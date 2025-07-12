'I'll announce it next time on Twitter' – Wout van Aert rediscovers sprint form with surprise second-place at Tour de France

Belgian keeps media guessing after saying he wouldn't participate in stage 8 bunch finish in Laval

Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Belgian rider Wout van Aert during the 8th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 171.4 km between Saint-Meen-le-Grand and Laval Espace Mayenne, western France, on July 12, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) on his way to contest the stage 8 sprint finish in Laval, going second (Image credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) joked that when he next goes for a Tour de France sprint, "I'll post it on Twitter", after telling the media at the start that he would be skipping out on any bunch kick into Laval on Saturday.

Three hours and 50 minutes after pulling the wool over journalists' eyes in Saint-Méen-le-Grand, his silver Red Bull helmet was right among the sprint chaos as Van Aert finished second to Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) on the flat eighth stage.

