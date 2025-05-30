Recommended reading

Boucles de la Mayenne: Pierre Latour wins stage 1 with final kilometre attack

By published

Frenchman beats Biniam Girmay and Paul Penhoët to the line in Juvigné

JUVIGNE FRANCE MAY 30 Pierre Latour of France and Team TotalEnergies celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 50th Boucles de la Mayenne 2025 Stage 1 a 166km stage from SaintBerthevin to Juvigne on May 30 2025 in Juvigne France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) celebrates winning stage 1 at the 2025 Boucles de la Mayenne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) scored the seventh victory of his career with a late burst on stage 1 of the Boucles de la Mayenne.

The Frenchman attacked with just over 1km to go on the rolling 166km stage from Saint-Berthevin to Juvigné to catch the fastmen out and solo to the win, three seconds ahead of anyone else.

