Gorewear's huge closing-down sale continues with lots of excellent cycle clothing reduced by up to 60% – more products recently added

As we've previously reported, Gore's in-house sports clothing brand, Gorewear, is unfortunately getting the chop. The brand will continue to trade and fulfill orders until the end of this month, but is shutting its doors for good after that.
While that is bad news for cycling in general, it also means that there's a great deal of excellent cycling gear with heavily reduced prices (up to 60%) available on its US and UK websites right now.
See the Gorewear Closing Sale on its US site
See the Gorewear Closing Sale on its UK site
We’ve had a look through what's on offer and picked out our highlights from the brand's US and UK sites. Some of the gear we've tested, and some of which we haven't. I've bought and tested a lot of Gorewear gear over the years, though, and in my experience it's almost always hard to fault.
If you see something that piques your interest, I'd advise acting quickly. We highlighted the Gorewear sale when the news first broke last month, and since then, a lot of what we featured is no longer available, or is now just in very limited sizes.
While Gorewear's existence is sadly ebbing away, Gore-Tex is still going strong, so we'll continue to see its weather-defying fabrics appearing elsewhere.
Gorewear sale US
Men's sale highlights
Gorewear's latest Spinshift jacket is thinner, lighter, and as waterproof as ever. It features a brand new ePE Gore-Tex membrane, which uses less material than previously and is PFAS-free. All sizes are currently available at a reduced price, though some colour options are limited. Read our Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket review.
The Phantom Windstopper Jacket is an excellent option for mixed weather riding and commuting. Softshell construction makes for a comfortable feel that keeps the elements at bay, while removable sleeves enhance its versatility. It comes in three colourways and all sizes are available except XXL.
The C3 Jersey features a modern, aero fit at a bargain price. It features a full-length zip, a dropped tail, a close-fitting collar, and three back pockets for stashing ride essentials. Only Black and Orbit Blue colour options remain in sizes XS to M.
The C5 Opti Bib Shorts+ are fast-drying padded bib shorts that feature extra wind protection. The road-oriented pad comes with Gorewear's cup – an anatomically pre-shaped insert in the front that protects from wind chill while remaining breathable. Only sizes XS and X remain in stock.
Women's sale highlights