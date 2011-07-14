Sanchez prevails on Luz-Ardiden
Voeckler remains in yellow, Contador loses time
Stage 12: Cugnaux - Luz-Ardiden
Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) claimed the first Tour de France victory of his stellar career, winning the first high mountain summit finish on stage 12 atop Luz-Ardiden. The win comes 10 years after his former teammate Robert Laiseka was the last rider to win on this mountain.
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) retained his yellow jersey with an unexpectedly strong performance despite being caught up in a series of attacks by the big-name overall contenders.
Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) was the real winner in the first exchange of blows in this year's race, while the loser was Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) who was unable to handle the pace during the final part of the torturous Pyrenean ascent.
Sanchez and Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had managed to get away from the favourites on the 13.3km climb to the finish and caught and passed breakaway heroes Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ), who had been away since the start of the 209km stage.
The Beijing Olympic champion turned on his speed with about 250 metres to go to take the win ahead of Vanendert, with Schleck taking third just ten seconds behind. The overall contenders were a further 20 seconds back, although Contador had lost contact and finished a psychologically damaging 13 seconds down on Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Cadel Evans (BMC)
Voeckler surprisingly held on to his yellow jersey, clutching teammate Pierre Rolland's hand in gratitude as the crossed the line 50 seconds after Sanchez. He now leads Fränk Schleck by 1:49, with Evans third at 2:06.
"It's a very emotional and exciting win for us because there was a lot of support out there for us. For me it’s a dream come true,” Sanchez said.
“It’s a very important victory. We are not a big-budget team but a modest, all-Basque team. It's our biggest victory of the season. I’ve worked very hard to be at my very best for the Tour de France and I've sacrificed more than ever before: I’ve spent time away from my family and from people who I’ve lost. But now it's worth it."
Voeckler was overjoyed to keep the yellow jersey on Bastille Day.
“Today I was surprised to be here 10km to the final,” he said. “After I saw the last klometer I said to myself 'you're still here, don't give up'. Today the Europcar team really helped me all day, especially Rolland in the final. Even if I crashed after the first climb, it's a good day, but it's been a hard day.”
Voeckler kept the yellow jersey but the polka-dot jersey of the best climber and the white young rider’s jersey both changed hands.
Johnny Hoogerland of Vacansoleil-DCM put in a brave effort in the high mountains but faded and so Sanchez took the jersey thanks to his stage win atop the hors catégorie Luz-Ardiden summit finish, his 40 points means he leads Vanendert (32) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ) at 24 points.
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) lost not only his hopes for a top placing but also the white jersey when he cracked on the Tourmalet. Arnold Jeannesson of FDJ took it, and leads Estonia's Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) by 1:37.
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) kept the green points jersey by taking the field sprint behind the early six-rider breakaway at the day's intermediate sprint in Sarrancolin.
Another early break
The weather was significantly better after several days of rain which seemingly inspired the riders.
As always, the day's escape group got away early. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), Blel Kadri (Ag2R) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ) were up and gone within minutes of the start.
The Frenchmen took the intermediate sprint points on Bastille Day, as Mangel crossed the line ahead of Roy. Nine minutes behind them, things got serious for the top sprinters before they formed the gruppetto to survive in the mountains.
Movistar took the middle of the road in the sprint, HTC-Highroad the left and Omega Pharma-Lotto the right, but HTC-Highroad had things easily in hand and brought the green-clad Mark Cavendish to the line as seventh, with Mark Renshaw eighth and Goss tenth. Only Jose Joaquin Rojas of Movistar was able to break the HTC-Highroad dominance, placing ninth. The seventh place finish at the intermediate sprint gave Cavendish another nine points, for a total of 260, 18 more than Rojas.
The lead group started up the category one Hourquette d'Ancizan with a reduced lead of seven minutes. Movistar set a high pace on the climb, and not surprisingly the first to attack was mountains classification leader Johnny Hoogerland of Vacansoleil-DCM, who seemed to have recovered well from his barbed wire cuts. He was almost immediately joined by French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), and then by Roman Kreuziger (Astana).
The descent off the Hourquette d'Ancizan caused problems for the riders as Geraint Thomas fell out of the lead group when he slipped on the damp roads. Fortunately he found a gap between parked vehicles, falling, sliding and miraculously coming to a stop only inches from the cliff side. Back on the bike, he soon shot onto the grass again on another curve due to mud still stuck on his tires, but ultimately again joined the lead group.
The peloton topped the first climb and almost immediately went down – literally. On the same turn that caused Thomas's initial crash, a handful of riders hit the asphalt. Voeckler braked into a parked car, and Andreas Klöden of RadioShack was once again involved, as was HTC-Highroad's Peter Velits. Fortunately all of them got up and back on their bikes.
The Tourmalet was next and its most prominent victim was Robert Gesink of Rabobank. HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin also fell back, along with Jakob Fuglsang of Leopard Trek. With Velits and Klöden being thrown back by the crash, massive changes in the GC were expected.
With still five kilometres to go to the top, the lead group finally fell apart for good, with Thomas remaining alone in the lead. Behind them, Leopard Trek veteran Jens Voigt pulled the increasingly smaller yellow jersey group up the mountain. Roy moved back up to the front and arrived first at the fog-enshrouded Tourmalet summit ahead of Thomas. Behind them, escape groups of various compositions formed and faded. The Tourmalet, as ever, caused attrition.
Thomas and Roy then headed to the final climb, the legendary Luz-Ardiden, with a lead of just over three minutes but it was quickly down to only 1:43 into the final 10 km.
Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were the first to make it up to the leaders, with eight kilometres to go. The duo moved on into the lead as Thomas and Roy faded. Their long day off the front would be worth it, however, as Roy took the special Souvenir Jacques Goddet for cresting the Tourmalet first while Thomas was awarded the combatif or most aggressive rider prize.
The overall contenders battle begins
The battle between the Tour de France contenders began when Sylvester Szmyd and Ivan Basso of Liquigas-Cannondale took over the lead work in the group which got increasingly smaller and smaller, with even Gilbert unable to hang on. The Schlecks stayed almost within touching distance of Contador as they went up the final climb, almost trying to psyche the Spaniard out.
Contador dropped back at one moment, and Andy Schleck moved quickly to the front. The Spaniard went with him, but it was all a feint. Fränk Schleck shot up the other side, and although he didn't really get away, the first shot had been fired. Other surges and chases followed but it they were all jabs rather than knockout blows.
Frank Schleck’s third try was his best, and with 2.5 kilometres to go, he got away in a solo effort. He pursued Vanendert and Sanchez up the narrow, fan-lined road but was just unable to catch the two leaders before the finish.
Basso and Evans led the chase and that snapped the elastic holding the big name contenders together. First Voeckler and then Contador fell off the pace and lost precious seconds. Voeckler was happy to hold into to yellow but the verdict of the first mountain finish had exposed Contador’s weaknesses and confirmed that this year’s Tour de France is going to be a fight all the way to Paris.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6:01:15
|2
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:07
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:10
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:35
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:43
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:03
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:19
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:25
|14
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|16
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:02
|18
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|19
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:53
|21
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:06
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|23
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:08
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:19
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:25
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:54
|28
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:55
|29
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:57
|30
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:58
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:15
|32
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:21
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:23
|35
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:57
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:20
|37
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|40
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:34
|42
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:08:26
|45
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|47
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:56
|48
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:03
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:56
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:10:04
|52
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:12
|53
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:20
|54
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:13
|55
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:16
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:47
|58
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:54
|59
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|61
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:51
|63
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:17
|64
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:25
|68
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:17:28
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|70
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|76
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|77
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|81
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|83
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:17:49
|85
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:03
|86
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:04
|87
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:16
|88
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:05
|89
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:10
|90
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:12
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:21:21
|93
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:26
|94
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:30
|95
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:24:37
|96
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:05
|97
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|98
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|104
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|105
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|107
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|111
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|114
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|122
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|125
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|129
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|131
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|132
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|133
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|138
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|139
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|140
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|142
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|143
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|144
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|145
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|146
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|147
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|148
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|149
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|150
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|151
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|152
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|153
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|154
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|155
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|156
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|157
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|158
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|159
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|161
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|162
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|164
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|165
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|166
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|167
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|168
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|169
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|170
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|172
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|173
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|174
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|175
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|pts
|2
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|15
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|17
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|5
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|9
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|11
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|4
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|6
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|pts
|2
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6:02:05
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:29
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:35
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:16
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:35
|6
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:33
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:30
|8
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:13
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:57
|12
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:04
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:27
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:38
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:13
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:22
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:15
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|31
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|33
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|36
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:11:21
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:30
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:02:25
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:03:07
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:47
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:05:08
|7
|FDJ
|0:06:33
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:41
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:43
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:44
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:54
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:57
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:17:28
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:49
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:20
|16
|HTC-Highroad
|0:21:59
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:25:28
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:25:33
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:48
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:46
|21
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:19
|22
|Movistar Team
|0:52:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|51:54:44
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:49
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:17
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:16
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:22
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:00
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:11
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:35
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|11
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:24
|13
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:50
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:03
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:07:17
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:27
|17
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:51
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:55
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:20
|20
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:47
|21
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:51
|22
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:12
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:20
|24
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:10:19
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:21
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:51
|27
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:13
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:12:22
|30
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:28
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:12:43
|32
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:54
|33
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:03
|34
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:23
|35
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:01
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:25
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:27
|38
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:39
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:55
|40
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:58
|41
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:12
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:21
|43
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:22:58
|44
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:23:18
|45
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:36
|46
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:25:56
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:36
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:28:46
|49
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:31
|50
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:29
|51
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:32:43
|52
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:33:20
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:32
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:56
|55
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:35:46
|56
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:18
|57
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:49
|58
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:00
|59
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:37:28
|60
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:37:47
|61
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:51
|62
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:41
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:44
|64
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:40:00
|65
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:42:24
|66
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:47
|67
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:25
|68
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:45
|69
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:45:10
|70
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:45:37
|71
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:07
|72
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:47:29
|73
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:47:51
|74
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:02
|75
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:30
|76
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:49:58
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:55
|78
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:53:08
|79
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:21
|80
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:53:26
|81
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:17
|82
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:54:36
|83
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:54:40
|84
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:02
|86
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:55:18
|87
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:06
|89
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:56:29
|90
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:57:05
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:57:41
|92
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:55
|93
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:58:14
|94
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:58:29
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:40
|96
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:59:34
|97
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:45
|98
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:00:20
|99
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:22
|100
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:04:46
|101
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:05:20
|102
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:23
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:05:35
|105
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:07:29
|106
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:07:34
|107
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:08:51
|108
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:09:55
|109
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:06
|110
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:12:02
|111
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:07
|112
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:12:34
|113
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:13:25
|114
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:13:26
|115
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:14:36
|116
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:15:59
|117
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:16:11
|118
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:17:57
|119
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|120
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:18:43
|121
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:19:01
|122
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:19:32
|123
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:19:58
|124
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|125
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:20:02
|126
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:15
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:21:05
|128
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:11
|129
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:21:16
|130
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:21:44
|131
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:14
|132
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:22:31
|133
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:39
|134
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|135
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:22:56
|136
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:24:34
|137
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:24:38
|138
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|1:25:08
|139
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:25:09
|140
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:25:10
|141
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:25:21
|142
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:05
|143
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1:26:54
|144
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:27:44
|145
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:28:17
|146
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:28:46
|148
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:28:47
|149
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:32:38
|150
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:32:54
|151
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:32:57
|152
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:33:03
|153
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:33:28
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:33:47
|155
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1:35:17
|156
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:35:38
|157
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:47
|158
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:36:04
|159
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:37:29
|160
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1:37:45
|161
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:38:17
|162
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:38:36
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:38:52
|164
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:40:05
|165
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:40:13
|166
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:42:52
|167
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:43:53
|168
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:44:51
|169
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:49:03
|170
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1:50:30
|171
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:52:31
|172
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:00:14
|173
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:01:01
|174
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:05:25
|175
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:08:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|260
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|242
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|234
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|164
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|163
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|146
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|11
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|80
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|75
|13
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|15
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|61
|16
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|17
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|60
|18
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|59
|19
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|20
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|54
|21
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|54
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|23
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|25
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|26
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|27
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|28
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|44
|29
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|42
|30
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|40
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|40
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|35
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|37
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|36
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|39
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|35
|40
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|42
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|32
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|44
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|45
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|28
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|48
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|49
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|50
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|51
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|52
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|53
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|23
|54
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|55
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|56
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|57
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|58
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|59
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|60
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|61
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|62
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|63
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|64
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|65
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|66
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|67
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|68
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|69
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|70
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|71
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|13
|73
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|74
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|75
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|11
|76
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|77
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|78
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|79
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|80
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|81
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|82
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|83
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|84
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|8
|85
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|86
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|87
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|88
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|89
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|90
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|6
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|5
|92
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|93
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|95
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|96
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|97
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|98
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|99
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|2
|100
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|101
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|102
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|103
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|104
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|105
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|pts
|2
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|24
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|11
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|16
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|5
|17
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|21
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|27
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|32
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|33
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1
|34
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|52:00:34
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:37
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:01
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:30
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:31
|7
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:35
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:56
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:06
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:29:56
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:54
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:34:10
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:35
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:47:18
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:27
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:48:50
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:16
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:50:39
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:51:15
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:51:51
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:33
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1:03:01
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:06:12
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:14:08
|28
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:14:12
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:21
|30
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:15:26
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:24
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:19:20
|33
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:21:54
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:32:46
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:54:24
|36
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:55:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|155:09:18
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:01:05
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:08
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:05:03
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:32
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:02
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:16:10
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:40
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:01
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|0:24:52
|12
|FDJ
|0:25:15
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:31
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:03
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:02
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:02
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:34:16
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:42
|19
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:42:08
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:12
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:50:16
|22
|Movistar Team
|1:06:59
