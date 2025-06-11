Recommended reading

Join Cyclingnews for a new weekly ride on MyWhoosh

By published

The Autobus Ride is a Wednesday social spin with fellow Cyclingnews members and staff

Two in-game landscape images from MyWhoosh joined by a purple Cyclingnews banner
(Image credit: MyWhoosh)
Jump to:

Starting this week, on Wednesday at 6pm BST (1pm EST / 9pm GST), 'The Autobus Ride' weekly social spin is born, so join us for an all-new, weekly ride on the free indoor cycling platform, MyWhoosh. 

Otherwise known as a grupetto, an Autobus is defined as a group of cyclists formed at the back of a race. Named simply after the French autobus as a 'self-propelled vehicle' in the early 1900s, the long-used cycling term describes riders with a collective goal of working together to finish the race. It is a great way to conserve energy and find companionship along the way. 

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.