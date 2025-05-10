'It's a big surprise' - Primoz Roglič strikes first in Giro d'Italia GC battle to take race lead

Slovenian misses out on time trial win by one second, but distances all his main rivals

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 10 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 2 a 137km individual time trial stage from Tirana to Tirana UCIWT on May 10 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
stage 2 runner-up Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) takes over the maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primoz Roglič more than lived up to his status of pre-race Giro d'Italia GC favourite in Saturday's time trial in Tirana as the Slovenian managed to distance all his main rivals and simultaneously moved into the overall lead.

The battle for the stage win saw Roglič narrowly defeated and finishing just a single second behind Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), while overall he has an equally slender advantage over Friday's maglia rosa, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).

