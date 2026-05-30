Unbound Gravel 200 women: Sofia Gomez Villafañe emerges from the mud to win gruelling 20th anniversary edition from five-way sprint

Race Results
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A second title for the 2022 winner, with Specialized Off-road teammate Geerike Schreurs second

Sofia Gomez Villafañe punches the air with victory at 2026 Unbound Gravel 200 in five-rider sprint
Sofia Gomez Villafañe punches the air with victory at 2026 Unbound Gravel 200 in five-rider sprint (Image credit: Future l Ethan Glading)
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Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) claimed her second victory at Unbound Gravel 200, emerging victorious from a muddy elite women's race after topping her rivals in a five-way sprint.

A mud caked Villafañe finished the race in 10:31:37, celebrating in the sunshine with the earlier rain and brutal mud now just a memory. Teammate Geerike Schreurs was second, a second back, while Cecily Decker (PAS Racing) took third.

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Top 10

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Sofia Gomez Villafane

10:31:37

2

Geerike Schreurs

+01

3

Cecily Decker

-

4

Paige Onweller

-

5

Rosa Klöser

+02

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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