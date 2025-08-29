This Labor Day cycling sale has big discounts on some of our favourite cycling kit – here are our top picks
Take advantage of the REI Labor Day sale with huge reductions on big brands like Shimano, Lazer and more
REI is one of the biggest US cycling retailers, and right now, it has a load of Labor Day exclusive discounts.
With up to 30% off, there are plenty of cycling deals to be had, on everything from bikes, clothing, helmets and shoes, so no matter what you need, REI most likely has it.
Don't hang around though, as the sale ends on the 1st of September, and then these discounts may no longer be available.
I've had a good hunt through the REI deals and picked out the ones that I think are the best. If you are looking for something specific, then check out the quick links below to find even more.
REI Labor Day Sale Quick Links
- Apparel deals: Up to 30% off jerseys, bib shorts, jackets & more
- Helmet deals: Huge discounts on helmets from Smith, Lazer, Cannondale & more
- Accessories deals: Up to 30% off frame bags, bike boxes, lights and more
Labor Day cycling deals: Our picks
The Van Rysel GRVL AF 2 GRX is a great option for anyone looking for one of the best gravel bikes on the market. It's a versatile offering ready for real adventure, and equally at home on rugged trails, gravel tracks or the road. It features the ever-reliable Shimano GRX 2x 12-speed drivetrain and hydraulic brakes. It also comes equipped with a double-butted 6061 aluminum frame, carbon fork, and rolls on tubeless-ready aluminum wheels paired with Continental Terra Trail 40 mm tires. It's available in the super stealthy Graphite Black colorway and sizes S-XL.
It's one of the best road bike helmets on the market, and now has a healthy 25% discount in the REI Labor Day sale. If you're a multi-disciplined rider, the Lazer Z1 KinetiCore has you covered and comes with quite the pedigree – it was worn by Tom Pidcock as he won the Olympic Games XC mountain bike title in Paris in 2024. KinetiCore is Lazer's answer to the MIPS safety system, and as a result, the Z1 gets a 5-Star Virginia Tech protection rating, meaning it provides excellent head protection. It's available in seven color choices, but with limited sizing depending on the color chosen.
Read our Lazer Z1 KinetiCore review
As one of the best road cycling shoes ever made, the S-Phyre RC9 from Shimano scored top marks in our review, and is trusted by pro riders including Wout Van Aert and Primož Roglič. It's been around for years, and this latest iteration now features even greater comfort, less weight and sleeker lines. At this price, with an incredible $120 off, now is the chance to grab a pair for yourself. Available in either Black or the stunning Blue, there are limited sizes, so you best move quickly.
Read our full Shimano RC9 shoes review
The Shimano Ultegra pedals are one of the most popular road bike pedals on the planet. Delivering a brilliant performance that almost matches its far more costly Shimano Dura-Ace sibling, with a more manageable price point. You get pro-level performance in a lightweight and durable carbon body with a stainless steel plate, giving efficient power transfer and a uniform load distribution.
Read our full Shimano Ultegra Pedal review
Winter riding is just around the corner, and you might be considering indoor riding for the first time. A perfect option as one of the best smart trainers is the Wahoo Kickr Core, and with $85 off, it's at one of its best-ever prices. The Kickr Core delivers a realistic, accurate and almost silent performance. It's also compatible with the best indoor cycling apps like Zwift and MyWhoosh.
Read our full Wahoo Kickr Core review
The above deals are just a small selection of what's available in the REI Labor Day sale, and we would suggest having a look at all the deals before it ends on September 1st.
As these REI deals are only for US-based shoppers, I've added some of today's best road cycling deals from various retailers in your territory below.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
