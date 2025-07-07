Decathlon increases budget to €40 million to take on the super teams and target Tour de France with Paul Seixas

Nicolas Prodhomme and Paul Seixas celebrate victory at the Tour of the Alps

Decathlon will increase their team budget from 30 to 40 million Euros for 2026 as they work to become one of the sport's super teams and create a long-term project to help generational talent Paul Seixas target victory at the Tour de France in the years to come.

The Lille-based global sports goods brand now owns the French WorldTour team after AG2R La Mondiale ended their 28-year involvement in the sport and agreed to hand over control of the team.

Team manager Dominique Serieys has shaken up the team after taking over from Vincent Lavenu in 2024. The team will continue to be based near Chambéry in the Alps but already has a more international roster in, with at least ten new riders expected to be signed for 2026.

Serieys and senior managers at Decathlon told Cyclingnews that reports of L'Oréal coming on board as a major title sponsor are "fake news". However, a new major title sponsor is expected to be confirmed before the end of the Tour de France.

Serieys also confirmed that Decathlon agrees in principle with the ideas of the One Cycling project aimed to shake up professional cycling and create new revenue streams for the team and will speak to UCI President David Lappartient about modernising the sport. Decathlon could also create a women's team for 2027.

Decathlon and AG2R La Mondiale announced the change in team governance on Monday after the Grand Départ in Lille. It marked a historic moment for the French insurance brand after three decades in the sport.

"We're very proud of our 28 years as team owners but we feel it is the best moment to hand over control of the team to Decathlon. We couldn't have found a better partner," Delphine Stricker of AG2R told Cyclingnews.

Decathlon has invested heavily in professional cycling in recent years, launching the Van Rysel brand. Now they have full control of the Decathlon team, the first time they have owned a major sports team.

"This change is more than structural; it reflects our long-term strategic intention to deepen our involvement in the sport at the highest level. We want to shape the future of the sport, not just sponsor its present," Céline Del Genes, Decathlon Global Chief Customer Officer, said.

"We are proud of the journey shared with AG2R La Mondiale, and thank them for their dedication and commitment to the team for the past 28 years. A new chapter is now opening, fueled by a bold ambition to win and we can’t wait to write it together with the team."

Dominique Serieys made it clear that Decathlon aims to become a super team, eventually competing with the likes of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Visma-Lease a Bike.

"Decathlon's acquisition of the team is one part in the long-term strategy plan for the team, so we can build for the next five years.

"The team is competitive, we were sixth in the UCI ranking in 2024 but we want to do even better, we want to become a super team and be in the top five of the rankings," Serieys told Cyclingnews.

The men's WorldTour team is currently racing the Tour with Austrian Felix Gall as leader, whilst 18-year-old phenomenon Seixas rode the Critérium du Dauphiné but is taking things slow regarding a Grand Tour debut – though they want him to be their leader in years to come.

"We want to prepare for a great future with Paul Seixas for 2028 or 2030. We will sign more big talents and raise the budget," Serieys promised.