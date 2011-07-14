Trending

Sanchez prevails on Luz-Ardiden

Voeckler remains in yellow, Contador loses time

Image 1 of 74

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage 12 in Luz-Ardiden, the 2011 Tour's first mountain top finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 74

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) launches an attack and looks back at the damage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 74

Geraint Thomas (Sky) was off the front for nearly the entire stage and would receive the most combative rider award.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 74

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) lost touch with the yellow jersey group on the upper slopes of Luz-Ardiden.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 74

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) nears the finish at Luz-Ardiden.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 74

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) finished 14th on the Tour's first high mountains stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 74

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) climbs into the lead of the young rider classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 74

Thomas Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) moves into the top-ten overall with his 11th place finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 74

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) big rings the final pitch up Luz-Ardiden on the wheel of teammate Pierre Rolland.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 74

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) digs deep to remain in the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 74

Pierre Rolland paces Europcar teammate and race leader Thomas Voeckler to the finish at Luz-Ardiden.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 74

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) finished in seventh, 35 seconds down on stage winner Sammy Sanchez.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 74

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) tries to limit his losses at the end of stage 12.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 74

Ivan Basso leads Andy Schleck and Cadel Evans inside the final 500m.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 74

The Tour peloton would face this switchbacked ascent to the finish at Luz-Ardiden.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 74

Not a good day for Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) as the German crashed on the descent of the Hourquette d'Ancizan.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 74

The Tour de France finished in Luz-Ardiden for the first time since 2003.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 74

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) surges in the finale of stage 12.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 74

The Tour peloton rolls through fields of sunflowers.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 74

Geraint Thomas (Sky) earned the combativity prize for his efforts.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 74

Ivan Basso looked at ease following the wheel of teammate Sylvester Szmyd.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 74

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the new leader in the KOM competition.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 74

An elite selection of GC contenders emerged on the final climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 74

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) would surrender the polka dot jersey at the end of stage 12.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 74

Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) climbed with the best on stage 12.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 74

The autobus makes its way to the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 74

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) goes on the offensive in the closing kilometres.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 74

Andy Schleck and Ivan Basso size each other up on the Luz-Ardiden climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 74

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) looks for any signs of weakness in his Tour rivals.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 74

Leopard Trek riders push the pace.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 74

The Basque fans were out in force in the Pyrenees

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 74

Contador never look comfortable

(Image credit: Luke Webber in Houffalize, Belgium)
Image 33 of 74

The Basque flags were waving

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 74

Voeckler was happy and relieved to stay in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 74

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) showed he is a real contender

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 74

Finally blue skies over the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 74

Leopard Trek put down some hurt on the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 74

A tired but satisfied Andy Schleck at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 74

The fatigue on Contador's face says it all

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 74

Voeckler looks up the line but doesn't seem to like what he sees.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 74

Voeckler thanks teammate Pierre Rolland for all his help

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 74

The big names sprint to the finish but Contador is struggling behind

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 74

Basso in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 74

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) tried to cross to the break but blew on the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 74

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) tried to show off French national champion's jersey on Bastille Day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 74

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 74

The early break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 74

Basso watches his rivals

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 74

Sunflowers and the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 74

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) is the new white jersey wearer after Gesink cracked

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 74

Olympic road champion Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates his stage win atop Luz-Ardiden.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 53 of 74

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) remains in the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 74

A Frenchman in yellow on Bastille Day - what could be better!

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 74

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the new mountains leader at the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 74

In addition to winning stage 12, Samuel Sánchez now leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 74

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) is the new leader of the best young rider classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 74

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was too much for Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who looks back to check the progress of the fast-approaching Fränk Schleck.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 74

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) has dropped his breakaway companion Jelle Vanendert and is moments away from victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 74

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) powers away from Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) inside of 250m to go.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 74

Stage 12 runner-up Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 74

The Schleck brothers tag-teamed the yellow jersey group with Fränk ultimately able to ride away to finish alone in third place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 74

Frenchman Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium to receive another yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 74

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) is closing fast on the two leaders, Sanchez and Vanendert, and checks their advantage on a switchback.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 74

Albert Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the upper slopes of Luz-Ardiden.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 74

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) climbed with the GC favourites and remains in yellow for another day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 74

Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on Luz-Ardiden.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 74

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage 12 on Luz-Ardiden.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 74

Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) overpowered breakaway companion Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto to win his first-ever Tour stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 74

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is ecstatic about his stage win on Luz-Ardiden.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 74

A beaming Samuel Sánchez has won the first Tour de France stage of his career.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 74

Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) attacked the yellow jersey group in the closing kilometres and finished in third place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 74

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished fourth in Luz-Ardiden.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 74

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) savours his first Tour de France stage win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) claimed the first Tour de France victory of his stellar career, winning the first high mountain summit finish on stage 12 atop Luz-Ardiden. The win comes 10 years after his former teammate Robert Laiseka was the last rider to win on this mountain.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) retained his yellow jersey with an unexpectedly strong performance despite being caught up in a series of attacks by the big-name overall contenders.

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) was the real winner in the first exchange of blows in this year's race, while the loser was Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) who was unable to handle the pace during the final part of the torturous Pyrenean ascent.

Sanchez and Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had managed to get away from the favourites on the 13.3km climb to the finish and caught and passed breakaway heroes Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ), who had been away since the start of the 209km stage.

The Beijing Olympic champion turned on his speed with about 250 metres to go to take the win ahead of Vanendert, with Schleck taking third just ten seconds behind. The overall contenders were a further 20 seconds back, although Contador had lost contact and finished a psychologically damaging 13 seconds down on Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Cadel Evans (BMC)

Voeckler surprisingly held on to his yellow jersey, clutching teammate Pierre Rolland's hand in gratitude as the crossed the line 50 seconds after Sanchez. He now leads Fränk Schleck by 1:49, with Evans third at 2:06.

"It's a very emotional and exciting win for us because there was a lot of support out there for us. For me it’s a dream come true,” Sanchez said.

“It’s a very important victory. We are not a big-budget team but a modest, all-Basque team. It's our biggest victory of the season. I’ve worked very hard to be at my very best for the Tour de France and I've sacrificed more than ever before: I’ve spent time away from my family and from people who I’ve lost. But now it's worth it."

Voeckler was overjoyed to keep the yellow jersey on Bastille Day.

“Today I was surprised to be here 10km to the final,” he said. “After I saw the last klometer I said to myself 'you're still here, don't give up'. Today the Europcar team really helped me all day, especially Rolland in the final. Even if I crashed after the first climb, it's a good day, but it's been a hard day.”

Voeckler kept the yellow jersey but the polka-dot jersey of the best climber and the white young rider’s jersey both changed hands.

Johnny Hoogerland of Vacansoleil-DCM put in a brave effort in the high mountains but faded and so Sanchez took the jersey thanks to his stage win atop the hors catégorie Luz-Ardiden summit finish, his 40 points means he leads Vanendert (32) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ) at 24 points.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) lost not only his hopes for a top placing but also the white jersey when he cracked on the Tourmalet. Arnold Jeannesson of FDJ took it, and leads Estonia's Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) by 1:37.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) kept the green points jersey by taking the field sprint behind the early six-rider breakaway at the day's intermediate sprint in Sarrancolin.

Another early break

The weather was significantly better after several days of rain which seemingly inspired the riders.

As always, the day's escape group got away early. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), Blel Kadri (Ag2R) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ) were up and gone within minutes of the start.

The Frenchmen took the intermediate sprint points on Bastille Day, as Mangel crossed the line ahead of Roy. Nine minutes behind them, things got serious for the top sprinters before they formed the gruppetto to survive in the mountains.

Movistar took the middle of the road in the sprint, HTC-Highroad the left and Omega Pharma-Lotto the right, but HTC-Highroad had things easily in hand and brought the green-clad Mark Cavendish to the line as seventh, with Mark Renshaw eighth and Goss tenth. Only Jose Joaquin Rojas of Movistar was able to break the HTC-Highroad dominance, placing ninth. The seventh place finish at the intermediate sprint gave Cavendish another nine points, for a total of 260, 18 more than Rojas.

The lead group started up the category one Hourquette d'Ancizan with a reduced lead of seven minutes. Movistar set a high pace on the climb, and not surprisingly the first to attack was mountains classification leader Johnny Hoogerland of Vacansoleil-DCM, who seemed to have recovered well from his barbed wire cuts. He was almost immediately joined by French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), and then by Roman Kreuziger (Astana).

The descent off the Hourquette d'Ancizan caused problems for the riders as Geraint Thomas fell out of the lead group when he slipped on the damp roads. Fortunately he found a gap between parked vehicles, falling, sliding and miraculously coming to a stop only inches from the cliff side. Back on the bike, he soon shot onto the grass again on another curve due to mud still stuck on his tires, but ultimately again joined the lead group.

The peloton topped the first climb and almost immediately went down – literally. On the same turn that caused Thomas's initial crash, a handful of riders hit the asphalt. Voeckler braked into a parked car, and Andreas Klöden of RadioShack was once again involved, as was HTC-Highroad's Peter Velits. Fortunately all of them got up and back on their bikes.

The Tourmalet was next and its most prominent victim was Robert Gesink of Rabobank. HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin also fell back, along with Jakob Fuglsang of Leopard Trek. With Velits and Klöden being thrown back by the crash, massive changes in the GC were expected.

With still five kilometres to go to the top, the lead group finally fell apart for good, with Thomas remaining alone in the lead. Behind them, Leopard Trek veteran Jens Voigt pulled the increasingly smaller yellow jersey group up the mountain. Roy moved back up to the front and arrived first at the fog-enshrouded Tourmalet summit ahead of Thomas. Behind them, escape groups of various compositions formed and faded. The Tourmalet, as ever, caused attrition.

Thomas and Roy then headed to the final climb, the legendary Luz-Ardiden, with a lead of just over three minutes but it was quickly down to only 1:43 into the final 10 km.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were the first to make it up to the leaders, with eight kilometres to go. The duo moved on into the lead as Thomas and Roy faded. Their long day off the front would be worth it, however, as Roy took the special Souvenir Jacques Goddet for cresting the Tourmalet first while Thomas was awarded the combatif or most aggressive rider prize.

The overall contenders battle begins

The battle between the Tour de France contenders began when Sylvester Szmyd and Ivan Basso of Liquigas-Cannondale took over the lead work in the group which got increasingly smaller and smaller, with even Gilbert unable to hang on. The Schlecks stayed almost within touching distance of Contador as they went up the final climb, almost trying to psyche the Spaniard out.

Contador dropped back at one moment, and Andy Schleck moved quickly to the front. The Spaniard went with him, but it was all a feint. Fränk Schleck shot up the other side, and although he didn't really get away, the first shot had been fired. Other surges and chases followed but it they were all jabs rather than knockout blows.

Frank Schleck’s third try was his best, and with 2.5 kilometres to go, he got away in a solo effort. He pursued Vanendert and Sanchez up the narrow, fan-lined road but was just unable to catch the two leaders before the finish.

Basso and Evans led the chase and that snapped the elastic holding the big name contenders together. First Voeckler and then Contador fell off the pace and lost precious seconds. Voeckler was happy to hold into to yellow but the verdict of the first mountain finish had exposed Contador’s weaknesses and confirmed that this year’s Tour de France is going to be a fight all the way to Paris.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6:01:15
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:07
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:10
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:35
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:43
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:03
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:19
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:25
14Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
16Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:02
18Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:10
19Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:53
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:06
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:08
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:19
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:25
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:03:54
28David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:55
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:57
30Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:58
31Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:04:15
32Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:21
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:23
35Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:57
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:20
37Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:13
39Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:34
42Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
44Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:08:26
45Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
47Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:08:56
48Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:09:03
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
50Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:56
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:10:04
52Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:12
53Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:20
54Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:11:13
55Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:16
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:47
58Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:54
59Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:03
61Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:51
63Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:17
64David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
65Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
66Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
67Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:25
68Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:17:28
69Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
70George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
74Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
76Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:44
77Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
81Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
83Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:17:49
85Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:03
86Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:04
87José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:16
88Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:05
89Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:10
90Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:21:12
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
92Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:21:21
93Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:26
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:30
95Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:24:37
96Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:05
97Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
98Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
99Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
100Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
101Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
102Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
103Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
104Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
105Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
107Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
110Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
111André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
114Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
115Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
119Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
121Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
122Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
125Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
129Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
131Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
132Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
133Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
135Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
138Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
139Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
140Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
141Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
142Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
143Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
144Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
145Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
146Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
147Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
148David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
149Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
150Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
151Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
152Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
153Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
154Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
155Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
156Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
157Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
158Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
159Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
161Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
162Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
164Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
165Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
166Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
167Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
168Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
169Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
170Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
171Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
172William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
173Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
174Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
175Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSRomain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
HDDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20pts
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek15
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard8
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ4
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
14Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2

Intermediate Sprint - Sarrancolin, km. 119
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ17
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
5José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad9
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1

Hourquette d'Ancizan (Cat. 1) km. 141.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ4
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
6José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1

Col du Tourmalet (HC) km. 175.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Luz-Ardiden (HC) km. 211
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi40pts
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto32
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek24
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6:02:05
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:29
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:35
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:16
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:35
6Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:33
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:30
8Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:23
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:16
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:13
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:57
12Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:04
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:15:27
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:16:38
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:54
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:13
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:20:22
19Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
20Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:15
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
31Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
33Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
36Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale18:11:21
2Leopard Trek0:01:30
3Katusha Team0:02:25
4Team Europcar0:03:07
5Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:47
6Team RadioShack0:05:08
7FDJ0:06:33
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:41
9Sky Procycling0:06:43
10Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:44
11Saur - Sojasun0:07:54
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:57
13BMC Racing Team0:17:28
14Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:49
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:20
16HTC-Highroad0:21:59
17Pro Team Astana0:25:28
18Lampre - ISD0:25:33
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:48
20Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:46
21Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:19
22Movistar Team0:52:19

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar51:54:44
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:49
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:17
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:16
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:22
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:00
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:11
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:35
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
11Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:07
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:24
13Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:05:50
14Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:06:03
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:07:17
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:27
17Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:51
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:55
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
20Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:08:47
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:51
22Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:12
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:20
24Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:10:19
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:21
26Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:10:51
27Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:06
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:13
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:12:22
30Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:28
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:12:43
32Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:54
33Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:03
34Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:23
35Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:01
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:25
37Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:27
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:39
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:55
40Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:58
41Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:12
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:21
43Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:22:58
44Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:23:18
45Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:36
46David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:56
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:36
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:28:46
49George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:31
50Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:32:29
51Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:32:43
52Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:33:20
53Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:32
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:56
55Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:35:46
56Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:18
57David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:49
58Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:00
59Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:37:28
60David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:37:47
61Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:51
62Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:38:41
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:39:44
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:40:00
65Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:42:24
66Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:47
67Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:25
68Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:45
69Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:45:10
70Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:45:37
71José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:07
72Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:47:29
73David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:47:51
74Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:02
75Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:49:30
76Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:49:58
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:50:55
78Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:53:08
79Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:21
80Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:53:26
81Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:17
82Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:54:36
83Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:54:40
84Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:55:02
86Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:55:18
87Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
88Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:06
89Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:56:29
90Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:57:05
91Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:57:41
92Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:57:55
93Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:58:14
94Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:58:29
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:40
96Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:59:34
97Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:45
98Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:00:20
99Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:02:22
100Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:04:46
101Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:05:20
102Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:23
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:05:35
105Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:07:29
106Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:07:34
107Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:08:51
108William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:09:55
109Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:11:06
110Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:12:02
111Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:07
112Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:12:34
113Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:13:25
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:13:26
115Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:14:36
116Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:15:59
117Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:16:11
118Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:17:57
119Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:18:43
121Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:01
122Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:19:32
123Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:19:58
124Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
125Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:20:02
126Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:15
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:21:05
128Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:21:11
129Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:21:16
130Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1:21:44
131Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:14
132Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:22:31
133Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:39
134Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
135Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:22:56
136Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:24:34
137Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:24:38
138Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana1:25:08
139Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:25:09
140Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:25:10
141Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:25:21
142Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:26:05
143Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1:26:54
144Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:27:44
145Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:28:17
146Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:28:46
148Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:28:47
149Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:32:38
150André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:32:54
151Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:32:57
152Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:33:03
153Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:33:28
154Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:33:47
155Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1:35:17
156Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:35:38
157Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:35:47
158Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:36:04
159Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:37:29
160Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1:37:45
161Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:38:17
162Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:38:36
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:38:52
164Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1:40:05
165Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:40:13
166Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1:42:52
167Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:43:53
168Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:44:51
169Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:49:03
170Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1:50:30
171Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:52:31
172Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:00:14
173Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team2:01:01
174Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:05:25
175Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:08:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad260pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team242
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto234
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto164
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo163
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team146
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team141
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale82
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team81
11Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ80
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling75
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team73
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling68
15Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek61
16Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar60
17William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ60
18Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard59
19Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi58
20Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ54
21Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad54
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar53
23Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team53
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team48
25Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD47
26Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team45
27José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team45
28Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack44
29Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ42
30Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun41
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ40
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ40
33Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad40
34Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale40
35Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi37
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun36
37Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad36
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
39Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling35
40Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne33
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
42Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek32
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
44Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
45Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne29
46Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad28
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto28
48Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne27
49Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team27
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale26
51Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
52Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team24
53Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ23
54Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
55Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
56Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
57Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
58Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
59Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
60Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
61Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
62Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team15
63Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
64Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
66Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
67Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
68Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
69Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
70Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling13
71Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana13
73Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
74Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
75Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana11
76Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
77Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
78Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11
79Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
80Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
81Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team9
82Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
83Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
84Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana8
85Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek7
86Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling7
87Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
88Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
89Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
90Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD6
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad5
92Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
93Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
95Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
96Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
97Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
98Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
99Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana2
100Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
101Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
102Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
103Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
104Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
105Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi40pts
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto32
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ24
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek24
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
11Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
16Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ5
17Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
19Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
21Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
22Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
26Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
27Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
28Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
30Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
32Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1
34José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ52:00:34
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:37
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:05
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:01
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:30
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:31
7Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:16
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:35
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:05
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:22:56
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:06
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:29:56
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:33:54
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:34:10
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:35
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:47:18
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:27
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:48:50
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:16
21Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:50:39
22Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:51:15
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:51:51
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:33
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1:03:01
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:06:12
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:14:08
28Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:14:12
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:21
30Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:15:26
31Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:24
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:19:20
33Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:21:54
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:32:46
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:54:24
36Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1:55:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek155:09:18
2Team Europcar0:01:05
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
4Team RadioShack0:04:08
5Katusha Team0:05:03
6Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:32
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:02
8Sky Procycling0:16:10
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:40
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:01
11HTC-Highroad0:24:52
12FDJ0:25:15
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:31
14Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:03
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:02
16BMC Racing Team0:34:02
17Pro Team Astana0:34:16
18Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:42
19Saur - Sojasun0:42:08
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:12
21Lampre - ISD0:50:16
22Movistar Team1:06:59

 

