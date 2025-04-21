Tour of the Alps: Giulio Ciccone scores victory on opening day

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale duo Felix Gall and Paul Seixas go two-three to complete podium

Tour of the Alps 2025: Giulio Ciccone of Lidl-Trek celebrates stage 1 victory
Tour of the Alps 2025: Giulio Ciccone of Lidl-Trek celebrates stage 1 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) took victory on the opening stage of the 2025 Tour of the Alps after a mountainous day starting and finishing in San Lorenzo Dorsino.

The Italian rider won a reduced sprint after following several attacks in the closing stages. After both made attacks in the finale, the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale duo of Felix Gall and Paul Seixas finished second and third, respectively.

