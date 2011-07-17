Fourth stage win for Cavendish in Montpellier
GC stays put on transitional stage
Stage 15: Limoux - Montpellier
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) took his fourth victory in this year's Tour de France to boost his career total to 19 when he sprinted home half a bike length ahead of Garmin-Cervélo's Tyler Farrar with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) in third.
Led out perfectly by his HTC teammates in what was a technical finish in Montpellier, Cavendish started his sprint from 200 meters out, his initial surge carrying him clear of his rivals and proving decisive. Hulking Liquigas sprinter Daniel Oss was on the Briton's wheel, but the youngster faded and it was Farrar, who surged through from third back, who pressed Cavendish closest.
"I can't let the guys down when they ride like that," said Cavendish, who became the first rider in history to win four stages in four consecutive Tours. "It was incredible, the guys rode hard all day. The first half we worked with Europcar, who were riding really strongly, and then the second half we were on our own. The guys are motorbikes.
"I thought they might be a bit tired after waiting for me and pulling like they did yesterday, but the fact that we got through yesterday makes it even more gratifying that we won here. It was a difficult finish, a technical finish, incredibly difficult with the wind. We were fighting with the GC riders, with Cadel Evans, with the Schleck brothers, with Alberto Contador, with Ivan Basso in the final kilometers. It's really not normal. But the guys kept together and I'm so, so proud of them," said Cavendish.
Five riders featured in the break of the day. Quick Step's Niki Terpstra was the last of them to be pulled back, with just 3km remaining as Gilbert launched a late attack. Although he was quickly joined by FDJ's Anthony Roux and Vacansoleil's Marco Marcato, the Belgian champion never got out of range of the fast-moving peloton and was reeled back before the 2km banner.
Lampre, Sky and Garmin all took turns on the front of the bunch in the next kilometer, but HTC regained pole position just inside the final kilometer, where Matt Goss's turn of speed set Renshaw and Cavendish up perfectly for the final run to the line. Renshaw then kept everyone behind lined out, ensuring Cavendish was exactly where he wanted to be when he made his final acceleration down the right-hand barriers.
Having already beaten green jersey rivals José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the stage's intermediate sprint, Cavendish extended his lead in the points competition to 37 points over Rojas going into Monday's rest day, with Gilbert now some distance behind this pair.
"I guess things worked out quite well for us today with the win and the points at that intermediate sprint," said Renshaw. "But it's not in the bag. Gilbert is really strong and we've got a stage into Gap that's perfect for him."
There was no notable change in the overall standings, with Thomas Voeckler retaining the yellow jersey for another day and his Europcar team able to have a relatively easy stage going into Monday's rest day. The Frenchman, though, is playing down his chances of contending for the overall title in Paris.
"I can't win the Tour. I will give all I can to keep the jersey, but when I look at the guys who are just behind me and when I look at the stages that are ahead I don't know how I could win," Voeckler told ITV.
A break from the gun
Once again an escape group formed very early on. Mickael Delage (FDJ) jumped the very second the flag dropped to start the stage. He was soon joined by Terpstra, Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun).
The quintet's advantage rose rapidly with the bunch initially happy to take things easy after a series of tough stages through the Pyrenees. But it wasn't long before HTC's Lars Bak and Danny Pate went to work to hold that gap at a very catch-able three minutes or so, helped by Voeckler's Europcar team.
From that point on, the stage progressed in a relatively straightforward fashion, although Saxo Bank leader Alberto Contador later explained that the strong winds had been a considerable complicating factor. "It might have seemed like an easy day on the TV, but it was complicated. There was a lot of tension, there were points where we were doing 70km/h with a tailwind, and there were constant changes of direction," said the Spaniard. "It was a day of real tension and stress."
Duelling at the intermediate sprint
The stage really started to come to life at the day's intermediate sprint in Montagnac with 46km remaining. In the breakaway, Dumoulin and Delage gave it everything, Delage narrowly taking the decision. A couple minutes later, HTC set up Cavendish down the right-hand side of the road, and he held off Rojas and Gilbert to take sixth place. HTC then returned to setting the pace on the front of the bunch, with Leopard-Trek and BMC also prominent as they kept their leaders well protected.
The breakaways continued to work well together until Ignatiev attacked with 22km remaining. Terpstra was the only rider to respond. As these two pressed on, the three French riders quickly dropped back towards the peloton.
The two leaders had just 25 seconds in hand on the HTC-led bunch with 10km left. This gap was being whittled away when Terpstra decided to go it alone with 6.5km to the line. The many twists in the road as it approached Montpellier enabled Terpstra to keep his lead at around a dozen seconds or so until well inside the final 5km.
Gilbert's attack from 3.2km out finally brought an end to Terpstra's offensive. But, after working so hard all day for their sprinter, there was no way HTC's train was going to be knocked off course at that late stage.
Cavendish summed the day up perfectly when he explained: "I cross the finish line first – I have done it 19 times – but there's only one person who can do that. Today two of my team-mates rode for 190km and the rest delivered me to the line. I have an incredible bunch of guys. The commitment of those guys is amazing. I'm incredibly lucky."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|4:20:24
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|34
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|35
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|42
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|48
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|57
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|58
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|59
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|60
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|61
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|62
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|68
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|70
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|74
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|76
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|78
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|80
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|82
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|83
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|84
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|86
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|89
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|92
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|95
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|96
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|101
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|103
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|107
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|108
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|111
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|113
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|114
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|115
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|116
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:23
|118
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|119
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:28
|120
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:44
|121
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:49
|122
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:51
|124
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|125
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:28
|126
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|127
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:35
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|131
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|132
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|134
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|137
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|138
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|139
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:19
|140
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|143
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|144
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|145
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|146
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|147
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:09
|148
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|150
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:16
|151
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|153
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|154
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:32
|155
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|158
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:00
|159
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|160
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|161
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|162
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|163
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|164
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|165
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|166
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:16
|167
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:22
|168
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:25
|169
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:10
|170
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|45
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|9
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|10
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|12
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|10
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|9
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|11
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|5
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|13
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|14
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|15
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:20:24
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:51
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|27
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|31
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:38
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:09
|33
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:32
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:00
|35
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13:01:12
|2
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|Leopard Trek
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|FDJ
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Team Europcar
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|65:24:34
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:49
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:15
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:16
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:44
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:00
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:01
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:46
|10
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:55
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:20
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:02
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:20
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:09:50
|16
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:01
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:05
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:56
|19
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:54
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:06
|21
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:03
|23
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:11
|24
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:43
|25
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:16:48
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:54
|27
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:41
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:50
|29
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:06
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:21:40
|31
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:57
|32
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:18
|33
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:25
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:37
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:20
|36
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:34
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:51
|38
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:58
|39
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:31:55
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:43
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:21
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:35:27
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:26
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:38:01
|45
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:38:22
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:39:46
|47
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:39:48
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:17
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:44
|50
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:03
|51
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:43:56
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:29
|53
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:42
|54
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:53
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:36
|56
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:00
|57
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:54:07
|58
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:55:30
|59
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:55:48
|60
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:56:35
|61
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:58
|62
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:01
|63
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:03:23
|64
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:03:27
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:52
|66
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:04:10
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:04:11
|68
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:05:22
|69
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:05:41
|70
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:22
|71
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:23
|72
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:12:20
|73
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:13:05
|74
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1:14:40
|75
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:15:51
|76
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:15:57
|77
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1:17:01
|78
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:07
|79
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:18:08
|81
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:18:16
|82
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:19:38
|83
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:58
|84
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:24
|85
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:21:30
|86
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:21:43
|87
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:16
|88
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:26
|89
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:24:06
|90
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:19
|91
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:25:26
|92
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:26:10
|93
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:35
|94
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:29:21
|95
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:31:54
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:32:55
|97
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:33:01
|98
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:33:19
|99
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:34:10
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:22
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:35:58
|102
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:36:51
|103
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:02
|104
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:38:38
|105
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:39:45
|106
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:39:47
|107
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:40:48
|108
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:11
|109
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:43:44
|110
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:43:53
|111
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:44:37
|112
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:45:14
|113
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:45:51
|114
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:46:05
|115
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:46:06
|116
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:46:07
|117
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:46:27
|118
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:46:32
|119
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:48:43
|120
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1:50:55
|121
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:51:32
|122
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:51:41
|123
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:51:42
|124
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:51:50
|125
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:52:33
|126
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:53:37
|127
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:54:39
|128
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:54:49
|129
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:55:53
|130
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:56:33
|131
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:57:49
|132
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:58:00
|133
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:32
|134
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:58:34
|135
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|1:59:10
|136
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:59:26
|137
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:59:38
|138
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:00:30
|139
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:01:34
|140
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:03:07
|141
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:04:19
|142
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:03
|143
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:05:30
|144
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:05:38
|145
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:05:40
|146
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:06:01
|147
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2:06:25
|148
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|149
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:08:28
|150
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:08:52
|151
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:09:11
|152
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:11:11
|153
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2:11:12
|154
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:11:20
|155
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:13:46
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:14:15
|157
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|2:16:12
|158
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:19:20
|159
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:19:25
|160
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2:19:50
|161
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:19:51
|162
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:19:55
|163
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:20:15
|164
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:22:01
|165
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:22:36
|166
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:22:42
|167
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2:25:42
|168
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:32:59
|169
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:33:38
|170
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:43:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|319
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|282
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|248
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|192
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|170
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|159
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|141
|8
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|122
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|105
|10
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|12
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|77
|13
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|16
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|69
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|69
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|20
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|21
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|22
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|57
|23
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|55
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|51
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|26
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|27
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|30
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|47
|31
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|46
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|33
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|34
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|43
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|42
|36
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|37
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|38
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|40
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|41
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|42
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|43
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|32
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|45
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|46
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|47
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|48
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|49
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|50
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|52
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|53
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|54
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|55
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|57
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|58
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|59
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|60
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|20
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|62
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|63
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|64
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|17
|65
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|66
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|67
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|68
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|69
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|70
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|71
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|72
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|73
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|74
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|75
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|76
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|77
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|13
|78
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|13
|79
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|80
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|81
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|82
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|83
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|84
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|85
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|86
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|10
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|10
|88
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|89
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|90
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|91
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|92
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|93
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|8
|94
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|95
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|96
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|97
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|98
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|99
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|100
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|101
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|102
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|103
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|104
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|105
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|106
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|107
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|108
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|109
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|110
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|111
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|112
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|114
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|115
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|45
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|28
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|6
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|19
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|12
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|17
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|15
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|16
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|17
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|18
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|19
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|22
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|27
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|28
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|29
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|4
|31
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|39
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|41
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|42
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|45
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|46
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|47
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|65:32:29
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:07
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:25
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:10
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:08
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:42
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:56
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:26
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:32
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:41
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:55:28
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:55:32
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:57:46
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:02:27
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:07:56
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1:09:06
|18
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:09:12
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:10:13
|20
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:10:21
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:29
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:17:31
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:23:59
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:27
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:28:03
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:35:58
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:36:42
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:46:44
|29
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:52:35
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:08
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:57:43
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:58:06
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:00:57
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:12:00
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:35:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|195:47:43
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:43
|5
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:14
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:28
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:27:49
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:32
|9
|FDJ
|0:32:46
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:02
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:46:35
|12
|HTC-Highroad
|0:47:44
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:34
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|0:54:54
|15
|Saur - Sojasun
|1:08:09
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:08:54
|17
|Movistar Team
|1:39:24
