'Cycling changed my life for the better' - Three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond receives Congressional Gold Medal

Now 31 years since his final Tour appearance, US cycling star recognised in Washington, D.C. ceremony with highest civilian honour

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) (L) presents the Congressional Gold Medal to American road racing cyclist Greg LeMond (2nd L) as LeMond&#039;s family looks on during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony at the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol on July 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. LeMond, a two-time Road Race World Championship and a three-time Tour de France champion, was presented with the Congressional Gold Medal to honor his success. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) presents the Congressional Gold Medal to three-time Tour de France winner and US cycling star Greg LeMond (2nd L) as LeMond's wife Kathy looks on (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Wednesday three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond was recognised in Washington, D.C. with the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest civilian awards in the US.

LeMond, who celebrated his 64th birthday two weeks ago, became the first cyclist to receive this prestigious medal.

Only 10 athletes have received the honour, which include baseball players Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente, golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, and Olympian Jesse Owens.

