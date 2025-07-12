'Sometimes, you just have to dare' - Elisa Longo Borghini uses late strike on queen stage to secure pink jersey at Giro d’Italia Women

Slim 22 seconds separate Longo Borghini and Marlen Reusser in GC battle with one hilly stage to go

MONTE NERONE, ITALY - JULY 12: (L-R) Stage winner Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal - Blue Mountain Jersey and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ attack during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 7 a 150km stage from Fermignano to Monte Nerone 1396m / #UCIWWT / on July 12, 2025 in Monte Nerone, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage winner Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal), in the Blue Mountain Jersey, and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) lead stage 7 on the final climb (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

On the penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia Women, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) could finally exchange her Italian champion’s jersey for the only jersey that was even dearer to her - the maglia rosa of the Giro’s overall leader.

She attacked with her teammate Silvia Persico on a descent ahead of the finishing climb up the Monte Nerone, taking a margin of almost a minute ahead of the peloton at one point. Longo Borghini saw that lead erased when eventual stage winner Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) caught and passed her near the top of the 14.8km ascent.

