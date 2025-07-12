Tour de France sprint defeat on stage 8 means different things for Kaden Groves and Tim Merlier

'I'm happy to step up and see if I can fill Jasper Philipsen's shoes,' Groves explains, far less disappointed than Merlier

Back on stage 1 of the Tour de France, Kaden Groves was working for Alpecin-Deceuninck sprint leader Jasper Philipsen (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Defeat in a Tour de France sprint can mean different things for different riders. For Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceunnick), a third place behind Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was disappointing but also motivating in just his second over Tour sprint.

For Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), defeat left him in a very different mood. He was succinct as he was disappointed after a late puncture left him struggling and out of position before the Laval sprint where Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) earned the win.

