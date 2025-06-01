Recommended reading

Boucles de la Mayenne: Aaron Gate seals overall victory by bare minimum in latest XDS Astana 2025 triumph

By published

Tudor Pro's Marius Mayrhofer solos to breakaway stage victory on final day of French stage race

2025 Boucles de la Mayenne: Aaron Gate celebrates overall victory
2025 Boucles de la Mayenne: Aaron Gate celebrates overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

New Zealand veteran Aaron Gate maintained his narrow but sufficient overall lead in the Boucles de la Mayenne in a tense final day of racing, capturing the latest in XDS Astana's seemingly non-stop succession of 2025 triumphs.

2023 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race winner Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling) captured the final day's honours on a lumpy stage from Javron-les-Chapelles to Laval. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews