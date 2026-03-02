Gorewear's huge closing-down sale continues with lots of excellent cycle clothing reduced by up to 60% – more products recently added

We've highlighted the best gear with the biggest discounts – many items are better-than-half-price

Gore winter cycling kit
(Image credit: Gore)
As we've previously reported, Gore's in-house sports clothing brand, Gorewear, is unfortunately getting the chop. The brand will continue to trade and fulfill orders until the end of this month, but is shutting its doors for good after that.

While that is bad news for cycling in general, it also means that there's a great deal of excellent cycling gear with heavily reduced prices (up to 60%) available on its US and UK websites right now.

We’ve had a look through what's on offer and picked out our highlights from the brand's US and UK sites. Some of the gear we've tested, and some of which we haven't. I've bought and tested a lot of Gorewear gear over the years, though, and in my experience it's almost always hard to fault.

Gorewear sale US

Men's sale highlights

Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket
Save 30% ($81)
Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket: was $270 now $189 at gorewear.com
Gorewear's latest Spinshift jacket is thinner, lighter, and as waterproof as ever. It features a brand new ePE Gore-Tex membrane, which uses less material than previously and is PFAS-free. All sizes are currently available at a reduced price, though some colour options are limited. Read our Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket review.

Phantom Windstopper Jacket
Save 40% ($80)
Phantom Windstopper Jacket: was $200 now $120 at gorewear.com
The Phantom Windstopper Jacket is an excellent option for mixed weather riding and commuting. Softshell construction makes for a comfortable feel that keeps the elements at bay, while removable sleeves enhance its versatility. It comes in three colourways and all sizes are available except XXL.

C3 Jersey
Save 60% ($54)
C3 Jersey: was $90 now $36 at gorewear.com
The C3 Jersey features a modern, aero fit at a bargain price. It features a full-length zip, a dropped tail, a close-fitting collar, and three back pockets for stashing ride essentials. Only Black and Orbit Blue colour options remain in sizes XS to M.

C5 Opti Bib Shorts+
Save 60% ($72)
C5 Opti Bib Shorts+: was $120 now $48 at gorewear.com
The C5 Opti Bib Shorts+ are fast-drying padded bib shorts that feature extra wind protection. The road-oriented pad comes with Gorewear's cup – an anatomically pre-shaped insert in the front that protects from wind chill while remaining breathable. Only sizes XS and X remain in stock.

Women's sale highlights