Shimano S-Phyre RC9 shoes - Gallery

On initial impressions, Shimano seems to have thought of everything and executed it well. The shoes are very impressive thus far but they're not without fault

Image 1 of 19 The brilliant white Shimano S-Phyre RC9 road shoes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 19 In the box, you get the shoes and a bag to put them in, along with adjustable arch support inserts that Velcro onto the insole itself (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 19 There are three positions for arch support: red, yellow, and none (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 19 While the white will be tough to keep clean, the soles are well designed (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 19 The sole features an impressive amount of guidelines, as well as huge cleat-placement adjustability (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 19 There's an air vent beneath the toes but, unlike some brands, the rubber pad cannot be replaced (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 19 The heel pad, however, can be replaced via two screws from the inside (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 19 The leading edge of the upper is padded and feels slipper-comfortable (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 19 Placing the Boa dial on the strap itself makes it move around a bit when trying to tighten them up (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 19 The instep of the shoe is super simple in appearance, with a good amount of air holes for ventilation (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 19 The material of the heel is similar to that used by Bontrager, and helps to keep the foot secure and in place (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 19 There are two Boa dials for retention (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 19 The dials on the right shoe tighten clockwise... (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 14 of 19 ...and the dials on the left shoe tighten anti-clockwise; a nice touch that simplifies adjustment (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 15 of 19 The Boa cable can be fed back through a second loop, which halves the amount the shoe tightens per click (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 16 of 19 The heel of the shoe features an external cup, which claims to minimise foot twist and roll, stabilise the heel, and hold the foot firmly in place (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 17 of 19 The colouring of the shoes is a brilliant white, with a slight reflectiveness. They pop into a slight-purple colour in sunlight (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 18 of 19 In the bottom of the sole, a hole allows water drainage and breathability (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 19 of 19 A size EU46 is converted to a rather small US11. There's no UK size given, but the CM measurement should help with sizing (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Step into the paddocks of a WorldTour road race and look at the feet of the riders, and chances are you'll see some Shimano S-Phyre RC9 shoes. The S-Phyre RC9 shoes are Shimano's range-topping road offering, and are well-revered by pro and amateur riders the world over. They're also one of the most clicked-on models in our guide to the best cycling shoes.

That's exactly why we're looking at them today. We've used the shoes before; however, we wanted to pit them head-to-head – or toe-to-toe – with the competition, to get a true feel of what we consider to be the best cycling shoes.

Today, we'll talk about our first impressions, give a rundown of what's in the box, and take a closer look at the features of the shoes and any claims Shimano makes.

What's in the box? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The Shimano S-Phyre RC9 retail at £319.00 / $425.00, which isn't loose change by any means, but in this sector, Shimano's contender sits in the middle of the price spectrum, with Fizik, Sidi and Specialized all having multiple models with a higher RRP. Of course, the sale price is more important than RRP when making a buying decision, so check out the aforementioned guide to the best cycling shoes for a price comparison.

For your money, there are a couple of niceties included in the box alongside the shoes: a Shimano-branded drawstring shoe bag and two spare arch-support inserts.

Sitting alongside the S-Phyre RC9 shoes within the Shimano range exists an updated version designed for track riders, called the RC9T, which features a single Boa dial and a reinforced upper for greater power transfer. There's also a women's-specific version, the RC9W, which features the same specifications but uses Shimano's women's last. However, these were limited to a run of just 500 shoes.

The grey plastic external heel cup complements the white aesthetic well (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Design and aesthetics

On the design brief, we wouldn't be surprised if the words 'less is more' featured somewhere. The S-Phyre RC9 shoes are incredibly simple in appearance, and, for us, it works. We won't dwell on aesthetics too much, as it's often subject to opinion, but the plain-white finish is complemented by the grey external heel cup, and the pearlescent finish does all the talking.

Unsurprisingly for a Shimano product, it looks as though the designers have thought of everything and executed it well. Yes, there are things missing, but it feels like they are more a calculated decision rather than an oversight. For example, the rubberised toe cannot be replaced, but it is a small, lightweight addition that blends the design well. In contrast, the rear heel pad can be replaced, but is removed with two small screws accessed from inside the shoe, which helps to retain the clean aesthetic.

The naked-carbon insole has a drainage hole alongside two screws, used to remove the rubber heel pad (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Most shoes place the higher of the two Boa dials on the outstep of the shoe: Specialized, Fizik, Sidi, Bontrager, Gaerne, Giro... You name it, they've done it. But Shimano has taken a slightly different approach with the S-Phyre RC9. Shimano has placed the Boa dial on the really-flappy wrap-over strap. The downside to this is that the strap itself twists when trying to turn the dial, meaning it takes a little longer to put them on before your ride, but there are two positives that result. Firstly, there is no solid Boa dial causing discomfort on your outer foot – not a complaint I personally suffer with, but many do. Secondly, the dial itself is in closer reach, making on-the-fly adjustments that little bit easier.

In contrast to Sidi's approach, there isn't masses of adjustability, except for two areas which we're impressed by: arch support and Boa cable-routing.

Arch support comes by way of three height options, thanks to Velcro inserts that can be added and removed as preferred.

The Boa cable is adjustable by way of an additional hook, around which the cable can loop to decrease the amount of tightening achieved per click. This can be used or ignored, depending on whether you prioritise finite adjustment or faster tightening.

There are four colours available, consisting of black, white (pictured), blue, aurora, or a green that's so bright that even the best cycling sunglasses might struggle. As a tangent, we quite appreciate that Shimano uses simple colour names. There's no 'Gloss Tarmac Black' or 'Moon Shimmer White'.

As ever, when given a choice, we've opted for white – not because white is faster (although it is), but because we can test how easy they are to keep clean. The choice to use a white outsole is a bold one, and we'll see how that fares in the long run. A close look at the material itself suggests they should be easy to wipe clean, but reports from our friends in the WorldTour suggest it doesn't stay brilliant-white for long.

Specifications

The Shimano S-Phyre RC9 shoes weigh in at 282 grams (size EU46), which is incredibly competitive given these aren't claimed to be a featherweight tissue-paper shoe. As a comparison, Fizik's Infinito R1 weigh 304g, Sidi's Wire 2 Carbon Air weigh 342g, and Gaerne's G.Chrono weigh 331g. It's not quite as feathery as Giro's Empire SLX shoes though, which weigh in at 256g.

The outsole – which is carbon, of course, with a plastic external heel cup – features an incredible amount of detail for cleat-position guidance. The cleat nuts sit in adjustable channels, and they come with more room for adjustment than most (11mm, in fact). As pictured, there are small red spacers that hold the cleat nut in place. Using a small Allen key (or toothpick, bobby pin, etc.) you can pry them out, slide the cleat nut back and forth, and refit the spacers to hold it in place. This sounds easy in theory, but it's incredibly fiddly in practice.

There's a sticker beneath the insole that keeps everything stuck down from the inside, but it's easy to 'lose' the cleat nut once the spacers are removed. Also, with the spacers in place, the cleat nut is pushed inward, making it slightly too far away for the cleat bolt to reach. Our solution was to do away with the red spacers altogether. You get a better connection with the cleat nut, and as long as the cleat itself is in the right place (which is easy, thanks to the myriad guide lines), it doesn't matter where the nut and bolt are exactly.

The shoes come with three arch-support options, consisting of the insole itself, plus two Velcro inserts. The range of arch heights available should cover most riders' needs.

The outsole is given a stiffness rating of 12 by Shimano, the stiffest in the brand's range. This number doesn't translate over to other brands, but the layman's test of bending by hand results in zero flex whatsoever, putting it in a similar position to the Sidi Wire and Specialized S-Works 7.

At first try, sizing is ever-so-slightly on the small side. The EU46 is converted as a US11.25. There's no UK size given, but my UK11 (usually EU46) feet do fit, although a couple of extra millimetres wouldn't go amiss. There's a centimetre measurement provided, too, which puts these shoes at 29.2cm. This is actually 5mm shy of the length quoted by Fizik for the same sized shoe, and 7mm longer than Sidi's Wire (although we feel Sidi's number is understated).

