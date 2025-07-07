Decathlon increases budget to €40 million to take on the super teams and target Tour de France with Paul Seixas

Sporting goods brand buys team from outgoing sponsor AG2R La Mondiale in strategic move

LIENZ, AUSTRIA - APRIL 25: a(LR) Nicolas Prothomme of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of his teammate Paul Seixas of France during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025, Stage 5 a 112.7km stage from Lienz to Lienz on April 25, 2025 in Lienz, Austria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Nicolas Prodhomme and Paul Seixas celebrate victory at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Decathlon will increase their team budget from 30 to 40 million Euros for 2026 as they work to become one of the sport's super teams and create a long-term project to help generational talent Paul Seixas target victory at the Tour de France in the years to come.

The Lille-based global sports goods brand now owns the French WorldTour team after AG2R La Mondiale ended their 28-year involvement in the sport and agreed to hand over control of the team.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

