cadel Evans (BMC) had to do all the chasing himself for the final 10km.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 85

Eddy Merckx was on hand to congratulate Andy Schleck.

Eddy Merckx was on hand to congratulate Andy Schleck.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 85

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) kept his polka dot jersey, but only by 2 points over Sanchez

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) kept his polka dot jersey, but only by 2 points over Sanchez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 85

Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek)

Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 85

Andy Schleck went on a courageous romp on the Col d'Izoard

Andy Schleck went on a courageous romp on the Col d'Izoard
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 85

Andy Schleck attacks the Alps with gusto.

Andy Schleck attacks the Alps with gusto.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 85

Andy Schleck seems happy with his solo romp on the Galibier.

Andy Schleck seems happy with his solo romp on the Galibier.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 85

The Galibier is not a small hill.

The Galibier is not a small hill.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was also awarded most aggressive rider on the day.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was also awarded most aggressive rider on the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 85

Team Europcar has been working hard to protect leader Thomas Voeckler

Team Europcar has been working hard to protect leader Thomas Voeckler
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) celebrates atop the stage podium on the Galibier

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) celebrates atop the stage podium on the Galibier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 85

The view of the Galibier

The view of the Galibier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 85

The sun breaks through the clouds on the Col du Galbier

The sun breaks through the clouds on the Col du Galbier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 85

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remained in the yellow jersey by 15 seconds.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remained in the yellow jersey by 15 seconds.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) put out a huge effort to win today's stage

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) put out a huge effort to win today's stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 68 of 85

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) stays in yellow for another day

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) stays in yellow for another day
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 69 of 85

A delighted Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)

A delighted Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 70 of 85

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) on the podium

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 71 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) on the podium after his stage win.

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) on the podium after his stage win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 72 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek)

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 73 of 85

Stage winner Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek)

Stage winner Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 74 of 85

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) celebrates making it in time to keep yellow

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) celebrates making it in time to keep yellow
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 75 of 85

The crowds cheer on the riders as they suffer up the Galibier

The crowds cheer on the riders as they suffer up the Galibier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 85

Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil)

Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 85

Frank Schleck follows Alberto Contador on the climb

Frank Schleck follows Alberto Contador on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) hangs on up the climb.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) hangs on up the climb.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 79 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) struggled on the climb

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) struggled on the climb
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 80 of 85

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) races toward the line

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) races toward the line
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 81 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) races to the stage win

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) races to the stage win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 82 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 83 of 85

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) celebrates his stage 18 win.

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) celebrates his stage 18 win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 84 of 85

Yellow jersey wearer Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) in the peloton

Yellow jersey wearer Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) in the peloton
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 85 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) was dropped on the final climb

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) was dropped on the final climb
(Image credit: AFP)

The Tour de France celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first appearance of the Galibier in the race with a stunning stage. Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) turned the Tour around, attacking on the slopes of the Col d'Izoard and soloing his way to take the stage win atop the Galibier and moving up into second place overall. His brother and teammate Fränk sprinted to second place with Cadel Evans (BMC) third.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) continued his miracle Tour, hanging on to his yellow jersey, albeit by a mere 15 seconds. Andy Schleck is second, with Fränk third at 1:08. Evans is the only other rider who still has a realistic shot at the final podium, in fourth place at 1:12. From there, Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is nearly four minutes down in fifth place.

The loser of the day was Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard), who failed to repeat his strong performance of the previous day. He consistently hung near the back of his group, and finally had to fall off the back with only a few kilometers left to go on the brutal final climb. He finished the day 3:50 down on the stage and is now at 4:44 and seventh place in the GC.

Schleck had attacked out of the favourites' group with 60km to go, and no one followed him. He steadily rode his way up the Izoard, joining up with teammate Joost Posthuma, and then carefully down again, accompanied by teammate Maxime Monfort, who had been in the breakaway, before rolling up the Galibier.

Behind him, the yellow jersey group squabbled over who would lead the chase - and could only watch as he pulled away.

"This is a dream come true," said Andy Schleck. "I am very proud of this win."

"I like to have a plan and I like even more when it works out like that. The team has worked incredibly so far in this Tour. I said this morning 'no guts no glory'. I took the race by the horns and went all in.

"I just tried to concentrate on the pain I had in my legs, and believe me I had a lot. Without Maxime this wouldn't be possible. We've been working a lot to get a win like this. Without these guys, it would not have been possible. Now I'm in second overall and it's a perfect position for tomorrow."

"Everything went perfect today. I'm very proud - this is a big thanks to this new Leopard Trek team," said elder brother Fränk. "All the guys put a lot of effort into building this, and this is a message about our team and its spirit. I'm very proud of the team, my brother and myself."

More than half the peloton, 89 of 168 riders, didn't make it to the top within the time limit.  They could have been eliminated, but the race jury exercised its option of keeping them in the race.  Each rider in the group lost 20 points in the points ranking, including green jersey Mark Cavendish.  He now has 300 points, with Joaquin Jose Rojas (Movistar), who finished within the time limit and thus lost no points, in second place in the ranking with 285 points.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) continues to wear the polka-dot jersey, leading Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) by two points and Andy Schleck by four points. Rein Taaramae of Cofidis is now the best young rider, as Rigoberto Uran of Sky had to pay tribute to the final climb.

Three major climbs to conquer

169 riders took to 200.5km long course before noon. They must have wanted to get the misery over quickly, as they set a blistering pace: over 50km/h in the first hour.

The sprinters were delighted that the day's intermediate sprint came so early, at 40km, but they never got a chance to contest it. HTC-Highroad, with Mark Cavendish in green, and Movistar, with Joaquin Jose Rojas right behind him in second place, led the way towards the line.

It was all to no avail, as with less than 1km to go before the sprint, a group got away. Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), Dries Devenyns (Quick Step), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Markel Irizar (RadioShack), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD), Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervélo), Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maxim Ignlinsky (Astana), Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) turned out to be the breakaway of the day.

There were splits on both ends of the chasing peloton on the climb. Numerous riders tried to attack off the front, while the non-climbers starting falling off the back. The difficult climb with the stunning scenery also diminished the lead group, with only 11 of them still together at the end. Iglinsky jumped to claim the 20 points at the top, with former KOM Hoogerland second. The field crested the mountain 5:30 after Iglinsky him before heading on its careful way down.

The lead group of 11 headed up the Col d'Izoard almost immediately upon finishing the first descent. Leopard Trek took control of the race, leading both the break group and the peloton, driving up the pace in each.

A reduced group of six at the front approached the top of the Col d'Izoard, with once again Iglinsky jumping for the lead.

Andy Schleck broke out on the climb up - alone. No one followed, although he had been in a small group which contained the favourites. That was enough, though, to send Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) to the head of the field ahead of Contador, with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) moving up to help.

Schleck powered his way up, as first he, and then the peloton, passed the riders who had dropped out of the lead group. The Luxembourger had said he would attack on this stage, and he lived up to his word, quickly building up a lead of a minute. Navarro and Contador had moved out of the lead, leaving open the question of whether they were not up to the challenge or expected Schleck's attack to ultimately fail.

Further forward, Iglinsky also built up an impressive lead on the equally impressive landscape. He crossed the top less than two minutes ahead of Schleck.

Navarro finally moved back to lead the chase, with Cadel Evans (BMC) right behind him. The group crossed the top at about four minutes, with yellow jersey Thomas Voeckler leading the way down.

Schleck is known as a poor descender, but he had the advantage of teammate Maxime Monfort, who had been in the lead group. His performance in this descent, however, was in total contrast to that in the Pyrenees as he went all out.

Even on the descent, the yellow jersey group had long since stopped any concerted chase effort, effectively conceding to Schleck.

Contador changed bikes near the bottom of the descent, perhaps simply changing to a special bike for the final climb. Still it cost him time and effort to get back to the group and then to face the challenge of chasing Schleck.

Schleck moved into the virtual lead as the gap to Iglinsky went under a minute between the final two climbs. He and Monfort had joined forces with Roche, Devenyns and Silin, and they caught Iglinsky with 30km to go. Behind them, Euskaltel finally moved in to lead the chase.

The yellow jersey group got larger as the stage went on. The gap had gotten smaller, but then moved back up to three and a half minutes, as Euskaltel moved out of the lead. The reason for that became clear later, when Samuel Sanchez became one of the first of the favourites to fall out of the group.

Monfort sacrificed himself for his captain, doing the majority of the lead work in the breakaway, before burning out and dropping back with about 17km to go. The group had become a trio of Schleck, Iglinsky and Roche at the 15km marker, with a lead of nearly four minutes.

That was enough for Contador, who finally moved to the head of his group, sharing the work with Evans. The Spaniard soon dropped back into the group though, leaving Evans at the front. Further up the mountain, Schleck was naturally at the head of his group as well, as the other two saw no reason to help him win the stage and possibly the Tour.

There was much discussion - not always a happy one - within the chase group, as no one appeared willing to take on the responsibility of chasing. Meanwhile, the gap extended beyond four minutes.

Evans tried an attack, but the others climbed on to his wheel. He continued to grind away at the head of the chase.

Schleck led Iglinsky up the final climb, as he turned to go up the final 8km with a 3:50 lead. And on one of the first curves, Schleck turned on the power and took off alone on the fan-filled road.

The chase finally started bearing fruit, as the gap came down under Evans' hard work. The group got smaller and smaller, with even Contador eventually having trouble hanging on. He finally gave up the fight and fell back, burying his chances of repeating his victory in this year's Tour.

Andy Schleck suffered up the final kilometres but hung on for the win. Behind him, brother Fränk sprinted for second place, and finally Voeckler, suffering terribly, crossed the line in ecstasy at retaining his yellow jersey for another day.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6:07:56
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:07
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:15
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:18
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:21
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:27
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:33
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:22
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:25
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:31
11Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:35
12Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:38
13Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:44
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:50
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:55
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:07
18Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:42
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:58
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:07
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:35
22Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:53
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:07:01
25Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:25
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:31
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
28Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:44
29Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:17
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
31Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:10:33
32Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:11:17
33Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:21
34Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:37
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:14:06
36Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:20
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:45
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:53
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:23
40Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:32
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:18
42Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:18:25
43Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:12
44Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:20:08
45Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:29
46Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:43
48Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
49David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:21:27
50Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:21:51
51Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:22:29
52Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:21
53Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:27:39
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:28:18
55Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:33
56Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:38
57Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:02
58Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:10
59Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:17
60Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
62Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
64Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
65Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
67Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
70Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
74Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
76David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
78Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
80Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:33:44
81Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:35:40
82Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
84Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
85Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
86Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
87Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
92Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
93André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
95Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
96Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
97Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
98Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
99Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
100Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
101Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
102Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
104Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
107Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
108Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
110Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
112Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
113Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
115Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
116Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
117Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
119Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
124Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
125Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
126Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
129Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
130Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
132Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
134Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
135Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
138Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
139Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
140Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
142Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
144Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
145Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
146Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
147Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
148Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
149Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
150Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
151Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
152Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
153Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
155Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
156Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
157Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
158Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
159Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
160Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
161Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
162Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
163Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
164Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
165Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
166Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
167Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
168Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFLeonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek20pts
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek17
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
11Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana5
12Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
13Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack3
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Intermediate sprint - Verzuolo, km. 46.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20pts
2Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek17
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team13
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
7Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack9
8Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD7
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
11Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
12Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
13Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Col Agnel (HC) km. 107
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana20pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team12
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek8
5Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
6Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team2

Mountain 2 - Col d'Izoard (HC) km. 145.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana20pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale16
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek12
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
5Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team4
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2

Mountain 3 - Col du Galibier (HC) km. 200.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek40pts
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek32
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team24
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar8
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6:10:23
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:55
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:40
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:08
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:04:34
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:04
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
9Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:17
10Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:26
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:45
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:50
13Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:33:13
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
20Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
25Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
29Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
33Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo18:34:22
2AG2R La Mondiale0:02:26
3Leopard Trek0:05:39
4Katusha Team0:13:20
5Team Europcar0:14:57
6Sky Procycling0:15:45
7Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:38
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:33
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:26
10Lampre - ISD0:35:55
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:45
12BMC Racing Team0:40:28
13FDJ0:42:40
14Pro Team Astana0:44:26
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:01
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:48:59
17Movistar Team0:50:29
18Team RadioShack0:52:06
19Saur - Sojasun0:57:07
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:59:45
21Omega Pharma-Lotto1:04:36
22HTC-Highroad1:19:11

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar79:34:06
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:15
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:08
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:46
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:44
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:20
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:08
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:27
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:36
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:09
13Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:21
14Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:12:01
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:12:46
16Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:08
17Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:30
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:15:32
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:43
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:05
21Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:23:06
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:23:19
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:25:38
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:25:59
25Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:28:10
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:52
27Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:56
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:35:16
29Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:43:52
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:48:53
31Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:50:10
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:52:25
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:55:42
34Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:58:30
35Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:46
36Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:00:16
37David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:55
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:03:32
39Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:04:47
40Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:05:38
41Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:07:09
42Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:07:13
43Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:08:42
44Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:10:20
45David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:10:56
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:11:03
47Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:31
48Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana1:13:47
49Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:16:05
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:23:57
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:24:20
52George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:25:03
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:27:05
54Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar1:27:18
55Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek1:29:59
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:18
57Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:30:31
58Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:40
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1:31:10
60Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:33:45
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:34:09
62Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:40:14
63Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1:40:29
64Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:40:31
65David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD1:41:50
66Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:42:09
67Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:42:24
68Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:42:40
69Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:46:53
70David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:47:29
71Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:48:09
72Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:48:46
73Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:50:08
74Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:52:14
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:53:28
76Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:53:46
77Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:55:38
78Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1:56:49
79Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:57:26
80Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:57:42
81Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack1:59:44
82Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:00:06
83Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:00:18
84Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:00:29
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:01:20
86Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:01:35
87Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:02:40
88Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:04:26
89Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:05:32
90Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2:08:00
91Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:09:24
92Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2:12:23
93Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:14:02
94Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:14:23
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:16:20
96Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2:16:46
97Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2:18:29
98Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:19:21
99José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team2:19:38
100Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:20:55
101Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:21:10
102Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2:21:20
103Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:22:02
104Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2:22:52
105Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:24:13
106Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek2:25:38
107Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling2:25:58
108Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:26:02
109Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2:29:10
110Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:31:05
111Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:31:27
112Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2:31:38
113Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:31:40
114Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2:33:51
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:34:33
116Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:34:45
117Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:36:18
118Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2:39:08
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard2:39:09
120Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:39:13
121Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:42:02
122Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:42:05
123Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek2:42:38
124Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:42:44
125Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2:43:19
126Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:43:48
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:44:05
128Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:44:15
129Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2:44:35
130Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:44:53
131Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:45:16
132Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack2:46:42
133Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:47:42
134Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:48:25
135Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2:48:56
136Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:49:17
137Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:50:02
138Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:50:52
139Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2:51:09
140Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:51:35
141Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:53:33
142Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:54:37
143Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana2:56:17
144Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:57:27
145Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:57:41
146Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:58:06
147Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2:59:04
148Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:59:22
149Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2:59:28
150Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:01:10
151Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:02:14
152André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:04:14
153Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3:04:23
154Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3:04:34
155Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:07:34
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:07:37
157Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad3:07:46
158Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:07:59
159Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:08:39
160Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:08:54
161Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:12:23
162Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:12:47
163Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3:13:13
164Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:13:48
165Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar3:16:50
166Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad3:18:45
167Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3:24:15
168Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:26:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad300pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team285
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto230
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo215
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team180
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling153
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto150
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo121
9Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ102
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ87
11Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek86
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi79
13Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD76
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard75
15Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale74
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar73
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ70
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling68
19Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team68
20Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek67
21Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
22Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team57
23Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team57
24Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto51
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD48
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo47
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling46
28Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad46
29Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale46
30Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun46
31Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale44
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ42
33Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42
34Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne41
35Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar40
36Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad40
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne37
38Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad37
39David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34
40Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
41Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana32
42Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
44Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ31
45Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne31
46Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun31
47Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team28
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne28
49Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
51Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team25
52Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
53José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team25
54Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
55Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad23
56Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar22
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
58Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team22
59Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team19
60Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
61Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team18
62Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana17
63Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek17
64Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
65Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
66Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
67Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
68Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team14
69Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
70Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
72Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek9
74Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack9
75Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling8
76Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana8
77Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team7
78Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
79Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team6
80Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
81Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale5
82Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
83Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana5
84Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar4
85Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
86Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
87Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
88Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
89Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
90George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1
91Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
92Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
93Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
94Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
95Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
96Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team-1
97Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale-3
98David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo-3
99Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-4
100Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek-4
101Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-4
102Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar-5
103Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team-6
104Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack-7
105Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad-7
106Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD-7
107Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling-7
108Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack-8
109Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-9
110Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek-10
111Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-10
112Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana-10
113Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad-10
114Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team-11
115Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar-12
116Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD-12
117Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD-13
118Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale-16
119Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team-17
120Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale-17
121Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team-17
122Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-18
123Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-18
124Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-19
125Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek-19
126Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-19
127Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-19
128Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team-20
129Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling-20
130Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard-20
131Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard-20
132Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling-20
133Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto-20
134Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard-20
135Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard-20
136Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard-20
137Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-20
138Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-20
139Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-20
140Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD-20
141Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar-20
142Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar-20
143Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad-20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto74pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi72
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek70
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek56
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team50
6Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ45
7Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana40
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team38
9Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale32
11Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi26
12Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar25
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek20
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team20
15Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ19
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18
17Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
18Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ17
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale16
20David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
21Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
22Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
23Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling9
26Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar9
27Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
29Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team8
30Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
31Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team6
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
34Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
35Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
36Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
38Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana4
39Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
40Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
41Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
42Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
43Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
44Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
45Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
47Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
48Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
49Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
50David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
51Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
52Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
53Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
54Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
55Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
56Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
57Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
58Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
59José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
60Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
61Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
62Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne79:43:42
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:10
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:54
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:05:56
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:29
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:39:17
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:49
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:53:56
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:27
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:17:29
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:42
13Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:30:55
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:33:04
15Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:37:17
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:40:32
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:43:52
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:46:02
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1:47:13
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:54:50
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:06:44
22Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2:07:10
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2:08:53
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:09:45
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:11:34
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:21:51
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2:22:02
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:38:06
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:39:41
30Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:43:57
31Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:48:30
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2:49:28
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:52:38
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:59:18
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3:14:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo238:16:08
2AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
3Leopard Trek0:11:06
4Katusha Team0:28:42
5Team Europcar0:29:21
6Sky Procycling0:39:26
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:26
8Saxo Bank Sungard1:06:27
9Team RadioShack1:18:37
10FDJ1:18:49
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:26:57
12Quickstep Cycling Team1:34:18
13BMC Racing Team1:44:07
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:01
15Pro Team Astana1:50:43
16Liquigas-Cannondale2:00:03
17Rabobank Cycling Team2:00:30
18Omega Pharma-Lotto2:06:30
19Saur - Sojasun2:12:25
20Lampre - ISD2:26:35
21HTC-Highroad2:29:24
22Movistar Team3:00:03

 

