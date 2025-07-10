'We definitely enjoy crosswinds' - unexpected echelons on stage 5 rearrange Giro d’Italia Women GC

Anna van der Breggen and Katrine Aalerud move up in GC

Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025 stage 5: the decisive echelon of the day
Giro d'Italia Women 2025 stage 5: the decisive echelon of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia Women looked like it would be almost certain to end in a mass sprint, but as things turned out, it reordered the GC as UAE Team ADQ and SD Worx-Protime caused a split in crosswinds with 53km to go and then kept going all-in to the finish.

In the end, the peloton finished 1:42 minutes behind a group of 16 riders that included maglia rosa Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), and Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility), who now occupy the first four spots in that order on GC.

“I was a bit afraid of this stage because it was expected to be a bunch sprint, and it was a very technical finale with narrow roads and a lot of corners. It's not what I like to do in life,” Reusser said afterwards.

