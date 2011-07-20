Trending

Norwegian dominance continues with Boasson Hagen win

Second stage for Sky rider, Voeckler loses time

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) solos to victory in Pinerolo, the Norwegian's second win of the Tour.

(Image credit: AFP)
Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) were caught just before the finish line and sprint it out with their GC rivals in Pinerolo.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) and Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) at the finish in Pinerolo.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
IMG_4476 - The local Tibetan people wave to the cyclist

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sandy Casar (FDJ) edged Julien El Fares (Cofidis) for third place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) finished alone in second place, 40 seconds down on stage 17 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Young rider classification leader Rigoberto Uran (Sky) negotiates the tricky final descent.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) handles a tight turn on the descent to Pinerolo.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mountains classification leader Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) began the final descent with his GC rivals, but would lose contact after over-shooting a turn.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
IMG_4476 - The local Tibetan people wave to the cyclist

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fearless descenders Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) tried to put time into their GC rivals.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck pushes the pace.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) put in some probing attacks

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Voeckler has to chase the favourites.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck keeps an eye on Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 17 in Pinerolo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the descent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The GC ended in a stalemate on stage 17

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The main group of GC contenders arrived intact into Pinerolo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Edvald Boasson Hagen tastes sweet revenge after taking second on the previous stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Voeckler survived a scare on the descent and kept his maillot jaune.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador makes the plunge to Pinerolo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso hurtles through the woods on the descent into Pinerolo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lots of teeth gritting amongst the GC favourites today.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jelle Vanendert dons another polka dot jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The GC men tested each other on the climb of the Pramartino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel put everything he had into today's breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) gets stage win number two in the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A little optical illusion fun from stage 17

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonathan Hivert (Saur Sojasun) did a little off-road excursion on the descent of the Pramartino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thor Hushovd didn't feature in today's breakaway.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez try to gain time on the descent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) on his way down the Pramartino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) plummets to Pinerolo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) works hard to stay on the road.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The race heads deep into the Alps.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yellow jersey Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) stayed in contact with his GC rivals on the final climb, but came to grief on the descent and lost time.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) leads the yellow jersey group near the summit of the final climb.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked the peloton in the latter portion of the stage and finished between the break and the field.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) reached the final climb alone in the lead, but would be caught and dropped by his breakaway companions on the ascent.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana) on the Côte de Pramartino.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sandy Casar (FDJ) and Julien El Fares (Cofidis) were members of the 14-man break which splintered on the final climb.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) leads the pursuit of Boasson Hagen.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) rides alone in the lead on the day's final climb, the Côte de Pramartino.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Christian Vande Velde paces Garmin-Cervelo teammate Tom Danielson on the Côte de Pramartino.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The large breakaway split up on the climb of the Pramartino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonathan Hivert (Saur Sojasun) goes ass over tea kettle on the descent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
After his off-road excursion, Voeckler lost time back with Ivan Basso and Tom Danielson.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) made sure Contador's downhill attack didn't result in time gains.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the day's breakaway.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went on a solo attack from the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) get the time gap

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche (AG2R) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil DCM) in the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Voeckler was pushing the boundaries of control to follow Contador and Sanchez.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Now that the Tour has left France the weather cleared up nicely.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Sky) retained the best young rider's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) lost time to his GC rivals on stage 17, but still remains in the overall lead.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dons the yellow jersey with assistance by 5-time Tour champion Bernard Hinault.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) celebrates his second Tour stage win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage 17 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Yellow jersey Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) chased furiously to regain contact with his GC rivals after he rode into a car park on the final descent, but he fell short.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) lost time on the day's final descent and finished in 28th place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads in a group of GC favourites, 4:26 behind stage winner Boasson Hagen.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
One day after finishing runner-up to compatriot Thor Hushovd, Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) goes one better to win in Pinerolo.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The descent of the Pramartino was a little bit crazy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) enjoys his second trip to the podium in this Tour de France.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) holding onto the green jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) leads Gilbert on the descent to Pinerolo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) leads Pierre Rolland on the descent of the Pra Martino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Samuel Sanchez and Alberto Contador put the pressure on during the descent to Pinerolo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) tried to light things up on the descent, but nearly came to grief on a left turn.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Santaromita (BMC) was the last domestique with Cadel Evans.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the descent to Pinerolo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonathan Hiver (Saur Sojasun) was chasing Boasson Hagen with Bauke Mollema when he lost control on the descent of the Pra Martino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
IMG_4476 - The local Tibetan people wave to the cyclist

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) bounced back from the disappointment of his second-place finish at Gap on Tuesday to take victory on stage 17 of the Tour de France at Pinerolo. Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) conceded more ground to his overall rivals on the sinuous final descent of the Pramartino after Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) had created panic in the yellow jersey group.

Already a sprint winner at Redon in the opening week, Boasson Hagen showcased his considerable climbing talents by clinically disposing of his breakaway companions on the stage's final climb, and then holding his nerve on the sharp plunge into Pinerolo to finish 40 seconds clear of Bauke Mollema (Rabobank), while Sandy Casar (FDJ) took the sprint for third place.

"I wanted to win this stage because I was so close yesterday," a delighted Boasson Hagen said after the finish. "I'm really happy. Yesterday's stage is almost forgotten now."

While Boasson Hagen's victory was straightforward in its execution, it was another day of panic and confusion among the overall contenders. A second consecutive sharp climb and treacherous descent combination just before the finish saw Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) again on the offensive.

The Spaniard softened up his rivals with two jabs on the way up the Pramartino, and then he went for the jugular by throwing himself into the descent in the company of Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi). At one point, the pair threatened to repeat their gains of yesterday over the Fränk and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), but Cadel Evans (BMC) led a measured chase to bring the bulk of the contenders, including the Schlecks, back together inside the finishing straight.

Indeed, it was a good day all around for Evans: not only did he break even with Contador, he narrowed his deficit to yellow jersey Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) to 1:18 after the Frenchman misjudged a bend on the descent and was unable to chase back on.

Afterwards, the Australian explained that he was on Andy Schleck's (Leopard Trek) wheel when Contador launched his move over the top of the climb. "I think Voeckler put in the first attack and then Contador went," Evans said. I got caught behind Andy and I just couldn't get around him. They [Contador and Sanchez] had a bit of a gap, but fortunately we were able to close it on the flat."

Boasson Hagen picks his moment

Boasson Hagen was part of a 14-man break that formed 60km into the day's stage, after a number of moves had been snuffed out. He jumped clear with Mollema, Casar, Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM), Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM), Julien El Farès (Cofidis), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Andrei Amadaro (Movistar), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) on the Côte de Sainte-Marguerite.

The leading 14 quickly established a sizeable advantage over the ascent of Sestrières, where a trio of chasers Kevin De Weert (Quick Step), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched a doomed attempt to bridge across. Although Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped clear 4km from the summit of Sestrières and led by 43 seconds at the foot of the Pramartino, he was caught by his erstwhile companions as the road pitched upwards.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) launched the first telling attack with 4.5km to go on the final ascent, but when he looked around, he saw that Boasson Hagen was inexorably stalking him up the climb. Less than a kilometre later, the Norwegian put in a wholehearted acceleration of his own and instantly opened a decisive gap. Thereafter, the 24-year-old retained a solid tempo to the summit and enjoyed a seamless descent to secure a victory that underlined his precocious class.

"I don't like a lot of attacks, it's better with one pace," Boasson Hagen said of his decision to punch his way clear of his companions. "I saw Chavanel attack so I had to close that down. I didn't want to stop because the attacks would start again, so I just kept going and nobody followed. On the downhill, I did it in training and I knew it, I knew I could go quite fast and nobody could catch me."

Contador puts the cat amongst the pigeons

Though a richly evocative name in cycling history, Pinerolo was never likely to witness an epic victory in the mould of Fausto Coppi's swashbuckling triumph there during the 1949 Giro d'Italia. Instead, the overall contenders of the 2011 Tour de France allowed the early break to build its advantage up to over 8 minutes. They then stayed together on the day's main obstacle, the first category climb to Sestrières, all too aware that the subsequent 40km-long descent would almost certainly nullify any gains.

The détente was to end on the second category Pramartino, however. Although just 6.7km in length and 6% in gradient, its positioning just ahead of the final plunge to Pinerolo offered it a strategic value on a par with Tuesday's final climb of the Col de Manse. And as was the case on Tuesday, it was Alberto Contador who seized the initiative on the way up the climb. The Spaniard, all too aware that time is running out if he is to win this Tour, launched the first of two testing accelerations 3km from the summit, but on each occasion Andy Schleck succeeded in leading the rest of yellow jersey group back up to the Spaniard.

Schleck and his brother Fränk even took over the forcing themselves on a number of occasions, but it was fascinating to view the contrast in styles with Contador. While the Spaniard was fiercely committed to his attacks, the Schlecks' moves were tentative at best, with the brothers looking over their shoulders to examine the state of play behind rather than continuing their accelerations.

Contador took over once again as the road pitched downwards, as fresh from exposing the Schlecks' cautious descending on Tuesday, he looked to repeat the dose on the Pramartino, surging clear in the company of Samuel Sanchez. Thomas Voeckler misjudged a corner as he scrambled for their wheels, and suddenly the Spanish tandem had a gap over the rest of the contenders.

After a frantic plunge down the tree-lined descent, Evans and the Schlecks succeeded in reeling in Contador and Sanchez just as the race entered the finishing straight. Behind, Voeckler had ridden off the road and into the front yard of a house on the descent, precisely as breakaway Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) had down moments earlier.

Although uninjured, the Voeckler rolled in alongside Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) 27 seconds down on Evans, and his grip on the maillot jaune has been loosened for the second day in succession. "I had a lot of luck," Voeckler said of his travails on the descent. "If there had been a wall, I wouldn't have been able to stop."

The race now moves on to two successive summit finishes in the Alps, where more sizeable gaps should finally begin to develop between the overall contenders. Seemingly down and out in the Pyrenees, Alberto Contador has emerged from the second rest day in resurgent form, but the Spaniard knows that he needs to get far more purchase on his attacks on the Galibier and Alpe d'Huez. Voeckler may continue to wear yellow, but Evans is the man he desperately needs to overhaul.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:18:00
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:00:50
4Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
6Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:10
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:15
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
11Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
12Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:37
13Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:00
15Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:04:26
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
19Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
23Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:34
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:53
29Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
30Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:03
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:05:40
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:56
36Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
38Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
42Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:26
45Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:47
48Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:58
49Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
50Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
51Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:27
53Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
54Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:08:31
55Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:08:51
56Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:57
57Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:42
58Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:12:36
59Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
61George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
64Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
67Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
72Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
73Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
75David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
76Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:15
78Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
79Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
81Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
84Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
85Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
86Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
87André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
90Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
91Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
92Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
96Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
100Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
107Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
108David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
111Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
113Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
114Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
116Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
117Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
118Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
123Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
124Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
129Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
130Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
131Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
132Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
133Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
134Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
135Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
136Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
137Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
138Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
139Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
140Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
141Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
142Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
144Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
145Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
146Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
147Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
148Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
149Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
150Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
151David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
152Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
153Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
154Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
155Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
156Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
157Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
158Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
159Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
160Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
161Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
162Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
163Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
164Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
165David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
166Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
167Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
168Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:35
169Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:20:38
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling20pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ15
4Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team11
6Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana10
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5
12Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
13Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Intermediate sprint - Villar-Saint-Pancrace, km. 81.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling17
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
5Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
7Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana9
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale8
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team6
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack4
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
14Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Sainte-Marguerite (Cat. 3) km. 71.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2pts
2Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 2 - La Chaussée (Cat. 3) km. 85.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2pts
2Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Col de Montgenèvre (Cat. 2) km. 96.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
4Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 4 - Sestrières (Cat. 1) km. 117
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team8
3Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Pramartino (Cat. 2) km. 171
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:18:00
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:10
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:20
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:26
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:34
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:03
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:05:40
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:56
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:58
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:27
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:12:36
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:15
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
27Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
29Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
32Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
33Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
35Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:20:38

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling13:05:00
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
3Saur - Sojasun0:01:47
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:59
5Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:43
6AG2R La Mondiale0:03:22
7Team RadioShack0:03:34
8Leopard Trek0:03:48
9FDJ0:03:57
10Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:22
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:45
12Katusha Team0:07:39
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:55
14Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:05
15Pro Team Astana0:08:42
16Team Europcar0:11:32
17BMC Racing Team0:11:58
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:00
19Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:07
20Movistar Team0:18:11
21Lampre - ISD0:18:38
22HTC-Highroad0:24:28

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar73:23:49
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:22
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:36
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:59
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:15
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:34
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:49
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:04
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:36
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:53
12Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:07
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:35
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:03
15Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:10:33
16Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:10:38
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:10:52
18Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:39
19Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:12:06
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:44
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:06
22Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:01
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:42
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:45
25Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:14
26Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:17
27Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:49
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:09
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:23
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:23:31
31Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:29:34
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:06
33Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:33:50
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:34:36
35Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:46
36Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:36:42
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:37:01
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:44
39Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:46
40David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:42:00
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:43:43
42Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:47:52
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:48:50
44Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:11
45Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:51:01
46Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:53:46
47David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:59
48Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:56:00
49George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:56:07
50Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:56:40
51Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:12
52Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:57:51
53Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:57:57
54Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:58:17
55Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:00:26
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:22
57Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:02:31
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:13
59Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:56
60Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:09:05
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:09:21
62Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1:11:33
63Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:12:41
64Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:13:28
65David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:14:10
66Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:14:17
67Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:14:50
68Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:15:27
69Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:16:49
70Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:41
71Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:22:19
72David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD1:22:44
73Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1:23:30
74Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:24:50
75Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:26:03
76Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:27:10
77Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:28:01
78Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:28:46
79Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:29:21
80Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:31:07
81Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1:31:10
82Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:32:13
83Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:32:39
84Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:33:21
85Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack1:34:26
86Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:35:08
87Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:36:05
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:37
89Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:37:12
90Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:39:04
91Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:42:10
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:43:01
93Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1:43:27
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:45:10
95Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:46:02
96José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:46:19
97Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:48:01
98Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:50:54
99Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:52:14
100Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1:52:39
101Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:52:43
102Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:53:06
103Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:53:54
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:55:51
105Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:56:01
106Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:56:35
107Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:57:46
108Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:58:08
109Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:58:21
110Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:59:48
111Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2:00:32
112Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:01:14
113Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2:02:42
114Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:02:59
115Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2:05:49
116Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard2:05:50
117Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:05:54
118Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek2:06:08
119Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:08:33
120Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:08:43
121Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:08:46
122Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek2:09:19
123Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:09:25
124Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2:10:00
125Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:10:29
126Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:10:46
127Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:10:56
128Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2:11:16
129Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:11:34
130Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:11:57
131Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack2:13:23
132Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:14:23
133Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2:15:37
134Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:15:58
135Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:17:33
136Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2:17:50
137Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:16
138Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:19:29
139Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:19:41
140Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:20:14
141Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:21:06
142Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:21:18
143Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana2:22:58
144Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:24:22
145Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:47
146Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:25:14
147Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2:25:45
148Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:26:03
149Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2:26:09
150Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2:27:51
151Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:28:31
152Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:28:55
153André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:30:55
154Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:31:04
155Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2:31:15
156Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:34:15
157Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:34:18
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2:34:27
159Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:34:40
160Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:39:04
161Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:39:28
162Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:39:50
163Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:39:54
164Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:39:58
165Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:40:29
166Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:43:31
167Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad2:45:26
168Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:50:56
169Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:53:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad320pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team285
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto250
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo235
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling173
6André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto170
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team165
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo141
9Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ122
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ107
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD96
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale94
13Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ90
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team88
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi79
16Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team77
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard74
18Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek69
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling68
20Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad66
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale66
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar62
23Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar60
24Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne57
25Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad57
26Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi56
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team52
28Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ51
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun51
30Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun51
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto49
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team48
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne48
34Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek47
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling46
36Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team45
37José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team45
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team44
39Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad43
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ42
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42
42Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team42
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo41
44Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne41
45Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad40
46Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD39
47Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team38
48Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne35
49David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34
50Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana32
51Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
52Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
53Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
54Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale31
55Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
56Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
57Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team27
58Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne27
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
60Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team26
61Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana25
62Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne23
63Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
64Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
65Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
66Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
67Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling20
68Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad20
69Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team19
70Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team19
71Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
72Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
73Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana17
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale17
75David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo17
76Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
77Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
78Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
79Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
80Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
81Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
82Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
83Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
84Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling13
85Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
86Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
87Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack12
88Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
89Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
90Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
91Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
92Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
93Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana10
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad10
95Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
96Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
97Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
98Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling8
99Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD8
100Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
101Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
102Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
103Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar4
104Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
105Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale4
106Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
109Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
110Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
111Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
112Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
113Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
114George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1
115Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
116Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
117Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
120Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-4
121Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto74pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi72
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ45
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team38
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek28
6Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi26
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team26
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek24
9Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
10Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ19
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
13Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ17
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
16David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
17Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
18Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
19Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling9
22Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar9
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
25Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team8
26Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
29Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
30Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
31Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
32Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
33Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana4
34Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
35Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
36Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
38Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
40Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
43David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
44Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
45Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
46Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
48Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
49Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
51Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
52José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
53Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
54Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
55Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling73:31:25
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:59
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:27
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:16
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:08
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:25
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:27:00
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:08
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:07
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:35
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:46:10
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:46
13Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:45
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:09:13
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:14:43
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1:15:54
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:23:31
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:25:45
19Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:27:32
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:29:01
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:35:25
22Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1:35:51
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:37:34
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:38:26
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:44:38
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:50:32
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:55:06
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:06:47
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:08:22
30Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:12:38
31Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:17:11
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2:18:09
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:21:19
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:32:22
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:43:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo219:41:46
2Leopard Trek0:05:27
3AG2R La Mondiale0:08:04
4Team Europcar0:14:24
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:53
6Katusha Team0:15:22
7Sky Procycling0:23:41
8Team RadioShack0:26:31
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:12
10FDJ0:36:09
11Saxo Bank Sungard0:44:49
12Quickstep Cycling Team0:45:19
13Omega Pharma-Lotto1:01:54
14BMC Racing Team1:03:39
15Pro Team Astana1:06:17
16HTC-Highroad1:10:13
17Rabobank Cycling Team1:13:29
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:14:35
19Saur - Sojasun1:15:18
20Liquigas-Cannondale1:20:18
21Lampre - ISD1:50:40
22Movistar Team2:09:34

 

