'Cycling changed my life for the better' - Three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond receives Congressional Gold Medal

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) presents the Congressional Gold Medal to three-time Tour de France winner and US cycling star Greg LeMond (2nd L) as LeMond's wife Kathy looks on

On Wednesday three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond was recognised in Washington, D.C. with the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest civilian awards in the US.

LeMond, who celebrated his 64th birthday two weeks ago, became the first cyclist to receive this prestigious medal.



Only 10 athletes have received the honour, which include baseball players Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente, golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, and Olympian Jesse Owens.

“Cycling changed my life for the better and I’m a firm believer that this sport has the potential to help everyone be healthier and more active, too,” LeMond said at the ceremony held at Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, which was broadcast by thehill.com.

"I am honoured beyond words to receive this Congressional Gold Medal. I stand here knowing this honour is not mine alone. It belongs to every teammate, every supporter, every family member and to all the extraordinary Americans who's courage and sacrifice made my life and career possible. And I am proud to be an American.

“I didn't ever expect recognition when I started racing, I just really had a blast. That’s why I am truly humbled to be recognized by the U.S. Congress. I look at the list of previous medal winners and I can’t help but think that I'm in really, really good company.”

Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson presided over the ceremony, alongside Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson of California and former Republican Rep. Tom Graves of Georgia. Greg's wife Kathy LeMond and several family members were also present.

“Greg LeMond represents the best of American sportsmanship. One of our greatest athletes, Greg is the only American man to win the Tour de France – a feat he accomplished three times. Throughout his career, Greg repeatedly exemplified the principles of healthy competition, honesty, and selflessness, putting team success ahead of his own," Representative Thompson said in a statement.

“In retirement, Greg has dedicated his life to serving and supporting children, veterans, medical research and other causes through his charitable work. I was honored to join the ceremony today to finally present Greg with this well-deserved recognition.”

It was during the COVID-19 global pandemic in 2020 LeMond was confirmed to receive the Gold Medal, with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto co-sponsoring the bill that was signed by President Trump.



However, the ceremony was delayed until this week. The honour requires two-thirds of both the House and Senate membership to co-sponsor the legislation and then formally approve with majority votes.

It was 31 years ago this week that LeMond competed in his final Tour de France, which was also his final UCI race as a professional in his 14-year career. During his career LeMond finished on the podium of the Tour five times, winning in 1986, 1989 and 1990, won the Road World Championships twice (1983, 1989) and was one of the most popular US riders with victories on home soil at the Coors Classic (1981, 1985) and Tour DuPont (1992).

In 2022 LeMond revealed he would undergo treatment for being treated for Chronic Myelogenous Leukaemia, a treatable and non life-threatening form of cancer. He was treated by doctors at the University of Tennessee, close to his home near Knoxville, with consultation from the Mayo Clinic. Recently, Kathy LeMond took to social media to say that the cancer was in remission "and is feeling great".

LeMond supports research into various childhood illnesses and is a founding board member of 1in6, a nonprofit organization that helps men who were victims of childhood sexual abuse. He also relaunched his own bike brand several years ago, LeMond Bikes, which is headquartered in Knoxville.

