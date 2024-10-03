Shimano GRX 2x12 speed Di2 review: It's more than just the roadie’s gravel groupset

Improved braking, new shifting options, and class leading gear range make it a real contender for the best gravel groupset crown

By
published
A muddy black crankset
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The most road-like of all the gravel groupsets nowadays, but beyond that GRX 12sp is about as good as it gets in terms of gear range, shifting, and braking unless you pay significantly more for RED XPLR AXS.

Pros

  • +

    Greatly improved braking

  • +

    Useful shifter customisation

  • +

    Segment leading gear range

  • +

    Brilliant shifter ergonomics

Cons

  • -

    Harder to setup than SRAM options

  • -

    Not wireless

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

The previous iteration of Shimano GRX, the 11sp Di2 version, was my first foray into electronic gears. I ran it constantly on my long term gravel test bike, a Fairlight Secan, and it must be said it never skipped a beat. Roll on a handful of years since joining Cyclingnews and electronic shifting has continued to mature and trickle down. We now have electronic Shimano 105, though it isn’t exactly the performance groupset for the everyperson anymore thanks to a much higher price tag than the cabled version that runs in parallel. 

While SRAM has electrified more or less all of its groupset options, and has binned off the front derailleur entirely, Shimano is staunchly continuing to offer 2x for its gravel lines. I swapped it out like for like with the old 11sp groupset and have been bashing it about both on and off-road, plus a bit of commuting besides, over the last few months. 

Image 1 of 3
A screenshot of the Shimano e-tube app
The E-Tube app isn't the slickest but it works well enough to make setup mostly foolproof compared to Di2 of old.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 4
A close up of a grey shifter hood
The shifter hoods haven't changed much from the old versions.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 4
The inside of a grey shifter
The integration with Wahoo computers is excellent(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 2
A clean grey brake calliper
The new calipers have been improved too, even though you'd be hard pushed to tell them apart from the old ones. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
A muddy gravel bike in an underpass
Against the look of the likes of Red XPLR AXS the latest GRX looks rather traditional, but the range here is better.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 4
A grey rear derailleur
The rear derailleur, like the front, isn't quite as rapid as Dura-Ace, but it handles high torque shifting better.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 4
A close up of the front half of a white gravel bike under a motorway flyover
Not really part of the groupset as most people would think of it, but the GRX wheels are also really rather good.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 2
The rear wheel of a gravel bike against a white wall
The branding is extremely minimal, which is to my liking. This is literally all you get.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
ComponentWeight (grams)
Front derailleur138.3
Rear derailleur309.7
Shifter (single)219.7
Caliper & hose151.7
Crankset704.2
Battery52.5
Rotor (single)106.9
Cassette318.9
Chain279.2
Front wheel with valve720
Rear wheel with valve840
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
WeightOn a par with similarly priced competitors. Shifters and derailleurs are lighter, but you have to add the internal battery.8/10
ErgonomicsBasically perfect as far as shifter hoods go.10/10
BrakesMuch improved, and about as good as gravel bike brakes get.10/10
Shifting and gear rangeDeals with high torque well, crisper shifts than Force, and better gear range than any other option10/10
ValueIt ain't cheap, but it's offering similar performance to Ultegra for a similar price, and I think you get more for your money than with Force as long as you don't want an included power meter.8/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 92%

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1