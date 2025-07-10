'He's definitely riding with us for another year' - Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré insistent Remco Evenepoel staying with team in 2026 despite claims to the contrary

Possible buyout by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe of final year's contract also reported

Tour de France 2025: Remco Evenepoel at the start of stage 6
Tour de France 2025: Remco Evenepoel at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest chapter of the long-running saga regarding Remco Evenepoel's possible signing with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026 has seen the CEO of his current team, Soudal-QuickStep flatly deny rumours of a possible buyout of his contract - only for fresh and considerably strengthened claims of the opposite to emerge a few hours later.

While Wednesday's time trial win in the Tour de France has further cemented Evenepoel's reputation as the greatest racer against the clock of his generation, his future team has long been the subject of much speculation.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

