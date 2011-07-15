Image 1 of 58 Hushovd could hardly believe what he'd done (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 58 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) takes a descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 58 Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) in white (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 58 Tommy stayed in yellow for another day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 58 Fabian Cancellara stays cool at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 58 Voeckler up close (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 58 The Aubisque in the mist (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 58 Roy deserved the combatif award (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 58 Thor described it as his best ever victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 58 Thor lets out a mighty roar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 58 Voeckler at speed on the descent of the Aubisque (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 58 Andy Schleck on the descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 58 Jérémy Roy (FDJ) lost the stage but took the polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 58 Hushovd was overjoyed on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 58 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) stayed away (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 58 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) picks up some extra points by going on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 58 David Millar talks to Basso at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 58 Voeckler swaps bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 58 Here comes the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 58 The Europcar team protected Voeckler all day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 58 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 58 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 58 Thomas Voeckler is easy spot even through the trees (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 58 Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) again looked good on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 58 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) could hardly believe what he had done (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 58 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) finished eighth after going in the break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 58 David Moncoutie (Cofidis) ascends the Col d’Aubisque in pursuit of Jérémy Roy. World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) took his ninth Tour stage win and described it as the "best moment ever in my career" when he rode alone into Lourdes after an epic 30km pursuit of plucky Jérémy Roy (FDJ). "Winning alone on a hard day like this when we went over the Col d'Aubisque and doing it wearing the rainbow jersey is, I think, incredible. I'm just so happy now," said Hushovd.

After making the initial attack from a breakaway group of 10 riders on the opening ramps of the Aubisque, the Norwegian sprinter was dropped by the Frenchman and by David Moncoutié (Cofidis) further up the famous HC-category climb. Two minutes in arrears going over the summit, Hushovd steadily chipped away at the FDJ rider's advantage heading towards the finish.

He caught Moncoutié on the descent off the Soulor, and the pair set about chasing down the lone leader, Roy. At 15km to go, the two chasers had cut Roy's lead to just 31 seconds, with Hushovd doing the bulk of the pace-setting. They continued to close, but for a time Roy held them at 15-20 seconds as the fading Moncoutié was either unable or unwilling to contribute to the chase, knowing all too well that Hushovd was sure to beat him if the finish came down to a sprint.

With 3km left, Hushovd kicked away from Moncoutié and was quickly up to Roy. The Norwegian didn't wait to take on the FDJ rider in the sprint, jumping past him straight away and stomping clear to win with a comfortable gap over Moncoutié.

"It's the craziest thing I've ever done," admitted Hushovd. "I was happy to be in the break. I was obviously strong. I went on the attack on the Aubisque so that I could ride at my own pace. My goal was to come back on the descent, which I finally managed to do. It's incredible how quickly things have turned for me. Yesterday and the few days before I was feeling tired, but I did the right thing yesterday by taking it easy and losing quite a lot of time. I think that saved my legs and that's why I won today."

It was impossible not to have sympathy for Roy, who has been one of the revelations of the race. Already on the attack yesterday with Geraint Thomas on the road to Luz-Ardiden, Roy rolled in an almost tearful third. His reward for a fifth attack in 13 stages was the stage's combativity prize and the King of the Mountains jersey, which he took from Samuel Sánchez after adding his conquest of the Aubisque to yesterday's on the Tourmalet.

"Perhaps one day I will look back on this stage as a great effort, but at the moment I feel too disappointed to see it that way," Roy confessed.

There was little change in the overall standings, with Thomas Voeckler finishing towards the front of the peloton to hold the yellow jersey for another day, although Philippe Gilbert did jump up to ninth overall thanks to an attack coming off the Soulor, which earned him 10th place on the stage almost a minute ahead of the yellow jersey group.

Looking ahead to tomorrow's stage to Plâteau de Beille, where he famously held the yellow jersey against most predictions in 2004, Voeckler said: "I've got good memories of Plâteau de Beille and we'll see what happens. What I know is that Luz-Ardiden was very, very hard and I think tomorrow it will be harder. I'm very proud of the way my team has ridden and if I do lose the jersey tomorrow I won't be blaming my team because they've done a great job up to now."

Asked about the fact that every previous winner at Plâteau de Beille has gone on to win the Tour in Paris, BMC team leader Cadel Evans commented: "Plâteau de Beille is a long climb after a hard day. But if I don't win tomorrow I'm not going to give up trying to win, let's put it that way. But it is certainly going to be one of the race's most important days."

A frantic start

The stage started without Quick Step's Gert Steegmans, who was involved in a crash on stage five, but only found out yesterday he had fractured the scaphoid bone in his wrist. Katusha sprinter Denis Galimzyanov was also a non-starter having finished outside the time limit on stage 12.

The profile of the stage suggested it was ideal for a breakaway to go away and stay away. Right from the off it was clear that dozens of riders were determined to be part of that break. The racing was frantic, with groups going away, being chased down and others countering. The pace proved too much for RadioShack's Andreas Klöden, who was soon off the back and struggling with back problems that had been exacerbated by a crash yesterday. The German quit with 25km covered, leaving his team with just five riders in the race.

Gilbert was once again one of the animators, but in the end he had to yield to the pull of the main pack, who were determined to allow him no room for manoeuvre. FDJ's Roy, however, got a bit more leeway. Despite being on the attack for most of yesterday with Thomas, the Frenchman pressed on and was eventually joined by nine riders: Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha).

As Tjallingii was joining the action at the front of the race, teammate Lars Boom was the latest to struggle off the back. With 50-odd kilometres covered, the Dutchman became the 25th rider to leave the race.

The breakaway riders didn't contest the intermediate sprint, Boasson Hagen leading the 10 escapees through. Five minutes later, the battle for 11th place was much more hard fought. HTC-Highroad committed several riders to lead out Mark Cavendish, but he was outwitted by Movistar's José Joaquín Rojas, who accelerated early and held on to edge it as the Briton gesticulated furiously.

Attacks on the Aubisque

Soon after the breakaway riders began the ascent of the Aubisque, world champion Hushovd attacked from the back of the group. Initially, no one followed. Roy then made a move behind the Norwegian, and joined him just above the spa town of Eaux-Bonnes. Behind this pair, Moncoutié moved clear of the remaining eight and was for a short time joined by Boasson Hagen.

Nine kilometres from the summit, Roy kicked away from Hushovd, who was soon caught and dropped by Moncoutié. The Cofidis climbing specialist closed to within 100 metres of Roy at one point, but the irrepressible FDJ rider steadily eased away again to lead by 53 seconds going over the summit, with Hushovd at 2:03. The peloton came over more than eight minutes down.

Roy gained a few more seconds on the uncategorised ascent over the Soulor pass, from where he had 33 mostly downhill kilometres into the finish. Hushovd, renowned as one of the best descenders in the sport, caught Moncoutié coming off the Soulor, and the pair quickly began to trim back Roy's advantage. At the 20km banner his lead was 1:05. At 15km it was less than half that, at 10km it was just 18 seconds.

For a few minutes, it looked as if Roy might just hang on as the road kicked up a couple of times on the approaches to Lourdes. Sadly for him, though, Hushovd had a little bit left in the tank thanks to his decision to hold back yesterday. In the end, that may well have been the difference between them.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:47:36 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:26 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:05:00 5 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:02 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:05:03 7 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:08 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:16 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:48 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:51 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:37 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 17 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 19 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 23 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 31 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 32 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 35 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 38 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 39 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 40 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 42 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 48 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 51 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 54 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 55 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 56 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 57 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 58 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 59 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 61 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 66 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:07:52 67 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 68 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 69 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 70 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 72 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 73 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 83 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 84 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 85 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 86 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 88 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 90 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 92 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 93 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 95 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 96 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:03 97 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 98 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 99 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 100 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:08:07 101 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:08:38 102 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:40 103 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:24 104 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:04 105 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 106 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:13 107 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 108 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 109 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:15:42 111 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 112 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 113 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 114 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:32 117 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 118 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 119 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 120 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 122 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 123 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 124 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:08 125 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 127 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 128 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 129 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 130 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 132 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 133 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 134 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 135 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 138 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 139 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 141 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 142 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 143 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 144 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 145 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 146 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 147 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 148 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 149 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 150 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 152 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 153 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 154 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 155 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 156 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 158 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 160 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 161 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 164 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 165 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 166 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 167 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 168 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 169 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 170 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 171 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:41 DNF Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 15 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 13 5 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 7 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 9 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Intermediate sprint - Bielle, km. 82.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 3 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 4 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 13 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 6 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 8 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 7 10 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 4 13 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte de Cuqueron, km. 43.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Belair, km. 65 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col d'Aubisque, km. 110 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 4 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 5 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 6 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3:52:39 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:48 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:34 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:49 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:08:01 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:10:39 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:29 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:05 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 28 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 29 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 32 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 34 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:38

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 11:38:02 2 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10 3 FDJ 0:00:26 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:30 5 HTC-Highroad 0:05:00 6 Sky Procycling 0:05:03 7 Katusha Team 0:05:08 8 Lampre - ISD 0:05:16 9 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:17 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:48 11 Leopard Trek 0:07:37 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Liquigas-Cannondale 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Team Europcar 0:07:52 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 18 Pro Team Astana 19 Movistar Team 20 Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 55:49:57 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:49 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:17 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:16 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:22 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:00 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:11 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:35 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 12 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:07 13 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:05:50 14 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:06:03 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:07:17 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:27 17 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:51 18 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:55 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:20 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:44 21 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:08:47 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:51 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:12 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:20 25 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:10:51 26 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:06 27 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:28 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:12:37 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:12:43 30 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:54 31 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:03 32 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:23 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:16 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:40 35 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:29 36 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:42 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:54 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:10 39 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:21:16 40 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:01 41 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:12 42 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:13 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:21 44 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:22:58 45 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:23:33 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:51 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:29:01 48 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:29:51 49 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:31 50 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:29 51 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:32:43 52 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:33:35 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:47 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:11 55 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:33 56 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:04 57 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:37:26 58 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:03 59 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:38:13 60 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:44 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:42:24 62 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:47 63 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:43:51 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:25 65 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:45:10 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:45:37 67 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:47:44 68 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:47:51 69 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:50:13 70 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:51:21 71 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:22 72 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:12 73 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:21 74 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:53:23 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:53:41 76 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:55:20 77 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:55:33 78 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:58:25 80 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:40 81 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:58:44 82 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:16 83 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:59:34 84 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:00:20 85 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:38 86 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1:02:32 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:02:41 88 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:03:33 89 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:01 90 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:05:35 91 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:05:38 92 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:06:15 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:07:29 94 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:08:48 95 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:09:09 96 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:09:11 97 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:09:33 99 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:11:00 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:12:12 101 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:13:17 102 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:13:50 103 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:16 104 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:14:51 105 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:15:59 106 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:19:11 107 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:19:17 108 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1:19:54 109 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:19:58 110 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:20:06 111 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:20:07 112 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:20:10 113 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:20:35 114 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:21:11 115 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:21:31 116 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:22:05 117 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:22:46 118 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:22:54 119 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:23:22 120 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:24:26 121 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:25:09 122 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:25:21 123 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:26:20 124 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:26:38 125 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1:27:09 126 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:27:56 127 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:28:47 128 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:28:52 129 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:29:56 130 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:30:53 131 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:32:28 132 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:32:39 133 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 1:33:13 134 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:33:14 135 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:33:28 136 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:33:44 137 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:34:03 138 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:34:33 139 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:46 140 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:35:29 141 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:45 142 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:37:10 143 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:37:55 144 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:39:09 145 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:39:41 146 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:40:15 147 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:40:28 148 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:41:20 149 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:42:15 150 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:42:48 151 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:43:14 152 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:43:17 153 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:47:09 154 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:47:25 155 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:47:34 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:48:18 157 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1:49:48 158 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:50:18 159 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:50:35 160 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:51:29 161 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1:51:31 162 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1:52:16 163 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:52:48 164 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:52:56 165 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:53:07 166 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:53:23 167 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:54:36 168 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:56:39 169 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:07:02 170 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:09:52 171 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:14:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 264 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 251 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 240 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 192 5 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 164 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 146 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 105 9 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 82 10 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 11 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 77 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 14 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 66 15 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 61 16 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 60 17 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 60 18 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 59 19 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 20 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 56 21 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 54 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 53 23 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 48 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 25 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 45 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 42 27 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 28 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 40 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 40 30 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 32 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 33 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 37 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 36 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 35 37 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 38 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 39 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 32 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 42 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 43 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 45 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 28 46 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 47 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 48 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 49 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 50 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 51 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 52 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 53 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 54 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 55 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 56 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 57 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 20 58 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 59 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 60 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 61 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 62 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 63 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 64 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 65 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 66 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 67 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 68 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 69 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 70 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 71 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 72 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 73 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 13 74 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 13 75 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 76 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 77 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 11 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 79 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 80 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 81 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 82 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 84 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 85 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 8 86 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 8 87 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 88 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 89 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 90 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 5 92 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 93 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 95 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 96 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 97 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 98 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 99 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 100 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 101 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 102 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 103 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 104 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 106 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 45 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 3 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 10 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 11 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 12 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 13 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 19 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 5 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 21 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 22 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 25 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 34 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 36 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 37 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 55:55:47 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:37 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:01 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:30 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:16 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:50 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:20 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:26 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:23:11 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:21 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:31:36 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:54 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:38:01 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:35 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:47:33 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:30 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:56:42 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:48 20 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:02:58 21 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:03:21 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:05:10 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:06:22 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:14:17 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:21 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:17:32 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:25:03 29 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:28:43 30 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:55 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:33:51 32 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:35:30 33 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:36:25 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:47:17 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:08:55