Tour de France sprinters prepare for opening day yellow jersey battle with showdown at Baloise Belgium Tour

Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier face off in Belgium as they target stage 1 of the Tour de France in Lille

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck, Belgian Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step and Italian Matteo Moschetti of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team pictured on the podium after the men&#039;s race of the 113th edition of the &#039;Scheldeprijs&#039; one day cycling event, 202,8 km from Terneuzen, the Netherlands to Schoten, Belgium on Wednesday 09 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen (left) and Tim Merlier (centre) are set to do battle at the Baloise Belgium Tour this week ahead of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Critérium du Dauphiné in the books and the Tour de Suisse underway, another Tour de France preparation race kicks off on Wednesday as several top sprinters take on the Baloise Belgium Tour.

Nine-time Tour stage winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and fellow Belgian sprinting star Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) headline the sprinting lineup at the five-day race as they look to put the finishing touches on their preparation for the biggest race of the year in July.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

