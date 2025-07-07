Tour de France organisers urge spectators to stop using smoke bombs and flares

The move comes after the peloton was forced to race through thick smoke once again during the weekend's opening stages

A spectator waves a flare as Team Jayco AlUla team&#039;s Swiss rider Mauro Schmid cycles in an ascent in the final kilometres of the 2nd stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 209.1 km between Lauwin-Planque and Boulogne-sur-Mer, Northern France, on July 6, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Riders were forced to race through thick smoke from flares held by roadside spectators once again during the Tour de France's opening weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France organisers ASO have asked spectators of this year's race to respect the riders following the race's opening weekend, reminding those watching at the roadside not to use smoke bombs and flares.

The Tour's Grand Départ in northern France, notably on the late climbs of stage 2, were marked by riders having to race through the smoke generated from smoke bombs and flares.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

