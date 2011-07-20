Norwegian dominance continues with Boasson Hagen win
Second stage for Sky rider, Voeckler loses time
Stage 17: Gap - Pinerolo
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) bounced back from the disappointment of his second-place finish at Gap on Tuesday to take victory on stage 17 of the Tour de France at Pinerolo. Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) conceded more ground to his overall rivals on the sinuous final descent of the Pramartino after Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) had created panic in the yellow jersey group.
Already a sprint winner at Redon in the opening week, Boasson Hagen showcased his considerable climbing talents by clinically disposing of his breakaway companions on the stage's final climb, and then holding his nerve on the sharp plunge into Pinerolo to finish 40 seconds clear of Bauke Mollema (Rabobank), while Sandy Casar (FDJ) took the sprint for third place.
"I wanted to win this stage because I was so close yesterday," a delighted Boasson Hagen said after the finish. "I'm really happy. Yesterday's stage is almost forgotten now."
While Boasson Hagen's victory was straightforward in its execution, it was another day of panic and confusion among the overall contenders. A second consecutive sharp climb and treacherous descent combination just before the finish saw Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) again on the offensive.
The Spaniard softened up his rivals with two jabs on the way up the Pramartino, and then he went for the jugular by throwing himself into the descent in the company of Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi). At one point, the pair threatened to repeat their gains of yesterday over the Fränk and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), but Cadel Evans (BMC) led a measured chase to bring the bulk of the contenders, including the Schlecks, back together inside the finishing straight.
Indeed, it was a good day all around for Evans: not only did he break even with Contador, he narrowed his deficit to yellow jersey Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) to 1:18 after the Frenchman misjudged a bend on the descent and was unable to chase back on.
Afterwards, the Australian explained that he was on Andy Schleck's (Leopard Trek) wheel when Contador launched his move over the top of the climb. "I think Voeckler put in the first attack and then Contador went," Evans said. I got caught behind Andy and I just couldn't get around him. They [Contador and Sanchez] had a bit of a gap, but fortunately we were able to close it on the flat."
Boasson Hagen picks his moment
Boasson Hagen was part of a 14-man break that formed 60km into the day's stage, after a number of moves had been snuffed out. He jumped clear with Mollema, Casar, Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM), Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM), Julien El Farès (Cofidis), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Andrei Amadaro (Movistar), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) on the Côte de Sainte-Marguerite.
The leading 14 quickly established a sizeable advantage over the ascent of Sestrières, where a trio of chasers Kevin De Weert (Quick Step), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched a doomed attempt to bridge across. Although Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped clear 4km from the summit of Sestrières and led by 43 seconds at the foot of the Pramartino, he was caught by his erstwhile companions as the road pitched upwards.
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) launched the first telling attack with 4.5km to go on the final ascent, but when he looked around, he saw that Boasson Hagen was inexorably stalking him up the climb. Less than a kilometre later, the Norwegian put in a wholehearted acceleration of his own and instantly opened a decisive gap. Thereafter, the 24-year-old retained a solid tempo to the summit and enjoyed a seamless descent to secure a victory that underlined his precocious class.
"I don't like a lot of attacks, it's better with one pace," Boasson Hagen said of his decision to punch his way clear of his companions. "I saw Chavanel attack so I had to close that down. I didn't want to stop because the attacks would start again, so I just kept going and nobody followed. On the downhill, I did it in training and I knew it, I knew I could go quite fast and nobody could catch me."
Contador puts the cat amongst the pigeons
Though a richly evocative name in cycling history, Pinerolo was never likely to witness an epic victory in the mould of Fausto Coppi's swashbuckling triumph there during the 1949 Giro d'Italia. Instead, the overall contenders of the 2011 Tour de France allowed the early break to build its advantage up to over 8 minutes. They then stayed together on the day's main obstacle, the first category climb to Sestrières, all too aware that the subsequent 40km-long descent would almost certainly nullify any gains.
The détente was to end on the second category Pramartino, however. Although just 6.7km in length and 6% in gradient, its positioning just ahead of the final plunge to Pinerolo offered it a strategic value on a par with Tuesday's final climb of the Col de Manse. And as was the case on Tuesday, it was Alberto Contador who seized the initiative on the way up the climb. The Spaniard, all too aware that time is running out if he is to win this Tour, launched the first of two testing accelerations 3km from the summit, but on each occasion Andy Schleck succeeded in leading the rest of yellow jersey group back up to the Spaniard.
Schleck and his brother Fränk even took over the forcing themselves on a number of occasions, but it was fascinating to view the contrast in styles with Contador. While the Spaniard was fiercely committed to his attacks, the Schlecks' moves were tentative at best, with the brothers looking over their shoulders to examine the state of play behind rather than continuing their accelerations.
Contador took over once again as the road pitched downwards, as fresh from exposing the Schlecks' cautious descending on Tuesday, he looked to repeat the dose on the Pramartino, surging clear in the company of Samuel Sanchez. Thomas Voeckler misjudged a corner as he scrambled for their wheels, and suddenly the Spanish tandem had a gap over the rest of the contenders.
After a frantic plunge down the tree-lined descent, Evans and the Schlecks succeeded in reeling in Contador and Sanchez just as the race entered the finishing straight. Behind, Voeckler had ridden off the road and into the front yard of a house on the descent, precisely as breakaway Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) had down moments earlier.
Although uninjured, the Voeckler rolled in alongside Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) 27 seconds down on Evans, and his grip on the maillot jaune has been loosened for the second day in succession. "I had a lot of luck," Voeckler said of his travails on the descent. "If there had been a wall, I wouldn't have been able to stop."
The race now moves on to two successive summit finishes in the Alps, where more sizeable gaps should finally begin to develop between the overall contenders. Seemingly down and out in the Pyrenees, Alberto Contador has emerged from the second rest day in resurgent form, but the Spaniard knows that he needs to get far more purchase on his attacks on the Galibier and Alpe d'Huez. Voeckler may continue to wear yellow, but Evans is the man he desperately needs to overhaul.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:18:00
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:50
|4
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:10
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:15
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|11
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:37
|13
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|15
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:04:26
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|23
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:34
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:53
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|30
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:03
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:40
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:56
|36
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|42
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:26
|45
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:47
|48
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|49
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|50
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:27
|53
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:08:31
|55
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:08:51
|56
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:57
|57
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:42
|58
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:36
|59
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|61
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|71
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|73
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|75
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|78
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|79
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|84
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|85
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|86
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|87
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|90
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|92
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|96
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|108
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|117
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|118
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|124
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|129
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|130
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|131
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|132
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|133
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|135
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|139
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|140
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|141
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|142
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|144
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|146
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|147
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|148
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|149
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|150
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|151
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|154
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|155
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|158
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|159
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|160
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|161
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|162
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|163
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|164
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|165
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|166
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|167
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|168
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:35
|169
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:20:38
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|15
|4
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|10
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|13
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|17
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|7
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|9
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|4
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|14
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|4
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:18:00
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:10
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:20
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:26
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:34
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:03
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:40
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:56
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:27
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:36
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:20:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|13:05:00
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:47
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:59
|5
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:43
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:22
|7
|Team RadioShack
|0:03:34
|8
|Leopard Trek
|0:03:48
|9
|FDJ
|0:03:57
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:22
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:45
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:07:39
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|15
|Pro Team Astana
|0:08:42
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:11:32
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:58
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:00
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:07
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:18:11
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:18:38
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|0:24:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|73:23:49
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:22
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:36
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:59
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:15
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:34
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:49
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:04
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:36
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:53
|12
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:35
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:03
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:33
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:10:38
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:52
|18
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:39
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:06
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:44
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:06
|22
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|23
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:42
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:45
|25
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:14
|26
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:17
|27
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:49
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:09
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:23
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:23:31
|31
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:29:34
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:06
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:33:50
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:36
|35
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:46
|36
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:36:42
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:37:01
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:44
|39
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:46
|40
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:42:00
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:43:43
|42
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:47:52
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:48:50
|44
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:11
|45
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:51:01
|46
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:53:46
|47
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:59
|48
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:56:00
|49
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:07
|50
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:56:40
|51
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:12
|52
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:57:51
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:57
|54
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:58:17
|55
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:00:26
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:22
|57
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:02:31
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:13
|59
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:56
|60
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:09:05
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:09:21
|62
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:11:33
|63
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:12:41
|64
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:13:28
|65
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:14:10
|66
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:17
|67
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:14:50
|68
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:15:27
|69
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:16:49
|70
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:41
|71
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:22:19
|72
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|1:22:44
|73
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:23:30
|74
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:24:50
|75
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:26:03
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:10
|77
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:28:01
|78
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:46
|79
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:29:21
|80
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:31:07
|81
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:31:10
|82
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:32:13
|83
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:32:39
|84
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:33:21
|85
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:34:26
|86
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:35:08
|87
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:36:05
|88
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:37
|89
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:12
|90
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:39:04
|91
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:42:10
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:43:01
|93
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1:43:27
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:45:10
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:46:02
|96
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:46:19
|97
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:48:01
|98
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:50:54
|99
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:14
|100
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:52:39
|101
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:52:43
|102
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:53:06
|103
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:53:54
|104
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:55:51
|105
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:56:01
|106
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:56:35
|107
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:46
|108
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:58:08
|109
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:58:21
|110
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:59:48
|111
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:00:32
|112
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:01:14
|113
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2:02:42
|114
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:02:59
|115
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:05:49
|116
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:05:50
|117
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:05:54
|118
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|2:06:08
|119
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:08:33
|120
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:08:43
|121
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:08:46
|122
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|2:09:19
|123
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:09:25
|124
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2:10:00
|125
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:10:29
|126
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:10:46
|127
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:10:56
|128
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2:11:16
|129
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:11:34
|130
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:11:57
|131
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|2:13:23
|132
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:14:23
|133
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:15:37
|134
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:15:58
|135
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:17:33
|136
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2:17:50
|137
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:16
|138
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:19:29
|139
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:19:41
|140
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:20:14
|141
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:21:06
|142
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:21:18
|143
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|2:22:58
|144
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:24:22
|145
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:47
|146
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:25:14
|147
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:25:45
|148
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:26:03
|149
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2:26:09
|150
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:27:51
|151
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:28:31
|152
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:28:55
|153
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:30:55
|154
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:31:04
|155
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2:31:15
|156
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:34:15
|157
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:34:18
|158
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2:34:27
|159
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:34:40
|160
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:39:04
|161
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:39:28
|162
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:39:50
|163
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:39:54
|164
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:39:58
|165
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:29
|166
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:43:31
|167
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2:45:26
|168
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:50:56
|169
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:53:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|320
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|285
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|250
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|235
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|173
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|170
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|165
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|141
|9
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|122
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|107
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|13
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|90
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|16
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|74
|18
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|69
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|66
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|23
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|24
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|57
|25
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|57
|26
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|28
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|51
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|30
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|34
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|47
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|46
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|37
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|39
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|43
|40
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|42
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|42
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|41
|44
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|45
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|46
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|47
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|48
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|49
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|50
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|32
|51
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|52
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|53
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|54
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|55
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|56
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|57
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|58
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|60
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|61
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|25
|62
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|64
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|65
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|66
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|67
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|68
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|20
|69
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|70
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|71
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|72
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|73
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|17
|74
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|75
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|76
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|77
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|78
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|79
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|80
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|81
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|82
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|83
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|84
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|85
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|86
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|87
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|12
|88
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|89
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|90
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|91
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|92
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|93
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|10
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|10
|95
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|96
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|97
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|98
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|99
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|8
|100
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|101
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|102
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|103
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|104
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|105
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|106
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|109
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|110
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|111
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|112
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|113
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|114
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|115
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|116
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|117
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|120
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-4
|121
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|45
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|28
|6
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|9
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|19
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|13
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|17
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|16
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|17
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|18
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|19
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|22
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|25
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|26
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|31
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|32
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|33
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|4
|34
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|35
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|36
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|38
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|43
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|44
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|45
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|46
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|51
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|52
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|53
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|54
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|55
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|73:31:25
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:59
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:27
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:16
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:08
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:00
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:08
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:07
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:35
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:46:10
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:46
|13
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:45
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:09:13
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:14:43
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:15:54
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:23:31
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:25:45
|19
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:27:32
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:29:01
|21
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:35:25
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1:35:51
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:37:34
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:38:26
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:44:38
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:50:32
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:55:06
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:06:47
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:08:22
|30
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:12:38
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:17:11
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:18:09
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:21:19
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:32:22
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:43:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|219:41:46
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:05:27
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:04
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:14:24
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:53
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:15:22
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:23:41
|8
|Team RadioShack
|0:26:31
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:12
|10
|FDJ
|0:36:09
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:44:49
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:45:19
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:01:54
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|1:03:39
|15
|Pro Team Astana
|1:06:17
|16
|HTC-Highroad
|1:10:13
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:13:29
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:35
|19
|Saur - Sojasun
|1:15:18
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:20:18
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|1:50:40
|22
|Movistar Team
|2:09:34
