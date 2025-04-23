Tour of the Alps: Marco Frigo wins stage 3 with 70km solo breakaway

Italian scores first career victory in Innichen as Hindley and Gee lead home GC group

INNICHEN ITALY APRIL 23 Marco Frigo of Italy and Team Israel Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025 Stage 3 a 1455km stage from Sterzing to Innichen San Candido 1176m on April 23 2025 in Innichen Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) went solo to win stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) won stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps, the first victory of his professional career, after attacking the high-speed breakaway of the day with over 70km left to run before holding off the GC contenders.

Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint for second place, 19 seconds down on Frigo, to take six precious bonus seconds, with Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) finishing third to take four bonus seconds.

