Recommended reading

'Let's move on' – Primož Roglič shrugs off Giro d'Italia crashes as stage 10 time trial ultimately delivers positive turn

By published

'A lot of things will happen, but it's up to me to give my best, it's that simple' Slovenian says after closing in on Del Toro and Ayuso

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe&#039;s Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic finishes the 10th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 28.6kms individual time-trial from Lucca to Pisa on May 20, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on stage 10 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia, a 28.6km individual time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Interesting last few days…” was how Primož Roglič started an Instagram post last night, which was accompanied by a picture of the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider in ripped-up kit.

The Giro d’Italia favourite hasn’t exactly experienced smooth sailing during the last two days of racing, getting caught up in a crash on the strade bianche of stage 9 and then falling again on a course reconnaissance before the time trial on Tuesday morning.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.