Jonathan Milan and Biniam Girmay make up after Tour de France spat – but will hostilities resume in stage 3 sprint?

By published

Sprinters clashed during stage 2 but shared a conciliatory moment after the finish

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 05: Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek reacts after the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 1 a 184.9km stage from Lille to Lille / #UCIWT / on July 05, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sprinters Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) appeared to have put tensions aside after an angry moment between the pair arose during stage 2 of the Tour de France on Sunday.

Just after the day's intermediate sprint at Énocq – where the peloton were battling it out for fifth place – Milan took the win from the bunch and 11 points, but was then seen shouting and gesticulating at Girmay for several moments, with the Eritrean rider appearing annoyed back.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.