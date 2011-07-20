Image 1 of 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) solos to victory in Pinerolo, the Norwegian's second win of the Tour. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 83 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) were caught just before the finish line and sprint it out with their GC rivals in Pinerolo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 83 Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) and Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) at the finish in Pinerolo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 83 IMG_4476 - The local Tibetan people wave to the cyclist (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 83 Sandy Casar (FDJ) edged Julien El Fares (Cofidis) for third place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 83 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) finished alone in second place, 40 seconds down on stage 17 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 83 Young rider classification leader Rigoberto Uran (Sky) negotiates the tricky final descent. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 83 Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) handles a tight turn on the descent to Pinerolo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 83 Mountains classification leader Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 83 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) began the final descent with his GC rivals, but would lose contact after over-shooting a turn. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 83 IMG_4476 - The local Tibetan people wave to the cyclist (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 83 Fearless descenders Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) tried to put time into their GC rivals. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 83 Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 83 Frank Schleck pushes the pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 83 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) put in some probing attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 83 Thomas Voeckler has to chase the favourites. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 83 Andy Schleck keeps an eye on Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 83 Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 17 in Pinerolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 83 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 83 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the descent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 83 The GC ended in a stalemate on stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 83 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 83 The main group of GC contenders arrived intact into Pinerolo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen tastes sweet revenge after taking second on the previous stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 83 Thomas Voeckler survived a scare on the descent and kept his maillot jaune. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 83 Alberto Contador makes the plunge to Pinerolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 83 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 83 Ivan Basso hurtles through the woods on the descent into Pinerolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 83 Lots of teeth gritting amongst the GC favourites today. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 83 Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 83 Jelle Vanendert dons another polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 83 The GC men tested each other on the climb of the Pramartino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 83 Sylvain Chavanel put everything he had into today's breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) gets stage win number two in the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 83 A little optical illusion fun from stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 83 Jonathan Hivert (Saur Sojasun) did a little off-road excursion on the descent of the Pramartino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 83 Thor Hushovd didn't feature in today's breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 83 Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez try to gain time on the descent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 83 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) on his way down the Pramartino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) plummets to Pinerolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 83 Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) works hard to stay on the road. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 83 The race heads deep into the Alps. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 83 Yellow jersey Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) stayed in contact with his GC rivals on the final climb, but came to grief on the descent and lost time. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 83 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) leads the yellow jersey group near the summit of the final climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 83 Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked the peloton in the latter portion of the stage and finished between the break and the field. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 83 Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) reached the final climb alone in the lead, but would be caught and dropped by his breakaway companions on the ascent. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 83 Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana) on the Côte de Pramartino. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 83 Sandy Casar (FDJ) and Julien El Fares (Cofidis) were members of the 14-man break which splintered on the final climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 83 French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) leads the pursuit of Boasson Hagen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) rides alone in the lead on the day's final climb, the Côte de Pramartino. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 83 Christian Vande Velde paces Garmin-Cervelo teammate Tom Danielson on the Côte de Pramartino. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 83 The large breakaway split up on the climb of the Pramartino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 83 Jonathan Hivert (Saur Sojasun) goes ass over tea kettle on the descent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 83 After his off-road excursion, Voeckler lost time back with Ivan Basso and Tom Danielson. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 83 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) made sure Contador's downhill attack didn't result in time gains. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 83 Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the day's breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 83 Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went on a solo attack from the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 83 Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 83 Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) get the time gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 83 Nicolas Roche (AG2R) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil DCM) in the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 83 Thomas Voeckler was pushing the boundaries of control to follow Contador and Sanchez. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 83 Now that the Tour has left France the weather cleared up nicely. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 83 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) retained the best young rider's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 83 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) lost time to his GC rivals on stage 17, but still remains in the overall lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 66 of 83 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dons the yellow jersey with assistance by 5-time Tour champion Bernard Hinault. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 67 of 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) celebrates his second Tour stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 68 of 83 Stage 17 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 69 of 83 Yellow jersey Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) chased furiously to regain contact with his GC rivals after he rode into a car park on the final descent, but he fell short. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 70 of 83 Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) lost time on the day's final descent and finished in 28th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 71 of 83 Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads in a group of GC favourites, 4:26 behind stage winner Boasson Hagen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 72 of 83 One day after finishing runner-up to compatriot Thor Hushovd, Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) goes one better to win in Pinerolo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 73 of 83 The descent of the Pramartino was a little bit crazy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) enjoys his second trip to the podium in this Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 83 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) holding onto the green jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 83 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) leads Gilbert on the descent to Pinerolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 83 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) leads Pierre Rolland on the descent of the Pra Martino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 83 Samuel Sanchez and Alberto Contador put the pressure on during the descent to Pinerolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 83 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) tried to light things up on the descent, but nearly came to grief on a left turn. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 83 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) was the last domestique with Cadel Evans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 83 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the descent to Pinerolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 83 Jonathan Hiver (Saur Sojasun) was chasing Boasson Hagen with Bauke Mollema when he lost control on the descent of the Pra Martino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 83 IMG_4476 - The local Tibetan people wave to the cyclist (Image credit: Sirotti)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) bounced back from the disappointment of his second-place finish at Gap on Tuesday to take victory on stage 17 of the Tour de France at Pinerolo. Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) conceded more ground to his overall rivals on the sinuous final descent of the Pramartino after Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) had created panic in the yellow jersey group.

Already a sprint winner at Redon in the opening week, Boasson Hagen showcased his considerable climbing talents by clinically disposing of his breakaway companions on the stage's final climb, and then holding his nerve on the sharp plunge into Pinerolo to finish 40 seconds clear of Bauke Mollema (Rabobank), while Sandy Casar (FDJ) took the sprint for third place.

"I wanted to win this stage because I was so close yesterday," a delighted Boasson Hagen said after the finish. "I'm really happy. Yesterday's stage is almost forgotten now."

While Boasson Hagen's victory was straightforward in its execution, it was another day of panic and confusion among the overall contenders. A second consecutive sharp climb and treacherous descent combination just before the finish saw Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) again on the offensive.

The Spaniard softened up his rivals with two jabs on the way up the Pramartino, and then he went for the jugular by throwing himself into the descent in the company of Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi). At one point, the pair threatened to repeat their gains of yesterday over the Fränk and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), but Cadel Evans (BMC) led a measured chase to bring the bulk of the contenders, including the Schlecks, back together inside the finishing straight.

Indeed, it was a good day all around for Evans: not only did he break even with Contador, he narrowed his deficit to yellow jersey Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) to 1:18 after the Frenchman misjudged a bend on the descent and was unable to chase back on.

Afterwards, the Australian explained that he was on Andy Schleck's (Leopard Trek) wheel when Contador launched his move over the top of the climb. "I think Voeckler put in the first attack and then Contador went," Evans said. I got caught behind Andy and I just couldn't get around him. They [Contador and Sanchez] had a bit of a gap, but fortunately we were able to close it on the flat."

Boasson Hagen picks his moment

Boasson Hagen was part of a 14-man break that formed 60km into the day's stage, after a number of moves had been snuffed out. He jumped clear with Mollema, Casar, Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM), Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM), Julien El Farès (Cofidis), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Andrei Amadaro (Movistar), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) on the Côte de Sainte-Marguerite.

The leading 14 quickly established a sizeable advantage over the ascent of Sestrières, where a trio of chasers Kevin De Weert (Quick Step), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched a doomed attempt to bridge across. Although Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped clear 4km from the summit of Sestrières and led by 43 seconds at the foot of the Pramartino, he was caught by his erstwhile companions as the road pitched upwards.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) launched the first telling attack with 4.5km to go on the final ascent, but when he looked around, he saw that Boasson Hagen was inexorably stalking him up the climb. Less than a kilometre later, the Norwegian put in a wholehearted acceleration of his own and instantly opened a decisive gap. Thereafter, the 24-year-old retained a solid tempo to the summit and enjoyed a seamless descent to secure a victory that underlined his precocious class.

"I don't like a lot of attacks, it's better with one pace," Boasson Hagen said of his decision to punch his way clear of his companions. "I saw Chavanel attack so I had to close that down. I didn't want to stop because the attacks would start again, so I just kept going and nobody followed. On the downhill, I did it in training and I knew it, I knew I could go quite fast and nobody could catch me."

Contador puts the cat amongst the pigeons

Though a richly evocative name in cycling history, Pinerolo was never likely to witness an epic victory in the mould of Fausto Coppi's swashbuckling triumph there during the 1949 Giro d'Italia. Instead, the overall contenders of the 2011 Tour de France allowed the early break to build its advantage up to over 8 minutes. They then stayed together on the day's main obstacle, the first category climb to Sestrières, all too aware that the subsequent 40km-long descent would almost certainly nullify any gains.

The détente was to end on the second category Pramartino, however. Although just 6.7km in length and 6% in gradient, its positioning just ahead of the final plunge to Pinerolo offered it a strategic value on a par with Tuesday's final climb of the Col de Manse. And as was the case on Tuesday, it was Alberto Contador who seized the initiative on the way up the climb. The Spaniard, all too aware that time is running out if he is to win this Tour, launched the first of two testing accelerations 3km from the summit, but on each occasion Andy Schleck succeeded in leading the rest of yellow jersey group back up to the Spaniard.

Schleck and his brother Fränk even took over the forcing themselves on a number of occasions, but it was fascinating to view the contrast in styles with Contador. While the Spaniard was fiercely committed to his attacks, the Schlecks' moves were tentative at best, with the brothers looking over their shoulders to examine the state of play behind rather than continuing their accelerations.

Contador took over once again as the road pitched downwards, as fresh from exposing the Schlecks' cautious descending on Tuesday, he looked to repeat the dose on the Pramartino, surging clear in the company of Samuel Sanchez. Thomas Voeckler misjudged a corner as he scrambled for their wheels, and suddenly the Spanish tandem had a gap over the rest of the contenders.

After a frantic plunge down the tree-lined descent, Evans and the Schlecks succeeded in reeling in Contador and Sanchez just as the race entered the finishing straight. Behind, Voeckler had ridden off the road and into the front yard of a house on the descent, precisely as breakaway Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) had down moments earlier.

Although uninjured, the Voeckler rolled in alongside Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) 27 seconds down on Evans, and his grip on the maillot jaune has been loosened for the second day in succession. "I had a lot of luck," Voeckler said of his travails on the descent. "If there had been a wall, I wouldn't have been able to stop."

The race now moves on to two successive summit finishes in the Alps, where more sizeable gaps should finally begin to develop between the overall contenders. Seemingly down and out in the Pyrenees, Alberto Contador has emerged from the second rest day in resurgent form, but the Spaniard knows that he needs to get far more purchase on his attacks on the Galibier and Alpe d'Huez. Voeckler may continue to wear yellow, but Evans is the man he desperately needs to overhaul.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4:18:00 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:00:50 4 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:10 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:15 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 11 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 12 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:37 13 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:35 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:00 15 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:04:26 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 23 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:34 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:53 29 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 30 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:03 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:05:40 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:56 36 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 38 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:26 45 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:47 48 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:58 49 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 50 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:27 53 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 54 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:08:31 55 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:08:51 56 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:57 57 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:42 58 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:12:36 59 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 61 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 72 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 73 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 75 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:15 78 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 79 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 82 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 85 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 86 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 87 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 90 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 92 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 96 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 108 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 114 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 116 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 117 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 118 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 123 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 124 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 129 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 130 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 131 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 132 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 133 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 134 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 135 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 136 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 137 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 138 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 139 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 140 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 141 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 142 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 144 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 145 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 146 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 147 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 148 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 149 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 150 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 151 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 153 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 154 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 155 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 156 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 157 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 158 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 159 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 160 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 161 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 162 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 163 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 164 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 165 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 166 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 167 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 168 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:35 169 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:38 DNF Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 15 4 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 6 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 10 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 12 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 13 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Intermediate sprint - Villar-Saint-Pancrace, km. 81.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 17 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 5 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 7 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 9 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 4 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 14 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Sainte-Marguerite (Cat. 3) km. 71.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 pts 2 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - La Chaussée (Cat. 3) km. 85.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 pts 2 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Montgenèvre (Cat. 2) km. 96.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 4 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 4 - Sestrières (Cat. 1) km. 117 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 3 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Pramartino (Cat. 2) km. 171 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4:18:00 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:10 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:20 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:26 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:34 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:03 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:05:40 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:56 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:58 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:27 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:12:36 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:15 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 27 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 29 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 32 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 35 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:38

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 13:05:00 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 3 Saur - Sojasun 0:01:47 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:59 5 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:43 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:22 7 Team RadioShack 0:03:34 8 Leopard Trek 0:03:48 9 FDJ 0:03:57 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:22 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:45 12 Katusha Team 0:07:39 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:55 14 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:05 15 Pro Team Astana 0:08:42 16 Team Europcar 0:11:32 17 BMC Racing Team 0:11:58 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:00 19 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:07 20 Movistar Team 0:18:11 21 Lampre - ISD 0:18:38 22 HTC-Highroad 0:24:28

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 73:23:49 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:22 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:36 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:59 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:15 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:34 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:49 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:04 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:36 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:53 12 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:07 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:35 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:03 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:10:33 16 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:10:38 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:10:52 18 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:39 19 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:12:06 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:44 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:06 22 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:01 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:42 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:45 25 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:14 26 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:17 27 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:49 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:09 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:23 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:23:31 31 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:29:34 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:06 33 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:33:50 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:34:36 35 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:46 36 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:36:42 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:37:01 38 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:44 39 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:46 40 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:42:00 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:43:43 42 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:47:52 43 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:48:50 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:11 45 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:51:01 46 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:53:46 47 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:59 48 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:56:00 49 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:56:07 50 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:56:40 51 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:12 52 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:57:51 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:57:57 54 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:58:17 55 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:00:26 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:22 57 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:02:31 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:13 59 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:56 60 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:09:05 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:09:21 62 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:11:33 63 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:12:41 64 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:13:28 65 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:14:10 66 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:14:17 67 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:14:50 68 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:15:27 69 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:16:49 70 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:41 71 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:22:19 72 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 1:22:44 73 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:23:30 74 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:24:50 75 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:26:03 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:27:10 77 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:28:01 78 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:28:46 79 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:29:21 80 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:31:07 81 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1:31:10 82 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:32:13 83 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:32:39 84 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:33:21 85 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:34:26 86 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:35:08 87 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:36:05 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:37 89 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:37:12 90 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:39:04 91 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:42:10 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:43:01 93 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1:43:27 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:45:10 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:46:02 96 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:46:19 97 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:48:01 98 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:50:54 99 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:52:14 100 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:52:39 101 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:52:43 102 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:53:06 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:53:54 104 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:55:51 105 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:56:01 106 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:56:35 107 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:57:46 108 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:58:08 109 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:58:21 110 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:59:48 111 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:00:32 112 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:01:14 113 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2:02:42 114 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:02:59 115 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2:05:49 116 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:05:50 117 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:05:54 118 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 2:06:08 119 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:08:33 120 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:08:43 121 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:08:46 122 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 2:09:19 123 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:09:25 124 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2:10:00 125 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:10:29 126 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:10:46 127 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:10:56 128 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2:11:16 129 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:11:34 130 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:11:57 131 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 2:13:23 132 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:14:23 133 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2:15:37 134 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:15:58 135 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:17:33 136 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2:17:50 137 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:16 138 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:19:29 139 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:19:41 140 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:20:14 141 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:21:06 142 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:21:18 143 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 2:22:58 144 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:24:22 145 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:47 146 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:25:14 147 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:25:45 148 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:26:03 149 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2:26:09 150 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2:27:51 151 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:28:31 152 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:28:55 153 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:30:55 154 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:31:04 155 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2:31:15 156 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:34:15 157 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:34:18 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2:34:27 159 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:34:40 160 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:39:04 161 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:39:28 162 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:39:50 163 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:39:54 164 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:39:58 165 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:40:29 166 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:43:31 167 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 2:45:26 168 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:50:56 169 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:53:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 320 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 285 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 250 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 235 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 173 6 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 170 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 165 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 141 9 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 122 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 107 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 13 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 90 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 16 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 77 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 74 18 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 69 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 20 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 66 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 62 23 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 60 24 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 57 25 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 57 26 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 28 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 51 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 30 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 31 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 32 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 48 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 34 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 47 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 46 36 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 37 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 45 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 39 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 43 40 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 42 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 42 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 44 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 45 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 46 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 47 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 38 48 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 49 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 50 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 32 51 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 52 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 53 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 54 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 55 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 56 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 57 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 58 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 60 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 61 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 25 62 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 63 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 64 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 65 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 66 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 67 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 20 69 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 70 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 71 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 72 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 73 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 17 74 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 75 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 76 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 77 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 78 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 79 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 80 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 81 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 82 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 83 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 84 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 85 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 86 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 87 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 12 88 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 89 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 90 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 91 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 92 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 93 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 10 94 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 10 95 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 96 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 97 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 98 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 99 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 8 100 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 101 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 102 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 103 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 4 104 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 105 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 106 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 108 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 109 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 110 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 111 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 112 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 113 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 114 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 115 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 116 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 117 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 120 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -4 121 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 45 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 28 6 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 9 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 19 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 13 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 17 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 16 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 17 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 18 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 19 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 22 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 25 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 26 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 30 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 31 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 32 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 33 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 4 34 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 35 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 36 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 38 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 40 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 43 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 44 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 45 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 46 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 48 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 49 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 51 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 52 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 53 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 54 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 55 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 73:31:25 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:59 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:27 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:16 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:08 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:25 7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:27:00 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:08 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:07 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:35 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:46:10 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:46 13 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:01:45 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:09:13 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:14:43 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:15:54 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:23:31 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:25:45 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:27:32 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:29:01 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:35:25 22 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1:35:51 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:37:34 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:38:26 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:44:38 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:50:32 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:55:06 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:06:47 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:08:22 30 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:12:38 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:17:11 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:18:09 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:21:19 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:32:22 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:43:20