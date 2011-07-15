Trending

Hushovd wins miracle stage in Lourdes

World champion breaks French blockade from breakaway

Image 1 of 58

Hushovd could hardly believe what he'd done

Hushovd could hardly believe what he'd done
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 58

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) takes a descent

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) takes a descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 58

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) in white

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) in white
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 58

Tommy stayed in yellow for another day

Tommy stayed in yellow for another day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 58

Fabian Cancellara stays cool at the start

Fabian Cancellara stays cool at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 58

Voeckler up close

Voeckler up close
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 58

The Aubisque in the mist

The Aubisque in the mist
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 58

Roy deserved the combatif award

Roy deserved the combatif award
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 58

Thor described it as his best ever victory

Thor described it as his best ever victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 58

Thor lets out a mighty roar

Thor lets out a mighty roar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 58

Voeckler at speed on the descent of the Aubisque

Voeckler at speed on the descent of the Aubisque
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 58

Andy Schleck on the descent

Andy Schleck on the descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 58

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 58

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) lost the stage but took the polka-dot jersey

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) lost the stage but took the polka-dot jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 58

Hushovd was overjoyed on the podium

Hushovd was overjoyed on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 58

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) stayed away

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) stayed away
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 58

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) picks up some extra points by going on the attack

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) picks up some extra points by going on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 58

David Millar talks to Basso at the start

David Millar talks to Basso at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 58

Voeckler swaps bikes

Voeckler swaps bikes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 58

Here comes the peloton

Here comes the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 58

The Europcar team protected Voeckler all day

The Europcar team protected Voeckler all day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 58

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 58

Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar) signs on

Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar) signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 58

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 58

Thomas Voeckler is easy spot even through the trees

Thomas Voeckler is easy spot even through the trees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 58

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) again looked good on the climb

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) again looked good on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 58

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) could hardly believe what he had done

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) could hardly believe what he had done
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 58

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) finished eighth after going in the break of the day

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) finished eighth after going in the break of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 58

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) ascends the Col d’Aubisque in pursuit of Jérémy Roy.

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) ascends the Col d’Aubisque in pursuit of Jérémy Roy.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 58

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) finished in third place, 26 seconds behind stage winner Thor Hushovd.

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) finished in third place, 26 seconds behind stage winner Thor Hushovd.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 58

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) crosses the finish line in Lourdes for third place.

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) crosses the finish line in Lourdes for third place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 58

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) jumped away from the peloton to finish 10th which moved the Belgian champion into 9th overall.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) jumped away from the peloton to finish 10th which moved the Belgian champion into 9th overall.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 58

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finishes stage 13 in Lourdes.

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finishes stage 13 in Lourdes.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 58

Stage 13 winner Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) bounds onto the podium.

Stage 13 winner Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) bounds onto the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 58

The God of Thunder was ecstatic about his stage win in the Pyrenees.

The God of Thunder was ecstatic about his stage win in the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 58

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his ninth Tour stage win.

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his ninth Tour stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 58

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dons the yellow jersey in Lourdes.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dons the yellow jersey in Lourdes.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 58

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates another day in the yellow jersey.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates another day in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 58

Thomas Voeckler adds another bouquet and stuffed lion to the collection.

Thomas Voeckler adds another bouquet and stuffed lion to the collection.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 58

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) may have fallen short of a Tour stage win, but he's the new leader of the mountains classification.

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) may have fallen short of a Tour stage win, but he's the new leader of the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 58

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) remains in the lead of the best young rider classification.

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) remains in the lead of the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 58

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) alone in the lead on the Col d’Aubisque.

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) alone in the lead on the Col d’Aubisque.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 58

Stage 13 runner-up David Moncoutie (Cofidis)

Stage 13 runner-up David Moncoutie (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 58

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) couldn't handle Thor Hushovd's surge in the closing kilometres and crossed the finish line in second place behind the Norwegian.

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) couldn't handle Thor Hushovd's surge in the closing kilometres and crossed the finish line in second place behind the Norwegian.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 58

Thor Hushovd pulled of the rare feat of winning a Tour de France stage while wearing the rainbow jersey.

Thor Hushovd pulled of the rare feat of winning a Tour de France stage while wearing the rainbow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 58

World champion Thor Hushovd can't believe he's won a Tour stage in the Pyrenees.

World champion Thor Hushovd can't believe he's won a Tour stage in the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 58

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his victory in Lourdes.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his victory in Lourdes.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 58

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France.

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 58

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) was in pain after retiring

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) was in pain after retiring
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 58

Hushovd used his power to handle the climb

Hushovd used his power to handle the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 58

The peloton on the Col d'Aubisque

The peloton on the Col d'Aubisque
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 58

Andreas Klöden tries to ease the pain in his back

Andreas Klöden tries to ease the pain in his back
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 58

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his amazing solo victory

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his amazing solo victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 58

Hushovd leads the breakaway

Hushovd leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 58

Hushovd enjoys the cheers from the crowd in Lourdes

Hushovd enjoys the cheers from the crowd in Lourdes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 58

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) smashes it

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) smashes it
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 57 of 58

Thor Hushovd enjoys the moment

Thor Hushovd enjoys the moment
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 58 of 58

Hushovd savours his victory

Hushovd savours his victory
(Image credit: AFP)

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) took his ninth Tour stage win and described it as the "best moment ever in my career" when he rode alone into Lourdes after an epic 30km pursuit of plucky Jérémy Roy (FDJ). "Winning alone on a hard day like this when we went over the Col d'Aubisque and doing it wearing the rainbow jersey is, I think, incredible. I'm just so happy now," said Hushovd.

After making the initial attack from a breakaway group of 10 riders on the opening ramps of the Aubisque, the Norwegian sprinter was dropped by the Frenchman and by David Moncoutié (Cofidis) further up the famous HC-category climb. Two minutes in arrears going over the summit, Hushovd steadily chipped away at the FDJ rider's advantage heading towards the finish.

He caught Moncoutié on the descent off the Soulor, and the pair set about chasing down the lone leader, Roy. At 15km to go, the two chasers had cut Roy's lead to just 31 seconds, with Hushovd doing the bulk of the pace-setting. They continued to close, but for a time Roy held them at 15-20 seconds as the fading Moncoutié was either unable or unwilling to contribute to the chase, knowing all too well that Hushovd was sure to beat him if the finish came down to a sprint.

With 3km left, Hushovd kicked away from Moncoutié and was quickly up to Roy. The Norwegian didn't wait to take on the FDJ rider in the sprint, jumping past him straight away and stomping clear to win with a comfortable gap over Moncoutié.

"It's the craziest thing I've ever done," admitted Hushovd. "I was happy to be in the break. I was obviously strong. I went on the attack on the Aubisque so that I could ride at my own pace. My goal was to come back on the descent, which I finally managed to do. It's incredible how quickly things have turned for me. Yesterday and the few days before I was feeling tired, but I did the right thing yesterday by taking it easy and losing quite a lot of time. I think that saved my legs and that's why I won today."

It was impossible not to have sympathy for Roy, who has been one of the revelations of the race. Already on the attack yesterday with Geraint Thomas on the road to Luz-Ardiden, Roy rolled in an almost tearful third. His reward for a fifth attack in 13 stages was the stage's combativity prize and the King of the Mountains jersey, which he took from Samuel Sánchez after adding his conquest of the Aubisque to yesterday's on the Tourmalet.

"Perhaps one day I will look back on this stage as a great effort, but at the moment I feel too disappointed to see it that way," Roy confessed.

There was little change in the overall standings, with Thomas Voeckler finishing towards the front of the peloton to hold the yellow jersey for another day, although Philippe Gilbert did jump up to ninth overall thanks to an attack coming off the Soulor, which earned him 10th place on the stage almost a minute ahead of the yellow jersey group.

Looking ahead to tomorrow's stage to Plâteau de Beille, where he famously held the yellow jersey against most predictions in 2004, Voeckler said: "I've got good memories of Plâteau de Beille and we'll see what happens. What I know is that Luz-Ardiden was very, very hard and I think tomorrow it will be harder. I'm very proud of the way my team has ridden and if I do lose the jersey tomorrow I won't be blaming my team because they've done a great job up to now."

Asked about the fact that every previous winner at Plâteau de Beille has gone on to win the Tour in Paris, BMC team leader Cadel Evans commented: "Plâteau de Beille is a long climb after a hard day. But if I don't win tomorrow I'm not going to give up trying to win, let's put it that way. But it is certainly going to be one of the race's most important days."

A frantic start

The stage started without Quick Step's Gert Steegmans, who was involved in a crash on stage five, but only found out yesterday he had fractured the scaphoid bone in his wrist. Katusha sprinter Denis Galimzyanov was also a non-starter having finished outside the time limit on stage 12.

The profile of the stage suggested it was ideal for a breakaway to go away and stay away. Right from the off it was clear that dozens of riders were determined to be part of that break. The racing was frantic, with groups going away, being chased down and others countering. The pace proved too much for RadioShack's Andreas Klöden, who was soon off the back and struggling with back problems that had been exacerbated by a crash yesterday. The German quit with 25km covered, leaving his team with just five riders in the race.

Gilbert was once again one of the animators, but in the end he had to yield to the pull of the main pack, who were determined to allow him no room for manoeuvre. FDJ's Roy, however, got a bit more leeway. Despite being on the attack for most of yesterday with Thomas, the Frenchman pressed on and was eventually joined by nine riders: Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha).

As Tjallingii was joining the action at the front of the race, teammate Lars Boom was the latest to struggle off the back. With 50-odd kilometres covered, the Dutchman became the 25th rider to leave the race.

The breakaway riders didn't contest the intermediate sprint, Boasson Hagen leading the 10 escapees through. Five minutes later, the battle for 11th place was much more hard fought. HTC-Highroad committed several riders to lead out Mark Cavendish, but he was outwitted by Movistar's José Joaquín Rojas, who accelerated early and held on to edge it as the Briton gesticulated furiously.

Attacks on the Aubisque

Soon after the breakaway riders began the ascent of the Aubisque, world champion Hushovd attacked from the back of the group. Initially, no one followed. Roy then made a move behind the Norwegian, and joined him just above the spa town of Eaux-Bonnes. Behind this pair, Moncoutié moved clear of the remaining eight and was for a short time joined by Boasson Hagen.

Nine kilometres from the summit, Roy kicked away from Hushovd, who was soon caught and dropped by Moncoutié. The Cofidis climbing specialist closed to within 100 metres of Roy at one point, but the irrepressible FDJ rider steadily eased away again to lead by 53 seconds going over the summit, with Hushovd at 2:03. The peloton came over more than eight minutes down.

Roy gained a few more seconds on the uncategorised ascent over the Soulor pass, from where he had 33 mostly downhill kilometres into the finish. Hushovd, renowned as one of the best descenders in the sport, caught Moncoutié coming off the Soulor, and the pair quickly began to trim back Roy's advantage. At the 20km banner his lead was 1:05. At 15km it was less than half that, at 10km it was just 18 seconds.

For a few minutes, it looked as if Roy might just hang on as the road kicked up a couple of times on the approaches to Lourdes. Sadly for him, though, Hushovd had a little bit left in the tank thanks to his decision to hold back yesterday. In the end, that may well have been the difference between them.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:47:36
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:26
4Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:05:00
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:02
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:05:03
7Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:08
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:16
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:48
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:51
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:37
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
17Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
18Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
19Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
21Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
23Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
31Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
32Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
35Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
38Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
40Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
42Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
45Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
47Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
48Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
51Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
52George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
54Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
55Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
56Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
57David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
58Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
59Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
60Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
61Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
66Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:07:52
67Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
68Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
69Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
70Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
72Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
73Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
74Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
83Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
84Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
85Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
86Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
88David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
89Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
90Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
92Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
93Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
95Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
96David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:03
97Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
99Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
100Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:08:07
101Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:08:38
102Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:40
103Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:24
104Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:04
105Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
106Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:13
107Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
108Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:15:42
111Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
113Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
114Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:32
117Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
118Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
119Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
120Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
121Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
122Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
123Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
124Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:08
125Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
127Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
128Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
129Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
130Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
132Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
133Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
134Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
135Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
137Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
138Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
139José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
140Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
141Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
142Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
143Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
144Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
145Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
146Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
147Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
148Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
149Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
150Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
152Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
153André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
154Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
155Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
156Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
159Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
160Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
161Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
164Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
165Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
166Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
167William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
168Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
169Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
170Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
171Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:41
DNFAndreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSGert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo20pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ15
4Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad13
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team11
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling10
7Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team9
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
14Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD2
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Intermediate sprint - Bielle, km. 82.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling20pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
3Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team15
4Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana13
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
8Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ8
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad7
10Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team6
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad4
13Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte de Cuqueron, km. 43.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Belair, km. 65
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col d'Aubisque, km. 110
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ20pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
4Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team8
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
6Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3:52:39
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:48
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:34
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:49
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:08:01
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:10:39
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
21Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:29
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:05
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
28Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
29Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
32Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:38

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo11:38:02
2Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
3FDJ0:00:26
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:30
5HTC-Highroad0:05:00
6Sky Procycling0:05:03
7Katusha Team0:05:08
8Lampre - ISD0:05:16
9Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:17
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:48
11Leopard Trek0:07:37
12Euskaltel-Euskadi
13BMC Racing Team
14Liquigas-Cannondale
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Team Europcar0:07:52
17Saxo Bank Sungard
18Pro Team Astana
19Movistar Team
20Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar55:49:57
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:49
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:17
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:16
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:22
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:00
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:11
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:35
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
12Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:07
13Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:05:50
14Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:06:03
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:07:17
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:27
17Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:51
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:55
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:44
21Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:08:47
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:51
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:12
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:20
25Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:10:51
26Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:06
27Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:28
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:12:37
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:12:43
30Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:54
31Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:03
32Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:23
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:16
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:40
35David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:29
36Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:42
37Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:54
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:10
39Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:21:16
40Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:01
41Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:12
42Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:13
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:21
44Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:22:58
45Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:23:33
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:51
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:29:01
48Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:51
49George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:31
50Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:32:29
51Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:32:43
52Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:33:35
53Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:47
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:11
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:33
56David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:04
57Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:37:26
58Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:03
59David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:13
60Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:39:44
61Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:42:24
62Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:47
63Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:43:51
64Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:25
65Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:45:10
66Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:45:37
67Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:47:44
68David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:47:51
69Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:50:13
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:51:21
71Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:22
72Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:12
73Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:21
74Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:53:23
75Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:53:41
76Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:20
77Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:55:33
78Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:58:25
80Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:40
81Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:58:44
82Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:16
83Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:59:34
84Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:00:20
85José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:38
86Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1:02:32
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:02:41
88Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:03:33
89Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:01
90Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:05:35
91Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:05:38
92Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:06:15
93Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:07:29
94Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:08:48
95Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1:09:09
96Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:09:11
97Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:33
99Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:11:00
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:12
101Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:13:17
102Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:13:50
103Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:16
104Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:14:51
105Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:15:59
106Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:19:11
107Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:19:17
108Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1:19:54
109Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:19:58
110Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:20:06
111Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:20:07
112Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:20:10
113Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:20:35
114Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:21:11
115Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:21:31
116Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:22:05
117Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:22:46
118Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:22:54
119Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:23:22
120William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:24:26
121Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:25:09
122Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:25:21
123Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:26:20
124Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:26:38
125Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1:27:09
126Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:27:56
127Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:28:47
128Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:28:52
129Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:29:56
130Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:30:53
131Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:32:28
132Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1:32:39
133Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana1:33:13
134Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:33:14
135Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:33:28
136Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:33:44
137Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:34:03
138Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:34:33
139Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:46
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:35:29
141Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:45
142Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:37:10
143Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:37:55
144Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:39:09
145Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:39:41
146Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1:40:15
147Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:40:28
148Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:41:20
149Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:42:15
150Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:42:48
151Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:43:14
152Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:43:17
153Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:47:09
154André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:47:25
155Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:47:34
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:48:18
157Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1:49:48
158Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:50:18
159Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:50:35
160Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:51:29
161Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1:51:31
162Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1:52:16
163Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:52:48
164Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:52:56
165Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:53:07
166Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:53:23
167Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1:54:36
168Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:56:39
169Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:07:02
170Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:09:52
171Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:14:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad264pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team251
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto240
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo192
5André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto164
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team146
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling105
9Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ82
10Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale82
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ77
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team73
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling68
14Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD66
15Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek61
16Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar60
17William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ60
18Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard59
19Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi58
20Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team56
21Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad54
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar53
23Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team48
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team45
25José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team45
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ42
27Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun41
28Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ40
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ40
30Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad40
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale40
32Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi37
33Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad37
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun36
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
36Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling35
37David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34
38Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne33
39Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek32
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne32
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
42Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
43Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
44Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto29
45Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad28
46Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team27
47Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team27
48Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne27
49Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale26
50Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
51Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team24
52Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
53Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
54Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
55Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
56Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
57Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad20
58Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team19
59Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
60Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
61Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
62Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
63Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
64Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
66Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
67Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
68Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
69Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
70Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
71Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling13
72Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
73Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana13
74Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana13
75Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
76Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
77Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana11
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
79Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
80Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
81Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
82Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
84Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
85Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD8
86Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana8
87Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
88Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling7
89Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
90Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad5
92Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
93Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
95Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
96Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
97Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
98Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
99Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
100Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
101Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
102Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
103Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
104Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
106Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ45pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi40
3Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto34
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek24
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
10David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
11Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
12Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
13Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team8
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
19Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ5
20Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
21Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
22Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
25Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
36José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
37Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ55:55:47
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:37
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:05
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:01
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:30
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:16
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:50
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:20
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:26
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:23:11
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:21
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:31:36
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:33:54
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:38:01
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:35
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:47:33
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:30
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:56:42
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:48
20Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:02:58
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:03:21
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:05:10
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:06:22
25Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:14:17
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:21
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:17:32
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:25:03
29Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:28:43
30Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:55
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:33:51
32Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:35:30
33Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:36:25
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:47:17
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:08:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo166:54:52
2Leopard Trek0:00:05
3Team Europcar0:01:25
4AG2R La Mondiale0:02:26
5Katusha Team0:02:39
6Team RadioShack0:04:28
7Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:18
8Sky Procycling0:13:41
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:07
10FDJ0:18:09
11Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:46
12HTC-Highroad0:22:20
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:19
14Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:51
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:00
16BMC Racing Team0:34:07
17Pro Team Astana0:34:36
18Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:47
19Lampre - ISD0:48:00
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:59
21Saur - Sojasun0:49:49
22Movistar Team1:07:19

Latest on Cyclingnews