Hushovd wins miracle stage in Lourdes
World champion breaks French blockade from breakaway
Stage 13: Pau - Lourdes
World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) took his ninth Tour stage win and described it as the "best moment ever in my career" when he rode alone into Lourdes after an epic 30km pursuit of plucky Jérémy Roy (FDJ). "Winning alone on a hard day like this when we went over the Col d'Aubisque and doing it wearing the rainbow jersey is, I think, incredible. I'm just so happy now," said Hushovd.
After making the initial attack from a breakaway group of 10 riders on the opening ramps of the Aubisque, the Norwegian sprinter was dropped by the Frenchman and by David Moncoutié (Cofidis) further up the famous HC-category climb. Two minutes in arrears going over the summit, Hushovd steadily chipped away at the FDJ rider's advantage heading towards the finish.
He caught Moncoutié on the descent off the Soulor, and the pair set about chasing down the lone leader, Roy. At 15km to go, the two chasers had cut Roy's lead to just 31 seconds, with Hushovd doing the bulk of the pace-setting. They continued to close, but for a time Roy held them at 15-20 seconds as the fading Moncoutié was either unable or unwilling to contribute to the chase, knowing all too well that Hushovd was sure to beat him if the finish came down to a sprint.
With 3km left, Hushovd kicked away from Moncoutié and was quickly up to Roy. The Norwegian didn't wait to take on the FDJ rider in the sprint, jumping past him straight away and stomping clear to win with a comfortable gap over Moncoutié.
"It's the craziest thing I've ever done," admitted Hushovd. "I was happy to be in the break. I was obviously strong. I went on the attack on the Aubisque so that I could ride at my own pace. My goal was to come back on the descent, which I finally managed to do. It's incredible how quickly things have turned for me. Yesterday and the few days before I was feeling tired, but I did the right thing yesterday by taking it easy and losing quite a lot of time. I think that saved my legs and that's why I won today."
It was impossible not to have sympathy for Roy, who has been one of the revelations of the race. Already on the attack yesterday with Geraint Thomas on the road to Luz-Ardiden, Roy rolled in an almost tearful third. His reward for a fifth attack in 13 stages was the stage's combativity prize and the King of the Mountains jersey, which he took from Samuel Sánchez after adding his conquest of the Aubisque to yesterday's on the Tourmalet.
"Perhaps one day I will look back on this stage as a great effort, but at the moment I feel too disappointed to see it that way," Roy confessed.
There was little change in the overall standings, with Thomas Voeckler finishing towards the front of the peloton to hold the yellow jersey for another day, although Philippe Gilbert did jump up to ninth overall thanks to an attack coming off the Soulor, which earned him 10th place on the stage almost a minute ahead of the yellow jersey group.
Looking ahead to tomorrow's stage to Plâteau de Beille, where he famously held the yellow jersey against most predictions in 2004, Voeckler said: "I've got good memories of Plâteau de Beille and we'll see what happens. What I know is that Luz-Ardiden was very, very hard and I think tomorrow it will be harder. I'm very proud of the way my team has ridden and if I do lose the jersey tomorrow I won't be blaming my team because they've done a great job up to now."
Asked about the fact that every previous winner at Plâteau de Beille has gone on to win the Tour in Paris, BMC team leader Cadel Evans commented: "Plâteau de Beille is a long climb after a hard day. But if I don't win tomorrow I'm not going to give up trying to win, let's put it that way. But it is certainly going to be one of the race's most important days."
A frantic start
The stage started without Quick Step's Gert Steegmans, who was involved in a crash on stage five, but only found out yesterday he had fractured the scaphoid bone in his wrist. Katusha sprinter Denis Galimzyanov was also a non-starter having finished outside the time limit on stage 12.
The profile of the stage suggested it was ideal for a breakaway to go away and stay away. Right from the off it was clear that dozens of riders were determined to be part of that break. The racing was frantic, with groups going away, being chased down and others countering. The pace proved too much for RadioShack's Andreas Klöden, who was soon off the back and struggling with back problems that had been exacerbated by a crash yesterday. The German quit with 25km covered, leaving his team with just five riders in the race.
Gilbert was once again one of the animators, but in the end he had to yield to the pull of the main pack, who were determined to allow him no room for manoeuvre. FDJ's Roy, however, got a bit more leeway. Despite being on the attack for most of yesterday with Thomas, the Frenchman pressed on and was eventually joined by nine riders: Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha).
As Tjallingii was joining the action at the front of the race, teammate Lars Boom was the latest to struggle off the back. With 50-odd kilometres covered, the Dutchman became the 25th rider to leave the race.
The breakaway riders didn't contest the intermediate sprint, Boasson Hagen leading the 10 escapees through. Five minutes later, the battle for 11th place was much more hard fought. HTC-Highroad committed several riders to lead out Mark Cavendish, but he was outwitted by Movistar's José Joaquín Rojas, who accelerated early and held on to edge it as the Briton gesticulated furiously.
Attacks on the Aubisque
Soon after the breakaway riders began the ascent of the Aubisque, world champion Hushovd attacked from the back of the group. Initially, no one followed. Roy then made a move behind the Norwegian, and joined him just above the spa town of Eaux-Bonnes. Behind this pair, Moncoutié moved clear of the remaining eight and was for a short time joined by Boasson Hagen.
Nine kilometres from the summit, Roy kicked away from Hushovd, who was soon caught and dropped by Moncoutié. The Cofidis climbing specialist closed to within 100 metres of Roy at one point, but the irrepressible FDJ rider steadily eased away again to lead by 53 seconds going over the summit, with Hushovd at 2:03. The peloton came over more than eight minutes down.
Roy gained a few more seconds on the uncategorised ascent over the Soulor pass, from where he had 33 mostly downhill kilometres into the finish. Hushovd, renowned as one of the best descenders in the sport, caught Moncoutié coming off the Soulor, and the pair quickly began to trim back Roy's advantage. At the 20km banner his lead was 1:05. At 15km it was less than half that, at 10km it was just 18 seconds.
For a few minutes, it looked as if Roy might just hang on as the road kicked up a couple of times on the approaches to Lourdes. Sadly for him, though, Hushovd had a little bit left in the tank thanks to his decision to hold back yesterday. In the end, that may well have been the difference between them.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:47:36
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:26
|4
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:00
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:05:03
|7
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:08
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:16
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:48
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:37
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|17
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|19
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|35
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|38
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|42
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|48
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|51
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|54
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|55
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|56
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|59
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|61
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:52
|67
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|68
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|69
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|72
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|73
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|83
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|84
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|85
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|86
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|88
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|90
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|93
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|95
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|96
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:03
|97
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|98
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|100
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:07
|101
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:08:38
|102
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:40
|103
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:24
|104
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|105
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|106
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:13
|107
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|108
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|109
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:42
|111
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|114
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:32
|117
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|119
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|120
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|123
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|124
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:08
|125
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|127
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|128
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|129
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|130
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|132
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|134
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|135
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|139
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|142
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|143
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|144
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|145
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|147
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|148
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|149
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|152
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|153
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|154
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|155
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|156
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|158
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|164
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|165
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|166
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|167
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|168
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|169
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|170
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|171
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:41
|DNF
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|15
|4
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|13
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|20
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|3
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|4
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|13
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|8
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|7
|10
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|13
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|4
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3:52:39
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:34
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:49
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:08:01
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:39
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:29
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:05
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|29
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11:38:02
|2
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|3
|FDJ
|0:00:26
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|0:05:00
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:03
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:05:08
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:16
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:48
|11
|Leopard Trek
|0:07:37
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:07:52
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Team RadioShack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|55:49:57
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:49
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:17
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:16
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:22
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:00
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:11
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:35
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|12
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|13
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:50
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:03
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:07:17
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:27
|17
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:51
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:55
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:20
|20
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:44
|21
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:47
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:51
|23
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:12
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:20
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:51
|26
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|27
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:28
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:12:37
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:12:43
|30
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:54
|31
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:03
|32
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:23
|33
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:40
|35
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:29
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:42
|37
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:54
|38
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:10
|39
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:21:16
|40
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|41
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:12
|42
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:13
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:21
|44
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:22:58
|45
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:23:33
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:51
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:29:01
|48
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:51
|49
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:31
|50
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:29
|51
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:32:43
|52
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:33:35
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:47
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:11
|55
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:33
|56
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:04
|57
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:37:26
|58
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:03
|59
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:13
|60
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:44
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:42:24
|62
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:47
|63
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:43:51
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:25
|65
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:45:10
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:45:37
|67
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:47:44
|68
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:47:51
|69
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:50:13
|70
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:21
|71
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:22
|72
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:12
|73
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:21
|74
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:53:23
|75
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:53:41
|76
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:20
|77
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:55:33
|78
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:58:25
|80
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:40
|81
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:58:44
|82
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:16
|83
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:59:34
|84
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:00:20
|85
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:38
|86
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1:02:32
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:02:41
|88
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:33
|89
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:01
|90
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:05:35
|91
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:38
|92
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:06:15
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:07:29
|94
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:08:48
|95
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:09:09
|96
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:09:11
|97
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:33
|99
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:11:00
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:12
|101
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:13:17
|102
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:13:50
|103
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:16
|104
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:14:51
|105
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:15:59
|106
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:11
|107
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:19:17
|108
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:19:54
|109
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:19:58
|110
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:20:06
|111
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:20:07
|112
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:20:10
|113
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:20:35
|114
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:11
|115
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:21:31
|116
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:22:05
|117
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:22:46
|118
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:22:54
|119
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:23:22
|120
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:24:26
|121
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:25:09
|122
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:25:21
|123
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:20
|124
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:26:38
|125
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1:27:09
|126
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:27:56
|127
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:28:47
|128
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:28:52
|129
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:29:56
|130
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:30:53
|131
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:32:28
|132
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:32:39
|133
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|1:33:13
|134
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:33:14
|135
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:33:28
|136
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:33:44
|137
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:34:03
|138
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:34:33
|139
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:46
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:35:29
|141
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:45
|142
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:10
|143
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:37:55
|144
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:39:09
|145
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:39:41
|146
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:40:15
|147
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:40:28
|148
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:41:20
|149
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:42:15
|150
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:42:48
|151
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:43:14
|152
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:43:17
|153
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:47:09
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:47:25
|155
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:47:34
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:48:18
|157
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1:49:48
|158
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:18
|159
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:50:35
|160
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:51:29
|161
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1:51:31
|162
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1:52:16
|163
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:52:48
|164
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:52:56
|165
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:53:07
|166
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:53:23
|167
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:54:36
|168
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:56:39
|169
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:07:02
|170
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:09:52
|171
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:14:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|264
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|251
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|240
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|192
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|164
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|146
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|105
|9
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|82
|10
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|77
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|14
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|66
|15
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|61
|16
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|17
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|60
|18
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|59
|19
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|20
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|21
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|54
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|25
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|42
|27
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|28
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|40
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|40
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|32
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|33
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|37
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|35
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|36
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|35
|37
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|38
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|39
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|32
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|42
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|43
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|28
|46
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|47
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|48
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|49
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|50
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|51
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|52
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|53
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|54
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|56
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|57
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|20
|58
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|59
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|60
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|61
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|62
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|63
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|64
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|65
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|66
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|67
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|68
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|69
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|70
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|71
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|72
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|73
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|13
|74
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|13
|75
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|76
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|77
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|11
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|79
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|80
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|81
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|82
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|83
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|84
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|85
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|8
|86
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|8
|87
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|88
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|89
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|90
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|5
|92
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|93
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|95
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|96
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|97
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|98
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|99
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|100
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|101
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|102
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|103
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|104
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|106
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|45
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|3
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|10
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|11
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|12
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|13
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|15
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|19
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|5
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|21
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|25
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|36
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|37
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|55:55:47
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:37
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:01
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:30
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:50
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:20
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:26
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:11
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:21
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:31:36
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:54
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:38:01
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:35
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:47:33
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:30
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:56:42
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:48
|20
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:02:58
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:03:21
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:05:10
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:06:22
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:14:17
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:21
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:17:32
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:25:03
|29
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:28:43
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:55
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:33:51
|32
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:35:30
|33
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:36:25
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:47:17
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:08:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|166:54:52
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Europcar
|0:01:25
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:02:39
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:28
|7
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:18
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:13:41
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:07
|10
|FDJ
|0:18:09
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:46
|12
|HTC-Highroad
|0:22:20
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:19
|14
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:51
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:00
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:07
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:34:36
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:47
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:48:00
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:59
|21
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:49:49
|22
|Movistar Team
|1:07:19
