FDJ opens up the sprint

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) hits the line first

(Image credit: AFP)
Rigobert Uran (Sky) is best young rider after stage 15

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) still in yellow, but is modest about his GC ambitions

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The day's breakaway led by Mikhail lgnatiev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish has his eye on the prize: the green jersey in Paris.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Voeckler mobbed by the press in Limoux

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
French fans cheer the breakaway along on stage 15

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Thomas Voeckler has a little private time at the start in Limoux

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) with another victory in the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) was voted most aggressive rider

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprint in Montpellier

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cavendish wins over Farrar and Oss

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tyler Farrar makes a late charge but can't get past Mark Cavendish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish with Tour de France stage win number 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish finishes off his team's work with a win in Montpellier.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The yellow jersey's team takes care of him on stage 15

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi stays out of trouble

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
These cars have seen a few Tours de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jelle Vanendert sports a polka dot helmet to match his jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andre Greipel catches up on the day's news

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) pulls on another yellow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish wears the green jersey with pride.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was unchallenged in the polka dot jersey race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was all smiles on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A radiant Mark Cavendish after his fourth stage win this year

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The break of the day goes through the feed zone

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) kept the white jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in green again

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is having a difficult Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Voeckler's yellow Colnago bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Another green jersey for Mark Cavendish (HTC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Thomas Voeckler safe in the maillot jaune for another day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) steps onto the podium to a huge cheer from the crowd.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish wins stage 15 and extends his green jersey lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) takes his fourth Tour stage of the year in Montpellier

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Raymond Poulidor at the 2011 Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish on the podium in Montpellier after winning stage 15 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Raymond Poulidor congratulates Cavendish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: AFP)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is the new wearer of the green jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cavendish accelerates to the line

(Image credit: AFP)
Cavendish celebrates his 19th Tour de France victory

(Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) took his fourth victory in this year's Tour de France to boost his career total to 19 when he sprinted home half a bike length ahead of Garmin-Cervélo's Tyler Farrar with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) in third.

Led out perfectly by his HTC teammates in what was a technical finish in Montpellier, Cavendish started his sprint from 200 meters out, his initial surge carrying him clear of his rivals and proving decisive. Hulking Liquigas sprinter Daniel Oss was on the Briton's wheel, but the youngster faded and it was Farrar, who surged through from third back, who pressed Cavendish closest.

"I can't let the guys down when they ride like that," said Cavendish, who became the first rider in history to win four stages in four consecutive Tours. "It was incredible, the guys rode hard all day. The first half we worked with Europcar, who were riding really strongly, and then the second half we were on our own. The guys are motorbikes.

"I thought they might be a bit tired after waiting for me and pulling like they did yesterday, but the fact that we got through yesterday makes it even more gratifying that we won here. It was a difficult finish, a technical finish, incredibly difficult with the wind. We were fighting with the GC riders, with Cadel Evans, with the Schleck brothers, with Alberto Contador, with Ivan Basso in the final kilometers. It's really not normal. But the guys kept together and I'm so, so proud of them," said Cavendish.

Five riders featured in the break of the day. Quick Step's Niki Terpstra was the last of them to be pulled back, with just 3km remaining as Gilbert launched a late attack. Although he was quickly joined by FDJ's Anthony Roux and Vacansoleil's Marco Marcato, the Belgian champion never got out of range of the fast-moving peloton and was reeled back before the 2km banner.

Lampre, Sky and Garmin all took turns on the front of the bunch in the next kilometer, but HTC regained pole position just inside the final kilometer, where Matt Goss's turn of speed set Renshaw and Cavendish up perfectly for the final run to the line. Renshaw then kept everyone behind lined out, ensuring Cavendish was exactly where he wanted to be when he made his final acceleration down the right-hand barriers.

Having already beaten green jersey rivals José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the stage's intermediate sprint, Cavendish extended his lead in the points competition to 37 points over Rojas going into Monday's rest day, with Gilbert now some distance behind this pair.

"I guess things worked out quite well for us today with the win and the points at that intermediate sprint," said Renshaw. "But it's not in the bag. Gilbert is really strong and we've got a stage into Gap that's perfect for him."

There was no notable change in the overall standings, with Thomas Voeckler retaining the yellow jersey for another day and his Europcar team able to have a relatively easy stage going into Monday's rest day. The Frenchman, though, is playing down his chances of contending for the overall title in Paris.

"I can't win the Tour. I will give all I can to keep the jersey, but when I look at the guys who are just behind me and when I look at the stages that are ahead I don't know how I could win," Voeckler told ITV.

A break from the gun

Once again an escape group formed very early on. Mickael Delage (FDJ) jumped the very second the flag dropped to start the stage. He was soon joined by Terpstra, Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun).

The quintet's advantage rose rapidly with the bunch initially happy to take things easy after a series of tough stages through the Pyrenees. But it wasn't long before HTC's Lars Bak and Danny Pate went to work to hold that gap at a very catch-able three minutes or so, helped by Voeckler's Europcar team.

From that point on, the stage progressed in a relatively straightforward fashion, although Saxo Bank leader Alberto Contador later explained that the strong winds had been a considerable complicating factor. "It might have seemed like an easy day on the TV, but it was complicated. There was a lot of tension, there were points where we were doing 70km/h with a tailwind, and there were constant changes of direction," said the Spaniard. "It was a day of real tension and stress."

Duelling at the intermediate sprint

The stage really started to come to life at the day's intermediate sprint in Montagnac with 46km remaining. In the breakaway, Dumoulin and Delage gave it everything, Delage narrowly taking the decision. A couple minutes later, HTC set up Cavendish down the right-hand side of the road, and he held off Rojas and Gilbert to take sixth place. HTC then returned to setting the pace on the front of the bunch, with Leopard-Trek and BMC also prominent as they kept their leaders well protected.

The breakaways continued to work well together until Ignatiev attacked with 22km remaining. Terpstra was the only rider to respond. As these two pressed on, the three French riders quickly dropped back towards the peloton.

The two leaders had just 25 seconds in hand on the HTC-led bunch with 10km left. This gap was being whittled away when Terpstra decided to go it alone with 6.5km to the line. The many twists in the road as it approached Montpellier enabled Terpstra to keep his lead at around a dozen seconds or so until well inside the final 5km.

Gilbert's attack from 3.2km out finally brought an end to Terpstra's offensive. But, after working so hard all day for their sprinter, there was no way HTC's train was going to be knocked off course at that late stage.

Cavendish summed the day up perfectly when he explained: "I cross the finish line first – I have done it 19 times – but there's only one person who can do that. Today two of my team-mates rode for 190km and the rest delivered me to the line. I have an incredible bunch of guys. The commitment of those guys is amazing. I'm incredibly lucky."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad4:20:24
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
6Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
10Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
16Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
18Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
30Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
31Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
32Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
33Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
34Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
35Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
36Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
39Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
42Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
44Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
48Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
54Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
56Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
57Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
58Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
59Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
60Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
61Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
62Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
63Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
65Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
68José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
69Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
70Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
71Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
72Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
73Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
74Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
76Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
78Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
80Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
82Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
83Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
84Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
86Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
89Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
90Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
92David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
93Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
95Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
96Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
98Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
100Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
101Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
102Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
103Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
104Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
106Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
107Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
108Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
109Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
111David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
113Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
114Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
115Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
116Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
117Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:23
118David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
119David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:28
120Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:44
121Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:49
122Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:51
124Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
125Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:28
126Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
127Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:35
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
132Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
133Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
134Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
135Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
136Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
137Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:47
138Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
139Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:19
140Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:38
143Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
144Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
145Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
146Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
147Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:09
148Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
149Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
150Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:16
151Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
153Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
154Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:32
155Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
157Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
158Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:00
159Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
160Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
161Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
162Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
163Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
164Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
165Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
166Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:16
167Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:22
168Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:25
169Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:10
170Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad45pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo35
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD30
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale26
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team22
6Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling20
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team18
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team14
10Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
13André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
15Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2

Intermediate sprint - Montagnac, km. 146.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team13
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad10
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
11Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad5
12Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad3
14Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
15George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Villespassans (Cat. 4) km. 82
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:20:24
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
13Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
19Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:51
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
27Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:47
31Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:38
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:09
33Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:32
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:05:00
35Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:25

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo13:01:12
2Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Saur - Sojasun
4HTC-Highroad
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Movistar Team
9Pro Team Astana
10Leopard Trek
11Sky Procycling
12Quickstep Cycling Team
13Euskaltel-Euskadi
14FDJ
15BMC Racing Team
16Team Europcar
17Rabobank Cycling Team

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar65:24:34
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:49
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:15
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:16
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:44
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:00
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:01
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:46
10Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:18
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:55
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:02
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:20
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:09:50
16Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:10:01
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:10:05
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:56
19Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:11:54
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:06
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:56
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:03
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:11
24Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:43
25Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:16:48
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:54
27Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:41
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:50
29Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:06
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:21:40
31David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:57
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:18
33Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:25
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:37
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:20
36Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:28:34
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:30:51
38Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:58
39Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:31:55
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:43
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:21
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:35:27
43Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:26
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:38:01
45Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:38:22
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:39:46
47Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:39:48
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:17
49Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:44
50David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:03
51Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:43:56
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:29
53George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:45:42
54Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:53
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:36
56Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:00
57Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:54:07
58David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:55:30
59Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:55:48
60Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:56:35
61Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:58
62Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:01
63Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:03:23
64Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1:03:27
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:03:52
66Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:04:10
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1:04:11
68Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:05:22
69Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:05:41
70Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:22
71David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD1:10:23
72Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:12:20
73Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:13:05
74Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana1:14:40
75Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:15:51
76Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:15:57
77Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1:17:01
78Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:07
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
80Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:18:08
81Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:18:16
82Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1:19:38
83Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:19:58
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:21:24
85Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack1:21:30
86Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:21:43
87Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:16
88Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:26
89Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:24:06
90Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:24:19
91Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:25:26
92Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:26:10
93José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:35
94Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:29:21
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:31:54
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1:32:55
97Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:33:01
98Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:33:19
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:34:10
100Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:35:22
101Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:35:58
102Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:36:51
103Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:02
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:38:38
105Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:39:45
106Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:39:47
107Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:40:48
108Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:41:11
109Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:43:44
110Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:43:53
111Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:44:37
112Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:45:14
113Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:45:51
114Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1:46:05
115Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:46:06
116Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:46:07
117Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:46:27
118Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:46:32
119Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:48:43
120Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1:50:55
121Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1:51:32
122Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:51:41
123Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:51:42
124Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:51:50
125Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:52:33
126Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:53:37
127Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:54:39
128Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:54:49
129Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:55:53
130Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:56:33
131Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:57:49
132Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:58:00
133Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:58:32
134Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:58:34
135Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana1:59:10
136Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:59:26
137Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:59:38
138Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:00:30
139Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:01:34
140Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:03:07
141Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:04:19
142Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:03
143Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:05:30
144Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:05:38
145Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:05:40
146Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2:06:01
147Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2:06:25
148Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
149Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:08:28
150Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:08:52
151Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:09:11
152André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:11:11
153Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2:11:12
154Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:11:20
155Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:13:46
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:14:15
157Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana2:16:12
158Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:19:20
159Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:19:25
160Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2:19:50
161Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:19:51
162Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:19:55
163Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:20:15
164Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2:22:01
165Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:22:36
166Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:22:42
167Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad2:25:42
168Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:32:59
169Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:33:38
170Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:43:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad319pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team282
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto248
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo192
5André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto170
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team159
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo141
8Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ122
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling105
10Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD96
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale94
12Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ77
13Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team77
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team77
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi75
16Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek69
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard69
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling68
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale66
20Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar62
21Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar60
22Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad57
23Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ55
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ51
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun51
26Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun51
27Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto49
28Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team48
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne48
30Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek47
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling46
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team45
33José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team45
34Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad43
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ42
36Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team42
37Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne41
38Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad40
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD39
40Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi37
41David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34
42Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34
43Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad32
44Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
45Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale31
48Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne31
49Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
50Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team27
52Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne27
53Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team26
54Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne23
55Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
57Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
58Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
59Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling20
60Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad20
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team19
62Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
63Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
64Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana17
65David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo17
66Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
67Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
68Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
69Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
70Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
71Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
72Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
73Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
74Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
75Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling13
77Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana13
78Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana13
79Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team13
80Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
81Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
82Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
83Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
84Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
85Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
86Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana10
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad10
88Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
89Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
90Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
91Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
92Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling8
93Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD8
94Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
95Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar4
96Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
97Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale4
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
99Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
100Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
101Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
102Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
103Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
104Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
105Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
106Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
107Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
108George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1
109Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
110Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
111Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
112Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
114Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5
115Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto74pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi72
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ45
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek28
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team26
6Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek24
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team20
9Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ19
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
12Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ17
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
15David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
16Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
17Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
18Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
19Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar9
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
22Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team8
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
25Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
26Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
27Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
28Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
29Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
30Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana4
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
36Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
39David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
41Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
42Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
43Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
45José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
46Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
47Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
48Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling65:32:29
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:07
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:25
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:10
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:01
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:08
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:42
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:22:56
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:26
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:32
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:41
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:55:28
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:55:32
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:57:46
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:02:27
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:07:56
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1:09:06
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:09:12
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:10:13
20Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:10:21
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:29
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:17:31
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:23:59
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:27:27
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:28:03
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:35:58
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:36:42
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:46:44
29Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:52:35
30Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:57:08
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:57:43
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:58:06
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:00:57
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:12:00
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:35:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek195:47:43
2Team Europcar0:00:06
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
4Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:43
5Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:14
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:28
7Sky Procycling0:27:49
8Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:32
9FDJ0:32:46
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:02
11BMC Racing Team0:46:35
12HTC-Highroad0:47:44
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:34
14Pro Team Astana0:54:54
15Saur - Sojasun1:08:09
16Liquigas-Cannondale1:08:54
17Movistar Team1:39:24

 

