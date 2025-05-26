Recommended reading

Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes: Cristián Rodríguez wins ultra-mountainous race from 48 kilometre solo break

Spaniard takes biggest victory of career with spectacular lone long-distance move

An epic 48-kilometre solo breakaway has seen Spain's Cristián Rodríguez clinch the biggest European victory of his career at the Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes one-day race.

The Arkéa - B&BHotels rider and former Tour of Rwanda winner took off his closest pursuers a few kilometres from the top of the hardest ascent of the day, the Hors Categorie Col de la Couillole and stayed away alone all the way to the finish at the summit of the Cat.1 Valberg.

