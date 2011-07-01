Video: Swift excited about Tour de France debut

Geraint Thomas, Brad Wiggins and Ben Swift with the Pinarello Dogma 2 (Image credit: AFP)

Britain’s Ben Swift is about to make his Tour de France debut with Team Sky.

In this video interview with Cyclingnews, the 23 year-old Yorkshire man talks about the excitement of riding the sports biggest race for the first time and how he hopes to make it all the way to Tour de France.

Swift is a possible contender for Saturday’s opening stage to Mont des Alouettes. He has won two stages at this year's Tour Down Under and one at the Amgen Tour of California. He will take on Mark Cavendish in the sprint finishes but is not afraid of going shoulder to shoulder with his fellow countryman.