'Not the way I want to win' - Elisa Balsamo to start stage 2 in maglia rosa after Wiebes ejected from Giro d'Italia for illegal bike weight

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Controversy sullies opening stage to Ravenna

Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 37th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 1
Balsamo gets her bike before stage 1 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first stage of the Giro d'Italia Women ended with the shocking revelation that stage winner Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) had been disqualified from the entire race after her bike was weighed and found to be under the UCI's limit of 6.8 kilograms.

The first maglia rosa and stage honours were transferred to Italian Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) as a result.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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