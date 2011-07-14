Image 1 of 74 Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage 12 in Luz-Ardiden, the 2011 Tour's first mountain top finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 74 Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) launches an attack and looks back at the damage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 74 Geraint Thomas (Sky) was off the front for nearly the entire stage and would receive the most combative rider award. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 74 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) lost touch with the yellow jersey group on the upper slopes of Luz-Ardiden. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 74 Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) nears the finish at Luz-Ardiden. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 74 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) finished 14th on the Tour's first high mountains stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 74 Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) climbs into the lead of the young rider classification. Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) claimed the first Tour de France victory of his stellar career, winning the first high mountain summit finish on stage 12 atop Luz-Ardiden. The win comes 10 years after his former teammate Robert Laiseka was the last rider to win on this mountain.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) retained his yellow jersey with an unexpectedly strong performance despite being caught up in a series of attacks by the big-name overall contenders.

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) was the real winner in the first exchange of blows in this year's race, while the loser was Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) who was unable to handle the pace during the final part of the torturous Pyrenean ascent.

Sanchez and Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had managed to get away from the favourites on the 13.3km climb to the finish and caught and passed breakaway heroes Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ), who had been away since the start of the 209km stage.

The Beijing Olympic champion turned on his speed with about 250 metres to go to take the win ahead of Vanendert, with Schleck taking third just ten seconds behind. The overall contenders were a further 20 seconds back, although Contador had lost contact and finished a psychologically damaging 13 seconds down on Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Cadel Evans (BMC)

Voeckler surprisingly held on to his yellow jersey, clutching teammate Pierre Rolland's hand in gratitude as the crossed the line 50 seconds after Sanchez. He now leads Fränk Schleck by 1:49, with Evans third at 2:06.

"It's a very emotional and exciting win for us because there was a lot of support out there for us. For me it’s a dream come true,” Sanchez said.

“It’s a very important victory. We are not a big-budget team but a modest, all-Basque team. It's our biggest victory of the season. I’ve worked very hard to be at my very best for the Tour de France and I've sacrificed more than ever before: I’ve spent time away from my family and from people who I’ve lost. But now it's worth it."

Voeckler was overjoyed to keep the yellow jersey on Bastille Day.

“Today I was surprised to be here 10km to the final,” he said. “After I saw the last klometer I said to myself 'you're still here, don't give up'. Today the Europcar team really helped me all day, especially Rolland in the final. Even if I crashed after the first climb, it's a good day, but it's been a hard day.”

Voeckler kept the yellow jersey but the polka-dot jersey of the best climber and the white young rider’s jersey both changed hands.

Johnny Hoogerland of Vacansoleil-DCM put in a brave effort in the high mountains but faded and so Sanchez took the jersey thanks to his stage win atop the hors catégorie Luz-Ardiden summit finish, his 40 points means he leads Vanendert (32) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ) at 24 points.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) lost not only his hopes for a top placing but also the white jersey when he cracked on the Tourmalet. Arnold Jeannesson of FDJ took it, and leads Estonia's Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) by 1:37.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) kept the green points jersey by taking the field sprint behind the early six-rider breakaway at the day's intermediate sprint in Sarrancolin.

Another early break

The weather was significantly better after several days of rain which seemingly inspired the riders.

As always, the day's escape group got away early. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), Blel Kadri (Ag2R) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ) were up and gone within minutes of the start.

The Frenchmen took the intermediate sprint points on Bastille Day, as Mangel crossed the line ahead of Roy. Nine minutes behind them, things got serious for the top sprinters before they formed the gruppetto to survive in the mountains.

Movistar took the middle of the road in the sprint, HTC-Highroad the left and Omega Pharma-Lotto the right, but HTC-Highroad had things easily in hand and brought the green-clad Mark Cavendish to the line as seventh, with Mark Renshaw eighth and Goss tenth. Only Jose Joaquin Rojas of Movistar was able to break the HTC-Highroad dominance, placing ninth. The seventh place finish at the intermediate sprint gave Cavendish another nine points, for a total of 260, 18 more than Rojas.

The lead group started up the category one Hourquette d'Ancizan with a reduced lead of seven minutes. Movistar set a high pace on the climb, and not surprisingly the first to attack was mountains classification leader Johnny Hoogerland of Vacansoleil-DCM, who seemed to have recovered well from his barbed wire cuts. He was almost immediately joined by French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), and then by Roman Kreuziger (Astana).

The descent off the Hourquette d'Ancizan caused problems for the riders as Geraint Thomas fell out of the lead group when he slipped on the damp roads. Fortunately he found a gap between parked vehicles, falling, sliding and miraculously coming to a stop only inches from the cliff side. Back on the bike, he soon shot onto the grass again on another curve due to mud still stuck on his tires, but ultimately again joined the lead group.

The peloton topped the first climb and almost immediately went down – literally. On the same turn that caused Thomas's initial crash, a handful of riders hit the asphalt. Voeckler braked into a parked car, and Andreas Klöden of RadioShack was once again involved, as was HTC-Highroad's Peter Velits. Fortunately all of them got up and back on their bikes.

The Tourmalet was next and its most prominent victim was Robert Gesink of Rabobank. HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin also fell back, along with Jakob Fuglsang of Leopard Trek. With Velits and Klöden being thrown back by the crash, massive changes in the GC were expected.

With still five kilometres to go to the top, the lead group finally fell apart for good, with Thomas remaining alone in the lead. Behind them, Leopard Trek veteran Jens Voigt pulled the increasingly smaller yellow jersey group up the mountain. Roy moved back up to the front and arrived first at the fog-enshrouded Tourmalet summit ahead of Thomas. Behind them, escape groups of various compositions formed and faded. The Tourmalet, as ever, caused attrition.

Thomas and Roy then headed to the final climb, the legendary Luz-Ardiden, with a lead of just over three minutes but it was quickly down to only 1:43 into the final 10 km.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were the first to make it up to the leaders, with eight kilometres to go. The duo moved on into the lead as Thomas and Roy faded. Their long day off the front would be worth it, however, as Roy took the special Souvenir Jacques Goddet for cresting the Tourmalet first while Thomas was awarded the combatif or most aggressive rider prize.

The overall contenders battle begins

The battle between the Tour de France contenders began when Sylvester Szmyd and Ivan Basso of Liquigas-Cannondale took over the lead work in the group which got increasingly smaller and smaller, with even Gilbert unable to hang on. The Schlecks stayed almost within touching distance of Contador as they went up the final climb, almost trying to psyche the Spaniard out.

Contador dropped back at one moment, and Andy Schleck moved quickly to the front. The Spaniard went with him, but it was all a feint. Fränk Schleck shot up the other side, and although he didn't really get away, the first shot had been fired. Other surges and chases followed but it they were all jabs rather than knockout blows.

Frank Schleck’s third try was his best, and with 2.5 kilometres to go, he got away in a solo effort. He pursued Vanendert and Sanchez up the narrow, fan-lined road but was just unable to catch the two leaders before the finish.

Basso and Evans led the chase and that snapped the elastic holding the big name contenders together. First Voeckler and then Contador fell off the pace and lost precious seconds. Voeckler was happy to hold into to yellow but the verdict of the first mountain finish had exposed Contador’s weaknesses and confirmed that this year’s Tour de France is going to be a fight all the way to Paris.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6:01:15 2 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:07 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:10 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:30 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:35 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:43 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:50 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:03 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:19 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:25 14 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 15 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 16 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:02 18 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:10 19 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:53 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:06 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:08 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:19 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:25 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:38 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:03:54 28 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:55 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:57 30 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:58 31 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:04:15 32 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:21 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:23 35 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:57 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:20 37 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:13 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:34 42 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:08:26 45 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 47 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:08:56 48 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:09:03 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:56 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:10:04 52 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:12 53 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:20 54 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:11:13 55 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:16 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:47 58 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:54 59 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:03 61 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:51 63 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:17 64 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 65 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 66 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:25 68 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:17:28 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 70 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 72 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 74 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 76 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:44 77 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 81 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 83 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:17:49 85 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:03 86 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:04 87 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:16 88 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:05 89 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:10 90 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:21:12 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 92 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:21:21 93 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:26 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:30 95 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:24:37 96 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:05 97 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 98 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 102 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 103 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 104 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 105 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 107 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 108 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 111 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 112 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 114 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 115 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 119 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 121 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 122 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 125 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 129 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 131 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 132 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 133 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 135 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 138 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 139 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 140 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 142 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 143 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 144 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 145 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 146 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 147 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 148 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 149 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 150 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 151 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 152 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 153 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 154 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 155 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 156 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 157 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 158 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 159 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 161 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 162 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 164 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 165 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 166 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 167 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 168 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 169 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 170 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 171 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 172 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 173 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 174 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 175 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team HD Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 pts 2 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 15 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 14 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2

Intermediate Sprint - Sarrancolin, km. 119 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 17 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 5 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 9 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 11 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1

Hourquette d'Ancizan (Cat. 1) km. 141.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 6 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Col du Tourmalet (HC) km. 175.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Luz-Ardiden (HC) km. 211 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 pts 2 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6:02:05 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:29 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:16 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:35 6 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:33 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:30 8 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:23 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:16 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:13 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:57 12 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:04 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:15:27 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:16:38 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:54 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:13 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:20:22 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:15 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 31 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 33 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 36 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 18:11:21 2 Leopard Trek 0:01:30 3 Katusha Team 0:02:25 4 Team Europcar 0:03:07 5 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:47 6 Team RadioShack 0:05:08 7 FDJ 0:06:33 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:41 9 Sky Procycling 0:06:43 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:44 11 Saur - Sojasun 0:07:54 12 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:57 13 BMC Racing Team 0:17:28 14 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:49 15 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:20 16 HTC-Highroad 0:21:59 17 Pro Team Astana 0:25:28 18 Lampre - ISD 0:25:33 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:48 20 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:46 21 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:19 22 Movistar Team 0:52:19

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 51:54:44 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:49 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:17 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:16 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:22 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:00 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:11 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:35 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 11 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:07 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:24 13 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:05:50 14 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:06:03 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:07:17 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:27 17 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:51 18 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:55 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:20 20 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:08:47 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:51 22 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:12 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:20 24 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:10:19 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:21 26 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:10:51 27 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:06 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:13 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:12:22 30 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:28 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:12:43 32 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:54 33 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:03 34 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:23 35 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:01 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:25 37 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:27 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:39 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:55 40 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:58 41 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:12 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:21 43 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:22:58 44 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:23:18 45 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:24:36 46 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:25:56 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:36 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:28:46 49 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:31 50 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:29 51 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:32:43 52 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:33:20 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:32 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:56 55 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:35:46 56 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:18 57 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:49 58 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:00 59 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:37:28 60 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:37:47 61 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:51 62 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:38:41 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:44 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:40:00 65 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:42:24 66 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:47 67 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:25 68 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:45 69 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:45:10 70 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:45:37 71 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:07 72 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:47:29 73 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:47:51 74 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:02 75 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:30 76 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:49:58 77 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:50:55 78 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:53:08 79 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:21 80 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:53:26 81 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:17 82 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:54:36 83 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:54:40 84 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:55:02 86 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:55:18 87 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 88 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:06 89 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:56:29 90 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:57:05 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:57:41 92 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:57:55 93 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:58:14 94 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:58:29 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:40 96 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:59:34 97 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:45 98 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:00:20 99 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:02:22 100 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:04:46 101 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:05:20 102 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:23 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:05:35 105 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:07:29 106 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:07:34 107 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:08:51 108 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:09:55 109 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:11:06 110 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:12:02 111 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:12:07 112 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:12:34 113 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:13:25 114 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:13:26 115 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:14:36 116 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:15:59 117 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:16:11 118 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:17:57 119 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 120 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:18:43 121 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:01 122 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:19:32 123 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:19:58 124 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 125 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:20:02 126 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:15 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:21:05 128 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:21:11 129 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:21:16 130 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:21:44 131 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:14 132 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:22:31 133 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:22:39 134 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 135 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:22:56 136 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:24:34 137 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:24:38 138 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 1:25:08 139 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:25:09 140 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:25:10 141 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:25:21 142 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:26:05 143 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1:26:54 144 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:27:44 145 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:28:17 146 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:28:46 148 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:28:47 149 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:32:38 150 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:32:54 151 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:32:57 152 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:33:03 153 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:33:28 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:33:47 155 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1:35:17 156 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:35:38 157 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:35:47 158 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:36:04 159 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:37:29 160 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1:37:45 161 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:38:17 162 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:38:36 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:38:52 164 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:40:05 165 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:40:13 166 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:42:52 167 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:43:53 168 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:44:51 169 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:49:03 170 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1:50:30 171 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:52:31 172 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:00:14 173 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 2:01:01 174 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:05:25 175 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:08:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 260 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 242 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 234 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 164 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 163 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 146 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 81 11 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 80 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 75 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 15 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 61 16 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 60 17 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 60 18 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 59 19 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 20 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 54 21 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 54 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 53 23 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 53 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 48 25 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 26 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 27 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 45 28 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 44 29 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 42 30 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 40 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 40 33 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 34 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 35 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 36 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 37 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 36 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 39 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 35 40 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 42 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 32 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 44 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 45 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 46 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 28 47 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 48 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 49 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 51 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 52 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 53 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 23 54 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 55 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 56 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 57 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 58 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 59 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 60 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 61 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 62 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 63 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 65 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 66 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 67 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 68 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 69 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 70 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 71 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 13 73 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 74 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 75 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 11 76 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 77 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 78 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 79 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 80 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 81 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 82 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 83 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 84 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 8 85 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 86 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 87 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 88 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 89 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 90 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 6 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 5 92 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 93 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 95 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 96 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 97 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 98 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 99 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 2 100 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 101 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 102 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 103 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 104 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 105 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 pts 2 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 24 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 11 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 16 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 5 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 19 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 22 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 26 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 27 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 28 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 30 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 32 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 33 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1 34 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 52:00:34 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:37 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:01 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:30 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:31 7 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:16 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:35 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:05 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:22:56 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:06 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:29:56 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:54 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:34:10 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:35 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:47:18 17 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:27 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:48:50 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:16 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:50:39 22 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:51:15 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:51:51 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:33 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1:03:01 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:06:12 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:14:08 28 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:14:12 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:21 30 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:15:26 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:24 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:19:20 33 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:21:54 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:32:46 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:54:24 36 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:55:11