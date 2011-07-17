Image 1 of 46 FDJ opens up the sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 46 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) hits the line first (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 46 Rigobert Uran (Sky) is best young rider after stage 15 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 46 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) still in yellow, but is modest about his GC ambitions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 46 The day's breakaway led by Mikhail lgnatiev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 46 Mark Cavendish has his eye on the prize: the green jersey in Paris. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 46 Thomas Voeckler mobbed by the press in Limoux (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 46 French fans cheer the breakaway along on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 46 Race leader Thomas Voeckler has a little private time at the start in Limoux (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 46 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) with another victory in the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 46 Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) was voted most aggressive rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 46 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 46 The sprint in Montpellier (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 46 Cavendish wins over Farrar and Oss (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 46 Tyler Farrar makes a late charge but can't get past Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 46 Mark Cavendish with Tour de France stage win number 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 46 Mark Cavendish finishes off his team's work with a win in Montpellier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 46 The yellow jersey's team takes care of him on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 46 Alessandro Petacchi stays out of trouble (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 46 These cars have seen a few Tours de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 46 Jelle Vanendert sports a polka dot helmet to match his jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 46 Andre Greipel catches up on the day's news (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 46 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) pulls on another yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 46 Mark Cavendish wears the green jersey with pride. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 46 Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was unchallenged in the polka dot jersey race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 46 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 46 A radiant Mark Cavendish after his fourth stage win this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 46 The break of the day goes through the feed zone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) kept the white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 46 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in green again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is having a difficult Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 46 Voeckler's yellow Colnago bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 46 Another green jersey for Mark Cavendish (HTC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 46 Thomas Voeckler safe in the maillot jaune for another day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 46 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) steps onto the podium to a huge cheer from the crowd. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 46 Mark Cavendish wins stage 15 and extends his green jersey lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 46 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) takes his fourth Tour stage of the year in Montpellier (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 46 Raymond Poulidor at the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 46 Mark Cavendish (HTC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 46 Mark Cavendish on the podium in Montpellier after winning stage 15 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 46 Raymond Poulidor congratulates Cavendish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 46 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: AFP) Image 44 of 46 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is the new wearer of the green jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 46 Cavendish accelerates to the line (Image credit: AFP) Image 46 of 46 Cavendish celebrates his 19th Tour de France victory (Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) took his fourth victory in this year's Tour de France to boost his career total to 19 when he sprinted home half a bike length ahead of Garmin-Cervélo's Tyler Farrar with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) in third.

Led out perfectly by his HTC teammates in what was a technical finish in Montpellier, Cavendish started his sprint from 200 meters out, his initial surge carrying him clear of his rivals and proving decisive. Hulking Liquigas sprinter Daniel Oss was on the Briton's wheel, but the youngster faded and it was Farrar, who surged through from third back, who pressed Cavendish closest.

"I can't let the guys down when they ride like that," said Cavendish, who became the first rider in history to win four stages in four consecutive Tours. "It was incredible, the guys rode hard all day. The first half we worked with Europcar, who were riding really strongly, and then the second half we were on our own. The guys are motorbikes.

"I thought they might be a bit tired after waiting for me and pulling like they did yesterday, but the fact that we got through yesterday makes it even more gratifying that we won here. It was a difficult finish, a technical finish, incredibly difficult with the wind. We were fighting with the GC riders, with Cadel Evans, with the Schleck brothers, with Alberto Contador, with Ivan Basso in the final kilometers. It's really not normal. But the guys kept together and I'm so, so proud of them," said Cavendish.

Five riders featured in the break of the day. Quick Step's Niki Terpstra was the last of them to be pulled back, with just 3km remaining as Gilbert launched a late attack. Although he was quickly joined by FDJ's Anthony Roux and Vacansoleil's Marco Marcato, the Belgian champion never got out of range of the fast-moving peloton and was reeled back before the 2km banner.

Lampre, Sky and Garmin all took turns on the front of the bunch in the next kilometer, but HTC regained pole position just inside the final kilometer, where Matt Goss's turn of speed set Renshaw and Cavendish up perfectly for the final run to the line. Renshaw then kept everyone behind lined out, ensuring Cavendish was exactly where he wanted to be when he made his final acceleration down the right-hand barriers.

Having already beaten green jersey rivals José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the stage's intermediate sprint, Cavendish extended his lead in the points competition to 37 points over Rojas going into Monday's rest day, with Gilbert now some distance behind this pair.

"I guess things worked out quite well for us today with the win and the points at that intermediate sprint," said Renshaw. "But it's not in the bag. Gilbert is really strong and we've got a stage into Gap that's perfect for him."

There was no notable change in the overall standings, with Thomas Voeckler retaining the yellow jersey for another day and his Europcar team able to have a relatively easy stage going into Monday's rest day. The Frenchman, though, is playing down his chances of contending for the overall title in Paris.

"I can't win the Tour. I will give all I can to keep the jersey, but when I look at the guys who are just behind me and when I look at the stages that are ahead I don't know how I could win," Voeckler told ITV.

A break from the gun

Once again an escape group formed very early on. Mickael Delage (FDJ) jumped the very second the flag dropped to start the stage. He was soon joined by Terpstra, Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun).

The quintet's advantage rose rapidly with the bunch initially happy to take things easy after a series of tough stages through the Pyrenees. But it wasn't long before HTC's Lars Bak and Danny Pate went to work to hold that gap at a very catch-able three minutes or so, helped by Voeckler's Europcar team.

From that point on, the stage progressed in a relatively straightforward fashion, although Saxo Bank leader Alberto Contador later explained that the strong winds had been a considerable complicating factor. "It might have seemed like an easy day on the TV, but it was complicated. There was a lot of tension, there were points where we were doing 70km/h with a tailwind, and there were constant changes of direction," said the Spaniard. "It was a day of real tension and stress."

Duelling at the intermediate sprint

The stage really started to come to life at the day's intermediate sprint in Montagnac with 46km remaining. In the breakaway, Dumoulin and Delage gave it everything, Delage narrowly taking the decision. A couple minutes later, HTC set up Cavendish down the right-hand side of the road, and he held off Rojas and Gilbert to take sixth place. HTC then returned to setting the pace on the front of the bunch, with Leopard-Trek and BMC also prominent as they kept their leaders well protected.

The breakaways continued to work well together until Ignatiev attacked with 22km remaining. Terpstra was the only rider to respond. As these two pressed on, the three French riders quickly dropped back towards the peloton.

The two leaders had just 25 seconds in hand on the HTC-led bunch with 10km left. This gap was being whittled away when Terpstra decided to go it alone with 6.5km to the line. The many twists in the road as it approached Montpellier enabled Terpstra to keep his lead at around a dozen seconds or so until well inside the final 5km.

Gilbert's attack from 3.2km out finally brought an end to Terpstra's offensive. But, after working so hard all day for their sprinter, there was no way HTC's train was going to be knocked off course at that late stage.

Cavendish summed the day up perfectly when he explained: "I cross the finish line first – I have done it 19 times – but there's only one person who can do that. Today two of my team-mates rode for 190km and the rest delivered me to the line. I have an incredible bunch of guys. The commitment of those guys is amazing. I'm incredibly lucky."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 4:20:24 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 16 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 18 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 32 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 34 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 35 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 42 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 43 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 48 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 57 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 58 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 59 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 60 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 61 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 62 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 65 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 68 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 70 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 74 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 78 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 80 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 82 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 83 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 84 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 86 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 89 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 90 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 92 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 95 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 96 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 98 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 100 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 101 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 103 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 104 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 106 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 107 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 108 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 109 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 111 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 113 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 114 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 115 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 116 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:23 118 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 119 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:28 120 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:44 121 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:49 122 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:51 124 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 125 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:28 126 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 127 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:35 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 131 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 132 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 133 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 134 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 135 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 136 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 137 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:47 138 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 139 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:19 140 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 141 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:38 143 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 144 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 145 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 146 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 147 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:09 148 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 150 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:16 151 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 152 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 153 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 154 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:32 155 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 157 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 158 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:00 159 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 160 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 161 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 162 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 163 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 164 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 165 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 166 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:16 167 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:22 168 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:05:25 169 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:10 170 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 45 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 14 10 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 12 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 13 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2

Intermediate sprint - Montagnac, km. 146.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 10 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 11 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 5 12 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 14 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 15 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Villespassans (Cat. 4) km. 82 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:20:24 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 19 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 23 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:51 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 27 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:47 31 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:38 32 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:09 33 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:32 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:05:00 35 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:05:25

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 13:01:12 2 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 Saur - Sojasun 4 HTC-Highroad 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Movistar Team 9 Pro Team Astana 10 Leopard Trek 11 Sky Procycling 12 Quickstep Cycling Team 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 FDJ 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Team Europcar 17 Rabobank Cycling Team

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 65:24:34 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:49 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:15 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:16 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:44 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:00 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:01 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:46 10 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:18 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:55 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:20 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:02 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:20 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:09:50 16 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:10:01 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:10:05 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:56 19 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:11:54 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:06 21 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:56 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:03 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:11 24 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:43 25 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:16:48 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:54 27 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:41 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:50 29 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:06 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:21:40 31 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:57 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:18 33 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:25 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:37 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:20 36 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:28:34 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:30:51 38 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:58 39 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:31:55 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:43 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:21 42 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:35:27 43 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:37:26 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:38:01 45 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:38:22 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:39:46 47 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:39:48 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:17 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:44 50 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:03 51 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:43:56 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:29 53 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:45:42 54 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:53 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:36 56 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:00 57 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:54:07 58 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:55:30 59 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:55:48 60 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:56:35 61 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:58 62 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:01 63 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:03:23 64 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:03:27 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:03:52 66 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:04:10 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:04:11 68 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:05:22 69 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:05:41 70 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:22 71 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 1:10:23 72 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:12:20 73 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:13:05 74 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1:14:40 75 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:15:51 76 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:15:57 77 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1:17:01 78 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:07 79 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 80 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:08 81 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:18:16 82 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1:19:38 83 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:19:58 84 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:21:24 85 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:21:30 86 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:21:43 87 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:22:16 88 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:26 89 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:24:06 90 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:24:19 91 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:25:26 92 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:26:10 93 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:35 94 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:29:21 95 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:31:54 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:32:55 97 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:33:01 98 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:33:19 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:34:10 100 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:35:22 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:35:58 102 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:36:51 103 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:02 104 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:38:38 105 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:39:45 106 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:39:47 107 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:40:48 108 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:41:11 109 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:43:44 110 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:43:53 111 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:44:37 112 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:45:14 113 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:45:51 114 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1:46:05 115 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:46:06 116 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:46:07 117 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:46:27 118 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:46:32 119 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:48:43 120 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1:50:55 121 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:51:32 122 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:51:41 123 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:51:42 124 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:51:50 125 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:52:33 126 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:53:37 127 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:54:39 128 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:54:49 129 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:55:53 130 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:56:33 131 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:57:49 132 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:58:00 133 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:32 134 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:58:34 135 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 1:59:10 136 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:59:26 137 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:59:38 138 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:00:30 139 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:01:34 140 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:03:07 141 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:04:19 142 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:03 143 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:05:30 144 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:05:38 145 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:05:40 146 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:06:01 147 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2:06:25 148 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 149 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:08:28 150 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:08:52 151 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:09:11 152 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:11:11 153 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2:11:12 154 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:11:20 155 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:13:46 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:14:15 157 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 2:16:12 158 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:19:20 159 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:19:25 160 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2:19:50 161 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:19:51 162 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:19:55 163 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:20:15 164 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2:22:01 165 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:22:36 166 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:22:42 167 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 2:25:42 168 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:32:59 169 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:33:38 170 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:43:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 319 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 282 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 248 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 192 5 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 170 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 159 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 141 8 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 122 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 105 10 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 12 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 77 13 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 77 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 16 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 69 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 69 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 20 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 62 21 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 60 22 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 57 23 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 55 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 51 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 26 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 27 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 28 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 48 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 30 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 47 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 46 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 33 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 45 34 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 43 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 42 36 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 37 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 38 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 40 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 41 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 42 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 43 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 32 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 45 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 47 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 48 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 49 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 50 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 52 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 53 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 54 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 55 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 57 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 58 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 59 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 60 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 20 61 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 62 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 63 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 64 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 17 65 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 66 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 67 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 68 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 69 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 70 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 71 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 72 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 73 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 74 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 75 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 76 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 77 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 13 78 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 13 79 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 80 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 81 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 82 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 83 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 84 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 85 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 86 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 10 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 10 88 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 89 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 90 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 91 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 92 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 93 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 8 94 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 95 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 4 96 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 97 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 98 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 99 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 100 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 101 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 102 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 103 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 104 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 105 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 106 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 107 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 108 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 109 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 110 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 111 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 112 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 114 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5 115 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 45 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 28 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 6 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 9 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 19 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 12 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 17 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 15 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 16 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 17 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 18 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 19 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 22 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 26 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 27 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 29 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 30 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 4 31 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 36 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 39 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 41 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 42 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 43 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 45 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 46 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 47 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 48 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 65:32:29 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:07 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:25 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:10 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:01 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:08 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:42 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:22:56 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:26 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:32 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:41 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:55:28 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:55:32 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:57:46 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:02:27 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:07:56 17 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1:09:06 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:09:12 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:10:13 20 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:10:21 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:13:29 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:17:31 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:23:59 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:27:27 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:28:03 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:35:58 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:36:42 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:46:44 29 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:52:35 30 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:57:08 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:57:43 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:58:06 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:00:57 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:12:00 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:35:12